Factors influencing maternal microchimerism throughout infancy and its impact on infant T cell immunity

This study is the first to our knowledge to measure and compare MMc acquisition and maintenance in iHEUs and iHUs during the first year of life. We observed MMc at least at one time point in the majority of infants in the cohort, with high and very high levels observed in some infants at the later time points. At birth, lack of HIV exposure, increased HLA compatibility, and female infant sex were positively associated with MMc. Across infancy, MMc increased up to a peak at 15 weeks of age and was positively associated with lack of HIV exposure, increased HLA compatibility, female infant sex, and exclusive breastfeeding. Finally, MMc at birth was associated with increased polyfunctional T cell response to BCG later in life, suggesting that these maternal cells may have functional consequence for infant immune responses.

We observed a lower level of MMc in iHEUs compared with iHUs in this cohort. Limited work in human cord blood from term pregnancies found the highest level of MMc in the antigen-experienced T cell subset (28). In mice, the majority of breast milk cells undergoing transepithelial migration were CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (11). Thus, we hypothesize that the reduction in MMc observed in iHEUs may be due to a reduction in CD4+ T cells in the mothers, leading to an overall reduced trafficking of these cells to the fetus and infant. Alternatively, HIV is associated with systemic immune dysregulation, chronic antigen-presenting cell activation (36, 37), and placental inflammation (14, 15), which may lead to altered maternal-fetal tolerance and increased rejection of the maternal graft. The reduced MMc conferred by HIV exposure may contribute to abnormal immune responses and increased infectious morbidity in exposed offspring (16, 38, 39).

Interestingly, we observed that iHEUs born to mothers who initiated ART before conception had higher levels of MMc than those born to mothers who initiated ART during the current pregnancy, and that in the former, levels were comparable to those in iHUs. Early ART may normalize levels of MMc to those seen in iHUs through the restoration of maternal CD4+ T cells and/or improvement in systemic immune dysregulation or placental inflammation. These potential mechanisms should be examined in future studies. As MMc acquisition has been observed as early as the beginning of the second trimester (1, 2), initiating ARTs during a later antenatal visit may fail to restore normal MMc levels in the offspring.

In this cohort, increased HLA class II compatibility between mother and infant was associated with increased levels of MMc. This observation is consistent with earlier work finding an association between MMc and maternal compatibility at the HLA class II DRB1 and DQB1 loci (40) as well as animal models (41). HLAs play a critical role in immune regulation (42, 43) and increasing degree of maternal and infant HLA compatibility may lead to increased tolerance of the maternal graft.

There are limited data comparing MMc in female and male offspring. Here, we found that female infants had higher levels of MMc than male infants. This observation is consistent with prior studies comparing children aged 1 to 7 years born to asthmatic and nonasthmatic mothers where MMc detection was higher in daughters (24.3%) compared with sons (16.9%; ref. 29). Increased accumulation of MMc in female compared with male offspring may offer protection against complications in next-generation pregnancies, as shown in mice (44). Further, differences in MMc levels between females and males during early infancy could potentially lead to distinct effects on infant immune development, including differences in vaccine responses and disease susceptibility (40). Additional studies are needed to elucidate the potential mechanism behind this finding.

Our results suggest that exclusive breastfeeding may be associated with higher levels of MMc across infancy compared with nonexclusive breastfeeding. Breastfeeding plays a major role in protection from infection in infants through transfer of antibodies and other immunomodulatory components (45–48). Recent work has demonstrated that breast milk–derived IgA can mediate cross-generational effects on Treg development in the offspring, emphasizing the potential for non–genetically encoded heritability (49). Recent data from animal models has demonstrated that breast milk–derived maternal cells (10–13), including pathogen-experienced T cells (9), can be detected in the offspring. Our study raises the possibility that postnatal MMc may be acquired via breast milk in humans (50), which may be more pronounced during the early stages of lactation when breast milk cells are more abundant (51) and infant gut permeability the highest (52). Alternatively, the increased levels of MMc in exclusively breastfed infants could be due to increased NIMA-specific tolerance leading to maintenance of in utero–acquired MMc (8, 30, 44, 53).

We observed that at the population level MMc increased with infant age, peaking at week 15 followed by a decline at week 36. At this time point, only 1 infant remained exclusively breastfed. The reduction in breastfeeding or the introduction of solid foods or formula could lead to a loss in MMc due to increased intestinal or systemic inflammation leading to rejection of maternal cells or due to the lack of continued transfer of maternal breast milk cells. Distinguishing between these possibilities is challenging in humans but may be possible in future cohorts through improved characterization of the differences between breast milk T cells and the maternal peripheral T cell repertoire. Of note, prior work has found that transplacentally acquired maternal cells traffic into fetal lymph nodes, whereas animal models suggest that breast milk–derived maternal cells traffic to the liver and lung (12, 13), with possible differential effects on both priming and recall responses in the infant.

While the level of MMc we identified in most infants at any time point was similar to prior work (0 to 10/100,000 gEq) (5, 54), in a proportion of infants we observed very high levels of MMc at select time points, such that up to 1% of cells appeared to be of maternal origin, higher than typically described. This observation raises many essential follow-up questions about the origin, phenotype, and function of these cells. Specifically, we hypothesize that these discrete high levels of MMc may represent maternal cell proliferation in response to an exogenous stimulus (e.g., infection or vaccination in the infant), which should be evaluated in future studies.

In order to understand the functional consequence of MMc, we asked whether birth or concurrent MMc was associated with polyfunctionality of CD4+ T cell responses to BCG in the infant. Polyfunctional T cells may be indicative of the quality of immune responses to vaccines and have been associated with better clinical prognosis during tuberculosis (TB), HIV, and other infections as compared with the absolute magnitude of T cell responses (35, 55–59). We were particularly motivated to assess this outcome due to prior data suggesting that HIV-exposed infants may mount attenuated immune responses to BCG (17, 60, 61). We identified a positive correlation between birth, but not concurrent, MMc and the polyfunctionality of the T cell response to BCG during early infancy. Since our recruiting site was in Khayelitsha, Western Cape, South Africa, with one of the highest TB rates globally (62, 63), we hypothesized that the polyfunctional cells we detected in infants might reflect maternal mycobacteria-responsive T cells. Notably, we did not find evidence that this was the case, suggesting that maternal cells present at birth may play an indirect role in shaping infants’ immune responses to BCG. This alternative possibility is consistent with prior work in a murine model of MMc, which found that MMc modulates the development of the myeloid lineage, subsequently enhancing neonatal immunity to pathogenic challenge (29). These observations suggest that lower MMc in iHEUs at birth may contribute to altered BCG vaccine responses in these infants.

Our study has a number of limitations. First, our samples were limited to mother-infant pairs where there was a nonshared, noninherited maternal marker that could be targeted with our assays. However, there were no differences in the characteristics of the mother-infant pairs that could or could not be targeted for measurement of MMc. Secondly, at the time of recruitment, HIV viral loads and CD4+ counts were not routinely checked as part of prenatal care, so the relationship between viral load, CD4+ count, and MMc could not be evaluated; these potential determinants of maternal graft size and composition should be investigated in future studies. Due to robust prenatal screening and high maternal ART coverage, there was only 1 infant infected with HIV in the Innate Factors Associated with Nursing Transmission (InFANT) cohort, and very few in the Western Cape in South Africa, precluding our ability to study this group. Furthermore, HIV infection and ART exposure is associated with higher rates of preterm birth (64–67); however, premature infants were not eligible to enroll in this study, and we may have had different findings had they been included. Finally, BCG response data were only available for a subset of the cohort, although there were no appreciable differences between those infants with and without data available.

To our knowledge, this is the first study to assess MMc in infants across the first year of life and relate their levels to infant T cell response to vaccination. Our findings highlight the as yet largely unexplored impact of this cross-generation graft of maternal cells on infant immunity. Furthermore, our findings provide insight into an additional potential mechanism that may contribute to altered immune responses in iHEUs and the importance of maternal treatment to affect infant outcome. Future work should investigate the cellular phenotype and antigen specificity of these inherited maternal cells.