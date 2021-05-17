Commentary 10.1172/JCI149327

SARS-CoV-2 as a superantigen in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

Theodore Kouo1 and Worarat Chaisawangwong2

1Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, and

2Department of Pathology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Theodore Kouo, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1800 Orleans Street, G1509, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.6146; Email: tkouo1@jhmi.edu.

Published April 12, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 10 on May 17, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(10):e149327. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149327.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published April 12, 2021 - Version history
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but deadly new disease in children that rapidly progresses to hyperinflammation and shock, and can lead to multiple organ failure if unrecognized. It has been found to be temporally associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and is often associated with SARS-CoV-2 exposure in children. In this issue of the JCI, Porritt, Paschold, et al. identify restricted T cell receptor (TCR) β-chain variable domain (Vβ) usage in patients with severe MIS-C, indicating a potential role for SARS-CoV-2 as a superantigen. These findings suggest that a blood test that determines the presence of specific TCRβ variable gene (TRBV) segments may identify patients at risk for severe MIS-C.

