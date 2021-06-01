Coronavirus-specific antibody production in middle-aged mice requires phospholipase A2G2D

PLA 2 G2D deficiency impairs protection in middle-aged but not young mice after MERS-CoV immunization and challenge. To address the role of PLA 2 G2D in memory immune responses, we immunized middle-aged (5–6 month old) hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice with a sublethal dose of virus (Figure 1, A–C) or VRP-MERS-S (Figure 1, D–I) and then challenged them with a lethal dose of MERS-CoV. Prior to analyzing these mice, we found that acute MERS-CoV infection of naive middle-aged Pla2g2d–/– mice resulted in more rapid kinetics of virus clearance (Figure 1, B and E), decreased pathological damage (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147201DS1), and diminished morbidity and mortality (Figure 1, C and F) compared with infected hDPP4 mice, consistent with studies of SARS-CoV (13). In contrast, while immunization with a sublethal dose of MERS-CoV protected middle-aged hDPP4 mice from weight loss and death and enhanced the kinetics of virus clearance, it did not increase survival of middle-aged hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice (Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 PLA 2 G2D deficiency impairs immunization-induced protection in middle-aged mice challenged with MERS-CoV. (A) Protocol for MERS-CoV sublethal infection and challenge. Six-month-old hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice were immunized with a sublethal dose (100 pfu) of MERS-CoV or PBS i.n. on day 0, followed by i.n. infection with a lethal dose (750 pfu) of MERS-CoV on day 28. Virus titers in lungs at 7 dpi (n = 6) (B) and survival (n = 8–10/group) (C) of naive and immunized 6-month-old hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice are shown. (D) Protocol for VRP-MERS-S immunization and MERS-CoV infection. 8-week-old (young) or 5-month-old (middle-aged) hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice were treated with VRP-MERS-S or PBS i.n. on day 0 and day 28, followed by a lethal dose (250 pfu for young mice and 750 pfu for middle-aged mice) of MERS-CoV i.n. on day 70. (E) Virus titers in lungs of middle-aged hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice at 7 dpi are shown, n = 6/group. (F) Survival of infected middle-aged mice, n = 8 to 10/group. (G) Survival of infected young (8-week-old) mice, n = 8 to 10/group. (H) Protocol for i.p. VRP immunization. Five-month-old hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice were immunized with VRP-MERS-S or PBS i.n. on day 0 and day 28, followed by infection with a lethal dose (250 pfu for young mice and 750 pfu for middle-aged mice) of MERS-CoV i.n. on day 70. (I) Survival of i.p. immunized and infected hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice is shown, n = 20/group. (B and E) Data are shown as mean ± SEM and analyzed using 1-way ANOVA. (C, F, G, and I) Survival rates of groups were analyzed using Kaplan-Meier log-rank survival tests. All data are representative of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

A lack of protection was not confined to sublethal infection because similar results were observed in middle-aged hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice that were i.n. primed and boosted with VRP-MERS-S (19, 20) and then challenged with a lethal dose (750 pfu) of MERS-CoV (Figure 1D). Immunization with VRPs expressing exogenous proteins has been shown to be protective in several virus infections (21). While VRP-MERS-S immunization augmented the kinetics of virus clearance and protected middle-aged hDPP4 mice from death, it had no effect on virus clearance (Figure 1E) or survival (Figure 1F) of middle-aged hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice after MERS-CoV challenge. Consistently, increased lung damage was found in infected immunized middle-aged hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– compared with hDPP4 mice (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). Pla2g2d increases as mice age (13). Consistent with these results and in contrast to results obtained with middle-aged mice, immunization completely protected young hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice from lethal MERS (immunized at 8 weeks of age and challenged 70 days later) (Figure 1G).

Similar results were obtained in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 or SARS-CoV. For SARS-CoV-2 immunization, Ad5-hACE2–transduced mice were infected with 105 pfu SARS-CoV-2 since the infection is nonlethal. For challenge, mice were again transduced with Ad5-hACE2 and challenged with the same dose of virus (Supplemental Figure 2A). Of note, hACE2 expression was not diminished after the second transduction with Ad5-hACE2 (Supplemental Figure 2B). In agreement with previous reports (17, 18), infected Ad5-hACE2–transduced mice lost weight but all survived. SARS-CoV-2 infection caused less weight loss in Ad5-hACE2–transduced naive Pla2g2d–/– compared with naive Pla2g2d+/+ (WT) mice. However, prior immunization protected Ad5-hACE2–transduced WT mice from weight loss and enhanced the kinetics of virus clearance after a second challenge, but had no ameliorating effect on viral clearance or clinical disease in Pla2g2d–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). For SARS-CoV, we immunized 5-month-old mice i.n. with VRP-SARS-S and challenged them with a lethal dose of SARS-CoV 2 months later (Supplemental Figure 2F). In the absence of immunization, survival was greater in SARS-CoV–infected Pla2g2d–/– compared with Pla2g2d+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 2G), in agreement with published results (13). As in MERS-CoV–infected mice, VRP-SARS-S immunization completely protected SARS-CoV–infected WT mice from severe disease but had no effect on clinical outcomes in infected Pla2g2d–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 2G).

To assess whether the defect in memory response generation was unique to i.n. inoculation, we immunized middle-aged mice intraperitoneally (i.p.) with VRP-MERS-S (Figure 1H). Immunization of either Pla2g2d–/– or WT mice was equally protective after i.n. challenge with a lethal dose of virus (Figure 1I), demonstrating that the effects of the absence of PLA 2 G2D were confined to the respiratory tract.

Intranasally immunized middle-aged Pla2g2d–/– mice mount minimal CoV-specific antibody responses after virus challenge. Virus-specific neutralizing antibodies are critical for protection against rechallenge with homologous virus (22), so next we assessed whether differences in virus-specific antibody responses in hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice after i.n. or i.p. immunization and MERS-CoV challenge contributed to the observed phenotypes. Unexpectedly, we detected virtually no serum anti–virus neutralizing (PRNT 50 ) antibodies after cognate virus challenge of middle-aged hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice that had been i.n. immunized with a sublethal dose of MERS-CoV (Figure 2A) or VRP-MERS-S (Figure 2C). A similar lack of virus-specific antibody response was observed in middle-aged mice immunized and challenged with SARS-CoV-2 (Supplemental Figure 2E) or SARS-CoV (Supplemental Figure 2H).

Figure 2 Impaired vaccine efficacy in MERS-CoV–challenged middle-aged Pla2g2d–/– mice results from a deficiency in neutralizing antibody production. Middle-aged (A, C, E, and F) or young (B and D) hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice were immunized with a sublethal dose of MERS-CoV (A and B) or VRP-MERS-S (C–F) and then challenged with lethal dose of MERS-CoV as described in Figure 1. Virus-specific serum neutralizing antibody titers (47) were measured by PRNT 50 assay at indicated days after challenge as described in Methods, n = 5/group. (A–E) Each data point represents 1 animal. (F) Sera and BAL were harvested from immunized middle-aged hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice on 15 dpi and levels of IgG, IgM, IgA, and IgE were determined by ELISA as described in Methods, n = 6 to 12/group. Representative data of 3 independent experiments are shown as mean ± SEM and analyzed using Student’s t test. *P < 0.05.

Equivalent PRNT 50 responses were detected in young hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice (primed at 8 weeks) immunized with a sublethal dose of MERS-CoV (Figure 2B) or VRP-MERS-S (Figure 2D), and challenged with cognate virus. Of note, virus clearance was more rapid in both young and middle-aged hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– compared with hDPP4 mice, respectively, after immunization in the absence of challenge (Supplemental Figure 3), but antibody production was only defective in the middle-aged mice. These results indicate that more rapid virus clearance was not a major factor responsible for impaired virus-specific antibody production in the older group. Consistent with the clinical data shown in Figure 1I, i.p. immunization of middle-aged hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– and hDPP4 mice resulted in equivalent production of virus-specific antibodies (Figure 2E). These results indicate that there is an essential role for PLA 2 G2D expression in virus-specific antibody responses in i.n. immunized and challenged middle-aged mice.

Impairment of CoV-specific antibody responses in middle-aged Pla2g2d–/– mice after immunization is not B cell intrinsic. The absence of a virus-specific neutralizing antibody response in immunized middle-aged Pla2g2d–/– mice after challenge could reflect a generalized defect in antibody production, an inability to mount a virus-specific response after i.n. immunization, or normal responses to the vaccine but rapid waning of virus-specific antibodies before challenge. To distinguish among these mechanisms, we examined the B cell compartment in immunized hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice before challenge. We i.n. immunized 5-month-old hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice with VRP-MERS-S and, additionally, VRP-MERS-N (expressing the nucleocapsid [N] protein, Figure 3A) for the reasons described below. We detected only modest differences in total IgG in the sera and bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BAL) (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 4A). However, there was a nearly complete absence of serum MERS-CoV–specific antibodies measured using ELISPOT assays or PRNT 50 in hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice after i.n. priming and boosting (in the absence of challenge) (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4B). Further, we detected an increase in numbers of germinal center B cells (CD3–B220+CD27–CD138–CD23+GL7+) in the DLNs of i.n. immunized hDDP4 but not hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice (Figure 3, C and D). There was also an absence of bronchus-associated lymphoid tissue (BALT, ectopic germinal center) in hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– compared with hDPP4 lungs after immunization (Figure 3E). In contrast, neutralizing antibody production (Supplemental Figure 4C) and numbers of germinal center B cells (Figure 3D) were equivalent after i.p. immunization of hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice with VRP-MERS-S. Thus, impaired CoV-specific antibody production was observed after i.n. but not systemic immunization and did not result from a global B cell–intrinsic defect.

Figure 3 Immunized middle-aged hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice showed impaired virus-specific antibody production and germinal center B cell expansion. (A) Protocol for VRP immunization and sample collection. Five-month-old hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice were immunized with VRP-MERS-S/VRP-MERS-N, or PBS i.n. on day 0 and day 28. (B) Virus-specific antibody-producing cells in the spleens of VRP-MERS-S or VRP-MERS-N immunized mice were identified using ELISPOT assays as described in Methods, n = 5/group. (C) Gating strategy for detecting B cell subsets in DLN: total B cell (CD3–B220+), memory B cell (CD3–B220+CD27+CD80+GL7–), plasma cell (CD3–B220+CD27+CD138+), germinal center B cell (GC B, CD3–B220+CD27–CD23+GL7+). (D) Numbers of total B cell and B cell subsets in naive and immunized mice, n = 5/group, were determined as described in Methods. (E) Bronchial-associated lymphoid-like tissue in lungs of hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice at day 30 after boosting with VRP-MERS-S (indicated with arrow). (B and D) Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data shown in D were compared using 1-way ANOVA. **P < 0.01.

Absence of follicular helper CD4+ T cell (Tfh) response in intranasally immunized/infected middle-aged Pla2g2d–/– mice. Generation of an optimal virus-specific antibody response requires a robust Tfh response (23, 24). Tfh cells generally express surface markers CXCR5 and PD-1, the transcription factor Bcl-6, and IL-21 (25–27). Examination of T cells isolated from the lungs of mice immunized with VRP-MERS-S revealed the nearly complete absence of CD4+ T cells expressing CXCR5/PD-1 (Figure 4, A and B). Additionally, Tfh cells were almost completely absent from the lungs and spleens of mice immunized with SARS-CoV-2 (Ad5-hACE–transduced) or VRP-SARS-S (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). As expected, Tfh cells were detected in equivalent numbers in young hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5C) or after i.p. immunization (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Middle-aged hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice show impaired Tfh cell development after immunization and challenge. (A) Five-month-old hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice were immunized with VRP-MERS-S i.n. on day 0 and day 28. Flow plots of PD-1+CXCR5+ (Tfh) CD4+ T cells in lungs and spleens of mice sacrificed on day 35 after priming are shown. (B and C) The number of total Tfh cells in lungs and spleens of mice at indicated days after i.n. immunization (B) or i.p. immunization (C), n = 4/group at each time point. (D–G) Five-month-old hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice were immunized with VRP-MERS-N i.n. on day 0 and day 28. (D) Gating strategy (using samples from hDPP4 mice). (E and F) N99+ CD4+ T cells were detected using I-Ab/N99 tetramers. Percentage of total N99+ CD4 in total CD4+ T cells, Tfh cells (CXCR5+PD-1+) in N99+ CD4+ T cells (E), and Bcl-6+ cells in N99+ CD4+ T cells and Foxp3+ cells in CD4+ Tfh cells (CXCR5+PD-1+ CD4+ T cells) (F), n = 4/group. (G) Expression of IFN-γ, IL-21, IL-2, and TNF by lung and splenic N99+ CD4+ T cells was determined after stimulation with a MERS-CoV N protein peptide pool as described in Methods, n = 4/group. (B, C, and E–G) Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data shown in B and C were compared using multiple regression analysis. Data shown in E–G were analyzed using Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

We then assessed the CoV-specific Tfh response in immunized mice in the absence of challenge. The MERS-CoV N protein encodes an I-Ab–restricted CD4+ T cell epitope N99, facilitating tracking of the virus-specific Tfh response after immunization. After i.n. immunization with VRP-MERS-N, N99-specific CD4+ T cells were detected at equivalent levels in the spleens and lungs of middle-aged hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice (Figure 4, D and E). However, virtually no N99-specific CXCR5+PD-1+ CD4+ T cells were detected in hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– lungs or spleens (Figure 4E). Consistent with these data, Bcl-6 was decreased in N99-specific hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– CD4+ T cells (Figure 4F). Follicular regulatory T cells (Tfr) expressing Foxp3 inhibit Tfh cell function (28–31). However, frequencies of Foxp3+N99+CD4+ Tfr were very low but similar in both hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice (Figure 4F and Supplemental Figure 5D), making it unlikely that these cells contribute to the deficiency in Tfh cells in middle-aged hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice. Moreover, transcription factors associated with other Th subsets were comparable between hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 5D).

After N99 peptide stimulation, equivalent numbers of cells expressed IFN-γ in the lungs and spleens, but IL-21–expressing cells were largely absent in hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice. IL-2, an inhibitor of Tfh cell development (32), and TNF were expressed at higher levels in these mice (Figure 4G). Therefore, PLA 2 G2D deficiency changed the profile of cytokine expression by CD4+ T cells and resulted in a dramatic impairment of Tfh cell formation.

Impaired Tfh cell formation in middle-aged hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice is not T cell intrinsic. To determine whether the absence of Tfh cell formation after i.n. immunization is T cell intrinsic, we cotransferred splenic CD4+ T cells from 6-month-old Thy1 and CD45-mismatched unimmunized mice (Pla2g2d+/+CD45.1+Thy1.2+ and Pla2g2d–/–CD45.2+Thy1.2+) into Pla2g2d+/+CD45.2+Thy1.1+ mice prior to immunization with a single sublethal dose of MERS-CoV (Supplemental Figure 6A). Sublethal MERS-CoV immunization was used in these experiments because VRP-MERS-S/N vaccination is a 2-step process, requiring priming and boosting. On 10, 20, and 30 days after immunization, lungs, DLNs, and spleens of recipients were analyzed. CD4+ T cells from Pla2g2d+/+ and Pla2g2d–/– mice differentiated equivalently into Tfh cells, suggesting a T cell–extrinsic defect in Pla2g2d–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Further, Tfh cell survival was not grossly impaired in Pla2g2d–/– mice because Tfh cells transferred from hDPP4 mice partially reversed the defect in MERS-CoV–neutralizing antibody production observed in the absence of PLA2G2D expression (Supplemental Figure 6D).

Impaired antibody production and Tfh cell formation in middle-aged hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice is reversed by adoptive transfer of WT CD11c+ rDCs and IL-1β blocking. Together, the data shown above indicated that deficient antibody generation in Pla2g2d–/– mice was not T cell intrinsic. Since DCs are required for the initial steps in Tfh cell differentiation (23) and PLA 2 G2D is expressed primarily by DCs (12), we next assessed whether DC dysfunction contributed to the impaired development of Tfh cells in Pla2g2d–/– mice. Of note, when spleen DCs and rDCs (CD3–CD19–CD56–MHC-II+CD64–, gating shown in Supplemental Figure 7A) from immunized hDPP4 mice were analyzed, rDCs but not spleen DCs expressed higher levels of Pla2g2d (Supplemental Figure 7B). Furthermore, we found that the absolute number of DCs was higher in DLNs and spleens of hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– compared with hDPP4 mice after immunization with a sublethal dose of MERS-CoV, although only the DLN differences were statistically significant (Figure 5A). To determine whether these differences in DC numbers reflected rDC trafficking from the lungs, rDCs were labeled by i.n. administration of carboxyfluorescein succinimidyl ester (CFSE) 18 hours prior to DLN harvest. There was a dramatic increase in the numbers of lung-derived CFSE+ DCs in the DLNs, measured at day 3 postinfection (3 dpi) (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Immunization induces increased accumulation of and IL-1β expression by CD11c+ rDCs in DLNs of hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice. Five-month-old hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice were immunized with VRP-MERS-S or PBS i.n. on day 0 and day 28, followed by a lethal dose (750 pfu) of MERS-CoV i.n. on day 70. Mice were treated intranasally with CFSE at day 0 after infection to track the migration of lung DCs. (A) The number of DCs in lung DLNs or spleens of VRP-MERS-S–immunized and infected middle-aged hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice was determined by flow cytometry at the indicated dpi, n = 4/group. (B) Expression of cytokines (pro-IL-1β, IL-6, IL-10, IL-12, and TNF), MHC molecules, and costimulatory molecules (CD80, CD83, CD86) by lung and DLN DCs harvested from immunized hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice is shown. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of 3 independent experiments, n = 4/group. (C) An in vitro Tfh cell differentiation culture system was established as described in Methods. Percentage of CXCR5+Bcl-6+, IL-2+, and IL-17+ CD4+ T cells at day 4 of culture with different concentrations of exogenous IL-1β is shown, n = 5/group. (D) DC adoptive transfer was carried out as shown in protocol. The survival of mice and production of neutralizing antibody were determined after challenge, n = 5/group. (A–D) Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data shown in A and B were analyzed using Student’s t test, while the percentages of CXCR5+Bcl-6+, IL-2+, and IL-17+ CD4+ T cells shown in C were analyzed in an IL-1β dose-dependent manner using 1-way ANOVA. *P < 0.05.

Since CD11c+ rDCs were more activated during acute respiratory virus infection in Pla2g2d–/– compared with control mice, we next assessed their activation status after immunization by analyzing proinflammatory cytokine expression. A greater proportion of hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– compared with hDPP4 rDCs expressed pro- and cleaved IL-1β (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 7C). No differences were detected in expression of MHC-I, MHC-II, CD80, CD83, and CD86 by rDCs harvested from the 2 strains of mice (Figure 5B). This correlation between decreased Tfh cell production and elevated IL-1β expression was unexpected since IL-1β is required for Tfh cell generation (33, 34). To examine the possibility that greater than normal levels of IL-1β actually diminish Tfh cell formation, we treated CD11c+ rDCs and T cell cocultures in vitro under conditions that allowed the outgrowth of Tfh cells. Increased amounts of IL-1β resulted in an increase in the proportion of Tfh cells in the culture, but this enhancement was reversed when IL-1β amounts were further increased (Figure 5C). Similar effects were not observed on the expansion of IL-2– or IL-17–expressing CD4+ T cells (Figure 5C).

Since these results suggest that CD11c+ rDC function is modulated by the absence of PLA 2 G2D, we next examined whether CD11c+ rDCs from WT mice could correct the antibody and Tfh cell defects observed in hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice. We transferred purified CD11c+ rDCs from hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice i.n. into recipient hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice on days 0 and 3 after sublethal MERS-CoV infection. CellTrace labelling showed that transferred hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– rDCs migrated into recipient DLNs with similar efficiency (Supplemental Figure 7D), and that transferred rDCs represented the major source of IL-1β in DLNs (Supplemental Figure 7E). However, rDC transfer alone did not correct the defect in antibody and Tfh cell development in hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice (Figure 5D). Since IL-1β was the only cytokine that differed in expression by CD11c+ rDCs (Figure 5B) and increased levels of IL-1β resulted in decreased Tfh cell generation (Figure 5C), we next treated mice with low levels of IL-1β blocking antibody (Supplemental Figure 8A), to minimize the effects of IL-1β expressed by recipient hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– rDCs, while not affecting Tfh cell differentiation (33–36). Unlike higher doses of anti–IL-1β antibody, this dose (1 μg/g weight) did not delay virus clearance or inhibit CoV-specific antibody production (Supplemental Figure 8B). We then challenged mice at 28 dpi. By itself, IL-1β blockade failed to reverse decreased survival or impaired neutralizing antibody production (Supplemental Figure 8C). However, transfer of CD11c+ rDCs from hDPP4 mice in conjunction with anti-IL-1β antibody (Figure 6A) resulted in greater survival compared with those receiving CD11c+ rDCs from hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice (Figure 6C). More impressively, defects in kinetics of virus clearance after challenge (Figure 6D), neutralizing antibody production (Figure 6, B and E), and Tfh cell numbers in the lung (Figure 6F) were reversed. Taken together, these results suggest that PLA 2 G2D expression specifically in lung CD11c+ rDCs is critical for the development of Tfh cells and production of virus-specific antibody.

Figure 6 Adoptive transfer of hDPP4 CD11c+ rDCs and low-dose anti–IL-1β treatment synergized to reverse impaired Tfh cell and virus-specific antibody production in hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice. (A) Protocol for rDC adoptive transfer and IL-1β blockade in infected hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice. (B) Serum MERS-CoV–specific PRNT 50 in mice were determined at indicated days after immunization with sublethal dose of MERS-CoV, n = 4/group. (C and D) Immunized mice were challenged with a lethal dose of MERS-CoV and monitored for survival (C) and virus load (D), n = 5 to 6/group. (E and F) Serum MERS-CoV-specific PRNT 50 (E) and Tfh cell numbers (F) in lungs and spleen were determined at indicated days after challenge, n = 4/group. (B–F) Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data shown in B, E, and F were compared using multiple regression analysis, while data shown in D were analyzed using Student’s t test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

Increased DLN cell apoptosis and aberrant splenic follicle architecture in immunized hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice after virus challenge. To begin to understand the basis of this rDC-specific defect, we analyzed the architecture of the DLN and spleen, since these are primary sites for initiation and activation of adaptive immune responses after lung infection. We observed no differences in the structure of the spleen or DLN when naive and immunized (Figure 7A) middle-aged hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice were compared. However, we reasoned that effects might be more obvious after immunization and subsequent challenge, so we similarly analyzed lymphoid tissue in MERS-CoV–infected middle-aged hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice that had been previously immunized. At 7 dpi, DLN size was greatly decreased in hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– compared with hDPP4 mice (Figure 7B), concomitant with increased lymphocyte, myeloid cell, and stromal cell apoptosis (Figure 7, C–E). Further, splenic architecture was grossly abnormal at 7 dpi and was characterized by infiltration of CD3 T cells into the follicles of infected hDPP4-PLA 2 G2D–/– spleens (Figure 7F). Taken together, these results suggest that enhanced DC migration from lungs and enhanced rDC activation resulted in excessive inflammation in lymphoid organs of immunized and challenged hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice, leading to cellular apoptosis. These effects were greatest on Tfh cells with consequent effects on virus-specific antibody production.

Figure 7 Increased DLN cell apoptosis and aberrant spleen follicle formation in infected hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice. (A) Five-month-old hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice were immunized with VRP-MERS-S or PBS as described in Figure 1D and challenged i.n. with a lethal dose of MERS-CoV. H&E staining of spleens and DLNs from naive and immunized middle-aged hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice (sacrificed on day 0 or day 70 after immunization with VRP-MERS-S) is shown. Original magnification ×400. (B) DLN from middle-aged hDPP4 or hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice were harvested on 7 dpi. Note small size of LNs present in immunized hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– mice. (C) Gating strategy for flow analysis. (D and E) Expression of caspase-3 in CD3+ T cell, CD3–B220+ B cell, CD3–B220–Ly6C+ monocyte, CD3–B220–Ly6G+ neutrophil, and CD3–B220–Ly6C–Ly6G– stromal cells, as determined by flow cytometry is shown. (B and E) Summary data are shown and are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and analyzed using Student’s t test, n = 5/group. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. (F) Confocal image of hDPP4 and hDPP4-Pla2g2d–/– spleens harvested on 7 dpi. F, follicle.