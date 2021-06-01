CCL17-producing cDC2s are essential in end-stage lupus nephritis and averted by a parasitic infection

Parasite infection promotes autoreactivity but protects against lethal kidney pathology. To explore mechanistic aspects underlying a potential protective effect of controlled infection with a malaria parasite in the progression of autoimmune pathology, we infected lupus-prone FcγRIIb-KO mice with Py at a presymptomatic age and followed them for signs of disease for up to 12 months (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148000DS1). FcγRIIb-KO mice develop spontaneous lupus-like disease characterized by chronic systemic immune activation, high serum autoantibody titers, widespread vasculitis, and lethal glomerulonephritis (22). All FcγRIIb-KO mice inoculated with Py-infected red blood cells (iRBCs), either in single or repeated injections, survived past 9 months of age, a time point at which all uninfected control mice had succumbed to autoimmune disease (Figure 1, B and D). The increased survival rate of parasite-infected FcγRIIb-KO mice correlated with a highly significant improvement in kidney function measured by proteinuria. Less than 20% of the mice had measurable levels of proteinuria by 7 months of age when inoculated with a single dose of Py (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1D), or by 10–11 months of age after double inoculation (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1C), in contrast to the complete penetrance of proteinuria at that age observed in the uninfected FcγRIIb-KO controls. The increased rate of survival after Py infection did not correlate with a reduction in autoantibody titers: infected FcγRIIb-KO mice had serum antinuclear autoantibodies (ANAs) with equal or even higher (1 month after infection) titers than did the uninfected FcγRIIb-KO controls (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1E). Infection of FcγRIIb-KO mice with Py did not alter other measures of systemic autoimmunity, such as splenomegaly, or the presence of spontaneous germinal centers typical of this strain (Figure 1G). Inflammatory cytokines were elevated soon after Py infection, however, 5 months later they were at the same levels as those in the control animals (Figure 1H). Overall, these results suggest that Py infection of FcγRIIb-KO mice protects from lethal kidney disease, without reducing the typical features of systemic autoimmunity.

Figure 1 Parasite infection induces autoreactivity while reducing kidney pathology. (A) Schematic representation of the experimental design and timeframes applicable throughout the study (further details are presented in Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). (B–E) Cumulative survival curve and percentage of FcγRIIb-KO (FcγRIIb[KO]) mice and WT mice with the indicated levels of proteinuria following a double (B and C) or single (D and E) infection with Py. The time point of Py infection is indicated by arrows (n = 5 and n = 10 in the survival analysis). Proteinuria levels were measured by chemical strips and are shown in grayscale. (C) n = 14 (months 1–6), n = 9 (months 7–8), and n = 7 (month 9). (E) n = 7 and n = 15–22 for the WT and FcγRIIb-KO groups, respectively. (F) ANA detection in serum of WT or FcγRIIb-KO mice infected with Py at 2 months of age. Shown are representative images of the immunofluorescence assay (original magnification, ×20) and graphs indicating the percentage of mice with the indicated ANA levels. ANA positivity in different serum dilutions is shown in grayscale. n = 7 in WT and n = 22 for the FcγRIIb-KO groups (months 0–2), and n = 5 for the WT and n = 14 for the FcγRIIb-KO groups (months 3–4). (G) Representative H&E-stained images (scale bars: 1 mm [top] and 500 μm [bottom]) and spleen weights for WT (n = 6) and FcγRIIb-KO (n = 17) mice 5 months after a single infection with Py. (H) Serum cytokine levels (IFN-γ, IL-12p70, MCP-1, IL-10, IL-6, and TNF) measured 1 and 5 months after a single Py infection. Genotype and infection status are indicated in G. n = 4 and n = 10 for the WT and FcγRIIb-KO groups. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was used for survival comparisons (B and D) and 1- and 2-way ANOVA (G and H). Ctrl, control.

Parasite infection does not alter the autoreactive specificity profile or IC deposition in kidneys of lupus-prone mice. We found that infection with Py increased overall titers of serum ANAs in both WT mice and FcγRIIb-KO mice (Figure 1F). It is also possible that malaria infection changed certain autoantibody specificities characteristic of lupus-prone mice in a way that would make them less pathogenic or even protective. To test this possibility, we performed an IgG autoantigen microarray with 128 self-antigens selected from those commonly targeted in a variety of autoimmune diseases (AutoAg microarray super panel, Genomics Core Facility, UT Southwestern, Dallas, Texas, USA) (24). We determined that serum IgGs from malaria-infected FcγRIIb-KO mice had the same pattern of antigen specificities as serum IgG from uninfected FcγRIIb-KO mice. Some autoreactive specificities (β2-glycoprotein I, C9, CRP, Jo-1, nucleosome Ag, PL-7, ssDNA) even increased titers with the infection (Figure 2A). We obtained similar results when testing IgM autoreactive specificities (Supplemental Figure 2A). Total serum IgM, or IgG of any isotype, showed equal titers in FcγRIIb-KO mice, whether infected with Py or uninfected (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2B). Next, we tested whether autoantibodies induced by Plasmodium infection might have a protective effect in passive transfer experiments, as had been previously described using serum from infected BALB/c mice (25). We did not observe a significant reduction in proteinuria in mice injected with serum from malaria-infected FcγRIIb-KO donors compared with those injected with serum from uninfected donors (Figure 2C). We then measured glomerular IC deposition in the kidneys of FcγRIIb-KO mice 5 months after infection. Neither complement C3 nor various IgG isotypes showed differences in the amount of kidney deposits in infected mice compared with controls (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2C). These results showed that infection with a malaria parasite conferred protection from kidney disease at a stage beyond IC deposition and complement fixation.

Figure 2 Parasite infection does not alter the autoreactive specificity profile or IC deposition in FcγRIIb-KO mice. (A) Quantification of the IgG autoantibody array assay in serum from FcγRIIb-KO mice 1 month after infection (FcγRIIb[KO] Py) compared with uninfected controls (FcγRIIb[KO] Ctrl). Signal values from the Autoantigen Microarray Super Panel (24) are shown. n = 8 (control mice) and n = 7 (Py-infected mice). (B) Total serum IgG quantification by ELISA for WT mice and FcγRIIb-KO mice after Py infection at the indicated time points. n = 7, 5, 4, and 3 for the WT groups, and n = 22, 15, 7, and 7 for the FcγRIIb-KO groups for months 0, 1, 2, and 3, respectively. (C) Proteinuria score for FcγRIIb-KO mice who received i.v injections (3 injections, once per week) of serum from FcγRIIb-KO control or Py-infected mice. The proteinuria scores were defined as follows: 1 (30 mg/dL), 2 (100 mg/dL), 3 (500 mg/dL), and 4 (death due to kidney failure). n = 5, noninjected control mice and n = 4, serum-injected groups. (D) FcγRIIb-KO control and Py-infected kidney sections stained with anti–complement C3 antibody or anti-IgG1, -IgG2a/c, or -IgG2b antibodies conjugated with FITC (n = 3). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. Group comparisons were made using 2-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001.

Parasite infection of lupus-prone mice prevents severe kidney damage but not glomerular inflammation. FcγRIIb-KO mice develop an autoimmune kidney pathology that progresses in severity: it starts with glomerular inflammation with mild diffuse mesangial hypercellularity, then evolves to proliferative glomerulonephritis with sclerotic lesions, and ends in a final destructive phase that involves fibrosis and leukocyte infiltration (Supplemental Figure 3A). Histopathological examination of kidneys from uninfected 7-month-old FcγRIIb-KO mice showed extensive glomerular destruction, interstitial cell infiltration, protein deposits, and vasculitis (Figure 3A, H&E). In contrast, kidneys from Py-infected FcγRIIb-KO mice showed enlarged glomeruli compared with those of WT control mice, but very minimal interstitial infiltration and glomerular destruction. Using periodic acid silver methenamine stain (PAMS), we determined that glomeruli in FcγRIIb-KO kidneys presented obvious basement membrane abnormalities, with Bowman’s capsule rupture and sclerotic features. Glomeruli from malaria-infected FcγRIIb-KO kidneys had intact basement membranes (Figure 3A, PAMS). Malaria parasite infection also resulted in a substantial reduction in cellular apoptosis in the kidneys compared with uninfected controls (Figure 3A, TUNEL). Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) images showed that infected FcγRIIb-KO kidneys had intact podocytes with normal foot processes, whereas kidneys from uninfected FcγRIIb-KO mice had lost the podocyte structure essential for urine filtration (Figure 3A, TEM). Image quantification of all these histological measures indicated that there were no significant differences in glomerular size or Bowman’s space areas between infected and uninfected FcγRIIb-KO kidneys, but the kidneys differed significantly in the percentage of sclerotic glomeruli, protein deposits, and interstitial infiltration (Figure 3B). Pathological quantification of kidney injury using the NIH activity and chronicity indexes (26) confirmed that Py infection significantly reduced both the activity and chronicity of nephritis in FcγRIIb-KO mice to levels comparable to those seen in WT mice (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Parasite infection prevents severe kidney injury but does not reduce glomerular inflammation in FcγRIIb-KO mice. Study of kidney pathology in WT and FcγRIIb-KO mice 5 months after infection with Py. (A) Representative images of kidney sections stained with H&E (n = 6), PAMS (n = 4), and TUNEL (n = 2) (scale bars: 100 μm) and TEM images (n = 5) (scale bar: 1 μm). Yellow arrows in the PAMS images indicate noticeable basement membrane abnormalities. Yellow arrows in the TEM images indicate intact (WT control and FcγRIIb-KO Py) and destroyed (FcγRIIB-KO control) podocyte foot processes. (B) ImageJ measurements of glomerular and Bowman’s space areas (each dot represents 1 glomerulus; n = 2 WT and n = 5 FcγRIIb-KO mice per group), percentage of sclerotic glomeruli, interstitial infiltration, and protein deposit areas in the kidneys (each dot represents 1 mouse). n = 3 and n = 14 (sclerotic glomeruli); n = 6 and n = 14 (interstitial infiltration) for the WT and FcγRIIb-KO groups, respectively. (C) NIH activity and chronicity indexes calculated as described in Supplemental Figure 3B. n = 4, 2, 10, and 10 for WT control, WT Py, FcγRIIb-KO control and FcγRIIb-KO Py, respectively. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. FcγRIIb-KO comparisons were made using the Kruskal-Wallis test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001.

Parasite infection reduces leukocyte infiltration into kidney, but not liver, of lupus-prone mice. Immunohistological analysis of control FcγRIIb-KO kidneys showed that infiltrating T cells (CD3+) were located in the cortex, glomerular, and perivascular areas. Myeloid cells (F4/80+, IBA1/Arg-1+) had a broad distribution throughout the medulla and cortex with periglomerular extension. In contrast, parasite-infected FcγRIIb-KO kidneys had minimal infiltration of leukocytes in glomeruli or perivascular areas compared with the lupus control mice (Figure 4A). B cells and neutrophils were found in very low numbers in glomerular and interstitial areas, regardless of infection status (Supplemental Figure 3C).

Figure 4 Parasite infection impairs T cell and monocyte infiltration in kidney. Study of kidney-infiltrating cells in WT and FcγRIIb-KO mice 5 months after infection with Py. (A) Kidney sections were stained with anti–mouse CD45, -IBA1/Arg1, -F4/80, or -CD3 antibodies (scale bar: 200 μm). (B) Number of infiltrating (Inf) leukocytes (CD45+), myeloid cells (CD11b+), macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+), and CD4+/CD8+ T cells (TCRb+) measured by flow cytometry and gated as described in Supplemental Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4A. n = 6, 6, 13, and 12 for WT control, WT Py-infected, FcγRIIb-KO control, and FcγRIIb-KO Py–infected mice, respectively. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. Group comparisons were made using 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01. (C) Correlation chart showing the number of kidney-infiltrating CD45 cells versus proteinuria levels in 6- to 7-month-old FcγRIIb-KO control mice (n = 56). Spearman’s r = 0.624; ****P < 0.0001.

We performed flow cytometry to quantify CD45+ cells infiltrating the kidneys of FcγRIIb-KO mice 5 months after infection with Py. To discriminate circulating from tissue-infiltrating leukocytes, we injected 3 μg anti–mouse CD45 antibody i.v. 3 minutes before euthanizing the mice (Supplemental Figure 3D). Flow cytometric measurements confirmed the histological results and showed a marked reduction in the number of infiltrating leukocytes, mainly CD11b+ cells and T cells, in infected FcγRIIb-KO compared with uninfected control kidneys (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 4A). We found a correlation between the number of infiltrating leukocytes and proteinuria scores (Spearman’s r = 0.624, P < 0.0001, Figure 4C), suggesting a contribution of infiltrating leukocytes to the kidney pathology.

Although malaria infection protected the kidney, it did not reduce infiltration into the liver: H&E staining showed similar levels of leukocyte accumulation in FcγRIIb-KO liver, regardless of infection status (Figure 5A). Flow cytometric analysis confirmed that every immune population tested was equally present in malaria-infected and uninfected FcγRIIb-KO livers. The same analysis in kidney showed a reduction in the absolute numbers of every CD45+ cell population in infected animals compared with controls (Figure 5, B and C). Population frequency calculations showed that CD11b+ was a primary cell type reduced in kidney parenchyma of infected mice, however malaria did not alter this population in kidney-associated vasculature (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 4A). We noticed that the types of infiltrating leukocytes were different in kidney compared with liver. Kidney-infiltrating leukocytes were predominantly T cells (CD4+ and CD8+) and macrophages (F4/80+), whereas the liver included large numbers of B cells in addition to T cells, but no macrophages (Figure 5, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 4A).

Figure 5 The protective effect of parasite infection is kidney specific. (A–D) Kidney and liver analysis in WT and FcγRIIb-KO mice 5 months after infection with Py. (A) Representative H&E-stained images of kidney and liver infiltration in mice of the indicated genotype and infection status (scale bar: 100 μm). (B) Flow cytometric quantification of infiltrating leukocytes per kidney or liver sample. n = 2 and n = 7 for WT and FcγRIIb-KO groups. (C) Quantification of absolute number of leukocytes belonging to various immune cell subpopulations infiltrating kidney and liver. n = 1 and n = 3 for WT and FcγRIIb-KO groups. (D) Frequencies of leukocyte subpopulations among total infiltrated or vasculature CD45+ cells in kidney or liver, as well as in peripheral blood (n = 3). GC, germinal center B cells. (E) Absolute number of cells in spleen and LNs from FcγRIIb-KO mice. Spleen: n = 7, 5, 24, and 20 for WT control, WT Py-infected, FcγRIIb-KO control, and FcγRIIb-KO Py-infected mice, respectively. Axillary LNs: n = 5 and n = 7; inguinal LNs: n = 6 and n = 7; renal LNs: n = 7 and n = 9, for control and Py-infected mice, respectively. Cell subpopulations were detected by flow cytometry (as shown in Supplemental Figure 4) and are color-coded as follows: macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+Ly6C/G–, orange), CD11b rest (CD11b+F4/80–Ly6C/G–, dark green), neutrophils (CD11b+F4/80–Ly6G+Ly6Cdim, yellow), inflammatory monocytes (CD11b+F4/80–Ly6G–Ly6Chi, light green), T cells (TCRb+CD4+ dark, CD8+ light and double-negative very light red), NK cells (TCRb–NK1.1+CD49b+, purple), B cells (B220+, blue), germinal center B cells (B220+CD95+GL-7+, light blue), and DCs (CD11c+MHC-II IA/IEhi, gray). (F) Frequencies of leukocyte subpopulations in the specified organ and genotype (n = 3). (G) H&E staining of renal LNs from infected or control FcγRIIb-KO mice (scale bar: 100 μm). Group comparisons between FcγRIIb-KO were made using the Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

Spleens and axillary and inguinal lymph nodes (LNs) showed no differences in cell numbers 4 months after being infected or not with Py. In contrast, renal LN counts were significantly reduced in infected mice compared with counts in control mice, primarily due to a reduction in B cell numbers (Figure 5, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 4B). Overall, these results demonstrate that Plasmodium infection prevented kidney-specific immune cell infiltration and expansion of renal LNs, but it did not affect leukocyte infiltration of liver or immune cell populations in the spleen or in LNs not associated with the kidney.

CCL17 expression is uniquely reduced in kidney following Plasmodium infection. We tested the effect of infection with Py on the expression of several genes associated with kidney pathology in SLE, separating CD45– resident nonimmune cells from CD45+ immune cells in the kidney. Quantitative PCR (qPCR) performed on purified kidney cells showed that the infection did not alter mechanisms that have been previously linked to lupus nephritis, such as ferroptosis (regulated by Aco1, a.k.a. IRP1) (27, 28) or hypoxia (regulated by Hif1a) (9–11), or the levels of type I IFN or TNF (29) (Figure 6A). We next used the Cytokines & Chemokines RT2 Profiler PCR Array kit to compare kidneys of previously infected FcγRIIb-KO mice with control kidneys as a measure of the ongoing pathology (Figure 6B). Ccl17 was the only transcript that was significantly reduced in the Py-infected samples compared with transcript levels in controls in both WT and FcγRIIb-KO kidneys. Other transcripts were found to be significantly elevated in FcγRIIb-KO compared with WT kidneys (Ccl2, Ccl3, Ccl5, Ccl7, Ccl12, Ccl13, Cxcl10, Cxcl13, Tnf). However, they were not significantly altered by malaria infection. Two of them (Ccl20 and Ccl2) had a nonsignificant trend of lower expression in malaria-infected FcγRIIb-KO kidneys compared with expression in the uninfected controls (Figure 6B). We verified and expanded these results by expression analysis of individual chemokines, focusing on Ccl17 and Ccl20 as the 2 prominent transcripts that showed a reduction in infected conditions (significantly in the case of Ccl17 and trending, but not at a highly significant level, in the case of Ccl20).

Figure 6 Parasite infection reduces the leukocyte-attracting chemokines CCL20 and CCL17 in the kidney without affecting innate cytokines and chemokines. (A–E) Gene expression studies in kidneys of FcγRIIb-KO mice 5 months after infection with Py. (A) mRNA expression of the indicated genes in bead-purified kidney leukocytes (CD45+) and nonimmune cells (CD45–). Results are relative to Actb expression (n = 4). (B) Gene expression analysis of total kidney RNA using the Cytokines & Chemokines RT2 Profiler PCR Array kit. Scatter plots show the fold change between WT infected versus control, FcγRIIb-KO infected versus control, and WT versus FcγRIIb-KO mice. Red and green colors represent higher or lower expression compared with the control (n = 3). (C) Resulting fold change in expression of Ccl17 and Ccl20 genes compared with expression in WT control mice. (D) Expression of the indicated chemokines in leukocytes (CD45+), myeloid (CD11b+) cells, sorted infiltrating CD4+ T cells, and kidney nonimmune cells (CD45–) (n = 4). (E) Graphs showing the correlation of Ccl17 expression in CD11b+ cells and Ccl20 expression in CD45– cells to proteinuria levels in FcγRIIb-KO control mice (R2 = 0.96 and 0.56, respectively). (F) Liver expression of the indicated chemokine genes (n = 4). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. Group comparisons were made using 1- and 2-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01.

Individual assessment by qPCR confirmed increased expression of Ccl17 and Ccl20 in FcγRIIb-KO compared with WT kidney, and both chemokines were reduced in Py-infected samples compared with uninfected ones (Figure 6C). We found that Ccl17 was primarily expressed by infiltrating immune cells (CD45+) and that Ccl20 was expressed mostly in CD45– kidney cells (Figure 6D). Ccl17 expression was limited to CD11b+ cells and absent in the CD4+ T cell population in the kidneys. Expression of either of these 2 chemokines in kidney was correlated with proteinuria levels, exceptionally well in the case of Ccl17 (Figure 6E). Neither Ccl17 nor Ccl20 was expressed in liver (Figure 6F).

Depletion of CCL17, but not CCL20, protects against glomerulonephritis. To determine whether these chemokines have a role in the development of severe lupus glomerulonephritis, we injected specific antibodies against CCL17, CCL20, or an IgG2a isotype control and tested disease progression. Long-term depletion of CCL17 starting with young FcγRIIb-KO mice resulted in the elimination of proteinuria and leukocyte infiltration into the kidney, whereas CCL20 depletion or the isotype antibody injection had no effect (Figure 7, A and B). As was the case in Plasmodium-infected mice, the protection conferred by injection of anti-CCL17 antibodies was specific to the kidneys and renal LNs, with no effects on the spleen axillary LN inflammation, or circulating autoantibody levels (Figure 7, A and C). We then performed a short-term CCL17 depletion experiment in older animals that had ongoing nephritis symptoms. Experimental and control FcγRIIb-KO mice were matched to start the experiment with similar levels of proteinuria (Figure 7D) and were then injected with anti-CCL17 antibodies for 2 weeks. By day 18, we observed that mice that had received injections of CCL17-blocking antibodies had decreased renal LN inflammation as well as a reduced number of infiltrated cells in the kidneys (Figure 7, E and F). These results confirm the important role of this chemokine in severe glomerulonephritis.

Figure 7 Depletion of the chemokine CCL17 reduces severe glomerulonephritis. (A–C) Long-term depletion of CCL17 and CCL20 chemokines in FcγRIIb-KO. Two-month-old mice were injected i.v. with 20 μg IgG2a (isotype control) or CCL17 or CCL20 antibodies, 3 times per month for the duration of the experiment. (A) Proteinuria levels and ANA scores monthly after the first injection (n = 3). ANA scores were determined by positive IgG staining in different serum dilutions: ANA score of 1 (1:100), ANA 2 (1:300), ANA 3 (1:900), ANA 4 (1:2700), and ANA 5 (1:8100). (B) Number of infiltrating cells in the kidneys 5 months after the first injection. (C) Number of cells in the spleen, axillary LNs, renal LNs and infiltrated into the kidneys for all groups. n = 2 for WT mice and n = 3 in the indicated FcγRIIb-KO injected mice. (D–F) Short-term depletion of CCL17 in FcγRIIb-KO mice with ongoing glomerulonephritis. Mice at 7.5 months of age were injected i.v. with 25 μg IgG2a or CCL17 on days 0, 4, 8, and 12. (D) Mice were selected on the basis of similar proteinuria levels, as measured by QuantiChrom colorimetric assay. (E) Number of cells in renal LNs and infiltrated into the kidney. (F) Subpopulations of cells detected by flow cytometry on day 18. n = 1 for WT and n = 5 for FcγRIIb-KO groups. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. Group comparisons were made using 1- and 2-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05. α, anti.

CCL17-expressing inflammatory DCs are correlated with end-stage kidney nephritis. CCL17, also known as TARC, is highly expressed in thymus and DCs and has been associated with Th2 responses and chemotactic activity for T cells but not monocytes or granulocytes. CCL17-expressing DCs have been found in external barriers of the skin and mucosa but not in the spleen (30). We observed a reduction in the number of DCs (measured as CD11c+MHC-IIhi) after Py infection in renal LNs, but not in the spleen or axillary or inguinal LNs, 5 months after infection (Figure 8, A and B). Detailed flow cytometric analysis of kidney CD45+ cells revealed the absence of a DC population (CD11chiMHC-IIhi) 5 months after Py infection that was apparent in FcγRIIb-KO controls (Figure 8B). This reduction was proportionally more pronounced in DCs than in the broader CD11b+ cell population (Figure 8, C and D). Histological analysis of CD11c antibody staining of kidney sections revealed that DCs were present in periglomerular and interstitial areas of FcγRIIb-KO kidneys but absent in Py-infected kidneys (Figure 8E).

Figure 8 Parasite infection inhibits kidney disease by reducing CCL17-expressing DCs. Analysis of DCs from FcγRIIb-KO mice 5 months after infection with Py. (A) Number of conventional DCs (cDCs) (CD11b+CD11chiMHC-II+) in the spleen and axillary, inguinal, and renal LNs relative to numbers of DCs from FcγRIIb-KO controls (n = 5). (B) Dot plots showing the gating of DCs (in red) in renal LNs. (C) Flow cytometric measurements of DCs in the kidneys. Graphs show the frequency of myeloid (CD45+CD11b+) and DCs (CD45+CD11b+CD11chiMHC-IIhi) among total kidney cells acquired, the percentage of DCs among CD11b+ cells, and the number of DCs in the kidneys (n = 4). (D) Representative dot plot showing the gating of DCs within the kidney-infiltrating CD11b+ cell population. (E) CD11c staining in kidney sections from the indicated mice (scale bar: 200 μm). (F) Intracellular expression of CCL17 measured in CD11chi kidney-infiltrating DCs (n = 4). FcγRIIb-KO controls (light gray); expression in samples after Py infection (dark gray). (G) Correlation of Ccl17 expression measured by qPCR with the number of DCs. Left: The regression curve was obtained with serial dilutions of BM-derived DCs grown in culture. Right: Estimate of the number of DCs that theoretically corresponded to the CCL17 levels detected in the kidney of mice with the indicated genotype and infection status (n = 4). C T , cycle threshold in CCL17 mRNA qPCR testing. (H) Correlation graphs showing Ccl7 gene expression levels in CD11b+ cells versus the percentage of DCs or expression of CCL17 measured by flow cytometry in the same FcγRIIb-KO control mice (Pearson’s r = 0.869 and 0.877, 2-tailed approximate P value **P < 0.01, n = 8). (I) Surface marker characterization of kidney DCs (CD11b+CD11chiCD26+) (blue), macrophages (CD11b+CD11c+CD26–) (red), and CD11b– cells (gray). Data are presented as the mean ± SD. Group comparisons were made using a 1-sample t test and the Mann-Whitney U test. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001.

We measured the intracellular expression of CCL17 in CD11chi kidney cells and found a reduction of CCL17 in FcγRIIb-KO infected mice (Figure 8F). In addition, Ccl17 transcript expression levels measured in kidneys of FcγRIIb-KO mice were comparable to the estimated Ccl17 expression levels from the same number of cells (1 × 103 to 2 × 103) raised as BM-derived DCs in vitro (Figure 8G). Measures of the proportion of DCs within the myeloid population in the kidney, as well as the intensity of CCL17 staining in DCs by flow cytometry, were highly correlated with the levels of Ccl17 measured by PCR in the kidney (Figure 8H). These results strongly suggest that infiltrating DCs are the sole source of CCL17 chemokine present in kidneys of FcγRIIb-KO mice. To ensure that the CD11c+ cells we detected were truly DCs and to distinguish them from inflammatory macrophages, we fully characterized them by surface marker expression: these cells were CD26+CD88–XCR1–CD172a+CD64+, thus resembling the inflammatory type 2 DCs originally described in lung inflammatory conditions by the Lambrecht group (18) (Figure 8I). These DCs also expressed CD24+ and were negative for F4/80, showing clear, distinct expression markers compared with kidney-infiltrating macrophages (CD26–CD88+F4-80hiCD24–), which were still detected in Py-infected kidneys, albeit in smaller numbers (MHC-II+ cells in Figure 8D).

BM alterations with a specific impact on DCs underlie the kidney-protective effect of a parasitic infection. To assess whether Py-induced alterations in BM cells were the cause of the reduced kidney infiltrates, we reconstituted irradiated FcγRIIb-KO mice with BM cells from FcγRIIb-KO mice previously infected with Py or with BM from uninfected FcγRIIb-KO mice (controls). We verified that the infection did not emerge in the recipient mice (Supplemental Figure 5A), and the reconstitution was done successfully (Supplemental Figure 5B). We then followed systemic and tissue-specific autoimmune symptoms for several months. Mice reconstituted with control BM developed full autoimmune disease, including glomerulonephritis and proteinuria. In contrast, mice reconstituted with Py-infected BM had significantly lower levels of proteinuria and T cell and monocyte infiltration in the kidneys (but not in the liver) than did control mice (Figure 9, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5, C–E). Other measures of systemic autoimmunity, including splenomegaly, serum ANAs, and inflammatory cytokine levels were all comparable among recipients of Py-infected BM or control BM (Supplemental Figure 5, F–H). Thus, the protective effect of malaria infection on lupus nephritis could be traced to alterations of BM cells. This indicated that a BM-derived, CCL17-expressing cell population might be absent in Py-infected kidneys and present in kidneys from FcγRIIb-KO controls.

Figure 9 BM alterations underlie the protective effect of parasite infection. (A and B) Data obtained following BM adoptive transfer experiments. Mice received BM cells from FcγRIIb-KO uninfected (BM Ctrl) or infected (BM Py) donors. (A) Percentage of mice with various levels of proteinuria as indicated in grayscale. Dead mice are shown in black. n = 14 (months 2–4) and n = 12 (months 5–6). (B) Absolute number of infiltrating leukocytes in the kidney or liver, with each immune cell population indicated by the color scheme, 5 months after BM transfer. n = 2 and n = 5 for the WT and FcγRIIb-KO groups. (C–G) Chimera assay. Data were obtained following BM adoptive transfer experiments indicated in the scheme in C. Mice received BM cells from FcγRIIb-KO CD45.1 uninfected or infected donors or Py/control mixed chimeric mice (BM chimera). (D) Graphs show the reconstitution of donor cells (CD45.1) in the indicated organs. (E) Number of infiltrating leukocyte subpopulations in the kidneys 6 months after BM transfer. n = 2, 3, 2, and 4 for WT, BM control, Py-infected, and chimeric mice, respectively. (F) Frequency of CD45.1+ T cells (CD45+CD3+), neutrophil/monocytes (CD11b+Ly6C/G+), macrophages (CD11b+Ly6C/G–F4/80+), and DCs (CD11b+Ly6C/G–F4/80–SSClo). n = 4. (G) Flow cytometry gating strategy. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. Group comparisons were made using 1- and 2-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001. Macro, macrophages; Neu/Mon, neutrophils/monocytes.

To determine whether the BM alterations induced by Py infection were targeting kidney-infiltrated DCs specifically, we generated chimeras with a 1:1 mix of BM from Py-infected and uninfected donors (Figure 9C). BM reconstitution in this condition resulted in approximately 90% leukocytes derived from donor cells in every tissue tested, as was evident in recipient mice reconstituted with unmixed control BM (Figure 9D). Recipients of a 1:1 mix of Py/control BM had approximately 40% of reconstituted leukocytes derived from Py-infected BM (CD45.1) and 60% derived from control BM (CD45.2) systemically (Figure 9D). Analysis of local kidney-infiltrating cell populations confirmed that mice reconstituted with Py-infected BM averted immune cell infiltrates in the kidneys, while those reconstituted with control BM developed full pathology (Figure 9E). Out of all the CD45+ cell populations present in the kidneys of reconstituted 1:1 chimeric mice, DCs were the ones primarily biased against those of the CD45.1+ allotype, which marked cells derived from Py-infected BM. In contrast, macrophages, neutrophils, and T cells derived from infected BM infiltrated the kidneys comparably to those derived from uninfected BM. It is worth noting that T cells, neutrophils/monocytes, and macrophages had the same proportional representation (~60% CD45.2+ vs. 40% CD45.1+) as in other organs (Figure 9D), whereas DCs in kidneys had proportionally and substantially fewer CD45.1+ cells (15%) (Figure 9, F and G). These results suggest that Plasmodium infection induced long-term alterations in BM cells that specifically hindered the ability of DCs to infiltrate the kidney.