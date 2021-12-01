Protein kinase A drives paracrine crisis and WNT4-dependent testis tumor in Carney complex

Prkar1a loss in mouse testicular somatic cells induces LCCSCT-like lesions. Sf1:Cre,Prkar1afl/fl mice (prKO mice) were generated to identify the underlying mechanisms of CNC-LCCSCT lesions by targeting early Prkar1a inactivation (E10.5) in somatic testis cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146910DS1). The use of the Rosa26R-mtmg reporter locus confirmed that the recombination affected all somatic testis cell types, excluding the GC population as previously described (ref. 21 and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C), and reverse-transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) analyses confirmed a robust reduction in Prkar1a mRNA levels in prKO testes (Supplemental Figure 1D). The mutant mouse colony setup revealed that prKO male mice were sterile beginning with the onset of puberty due to a lack of spermatozoa production and displayed a disrupted gonadotropic axis, with collapsed FSH and LH levels associated with hypertestosteronemia (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G). In contrast, 2-month-old Sf1:cre,Prkar1afl/fl,Prkaca–/+ male mice, harboring Prkaca haploinsufficiency with decreased PKA catalytic activity, retained healthy testis histology, indicating that testis failures in prKO mice were mostly due to PKA overactivation (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E). Masson’s trichrome and H&E staining revealed that 2- and 4-month-old prKO mice exhibited a severe gonadic dysplasia with seminiferous compartment disorganization. Further analyses highlighted calcification areas using alizarin red S coloration, peritubular basal lamina thickening attested by laminin B1 immunostaining, and GC loss in close similarity with human CNC-LCCSCT histology (Figure 1, A and B, Supplemental Figure 1, H–J, and Supplemental Figure 3). Transcript levels for the SCST current molecular markers, i.e., Calb2, Ctnnb1, Inha, and S100a1, were strongly increased in the 4-month-old prKO testes compared with that of WT (Figure 1C). Moreover, hypertrophic blood vessels and early bilateral proliferative stromal tumor mass expansion, attested by the increased stromal proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) index, were observed in 4-month-old mutant testes, whereas only limited stromal hyperplastic areas arose without tubular defect in 2-week-old mutant testes (Figure 1, A, D, and E, and Supplemental Figure 1K). In contrast, heterozygous Sf1:Cre,Prkar1afl/+ littermates displayed a healthy testicular phenotype, similarly to that of the Prkar1afl/fl mice. All these observations demonstrated that loss of Prkar1a in mice phenocopied all tissue defects found in testes from CNC patients. To gain insight into the gene expression profiles associated with the prKO testis lesion setup, we conducted comparative microarray analyses on gene expression in 2-week-old and 2-month-old prKO and WT testes. Transcriptomic analyses revealed 1328 significantly deregulated genes in adult prKO mice (676 up- and 652 downregulated genes), whereas only 93 genes were deregulated at 2 weeks in mutant testes: 90 up- and 3 downregulated genes compared with WT (abs[log 2 fold change (FC)] > 1, adj. P < 0.05; Figure 1, F and G, and Supplemental Data File 2). These data emphasized the delayed functional response to Prkar1a inactivation that was triggered from the early fetal gonadal stage (Supplemental Figure 1B). Gene Ontology (GO) analyses performed on transcriptomic data from 2-week-old testes highlighted an increased expression in genes involved in steroid metabolism, whereas gene signatures associated with intratubular cell homeostasis were virtually unaffected (Supplemental Data Files 1–3). Consistent with these observations, hormonal assays revealed significant 134-fold increased testosterone levels in 17-day-old prKO testes (5.39 ng/organ) compared with WT (0.04 ng/organ) (plasma testosterone levels = 16.01 ng/mL ± 5.12 in prKO vs. 0.16 ng/mL ± 0.04 in WT), whereas testosterone levels were unchanged in the plasma of 5-day-old prKO mice (0.27 ng/mL ± 0.12) compared with WT (0.14 ng/mL ± 0.04). In 2-month-old prKO mice, unbiased GO and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analyses revealed a negative enrichment in signatures associated with spermatogenesis and sperm motility and a positive enrichment in gene expression involved in tissue reorganization and metabolic processes (Figure 1H), indicating that Prkar1a gene inactivation resulted in complex and deep disruption of adult testis function and somatic cell tumor formation.

Figure 1 Prkar1a loss in mouse testicular somatic cells induces LCCSCTs-like lesions. (A) H&E staining of 2-week-old, 2-month-old, and 4-month-old WT and Prkar1a somatic progenitor cell KO testes (noted as prKO, Sf1:Cre,Prkar1afl/fl). Red arrowheads indicate prKO hypervascularization. Blue arrowheads indicate spermatozoa. Hy., hyperplasia; Tu., tumor; Ø, absence of spermatozoa. (B) Alizarin red S staining in 2-month-old prKO testis. Dashed lines delineate calcium accumulation areas in both ST and stroma (inset). (C) RT-qPCR analysis for LCCSCT marker transcripts (Calb2, Ctnnb1, Inha, S100a1) in 4-month-old WT and prKO testes. Statistical analysis was performed using Student’s t test or Welch’s t test. Rel, relative; quant, quantification. (D) Relative proportion of hyperplasia and tumor from 2-week-old to 4-month-old prKO testes evaluated following H&E staining. Number of each histological defect is indicated in bars. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-proportion Fisher’s test (hyperplasia/tumor proportions between 2-month-old and 4-month-old prKO testes). P = 0.0259. (E) Stromal PCNA+ cell quantification represented as percentages of cells in 2-week-old and 4-month-old WT and prKO testes. Statistical analysis was performed using Welch’s t test. (F and G) Heatmap representing the median-centered expression of significantly deregulated genes (abs[log 2 FC > 1] and adj. P < 0.05) in 2-week-old (F) and 2-month-old (G) prKO testes (n = 3–4) compared with WT (n = 4). (H) Top 10 enriched GO and KEGG terms using 2-month-old prKO significant deregulated genes. Bars represent mean per group ± SD. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×2.12 (inset, B). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

ST defects are associated with Prkar1a loss in SCs. Sf1:Cre-mediated recombination in testis targeted both supporting and stromal cells and resulted in a complex phenotype in adult prKO mice with intratubular and stromal compartment alterations that could be amplified by reciprocal dysregulated paracrine signals. To unravel the impact of cell-specific Prkar1a loss in global LCCSCT pathogenesis, we generated lrKO (Scc-Cre,Prkar1afl/fl) and srKO (Amh-Cre,Prkar1afl/fl) mouse models with either LC- or SC-specific Prkar1a invalidation triggered from E13.5 and E15, respectively, using Cyp11a1:Cre or Amh:Cre drivers (22, 23). The cell specificity of recombination was confirmed by analyzing Rosa26R-mtmg reporter activity (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). Similarly to WT, 2-month-old lrKO mice were fertile and showed healthy testicular histology (Figure 2, A–E) devoid of stromal hyperplasia or tumor expansion. However, like prKO mice, adult lrKO male mice developed hypertestosteronemia (Supplemental Figure 4G). Transcriptomic data from comparative lrKO versus WT testes microarray analyses confirmed fewer molecular deregulations in 2-month-old lrKO testes, with only 22 significantly deregulated genes (17 up- and 5 downregulated genes; Figure 2G). In contrast, loss of Prkar1a in SC (srKO model) was sufficient to reproduce intratubular and peritubular LCCSCT lesions and led to infertility (Figure 2, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). The unbiased transcriptomic analyses revealed a huge deregulation of the molecular networks in 2-month-old srKO testes (560 deregulated, 150 up- and 410 downregulated genes; Figure 2, F and G). Comparative heatmap analyses among WT, prKO, srKO, and lrKO model data highlighted a main cluster of 473 genes (84.4 % of srKO deregulated genes) exhibiting deregulations in both 2-month-old prKO and srKO mutant testes (114 up- and 359 downregulated genes) compared with WT. Consistent with the GC population decrease, 75.5% of these cluster genes were significantly downregulated and strongly associated with spermatogenesis alteration in gene set enrichment analyses (GSEA) (Figure 2, G and H, and Figure 3A). Unlike the prKO model, adult srKO mice had normal testosterone plasma levels and never developed tumors (up to 12 months of age; Supplemental Figure 4, G and H). In agreement with the delayed Prkar1a loss impact previously observed in the prKO model, transcriptomic analyses of both 2-week-old lrKO and srKO testes revealed very little divergence from WT molecular signatures (Figure 2F). Together, data from srKO mice demonstrated that SC-specific loss of Prkar1a failed to initiate tumorigenesis, although ST functions were altered.

Figure 2 Seminiferous defects are associated with Prkar1a loss in SCs. (A) H&E staining of 2-month-old WT, prKO (Sf1:Cre,Prkar1afl/fl; somatic progenitor cell Prkar1a inactivation) (already presented in Figure 1A), srKO (Amh:Cre,Prkar1afl/fl; SC Prkar1a inactivation), and lrKO (Cyp11a1:Cre,Prkar1afl/fl; LC Prkar1a inactivation) testes. Dashed black lines delineate the tumor developed in prKO testis, blue arrowheads show spermatozoa, and black lines limit seminiferous epithelium thickness. Ø, absence of spermatozoa. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Testis weight of 4-month-old WT, prKO, srKO,and lrKO mice. One-way ANOVA was followed by Tukey’s multiple-correction test. (C) Epithelium thickness quantified following H&E staining in 2-month-old WT, prKO, srKO, and lrKO testes. Kruskal-Wallis test was followed by Dunn’s multiple-correction test. (D) Quantification of ST with elongated spermatids (el. spd.) represented as a percentage of positive tubules (tub.) quantified following H&E staining in 2-month-old WT, prKO, srKO, and lrKO testes. Statistical analysis was performed using Student’s t test. (E) Relative proportion of hyperplasia and tumor in 2-month-old prKO, srKO, and lrKO testes. Numbers for each histological defect and genotype are indicated in bars. (F and G) Venn diagrams of the significantly deregulated genes (abs[log 2 ] FC > 1 and adj. P < 0.05) in 2-week-old (F) and 2-month-old (G) prKO, srKO, and lrKO testes compared with WT (n = 3–4 mice per group). (H) Heatmap representing the median-centered expression of significantly deregulated genes in 2-month-old prKO, srKO, and lrKO testes compared with WT. Bars represent the mean per group ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Figure 3 PKA overactivation in SCs triggers increased GC apoptosis from prepubertal age. (A and B) GSEA of microarray gene expression data of hallmark-spermatogenesis gene list (A) and hallmark-apoptosis gene list (B) in both 2-month-old prKO and srKO testes compared with WT. NES, normalized enrichment score. (C) TUNEL staining in 5-week-old WT and srKO testes. White open arrowheads indicate TUNEL+ cells. (D) Quantification of TUNEL+ cells in 5-week-old and 7-week-old srKO testes compared with WT. Statistical analysis was performed using Welch’s t test or Mann-Whitney U test. (E) H&E staining of 7-week-old WT and srKO testes. Blue arrowhead indicates spermatozoa; Ø indicates absence of spermatozoa. (F and G) Epithelium thickness quantification (F) and percentage of ST with elongated spermatids (G) in 7-week-old WT and srKO testes. Statistical analysis was performed using Student’s t test. (H–M) Immunohistochemical detection and quantification of ZBTB16 (spermotogonia-A) (H and I), G9A (spermotogonia-B) (J and K), and SYCP3 (spermotocytes) (L and M) in 7-week-old WT and srKO testes. White arrowheads indicate ZBTB16+ cells. Quantification is based on the number of positive cells per tubule. Statistical analysis was performed using Student’s t test. (N and O) DDX4 immunohistochemical detection (N) and GC loss quantification in CNC-LCCSCTs compared with normal adult human testis (O). (P) Percentages of ST with elongated spermatids quantified following H&E staining in CNC-LCCSCTs compared with normal adult human testis. Bars represent the mean per group ± SD. Scale bars: 100 μm. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P <0.001.

PKA overactivation in SCs triggers increased GC apoptosis from prepubertal age. Adult prKO and srKO mice shared common deregulated molecular signatures associated with nonautonomous GC loss that could be attributed to disturbed SC nursing capacities. Hallmark GSEA showed a robust negative enrichment for a “spermatogenesis” gene set and a positive enrichment for an “apoptosis” gene set in srKO and prKO testes compared with WT (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Data File 3). In order to specify the nature of the cellular events leading to the GC loss at adulthood in response to Sertoli Prkar1a inactivation, developing GC types in srKO testes were evaluated. Significantly increased TUNEL staining over the entire width of the germinal epithelium from 5-week-old and 2-month-old srKO testes confirmed that apoptosis induced by Prkar1a loss occurred at different spermatogenesis stages and contributed to decreases in germinal epithelium thickness (Figure 3, C–F). Although a complete lack of spermatozoa was evidenced in 2-month-old srKO ST (Figure 3G), immunostaining analyses only identified a significant 1.8-fold decrease in ZBTB16+ spermatogonia and a 1.6-fold decrease in G9A+ cell numbers (Figure 3, H–K), corresponding to the undifferentiated spermatogonia up to early leptotene spermatocyte populations. Moreover, SYCP3+ spermatocyte numbers were unchanged in srKO compared with WT (Figure 3, L and M), suggesting the occurrence of compensatory events counteracting increased apoptotic GC counts. Indeed, further time-course analyses revealed a transient growing number of ZBTB16+ cells, G9A+ cells, and SYCP3+ meiotic cells from 2 up to 5 weeks of age, which paralleled a significant increased srKO testis weight from PND9 to 5 weeks compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). This enhanced germ-line expansion, including elongated spermatid formation, resulted in an abnormal overfilling of the srKO ST as attested by testis weight that culminated at 5 weeks of age before being drastically drained thereafter (Supplemental Figure 5, C–E). SOX9 immunostaining analyses revealed that SC numbers were significantly increased, 1.17-fold, in 2-week-old srKO testis compared with WT and 0.85-fold decreased at 7 weeks (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). However, these slight variations were unlikely to fully account for the magnitude of the alterations affecting the germ line. Together, these data suggest that the lack of germ line in adult srKO testis was rather due to chronic apoptosis events overlapping with a deregulated increase of GC population instead of a meiosis commitment blockade in response to SC Prkar1a gene inactivation. These observations are consistent with DDX4 immunostaining in human CNC-LCCSCT biopsies, which reveal a strong decrease in GC numbers (Figure 3, N–P).

PKA overactivation alters SC polarity. The formation of vacuoles inside the germinal epithelium associated with round clusters of GCs that are released in the lumen was another phenomena, specifically occurring in the testes of CNC patients and prKO and srKO mice, that resulted, together with apoptosis, in the loss of spermatogenic cells (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Comparative time-course analyses of srKO and prKO histological intratubular alterations indicated a more precocious prKO increase in vacuolated tubules into the germinal epithelium compared with the srKO model that could contribute to worsen GC depletion (Supplemental Figure 7, A and D). Consistent with these observations, GSEA of the transcriptome of 2-month-old srKO testis revealed extended modification of the molecular networks supporting tubule architecture, including cytoskeleton, adhesion, or junctional proteins (Figure 4A). To gain insight into the modulators of the germinal epithelium integrity, we extracted expression levels of 32 genes involved in Sertoli-Sertoli junctions or Sertoli-GC interactions. Fifteen of these 32 genes were significantly upregulated, and 3 genes were downregulated both in srKO and prKO testes compared with WT (Figure 4B). RT–qPCR conducted on independent WT, srKO, and prKO samples confirmed these results (Supplemental Figure 7E). Immunohistological analyses of Claudin11 (Cldn11) and β-catenin (Ctnnb1) specified that these junction proteins involved in blood-testis barrier (BTB) establishment were delocalized to the entire membrane perimeter in both srKO and prKO mutant testes (5 weeks) and that β-catenin staining was also diffused into the cytoplasm (Figure 4, C–E). These delocalizations were associated with a SC cytoskeleton alteration attested by tubulin β3 densification and vimentin disorganization (Supplemental Figure 7F). The junctional defects were also present in the human CNC ST located out of the tumor mass, as attested by Claudin11 and β-catenin IHC analyses (Figure 4, F–H). These data suggested a compromised setting of the adluminal compartment by the BTB junctions, which is critical to spermatogenesis achievement (24). Therefore, BTB functional integrity was tested in the srKO and prKO mutant mice by intratesticular injection of a fluorescent tracker (Figure 4, I and J). The tracker signal confirmed a drastic loss of BTB sealing in both srKO and prKO (6 weeks of age), demonstrating that SC failed to provide an appropriate structural dynamic for GC maturation across the seminiferous epithelium. Moreover, transcriptomic and RT-qPCR analyses highlighted an upregulation of Dpt expression in 2-week-old prKO and in 2-month-old srKO and prKO testes (Supplemental Figure 7G), indicating increased dermatopontin production by both altered adult STs and the hyperplastic stromal compartment. Our results are consistent with previous data demonstrating that the dermatopontin excessive production in SCs induced BTB alterations, vacuole formation, and GC loss (25). However, srKO and prKO comparative analyses also revealed precocious and higher growing Dpt transcript levels associated with tumor expansion in prKO testes. These latest observations are consistent with previous data highlighting cAMP controlled expression of Dpt and its involvement in tumor growth (26, 27).

Figure 4 PKA overactivation alters SC polarity. (A) GSEA enrichment scores of microarray gene expression data using KEGG gene lists associated with junction/cytoskeleton in 2-month-old prKO or srKO testes compared with WT. (B) Heatmap representing the median centered expression of significantly deregulated regulators of cell junctions (for black boxes, adj. P < 0.05) in 2-month-old prKO and srKO testes (n = 3–4) compared with WT (n = 4). (C–H) Immunohistochemical detection of β-catenin and CLDN11 and quantification of CLDN11 expression domain based on the distance between basal lamina and apical CLDN11 in 5-week-old WT, prKO, and srKO testes and in normal adult human testis and CNC-LCCSCTs. White lines delineate β-catenin or CLDN11 expression domain. One-way ANOVA was followed by Tukey’s multiple-correction test. (I) Biotin tracer detection after injection underneath the testis capsule in 6-week-old WT, prKO, and srKO testes. White dashed lines mark intraseminiferous biotin diffusion in prKO and srKO testes. (J) BTB integrity loss evaluation based on the percentage of tubule with intraseminiferous biotin accumulation. Scale bars: 100 μm. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

PKA overactivation modifies Sertoli signals involved in the control of spermatogenesis. The maintenance of GCs within the spermatogenic cycle is supported by mature SCs through appropriate production of mitogens and differentiation factors that could be affected by Prkar1a gene inactivation. The interaction of the growth factor Kit-ligand (KIT-L) produced by SCs with its specific c-KIT receptor expressed on GCs from differentiating spermatogonia causes the PI3K-AKT pathway activation that is required for proliferation and survival of mitotic GCs in both the embryonic and postnatal testes (28–30). KIT-L also triggers PI3K/AKT and Ras/MAPK crosstalk that plays a critical role in the development of GC cancers (31). In addition, the KIT-L/c-KIT/JAK/STAT pathway is the main promoter of mast cell growth and differentiation from bone marrow and peripheral progenitors (32). Cyclic AMP/PKA-driven mechanisms leading to increased Kitl transcription in SCs have been previously described (33, 34). Consistent with these previous observations, transcriptomic and RT-qPCR analyses in prKO/srKO testes showed that Prkar1a loss led to a significant and early upregulation of Kitl transcripts associated with a positive enrichment of Reactome signaling by the SCF (alias KIT-L)/KIT gene set as well as an increase in mast cell recruitment in interstitial tissue (Figure 5, A–D).

Figure 5 PKA overactivation modifies Sertoli signals involved in control of spermatogenesis. (A) Kitl transcripts of RT-qPCR analysis in 2-week-old, 2-month-old, and 4-month-old WT, prKO, and srKO testes. One-way ANOVA was followed by Tukey’s multiple-correction test, and Welch’s 1-way ANOVA was followed by Games-Howell multiple-correction test. (B) GSEA of microarray gene expression data using Reactome signaling by the SCF KIT gene list in 2-month-old prKO and srKO testes compared with WT. (C) Toluidine blue staining showing mast cell recruitment in 4-month-old prKO and 6-month-old srKO testes. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×2.65 (insets, C). (D) Mast cell quantification based on the toluidine+ cell number per histological section. Statistical analysis was performed using Welch’s t test. (E) Volcano plot showing differential gene expression in 2-month-old prKO and srKO testes compared with WT. Significantly deregulated genes (abs[log 2 FC > 1 and adj. P < 0.05) are highlighted in blue (down) or in red (up). Wnt4 (yellow point) is an upregulated gene. (F) Heatmap representing the median centered expression of significantly deregulated WNT pathway regulators and target genes (for black boxes, adj. P < 0.05) in 2-month-old prKO and srKO testes (n = 3-4) compared with WT (n = 4). (G) RT-qPCR analysis of WNT pathway regulators (Wnt4, Ctnnb1) and target gene (Axin2, Ccdc80, Myc, Nr0b1) expression in 2-month-old WT, prKO, and srKO testes. One-way ANOVA was followed by Tukey’s multiple-correction test, Welch’s 1-way ANOVA was followed by Games-Howell multiple-correction test, and Kruskal-Wallis test was followed by Dunn’s multiple-correction test. Bars represent the mean per group ± SD. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Surprisingly, further transcriptomic and RT-qPCR analyses highlighted a significant upregulation of Wnt4 gene expression that was listed in the common deregulated gene cluster from adult prKO and srKO models, indicating that most of the WNT4 overproduction originated from adult SCs in response to Prkar1a inactivation (Figure 5, E and F). Heatmap of a WNT signaling gene set showed a robust positive enrichment of these molecular signatures in adult srKO and prKO testes compared with WT, suggesting a functional significance of WNT pathway activation. This observation was confirmed by RT-qPCR analysis of Axin2, c-Myc, Ccdc80, and Nr0b1 target gene expression (Figure 5G and refs. 35, 36). Together, these data reveal that constitutive PKA activation leads to upregulation of Wnt4 in SCs, whereas PKA-dependent Wnt4 gene expression was only previously demonstrated in other tissue differentiations, such as kidney tubulogenesis or uterine stromal cell decidualization (37, 38).

Wnt4 inactivation decreases GC apoptosis induced by Prkar1a loss. The WNT4/β-catenin pathway is involved in stem cell proliferation of several tissues (39). Although WNT4/β-catenin has been shown to be an essential modulator of female ovary differentiation (40), Ctnnb1 expression is dispensable for testis development (41). Moreover, Boyer et al. demonstrated that an excessive WNT4 signal repressed the normal activity of spermatogonial stem cells by inducing their apoptosis (42), while forced expression of active β-catenin in fetal gonocytes deregulated spermatogonial proliferation and apoptosis (43, 44). Our analyses indicated that the increase in GC apoptosis together with disturbed BTB establishment impaired the spermatozoa accumulation in prKO and srKO mice. In order to assess the role of WNT4 in GC-altered homeostasis triggered by Prkar1a gene loss, we generated double-KO mice for Prkar1a and Wnt4 in somatic cells (prwKO model; Sf1:Cre,Prkar1afl/fl,Wnt4fl/fl) or restricted to SCs (srwKO model; Amh:Cre,Prkar1afl/fl, Wnt4fl/fl; Supplemental Figure 8, A–D). As expected, simple mutant mice bearing targeted Wnt4 inactivation in SC (swKO) or in somatic cells (pwKO) were fertile and had normal testicular development and physiology (Supplemental Figure 8E). Unlike the srKO testis, ST from 8-week-old double-mutant srwKO testes maintained a complete germinal epithelium containing all GC types, including spermatozoa and were associated with a significant decrease in intratubular apoptosis events compared with srKO testes (Figure 6, A–J). This indicates that Wnt4 loss in a PKA activation context allowed the achievement of a complete GC lineage, whereas SC junction disorganization, vacuole, and infertility were still maintained (Figure 6, J–M). Therefore, SC-specific PKA constitutive activity upregulated Wnt4 expression, which increased GC apoptosis. Nevertheless, several spermatocytes with abnormal mitotic features not only persisted in srwKO, but also were accentuated in prwKO testes, despite normalization of the germ-line marker gene Ddx4 (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 8F). These data revealed a critical role of SC-specific PKA signaling on spermatogenesis that impaired long-term maintenance of GCs, which is independent of the WNT4 signal. Transcriptomic and RT-qPCR analyses highlighted increased Ctnnb1 mRNA levels in the adult testes of both prKO and srKO mice, which remained elevated in srwKO and prwKO (Supplemental Figure 8G), demonstrating that PKA induced Ctnnb1 expression independently of the WNT4 signal.

Figure 6 Wnt4 inactivation decreases GC apoptosis induced by Prkar1a loss. (A) H&E staining of 2-month-old WT, prKO, double-mutant prwKO testes (Sf1:Cre,Prkar1afl/fl,Wnt4fl/fl), and srKO and srwKO testes (Amh:Cre,Prkar1afl/fl,Wnt4fl/fl). Arrowheads indicate spermatozoa; Ø indicates absence of spermatozoa; insets show abnormal mitotic features. (B) RT-qPCR analysis of Wnt4 transcripts in 2-month-old WT, prKO, prwKO, srKO, and srwKO testes. Welch’s 1-way ANOVA was followed by Games-Howell multiple-correction test. (C) Epithelium thickness quantified following H&E staining in 2-month-old WT, prKO, prwKO, srKO, and srwKO testes. Welch’s 1-way ANOVA was followed by Games-Howell multiple-correction test. (D and E) TUNEL staining in 2-month-old WT, srKO, and srwKO testes (D) and TUNEL+ cell quantification (E) in 2-month-old srwKO testes compared with WT and srKO testes. Yellow arrowheads indicate TUNEL+ cells. One-way ANOVA was followed by Tukey’s multiple-correction test. (F–I) Immunohistochemical detection of ZBTB16 (F) and SYCP3 (H) in 2-month-old WT, srKO, and srwKO testes and quantification of ZBTB16 (G) and SYCP3 (I) based on the number of positive cells per tubule. White arrowheads indicate ZBTB16+ cells. Welch’s 1-way ANOVA was followed by Games-Howell multiple-correction test. (J) Percentage of ST with elongated spermatids quantified following H&E staining in 2-month-old WT, srKO, and srwKO testes. Statistical analysis was performed by Welch’s t test. (K) Immunohistochemical detection of CLDN11 in 2-month-old WT, srKO, and srwKO testes. (L and M) Quantification of CLDN11 expression domain (L) and percentage of vacuolized tubules (M) in 2-month-old srwKO testis compared with WT and srKO. Statistical analysis was performed using Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple-correction test. Bars represent the mean per group ± SD. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×1.41. (insets, A). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Wnt4 inactivation impaired tumor mass formation induced by Prkar1a loss. Human CNC-LCCSCT masses are the site of proliferative activity mediated by molecular pathways that, to our knowledge, had not been identified until now. Consistent with LCCSCTs in the CNC context, from 8 weeks of age, prKO testis developed early proliferative tumor masses arising from neonatal stromal hyperplasia. RT-qPCR and IHC analyses highlighted an upregulation of Wnt4 and Ctnnb1 expression in 2-month-old prKO mice, suggesting, together with the WNT-signaling heatmap analysis (Figure 5, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D), that PKA-induced WNT/β-catenin signaling could be involved in the LCCSCT promotion in CNC patients and prKO mice. In addition to Wnt4 upregulation, further analyses indicated that the loss of Prkar1a led to a chronic increase of both active β-catenin accumulation and gene expression of Fzd6 and Wnt5a in 4-month-old prKO testes (Figure 5F and Figure 7, A–C). Interestingly, increased expression of Fzd6 and Wnt5a were previously associated with tumor expansion through canonical and noncanonical WNT pathway activity in various cancers (45). Histological examination of mutant testes revealed that, although the oldest double-mutant prwKO testes were still the site of stromal fibrosis, they were devoid of tumors compared with single-mutant prKO testes (Figure 7, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 8E). Comparative PCNA IHC analyses confirmed that Wnt4 inactivation strongly decreased the stromal proliferation that was triggered by Prkar1a loss in somatic testis cells (Figure 7, G and H). Moreover, whole-testis RT-qPCR analyses confirmed that in these prwKO testes, Ccdc80, Axin2, and Ki67 transcripts were reduced compared with those in 4-month-old prKO testes (Figure 7, I and J). Together, these results demonstrate that WNT4 is a testis tumor signal in response to Prkar1a inactivation. Consistent with our murine models, IHC analyses confirmed that human CNC-LCCSCT cells retained WNT4 staining that colocalized with cytoplasmic β-catenin accumulation. This demonstrates that WNT/β-catenin activation is likely associated with human CNC-LCCSCT expansion (Figure 7K).

Figure 7 Wnt4 inactivation impairs tumor mass formation induced by Prkar1a loss. (A) Active β-catenin accumulation in 4-month-old WT and prKO testes. (B) Active β-catenin quantification over total β-catenin. Statistical analysis was performed using Student’s t test. prot., protein.(C) Wnt5a transcripts in 4-month-old WT and prKO testes. Statistical analysis was performed using Welch’s t test. (D) H&E staining of 4-month-old WT, prKO, and prwKO testes. Dashed lines delineate ST. (E) Wnt4 transcripts in 4-month-old WT, prKO, and prwKO testes. One-way ANOVA was followed by Tukey’s multiple-correction test. (F) Relative proportion of testicular hyperplasia and tumor in 2-month-old and 4-month-old prKO and prwKO testes was evaluated following H&E staining. Numbers for each histological defect and genotype are indicated in bars. (G) Immunohistochemical analysis of PCNA in 4-month-old WT, prKO, and prwKO testes. (H) Quantification of stromal PCNA+ cells represented as a percentage of cells in 4-month-old WT, prKO, and prwKO testes. Welch’s 1-way ANOVA was followed by Games-Howell multiple-correction test. (I) Ki67 transcripts of RT-qPCR analysis in 4-month-old prKO and prwKO testes. Statistical analysis was performed using Student’s t test. (J) Axin2 and Ccdc80 transcripts of RT-qPCR analysis in 4-month-old WT, prKO, and prwKO testes. One-way ANOVA was followed by Tukey’s multiple-correction test, and Welch’s 1-way ANOVA was followed by Games-Howell multiple-correction test. (K) Coimmunostaining for β-catenin and WNT4 in CNC-LCCSCTs. Bars represent the mean per group ± SD. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×2.65 (insets, G); ×2.00 (insets, K). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

PKA constitutive activation in somatic cells activates growth factor signaling pathways in CNC-LCCSCTs. Unbiased GO and GSEA highlighted additional prKO-specific enrichment in signatures associated with proliferative pathways that could participate in tumor formation, including upregulated expression for Fgf2, Egf, Igf1, and Tgfb1-3 (Figure 8, A–D). These increased Fgf2, Egf, Igf1, and Tgfb1-3 transcript levels in prKO testes remained unaffected by Wnt4 loss, suggesting that their PKA-induced upregulation was not sufficient to trigger precocious tumor formation (Figure 8E). Proliferative/oncogenic activities of the growth factors (IGF1, EGF, FGF2, KIT-L) overexpressed in prKO testes are mainly mediated by converging signaling pathways, including RAS/MAPK and PI3K/AKT/mTOR (46–49). Immunodetection of activated MAPK modulators and mTOR targets in Western blot revealed significantly increased levels of phosphorylated forms of ERK, 4EBP1, and S6K in 4-month-old prKO testes compared with WT (Figure 8, F and G). These increases persisted after Wnt4 inactivation in the 4-month-old prwKO testes, revealing that the loss of Wnt4 did not affect the p4EBP1, pERK, and pS6K relative protein levels compared with their respective increased levels in Prkar1a-KO testes. In testis, the mTOR pathway was previously shown to control SC polarity and spermatogenesis (50, 51). Additionally, its overactivity was demonstrated to mediate SC disruption in a mouse model lacking the Lkb1 gene in SCs (52). In prKO testes, IHC analyses revealed increased p4EBP1 accumulation in the tubular compartment and tumor mass compared with WT, demonstrating that the mTOR pathway was activated in tumor cells in response to Prkar1a loss (Figure 8H). Consistent with these observations, IHC analyses revealed that the human LCCSCT samples retained strong p4EBP1 immunostaining restricted to the majority of tumor cells and absent from nontumor areas (Figure 8I). Moreover, to a lesser extent, the human LCCSCT masses also displayed numerous foci of pERK accumulation, demonstrating that these 2 proliferative pathways are activated in CNC-LCCSCTs in response to PRKAR1A inactivation (Figure 8J). LCCSCTs are solid tumors; this implies they could be the site of hypoxia. This hypothesis was strongly suggested in 2-month-old prKO testes by GO and GSEA analyses highlighting positive enrichment in hypoxia-responsive genes (Figure 8, A and K). RT-qPCR analyses in 4-month-old prKO mice confirmed increased mRNA levels of Hif1a, Hif1b, and Hif2a genes that played a central role in O 2 -dependent transcriptional response (Figure 8L). Consistent with these observations, IHC analyses in human LCCSCTs revealed increased cytoplasmic and nuclear HIF2A protein accumulation restricted to tumor cells (Figure 8M). Together, our data reveal that LCCSCTs are the site of multiple proliferative pathways, including mTOR, MAPK, and hypoxia, acting with the active WNT/β-catenin pathway to promote tumor growth.