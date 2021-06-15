Pancreaticoduodenectomy model demonstrates a fundamental role of dysfunctional β cells in predicting diabetes

Our study demonstrates that preexisting defects in β cell function in nondiabetic subjects predict the risk of developing hyperglycemia after partial pancreatectomy, a model of acute β cell mass reduction. We found that only subjects with impaired first-phase insulin secretion and reduced βCGS became diabetic or developed IGT after acute β cell mass reduction, and only subjects with impaired rate sensitivity before surgery became diabetic, suggesting that these are the preexisting functional defects in the β cell secretory machinery that lead to hyperglycemia. Our results do not imply that loss of β cell mass is less important than β cell function. In fact, reduction of β cell mass is the trigger that reveals the pivotal role of first-phase insulin secretion in predicting the appearance of impaired glucose metabolism after partial pancreatectomy.

Our data are in line with previous studies reporting a rate of postoperative diabetes of about 10% to 25%. We found that the diabetes rate was about 27%, which demonstrates that reduction of β cell mass is not the dominant variable determining diabetes occurrence and that preexisting defects in the functional mass could be responsible for progression to diabetes.

Based on the insulin response to acute glucose stimuli before surgery, we observed 3 functional and clinical trajectories after acute reduction in β cell mass. Subjects with the highest βCGS and incremental first-phase insulin secretion before surgery remained NGT despite the reduction in β cell mass and reduction of first- and second-phase insulin secretion (evaluated following intravenous administration of glucose). Subjects who had lower βCGS and incremental first-phase insulin secretion developed IGT or became diabetic after surgery. Only subjects who had lower βCGS and incremental first-phase insulin secretion and, more importantly, reduced rate sensitivity (a measure of early phase insulin release) developed diabetes after surgery. This supports the hypothesis that the decrease in early phase insulin release is the key defect leading to hyperglycemia when competent functional islet mass is insufficient.

Our study design presents several advantages. First, the only variable modified was that of an acute and substantial reduction in β cell mass. Second, none of our subjects had DM before surgery. Third, before surgery, all individuals were evaluated not only through anamnesis and HbA1c, but also using the gold-standard OGTT, thus allowing us to exclude unknown diagnoses of diabetes (see Supplemental Figure 1). Interestingly, all had comparable glucose and insulin levels during OGTT before surgery; therefore, OGTT per se is not sufficient to truly identify the metabolic and hormonal effects of partial pancreatectomy. Only the mathematical modeling of first-phase ISR and glucose sensitivity allowed us to trace 3 different trajectories and to distinguish functional defects in a homogenous group of nondiabetic humans undergoing the same β cell mass reduction (7).

The importance of the role of first-phase insulin secretion in the pathogenesis of hyperglycemia is well known in both T1DM and T2DM (17, 18). Aging may exert a role in β cell dysfunction (19) and could have contributed to our results; however, there were no differences in age in the 3 groups studied. Earlier studies have been inconclusive regarding the reduction of first-phase insulin release in prediabetes, mainly due to difficulties in defining the first phase during OGTT (20, 21). Only studies performed with intravenous glucose can actually measure first-phase insulin secretion, while complex mathematical models are needed to estimate it during OGTT. Interestingly, Ferrannini et al. (22) found that rate sensitivity is not significantly reduced in IGT compared with normal individuals, suggesting that rate sensitivity is not the ideal parameter for determining initial loss of glucose tolerance. However, our data show that only subjects with decreased rate sensitivity before surgery became diabetic after surgery, suggesting that loss of rate sensitivity is a marker of worsened glucose tolerance after surgery.

It should be noted that preserved first-phase insulin secretion after pancreatic duodenectomy could be due to an increase in glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). In fact, in a previous study, we demonstrated that circulating GLP-1 levels increase after pancreaticoduodenectomy (23), and several other reports have suggested that the increase in GLP-1 following surgery is one of the factors leading to diabetes remission after bariatric surgery (24). Though the role of GLP-1 could be important in maintaining first-phase insulin secretion, it should be underlined that all our patients were subjected to the same type of surgery; therefore, similar changes in GLP-1 would be expected. However, a different incretin effect among the 3 groups cannot be excluded.

Some insights can be derived from the comparison between our model and procedures for diabetes remission, e.g., bariatric surgery and diets. It has been found that even if diabetic patients undergo the very same bariatric surgery, only those with higher first-phase insulin secretion experience diabetes remission (25). Interestingly, in this study, only patients with short diabetes duration had higher first-phase insulin secretion, again confirming that preservation of first-phase insulin secretion is more important than GLP-1. The role of the preservation of first-phase insulin secretion has also been confirmed in diabetes remission induced by diet in which the changes in GLP-1 secretion induced by bariatric surgery are not present. In addition, the different postoperative diabetes rate could also be influenced by differences in the ability to implement compensatory mechanisms of regeneration and neogenesis in the remaining pancreas. This has been demonstrated in rats after pancreatectomy, where β cell regeneration and/or appearance of new small islets seems to compensate for decreasing β cell mass. Exploring this possibility in humans is, however, unfeasible.

An elegant study by Ferrannini et al. (22) analyzed the changing parameters of β cell function during OGTT to explain the variability of 2-hour plasma glucose levels, shedding light on β cell dysfunction in the early stages of the natural history of diabetes. The authors concluded that there is a decrease in βCGS even in the NGT range and that this is associated with rising 2-hour plasma glucose concentrations. Being cross-sectional, the study could not distinguish the relative contribution of each of the determinants of glucose tolerance to the risk of diabetes occurrence. In contrast, our model allows us to establish the relative contribution of β cell mass and function to the prediction of diabetes.

In this context, trying to identify strategies to restore β cell function (namely, first-phase insulin secretion) rather than increasing β cell mass, could be pivotal in preventing and treating diabetes in a personalized medicine approach.

Although surgically induced hyperglycemia cannot be considered a true representation of the pathogenesis of T2DM, we believe that our study can provide an understanding of the functional defects underlying this disease. T2DM is the result of 3 main factors: insulin resistance, functional deficits in the secretion of insulin, and a reduction of β cell mass. Since changes in these variables are interrelated and they change continuously over the course of the disease, studying their time-course adaptation is unlikely to provide a solution to this debate, as we will only observe the variables changing interactively and adapting to new situations in order to maintain euglycemia, also as a response to other variables (aging, glucose toxicity, genes, etc.). We believe that a possible way to overcome this problem could be to modify only one of these variables to evaluate the effect on the others. With this method, we here demonstrate that β mass reduction is not sufficient to invariably determine hyperglycemia. In contrast, only subjects who already showed changes in first-phase insulin secretion developed diabetes. As previously reported, the acute removal of β cell mass inevitably accelerates a decline in β cell functional capacity, previously “stressed” by an attempt to compensate for increasing insulin demand. Since the surgical procedure is the same in all subjects, but only patients with previous islet remodeling and impaired β cell function develop hyperglycemia and diabetes, the true determinant of the appearance of diabetes is the already-present prediabetic functional milieu (i.e., loss of first phase) rather than surgery. In conclusion, β cell mass reduction per se is not responsible for the appearance of hyperglycemia. In our study, we found that in nondiabetic humans, β cell function and patterns of secretion differed substantially and that these differences were further amplified following acute β cell mass reduction. Therefore, only preexisting impairments in β cell function, i.e., reduced first-phase insulin release, predict impairment in glucose tolerance and diabetes after partial pancreatectomy.