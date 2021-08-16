A metabolic inhibitor arms macrophages to kill intracellular fungal pathogens by manipulating zinc homeostasis

2-DG arms macrophages to kill H. capsulatum in vitro and in vivo. Using bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs), 2-DG concentrations ranging from 0.5 to 5 mM inhibited the growth of the fungus at an MOI of 1 and 5 at 24 hours and 48 hours as assessed by CFUs or XTT (2,3-bis-[2-methoxy-4-nitro-5-sulfophenyl]-2H-tetrazolium-5-carboxanilide) assay. These 2 assays produced comparable results (Figure 1A). When tested in infected human alveolar and peripheral blood–derived macrophages, the results were similar (Figure 1B). To determine whether 2-DG exerted fungicidal or fungistatic activity, we cultured BMDMs for 2, 24, and 48 hours after infection. At 24 and 48 hours, CFUs incubated with 2-DG were less than that found after 2 hours (Figure 1C); therefore, 2-DG exerted fungicidal activity. Despite this potent activity, the effect of 2-DG waned after 24 hours. CFUs from 2-DG–exposed cells increased 2- to 3-fold, similar to controls (Figure 1A: MOI 5 and Figure 1C). 2-DG analogs, 2-fluoro-2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-FDG) and 2-deoxy-2-fluoro-D-mannose (2-FDM), also inhibited growth of H. capsulatum by macrophages (Figure 1D). We analyzed the time course of yeast cell growth inhibition. The viability of yeast cells diminished modestly as early as 3 hours after exposure to 2-DG and continued a progressive decline thereafter (Figure 1E). BMDMs differentiated with GM-CSF or M-CSF are phenotypically distinct. GM-CSF promotes a proinflammatory phenotype, whereas exposure to M-CSF causes differentiation to a reparative phenotype (20). GM-CSF– or M-CSF–differentiated macrophages exposed to 2-DG killed H. capsulatum equivalently (Figure 1F).

Figure 1 Macrophages fortified by 2-DG kill intracellular H. capsulatum. (A) CFU and XTT assay from BMDMs infected and treated with 2-DG. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (B) XTT assay from infected human macrophages, MOI 1:5, treated with 5 mM 2-DG. Assay was done after 24 hours of infection. Two-tailed t test. (C) CFU assay from infected BMDMs, MOI 1:5, treated with 5 mM 2-DG. Line represents the initial inoculum, 1 × 106. Two-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. (D) XTT assay from BMDMs infected (MOI 1:5) and treated with 2-DG (5 mM), 2-FDM (5 mM), and 2-FDG (5 mM) for 24 hours. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (E) XTT kinetics of H. capsulatum viability from BMDMs treated with 5 mM 2-DG. (F) CFU assay from infected BMDMs treated with 5 mM 2-DG. Two-tailed t test. (G) XTT assay from yeasts treated with 5 mM 2-DG for 24 hours. Two-tailed t test. (H) Before infection, yeasts were preincubated with 5 mM 2-DG for 6 hours. After several washes, BMDMs were infected, MOI 1:5. After 24 hours, XTT assays were performed. Two-tailed t test. (I) XTT assay from BMDMs treated with 5 mM 2-DG. Two-tailed t test. (J) Phagocytosis assay from infected BMDMs treated with 5 mM 2-DG. Two-tailed t test. Data are representative of 10 (A), 6 (A: XTT, and J), 5 (B, E, G, and I), 7 (C), 4 (D and F), or 8 (H) independent experiments. Violin plots show the median (line) and quartiles (dashed line). ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To verify that 2-DG did not kill yeast cells directly, we exposed fungal elements to 2-DG for 24 hours and assessed survival. H. capsulatum exhibited more than 90% viability in the absence or presence of 2-DG (Figure 1G). Another possible explanation for the effect of 2-DG is that it damages yeast cells such that they became susceptible to the innate killing mechanisms of BMDMs. To test this, yeast cells were pretreated with 2-DG or medium for 6 hours. After successive washes, yeasts were fed to BMDMs. Yeast cells preexposed to 2-DG survived as well as those incubated in medium (Figure 1H). 2-DG did not reduce viability of BMDM (Figure 1I) or interfere with phagocytosis (Figure 1J). To support the latter, supernatants from infected macrophages were collected and the number of yeasts quantified after 2 hours of infection. Equal numbers of yeasts were present in supernatants of 2-DG–treated and untreated BMDMs (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147268DS1).

The influence of 2-DG on the intracellular milieu of macrophages was analyzed to determine whether killing was accompanied by changes in cytocidal mediators. First, we inquired whether ROS contributed to the 2-DG killing mechanism. Infected BMDMs were incubated with 2-DG in the presence of apocynin (APO), a specific inhibitor of mammalian NADPH oxidase. This ROS inhibitor did not abolish fungal death in 2-DG–exposed macrophages (Figure 2A), although in parallel experiments the same concentration reduced ROS to zymosan (Supplemental Figure 2A). We asked whether 2-DG altered the nature of the phagosome by changing its acidity or alkalinity. H. capsulatum tightly regulates the phagosomal pH in order to survive (21, 22); the phagosomal pH was equivalent between controls and 2-DG–treated cells (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 The impact of 2-DG on the intracellular milieu of BMDMs. (A) XTT assay from infected BMDMs treated with 5 mM 2-DG or 200 μM apocynin 24 hours after infection. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (B) Intracellular pH measurement of infected BMDMs after 6 hours of 2-DG treatment (5 mM). Two-tailed t test. (C) XTT (survival) assay from infected BMDMs, MOI 1:5, treated with 5 mM 2-DG6P. Inside of BMDMs, after 6 hours of infection, yeasts were recovered from BMDMs and treated with 5 mM 2-DG6P for 24 hours; subsequently, XTT assays were performed. Two-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. Data are representative of 4 (A), 5 (B), or 6 (C) independent experiments. Violin plots show the median (line) and quartiles (dashed line). ****P < 0.0001.

Since 2-DG is phosphorylated by macrophage hexokinase (HK) to form 2-DG-6-phosphate (2-DG6P), another possible explanation is that 2-DG6P is driving the death of H. capsulatum. This has been observed in L. pneumophila (23). 2-DG6P enters the bacteria via a hexose-phosphate transporter; once inside, 2-DG6P interferes with growth. We asked whether a similar mechanism was operative for H. capsulatum yeasts. After 24 hours, the survival of yeasts in BMDMs incubated with 2-DG6P was 90% (Figure 2C). Another consideration is that the intracellular environment could stimulate H. capsulatum yeast to express a hexose-phosphate transporter and facilitate 2-DG6P entry. Consequently, we infected BMDMs with H. capsulatum yeasts for 6 hours, lysed the BMDMs, and incubated the recovered cells with 2-DG6P. Under these conditions, 2-DG6P did not alter H. capsulatum survival (Figure 2C).

Based on in vitro observations, we investigated the effect of 2-DG in vivo. Animals that were intranasally (i.n.) infected and treated with daily doses of 2-DG exhibited a significant reduction in fungal burden at 3 and 7 days of infection (Figure 3A). This effect was independent of sex: treatment reduced fungal burden in male and female mice. To determine whether the effect of 2-DG depended on the presence of T cells or neutrophils, we depleted mice of these respective cell populations and infected them with H. capsulatum. 2-DG reduced the fungal burden in mice lacking T cells or neutrophils comparable to that of mice with these populations (Figure 3, B and C). Thus, 2-DG did not require CD4+ or CD8+ T cells or neutrophils to exert its fungicidal activity. We asked whether 2-DG would have a similar effect on established infection. Infected mice were treated on day 3 of infection and continued through day 6. Recipients of 2-DG exhibited a sharp decrease in fungal burden (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Activity of 2-DG in vivo. (A) CFU of lungs and spleens of mice treated with 2-DG for 3 and 7 days. Two-tailed t test. (B) CFU of lungs and spleen of CD4- and CD8-depleted mice treated with 2-DG for 7 days. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (C) CFU of lungs from neutrophil-depleted mice treated with 2-DG. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (D) CFU of lungs and spleens from infected controls and 2-DG–treated mice. Mice received the first dose of 2-DG on day 3 of infection, and treatment was continued until day 6. On day 7 after infection, lungs and spleen were harvested. Two-tailed t test. Data are representative of 7 (A and D) or 4 (B and C) independent experiments. Violin plots show the median (line) and quartiles (dashed line). ****P < 0.0001.

Glycolysis inhibition and ATP depletion are not required for the effect of 2-DG. Blocking of glycolysis by 2-DG occurs when this chemical is phosphorylated by HK and forms 2-DG6P, which is not metabolized further; this inhibition results in ATP depletion (Figure 4A). We examined whether the same concentration of 2-DG used to kill H. capsulatum impaired glycolysis. After 3 hours of incubation with 2-DG, infected BMDMs manifested less glycolysis and mitochondrial respiration (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 ATP is not required for 2-DG activity. (A) ATP measurement. Two-tailed t test. (B) Basal mitochondrial oxygen consumption rate (OCR). Two-tailed t test. (C) Basal glycolytic proton efflux rate (glycoPER). Two-tailed t test. (D) HK activity of infected BMDMs treated with 5 mM 2-DG or 10 μM 3-BP. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (E) XTT assay from infected BMDMs treated with 5 mM 2-DG or 10 μM 3-BP. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (F) ATP measurement from infected BMDMs treated with 5 mM 2-DG and DCA. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (G) XTT assay from infected BMDMs treated with 5 mM 2-DG and DCA. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (H) CFU assay from infected BMDMs treated with 5 mM 2-DG in the presence or not of 11 mM glucose or 11 mM galactose. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (I) XTT assay from infected BMDMs treated with 5 mM 2-DG in the presence of several concentrations of glucose. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. BMDMs were infected with MOI 1:5 (A–I) treated with 5 mM 2-DG for 6 hours (A–D and F) and for 24 hours (E and G). Data are representative of 5 (A, E, H, and I), 10 (B and C), 4 (D), or 8 (F and G) independent experiments. Violin plots show the median (line) and quartiles (dashed line). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Accumulation of 2-DG6P causes allosteric and competitive inhibition of HK (24). Measurement of HK activity of infected BMDMs treated with 2-DG revealed a modest yet significant (P < 0.005) reduction in HK activity, similar to 3-bromopyruvate (3-BP), a pyruvate analogue that inhibits HK activity (Figure 4D). BMDMs treated with 3-BP did not display fungal killing (Figure 4F). Thus, HK inhibition was not associated with the antifungal activity of 2-DG.

We ascertained whether restoration of ATP production altered the activity of 2-DG. Dichloroacetate (DCA) blocks mitochondrial pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase (PDK), which inhibits pyruvate dehydrogenase (PDH). This enzyme is crucial for conversion of pyruvate to acetyl-CoA, and thereby increases the influx of pyruvate from glycolysis into the TCA cycle (25). Although DCA reestablished ATP generation (Figure 4F), the 2-DG killing effect was unchanged (Figure 4G).

We determined whether glucose is a necessary constituent for the killing activity mediated by 2-DG. Cells were cultured in glucose- or galactose-containing medium. The latter hexose is a much weaker inducer of glycolysis than glucose (26). The effect of 2-DG depended on the presence of glucose but not galactose in the medium (Figure 4H). The less glucose in the medium the more inefficient the effect of 2-DG (Figure 4I).

Autophagy and ER stress are not required for H. capsulatum killing. Macroautophagy, hereafter referred to as autophagy, is a recycling and lysosomal degradative process. This process reinforces cellular homeostasis by removing defective organelles and protein aggregates. Autophagy is involved in host immune defenses and is responsible for eliminating intracellular pathogens in a process termed xenophagy (27). Autophagosomes are a key structure in autophagy, consisting of a spherical structure with double-layer membranes that are decorated with a protein named microtubule-associated protein 1A/1B-light chain 3 (LC3). During autophagosome maturation, a cytosolic form of LC3 (LC3-I) is conjugated to phosphatidylethanolamine (LC3-II), and this lipidated form of LC3 is recruited to autophagosomal membranes. A noncanonical form of autophagy named LC3-associated phagocytosis (LAP) differs in several ways from classical autophagy, although it shares various components of the autophagic machinery. In LAP, the autophagosome contains only one membrane and is involved with LC3-II. H. capsulatum prompts the recruitment of LC3-II to a single-walled membrane in mouse and human cells (17, 28). Autophagy induced by 2-DG is a mechanism that reportedly arms macrophages to kill L. pneumophila (29). We investigated whether 2-DG acted in a similar fashion. First, we searched for the presence of LC3-II in infected BMDMs treated with 2-DG or vehicle. Both sets of infected BMDMs expressed LC3-II regardless of whether they did or did not receive 2-DG (Figure 5A). Second, we explored whether 2-DG changed the nature of the phagosomal membrane from a single membrane to a double membrane by using transmission electron microscopy. Infected BMDMs treated with 2-DG contained yeast cells enclosed by only one membrane, suggesting that 2-DG did not modify the yeast cell compartment (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Autophagy and ER stress are not required for the effect of 2-DG. (A) LC3-I and -II immunoblot. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. MAC, BDMCs; HC, H. capsulatum. (B) Transmission electron microscopy. Original magnification, ×2000 (left) and ×8000. The arrows indicate the membrane surrounding the H. capsulatum compartment. (C) XTT assay. Two-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. (D) GRP78 and ATF-4 immunoblot from BMDMs; 5 mM mannose and 2.5 μg/mL tunicamycin. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (E) RNA-Seq analysis from BMDMs after 3 hours of 2-DG treatment. RPKM, reads per kilobase of transcript, per million mapped reads. Arrows indicate ER stress genes. (F) XTT assay from infected BMDMs treated with 5 mM 2-DG and 2.5 μg/mL tunicamycin. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (G) XTT assay, 5 mM mannose. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. BMDMs were infected with MOI 1:5 (A–F) treated with 5 mM 2-DG for 6 hours (A, B, and D), 3 hours (E), or 24 hours (C, F, and G). Data are representative of 4 to 7 (A and D) or 3 (B, C, F, and G) independent experiments. Violin plots show the median (line) and quartiles (dashed line). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

To affirm that modulation of LAP by 2-DG is not involved in the killing, we utilized mice lacking autophagy-related gene 5 (ATG5). This member of the autophagy gene family is considered a fundamental protein that is required for both autophagy and LAP (30). We infected ATG5-deficient or -sufficient BMDMs and treated them with 2-DG. Fungal killing exerted by 2-DG was unaffected by the absence of ATG5 in BMDMs. Thus, 2-DG–mediated killing of H. capsulatum did not rely on modification of LAP (Figure 5C).

2-DG not only causes energy stress as a glycolysis inhibitor but also interferes with N-linked glycosylation, resulting in ER stress (14). Since autophagy and LAP were dispensable, we focused on whether ER stress contributes to the antifungal activity exerted by 2-DG in an autophagy-independent manner. First, we sought to confirm that 2-DG produced ER stress in macrophages via Western blot and bulk RNA-Seq on infected and uninfected BMDMs. For Western blot, we examined a major ER chaperone protein GRP78 (BIP) and the transcription factor 4 (ATF-4) since these are increased in ER stress (31, 32). 2-DG enhanced expression of BIP and ATF4 (Figure 5D). Analysis of bulk RNA-Seq data revealed that a number of genes in the ER stress pathway were upregulated, thus supporting the assertion that 2-DG provokes ER stress (Figure 5E). We inquired whether another ER stressor, tunicamycin, mimicked the effect of 2-DG. Treatment with tunicamycin did not reduce H. capsulatum survival (Figure 5F). We validated that ER stress was not contributing to the killing by treating macrophages with mannose, which relieves ER stress caused by 2-DG (33). Mannose addition to infected BMDMs reduced ER stress as assessed by the quantity of BIP and ATF-4 (Figure 5D) but did not reverse H. capsulatum killing provoked by 2-DG (Figure 5G). Taken together, ER stress caused by 2-DG did not cause the killing of yeast cells by 2-DG.

2-DG impairs the import of zinc in BMDMs. Since ER stress and autophagy did not explain the mechanism by which 2-DG acted, we probed the possibility that this glucose analog triggered nutritional immunity. Zinc (13), iron (34–36), and copper (6) are vital for survival of H. capsulatum; hence, we investigated whether 2-DG changed the amount of these metals in BMDMs and yeast cells. We quantified the metal content in H. capsulatum and BMDMs by inductively coupled mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). H. capsulatum from 2-DG–treated BMDMs exhibited reduced zinc but increased iron, whereas copper quantities were unchanged (Figure 6A). Since 2-DG manipulated the metal content in yeast cells, we ascertained whether this result was correlated with an alteration of trace metal in host cells. 2-DG decreased cytoplasmic zinc and iron, but not copper, in uninfected and infected BMDMs (Figure 6B). To support the data obtained with ICP-MS, we utilized zinpyr-1 in combination with flow cytometry to assess zinc content in uninfected BMDMs. Although zinpyr-1 was not able to discriminate between bound and free or labile zinc, 2-DG treatment decreased the MFI of zinpyr-1 in macrophages (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 2-DG compromises BMDM uptake of zinc. (A) Metal quantities from H. capsulatum that were within BMDMs treated with 2-DG for 6 hours. Two-tailed t test. (B) Metal quantities from uninfected and infected BMDMs treated with 2-DG for 6 hours. Two-tailed t test. (C) Flow cytometry of uninfected BMDMs stained with zinpyr-1 and treated with 2-DG. Two-tailed t test. (D) Chromatogram from ICP-MS. Labile zinc from infected and uninfected BMDMs treated with 2-DG or 2-DG plus zinc supplementation (250 μM). Not infected, 2-tailed t test. Infected, one-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. HMW, high molecular weight fraction. (E) Gene expression of zinc importers (ZIPs; Slc39a1-14) from infected BMDMs treated with 2-DG for 6 hours. Two-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. The housekeeping gene and all data were normalized to uninfected BMDMs as reference (dotted line). (F) XTT assay from infected BMDMs lacking ZIP2 and ZNT1 treated with 2-DG for 24 hours. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (G) Gene expression of zinc exporters (ZNTs; Slc30a1-10) from infected BMDMs treated with 2-DG for 6 hours. Two-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. The housekeeping gene and all data were normalized to uninfected BMDMs as reference (dotted line). (H) XTT assay from infected BMDMs lacking ZIP1. The assay was performed 24 hours after infection. Two-tailed t test. (I) Distribution of exogenous 68Zn taken up by BMDMs after 6 hours of 2-DG treatment. ##P < 0.01 for differences between totals by 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05 for differences between HMW fractions by one-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. BMDMs were infected with MOI 1:5 treated with 5 mM 2-DG (A–I). Data are representative of 6 (A, B, and H), 3 to 4 (C, D, and F), or 3 (E and G) independent experiments. Violin plots show the median (line) and quartiles (dashed line); bar graphs show mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Using size-exclusion chromatography ICP-MS (SEC-ICP-MS), fractions that elute between 10 and 17.5 minutes correspond to higher molecular weight moieties. Those found between 17.5 and 22.5 contain metallothioneins (MTs), and fractions between 25 and 30 minutes contain labile zinc, which is the pool that is readily available for use by H. capsulatum (13). We used this technique to ascertain whether the decrement in zinc resulted in less labile zinc. 2-DG–treated BMDMs exhibited considerably less labile zinc (Figure 6D). Thus, 2-DG affected total and labile zinc, thereby depriving the fungus of an essential element.

We hypothesized that 2-DG modified zinc distribution in BMDMs by manipulating zinc transporters. To test this assertion, gene expression of zinc importers (ZIPs; Slc39a1-14) and exporters (ZNTs; Slc30a1-10) was analyzed. Slc39a2 (ZIP2) and Slc30a1 (ZNT1) were upregulated in infected 2-DG–exposed BMDMs by 8-fold and 1.7-fold, respectively (Figure 6D). To determine the influence of these transporters on fungal killing, we silenced Slc39a2 and Slc30a1 (Supplemental Figure 3A). Reducing the expression of Slc39a2 and Slc30a1 did not reverse the effect of 2-DG (Figure 6E). Slc39a1 (ZIP1) was diminished by 2-fold in infected BMDMs that received 2-DG (Figure 6F). We explored whether downregulation of Slc39a1 was associated with fungal killing; we silenced this transporter in infected cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). Infected BMDMs deficient in Slc39a1 exhibited similar fungal viability compared with the controls (Figure 6G). Our results revealed that although 2-DG decreased the quantity of zinc in macrophages and yeast cells, the outcome was not a consequence of changes in the expression of these particular zinc transporters.

Since alteration of individual importers or exporters did not reverse the killing effect of 2-DG, we theorized that this chemical compromised the global import of zinc. Zinc has 5 stable isotopes, 64Zn, 66Zn, 67Zn, 68Zn, and 70Zn, with natural abundances of 49.2%, 27.8%, 4.0%, 18.4%, and 0.6%, respectively. We incubated macrophages in medium containing only 68Zn and exposed cells to 2-DG or vehicle. Zinc influx was monitored by alterations of 68Zn/64Zn ratio. If 2-DG hampered import, we expected to detect a lower ratio compared with the control. Indeed, 2-DG–exposed BMDMs displayed less zinc import (Figure 6H). The decrement caused by 2-DG was principally in the higher molecular weight fractions and not in the free zinc. Collectively, 2-DG impeded zinc import, thereby reducing zinc, especially the amount of free zinc.

The reduction of zinc leads to the death of H. capsulatum. To prove that zinc deficiency affected yeast cell survival, we added either ZnSO 4 or MgSO 4 simultaneously with 2-DG to cultures of BMDMs harboring yeast cells. 2-DG–treated BMDMs supplemented with exogenous ZnSO 4 but not MgSO 4 failed to eliminate H. capsulatum in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 7A). Adding zinc to macrophages may exert its effect by altering phagocyte function independent of restoring this metal to the fungus. To support the hypothesis that the effect of zinc supplementation fortified the organism and did not disarm macrophages, we precultured H. capsulatum with zinc (Supplemental Figure 3A) and fed these organisms to BMDMs in the presence of 2-DG. Zinc-loaded H. capsulatum survived 2-DG treatment (Figure 7B). These data indicate that 2-DG manipulates zinc availability to promote killing of H. capsulatum.

Figure 7 Zinc deficit results in H. capsulatumdeath. (A) XTT assay from infected BMDMs treated with 2-DG with or without metal supplementation for 24 hours. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (B) XTT assay from BMDMs infected with metal-loaded H. capsulatum treated with 2-DG for 24 hours. Two-tailed t test. (C) XTT assay from BMDMs lacking MT1/2 and MT3 treated with 2-DG for 24 hours. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Gene expression of zinc transporters from H. capsulatum within macrophages treated with 2-DG for 6 hours. Two-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. The housekeeping gene and all data were normalized to H. capsulatum–only as reference (dotted line). (E) XTT from H. capsulatum treated with 5 mM 2-DG, 5 mM 2-DG6P with zinc-deprived media, and in different pH. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. BMDMs were infected with MOI 1:5 treated with 5 mM 2-DG (A–D). Data are representative of 4 (A, C, and D), 8 (B), or 6 (E) independent experiments. Violin plots show the median (line) and quartiles (dashed line). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Given that H. capsulatum isolated from 2-DG–treated BMDMs exhibited increased iron, we investigated the impact of iron on H. capsulatum viability. After 24 hours of incubation in iron-supplemented medium, yeasts manifested similar viability as controls (Supplemental Figure 3B). Likewise, addition of exogenous iron to medium did not alter viability of yeasts residing in BMDMs (Figure 7A). Yeast cells preloaded with iron and incubated with BMDMs exhibited similar viability as control yeast cells (Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 3A). We conclude that iron did not contribute to the effect of 2-DG.

MTs are cysteine-rich proteins that bind up to 7 zinc ions and donate 1 ion (37). Enhanced expression of these molecules induced by GM-CSF sequesters this metal from the fungus (13). We considered the possibility that the effect of 2-DG was dependent on MTs. This metabolic inhibitor did not modify expression of MTs (Supplemental Figure 4B). Moreover, BMDMs lacking MTs killed H. capsulatum upon exposure to 2-DG (Figure 7C). Taken together, MTs were dispensable for killing by 2-DG.

We probed the postulate that the unavailability of zinc would result in changes in the expression of zinc transporters in ingested yeast cells. After treatment with 2-DG for 6 hours, expression of the high-affinity zinc importer HcZRT2 and the zinc-dependent transcriptional regulator HcZAP1 were significantly decreased (Figure 7C). The low-affinity zinc importer HcZRT1 remained unchanged. A putative vacuolar exporter, HcZRT3, which would presumably provide zinc to the yeast cytosol, increased upon exposure to 2-DG (Figure 7C). Since iron content in yeast cells was elevated after exposure to 2-DG, we examined iron transporters. HcSID1, HcSID3, and HcMFS1 were significantly decreased at 6 hours after addition of 2-DG (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Since 2-DG treatment impaired zinc import in the macrophage leading to a zinc-deprived microenvironment, we investigated whether 2-DG has a direct action on Histoplasma yeasts. To mimic the acidic, nutrient-limited, and zinc-free environment, we used RPMI with and without zinc at pH 7.2 and 6.5. We chose RPMI because it contains fewer nutrients than other media that are used to grow Histoplasma yeasts. We also asked whether 2-DG6P had a direct impact on Histoplasma yeasts in this microenvironment. After 24 hours of incubation, neither 2-DG nor 2DG6P impaired fungal viability in a zinc-free environment. The acidic pH did not promote the ability of 2-DG or 2-DG6P to reduce viability of the Histoplasma yeasts (Figure 7E).