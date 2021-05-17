SARS-CoV-2 as a superantigen in multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children

Commentary 10.1172/JCI149327
1Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, and
2Department of Pathology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
Address correspondence to: Theodore Kouo, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1800 Orleans Street, G1509, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.6146; Email: tkouo1@jhmi.edu.
Find articles by Kouo, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Department of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Emergency Medicine, and
2Department of Pathology, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
Address correspondence to: Theodore Kouo, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1800 Orleans Street, G1509, Baltimore, Maryland 21287, USA. Phone: 410.955.6146; Email: tkouo1@jhmi.edu.
Find articles by Chaisawangwong, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |
Published April 12, 2021 - More info
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a rare but deadly new disease in children that rapidly progresses to hyperinflammation and shock, and can lead to multiple organ failure if unrecognized. It has been found to be temporally associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and is often associated with SARS-CoV-2 exposure in children. In this issue of the JCI, Porritt, Paschold, et al. identify restricted T cell receptor (TCR) β-chain variable domain (Vβ) usage in patients with severe MIS-C, indicating a potential role for SARS-CoV-2 as a superantigen. These findings suggest that a blood test that determines the presence of specific TCRβ variable gene (TRBV) segments may identify patients at risk for severe MIS-C.
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.