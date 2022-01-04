Long-term corneal recovery by simultaneous delivery of hPSC-derived corneal endothelial precursors and nicotinamide

Directed differentiation of hESCs into corneal endothelial precursors. Through the recapitulation of corneal endothelial development, we developed a chemically defined method to induce the differentiation of neural crest cells (NCCs), corneal endothelial precursors (CEPs), and corneal endothelial-like cells (CECs) from hESC line H1 (Figure 1A). The hESCs stained positive for pluripotent markers OCT4 and NANOG (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146658DS1). Following 5 days of neural crest induction, the cells exhibited cobblestone morphology with positive stained neural crest markers P75, HNK-1, AP-2α, and AP-2β (Supplemental Figure 1A). Flow cytometry analysis revealed that the purity of P75+/HNK-1+ cells reached 88.17% ± 0.93% (Supplemental Figure 1B). The NCCs exhibited multipotent capacity of generating peripheral neurons, corneal keratocytes, and mesenchymal stem cells (Supplemental Figure 2). The NCC-derived peripheral neurons stained positive for β-tubulin III and peripherin, and corneal keratocytes stained positive for keratocan, vimentin, and F-actin. The NCC-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) could differentiate into adipoblasts, osteoblasts, and chondroblasts, which were characterized by Oil Red O, Alizarin Red, and Alcian Blue staining, respectively (Supplemental Figure 2). After 14 days of corneal endothelial induction, the NCCs changed into hexagonal morphology with positive-stained corneal endothelial markers ZO1, ATP1A1, AQP1, and N-cadherin, but negative-stained for SLC4A11 (Supplemental Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Induction and characterization of corneal endothelial precursors from hESCs. (A) Schematic representation of the method used for the generation of NCCs, CEPs, and CECs. For the NCC induction, hPSCs are incubated in the neural crest differentiation medium with 4 ng/mL bFGF and 1 μM RA for 5 days. For the CEP and CEC induction, the medium is changed into corneal endothelial differentiation medium with 10 μM Y27632 and 1 μM SB431542 for a subsequent 3 days and 14 days. (B) Representative immunofluorescence staining of the neural crest markers P75 and HNK-1, and corneal endothelial markers ZO-1, ATP1A1, N-cadherin, and SLC4A11 in CEPs. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Flow cytometry analysis of ATP1A1, TRA-1-60, HNK-1, and SLC4A11 in CEPs. The experiments were repeated 3 times. (D) qPCR analysis of the gene expression during the 3 stages of hESC differentiation. n = 3, **P < 0.01, *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s HSD test.

During the inductive differentiation, we identified a middle-stage endothelial precursor after 3 days of corneal endothelial induction. These cells stained positive for neural crest markers P75 and AP-2β, and corneal endothelial markers ZO1, ATP1A1, and AQP1, but negative for HNK-1, N-cadherin, and SLC4A11 (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A). FACS analysis revealed that 99.28% ± 0.46% cells were ATP1A1 positive, while 0.70% ± 0.25% positive for TRA-1-60, 2.81% ± 1.75% positive for SSEA4, 2.90% ± 1.07% positive for HNK-1 and 2.03% ± 0.62% positive for SLC4A11 (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 3A). Moreover, the cells stained negative for OCT4 and NANOG and had no teratoma formation within 3 months of subcutaneous injection in NOD/SCID mice (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). These results indicate that the cells have differentiated from neural crest stage and represent the fate-committed corneal endothelial precursors. In addition, we performed a time-course transcript analysis of the differentiated cells. Following rapid decline of pluripotent genes OCT4 and NANOG, P75 and AP-2α were upregulated after neural crest induction and subsequently downregulated after corneal endothelial differentiation, while ZO-1 and ATP1A1 were continuously elevated (Figure 1D). Immunostaining showed that the percentage of Ki67-positive cells gradually reduced with the duration of differentiation (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Collectively, these data suggest that the inductive differentiation recapitulates the progression of corneal endothelial development.

Transient recovery with simple injection of hESC-derived cells and Y27632. To evaluate the therapeutic effects of differentiated cells, rabbit central corneal endothelium (9 mm diameter) was scraped from Descemet’s membrane as the model of corneal endothelial dysfunction (Supplemental Figure 4). A quantity of 8 × 105 hESC-derived NCCs, CEPs, or CECs supplemented with 100 μM Y27632 was injected into the anterior chamber, with primary cultured human CECs (pCECs) as positive control. The rabbits injected with pCECs gradually resolved corneal edema with the recovery of normal clarity and thickness after 14 days. However, all rabbits injected with hESC-derived cells presented transient recovery and became re-edematous after 14 days, among which the CEPs exhibited better than NCCs and CECs (Figure 2, A and B). In addition, the rabbits injected with sham operation, medium, or Y27632 alone showed continuous edematous or slower improvement (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 2 Comparisons of the hESC-derived cells for rabbit corneal recovery. (A) Human pCECs and hESC-derived NCCs, CEPs, and CECs were intracamerally injected in the rabbit corneal endothelial dysfunction model. Corneal transparency was assessed by slit-lamp microscopy after 1, 3, 7, and 14 days of transplantation. (B) Central corneal thicknesses were measured by pachymeter after 1, 3, 7, 10, and 14 days of transplantation. n = 3. The dashed line shows normal corneal thickness. (C) Immunostaining of ZO-1 and ATP1A1 in the transplanted CEPs 7 days after transplantation. The transplanted cells were stained by human specific antibody human nuclei (HuNu). Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Expressions of EnMT markers in the pretransplanted (Pre) and transplanted CEPs 7 days after transplantation by qPCR. n = 3. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Immunostaining of α-SMA and fibronectin in the transplanted CEPs 7 days after transplantation. The transplanted cells were stained by HuNu. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm.

To explore the cause of corneal re-edema, we performed whole-mounted staining with the human nuclei determinant HuNu and corneal endothelial markers ZO1 and ATP1A1. As shown in Figure 2C, the transplanted CEPs exhibited sporadic and irregular distribution of ZO1 and ATP1A1. As in previous reports of endothelial-mesenchymal transition (EnMT) in corneal endothelial diseases and cell transplantation (30–32), we examined the EnMT-related gene expression before and after transplantation. Compared with pretransplanted CEPs, the mRNA transcripts of Snail1, Snail2, α-SMA, and fibronectin significantly increased after 7 days of transplantation (Figure 2D), accompanied with fibroblastic morphology and strong staining of α-SMA and fibronectin (Figure 2E). These results suggest that the improper EnMT of transplanted CEPs may contribute to their functional impairment and cause corneal re-edema after initial improvement.

Stable recovery with simultaneous delivery of hESC-derived CEPs and nicotinamide. Given the role of nicotinamide (NAM) in stem cell differentiation, survival, and EMT inhibition (33–35), we explored whether NAM can improve the therapeutic effect of CEP injection. Therefore, the rabbits were injected with 8 × 105 cells containing 50 mM NAM and 100 μM Y27632, and 500 mM NAM and 10 mM Y27632 eye drops were applied 4 times per day (Figure 3A), with CEP injection, NAM alone without Y27632, and CEP plus NAM without Y27632 as controls. Consistently, all control rabbits showed corneal edematous or slower improvement (Figure 3, B and C and Supplemental Figure 5). However, when combined with NAM, CEP injection rapidly improved corneal clarity and restored normal thickness at day 7 (Figure 3, B and C). Confocal microscopy observation showed that the rabbit corneas possessed intact endothelium with relative regular morphology and favorable endothelial cell density (Figure 3, D and E), but the transplanted cells didn’t achieve uniform alignment as host resident cells (Supplemental Figure 6). The recovery was continuously maintained during the follow-up to 8 weeks (Supplemental Figure 7A). No significant changes of intraocular pressure were observed (Supplemental Figure 8). The human specific Actin was detected only in the corneal endothelium and trabecular tissue within the first 4 weeks (Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 3 Efficacy of hESC-derived CEP injection combined with NAM treatment for rabbit corneal recovery. (A) Schema of the intracameral injection of hESC-derived CEPs and NAM treatment in the rabbit model of corneal endothelial dysfunction. (B) Corneal transparency was assessed by slit-lamp microscopy in rabbits with simple cell injection (CEP), cell injection and NAM treatment (CEP+NAM), and NAM alone treatment (NAM) 1, 3, 7, and 14 days after transplantation. (C) Central corneal thicknesses were measured by pachymeter 1, 3, 7, 10, and 14 days after transplantation. n = 6. The dashed line shows normal corneal thickness. (D) Regenerated corneal endothelium was evaluated by corneal confocal microscopy 7 days after transplantation, with the normal rabbit corneal endothelium (Norm) as control. (E) Statistical analysis of corneal endothelial density 7 days after transplantation. n = 6 **P <0.01 by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s HSD test. (F) Double staining of F-actin and human cell surface determinant TRA-1-85 and HuNu 14 days after transplantation. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm.

To evaluate the survival and integration of transplanted cells, we performed double immunofluorescence staining with the human nuclei determinant HuNu and cell-surface determinant TRA-1-85, combined with phalloidin to label cytoskeleton F-actin. The transplanted cells covered the scraped area within 2 weeks, decreased after 4 weeks, and were completely lost after 8 weeks. The proliferating cell nuclear antigen–positive (PCNA-positive) cells were detected among the host resident corneal endothelium (Supplemental Figure 7). More specifically, the transplanted CEPs with NAM treatment formed a regularly aligned monolayer and integrated with host cells at day 14, although partial cells exhibited weaker F-actin staining than host endothelium (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 10). By contrast, in rabbit corneas without NAM treatment, both transplanted cells and neighboring host cells displayed the fibroblastic morphology (Figure 3F), suggesting the inhibitory effect of NAM on EnMT as our previous description (35). When NAM was withdrawn after CEP injection, corneal re-edema appeared in 40% of the rabbits, indicating continuous NAM treatment is essential for the maintenance of corneal recovery (Supplemental Figure 11). Collectively, these results suggest that short-term recovery is achieved through the contribution of transplanted CEPs and NAM, but that long-term recovery relies on the stimulation of resident endothelial regeneration with the loss of transplanted cells.

NAM orchestrates in vivo functional maturation of hESC-derived CEPs. To explore the potential mechanism of NAM treatment, we collected the corneal endothelium within the scraped area and compared the expression patterns of transplanted cells using human-specific primers. The expressions of neural crest genes decreased gradually, while corneal endothelial genes increased after transplantation (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 12A). The transplanted cells stained positive for neural crest marker P75 and discontinuous corneal endothelial markers ZO-1, ATP1A1, and SLC4A11 at day 7 (Supplemental Figure 12B). After 14 days of transplantation with NAM treatment, they stained negative for P75 and AP-2β, and displayed an intact positive staining pattern for corneal endothelial markers, while the cells without NAM still exhibited sparse and irregular staining (Figure 4B). Furthermore, NAM treatment reduced the mRNA transcripts of EnMT- and senescence-associated genes (Figure 4C). The transplanted cells exhibited negative staining of α-SMA and fibronectin as well as the reduced senescent cells (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Effects of NAM treatment on transplanted corneal endothelial precursors. (A) Expressions of neural crest and corneal endothelial genes in the pretransplanted (Pre) and transplanted cells at day 7 and day 14 after transplantation by qPCR using human-specific primers. n = 4. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 versus the pretransplanted CEPs. (B) Double staining of neural crest markers P75, AP-2β, and corneal endothelial markers ZO-1, ATP1A1, and SLC4A11 at day 14 after transplantation. Cells from human origin were stained with HuNu. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Expressions of EnMT and senescence-associated genes at day 7 after transplantation by qPCR. n = 3, **P < 0.01. (D) Double staining of α-SMA and fibronectin, and SA-β-gal staining at day 7 after transplantation. The transplanted cells of human origin were stained by HuNu. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s HSD test (A) and 2-tailed Student’s t test (C).

Previous studies have reported the involvement of TGF-β signaling in the senescence and EnMT of corneal endothelial cells (36–37). Therefore, we collected the rabbit aqueous humor and found increased TGF-β1 levels after endothelial scraping (Supplemental Figure 13). The inhibition of NAM on TGF-β1–induced EnMT and cellular senescence was confirmed by the in vitro cultured hESC-derived CEPs (Supplemental Figure 14A). RNA microarray analysis showed significant changes with NAM treatment (Supplemental Figure 14B). The core member in TGF-β signaling pathway, TGFB2, 2 classical EnMT related genes, ACTA2 (α-SMA) and FN1 (fibronectin), and 2 cellular senescence–associated genes, including P16 and P21, declined with NAM treatment, while the corneal endothelial gene COL8A2 and several anti-EnMT genes were elevated (38–40). KEGG analysis revealed that differentially expressed genes were involved the TGF-β signaling pathway, cellular senescence, and focal adhesion (Supplemental Figure 14C). Further analysis and qPCR validation revealed that NAM repressed TGF-β and cellular senescence–related gene sets, and induced the upregulation of focal adhesion–associated genes (Supplemental Figure 14, D and E). Overall, these results suggest that NAM orchestrates in vivo functional maturation of hESC-derived CEPs through multiple mechanisms, similar to previous descriptions (33, 34, 41).

To further corroborate the therapeutic strategy, we repeated the inductive method and intracameral injection with 2 human iPSC lines DYR0100 and U2. The transplantation of hiPSC-derived CEPs and NAM resolved corneal edema with the recovery of corneal clarity and thickness in rabbits. The transplanted cells displayed regularly arranged staining of corneal endothelial markers (Supplemental Figure 15).

Long-term outcomes of hESC-derived CEP injection and NAM in primate models. Considering the limitation of the rabbit model (28), a nonhuman primate model was used to further elucidate the therapeutic benefits of hESC-derived CEP injection and NAM treatment. Central corneal endothelium (6 mm diameter) of 5 cynomolgus monkeys was scraped to generate the preclinical model. One monkey (M1) was injected with 6 × 105 CEPs, 4 monkeys (M2–M5) were injected with CEPs and NAM treatment. During the follow-up of 3 and 6 months, M1 showed persistent corneal edema, while M2–M5 resolved corneal edema with recovered corneal clarity and thickness within 2–8 weeks, although the initial surgical operation caused iris distortion in M4 (Figure 5, A and B). Confocal microscopy confirmed that the corneal endothelium (M2 and M3 for 3 months, M4 and M5 for 6 months) displayed a relative regular morphology with the density of 2362 ± 108.25 cell/mm2 (M2), 2887 ± 54.49 cell/mm2 (M3), 2600 ± 154.11 cell/mm2 (M4), and 2050 ± 127.48 cell/mm2 (M5) (Figure 5C). B-mode ultrasound, fundus photography, and intraocular pressure confirmed no abnormal pathological changes (Supplemental Figure 16).

Figure 5 Therapeutic effect of hESC-derived CEPs with NAM treatment for corneal recovery in monkeys. (A) Corneal transparency and anterior segment OCT images of monkeys with CEP injection with (M2–M5) or without NAM treatment (M1) 3 months, 6 months, and 36 months after operation. Normal monkey (Norm) was used as the control. (B) Corneal thicknesses were measured by pachymeter at preoperation (Pre), 3 days, 2 weeks, 4 weeks, 8 weeks, and 6 months after transplantation. The dashed line shows normal corneal thickness. (C) Corneal confocal microscopy observation 3 months, 6 months, and 36 months after transplantation. No images of M1 without NAM treatment were obtained due to corneal edema. (D) Schematic representation of the scrape area in the half cornea of M4 with CEP and NAM treatment 36 months after operation. The 6 mm diameter scraped region was divided into 3 areas: Φ ≤ 2 mm, 2 mm ≤ Φ ≤ 4 mm, and 4 mm ≤ Φ ≤ 6 mm. Immunostaining of human cell–specific marker SC-121 and corneal endothelial marker ZO-1 in the different areas of the monkey corneal endothelium is shown. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Double staining of human cell–specific marker SC-121 and corneal endothelial markers ZO-1 and ATP1A1 in corneal endothelium of M4 36 months after transplantation. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Scale bar: 50 μm.

To verify the long-term outcome, we followed the M4 up to 36 months. Transplanted cells were not detected in the iris, trabecular, and internal organs as confirmed by PCR (Supplemental Figure 17A). The recovered corneal clarity and thickness were maintained with more regular endothelial morphology and cell density of 2431 ± 152.45 cell/mm2, which was greater than 70% of the normal eye (Figure 5, A–C). To evaluate the survival of transplanted cells, we screened several human antibodies, including HuNu, TRA-1-85, MTCO2, and SC101 (Supplemental Figure 18), and identified the human-specific antibody SC-121 to discriminate the transplanted cells from monkey resident cells. As shown in Figure 5D, the transplanted cells were detected within the complete central area of 2 mm diameter and partial middle area of 2–4 mm diameter. However, they were not detected in the peripheral area of 4–6 mm diameter, which was covered with only monkey cells. The PCNA-positive cells were also detected in the peripheral area after CEP transplantation and NAM treatment (Supplemental Figure 17B). Moreover, transplanted cells exhibited regular hexagonal morphology and corneal endothelial marker expression pattern, similar to the normal corneal endothelium (Figure 5E). These results suggest that the strategy of CEP transplantation and NAM treatment achieves the long-term recovery of corneal clarity and thickness in nonhuman primates. Although it stimulates the partial regeneration of resident monkey cells, major therapeutic effects predominantly rely on the replacing function of transplanted human cells.