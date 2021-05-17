Structure-based phylogeny identifies avoralstat as a TMPRSS2 inhibitor that prevents SARS-CoV-2 infection in mice

Experimental model and subject details: mice, virus, and cells

Specific pathogen–free 6-week-old male and female BALB/c mice were purchased from Envigo and maintained in the animal care facilities at the University of Iowa. The human serotype 5 adenoviral vector expressing human ACE2 under the control of the CMV promoter was previously described (VVC-McCray-7580; University of Iowa Viral Vector Core) (17). The SARS-CoV-2 strains (SARS-Related Coronavirus 2 Isolate USA-WA1/2020) were obtained from BEI Resources (NR-52281) and Calu-3 2B4 cells were obtained from the Perlman Laboratory, University of Iowa. HEK-293T cells (ATCC, CRL-3216) were obtained from the Viral Vector Core Facility at the University of Iowa. pVSV-ΔG-Luc was previously described (16). Calu-3 2B4 cells were grown in MEM (GIBCO) supplemented with 20% FBS.

Database search and sequence alignment

We first searched the UniProt database for reviewed entries denoted as transmembrane serine proteases (containing an S1-peptidase domain). This initial search yielded 9 manually curated sequences. A seed multiple-sequence alignment of S1-peptidase domains was then constructed using MAFFT v7 (alignment strategy: FFT-NS-1) (26). Using HMMER-3.1 and the seed alignment, we produced an HMM profile and used it to broaden the search against the UniProt database (search restricted to reviewed sequences) (27). This search yielded a total of 828 S1-peptidase sequences. We discarded fragmented sequences (<200 amino acids) that appeared too short to truly represent the S1-peptidase fold, and redundant proteins were further filtered using CD-HIT v4 (100% threshold) (28). This resulted in a pool of 742 proteins that were aligned using MAFFT v7 (alignment strategy FFT-NS-2) (26). Sequences producing many gaps in the alignment were removed using MaxAlign, resulting in 600 S1-peptidase sequences (29).

Phylogenetic tree reconstruction

We used the IQ-TREE-1.6.2 algorithm to generate a maximum likelihood tree of the 600 S1-peptidase sequences (30). The IQ-TREE model finder tool was used to determine the best substitution model to fit the data. The Whelan and Goldman (WAG) substitution model was determined to be the best fit to the data. Bootstrap analysis was performed using the “ultra-fast” method in IQ-TREE-1.6.2 with 1000 replicas.

Structural modeling of TMPRSS2-S1P

Briefly, a BLAST search of human TMPRSS2-S1P against the Protein Data Bank (PDB) returned the structure of human hepsin (PDB 1Z8G) as the top hit. Other close matches were KLKB1 (PDB 6ESO), plasminogen (PDB 4DUR), and prostatin (PDB 3E16). A TMPRSS2-S1P model was generated with the hepsin template (41% sequence identity) using Phyre2, MODELLER, and SWISS-Model. The models were in agreement and aligned well with minor variations in surface-exposed loop regions. The TMPRSS2-S1P model was then analyzed by ConSurf as previously described (31). The 600 sequences from our sequence-based phylogenetic analysis underwent multiple-sequence alignment using MAFFT and conservation scores were calculated using the Bayesian method option in ConSurf. The TMPRSS2-S1P binding pocket was inferred by comparison to the structure of hepsin bound to a peptidomimetic inhibitor (PDB 1Z8G) in PyMOL (the PyMOL Molecular Graphics System, v1.8 Schrödinger, LLC.).

Structure-based phylogenetic analysis

There are over 2000 structures of S1-peptidase domains represented in the PDB. We therefore searched the Pfam database for structures of mammalian peptidases and selected 74 representative structures (representing the WT protein) with an atomic resolution of 3.2 Å or better (Supplemental Table 2) (32). One structure per unique protein, fitting the above criteria, was selected. Structures (with reflection data deposited in the PDB) were evaluated by their reported global validation metrics in PDB-REDO (33). Rerefined structural models were used for further analysis. Structures were superimposed using PyMOL to calculate the pairwise root mean square deviation (RMSD) between protein alpha carbon atoms (Cα). A structural dissimilarity matrix (SDM) was constructed using the Cα RMSD values in order to generate a phylogenetic tree as previously described (31). To expedite the pairwise alignment process, we developed a Python-based script (named 3DPhyloFold) to perform the pairwise alignment of protein structures and generate an SDM. The phylogenetic tree was constructed using the UPGMA (unweighted pair group method with arithmetic mean) method in MEGAX software as previously described (31). For comparison, the sequences from the corresponding structures were also analyzed by sequence-based phylogeny. The 75 S1-peptidase sequences were aligned with MAFFT v7 (26) and analyzed in IQ-TREE-1.6.2. (30). The Jones-Taylor-Thornton (JTT) substitution model was determined to be the best fit to the data. Bootstrap analysis was performed in IQ-TREE-1.6.2 (1000 replicas). A TMPRSS2-S1P structure-similarity score for each analyzed protease was calculated by dividing the pairwise sequence identity (to TMPRSS2-S1P) by the Cα RMSD of the pairwise alignment (Supplemental Figure 2).

Database search for S1-peptidase inhibitors

We first searched for inhibitors designed for the related proteins. We filtered for cases where a strong structure-activity-relationship (SAR) between the ligand and protein was studied, where applicable. We discarded studies where the inhibitors displayed low potency, focusing on groups of inhibitors that displayed submicromolar inhibition for their intended protein. We focused on cases where the inhibitors studied contained a guanidine or guanidine-like functional group to interact with the S1 specificity pocket. Inhibitors were then prepared and docked against our TMPRSS2-S1P model.

In silico docking calculations

Published crystal structures of inhibitor-bound trypsin-3 (PDB 1H4W), KLKB1 (PDB 6O1S), and factor VII (PDB 1W7X) were loaded into Maestro software (Schrödinger release 2019-3). The TMPRSS2-S1P model described above was used. The protein preparation wizard was used to prepare the proteins for docking and simulations. The default parameters were used for the optimization of hydrogen-bond assignment (sampling of water orientations and use of pH 7.0). Water molecules beyond 3 Å of heteroatoms or with fewer than 3 hydrogen bonds to non–water molecules were removed. Restrained energy minimization was applied using the OPLS3e force field. Prepared protein systems were further checked by Ramachandran plots, ensuring there were no steric clashes. To generate receptor grids for small molecule docking, the cocrystalized ligand was selected as the grid-defining ligand for each system. For peptides, the grid size was made suitable for peptides to be docked. Default van der Waals radius scaling parameters were used (scaling factor of 1, partial charge cutoff of 0.25). For docking of the ligands into the various prepared proteins, the 3D structure was loaded into Maestro. Ligprep was used to prepare the ligands (by generating possible states at pH 7.0 ± 2.0 and retaining the specified stereochemical properties). The prepared small molecule ligands and peptide fragments were then docked using the most stringent docking mode (extra precision, “XP”) of Glide. Parameters and output files for the Glide runs can be found in Mendeley Data (https://data.mendeley.com/) under the dataset identifier (DOI) 10.17632/h3pmycddwc.1.

Docking SBTI to TMPRSS2

The HADDOCK 2.4 online docking tool was used to generate an TMPRSS2-S1P/SBTI complex structure model (34). The TMPRSS2-S1P homology model and the SBTI structure (PDB 1AVW) were used for docking. To define the potential interaction surface between TMPRSS2 and SBTI, the TMPRSS2-S1P homology model was superimposed to the wild boar trypsin structure in complex with SBTI (PDB 1AVW) using PyMOL. The following residues of SBTI were designated as active residues: 501–502, 510, 512–514, 560–572, and 616–617. The overall Cα RMSD between the 2 models was 0.54 Å. SBTI was also docked to porcine trypsin (PDB 1AVW), human factor VII (PDB 1W7X), and human KLKB1 (PDB 6O1S). The HADDOCK scores represent the average score of the best cluster. The parameters and output files for the HADDOCK run can be found in Mendeley Data (https://data.mendeley.com/) under the DOI 10.17632/h3pmycddwc.1.

Protease activity array

Avoralstat, SBTI, PCI-27483, and antipain were assessed for inhibition against TMPRSS2 and a panel of recombinant proteases by commercial services from Reaction Biology. The Reaction Biology profile tested in a 10-dose IC 50 with, in triplicate, a 4-fold serial dilution starting at 10 μM against 11 proteases in Figure 3E and a 3-fold serial dilution starting at 10 μM against 70 proteases in Figure 4A. Compounds exhibited no fluorescent background that could interfere with the assay. The protease activities were monitored as a time-course measurement of the increase in fluorescence signal from fluorescently labeled peptide substrate, and initial linear portion of slope (signal/min) was analyzed.

TMPRSS2-S1P expression and purification

The human TMPRSS2-S1P sequence (residues 252–489) was cloned into a pET28a vector with an N-terminal 6x-His tag. Plasmids were amplified and isolated from DH5α cells and transformed into E. coli BL21 (DE3). BL21 cells expressing TMPRSS2-S1P were induced with 0.5 mM Isopropyl β-d-1-thiogalactopyranoside (IPTG). Cell pellets were resuspended in 35 to 50 mL of lysis buffer (50 mM Tris, 150 mM NaCl, 20 mM Imidazole pH 8.0, 1 tablet of EDTA-free protease inhibitor [Roche, COEDTAF-RO], DNaseI [Roche, 11284932001]) and lysed and centrifuged for 30 minutes at 18,000 g at 4°C. Pellets were denaturated (50 mM Tris, 150 mM NaCl, 6 M guanidinium chloride, 1 M L-arginine, 2 mM DTT pH 8.0), resuspended, and filtered with 0.22 μm filter. Refolding buffer-1 (50 mM Tris, 150 mM NaCl, 2 M guanidinium chloride, 1 M L-arginine pH 8.0) was applied to SnakeSkin dialysis tubing (10,000 MWCO; Thermo Fisher Scientific) and underwent refolding by dialyzing in 2 L of refolding buffer-1 at 4°C. After the overnight refolding, the sample was filtered with 0.22 μm filter to remove aggregates and went through another step of dialysis in 2 L of refolding buffer-2 (50 mM Tris, 150 mM NaCl, 250 mM L-arginine pH 8.0) for 1.5 hours at room temperature. Sample was concentrated with a 10 kDa nominal molecular weight limit (NMWL; pore size) spin concentrator and passed over a HiLoad 16/600 Superdex 200 pg (GE Healthcare, 28-9893-35) size-exclusion column (SEC) connected to an ÄTKA pure fast protein liquid chromatography (FPLC) system (GE Healthcare). The column was equilibrated with SEC buffer (50 mM Tris, 150 mM NaCl, pH 8.0). The final purity of recombinant TMPRSS2-S1P used for in vitro assays was more than 95% (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Measurement of TMPRSS2-S1P activity

TMPRSS2-S1P proteolytic activity was confirmed by hydrolysis of the synthetic urokinase substrate, Cbz-GGR-AMC (Echelon Biosciences, 869-25). An enzyme titration in the presence of 50 μM Cbz-GGR-AMC revealed that maximal TMPRSS2-S1P activity occurred at high nanomolar (250–500 nM) protein concentrations (data not shown). The remaining assays were performed as follows. Briefly, 250 nM of purified TMPRSS2-S1P was added to a reaction buffer containing 50 mM Tris-HCl (pH 8.0) and 150 mM NaCl in black-bottom 96-well plates (100 μL per reaction). Inhibition experiments were carried out in the presence of 50 μM Cbz-GGR-AMC in the presence 10 to 500 μM compound: camostat (Sigma-Aldrich, SML0057), avoralstat (MedChemExpress, HY-16735), PCI-27483 (Cayman Chemical, 21334), antipain (Sigma-Aldrich, A6191), leupeptin (Sigma-Aldrich, L2884), MDL-28170 (Sigma-Aldrich, M6690), ritonavir (Sigma-Aldrich, SML0491), or 5% DMSO (as a negative control). DMSO caused SBTI (Roche, 10109886001) to precipitate out of solution (unpublished observation). Inhibition experiments with SBTI (2 to 150 μM) were therefore performed in the absence of DMSO. Reactions were run at 37°C for 30 minutes on a fluorometric plate reader (Tecan Spark). Proteolytic activity was measured as change in raw fluorescence units (ΔRFU; λ exc = 373 nm, λ em = 455 nm) at 30-second intervals. All experiments were performed in triplicate. The initial velocity (RFU/sec) of the reaction was measured by calculating the slope of the fluorescence data from the first 3 minutes. Kinetic parameters were then calculated by direct fitting to the Michaelis-Menten or Hill equation in GraphPad Prism 8. There was no activity, as expected with the cysteine protease substrate sLY-AMC (Bachem, 4002047; negative control; Supplemental Figure 5).

TMPRSS2 autoproteolysis assay

HEK-293T cells (ATCC, CRL-3216) were obtained from the Viral Vector Core Facility at the University of Iowa. Cells were grown in DMEM supplemented with 5% FBS (Gibco) and penicillin and streptomycin (Gibco, WT15140-122) and were maintained in a humidified atmosphere of 5% CO 2 at 37°C. Plasmid pEGFPN1 was obtained from Clontech. TMPRSS2-FL cDNA (pcDNA3.1-SARS-2-S-C9; obtained from the Gallagher Laboratory, Loyola University Medical Center, Illinois). Briefly, TMPRSS2-FL cDNA, containing a C-terminal anti-FLAG epitope tag, was amplified with PCR using pCMV-Sport6-TMPRSS2 template. The amplificates were cloned into pCAGGS.MCS via SacI and XhoI sites. The enzymatically inactive pCAGGS-TMPRSS2(S441A)FLAG mutant cDNA was generated using QuickChange Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit per the manufacturer’s instructions (Agilent Technologies). Transient transfections of HEK-293T cells were performed using PolyFect transfection reagent per the manufacturer’s instructions (QIAGEN). For transfection, 2 μg of each plasmid (GFP [served as negative control], TMPRSS2 WT, and S411A mutant) were dissolved in serum-free media. PolyFect (20 μL) was added to the DNA solution followed by 10-minute incubation at room temperature. Growth media (0.6 mL) was then added to the reaction tubes and the transfection mix was immediately added onto the cells. Next, 24 hours after transfection, cell lysates were prepared using HNB buffer (50 mM HEPES [pH 7.4], 100 mM NaCl, 0.01% bovine serum albumin) containing 0.1% protease inhibitor (Sigma-Aldrich, P2714), incubated on ice for 20 minutes and centrifuged at 2000 g for 10 minutes. Supernatants were collected and protein concentration determined by DC protein assay reagent kit (Bio-Rad). After separation by SDS-PAGE (4% to 12% Bis-Tris gradient gel), proteins were transferred to a PVDF membrane and blocked for 1 hour at room temperature using 5% nonfat dry milk in TBST. Membranes were probed with mouse monoclonal anti-Flag antibody (1:1000; Sigma-Aldrich, F3165) for 16 hours at 4°C. Blots were then washed 3 times with TBST (10 minutes/wash) and subsequently incubated with IgG labelled with HRP-conjugated secondary anti-mouse antibody (1:5000; Thermo Fisher Scientific, 31432). Proteins were visualized by SuperSignal West Pico PLUS chemiluminescence reagent on a MyECL imager (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Membranes were reprobed with β-actin (1:5000; Sigma-AldrichA2228) as a loading control. The TMPRSS2-FL band intensity of each lane was normalized using the band intensity of corresponding β-actin loading control. Then, the normalized intensity of each lane was converted to the relative band intensity by comparison to the normalized band intensity of TMPRSS2-S441A in the same gel.

Pseudovirus transduction assay

HEK-293T cells were transfected to express either the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (with the cytoplasmic tail removed; residues 1–1255) or the full-length VSV-G protein. Then, these cells were transduced with a VSV vector expressing luciferase (VSV-ΔG-Luc) and pseudotyped with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein or VSV-G. After 2 hours at 37°C, the cells were washed 3 times to remove residual virus. Supernatant containing pseudovirus was harvested 3 times at 24-hour intervals and centrifuged to remove cellular debris. Pseudovirus from the 3 collections was pooled and ultracentrifuged through a 20% sucrose cushion for purification and concentration (100×). For the transduction assays, Calu-3 2B4 cells were grown in 96-well plates until confluent. Cells were incubated with the respective compounds for 1 hour at 37°C. After 1 hour, cells were transduced with pseudovirus, maintaining the same concentration of compounds, and incubated overnight. Transduction efficiency was assessed by quantifying luciferase activity in cell lysates using a commercial kit (Luciferase Assay System, Promega, E1500) and a plate-reading luminometer (SpectraMax i3x, Molecular Devices).

Infectious SARS-CoV-2 neutralization assay

The 2019n-CoV/USA-WA1/2019 strain of SARS-CoV-2 (Accession number MT985325.1) used in these studies was passaged on Calu-3 2B4 cells and sequence verified. Calu-3 2B4 cells were plated in 48-well plates. Cells were incubated with medium containing indicated compounds or vehicle for 1 hour at 37°C. The medium was removed and SARS-CoV-2 (MOI = 0.1) in medium containing indicated compounds was added into each well. The cells were incubated with viruses for 1 hour at 37°C. Next, the viruses were removed, and cells were rinsed with PBS once to remove remaining viruses. After that, cells were incubated with medium containing indicated compounds overnight. The following day, total cellular RNA was isolated using Directzol RNA MiniPrep kit (Zymo Research, R2052) from TRIzol (Invitrogen, 15596018). A DNase treatment step was included. Total RNA (500 ng) was used for cDNA syntheses by High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Applied Biosystems, 4368814). Real-time PCR was applied to quantify viral genomic RNA and hypoxanthine phosphoribosyltransferase 1 (HPRT) mRNA levels (SARS-2-N1-F primer: GACCCCAAAATCAGCGAAAT; SARS-2-N1-R primer: TCTGGTTACTGCCAGTTGAATCTG; human HPRT-F primer: AGGATTTGGAAAGGGTGTTTATTC; human HPRT-R primer: CAGAGGGCTACAATGTGATGG; Integrated DNA Technologies). The relative abundance of viral genomic RNA normalized to HPRT was calculated and presented as 2–ΔCT.

Transduction and infection of mice

Mice were anesthetized with ketamine and xylazine (87.5 mg/kg ketamine and 12.5 mg/kg xylazine) and transduced (i.n.) with 2.5 × 108 FFU of Ad5-ACE2 in 75 mL DMEM. Five days after transduction, mice were infected (i.n.) with SARS-CoV-2 (3 × 103 or 1 × 105 PFU) in a total volume of 50 mL DMEM. Infected mice were treated with avoralstat, camostat (30 mg/kg i.p. injection), or vehicle (DMSO; negative control) either 4 hours before and after being challenged by virus or 2 doses per day (8 to 9 hours apart) for 3 days after infection. Virus titers were measured in harvested lungs by plaque assay 1, 2, 4, or 5 days after infection. The weight was monitored for 10 or 12 days after infection.

SARS-CoV-2 plaque assay

Lung homogenate supernatants were serially diluted in DMEM. Vero E6 cells in 12-well plates were inoculated at 37°C in 5% CO 2 for 1 hour with gentle rocking every 15 minutes. After removing the inocula, plates were overlaid with 1.2% agarose containing 10% FBS. After further incubation for 3 days, overlays were removed, and plaques were visualized by staining with 0.1% crystal violet. Viral titers were calculated as PFU per lung. All work with SARS-CoV-2 was conducted in the biosafety level 3 laboratories of the University of Iowa.

Statistics

Kinetic parameters of biochemical protease assays. Data are displayed as mean ± SEM (n = 3; number of reactions) and fit to the Hill equation (Figure 3D and Figure 4, B and C) or to the Michaelis-Menten equation (Supplemental Figure 5C) in GraphPad Prism 8.

TMPRSS2 autoproteolysis assay (Figure 5B). For densitometry analysis, the analyzed densitometry data from the total of 5 gel runs in Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6 were combined (n = 14 for vehicle and camostat; n = 5 for each group of GFP, avoralstat, PCI-27483, antipain, and SBTI). Data represent the mean ± SEM from 2 independent experiments analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test using GraphPad Prism 8.0. Differences of P < 0.0332 were considered statistically significant (*P < 0.0332, **P < 0.0021, ***P < 0.0002).

Pseudovirus transduction assay (Figure 5, C and D). Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 6; number of technical replicates) and are fit to the Hill equation (Figure 5C: camostat R2 = 0.71; avoralstat R2 = 0.74; PCI-27483 R2 = 0.20; SBTI R2 = 0.49; antipain R2 = 0.48).

Infectious SARS-CoV-2 neutralization assay (Figure 5E). SARS-CoV-2 viral gRNA in the presence of 100 μM of DMSO (vehicle; negative control) or inhibitor. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 3; number of technical replicates) and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (****P < 0.0001 compared with vehicle).

Infectious SARS-CoV-2 neutralization assay (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 7). SARS-CoV-2 or MERS-CoV viral gRNA as a function of camostat or avoralstat concentration. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 3; number of technical replicates) and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (*P < 0.0332, ****P < 0.0001 compared with vehicle).

Viral titers in transduction and infection of mice (Figure 6, A, B, and E). Data are represented as mean ± SEM (n = 3; number of mice) and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (*P < 0.0332; **P < 0.0021, ***P < 0.0002, ****P < 0.0001 compared with vehicle).

Viral titers in transduction and infection of mice (Figure 6C). Data are represented as mean ± SEM (n = 4 for each group) and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (*P < 0.0332; **P < 0.0021, ***P < 0.0002, ****P < 0.0001 compared with vehicle).

Weights in transduction and infection of mice (Figure 6, D and F). Data are represented as mean ± SEM (n = 6; number of mice) and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test (*P < 0.0332; **P < 0.0021, ***P < 0.0002, ****P < 0.0001 compared with vehicle). P values of less than 0.0332 were considered significant.

Study approval

All animal studies were approved by the IACUC of the University of Iowa.

Data and materials availability.

Reagents are available with a Materials Transfer Agreement. 3DPhyloFold is open source and available at Mendeley Data (https://data.mendeley.com/) under DOI 10.17632/kk3gkzdsbf.2. The implementation notes, code, and description of methodology are available on the site. The raw docking data and parameters have been deposited to Mendeley Data with the DOI 10.17632/h3pmycddwc.1.