The CD6/ALCAM pathway promotes lupus nephritis via T cell–mediated responses

Soluble uALCAM correlates with disease severity in patients with LN. To examine elevated uALCAM levels across an ethnically diverse set of patients, we collected data from 5 independent data sets of patients with SLE to form an extended cross-sectional cohort comprised of more than 1000 individuals (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147334DS1). In all studies, uALCAM was normalized to urine creatinine levels, an analyte excreted at a relatively constant rate in urine among different individuals, to correct for differences due to dilution by urine volume. Patients with active LN exhibited significantly elevated levels of creatinine-normalized uALCAM, compared with patients with SLE with active nonrenal disease or inactive SLE, in all ethnic groups examined, as plotted for people who are African American, White, Asian, and Hispanic (Figure 1, A–D, respectively). Additionally, patients with active nonrenal SLE or inactive SLE exhibited intermediate levels of uALCAM, with these being higher than the levels observed in healthy controls. Further, uALCAM levels were significantly correlated with urine levels of TNF-α and IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 1), inflammatory cytokines shown to increase cellular expression of ALCAM (27). Comparatively, assessment of the alternate CD6 ligand, CD318, showed urine levels that were below detection (data not shown) while serum levels did not distinguish between patients with active LN versus patients with active, nonrenal disease or inactive SLE (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 1 Soluble uALCAM is elevated in subjects with active renal disease and correlates with disease severity. uALCAM was assayed in 1038 individuals drawn from 4 ethnicities and 5 patient cohorts, as detailed in Supplemental Table 1, and normalized by urine creatinine levels. The demographics for the new patients included in this study are listed in Supplemental Table 2. The information pertaining to the other patients have already been published (31–33). (A–D) uALCAM levels differentiate disease states (healthy control [HC], inactive SLE [Inactive], active nonrenal SLE [ANR], active renal SLE [AR]) across multiple ethnicities: African American (A), White (B), Asian (C), and Hispanic (D). Data are presented as violin plots. (E–G) Correlation of uALCAM with sum of the renal scores of the rSLEDAI, a clinical measure of LN activity and damage, in African American (E), White (F), Asian (G), and Hispanic (H) patients. (I–L) ROC curves depicting the performance of uALCAM levels as a marker of disease state. The following comparisons were made: SLE vs. HC (I), AR vs. HC (J), AR vs. Inactive (K), AR vs. ANR (L). Comparisons between groups were performed using the Kruskal-Wallis test, while the correlation analysis was performed using Spearman correlation. ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05.

Among the African American, White, and Hispanic patients with LN, uALCAM levels correlated significantly with the renal domain scores of the Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Disease Activity Index (rSLEDAI), a clinical measure of renal disease activity, with correlation coefficients ranging from 0.35 to 0.41 (Figure 1, E–H). uALCAM levels were able to distinguish active LN from active nonrenal lupus in all ethnic groups with ROC AUC values ranging from 0.75 in White patients to 0.96 in African American patients (Figure 1, I–L). African American patients exhibited increased absolute levels of creatinine-normalized uALCAM levels compared with patients of other ethnicities (Figure 1, A–D), as we previously reported (32). Thus, these extended studies offer resounding validation of uALCAM as a biomarker that distinguishes active renal involvement in SLE, irrespective of the patient’s ethnicity.

Renal expression of CD6 and ALCAM is elevated in patients with LN. The correlation between uALCAM levels and disease status suggests that the CD6/ALCAM pathway is a key driver of disease. To investigate the presence of CD6 and ALCAM on renal cell populations in LN, we utilized single-cell RNA-Seq data sets derived from the renal tissue of patients with LN as part of the Accelerated Medicines Partnership (35). Data from renal biopsies of 24 patients with LN and 9 healthy controls (Supplemental Table 3) were analyzed specifically for expression of CD6 and ALCAM on renal leukocyte and structural cell populations (Figure 2). When compared with non-SLE control subjects, patients with LN had increased numbers of CD6-expressing leukocytes and ALCAM-expressing leukocytes and epithelial cells in the kidney (Figure 2A). Mean expression level in positive cells did not appear to differ between patients with LN and control subjects for both CD6 and ALCAM (Figure 2B), highlighting that increased CD6 and ALCAM in tissue is primarily due to increased numbers of expressing cells. We did additionally note that ALCAM expression levels appeared to be slightly higher in urine leukocytes compared with renal tissue leukocytes in patients with LN (Figure 2B, right panel). Expression in urine cells could not be compared with control subjects as leukocytes are not normally present in urine, but patients with LN had both CD6-expressing and ALCAM-expressing leukocytes in their urine (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 CD6 and ALCAM are overexpressed in renal tissue of patients with LN. A single-cell RNA-Seq data set derived from epithelial cells and leukocytes isolated from the kidney biopsies of 24 patients with LN and 9 control subjects and urine cells collected from patients with LN only was analyzed for CD6 and ALCAM expression. Cells from the patients of each respective disease state were combined for analysis. (A) Box and whisker plots representing 25th, 50th, and 75th percentiles ± min/max of the number of cells with detectable CD6 expression (left panel) and ALCAM expression (right panel) in LN and control. UD = undetected. Comparisons between groups performed by Mann-Whitney U test. **P < 0.01 for CD6 expression on K. leukocytes. (B) Single-cell expression levels of CD6 and ALCAM. (C) Violin plots depicting expression of CD6 (left panel) and ALCAM (right panel) within specific renal cell populations of patients with LN. Expression of CD6 is primarily elevated in T cells and expression of ALCAM is elevated in epithelial cells isolated from renal tissue of LN subjects. (D) Violin plots of coexpression of CD6 with markers of CD4, CD8, and T helper subsets, Th1 (TBX21), Th2 (GATA3), and Th17 (RORC) subsets.

To further understand CD6 and ALCAM expression patterns in patients with LN, we used cell-clustering analysis to define leukocyte cell types (T cells, B cells, APCs) and structural renal cell types (podocytes, endothelial cells, proximal tubule cells, loop of Henle cells, mesangial cells, etc.; Figure 2C). CD6 was primarily expressed on T cells in a manner consistent with other reports of CD6 expression (Figure 2C and ref. 36). Patients with class III or IV LN trended toward having more CD6-expressing cells than controls. Within T cell populations, CD6 expression was associated with both CD4 and CD8, and with TBX21 (Th1), GATA3 (Th2), and RORC (Th17) expressing T cells (Figure 2D). ALCAM was strongly expressed on a number of resident and infiltrating renal cells including the Loop of Henle, proximal tubules, endothelial cells, and APCs (Figure 2C) and detected in more moderate numbers on mesangial cells, podocytes, and B cells. A summary of renal cell expression profiles for both CD6 and ALCAM is presented in Table 1. There waslittle detection of CDCP1 (CD318 gene) expression in renal leukocyte populations, and tubular, mesangial, and endothelial cells (Supplemental Figure 2B). Furthermore, CD3 stimulation of PBMCs paired with costimulation of ALCAM increases T cell activation while costimulation with CD318 inhibited activation of T cells (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that CD318 may have an inhibitory/modulatory role compared with ALCAM’s activating role on T cell activity.

Table 1 Expression level of CD6 and ALCAM on renal cell populations

The establishment of CD6 expression in kidney-infiltrating T cells and ALCAM expression in kidney structural cells and antigen-presenting immune cells is supportive of a pathogenic role for the CD6/ALCAM pathway in the nephritic disease process.

CD6 and ALCAM are overexpressed in murine models of systemic autoimmunity. To determine if mouse models of SLE could be used to test hypotheses regarding our observations in humans, we next examined CD6 and ALCAM expression in MRL/MpJ-lpr/lpr (MRL/lpr) and B6.Sle1yaa strains of mice. Both of these strains develop spontaneous systemic autoimmunity that resembles that of human SLE, including hallmark characteristics such as B and T cell hyperactivity, autoantibodies, circulating immune complexes, complement consumption, and glomerulonephritis (37, 38). Using flow cytometry, we examined the expression of CD6 and ALCAM on T cells and monocytes, respectively, from kidneys of both MRL/lpr and B6.Sle1yaa mice at older than 6 months of age when systemic autoimmunity and renal disease are well-established, and compared them to C567BL/6, a strain of mice that does not develop spontaneous autoimmunity. Renal CD4+ T cells of MRL/lpr and B6.Sle1yaa both exhibited greater CD6 expression than the control strain as measured by mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of CD6 staining. Interestingly, MRL/lpr mice exhibited a marked elevation in MFI of 68.5% while B6.Sle1yaa mice had a more modest increase of 19.4% over the control mice (Figure 3, A, B, and D). Compared with the kidneys from the C57BL/6 control, the percentage of intrarenal CD6+ CD3+ T cells was increased by about 2-fold, both in MRL/lpr (P < 0.0001) and B6.Sle1yaa mice (P < 0.0001). This increase was observed across CD4 subsets important in systemic autoimmunity/effector memory, central memory, T follicular helper cells (Tfh), and T helper 17 cells (Th17) (Figure 3, B and D). The MRL/lpr mice had higher CD6 MFI on CD8+ T cells with 81.2% greater expression over control mice, while the pattern was reversed on CD4–CD8– T cells with B6.Sle1yaa mice expressing greater levels of CD6 (Figure 3D). The CD4–CD8– T cells are predominantly described in mice due to aberrant expansion; however, there have been a few reports in human disease (39, 40). Within the renal monocyte population, dendritic cells (DCs) and, in particular, activated DCs (CD11c+CD11b+CD86+) exhibited the greatest increase in ALCAM compared with the C567BL/6 control strain (Figure 3, C and E). Compared with the kidneys from the C57BL/6 control, the percentage of intra-renal ALCAM+ CD11b+ myeloid cells was significantly increased both in MRL/lpr (P < 0.01) and B6.Sle1yaa mice (P < 0.01). T cells and monocytes isolated from spleens of the lupus mouse strains exhibited similar but smaller increases in both CD6 and ALCAM compared with C567BL/6 mice, suggesting that this pathway may be important both for systemic autoimmunity and end organ disease (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 3 Characterization of ALCAM and CD6 expression on immune cells in murine models of SLE. Kidney cells from C57BL/6J (females, n = 8–14, 8–10 months old), MRL/lpr (females, n = 5–8, 8 months old) and B6.Sle1yaa (females, n = 7, 9–12 months old) were stained for CD6, ALCAM, and immune cell markers and then analyzed by flow cytometry to determine the CD166 and CD6 expression levels in various immune cell types. (A) Representative dot plots of CD4 versus CD6, pregated on CD3+ cells; CD11b versus ALCAM and CD11c versus ALCAM, pregated on live cells from C57BL/6J, MRL/lpr, and B6. Sle1yaa mice. (B) Representative histograms of C57BL/6J (black) and MRL/lpr (red) mice show CD6 expression on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, CD4+ central memory T cells (CD62L+CD44+), CD4+ effector/effector memory T cells (CD62L–CD44+), CD4+ naive T cells (CD62L+CD44–), Tfh (CD45+CD4+CXCR5+PD1+) and Th17 cells (CD45+CD4+IL17a+). (C) Representative ALCAM histogram overlay for C57BL/6J (black), MRL/lpr (red) and B6. Sle1yaa (blue) mice showing granulocytes, macrophages, and CD11c+ and CD11c+/CD11b+ dendritic cells. (D) Normalized CD6 MFI of T cell subtypes were plotted for C57BL/6J (black) and MRL/lpr (red) and B6. Sle1yaa (blue). Data shown as standard box and whisker plots representing 25th, 50th, and 75th percentiles ± min/max. (E) CD166 MFI on myeloid and dendritic cells were normalized to C57BL/6J and plotted for C57BL/6J (black) and MRL/lpr (red) and B6. Sle1yaa (blue). (F) Kidney and spleen from MRL/lpr (left) or C57BL/6J (right) mice were stained for CD11b and CD166 or CD3 and CD6 and assessed by immunofluorescence microscopy. CD166 (red) expression was increased and colocalizes with CD11b+ (green) cells. CD6 (red) expression was increased in lupus mice kidney and colocalizes with CD3+ (green) cells. White arrow indicates colocalization. Images representative of 3–5 mice per group. Scale bar represents 100 mm for kidney and 250 mm for spleen. Comparisons between groups were done by Mann-Whitney U test. ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05.

When kidney tissue from MRL/lpr mice was immunofluorescently stained for ALCAM (Figure 3F), increased numbers of CD11b+ myeloid cells were seen in LN kidneys as expected (stained green), several of which coexpressed ALCAM (CD166, costained as yellow), although significant numbers of non-CD11b+ cells were also noted to be positive for ALCAM (stained red), the identity of which await elucidation. Similar findings were noted within the spleens of lupus mice, which exhibited enlarged marginal zones with rich cellular expression of ALCAM (CD166), some of which also coexpressed CD11b (costained yellow). When CD6 expression was examined, CD6 and CD3 coexpressing cells (stained yellow) were noted in both the kidneys and spleens of lupus mice, with these being more frequent than those seen in control C57BL/6 mice. Interestingly, the lupus spleens also exhibited cells that were discordant for CD3 and CD6 expression, stained green or red, respectively.

CD6 blockade prolongs survival and alters renal pathology in mice with spontaneous LN. Given the increased expression of CD6 and ALCAM in MRL/lpr mice, we evaluated the role of CD6/ALCAM in lupus by blocking the pathway using a mouse CD6-specific monoclonal antibody (anti-CD6). Starting at 9 to 10 weeks of age (close to the time when autoimmune disease is detected) and continuing up until 29 weeks of age (when systemic autoimmune disease is well-established), MRL/lpr mice were treated with anti-CD6, isotype control, cyclophosphamide, or mycophenolate mofetil (MMF). The latter 2 control groups of cyclophosphamide and MMF were used to provide mechanistic comparisons of drug approaches that are currently used to treat SLE and LN. Cyclophosphamide is a nonspecific immunosuppressant that cross-links DNA to prevent proliferation, while MMF widely targets both T and B cells. An additional nondiseased congenic control group consisting of mice from the parent strain MRL/MpJ, which do not develop disease until much later in life, was included as well.

SLE is characterized by B and T cell hyperactivity, autoantibodies, and involvement of multiple organs, including skin, in both murine and human disease. To first determine whether CD6 blockade could inhibit systemic autoimmunity, we examined extra-renal measures of disease in the MRL/lpr mice. At termination (29 weeks), CD6 blockade reduced lymphoid hyperplasia, suggesting significant inhibition of lymphocyte hyperproliferation (Figure 4B). Levels of anti-dsDNA antibodies were modestly reduced in anti-CD6 and cyclophosphamide-treated mice, although differences compared with the isotype control group were not significant (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 CD6 blockade improves survival and disease in MRL/lpr model of SLE. Female MRL/lpr mice at 9 to 10 weeks of age were treated with either anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody (60 μg/dose, i.p. twice per week, n = 12), isotype control (60 μg/dose, i.p. twice per week, n = 12), cyclophosphamide (25 mg/kg, once per week, n = 12), or mycophenolate mofetil (MMF; 50 mg/kg, oral gavage daily, n = 12). A group of MRL/MpJ mice (n = 6), a congenic control strain, were included in the study. (A) Kaplan-Meier curve depicting survival by treatment group (n = 10–12 mice per group). (B) Lymphadenopathy as assessed by average of the weight of the left and right inguinal lymph nodes at termination. (C) Serum levels of anti-dsDNA autoantibodies as measured by ELISA. (D) Scoring of macroscopic skin lesions at termination (29 weeks). (E) Skin histopathology of treated MRL/lpr and MPJ control mice. Arrow points to hyperkeratosis, asterisks indicate damage of the dermal-epidermal junction, and black triangle points to large cellular infiltrates into the dermis. (F) Skin sections stained for IBA1 (green) to identify macrophages, C3 (red) to delineate complement, IgG (orange) to identify immune complexes, and DAPI (blue) to identify cell nuclei. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. Bar graphs present mean ± SE. Comparisons between groups were evaluated using 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparisons test against the isotype group. ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05 versus isotype.

Patients with SLE commonly experience involvement of the skin, with development of cutaneous lesions. Similarly, MRL/lpr mice develop severe skin lesions as a manifestation of autoimmune disease. Macroscopic scoring of these lesions showed significant improvement in skin disease in anti-CD6–treated mice compared with the isotype control group (Figure 4D). Isotype control–treated mice displayed abnormal skin histopathology, including hyperkeratosis, damage to the dermal-epidermal junction, and large cellular infiltrates into the dermis (Figure 4E). Anti-CD6 treatment ameliorated these pathologies with reduced epidermal thickening, fewer cellular infiltrates, and an appearance more similar to healthy control sections from MPJ mice than to the isotype control–treated mice. Immunofluorescence staining for IBA1, a macrophage-specific calcium-binding protein, was decreased in the skin of anti-CD6–treated mice compared with the isotype group (Figure 4F). Thus, blockade of CD6 appears to dampen the recruitment and expansion of key leukocyte types (including T cells and macrophages) into involved skin in SLE.

Treatment with anti-CD6 led to improved renal function in mice with spontaneous lupus. In the group that received anti-CD6, proteinuria remained consistently lower than the isotype control group, and was similar to the MMF- and cyclophosphamide-treated groups (Figure 5A). Both urine albumin/creatinine ratio and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels at termination were consistent with in-life proteinuria (Figure 5, B and C), suggesting that CD6 blockade inhibited loss of renal function. Albumin/creatinine ratio was not significant for the MMF and cyclophosphamide control groups, but this appeared to be due to one outlier in each group. Improvements in measures of renal function were supported by improvements in renal pathology. Histological examination of kidney tissue revealed decreasing trends in endocapillary proliferation, immune deposits, and glomerular damage in anti-CD6–treated mice, similar to MMF treatment (Figure 6, A and B). Furthermore, anti-CD6 mice demonstrated significantly lighter kidney weights, which is suggestive of less inflammation (Figure 6C).

Figure 5 CD6 blockade improves renal function in MRL/lpr model of SLE. Female MRL/lpr mice at 9 to 10 weeks of age were treated with either anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody (60 μg/dose, i.p. twice per week, n = 12), isotype control (60 μg/dose, i.p. twice per week, n = 12), cyclophosphamide (25 mg/kg, once per week, n = 12), or mycophenolate mofetil (MMF; 50 mg/kg, oral gavage daily, n = 12). A group of MRL/MpJ mice (n = 6), a congenic control strain, were included in the study. (A) Longitudinal proteinuria as measured by uristix. (B) Terminal urine albumin/creatinine ratio and (C) BUN levels. (D) Detection of renal-infiltrating CD44+ CD4+ and CD8+ T cells by flow cytometry. Data are presented as mean ± SE and are representative of 2 independent experiments. Comparisons between groups were evaluated using 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparisons test against the isotype group. ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05 versus isotype.

Figure 6 Anti-CD6 treatment inhibits renal pathology in the MRL/lpr model of SLE. Female MRL/lpr mice at 9 to 10 weeks of age were treated with either anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody (60 μg/dose, i.p. twice per week, n = 12), isotype control (60 μg/dose, i.p. twice per week, n = 12), cyclophosphamide (25 mg/kg, once per week, n = 12), or mycophenolate mofetil (MMF; 50 mg/kg, oral gavage daily, n = 12). A group of MRL/MpJ mice (n = 6), a congenic control strain, were included in the study. (A) Images of H&E sections from kidney of treated MRL/lpr and MPJ control mice. Magnification is 400×. (B) Pathology scores of H&E sections as scored by a blinded pathologist. Glomerular scores were assigned based on crescents, endocapillary hypercellularity, and immune material deposition while tubular scores were assigned based on casts/dilatation and interstitial inflammation. Scoring data are presented as box and whisker plots representing 25th, 50th, and 75th percentiles ± min/max. (C) Kidney weight at termination. Inflammation results in increased tissue weight. (D) Detection of CD4, B220, and IBA1 in immunofluorescently stained kidney sections. Data are presented as mean ± SE. All data represent 2 independent experiments. Comparisons between groups were evaluated using 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparisons test against the isotype group. ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05 versus isotype.

In order to examine the mechanisms underlying the improved renal disease following anti-CD6 blockade in MRL/lpr lupus mice, we examined the cellular infiltrates. Anti-CD6 blockade was associated with significant reduction in infiltrating CD4+ T cells, including infiltrating effector/memory T cells (CD44+; Figure 5D). MMF-treated mice, while exhibiting a similar decrease in CD44+ CD4+ T cells, showed an increase in CD44+ CD8+ T cells, which was different compared with the other treatment groups. Examination of renal infiltration by immunofluorescence staining of kidney tissue for CD4+ T cells (CD4), B cells (B220), and macrophages (IBA1), demonstrated significant decreases in staining of CD4 cells and macrophages, and a nonsignificant decrease in B cell staining (Figure 6D). These differences were comparable to those changes observed in the MMF- and cyclophosphamide-treated groups (Figure 6D).

Approximately half of patients with SLE develop LN, which has a significant impact on mortality. Patients with LN also have a higher standardized mortality ratio and die earlier than patients with SLE without LN (41–43). MRL/lpr animals treated with anti-CD6 exhibited significantly improved survival compared with isotype-treated mice, similar to that observed in the cyclophosphamide-treated animals (Figure 4A). Comparatively, MMF-treated animals did not exhibit a significant increase in survival, which may be a reflection of the differing mechanisms. Together, these data suggest that the CD6/ALCAM pathway plays a role in both renal disease as well as systemic disease in SLE.

CD6 blockade ameliorates acute immune complex–mediated glomerulonephritis. To specifically examine the contribution of CD6 to lupus nephritis, we utilized the mouse model of nephrotoxic serum nephritis (NTN). The NTN model is an induced model of acute immune complex–mediated glomerulonephritis that is used to study renal-specific events in lupus nephritis; the acute model accurately reflects the role of various molecular mediators in LN within a short time frame (44). To better evaluate whether the CD6/ALCAM pathway could be involved in the pathology of LN, we blocked the pathway in this model using anti-CD6. To induce disease, mice were immunized against rabbit IgG at day 0 to induce formation of anti–rabbit IgG antibodies (Figure 7A). Then at day 5, polyclonal rabbit antibodies raised against mouse glomerular basement membrane proteins were injected into the mice, resulting in immune-complex formation in the kidney followed by inflammation. Beginning at day 4, mice were treated with vehicle (PBS), isotype control, or anti-CD6; treatments were not administered earlier to minimize interference with disease induction. Additionally, a disease-naive group was included that was immunized against rabbit IgG but did not receive rabbit antibodies. Starting at day 8, mice treated with anti-CD6 maintained significantly lower levels of proteinuria over the length of the study compared with control mice (P < 0.001; Figure 7B). In control mice, proteinuria increased daily from day 7 and peaked at day 9 in mice that received isotype control and at day 10 in mice that received the vehicle control (P < 0.001; Figure 7B). As a more accurate measure of kidney function, albumin and creatinine in urine were quantified at termination to determine the albumin/creatinine ratio (Figure 7C). The ratio was significantly lower in anti-CD6–treated mice, only slightly elevated over disease-naive mice, suggesting that CD6 blockade protected kidney function. Furthermore, BUN, a second measure of kidney function in serum, was significantly decreased in this group (P < 0.01; Figure 7D). The observed improvements in disease measures were not due to weaker disease induction in these mice, as the levels of mouse anti–rabbit IgG and rabbit anti–mouse glomerular basement membrane antibodies were similar across all groups (Supplemental Figure 5). The improvement in kidney function was also accompanied by improvements in renal pathology, with a significant decrease in glomerular pathology and a decreasing trend in tubular pathology (Figure 7, E–G).

Figure 7 CD6 blockade inhibits immune complex–mediated renal damage. NTN was induced in female 129/SvJ mice at 10 weeks of age. Mice were immunized with rabbit IgG and CFA on day 0 to generate mouse anti–rabbit antibodies. At day 5, mice received nephrotoxic rabbit serum, which then cross-reacted with the mouse anti–rabbit antibodies, causing an antibody-mediated nephritis. Beginning day 4, mice were treated 3 times per week with anti-mouse CD6 (60 μg/dose; n = 12), vehicle control (n = 12), or isotype control (n = 6). Healthy mice (immunized with rabbit IgG, but not given nephrotoxic serum) were also included as a nondisease control (n = 5). (A) Schematic of the experimental design. (B) Longitudinal proteinuria as measured by uristix. Terminal urine albumin/creatinine ratio (C) and (D) serum BUN levels. Data are presented as mean ± SE. (E) Histological sections of renal tissue were scored blindly by a nephropathologist on a scale of 0–4. (F) Glomerular sections were assessed by scoring endocapillary proliferation, crescents, and immune deposits. (G) Tubular scores were determined by scoring tubular casts and interstitial inflammation. Scoring data are presented as box and whisker plots depicting 25th, 50th, and 75th percentiles ± min/max. All data are representative of 2 independent experiments. Comparisons between groups were evaluated using 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparisons test. ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05.

During the course of glomerulonephritis in this model, inflammatory immune cells such as Teff, inflammatory macrophages, and neutrophils infiltrate the kidney to participate in and drive the disease process. In anti-CD6–treated mice, there were fewer total lymphocytes (CD45+) detected in the kidney. Total T cells (CD3+) and CD4+ and CD8+ T cell numbers were diminished in the kidneys of anti-CD6–treated mice. More importantly, the prevalence of T cells with an activated phenotype (CD25+ CD69+) were significantly decreased compared with the isotype control (Figure 8A). Although anti-CD6 only targets T cells, the prevalence of CD11b+ myeloid cells, inflammatory macrophages, and neutrophils also exhibited significant decreases with CD6 blockade (Figure 8B), suggesting that targeting of the CD6 on T cells led to a less inflammatory environment with a subsequent decrease in downstream immune cell recruitment.

Figure 8 Anti-CD6–treated NTN mice exhibit decreased renal infiltration of inflammatory immune cells. NTN was induced in female 129/SvJ mice at 10 weeks of age. Mice were immunized with rabbit IgG and CFA on day 0 to generate mouse anti–rabbit antibodies. At day 5, mice received nephrotoxic rabbit serum, which then cross-reacted with the mouse anti–rabbit antibodies, causing an antibody-mediated nephritis. Beginning day 4, mice were treated 3 times per week with anti–mouse CD6 (60 μg/dose; n = 12), vehicle control (n = 12), or isotype control (n = 5). Healthy mice (immunized with rabbit IgG, but not given nephrotoxic serum) were also included as a nondisease control (n = 6). At day 11 to 12, mice were sacrificed and kidneys were harvested to examine the prevalence of immune cells by flow cytometry. (A) Prevalence of CD3+ and activated (CD25+ CD69+) CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in renal tissue. (B) Prevalence of CD11b+ monocytes, inflammatory macrophages (CD11b+F4/80loLy6Chi), and neutrophils (CD11b+GR1hi). Data are presented as mean ± SE and represent 2 independent experiments. Comparisons between groups were evaluated using 1-way ANOVA with multiple-comparisons test. ****P < 0.0001; ***P < 0.001; **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05.

To better examine the inflammatory milieu in the kidney, we performed a gene expression analysis to quantitate levels of chemokines, cytokines, and receptors associated with the induced inflammation. Comparison of anti-CD6–treated versus isotype-treated mice revealed decreases in a number of factors including C3 complement, CXCL3, and CCL2/MCP-1 (Figure 9, A and B). A more than 2-fold increase in expression was only detected for IL-9, a cytokine that has been reported to enhance Treg function (45). In addition to RNA levels, we also measured protein levels of a panel of cytokines in renal tissue. IL-12p70, IL-17, IL-23, and IFN-γ were significantly lower in anti-CD6–treated mice versus isotype-treated mice (Figure 9C). Vehicle-treated mice had low levels equivalent to naive mice. While the inflammatory cytokine levels in vehicle-treated mice were lower than expected, inflammation was present as indicated by disease and renal immune cell infiltration (Figure 7 and Figure 8). Together, these data indicate that the CD6/ALCAM pathway is involved in this induced acute glomerulonephritis model at the level of the kidney.