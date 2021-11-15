Metabolic imbalance of T cells in COVID-19 is hallmarked by basigin and mitigated by dexamethasone

ROS accumulation in T cells from progressed COVID-19 patients is reversible and correlates with changes in mitochondrial mass and architecture. COVID-19 patients with severe disease experience immune dysregulation (40) and hypoxia (2). Hypoxia and other factors might induce ROS generation to drive the immunopathology of COVID-19. We therefore analyzed intracellular ROS levels in peripheral blood immune cell populations (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148225DS1) from age-matched, noninfected controls (see Methods, Study participants), asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic SARS-CoV-2–positive subjects (no symptoms/mild group; Supplemental Tables 1 and 2), moderately ill (moderate; Supplemental Tables 1 and 2), severely to critically ill patients (severe/critical group; Supplemental Table 1), patients recovering from a severe/critical COVID-19 (recovering group; Supplemental Table 1), and non–COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care (ICU non-COVID; Supplemental Table 3). To accurately depict the in vivo metabolic state, samples were processed freshly without cryopreservation or density gradient centrifugation.

Intracellular ROS accumulation was observed in T cells from COVID-19 patients, specifically in those with severe/critical disease. In contrast, T cell ROS levels were low in patients recovering from a critical COVID-19 and matched the uninfected controls and critically ill non–COVID-19 patients (Figure 1A). Changes in redox balance can accompany mitochondrial metabolic reprogramming (20) and we observed an increase in mitochondrial mass in T cells from critically ill patients (Figure 1B). Increased mitochondrial mass correlated with low T cell frequencies, which remained low in recovering patients (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1B). Moreover, in studying the frequencies of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, we observed no changes specific to the severe/critical COVID-19 group, suggesting that both subsets are affected. Nevertheless, increased CD8+ T cell frequencies were observed in patients with moderate disease (Supplemental Figure 1C). Metabolic defects might have been induced selectively in SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells. The frequencies of SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells are reported to be approximately 0.1% of all T cells (41). In line with this, we used SARS-CoV-2–derived M, N, and S peptides and detected an ELISpot response translating to approximately 0.01% cells (thus approximately 0.1% T cells) being SARS-CoV-2 specific within peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) (Supplemental Figure 1D). A general shift in mitochondrial content and ROS levels, affecting all analyzed cells in the studied samples, argues against a limitation to SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells.

Figure 1 ROS accumulation in T cells from progressed COVID-19 patients is reversible and correlates with changes in mitochondrial mass and architecture. Blood was drawn and processed the same day. Erythrocytes were removed and immune cells were stained for population-specific surface markers. The results show comparisons between specified COVID-19 patient subgroups, critically ill non–COVID-19 patients (ICU non-COVID), and healthy controls. (A) ROS levels, (B) mitochondrial content in CD3+ T cells, and (C) percentage of CD3+ cells among viable cells. MFI, median fluorescence intensity. (D) Cytosolic ROS levels, (E) mitochondrial content in CD14+ monocytes, and (F) proportion of CD14+ monocytes among the CD11b+ myeloid population. (G) Cytosolic ROS levels, (H) mitochondrial content in CD66b+ granulocytes, and (I) proportion of CD66b+ granulocytes among CD11b+ myeloid cells. Shown are representative histograms of ROS staining in CD3+ and CD14+ cells of each group. Shown is the median + SEM, and each symbol represents 1 donor. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. Analysis of mitochondrial structure by electron microscopy in lymphocytes from healthy control cells, a COVID-19 patient with mild symptoms (J), of 2 COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms (K), and a critically ill non–COVID-19 patient (L). Scale bars: 10 μm. Shown are representative examples.

While high basal ROS levels were observed in CD14+ monocytes, no significant increase in the severe/critical group was observed. Nevertheless, low monocyte ROS levels were present in recovering patients and critically ill non–COVID-19 patients (Figure 1D). Mitochondrial mass was increased in CD14+ monocytes from critically ill COVID-19 patients, similar to T cells (Figure 1E). However, consistent with the high ROS tolerance of monocytes (42), monocyte and monocyte subpopulation frequencies were not significantly impaired in blood of COVID-19 patients (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1E). Similarly, increased mitochondrial mass, but no ROS accumulation or changes in blood frequencies of CD66b+ granulocytes, was observed in COVID-19 patients in the severe/critical group (Figure 1, G–I).

To correlate the observed metabolic phenomena with mitochondrial morphology, electron microscopy of PBMCs from critically ill COVID-19 patients was performed. In contrast to controls and cells from COVID-19 patients with mild disease (Figure 1J), the majority of lymphocytes from severe COVID-19 patients displayed alterations in the mitochondrial structure. We detected mitochondria with membrane inclusions, mitochondrial swelling (dilated cristae), or mitochondria with almost invisible (washed out) cristae, indicating the accumulation of damaged mitochondria. In addition, enlarged mitochondria were observed (Figure 1K). No mitochondrial defects were detected in cells from critically ill non–COVID-19 patients (Figure 1L). Moreover, the majority of monocytes showed no signs of structural aberrations (Supplemental Figure 1F).

Lastly, while patients with preexisting diabetes and/or obesity showed a further decrease in T cell counts, neither ROS accumulation nor mitochondrial content of T cells was related to preexisting comorbidities (Supplemental Figure 1, G and H).

Collectively, T cells from patients with severe COVID-19 accumulated ROS and showed an increased mitochondrial mass but low peripheral blood counts. These immunometabolic features were reversible and correlated with a disrupted mitochondrial morphology.

ROS-inducible and basigin-related gene expression in T cells from patients with severe COVID-19 suggests basigin as a marker of T cell metabolic dysfunction. To determine whether the observed dysregulation in COVID-19 associates with transcriptional changes, we performed RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) of T cells and monocytes from COVID-19 patients (4 severe/critical patients; 2 recovering patients) and healthy controls (4 individuals). CD4+ T cells from COVID-19 patients from the severe/critical group showed significantly increased expression of 72 genes, while 24 genes were downregulated (Figure 2A). CD14+ monocytes showed a COVID-19–specific upregulation of 283 genes and downregulation of 42 genes (Figure 2B). In both immune cell populations, metabolism-related genes were upregulated; however, the top hits specific to severe COVID-19 (later referred to as hallmarks) varied between monocytes and T cells. Whereas CD4+ T cells and monocytes shared a COVID-19–specific upregulation of nicotinamide phosphoribosyltransferase (NAMPT), which protects against cell death induced by mitochondrial damage (43), other mitochondria-related proteins, such as voltage-dependent anion-selective channel protein 1 (VDAC1), a key regulator of mitochondrial metabolism and cellular apoptosis (26, 44), or methylenetetrahydrofolate dehydrogenase/cyclohydrolase (MTHFD2), involved in redox homeostasis, were strongly increased in T cells only (Figure 2, C and D). The lactate-transporting MCT1 (also known as SLC16A1) was upregulated in CD4+ T cells, whereas lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA) expression was elevated in monocytes. Interestingly, CD4+ T cells from COVID-19 patients also showed an increased expression of furin (FURIN), which was reported to activate SARS-CoV-2 (ref. 45 and Figure 2C).

Figure 2 ROS-inducible and basigin-related gene expression in immune cells from patients with severe COVID-19. Blood samples from COVID-19 patients (4 ICU, 2 recovering) and 4 healthy controls were enriched for PBMCs and cryopreserved. Cells were sorted according to specific surface markers, and RNA was extracted and subjected to stranded total RNA sequencing. Heatmaps presenting hierarchically clustered and scaled expression data of CD4+ T cells (A) or CD14+ monocytes (B). Shown are differentially expressed genes in severe/critical patients versus controls filtered for absolute logFC > 1, logCPM and logRPKM > 1, and FDR < 0.05. Each column corresponds to an individual. The list and expression values of all regulated genes are in the supplemental material as well as a list of all read counts. Volcano plots of significantly up- or downregulated genes (red or blue) in CD4+ T cells (C) or CD14+ monocytes (D) of severe/critical patients with additional genes upregulated in CD4+ T cells but not in CD14+ monocytes (black). Genes with known function in transcriptional or metabolic processes are highlighted. Gene set enrichment analysis of candidate HALLMARK pathways in CD4+ T cells (E) or CD14+ monocytes (F). HALLMARK pathways include REACTIVE_OXYGEN_SPECIES_PATHWAY (ROS), TNFA_SIGNALING_VIA_NFKB (TNF), HYPOXIA, and basigin-interacting proteins (BAS), defined by STRING analysis (see Supplemental Figure 2). Enrichment P values were adjusted for multiple testing using Benjamini-Hochberg correction.

Although the overlap on the single-gene level was limited, a gene set enrichment approach (46) identified pathways mutually regulated by both immune cell populations. CD4+ T cells and monocytes showed a significant enrichment of genes related to TNF signaling and, importantly, of genes associated with cellular responses to ROS-induced stress and hypoxia (Figure 2, E and F). In addition, we observed a signature of genes encoding proteins from the basigin network (Figure 2, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2).

Confirming the data obtained on the transcriptional level, T cell and monocyte basigin surface expression increased with disease severity (Figure 3A). In line with the observed T cell metabolic recovery in convalescent patients, basigin expression decreased during convalescence and was low in critically ill non–COVID-19 patients (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 3A). Elevated basigin expression was detected in both T cell subpopulations, but not in granulocytes (Supplemental Figure 3B). Transcriptome analyses suggested basigin as a marker of T cell immunometabolic dysregulation. In line with this, accumulation of cytosolic ROS positively correlated with T cell basigin levels, indicating a biological interdependence (Figure 3B). Monocytes showed high basal basigin expression but its correlation with ROS levels was weak (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Elevated basigin expression correlates with cytosolic ROS in severe/critical COVID-19 patients and can be triggered by hypoxia. (A–E) Blood was drawn and processed the same day. (A) Basigin expression determined on CD3+ cells and CD14+ cells. MFI, median fluorescence intensity. (B) Correlation of ROS and basigin in CD3+ and CD14+ cells, calculated by Spearman’s r, with single data points for controls in black and severe/critical patients in red. (C) Control samples were cultured with (stim.) or without (quies.) anti-CD3/anti-CD28 Dynabeads in normoxia or hypoxia for 10 days interrupted by 1-hour periods of normoxia on days 3, 5, and 8. On day 10, basigin expression (D) and mitochondrial ROS (E) were analyzed. Values normalized to corresponding treatment under normoxia are displayed. Each symbol represents 1 donor. In A, D, and E, summarized data are displayed as mean + SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test. Representative histograms are shown in D and E.

Severely ill COVID-19 patients experience recurrent hypoxic phases (2) and hypoxia has been previously shown to induce basigin expression on tumor cells (47). We therefore cultured unstimulated and stimulated control donor T cells in hypoxia, interrupted by short normoxic phases (Figure 3C). Hypoxia induced T cell basigin expression and this effect was boosted by T cell receptor stimulation (Figure 3D). Lastly, basigin induction was accompanied by production of mitochondrial ROS in T cells cultured in recurrent hypoxia, suggestive of mitochondrial defect induction (Figure 3E).

Taken together, our results show that T cells and monocytes from severely ill COVID-19 patients increase transcription of ROS-inducible and hypoxia-related genes as well as genes of the basigin network. Moreover, both immune cell populations show high expression of basigin. Basigin is induced by recurrent hypoxia and might serve as a cell-surface marker of T cell immunometabolic dysregulation in COVID-19.

Increased fatty acid uptake is limited to T cells from mild COVID-19 and correlates with low basigin expression. Increasing evidence points to basigin as a regulator of cellular metabolism, as it tightly associates with transporters of amino acids and glucose, likely coordinating glucose and amino acid metabolism (39). In addition, basigin signaling can inhibit fatty acid metabolism via modulation of PPARα in tumor cells (48). We performed digital tissue deconvolution (DTD) to dissect the heterogeneity and metabolic pathways of T cells from COVID-19 patients using publicly available single-cell transcriptomic data (49). Leiden clustering was used to identify 14 unique clusters, 8 of which could be found using DTD in the CD4+ T cell bulk sequencing data. Cluster 2, but no other clusters, was enriched in T cells from severely ill COVID-19 patients (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A) and was characterized by expression of hypoxia-related genes. Interestingly, this cluster was also characterized by low expression of genes involved in fatty acid metabolism, glycolysis, and the TCA cycle (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Increased fatty acid uptake is limited to T cells from mild COVID-19 and correlates with low basigin expression. (A) Leiden clustering was used to identify 14 unique clusters in publicly available single-cell RNA-seq data for CD4+ COVID-19 PBMCs, and 8 were detected in CD4+ T cell bulk sequencing data (Figure 2, A, C, and E) using digital tissue deconvolution. These are shown in colors in the UMAP embedding, while clusters estimated as zero are in gray scale. For better clarity, only 10% of the used data are shown. Cluster 2 estimates in CD4+ T cells from controls and severe/critical COVID-19 patients are shown on the right. (B) Gene set enrichment analysis for selected gene sets. The horizontal axis shows the rank of each gene in cluster 2 compared to all others. Vertical marks show the position of a gene from the gene set in the ranking, and the red lines show either over (positive values) or under representation (negative values). FAD, fatty acid degradation. (C–H) Blood was drawn and processed the same day. Determination of 2NBDG uptake (C) and BODIPY 500/510 C1, C12 uptake (D) in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, and correlation of both from corresponding measurements (E). FA, fatty acid; MFI, median fluorescence intensity. (F) Fatty acid uptake and 2NBDG uptake in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells plotted against basigin expression from the same sample. Comparison of 2NBDG uptake (G) and basigin expression (H) in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in diabetic (DM)/obese (+) versus nondiabetic/obese (–) COVID-19 patients. Each symbol represents 1 donor. In C, D, G, and H, summarized data are displayed as mean + SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test (C and D) or Mann-Whitney U test (G and H).

Functional metabolic studies were performed next and glucose, fatty acid uptake, and the expression of the amino acid transporter CD98 of T cells from COVID-19 patients was assessed in fresh patient samples. T cell expression of CD98 was similar among the patient groups (Supplemental Figure 4B). DTD suggested low glucose metabolism of COVID-19 T cells and in line with this, glucose uptake of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells was low and comparable to quiescent T cells from uninfected controls (Figure 4C). Consistent with a metabolically quiescent phenotype, the expression of markers of activation and differentiation such as CD25 or PD-1 was similar in T cells from COVID-19 patients and controls (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Furthermore, no differences were detected in the expression of the chemokine receptor CCR7 on bulk CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4E) and no significant accumulation of CD4+FOXP3+ Treg cells was observed (Supplemental Figure 4F).

In line with the transcriptional data, we measured low fatty acid uptake in T cells from severely ill COVID-19 patients, but interestingly, an increased fatty acid uptake was observed in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from patients with no or mild symptoms (Figure 4D). Suggestive of a metabolic switch, high fatty acid uptake was specific to T cells with low glucose uptake and vice versa (Figure 4E). We next assessed the dynamics of this metabolic phenotype after complete disease resolution. Fatty acid uptake of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells as well as of their respective subsets was analyzed in 3 COVID-19 patients from 1 family with mild symptoms over the course of 7 weeks after the onset of symptoms (Supplemental Figure 4G). Interestingly, the capacity of T cells to take up fatty acids decreased over time. Notably, this phenomenon occurred 4 weeks after the onset of symptoms and was observed in bulk CD8+ and CD4+ T cells as well as in major T cell subpopulations (Supplemental Figure 4H). Focusing on the time point with high fatty acid uptake at week 2 (w2), we did not observe any changes in cytosolic ROS accumulation (Supplemental Figure 4I). However, w2 T cells from mild COVID-19 patients showed an increased mitochondrial mass, most prominently in the effector subtypes (Supplemental Figure 4J) and pooled analyses showed a positive correlation between mitochondrial mass and fatty acid uptake (Supplemental Figure 4K). Finally, T cells with high fatty acid uptake were low in basigin expression and vice versa, and no increased glucose uptake was observed in T cells with high basigin expression (Figure 4F).

As T cell glucose uptake was variable, we asked whether preexisting patient comorbidities contribute. Interestingly, diabetic and obese patients showed decreased glucose uptake by T cells compared with controls, but increased basigin expression (Figure 4, G and H). In contrast, separation of patients according to cardiovascular disease or age did not show significant differences in immune cell glucose or fatty acid uptake (Supplemental Figure 4, L and M).

Taken together, in contrast to basigin upregulation, our results show that the nutrient uptake capacity of T cells from severely ill COVID-19 patients was low, especially in patients with metabolic comorbidities. In addition, increased T cell fatty acid uptake was a hallmark of COVID-19 patients with no or mild symptoms and decreased during convalescence.

Dexamethasone-treated critically ill COVID-19 patients show altered mitochondrial function, but normalized ROS and basigin levels in CD4+ T cells. Severely/critically ill COVID-19 patients showed disturbed T cell mitochondrial morphology, which might have been related to an impaired fatty acid metabolism. Thus, we investigated T cell mitochondrial respiratory function in a second cohort of COVID-19 patients (CII; Supplemental Table 2). All patients in the severe/critical group of cohort II received an early dexamethasone treatment, analogous to the RECOVERY trial (50). Consistent with previous observations, severe COVID-19 associated with a notable T cell lymphopenia (Supplemental Figure 5A), affecting all T cell subpopulations (Supplemental Figure 5B). Comparative transcriptome analyses of cohort I and II samples from the severe/critical group and healthy controls by t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (tSNE) and principal component analysis (PCA) showed clustering of CD14+ monocytes and CD4+ T cells of both cohorts (Supplemental Figure 5C). Similar to cohort I, an increased mitochondrial mass but also elevated mitochondrial ROS production of both bulk T cells and naive and memory T cell subsets of severe/critically ill patients was detectable in cohort II (Figure 5, A and B). Importantly, mitochondrial ROS levels were most likely not a consequence of increased mitochondrial mass, as these 2 parameters did not correlate (Supplemental Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Increased mitochondrial content, mitochondrial ROS, and disturbed mitochondrial function in T cells from COVID-19 patients cannot be ameliorated by dexamethasone. A second cohort (CII) of severe/critical COVID-19 patients receiving dexamethasone was analyzed. (A–C) Blood was drawn and processed the same day. (A) Mitochondrial content in T cells from controls and severe/critical patients of CII was analyzed beyond 19 days after intensive care unit (ICU) hospitalization and compared to cohort I (CI) and in CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subpopulations of CII. MFI, median fluorescence intensity. (B) Subset-specific expression of mitochondrial ROS in CII. (C) Citrate synthase (CS) activity, determined in T cells in which mitochondrial function was analyzed. Mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) capacity of complex I (I) and complex I+II (I+II), capacity of the electron transfer system (I+II, ETS; after uncoupling), and ETS capacity driven by complex II (II, ETS; after rotenone administration) were determined by high-resolution respirometry. (A–C) Each symbol represents 1 donor, and summarized data are displayed as mean + SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney U test (A and B subset-specific comparison).

Consistent with an increased mitochondrial mass, COVID-19 T cells showed elevated levels of the mitochondrial enzyme citrate synthase. Importantly, these changes did not result in increased mitochondrial respiration and instead, the respiratory activity normalized to citrate synthase activity was lower in COVID-19 T cells. Specifically, we observed a decreased capacity of the electron transport system (ETS) and a trend toward a reduced capacity for OXPHOS (CI+II ETS and CI+II OXPHOS, respectively; Figure 5C). Mitochondrial structure was studied next using electron microscopy. Lymphocytes from 9 critically ill COVID-19 patients showed, similar to cohort I, the presence of mitochondrial aberrations. However, analyzing paired samples from patients revealed a reduction in the occurrence of mitochondria with inclusions after dexamethasone treatment (Supplemental Figure 5E).

Besides increased mitochondrial content, high basigin and cytosolic ROS levels were markers of cohort I on the transcriptional and protein levels. Thus, we investigated whether dexamethasone might have affected these parameters. Transcriptomic analyses comparing controls and patients shortly after and beyond 3 weeks of dexamethasone treatment, a time point comparable to cohort I samples (Figure 2, A and B), were performed next. We observed that signatures of TNF, hypoxia, ROS, and basigin pathways, previously detectable in T cells, disappear in samples after dexamethasone treatment (Figure 6A). CD14+ monocytes maintained the transcriptomic profile of hypoxia and TNF and basigin pathways; however, an enrichment of ROS-related genes was lost (Figure 6B). The transcriptomic data were reflected on the metabolic level, as T cells did not accumulate ROS, in contrast to cohort I, after analyzing samples taken at comparable time points after hospitalization (Figure 6C). Next, we investigated these parameters in a time-dependent manner during dexamethasone treatment in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and monocytes (D, day 1 to day 10), in the first 21 days after therapy (<21) and beyond (>21). ROS levels did not increase, suggesting durable dexamethasone effects (Figure 6D). In contrast to cohort I, basigin expression was not elevated in CD3+ T cells of COVID-19 patients (Figure 6E). In CD4+ T cells, basigin expression remained low over time, whereas CD8+ T cells reexpressed basigin in bulk and in all memory subpopulations after dexamethasone therapy cessation (Figure 6F and Supplemental Figure 5F). In monocytes, basigin levels remained high at all time points analyzed (Figure 6F). Thus, T cells from severely ill COVID-19 patients showed subpopulation-independent metabolic changes with impaired mitochondrial function and production of mitochondrial ROS. However, treatment with dexamethasone might have mitigated T cell cytosolic ROS accumulation in vivo.

Figure 6 Dexamethasone mitigates ROS accumulation and basigin expression and related gene signatures in COVID-19 patient T cells. (A and B) Cohort 2 (coh2) blood samples were enriched for PBMCs, cryopreserved, and processed (see Figure 2). Heatmaps presenting hierarchically clustered and scaled expression data (filtered for absolute logFC > 1, logCPM and logRPKM > 1, and FDR < 0.05) and gene set enrichment analysis of the HALLMARK pathways, as analyzed in CI (see Figure 2, E and F) of CD4+ T cells (A) or CD14+ monocytes (B). Shown are differentially expressed genes in severe/critical patients taken in the first 14 days after dexamethasone cessation (coh2 early) or beyond (coh2 late, time point comparable to CI; 3 samples each time point, 2 paired early and late patient samples). Displayed is the comparison with CI controls (see Figure 2, A–F). Each column corresponds to an individual sample. A list of all read counts can be found in the supplemental material. (C–F) Blood samples were drawn and processed the same day. (C) Cytosolic ROS levels of CD3+ T cells from controls and severe/critical patients of CI and CII analyzed in the same period of time after ICU hospitalization (see Figure 5A). MFI, median fluorescence intensity. (D) Cytosolic ROS levels in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and CD14+ monocytes of CII grouped according to time point analyzed. (E) Basigin expression of CD3+ T cells from controls and severe/critical patients of CI and CII analyzed in the same period of time after ICU hospitalization (see Figure 5A). Basigin expression of CD4+ and CD8+ T cells and CD14+ monocytes of CII grouped according to time point analyzed (F). Each symbol in C–F represents 1 donor. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney U test (C and E) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test (D and F).

T cell cytosolic ROS accumulation is induced upon basigin ligation and can be mitigated by dexamethasone treatment. Basigin and cytosolic ROS were upregulated in T cells from COVID-19 patients and this phenotype was partially blunted in cohort II. To assess whether dexamethasone can modulate ROS and basigin expression, we cultured PBMCs from COVID-19 patients and healthy controls in vitro. In CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from controls, dexamethasone significantly reduced ROS and basigin expression. In patients, a significant downregulation was only observed in CD4+ T cells, reflecting the data from ex vivo patient analyses (Figure 7A). Basigin can be shed and soluble basigin levels were significantly higher in supernatants of cultured cells from COVID-19 patients (Supplemental Figure 6A). Following dexamethasone therapy, soluble basigin was reduced in supernatants from COVID-19 samples (Supplemental Figure 6A). A similar trend could be observed in plasma of patients after dexamethasone treatment (Supplemental Figure 6B).

Figure 7 Dexamethasone and NOX inhibition mitigate T cell ROS accumulation and basigin expression in vitro. (A and C) Blood of donors was drawn and processed the same day. PBMCs were isolated and treated as indicated (for concentrations see Methods). (A) After 72 hours, PBMCs were stained for CD4 and CD8 and cytosolic ROS and basigin levels were analyzed. Data were normalized to anti-CD3 (aCD3) stimulation of the respective donor. (B) Log(fold change) of expression estimates for NOXA1 were determined for each cluster (as in Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 4A). (C) PBMCs were processed as in A. Data normalized to anti-CD3 stimulation of the respective donor are shown. Summarized data are displayed as mean + SEM, with each symbol representing 1 donor. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test (A and C; T cell population specific).

Transcriptomic data identified cluster 2 to be enriched in severe COVID-19 patient T cells. We observed increased expression of NOXA1, which activates several NADPH oxidases (NOXs), leading to ROS production (51, 52) in this cluster (Figure 7B). NOXs can be targeted by dexamethasone (53, 54) and the effects of the NOX inhibitor diphenyleneiodonium on T cell ROS levels were assessed next. NOX inhibition decreased cytosolic ROS levels in T cells from healthy controls and CD8+ T cells from patients even better than dexamethasone; however, it had only a limited effect in patient CD4+ T cells (Figure 7C). Nevertheless, basigin expression was reduced in control and patient T cells (Figure 7C).

Lastly, we tested whether basigin ligation can trigger cytosolic ROS accumulation. Basigin is a receptor for CyPs (31) and we found CyPA to be present in the plasma of healthy donors and COVID-19 patients (Figure 8A). CyPA is involved in systemic inflammation and we observed a decrease in CyP plasma levels in recovering COVID-19 patients (Figure 8A). Importantly, addition of CyPA increased T cell cytosolic ROS levels such that they were comparable to those produced by T cell receptor stimulation using soluble anti-CD3 (aCD3; Figure 8B), whereas IFN-γ levels were only increased through aCD3 stimulation but not CyPA, indicating a nonclassical stimulation (Figure 8C). Intracellular ROS elevation could be reverted by cyclosporine A (CsA), which blocks CyP activity (Figure 8D). CsA and CyPA were preincubated together before administration to allow a direct interaction. Moreover, dexamethasone reduced the CyPA-induced ROS increase in CD4+ T cells of controls and one patient, but failed in CD8+ T cells from the same patient (Supplemental Figure 6C).

Figure 8 ROS can be triggered by cyclophilin A and SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and is mitigated by cyclosporine A in vitro. (A) Cyclophilin A (CyPA) levels were determined in plasma of controls and severe/critical patients of cohort I and II and in paired patient samples taken at the intensive care unit (ICU) and after returning back to normal care unit. **P < 0.01 by Wilcoxon’s test. (B–G) Blood was drawn and processed the same day. PBMCs were treated for 24 hours as indicated. (B) The impact of CyPA on cytosolic ROS was determined. Data normalized to unstimulated cells of the respective donor are shown. (C) IFN-γ in culture supernatants was determined by ELISA. (D) The effect of CsA on CyPA-induced cytosolic ROS was determined. Data normalized to unstimulated T cells of the respective donor are shown. (E) Cytosolic ROS in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the presence of increasing concentrations of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (spike) or respective receptor binding domain (RBD). Data normalized to unstimulated T cells of the respective donor are displayed. Representative histograms for controls and 1 patient are displayed. (F) Cytosolic ROS levels in controls and severe/critical COVID-19 patients PCR negative or positive for SARS-CoV-2 are displayed. MFI, median fluorescence intensity. (G) Impact of CsA on spike-induced cytosolic ROS levels was determined in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. Data normalized to unstimulated T cells of the respective donor are displayed. Each symbol represents 1 donor, and summarized data are displayed as mean ± SEM (A–C and F) or mean + SEM (E and G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple comparisons test (B, F, and G; T cell population–specific comparison in B and G) or Mann-Whitney U test (E).

As basigin interacts with various viruses, including SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 (34, 35), we next incubated T cells with the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. SARS-CoV-2 spike protein induced ROS in T cells, similarly to CyPA, in a concentration-dependent manner (Figure 8E), whereas the receptor binding domain of the spike protein (RBD) had only limited impact on ROS levels. No significant effect on basigin expression was observed (Supplemental Figure 6D). SARS-CoV-2 spike had no effect on CD14+ monocyte ROS production (Supplemental Figure 6E). Interestingly, CD8+ T cells from severely/critically ill COVID-19 patients with detectable (by PCR) SARS-CoV-2 infection showed high cytosolic ROS levels, while SARS-CoV-2–negative patients did not differ from healthy controls (Figure 8F). These data support our finding that the spike protein itself induces ROS production. As CyPA binds to a variety of viral proteins, we investigated whether it might serve as an adaptor for spike protein binding to basigin by applying CsA. As for CyPA, the spike protein and CsA were preincubated together before administration. CsA alone had no impact on ROS (data not shown); however, it did block the spike-induced ROS increase (Figure 8G).

Collectively, the data show that severe COVID-19 associates with T cell mitochondrial defects and is hallmarked by high T cell basigin expression and ROS accumulation. Basigin is induced by hypoxia, coordinates with cytosolic ROS pathways to induce mitochondrial damage, and can be targeted using dexamethasone and NOX inhibition. Lastly, basigin ligation with CyPA and SARS-CoV-2 spike protein induces T cell cytosolic ROS accumulation.