Recipient APOL1 risk alleles associate with death-censored renal allograft survival and rejection episodes

Discovery cohort.

The GOCAR study is a prospective, multicenter study designed to examine the utility of genomics and genetics to predict the development of chronic allograft injury. Patients included in the study were prospectively enrolled from May 12, 2007, to July 30, 2011. Details of the study were reported elsewhere (22, 24, 25). Clinical data and laboratory samples were collected from the enrolled patients at baseline and 3, 12, and 24 months after renal transplantation.

Validation cohort.

CTOT-01/17 study was a prospective, multicenter, observational study that enrolled crossmatch-negative kidney transplant candidates with 2 years of follow-up (40). Adult and pediatric participants undergoing a primary kidney transplantation and who had a negative flow cytometry crossmatch at the time of transplantation were eligible for enrollment. In the current study, only adult participants aged 18 years or older who had graft survival of more than 1 week were included. Exclusion criteria included plans for multiorgan transplantation and/or clinically significant liver disease. The overall objective of CTOT-01 was to determine the relationships between the immune assay results and a composite primary endpoint (clinically evident or subclinical biopsy-proven cellular acute rejection with a Banff grade ≥1A, an increase in the Banff chronic sum score >2, an increase in interstitial fibrosis >15%, graft loss, or death 6 months after transplantation) and/or a change in renal function (>30% decrease in eGFR) between 6 and 24 months after transplantation. CTOT-17 (extension study of CTOT-01) was designed to collect information on 5-year outcomes in this cohort. Details on this cohort have been published previously (23).

Genotyping, data processing, and quality control

The genotyping and quality control (QC) for the GOCAR cohort have been reported previously (22). After data processing and QC, complete genotype-phenotype data for 385 D-R pairs and 131,035 SNPs remained for statistical analysis. We applied the same procedure used for COGAR to CTOT. Briefly, recipient DNA was obtained from PBMCs, while donor DNA was obtained from either preperfusion allograft biopsies (in DDs) or PBMCs (in LDs). In cases where DNAs from both sources were available, the genotype data was derived from PBMC DNA. The Illumina Infinium Global Screening Array (GSAMD-24v1-0_20011747_A1) was applied on the extracted DNA. The raw genotype data were subjected to a series of QC steps (Supplemental Figure 1). In sample-wise QC, we excluded samples on the basis of the following criteria: (a) the genetically inferred sex was inconsistent with the reported sex; (b) missing genotype rate above 0.03; (c) excessive genome-wide heterozygosity (indicating potential sample contamination); or (d) the individual was of European ancestry but carried APOL1 G1/G2 risk alleles (see APOL1 genotyping section). In SNP-wise QC, we excluded SNPs on the basis of the following criteria: a) missing genotype rate above 0.05; (b) minor allele frequency (MAF) of less than 0.01; or (c) a Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium (HWE) P value of less than 1 × 10–6. The markers with no chromosome information, or with ambiguous alleles (A/T or C/G), or not located on autosomes were excluded as well.

To prepare for downstream analysis (see ADMIXTURE analysis section), the processed genotype data from CTOT samples were merged with the genotype data from the 1000 Genomes Project (KGP) (41) samples at shared SNP loci on autosomal chromosomes. From merged data, common SNPs with a MAF of greater than 0.05 were selected, where the MAF was estimated on the basis of KGP samples. The list of high-density SNP markers was pruned on the basis of pairwise linkage disequilibrium (42), where the pairwise linkage disequilibrium between SNPs was derived from KGP samples. In order to explore the genetic effect beyond HLA, we excluded SNPs located in the MHC region in subsequent genetic analyses. After these steps, there were 122 D-R pairs with complete genotype data and 126,872 SNPs left in the CTOT cohort (Supplemental Figure 1).

ADMIXTURE analysis and genetically inferred ancestry. We used ADMIXTURE (43) to estimate the proportions of genetic ancestries of donors and recipients and inferred their genetic ancestries for the GOCAR cohort as previously detailed (22). The same analysis pipeline was also applied to the processed genotype data from the CTOT cohort. Briefly, we applied ADMIXTURE on the genome-wide genotype data with 1000 Genomes Project (KGP) Phase I (41) as reference populations to anchor the major ancestral populations. The genetic background of each individual was inferred as a mixture of 4 ancestral components, corresponding to African, White, East Asian, and American Indian ancestry (Supplemental Figure 2). As shown in Supplemental Figure 2A, the estimated pAFR and White (pEUR) ancestry were used to define, in a conventional meaning, the genetic ancestry of the donors and recipients. With simple thresholds, the individuals were categorized as AA if the pAFR was 0.6 or higher, White if the pEUR was 0.9 or higher, Asian if the pAFR plus pEUR was 0.1 or lower (and the proportion of East Asian [pASN] was 0.9 or higher), and Hispanic (i.e., admixed population with a spectral mixture of White, African, and American Indian ancestral components) otherwise (Supplemental Figure 2B).

APOL1 genotyping. The G1 allele of APOL1 is represented by rs73885319 and rs60910145, two missense SNPs in almost perfect linkage disequilibrium, whereas the G2 allele is represented by a 6 bp microdeletion rs143830837 (or equivalently rs71785313) (2). The allele that does not carry any of these variants is hereafter referred to as G0. In the GOCAR cohort, the 3 allele-representing markers were imputed by the pipeline composed of SHAPIT (44) and IMPUTE2 (45) software packages (see section below). To ensure the quality of imputation, the posterior probability of an imputed genotype was required to be greater than 0.95; otherwise, the imputed genotype was considered as missing data. Among the 385 D-R pairs with genotype information, there were missing data in the APOL1 genotype for 29 recipients and 14 donors (Supplemental Table 3). In the CTOT cohort, fortunately, the 2 representative variants rs73885319 and rs71785313 were genotyped directly by the SNP array platform used, and thus the APOL1 genotype could be defined accordingly. The individuals genetically determined as White but carrying G1/G2 alleles, contradictory to the origin of the risk variants from African ancestry, were excluded (Supplemental Figure 1). In fact, some of the ancestry-of-origin–inconsistent APOL1 genotypes were later confirmed to be genotyping errors by PCR. Among the 122 D-R pairs with genotype information, there were missing data in the APOL1 genotype for 2 recipients and 2 donors due to a failed genotyping effort at these 2 variants (Supplemental Table 3).

APOL1 SNP–based mismatch score. We evaluated the SNP-wise mismatches at the APOL1 locus for both cohorts following the procedures similar to those described in recent reports (46). First, genome-wide genotype imputation was performed for both cohorts. For GOCAR, the imputation was done by the pipeline composed of SHAPIT (44) and IMPUTE2 (45) software packages using the 1000 Genomes Project Phase I data (47) as a reference panel; while for CTOT, the imputation was done by the Michigan Imputation Server (https://imputationserver.sph.umich.edu) (48) using the Haplotype Reference Consortium (HRC) reference panel (Release 1.1; ref. 49). Second, at each SNP locus, a mismatch score of 1 for a D-R pair was assigned when the donor introduced any allele(s) that did not appear in the recipient, and a score of 0 otherwise. Third, the SNP-wise mismatch scores of SNPs within the range of the APOL1 locus (chromosome 22: 36649117–36663577) were summed as a measure of the total mismatch at the APOL1 locus, and then the raw values of the APOL1 mismatch score for each D-R pair was normalized by the IQR across D-R pairs within each cohort.

PBMC RNA-Seq data analysis for a subgroup of GOCAR patients. The details of PBMC isolation for a subgroup of GOCAR patients for RNA-Seq experiments and the data analysis pipeline have been reported previously by our group (28). Briefly, total RNA was extracted from whole blood drawn from the transplant recipients before transplantation, and mRNA sequencing was performed on an Illumina HiSeq 4000 sequencer. Gene expression data were obtained from the NCBI’s GEO database (GEO GSE112927). In this study, we focused on the subgroup of 60 AA/H patients with genotype information available as well. Differential gene expression analysis was carried using an R package limma (50), comparing recipients carrying 1 or 2 copies of APOL1 risk alleles (n = 26) versus zero copies (n = 34), and comparing those with 1 copy (n = 14) versus zero copies (n = 34). DEGs were initially identified at a P value of less than 0.05. Biological functional pathways enriched for DEGs were determined by Fisher’s exact test at a P value of less than 0.05 using the “biological process” category in Gene Ontology (GO) resource (51) and pathways curated in several pathway databases (Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes [KEGG], ref. 52; Ingenuity Pathway Analysis [IPA; QIAGEN, https://www.qiagenbioinformatics.com/products/ingenuity-pathway-analysis]; BioCarta, ref. 53; Panther, ref. 54; Pathway Interaction Database [PID], ref. 55; REACTOME, ref. 56; and WikiPathways, ref. 57).

Panel of reactive T cell assay for a subgroup of CTOT patients. Details and standardization of the IFN-γ ELISPOT assay have been published by our group before (40, 58). IFN-γ production by recipient PBMCs against isolated ex vivo–stimulated B cells from the respective donor, randomly chosen third party, and a standardized 6-donor panel were evaluated before transplantation. The results were respectively reported as donor-specific, third-party, and panel of reactive T cell (PRT) assay. ELISPOT data for a subgroup of CTOT AA/H recipients with 1 or 2 copies of the APOL1 G1/G2 alleles (n = 5) were compared data on individuals with the G0/G0 genotype (n = 15). The experimental procedures are described briefly as follows. Blood samples from recipients were collected in heparinized green-top tubes, and PBMCs were isolated by Ficoll separation at each site within 6 hours of collection and frozen using a standard operating procedure. Blood samples were obtained from LDs and processed in a similar manner. PBMCs or splenic cells obtained from DDs were sent to the Mount Sinai core laboratory, where they were processed and frozen. Recipient PBMCs (300,000 per well) were stimulated against the respective stimulator cells (100,000 per well) in triplicate. The resulting spots were counted with an ImmunoSpot computer-assisted ELISPOT image analyzer (Cellular Technology Ltd.). Results are shown as the mean number of IFN-γ spots per 300,000 recipient peripheral blood lymphocytes based on duplicate or triplicate measurements in a given assay.

DICE RNA-Seq data analysis. To explore the expression of APOL1 risk alleles and associated gene signatures in various immune cell types, we used the RNA-Seq data generated by the DICE project (https://dice-database.org/). Access to the DICE data sets located in the NCBI’s database of Genotypes and Phenotypes (dbGaP) was requested (request 97206-2) and approved (dbGaP study accession number phs001703), and these data sets were analyzed in this study. A description of the data set has been detailed in the literature (27). Briefly, whole transcriptomic data were generated by bulk RNA-Seq from immune cell types isolated from leukapheresis samples provided by 91 healthy subjects. The cell types surveyed included 3 innate immune cell types (CD14hiCD16– classical monocytes, CD14–CD16+ nonclassical monocytes, and CD56dimCD16+ NK cells); 4 adaptive immune cell types (naive B cells, naive CD4+ T cells, naive CD8+ T cells, and naive Tregs); 6 CD4+ memory or more differentiated T cell types (Th1, Th1/Th17, Th17, Th2, follicular helper T cell [Tfh], and memory Tregs); and 2 activated cell types (naive CD4+ and CD8+ T cells that were stimulated ex vivo) (27). In this study, the analysis was mainly focused on a subgroup of 22 AA/H individuals. The gene expression data were measured as transcripts per million reads (TPM). Genes with mean a TPM of less than 1 across all samples were excluded from further analysis. Raw TPM expression profiles were log 2 -transformed by log 2 (TPM + 1), where a value of 1 was added to account for 0 values in TPM. DEGs between the group of individuals with 1 or 2 copies of APOL risk alleles (n = 5) and the group of individuals without any risk alleles (n = 17) were identified using the functions “contrasts.fit” and “eBayes” implemented in an R package limma (version 3.38.3; ref. 59). Genes with a P value of less than 0.05 were considered nominally significant. Pathway enrichment analysis for DEGs was performed using clusterProfiler (60), based on the KEGG pathway database (52). A P value of 0.05 in enrichment analysis was considered nominally significant. An adjusted P value using the Benjamini-Hochberg method (61) and a q value quantifying the FDR using an R package q value (62) were also provided for multiple hypothesis testing control.

Generation and analysis of scRNA-Seq data from 4 GOCAR recipients. Within our GOCAR cohort, we generated scRNA-Seq data from PBMCs collected before transplantation from 4 AA recipients with a known APOL1 genotype. Among these 4 recipients (all allografts from DDs), 2 with APOL1 risk alleles (G1/G0 and G1/G2) later developed recurrent TCMR and graft loss, while the other 2 with the G0/G0 genotype had no TCMR or graft loss during the study follow-up (Supplemental Table 12). PBMCs were isolated from ethylenediaminetetraacetic acidanticoagulated blood of the recipients using a Ficoll-Hypaque density solution according to standard density-gradient centrifugation methods. The viability of all PBMC samples assessed exceeded 80%. scRNA-Seq libraries were prepared according to the Chromium Single Cell 3′ Reagents Kit V3 User’s Guide (10x Genomics).

The generated scRNA-Seq data were deposited in the NCBI’s GEO database (GEO GSE182916). Raw sequencing reads were aligned using CellRanger (version 5.0.0) (10x Genomics, https://support.10xgenomics.com/single-cell-gene-expression/software/pipelines/latest/what-is-cell-ranger). Cell QC, intergradation, and clustering were performed using Seurat (version 3.1.5; ref. 63). Genes expressed in fewer than 3 cells were filtered. Cells expressing fewer than 200 genes or with more than 20% of the reads coming from mitochondrial genes were considered poor quality and removed. Cells expressing more than 5000 genes were considered doublets and removed. Cells from the 4 recipients were integrated using the “IntegrateData” function with the first 30 dimensions. Unsupervised clustering of cells was done with the “FindClusters” function using the first 15 principal components (PCs) with a resolution of 0.8. Cell types were identified using classic immune markers as described in other PBMC studies (Supplemental Table 15 and ref. 64). To confirm the APOL1 genotype, short reads generated from the 4 single-cell samples were aligned to the human reference genome (GRCh37) by STAR (2.7.5b; ref. 65). The genotype of APOL1 was identified using the “mpileup” command from bcftools (version 1.9) based on the reads mapped to the APOL1 locus (66). G1 and G2 alleles were identified on the basis of the genotyped variants described previously (22). DEGs between recipients with and without APOL1 risk alleles in each cell type were identified using the “FindMarkers” function from the Seurat package with the default testing method, Wilcoxon rank-sum test. Genes with Bonferroni’s adjusted P values of 0.01 or less were considered significant. Pathway enrichment analysis for DEGs was performed the same way as described above for the DICE data analysis.

scRNA-Seq data analysis for 2 patients with ESRD. We used scRNA-Seq data from PBMC samples collected from 2 patients with ESRD (GEO GSE162470). These data were downloaded and subjected to analysis similar to that described above for the GOCAR recipients.

APOL1 overexpression podocytes. Human Apol1 was amplified by PCR using cDNA synthesized with human podocyte mRNA as a template. The FLAG peptide sequence was incorporated into the antisense primer containing a terminal Xbal site. The sense primer contained a terminal EcoRV site. The primer sequence was as follows: forward, GATATCATGGAGGGAGCTGCTTTGCTGAGAG; reverse, TCTAGATCACTTGTCGTCATCGTCTTTGTAGTCCAGTTCTTGGTCCGCCTGC.

PCR-amplified products were cloned into the pGEM-T vector (Promega, A3600). The APOL1 sequence was confirmed by DNA sequencing using the T7 primer. cDNAs of APOL1 were released from T vectors with EcorV and XbaI restriction enzymes and inserted into EcorV- and XbaI-digested PCDNA4B vectors. Lentiviral transduction and stably infected human podocyte lines were created. APOL1-FLAG expression was confirmed. A mouse macrophage cell line was used as a negative control for APOL1 expression, since mouse cells do not express APOL1.

Western blotting. PBMCs from a leukapheresis sample or podocyte cell lines were lysed with a buffer containing 25 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1% NP-40, and 5% glycerol, a protease inhibitor mixture, and tyrosine and serine/threonine phosphorylation and phosphatase inhibitors. Lysates were subjected to immunoblot analysis using anti-APOL1 antibody (Abcam, catalog ab231523) and rabbit polyclonal anti-GAPDH antibody (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 5174).

Statistics. Descriptive statistics (mean, SD, median, and range) were used to summarize the baseline characteristics of the GOCAR and CTOT cohorts. When comparing the baseline characteristics between groups of recipients carrying different numbers of APOL1 risk alleles, Fisher’s exact test was used to calculate the P value for categorical variables, ANOVA for continuous variables, and the Kruskal-Wallis test for ordinal variables. A Kaplan-Meier plot was used to visualize and compare the death-censored graft survival curves between groups of recipients carrying different numbers of APOL1 risk alleles, and a log-rank test was used to calculate the P value. The association of time-to-event outcome (DCAL) with risk factors was evaluated with Cox regression. The association of dichotomous outcomes (different TCMR outcomes) with risk factors was evaluated with logistic regression. The association of the longitudinal creatinine levels with risk factors was evaluated with linear mixed models, implemented in the R package lme4 (67). The fixed-effect meta-analysis of the GOCAR and CTOT results was conducted using the R package metafor (68). In each regression analysis, the samples with missing data in relevant covariates were omitted. A 2-sided P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant unless otherwise specified. These statistical procedures were implemented in R (69).

Study approval. For the GOCAR study, written informed consent was obtained from all participants from the individual clinical sites at the time of enrollment in the original study. IRB approval was obtained from all participating institutions (see list below for GOCAR and CTOT). For the CTOT study, written informed was obtained from all participants from the individual clinical sites at the time of enrollment in the original study. IRB approval was obtained from all participating institutions. Consent included the use of deidentified genetic data for research purposes and retrospective data reporting.

Participating institutions for GOCAR: Icahn school of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA; University of Sydney, Westmead Hospital, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia; University of Wisconsin-Madison, Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Northwestern University, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, USA; University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Massachusetts General Hospital–Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Participating institutions for CTOT: Icahn school of Medicine at Mount Sinai; University Hospitals of Cleveland, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA; University of Manitoba, Children’s Hospital of Winnipeg, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; Emory University Hospital, Emory Children’s Center, Atlanta, Georgia, USA.