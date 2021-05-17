HLA class I–associated expansion of TRBV11-2 T cells in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

The TCR repertoires of mild MIS-C patients are richer and more diverse than those of severe MIS-C patients

To determine if MIS-C is associated with TCR repertoire skewing, we collected blood samples from mild MIS-C (n = 4), severe MIS-C (n = 16), and age-matched febrile control patients (n = 15). Patient demographics are presented in Table 1. MIS-C diagnosis was performed according to the US Centers for Disease Control guidelines. TCR-sequencing analysis was performed on extracted RNA. Global T cell metrics showed no differences in basic repertoire metrics when comparing MIS-C patients (mild or severe) with febrile controls. However, we observed that 2 mild MIS-C patients were characterized by a generally richer TCR repertoire than severe MIS-C patients or febrile controls (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146614DS1). These findings were consistent with adult COVID-19, in which mild cases present with higher TCR richness than age-matched controls, indicating diversification of the repertoire in an antigen-dependent manner (19).

Skewing of TRBV genes in MIS-C. We next performed principal component analysis (PCA) of TCR V and J gene usage to determine their global distributions between cohorts. PCA of the TRBV gene repertoires revealed that MIS-C patients clustered apart from febrile controls, whereas the usages of TRAV, TRGV, and TRDV genes did not show any skewing (Figure 1A). PCA of TRBJ gene usage revealed no differences between febrile controls and MIS-C patients or among the severity groups (Supplemental Figure 2), indicating that a selective pressure was exclusively exerted on the V gene distribution.

Figure 1 TRBV-driven repertoire skewing in MIS-C patients. (A) Principal component analysis (PCA) of differential TRBV, TRAV, TRGV, and TRDV gene usage in MIS-C patients (n = 20) versus febrile controls (n = 15), and between mild MIS-C (n = 4) and severe MIS-C (n = 16) patients. Statistical analysis: Pillai-Bartlett test in MANOVA of all principal components. (B) Frequencies of differentially used TRBV genes in MIS-C and febrile control patients. The boxes extend from the 25th to 75th percentiles, whiskers from min to max, and the line within the box indicates the median. Lines in dot plots indicate mean ± SEM. Individuals considered TRBV11-2 expanded are marked with a red box.

Severe MIS-C TCR repertories are characterized by a profound expansion of TRBV11-2. Since MIS-C patients exhibit strong TRBV skewing, we next performed differential gene usage analysis between mild MIS-C, severe MIS-C, and febrile controls. Several TRBV genes were overrepresented in the overall MIS-C patient group. Specifically, TRBV11-2, TRBV24-1, and TRBV11-3 were expanded in MIS-C patients relative to febrile control patients, such that up to 24% of the clonal T cell space was taken up by clones using TRBV11-2 (Figure 1B). Further comparisons between subgroups showed that this enrichment was restricted to individuals with severe disease. In contrast, TRBV-28 was exclusively enriched in mild MIS-C patients. We previously found that TRBV24-1 was overrepresented in a cohort of adult COVID-19 patients with severe, hyperinflammatory courses compared with patients with mild COVID-19 (18). Figure 2A shows the distribution of TRBV11-2, TRBV24-1, and TRBV11-3 genes on an individual repertoire level. This analysis shows that expansion of the TRBV11-2 compartment predominantly occurs in individuals with severe disease. Furthermore, analysis of serum cytokines from matching samples (18 of 20 MIS-C patients) demonstrated significant correlation between TRBV11-2 usage and TNF-α, IFN-γ, IL-6, and IL-10 levels (Figure 2B), indicating that TRBV11-2 expansion is associated with the cytokine storm.

Figure 2 Clonal distribution in individual repertoires of MIS-C patients. (A) Visualization of clonal richness and distribution in individual productive repertoires from mild (n = 4) and severe (n = 16) MIS-C patients and febrile controls (n = 15). One bubble represents one amino acid clonotype, and the area size of the bubble indicates its fraction within the repertoire. Clonotypes using TRBV11-2, TRBV24-1, or TRBV11-3 are highlighted. Individuals considered TRBV11-2 expanded are marked with a red box. (B) Correlation of serum cytokine levels with TRBV11-2 usage. Statistical analysis: Spearman’s r correlation test. (C) Distribution of nasopharyngeal SARS-CoV-2 PCR results among patients with or without TRBV11-2 expansion.

TRBV24-1 and TRBV11-3 expansions were less pronounced and restricted to fewer individuals. One patient (MIS-C_severe_14) showed massive expansion of TRBV24-1 (Figure 2A). This patient was 15 years old, which might explain why their TCR repertoire was closer to that previously observed in adult patients. Overall, children between 7 and 16 years of age showed strong TRBV11-2 expansions associated with the severe course of the disease (Supplemental Figure 3A). However, no age drifts in TRBV11-2, TRBV24-1, or TRBV11-3 distribution were found in the TCR repertoires of 254 individuals, indicating that age does not underlie TRBV11-2 skewing in severe MIS-C patients (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Of the MIS-C patients in this study, 95% were serology positive for SARS-CoV-2, while only 30% were PCR positive by nasopharyngeal swab. Interestingly, however, PCR positivity seemed to correlate with TRBV11-2 expansion. We found that 55% of patients with TRBV11-2 expansion were PCR positive for SARS-CoV-2, whereas none of the patients without expansion were PCR positive for SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 2C). These data suggest an association of TRBV11-2 expansion with the presence of SARS-CoV-2 RNA.

Junctional diversity in MIS-C patients with expanded TRBV11-2. SAg interactions involve the V gene, but spare the CDR3 of the TCR (17, 20). If the TRBV11-2 expansions observed in patients with severe MIS-C were due to SARS-CoV-2 acting as a SAg, the diversity of the V(D)J junction in TCR with TRBV11-2 usage should be high. To investigate junctional diversity, we first searched for CDR3 overlaps between different MIS-C patients. This analysis showed no overlaps between patients with TRBV11-2 expansions, suggesting high CDR3 diversity in this cohort (Figure 3A). Repetitive blood samples taken from the same healthy donor were used as control, showing overlapping repertoires at the different sampling time points. In our global analysis, TRBV J gene usage was not biased in MIS-C patients (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 3 Junctional diversity in MIS-C patients with TRBV11-2 expansions. (A) Overlap of CDR3 amino acid clonotypes per 200 sequences in repetitive samples of a healthy individual and between repertoires of MIS-C patients with TRBV11-2 expansion. (B) PCA and differential usage of J genes rearranged with TRBV11-2 in MIS-C patients and febrile controls. Bars indicate mean ± SD. Statistical analysis: Pillai-Bartlett test in MANOVA of all principal components. (C) Heatmap of productive CDR3 length distribution in the repertoires of MIS-C patients (n = 20) and febrile controls (n = 15). (D) CDR3 diversity in MIS-C patients with or without expanded TRBV11-2 and febrile controls displayed as positional weight matrix generated using GLAM2. (E) Unsupervised phylogenetic analysis of the amino acid sequences spanning FR2 to CDR3 versus CDR3 alone in the top 100 clones of MIS-C repertoires (n = 20), either comprising the complete TRBV sequence pool or TRBV11-2 sequences only.

To further investigate junctional diversity specifically for the V genes expanded in MIS-C cases, we extracted all the J genes rearranged with TRBV11-2 from the repertoires of severe and mild MIS-C patients, and compared these to J genes extracted from age-matched febrile controls. TRBJ2-1, 2-2, 2-3, and 2-7 were the most frequent combinations for TRBV11-2; however, we did not see a difference in TRBJ usage between the different subcohorts, suggesting a full diversity of J genes rearranged with TRBV11-2 (Figure 3B). Moreover, we found an even distribution of CDR3 lengths within the fraction of TCRs using TRBV11-2, suggesting no CDR3-driven clonal selection (Figure 3C). CDR3 diversity in TCRs using TRBV11-2 was also confirmed by gapped local alignment of motifs (GLAM) analysis (Figure 3D) as well as by unsupervised analysis of phylogenetic trees constructed from the top 100 clones of each repertoire (Figure 3E). The latter analysis showed clustering of expanded TRBV11-2 sequences only if the full sequence from framework 2 (FR2) to CDR3 was used for construction, but not if the clustering analysis was limited to the CDR3 sequence (Figure 3E). Together, our results suggest that patients with MIS-C show expansion of TCRs using distinct V genes, along with J gene and CDR3 diversity in these rearrangements, compatible with a SAg selection process.

Although the CDR3 of TRBV11-2 is heterogeneous, and its expansion is only observed in severe MIS-C and not in mild MIS-C, we asked whether TRBV11-2 could define a public clonotype that recognizes SARS-CoV-2 epitopes specifically in children. We analyzed publicly available databases including 8 TCR repertoires of patients aged 0–21 years with acute COVID-19 (21, 22). Compared with adult COVID-19 patients from the same data repository, there was no difference in mean TRBV11-2 usage (Supplemental Figure 4), further supporting our observations that TRBV11-2 expansion is exclusive to severe MIS-C and very unlikely the consequence of a shared public immune response to SARS-CoV-2.

TRAV8-4 is overrepresented in patients with expanded TRBV11-2

Although no global skewing was observed for TRA, TRG, or TRD V or J gene distributions, we reasoned that minor skewing, especially of the TRAV repertoire that is associated with TRBV, may have been missed due to the global PCA approach. Since some SAgs can interact with both the TCR Vβ and Vα chains (23), we searched for skewing in TRAV, TRGV, and TRDV genes associated with TRBV11-2 by investigating their distributions in MIS-C patients with and without TRBV11-2 expansions. While TRGV and TRDV genes did not show any skewed distribution, there was a significant TRAV skewing in MIS-C patients with and without TRBV11-2 expansions (Figure 4A). Further analyses suggested that no single TRAV gene was associated with expanded TRBV11-2, potentially reflecting the lack of skewing in mild versus severe MIS-C cases, but a number of different TRAVs were overrepresented in MIS-C patients with TRBV11-2 expansions and a severe clinical course (Figure 4B). TRAV8-4 was the most expanded gene, while expansions of TRAV17 and TRAV22 were less pronounced. These data suggest that in MIS-C patients, the interaction may also involve the TRAV genes.

Figure 4 TRAV repertoire skewing and differential gene usage in MIS-C patients. (A) PCA of differential productive TRAV gene usage in MIS-C patients (n = 20) versus febrile controls (n = 15). MIS-C subgroups: mild MIS-C (n = 4), severe MIS-C (n = 16), MIS-C without TRBV11-2 shift (n = 9), and MIS-C with TRBV11-2 shift (n = 11). Statistical analysis: Pillai-Bartlett test in MANOVA of all principal components. (B) Frequencies of differentially used TRAV genes in MIS-C with or without TRBV11-2 shift as compared to febrile controls. The boxes extend from the 25th to 75th percentiles, whiskers from min to max, and the line within the box indicates the median. Lines in dot plots indicate mean ± SEM.

HLA-I allele–associated expansion of TRBV11-2 in severe MIS-C patients. Specific HLA class II (HLA-II) haplotypes can enhance SAg-induced T cell proliferation and cytokine responses (24). To understand if certain HLA alleles are associated with TRBV11-2 expansion, we performed HLA genotyping on DNA samples from 10 febrile control patients, 3 severe MIS-C patients without TRBV11-2 expansion, and 4 severe MIS-C patients with TRBV11-2 expansion (Figure 5). While we did not find any association of MIS-C or TRBV11-2 expansion with HLA-II alleles (Figure 5A), all 4 severe MIS-C patients with TRBV11-2 expansion used HLA-I A02, B35, and C04 alleles (Figure 5, A–C). In contrast, the percentage of patients with all 3 of these HLA-I alleles (A02, B35, and C04) was 20% for febrile controls and 0% for MIS-C patients lacking TRBV11-2 expansion (Figure 5C). Although the numbers of patients analyzed was small, these data suggest that MHC class I may mediate TRBV11-2 expansion requiring a specific HLA-I allele combination. Furthermore, these analyses strongly indicate that a genetic component may contribute to MIS-C severity.

Figure 5 HLA class I alleles are associated with TRBV11-2 expansion in severe MIS-C patients. (A) HLA genotypes of febrile controls (n = 10), severe MIS-C patients without TRBV11-2 expansion (n = 3), and severe MIS-C patients with TRBV11-2 expansion (n = 4). (B) Percentages of patient groups with HLA class I alleles. (C) Percentages of patient groups that share HLA-I A02, B35, and C04.

To determine if the HLA-I restriction with TRBV11-2 expansion was specific to MIS-C, we next analyzed a publicly available data set of 63 adult COVID-19 patients with matching TRB repertoires and HLA data from Adaptive Biotechnologies (22). Out of these 63 cases, we identified 6 patients with expanded TRBV11-2, which we defined as higher than the mean plus 1 SD of the entire cohort (Supplemental Figure 5). Within these 6 patients we did not observe HLA biases in HLA-I or -II (Supplemental Figure 5), indicating our findings are unique to MIS-C.

In silico modeling indicates the TCR Vβ chain encoded by TRBV11-2 engages in a CDR3-independent interaction with the SAg-like motif of SARS-CoV-2 spike. We previously demonstrated through in silico modeling the presence of a SAg-like motif on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, distinguished by its high sequence and structural similarity to a segment of SEB (18). Furthermore, the Vβ chain encoded by TRBV24-1 was shown to have a high affinity for binding to the SAg-like motif. Given the extensive expansion of TRBV11-2 in MIS-C patients, we examined in silico whether the Vβ chain encoded by TRBV11-2 (also known as Vβ21.3) could engage in a strong interaction with the SAg-like motif on spike. To this end, we used a TCR structure resolved in a crystal structure of the monoclonal T cell line DD31 TCR complexed with HLA B*0801 (25), the β chain variable domain of which is sequentially identical to the Vβ chain encoded by TRBV11-2. Following our previous approach (18), we generated a series of structural models for the SARS-CoV-2 spike–TCR complex using the docking software ClusPro (26), and analyzed the models grouped in structurally similar clusters to detect recurrent binding patterns (Figure 6). The analysis led to 2 hot spots that bound the Vβ chain encoded by TRBV11-2 on the spike protein: (a) within the SAg-like motif (residues Q677 to R685) and (b) near the neurotoxin-like motif (residues E340 to R357) identified previously (18). Interestingly, both hot spots contained polybasic residues at their binding epitopes, P 681 RRAR 685 and N 355 RKRI 359 . Notably, the amino acids D67 and D68 near the CDR2 of the Vβ chain encoded by TRBV11-2 played a significant role in binding to these 2 motifs on the spike, thus serving as a paratope in more than 90% of the generated models for the TCR-spike complex. While we do not exclude the potential role of other toxin-like motifs in stimulating hyperinflammatory responses, we focused on the SAg-like motif Q677–R685 reported in our previous study, whose deletion has been shown to attenuate the severity of the disease (27).

Figure 6 Complex formation between SARS-CoV-2 spike and TCR containing the Vβ chain encoded by TRBV11-2, and comparative analysis of TRBV sequences homologous to TRBV11-2. (A) Binding of TCR (with Vβ chain sequentially identical to that of TRBV11-2 gene product) to the SAg-like region of SARS-CoV-2 spike (E661 to R685; colored yellow). The TCR α and β chains are shown in magenta and cyan, respectively. The spike subunits are colored dark red, beige, and gray, and the neurotoxin motif (299–356), green. (B and C) Overall and close-up view of the interactions between the SAg-like region and the TCR. Two basic residues, R682 and R683, on the SAg-like region of spike interact with 2 acidic residues, D67 and D68 in the Vβ domain, and D2 in the Vα domain. (D) Multiple sequence alignment (MSA) of the TCR Vβ chains distinguished by Vβ skewing in MIS-C (protein products of TRBV11-2, TRBV11-3, and TRBV24-1 with their corresponding UniProt IDs) and severe adult COVID-19 patients (protein products of TRBV24-1, TRBV14, and TRBV5-6). The MSA was generated by Clustal Omega (76). CDR1, CDR2, and CDR3 are indicated by orange shades. The regions enclosed in blue boxes indicate the highly conserved paratopes in Vβ chains corresponding to TRBV11-2 and TRBV14. See more extended MSA in Supplemental Figure 6.

Figure 6A illustrates the binding of the TCR containing the Vβ chain encoded by TRBV11-2 to the SARS-CoV-2 spike at the SAg-like region containing the polybasic insertion, P 681 RRAR 685 , unique to SARS-CoV-2 among all SARS family coronaviruses. Notably, the complex is stabilized by CDR3-independent interactions. Instead, D67-D68 in the Vβ chain encoded by TRBV11-2 (Figure 6, B and C) and Vα chain D2 tightly bind the polybasic insert of the spike via salt bridges between these oppositely charged pairs of residues. Modeling and simulations for the Vβ chain encoded by TRBV14 (a skewed TRBV gene, identified in adults of severe COVID-19 patients; ref. 18 and data not shown) also revealed the involvement of the corresponding acidic residues D67 and E68 in binding the same epitope. We also observed that D97-D98 in both the Vβ chains encoded by TRBV11-2 and TRBV14 were also able to bind to the P 681 RRAR 685 region, albeit with lower probability than D67-D68.

To further assess the specificity of the polyacidic residues near CDR2, including D67 and D68 in the Vβ chain encoded by TRBV11-2, or D67 and E68 in the Vβ chain encoded by TRBV14, we searched the database of TRBV genes compiled in the IMGT Repertoire (28). We identified a total of 10 human TRBV genes encoding polyacidic residues near CDR2: TRBV7-3, TRBV11-1, TRBV11-2, TRBV11-3, TRBV12-3, TRBV12-4, TRBV12-5, TRBV14, TRBV16, and TRBV18. The corresponding multiple sequence alignment is presented in Supplemental Figure 5. With the exception of TRBV11-1, 11-2, and 11-3, all others have been identified as Vβ chains specific to SAgs secreted by Staphylococcus aureus and other select Staphylococcus species that lead to TRBV skewing in TSS patients (29). Notably, TRBV11-2 and TRBV14 share 3 homologous binding paratopes (blue boxes in Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 6) and may share similar mechanisms of action.

Finally, although the amino acid sequences corresponding to TRBV11-1, -2, and -3 are highly similar (all being TRBV11 subtypes), their most important differences reside in their CDR2 sequence. Notably, TRBV11-2 CDR2 encodes a series of hydrophobic and polar residues that would favor interfacial contacts with the spike, which would bury the hydrophobic residues, whereas the CDR2s of TRBV11-1 and 11-3 each contain 2 or 3 acidic residues in addition to D67-D68. Such a cluster of 4 or 5 negatively charged residues that are closely neighboring in sequence (and space) may give rise to destabilizing effects at possible protein-protein interfaces, and would favor instead an exposure to the solution. Thus, the sequence difference between these TRBV11 subtypes seems to explain the significantly higher binding propensity of TRBV11-2, compared with TRBV11-1 and -3.