Selective androgen receptor modulators activate the canonical prostate cancer androgen receptor program and repress cancer growth

SARMs and androgens repress the growth of PC cells and induce concordant transcriptional changes. Several studies have demonstrated that high concentrations of T can suppress the growth of PC cells in vitro and in vivo (14, 29–32). We sought to determine whether nonsteroidal and orally bioavailable SARMs can exert similar effects. We selected several SARMs that had progressed through various stages of preclinical or clinical evaluation and demonstrated physiological effects and a lack of toxicity. GTX-024, also known as enobosarm, has been extensively studied in humans, with clinical trials evaluating the effects on cancer cachexia and muscle wasting (33). GTX-024 and a related SARM, GTX-027, suppressed the growth of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) xenografts without adverse effects on animal health (34). GTX-024 has been evaluated in phase II clinical trials of AR-positive breast cancer (NCT02971761; NCT02368691), with no reported adverse safety signals (35). SARM-2F was shown to support muscle, prostate, and seminal vesicle mass in rats following castration and improved outcomes in a model of cancer cachexia (23). Furthermore, SARM-2F increased lean body mass in primates and was well tolerated (19). The SARM compound-26 (Cpd26) has been shown to potently activate the AR and support anabolic growth in vivo and can be administered via the transdermal route (27).

We treated the androgen-responsive LNCaP PC cell line with concentration ranges of several SARMs: GTX-024, GTX-027, SARM-2F, and T8039. We compared the SARMs with 2 steroidal agonists of AR, T and R1881, as well as with the AR antagonist ENZ. All 4 SARMs suppressed LNCaP cell growth by approximately 40% relative to the control (P < 0.001) and achieved their maximum effect at approximately 100 nM. In comparison, R1881 and T produced maximal growth suppression of approximately 50% at approximately 1 nM (P = 6.6 × 10–7) and approximately 10 nM (P = 6.2 × 10–8), respectively (Figure 1A). ENZ concentrations of 1 μM produced maximal growth repression of LNCaP cells, reducing cell viability by 32% compared with vehicle control (P = 5.0 × 10–5), in agreement with previous studies of ENZ in this model (Figure 1A and refs. 36, 37). Two other SARMs, lgd-4033 and RAD-140, failed to suppress the growth of LNCaP cells (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146777DS1), indicating that molecular differences in SARM structures influence cellular responses (Supplemental Figure 2, A–F).

Figure 1 Selective AR modulators activate the canonical AR program in PC cells and repress tumor cell proliferation. (A) Dose-response curves were determined in the LNCaP cell line for the steroidal androgens R1881 and T, the antiandrogen ENZ, and the nonsteroidal AR agonists T8039, GTX-024, GTX-027, and SARM-2F (n = 4). Data represent the mean ± SD. (B) Doses of R1881 and SARMs chosen for RNA-Seq analysis. Gene expression heatmaps are shown for the top 100 genes (C) induced or (D) repressed by treatment with 1 nM R1881 (n = 2). (E) Gene expression heatmap of genes that comprise the ARG.10 signature. (F) GSVA signature score heatmap for the AR-regulated gene sets ARG.10, AR_Induced, and AR_Repressed.

SARMs were developed to be partial agonists in order to minimize androgenic AR activation in the prostate. However, SARMs can act as AR antagonists in certain contexts and interfere with AR activation. To determine whether the growth-suppressive effects of SARMs are due to activation or suppression of AR signaling, we measured global transcript levels by RNA-Seq in LNCaP cells treated for 48 hours with 100 nM SARM-2F, T8039, or GTX-024. These SARM concentrations produced maximum growth suppression of LNCaP cells in vitro (Figure 1B), and levels exceeding 100 nM have been achieved in rodents, primates, and humans without toxicities (19, 38). As a comparison, we also performed RNA-Seq on LNCaP cells treated for 48 hours with a dose range of 10 pM, 100 pM, and 1 nM R1881 to measure the transcriptional changes corresponding to no, intermediate, and maximal growth suppression (Figure 1B). The genes upregulated to the greatest degree by 1 nM R1881 were also strongly upregulated by each SARM, including the canonical AR target genes KLK3, FKBP5, STEAP4, MAF, NDRG1, and SLC25F2 (Figure 1C). As expected, these transcripts were repressed by ENZ treatment (Figure 1C). The genes most repressed by 1 nM R1881, including UGT2B17, BCHE, and CAMK2N1, were reduced to a similar degree by the SARMs (Figure 1D).

We used gene set variation analysis (GSVA) to confirm that SARM exposure altered gene expression pathways associated with prior studies of AR activity and/or androgen responses. Scores for gene signatures associated with AR activity — ARG.10, AR–Induced, and AR-Repressed — were concordantly altered (Figure 1, E and F), suggesting that the growth-suppressive effects of SARMs reflect activation rather than repression of AR signaling. Using an orthogonal assay, we confirmed the changes in expression levels of the canonical AR target genes FKBP5, KLK3, and AMACR by quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCRs) in LNCaP and VCAP cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A–F) and observed transcriptional changes at SARM concentrations that repressed cell growth (Supplemental Figure 3, G–I).

SARM treatment induces cell-cycle growth arrest and represses MYC expression. Previous studies have demonstrated that proliferation-associated gene expression changes reflect the efficacy of high-dose androgen exposure (29). To determine whether similar changes occur with SARM treatment, we performed GSVA on the RNA-Seq data sets to evaluate the activity of gene sets associated with proliferation and cell-cycle activity. These included 31 genes comprising a cell-cycle progression score (CCP.31) (39) and genes that exhibit biphasic responses to androgens, whereby expression was low in quiescent cells in the absence of androgens, increased with the induction of proliferation at low androgen concentrations, and then decreased with high concentrations of androgen (biphasic) concurrent with growth arrest (29). Changes induced by SARM treatment were concordant with responses to concentrations of 10 pM and 100 pM R1881 for T8309, and 1 nM R1881 for SARM-2F and GTX-024 (Figure 2, A and B). Next, using the HALLMARK gene set collection, we performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) on the RNA-Seq measurements from cells treated with ENZ, R1881, and SARMs. To identify the gene sets of highest relevance to the growth-suppressed phenotype, we compared the highest dose of R1881 that supports full proliferation, 10 pM, with a concentration that suppressed proliferation, 100 pM R1881 (Supplemental Figure 4A). Consistent with previous reports, the most repressed gene sets were HALLMARK_E2F_TARGETS and HALLMARK_MYC_TARGETS_V1 (29). SARMs potently suppressed E2F and MYC pathway gene expression as well as genes associated with the G 2 /M checkpoint (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 SARMs suppress MYC levels and proliferation-associated gene expression. (A) GSVA signature score heatmap of cell-cycle–related gene sets from RNA-Seq data. (B) Heatmap of RNA-Seq mean-centered log 2 (CPM) values for cell-cycle progression signature genes. (C) GSEA normalized enrichment scores (NESs) plotted for Hallmark gene sets. (D) Percentage of LNCaP cells in S phase when treated for 48 hours with 10 μM ENZ, 5 nM R1881, or 5 μM SARMs (n = 3). *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. Data represent the mean ± SD. (E) Immunoblots for p16, p21, AR, FOXM1, and MYC performed on LNCaP cells treated with 5 nM R1881, 5 μM SARMs, or 0.4 μg/mL mitomycin-C for 6 days.

To further evaluate the effects of SARMs on cell proliferation, we performed cell-cycle analysis using a 1-hour pulse of EdU as an S-phase marker in LNCaP cells treated for 48 hours with 5 nM R1881, 10 μM ENZ, or 5 μM SARM-2F, GTX-024, or T8039. All treatments reduced the number of cells in S-phase from approximately 17% to 2%–5% (P < 0.05; Figure 2D). After 6 days of SARM treatment, we observed no increase in p16 or p21 levels, indicating that the cells were not in a senescent state (Figure 2E). AR protein levels in LNCaP cells were not dramatically changed with SARM treatment (Figure 2E). Previous studies have reported that supraphysiological androgen levels repress MYC, and we determined that SARM exposure also reduced MYC levels in LNCaP cells (ref. 40 and Figure 2E). Two transcription factors, FOXM1 and MYBL2, which are known to be repressed by the dimerization partner, RB-like, E2F and multi-vulval class B (DREAM) complex and involved in regulating quiescence and the gene ontology (GO) cell-cycle phase, were reduced by SARM treatment in LNCaP and VCaP cells (ref. 41, Figure 2E, and Supplemental Figure 5, A–D).

In contrast to orally available SARMs, transdermal formulations have the advantage of bypassing the first-pass oral-hepatic metabolism, which could yield further improvements to safety and efficacy (27, 42). We evaluated the effects of one such SARM, Cpd26 (27), on CRPC models. Cpd26 potently suppressed the growth of LNCaP, VCaP, and 22PC-EP cells (Figure 3A). Cpd26 also suppressed MYC and FOXM1 levels, but had no effect on p21 (Figure 3B). Expression of the androgen-induced genes KLK3, FKBP5, and AMACR increased with Cpd26 treatment, with saturating effects occurring near 1 nM (Figure 3, C and D). The androgen-repressed gene UGT2B17 (Figure 3E) and cell-cycle–related genes CDK1, FOXM1, and MYBL2 were also repressed in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 3, F–H). Similar transcriptional changes were induced by Cpd26 in VCaP cells expressing a WT AR (Supplemental Figure 6, A–F).

Figure 3 The SARM Cpd26 potently suppresses PC growth and induces luminal epithelial gene expression. (A) Dose-response curve of the transdermal SARM Cpd26 in LNCaP, VCaP, and 22PC-EP cells (n = 4). Data represent the mean ± SD. (B) Immunoblots of the cell-cycle proteins p21, MYC, and FOXM1 in LNCaP cells treated with R1881, ENZ, or Cpd26. qRT-PCR values are plotted for LNCaP cells treated with ENZ, R1881, or doses of Cpd26 for 48 hours, measuring the expression of the AR-activated genes (C) KLK3 and (D) FKBP5; the AR-repressed gene (E) UGT2B17; and the cell-cycle genes (F) CDK1, (G) FOXM1, and (H) MYBL2 (n = 8). *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. Data represent the mean ± SD.

PC AR cistromes regulated by SARMs and androgens are concordant. To compare how steroidal androgens and nonsteroidal SARMs specify the localization of the AR to chromatin, we evaluated AR DNA-binding sites genome wide with the cleavage under targets and release using the nuclease (CUT&RUN) method following exposure of LNCaP cells to R1881, T8039, SARM-2F, and GTX-024. SARM-induced AR peaks were highly similar to those induced by R1881 (Figure 4A). We found that SARM-liganded AR-binding sites were associated with canonical AR targets including KLK3 (Figure 4B) and FKBP5 (Figure 4C). Globally, SARM and R1881 peak sets annotated to highly similar genomic features. Moreover, motif analysis established that SARMs, like R1881, induced binding to androgen response elements (AREs) as well as to established cofactor motifs for FOXA1 and HOXB13 (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 SARMs and steroidal androgens regulate concordant AR cistromes in PC. (A) Heatmap of SARM-induced AR binding to R1881-induced AR binding sites determined by CUT&RUN. Comparison of SARM and steroid-induced AR binding near (B) KLK3 and (C) FKBP5 (peaks are representative of 2 biological replicates). (D) Motif analysis of AR-bound sites across R1881 and SARM treatments (for all groups, q < 0.0001).

High-dose androgen and high-dose SARM induced AR binding to overlapping sites. Overall, the R1881 and SARM cistromes were highly similar: 9320 of 11,287 (83%) sites gained with SARM treatment overlapped with those of high-concentration R1881 (Figure 5A). While the R1881 and SARM AR cistromes largely overlapped, there were 952 differentially bound sites between SARMs and R1881, and, of these, 96% were gained in the R1881-treated cells (Figure 5B). These differences were also reflected by principal component analysis (PCA), with R1881 replicates grouping away from the SARM samples (Supplemental Figure 7B). We hypothesized that the additional R1881 AR sites represent genomic loci with lower AR affinity and would be lost with lower concentrations of R1881. To explore this, we performed CUT&RUN using 5 nM, 1 nM, 100 pM, and 10 pM R1881 to determine sites lost or gained with reduced AR agonism. Compared with the low-dose groups (100 pM, 10 pM, and DMSO), we identified 11,859 sites that were differentially bound with high-dose R1881 (5 nM and 1 nM, Supplemental Figure 7C) and the R1881 dose groups associated by their level of agonism by PCA (Supplemental Figure 7D). The AR-binding profiles induced by high-dose SARMs clustered with the high-dose R1881 groups (Figure 5C), and 910 of the 952 sites that were differentially bound between SARMs and R1881 were also differentially bound between low and high doses of R1881 (Figure 5D). Taken together, these data suggest that the small subset of AR sites that were differentially bound between R1881 and SARM treatment were due to a slightly lower level of agonism.

Figure 5 High-dose androgen and high-dose SARM induced AR binding to overlapping sites. (A) Venn diagram of differentially bound sites between high- and low-dose R1881 overlapped with sites differentially bound between high-dose SARMs and low-dose R1881. (B) Volcano plot of differentially bound AR sites between high-dose R1881 and all SARM treatments. (C) PCA plot comparing SARM- and R1881-induced AR cistromes. (D) Overlap of differentially bound AR sites for high- versus low-dose R1881 and high-dose R1881 versus high-dose SARMs.

SARMs induce the recruitment of known AR cofactors. SARMs have been reported to selectively recruit AR cofactors to explain the different effects SARMs have on the prostate versus bone and muscle tissue (21, 43). By identifying the cofactors that are shared or not shared by steroidal androgens and SARMs, we sought to determine which factors are essential for the growth-suppressive effects of SARMs. We used the Microarray Assay for Realtime Coregulator Nuclear receptor Integration (MARCoNI) platform to measure ligand-induced binding of the AR ligand–binding domain (LBD) with the interaction domain of a panel of nuclear receptor peptides immobilized on a solid support (44). The binding of the liganded AR LBD was measured with saturating doses (10 μM) of SARM-2F, GFX-024, GTX-027, T8039, and Cpd26 and compared against the steroidal androgen DHT and DMSO as positive and negative controls, respectively. DHT induced AR-LBD binding to known AR cofactors including NCOA1, NCOA3, PIAS2, p300, and CBP over the level of DMSO (Supplemental Figure 8A). In contrast, SARMs were unable to consistently support these associations (Supplemental Figure 8B), even for cofactors very highly enriched with DHT (Supplemental Figure 8C).

The lack of SARM-mediated AR-LBD and cofactor interactions in the MARCoNI assay suggested either a limitation of the MARCoNI assay to evaluate nonsteroidal agonists, or that AR cofactor interactions important for SARM activity may occur via other regions of the AR such as the N-terminal AF1 domain or through other cell-intrinsic factors. Moreover, in vitro binding assays do not model interactions with most endogenous proteins, nor do they account for the expression levels of these proteins. Further, other in vitro assays such as those using LXXLL-AF2 or AR N-/C-terminal interaction reporters poorly predicted the effects of steroidal SARM molecules in PC cells (45, 46). For this reason, we performed rapid immunoprecipitation mass spectrometry of endogenous proteins (RIME) to identify proteins in AR complexes on chromatin (47). Briefly, we treated LNCaP cells with 5 μM SARM-2F or 5 nM R1881 for 4 hours. Chromatin complexes were isolated, immunoprecipitated with an AR antibody, and analyzed by mass spectrometry. RIME quantitation identified 321 and 249 proteins that were significantly enriched over IgG controls in 3 replicates of SARM-2F– and R1881-treated samples, respectively (FDR q < 0.05; Figure 6A). Of these, 246 proteins overlapped between SARM-2F and R1881 and were similarly enriched in the SARM-2F and R1881 groups (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 SARMs and steroidal androgens promote analogous AR-cofactor interactions. (A) Venn diagram of the number proteins detected by RIME analysis of AR-bound chromatin complexes for 5 μM SARM-2F– and 5 μM R1881-treated LNCaPs. FDR q < 0.05 (n = 3). (B) Fold change of AR-bound proteins over IgG for R1881- and SARM-2F–treated samples as detected by RIME (n = 3). (C) Protein signal intensity for the AR and AR cofactors involved in luminal prostate differentiation. (D) Transcription factors complexed with the AR detected by RIME. (E) SWI/SNF factors detected in AR complexes. (F) DNA repair and replication factors in AR complexes. (C–F) n = 3. Data represent the mean ± SD.

We evaluated the known functions of the 246 overlapping proteins identified in the RIME analysis of SARM-2F– and R1881-treated samples (Figure 6A). The most enriched functional category within the shared proteins by GO analysis was “nucleic acid metabolism protein” (Supplemental Figure 8D). We found that AR cofactors critical for luminal differentiation, including HOXB13, GRHL2, UTY, and NKX3-1, were bound to the AR at similar levels in the SARM-2F– and R1881-treated samples (Figure 6C). Both SARM-2F and R1881 induced the AR to associate with transcription factors and chromatin modifiers, both activating and repressing, including EP300 and KDM1A (Figure 6D), SWI/SNF complex members (Figure 6E), and DNA repair and replication components (Figure 6F). These data suggest that both the SARM-2F– and R1881-liganded AR assembled highly similar complexes.

While previous studies suggested that SARMs may impart their tissue-selective effects by recruiting a subset of cofactors and differentially regulating gene expression (43), no protein was significantly enriched in R1881-treated samples over SARM-2F–treated samples or in SARM-2F– over R1881-treated samples (FDR q < 0.05; Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 1). The proteins with the most significant differences between SARM-2F and R1881 were MRPL19, MDH2, HBB, ACAT1, and CPSF7 (FDR q > 0.14). These proteins are not known transcription factors and do not have validated interactions with the AR, suggesting that they represent nonspecific interactions with the AR antibody or the immunoprecipitated AR complex.

Growth-repressive effects on PC vary by SARM and require AR activity. In addition to the growth-inhibitory effects of high SARM concentrations on LNCaP cells (Figure 1A), we determined that multiple SARMs also repressed the growth of AR-WT VCAP PC cells with potencies similar to those of T, reaching saturating effects at approximately 10 nM (Figure 7A). SARM-2F and T8039 suppressed the growth of 22PC-EP PC cells, which harbor the AR H874Y mutation (ARH874Y) to an extent similar to that seen with R1881, saturating at approximately 1 nM, a concentration slightly lower than the levels of T required to achieve similar growth repression (Figure 7B). While 22PC-EP cells were very sensitive to ENZ, the relative potency of ENZ was approximately 100-fold less than that of the AR agonists T, R1881, SARM-2F, and T8039 (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 SARMs activate AR signaling and repress PC growth in vitro and in vivo. (A–D) Dose-response curves were generated for the steroidal androgens R1881 and T, the antiandrogen ENZ, the nonsteroidal AR agonists T8039, GTX-024, GTX-027, and SARM-2F for (A) VCaP, (B) 22PC-EP, and (C) APIPC cell lines (n = 4). Data represent the mean ± SD. (D) Dose-response curves for the survivin inhibitor YM155 in LNCaP cells with and without 5 μM SARM-2F (n = 4). Data represent the mean ± SD. (E) Tumor volume plot of LuCaP 35CR PDXs treated 5 times per week with vehicle (n = 10), 100 mg/kg SARM-2F (n = 10) (P = 0.045), or 30 mg/kg T8039 (n = 10) (P = 0.02), or with biweekly 40 mg/kg i.m. injections of T for 28 days (n = 10) (P = 0.047). Data represent the mean ± SEM. (F) Tumor volume plot of LuCaP 96 PDXs treated 3 times per week with the indicated doses of SARMs: 100 mg/kg SARM-2F (n = 8) (P = 0.04), or 30 mg/kg T8039 (n = 5) (P = 0.014), or biweekly with i.m. injections of 40 mg/kg T (n = 7) (P = 0.171) or vehicle (n = 7). Data represent the mean ± SEM. (G) Immunoblots of 35CR PDX lysates for p21, AR, and MYC. Lysates were harvested 48 hours after dosing. (H) IHC images of AR, KLK3, MYC, and Ki67 in 35CR PDX tumors analyzed 48 hours after dosing with vehicle, 40 mg/kg T, 30 mg/kg T8039, or 100 mg/kg SARM-2F. Scale bar: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×20. (I) Relative signal intensity for the AR by IHC (n = 4). (J) Relative signal intensity for PSA by IHC (n = 4). (K) Percentage of MYC-positive nuclei by IHC (n = 3). (L) Ki67-positive staining by IHC (n = 3). (I and J) Data represent the mean ± first and third interquartile range. *P < 0.05, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test.

In contrast to SARM-2F and T8039, GTX-024 and GTX-027 were ineffective at suppressing the growth of 22PC-EP cells, suggesting that SARM responses may also depend on intrinsic cellular factors (Figure 7B). To investigate the lack of growth suppression by GTX-024 and GTX-027 in 22PC-EP cells, we evaluated the ability of these SARMs to influence the expression of the AR-regulated genes FKBP5 and UGT2B17 by qRT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). We found that GTX-024 and GTX-027 were unable to strongly induce FKBP5 expression and only modestly repressed UGT2B17 transcripts in 22PC-EP cells. We then sought to determine whether the GTX compounds differentially induced mutant ARH874Y activity. We expressed wild-type AR (ARWT) or ARH874Y in AR-null PC3 cells and measured FKBP5 expression by qRT-PCR (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D). GTX-024 and GTX-027 induced FKBP5 expression at levels comparable to those of as SARM-2F and T8039 in PC3-ARWT cells. In contrast, GTX-024 and GTX-027 activated FKBP5 expression in PC3-ARH874Y cells to a lesser extent than did SARM-2F and T8039. Even so, the GTX compounds still induced the expression of FKBP5 by approximately 20-fold over vehicle control levels in PC3-ARH874Y cells, suggesting that other factors may also play a role in the lack of response of 22PC-EP cells to GTX compounds.

To assess whether the growth-suppressive effects of SARMs were due to their modulation of the AR rather than off-target responses that emerge at high doses, we tested the effects of SARMs on LNCaP-APIPC cells, a LNCaP derivative engineered to lack AR expression (39). The SARMs, steroidal androgens, and ENZ did not influence the growth of this cell line (Figure 7C).

We have previously reported that androgens and the AR upregulate the transcription and expression of the drug transporter SLC35F2 (48). In addition to natural substrates, SLC35F2 mediates the cellular influx of the survivin (aka BIRC5) inhibitor YM155, which results in cell growth arrest and apoptosis (48). Consequently, androgen treatment provides a therapeutic index for treating AR-active cells with YM155 via upregulation of the transporter. We determined that cotreatment of LNCaP cells with SARM-2F and YM155 significantly reduced cell viability, shifting the IC 50 of YM155 from 40 nM without SARM-2F to 10 nM with SARM-2F (P = 0.001; Figure 7D).

SARMs repress PC growth in vivo. To determine whether SARMs can repress PC growth in vivo, we treated 2 PC patient–derived xenograft (PDX) cell lines with SARMs and compared their effects against T. We first performed a dose-finding experiment to confirm that oral administration of SARMs would activate AR signaling. Mice bearing LuCaP 35CR PDX tumors were treated with 15 or 30 mg/kg T8039 orally, or 100 or 200 mg/kg SARM-2F orally, or 40 mg/kg T-cypionate by i.m. injection. After 48 hours, the tumors were resected, RNA was extracted, and KLK3 and FKBP5 transcript levels were quantitated by qRT-PCR. Each SARM substantially increased KLK3 (Supplemental Figure 9E) and FKBP5 (Supplemental Figure 9F) transcripts in the LuCaP 35CR tumors, indicating that SARMs act as agonists in vivo.

We next evaluated the effects of SARMs on growth of the castration-sensitive LuCaP 96 PDX and castration-resistant LuCaP 35CR PDX. After growth to a tumor volume of 150 mm3, mice with LuCaP 35CR tumors were treated 5 days a week with oral doses of 30 mg/kg T8039 or 100 mg/kg SARM-2F, or every 2 weeks with 40 mg/kg T-cypionate given i.m. Compared with the vehicle-treated controls, SARM-2F and T8039 significantly suppressed the growth LuCaP 35CR tumors grown in castrated mice: after 4 weeks of treatment, tumor volumes in the control mice averaged 463 mm3, whereas tumors in the SARM-2F–treated mice averaged 303 mm3 (P = 0.045). Tumors in the T8039-treated mice averaged 281 mm3 (P = 0.02), and tumors in T-treated mice averaged 304 mm3 (P = 0.047; Figure 7E). LuCaP 96 tumors, grown in intact male mice, were treated 3 times weekly with the same doses of SARMs and T. After 5 weeks, tumors in the vehicle-treated mice averaged 763 mm3, whereas tumors from mice treated with SARM-2F, T8039, or T averaged 506 mm3 (P = 0.04), 418 mm3 (P = 0.014), and 571 mm3 (P = 0.171) in size, respectively (Figure 7F). Immunoblotting performed on LuCaP 35CR tumors 48 hours after treatment showed reduced MYC and AR expression, but p21 levels were unchanged (Figure 7G). The differences we observed in AR reduction between LNCaP and LuCaP35 may reflect intrinsic differences in AR autoregulation or regulation of AR protein stability. Immunohistochemical analysis confirmed that LuCAP 35CR tumors expressed high levels of the AR protein and that KLK3/PSA expression increased with SARM and T treatment (Figure 7, H–J). SARM and T treatment decreased nuclear MYC expression (Figure 7K) and reduced the number of Ki67-positive cells from 33% in the vehicle control–treated tumors to 6% in the T8039-treated tumors (P < 0.001) and 17% in the SARM-F2–treated tumors (P < 0.001) (Figure 7L).