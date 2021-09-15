Insulin and IGF-1 receptors regulate complex I–dependent mitochondrial bioenergetics and supercomplexes via FoxOs in muscle

Deletion of FoxOs in muscle prevents complex I–mediated mitochondrial defects in response to insulin-deficient diabetes. Insulin deficiency is known to decrease muscle mitochondrial bioenergetics in mice rendered diabetic with STZ (15). We have shown that FoxOs regulate loss of muscle mass after STZ diabetes in mice (28). The current study examines the role of FoxOs in the coordination of muscle atrophy and diabetes-induced alterations of muscle mitochondrial function. Muscle-specific FoxO1, -3, and -4 triple-KO (M-FoxO TKO) mice and FoxO1, -3, and -4 triple-floxed (Tfl/fl) control mice were rendered diabetic with STZ, and mitochondrial functional and biochemical assessments were performed 14 days after high-dose STZ injection.

Maximal respiration in mitochondria isolated from 1 full quadriceps and 1 full gastrocnemius (quad/gast) muscle was decreased in STZ diabetic Tfl/fl mice compared with citrate-treated Tfl/fl controls when using glutamate/malate and succinate substrates (Figure 1A). ATP synthesis rates were also decreased in mitochondria from STZ diabetic Tfl/fl muscle under the same conditions (Figure 1B). Deletion of FoxOs rescued the mitochondrial defects in STZ muscle, which was demonstrated by the fact that maximal respiration and ATP production in STZ-FoxO TKO mitochondria were not different from those in either Tfl/fl or M-FoxO TKO mice (Figure 1, A and B). H 2 O 2 production in isolated mitochondria was highly variable at low ADP levels, but was increased in STZ diabetic Tfl/fl and STZ-FoxO TKO with 1000 μM ADP (Figure 1C). Interestingly, although soleus muscle weight was increased in M-FoxO TKO mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146415DS1), permeabilized soleus fibers showed no differences in respiratory capacity among the 4 groups (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Deletion of FoxOs in muscle prevents complex I–mediated mitochondrial defects in response to insulin-deficient diabetes. (A and B) Maximal mitochondrial respiration (A) and ATP synthesis (B) using glutamate/malate/succinate substrates in mitochondrial-enriched fractions from quad/gast muscle from Tfl/fl controls, STZ diabetic Tfl/fl, M-FoxO TKO, and STZ FoxO-TKO mice (n = 4–12). (C) H 2 O 2 production using glutamate/malate/succinate in isolated mitochondria from quad/gast muscle STZ-treated control and M-FoxO TKO mice at various concentrations of ADP (n = 8–10). (D) Heatmap of RNA-Seq fold changes of complex I core subunit transcripts in quad from STZ diabetic Tfl/fl, M-FoxO TKO, and STZ-FoxO TKO compared with Tfl/fl controls (n = 4–6). &FDR < 0.05, &&FDR < 0.01 STZ diabetic Tfl/fl vs. control; †P < 0.05, ††P < 0.01, ratio of STZ-FoxO TKO/M-FoxO TKO to STZ diabetic Tfl/fl/citrate-treated Tfl/fl. (E and F) Western blot (E) and densitometry (F) of Ndufs1 (complex I protein) in STZ diabetic Tfl/fl and STZ-FoxO TKO quad with respective controls (n = 6). (G–I) OXPHOS complex I (G), complex II (H), and complex III (I) activity in gast from STZ diabetic Tfl/fl and STZ-FoxO TKO with respective controls. Results are represented as mean ± SEM. #P < 0.05, ##P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA.

We analyzed transcript levels of mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) subunits from a prior RNA-Seq analysis on M-FoxO TKO and Tfl/fl control mice treated with STZ (28). Twenty-seven out of 92 OXPHOS genes (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1C), including 4 of the 7 nuclear-encoded complex I core subunits (Figure 1D), were significantly downregulated in STZ diabetic Tfl/fl mice when compared with those in citrate-treated Tfl/fl controls. However, there were 0 differences between M-FoxO TKO and STZ-FoxO TKO. Statistical analysis of the fold-change ratio of STZ-diabetic Tfl/fl/citrate-treated Tfl/fl versus the fold-change ratio of STZ-FoxO TKO/M-FoxO TKO showed that 3 of the 4 nuclear-encoded core subunits of complex I (Ndufs1, Ndufs3, and Ndufs8) and the mitochondrial-encoded mt-Nd6 were normalized after FoxO KO in muscle (Figure 1D). Among the other 78 OXPHOS subunits (excluding the 14 complex I core subunits), 23 were downregulated in STZ diabetic Tfl/fl mice: 7 were from complex I (Supplemental Figure 1C), 3 from complex II (Supplemental Figure 1D), 1 from complex III (Supplemental Figure 1E), 4 from complex IV (Supplemental Figure 1F), and 8 from complex V (Supplemental Figure 1G). Only 6 (Ndufb2, mt-Cytb, mt-Co1, mt-Atp6, Atp5f1, and Atp5l) of these 78 OXPHOS genes were significantly (P < 0.05) different when comparing fold-change ratio of STZ diabetic Tfl/fl/citrate-treated Tfl/fl with the fold-change ratio of STZ-FoxO TKO/M-FoxO TKO, indicating a predominant regulation of complex I core subunits by STZ diabetic Tfl/fl mice and FoxOs.

Western blots showed that levels of Ndufs1 protein tended to decrease in STZ diabetic Tfl/fl and M-FoxO TKO, but Ndufs1 was higher in STZ-FoxO TKO muscle compared with STZ diabetic Tfl/fl, although this did not reach statistical significance (Figure 1, E and F). Other OXPHOS proteins were unaltered (Supplemental Figure 1, H and I). Complex I activity tended to decrease in STZ diabetic Tfl/fl mice and was significantly increased in STZ-FoxO TKO muscle compared with STZ diabetic Tfl/fl (Figure 1G), with no changes in complex II or III activity (Figure 1, H and I). Thus, STZ diabetic Tfl/fl mice had decreased muscle mitochondrial respiration, ATP synthesis, and complex I subunit expression and activity, and these defects were reversed following deletion of FoxOs in STZ FoxO TKO.

Muscle-specific deletion of IR alone or in combination with IGF1R decreases mitochondrial respiratory capacity and ATP production in permeabilized soleus fibers, but combined deletion of FoxO1, -3, and -4 with IR/IGF1R in M-QKO muscle does not alter mitochondrial function. We next examined the regulation of muscle mitochondrial bioenergetics by IR and IGF1R in the absence of systemic glucose or lipid abnormalities. We previously generated M-IR–/–, M-IGF1R–/–, MIGIRKO, and M-QKO mice (20). Since these genetically altered mice could not be generated from a single breeding scheme, we determined mitochondrial bioenergetics, biochemical assays, protein quantification, and mRNA measures separately in M-IR–/– compared with M-IRfl/fl controls, M-IGF1R–/– compared with M-IGF1Rfl/fl, MIGIRKO compared with M-IR/IGF1Rfl/fl, and M-QKO compared with M-Qfl/fl controls (see Supplemental Methods for full details of our strategy for controlling for mixed genetic backgrounds). Real-time quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) of IR, IGF1R, and FoxO1, -3, and -4 in these models demonstrated that the genes targeted for KO were decreased at the mRNA level in soleus muscle (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Western blot confirmed that IR was knocked out in M-IR–/– soleus muscle and that all 5 targeted genes in M-QKO were decreased at the protein level relative to M-Qfl/fl (Supplemental Figure 2E). In MIGIRKO mice, IR was decreased, but IGF1R protein was relatively preserved despite severe atrophy of the soleus (Figure 2B), which may reflect the fact that IGF1R is highly expressed in myoblasts (20) and possibly other nonmyocyte cells.

Figure 2 Muscle-specific deletion of IR alone or in combination with IGF1R decreases mitochondrial respiratory capacity and ATP production in permeabilized soleus fibers, but combined deletion of FoxO1, -3, and -4 with IR/IGF1R in M-QKO muscle does not alter mitochondrial function. (A) Western blot of p-Akt and Akt in soleus from IR/IGF1Rfl/fl, M-IR–/–, M-IGF1R–/–, MIGIRKO, and M-QKO mice treated intravenously with either 5 units of insulin or 1 mg/kg of IGF-1. (B) Muscle weight of soleus from M-IR–/–, M-IGF1R–/–, MIGIRKO, and M-QKO (n = 3–6) relative to controls. (C–F) Respiratory capacity in soleus permeabilized muscle fibers with PYR/M substrates, and then with sequential addition of ADP, succinate (Succ), rotenone (Rot), oligomycin (Oligo), and FCCP from M-IRfl/fl and M-IR–/– (C), M-IGF1Rfl/fl and M-IGF1R–/– (D), M-IR/IGF1Rfl/fl and MIGIRKO (E), and M-Qfl/fl and M-QKO (F). (G–J) ATP synthesis rate in soleus muscle fibers with PYR/M from M-IR–/– (G), M-IGF1R–/– (H), MIGIRKO (I), and M-QKO (J). (K–N) Basal and maximal respiration in permeabilized soleus muscle fibers with PC/malate from M-IR–/– (K), M-IGF1R–/– (L), MIGIRKO (M), and M-QKO (N). (O–R) ATP synthesis rate in soleus muscle fibers with PC/malate from M-IR–/– (O), M-IGF1R–/– (P), MIGIRKO (Q), and M-QKO (R). For C–R, n = 9–11 for M-IRfl/fl and M-IR–/–, n = 6 for M-IGF1Rfl/fl and M-IGF1R–/–, n = 3–6 for M-IR/IGF1Rfl/fl and MIGIRKO, and n = 5 for M-Qfl/fl and M-QKO. Results are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 vs. littermate control, t test for 2 groups.

To confirm that deletion of IR and IGF1R in our models blocked downstream hormonal signaling, we injected supraphysiologic doses of insulin (5 units) or IGF-1 (1 mg/kg) intravenously and measured Akt phosphorylation in soleus. Insulin-stimulated phosphorylation of Akt was blunted in M-IR–/–, MIGIRKO, and M-QKO muscle when compared with control or M-IGF1R–/– muscle (Figure 2A). We have previously reported that MIGIRKO muscle has increased basal Akt levels, leading to increased basal Akt phosphorylation (19), but we observed no increase above basal with insulin stimulation. Similarly, IGF-1 injection in M-IGF1R–/–, MIGIRKO, and M-QKO mice showed reduced phosphorylation of Akt in soleus relative to that of IGF-1–treated control or M-IR–/– mice. These changes in Akt phosphorylation were also reflected in phosphorylation of IR/IGF1R in soleus from our models (Supplemental Figure 2F), indicating that signaling downstream of IR and/or IGF1R was appropriately blocked in our various mouse models.

Measurement of soleus mass showed that M-IR–/– was unchanged compared with controls, while M-IGF1R–/– was increased (Figure 2B). However, soleus weight normalized to body weight was not different between M-IGF1R–/– and M-IGF1Rfl/fl (data not shown). In other muscle groups, M-IR–/– showed mild atrophy compared with controls, while M-IGF1R–/– muscle size was unchanged (Supplemental Figure 2, G and H). MIGIRKO showed severe atrophy of soleus, while M-QKO did not show changes in muscle mass relative to that of littermate controls (Figure 2B), a pattern that was also present in other muscle groups (Supplemental Figure 2, I and J).

To determine whether insulin and/or IGF-1 signaling directly affect muscle mitochondrial function via FoxOs, we measured respiration and ATP generation in saponin-permeabilized soleus fibers from M-IR–/–, M-IGF1R–/–, MIGIRKO, and M-QKO mice. Maximal soleus fiber respiration after addition of 1 mM ADP was mildly decreased (~20%) in M-IR–/– using pyruvate and malate (PYR/M) as substrates (Figure 2C). After sequential addition of the complex II substrate succinate and mitochondrial inhibitors rotenone (complex I), oligomycin (complex V), and the uncoupler carbonyl cyanide 4-(trifluoromethoxy)phenylhydrazone (FCCP), there were no significant differences in respiration between M-IR–/– and M-IRfl/fl controls. Mitochondrial respiration was unchanged between M-IGF1R–/– and M-IGF1Rfl/fl in soleus using PYR/M (Figure 2D). Mitochondrial respiration was dramatically decreased in MIGIRKO soleus using PYR/M and remained decreased with sequential addition of succinate, rotenone, oligomycin, and FCCP (Figure 2E). However, respiratory capacity was unchanged between M-QKO and M-Qfl/fl with pyruvate, succinate, and mitochondrial inhibitors (Figure 2F), indicating respiratory defects in MIGIRKO are not present with combined deletion of IR/IGF1R and FoxO1, -3, and -4 in M-QKO when compared with their M-Qfl/fl controls. The ATP synthesis rate with PYR/M trended lower in M-IR–/– without achieving statistical significance (P = 0.11) (Figure 2G) and was unchanged in M-IGF1R–/– (Figure 2H). MIGIRKO fibers showed dramatic reduction compared with M-IR/IGF1Rfl/fl in ATP synthesis with PYR/M (Figure 2I), which was again unchanged in M-QKOs relative to controls (Figure 2J). Respiratory capacity with the fatty acid substrate palmitoyl-carnitine (PC)/malate and ATP synthesis was not different in M-IR–/– (Figure 2, K and O) and M-IGF1R–/– (Figure 2, L and P) when compared with their respective floxed controls. Maximal respiration and ATP production were significantly decreased in MIGIRKO soleus fibers using PC/malate (Figure 2, M and Q), which was again unchanged in M-QKO soleus fibers relative to controls (Figure 2, N and R). Thus, long-term deficiency of IR alone mildly decreased, whereas combined deletion of both IR/IGF1R dramatically decreased, respiration and ATP production in soleus fibers with both PYR/M and PC/malate substrates. This diminished mitochondrial function in MIGIRKO was no longer present in M-QKO muscle fibers, indicating FoxO transcription factors regulate mitochondrial function.

OXPHOS complex I and complex II activity are decreased in MIGIRKO muscle and preserved in M-QKO, but mitochondrial content remains unchanged. To determine whether the bioenergetic deficiencies when IR/IGF1R signaling is lost are due to decreases in mitochondrial content or defects in OXPHOS complex activity, we evaluated mitochondrial density by transmission electron microscopy (TEM) and mitochondrial enzyme expression and activity in muscle from MIGIRKO and M-QKO mice. MIGIRKO showed no differences compared with M-IR/IGF1Rfl/fl in mitochondrial area density quantitated in electron micrographs of the intermyofibrillar (IMF) (IMF mitochondria are located between sarcomere myofibrils) area of soleus (Figure 3, A and B). Since MIGIRKO mice have dramatic muscle atrophy, this means that the mitochondrial content is matched to the smaller IMF area. Loss of FoxOs in M-QKO soleus did not change mitochondrial area density in comparison with that in M-Qfl/fl controls (Figure 3, C and D). Citrate synthase (CS) activity in MIGIRKO soleus trended lower, but was not statistically changed (Figure 3E). However, both complex I and complex II activities measured in soleus from MIGIRKO were decreased (Figure 3, F and G), but CS, complex I, and complex II activities were unchanged in M-QKO (Figure 3, H–J). OXPHOS subunits Ndufs1 (complex I), Uqcrc2 (complex III), and Atp5a (complex V) were decreased in soleus from MIGIRKO and unchanged in M-QKO mice (Figure 3, K–P).

Figure 3 OXPHOS complex I and complex II activity are decreased in MIGIRKO soleus muscle and preserved in M-QKO, but mitochondrial content remains unchanged. (A and B) Electron micrographs (A) and quantified mitochondrial area density (B) in soleus from MIGIRKO and M-IR/IGF1Rfl/fl (n = 4–6). (C and D) Electron micrographs (C) and quantitation of mitochondrial area density (D) in soleus from M-QKO and M-Qfl/fl (n = 4–6). (E–G) CS (E), OXPHOS complex I (F), and complex II (G) activity in soleus from MIGIRKO and M-IR/IGF1Rfl/fl (n = 4–8). (H–J) CS (H), complex I (I), and complex II (J) activity in soleus from M-QKO and M-Qfl/fl (n = 4–6). (K–M) Western blot (K) of OXPHOS proteins and densitometry in soleus from MIGIRKO (L) and M-QKO (M) with their respective controls (n = 3–6). (N–P) Western blot (N) of Ndufs1 and densitometry in soleus from MIGIRKO (O) and M-QKO (P) with respective controls (n = 4–6). Results are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, vs. littermate control, t test for 2 groups. Scale bars: 2 μm.

Soleus is an oxidative muscle, but most skeletal muscle in mice is mixed glycolytic and oxidative, which show dramatic differences in OXPHOS expression and activity based on fiber-type composition (31). To gain insight into IR/IGF1R and FoxO effects on mixed muscle, CS activity, OXPHOS complex activity, and expression were also evaluated in quad/gast muscle from MIGIRKO and M-QKO mice. In contrast to soleus, complex I activity was dramatically decreased, whereas complex II activity was mildly decreased in MIGIRKO quad/gast muscle (Supplemental Figure 2, K and L). Complex III activity (Supplemental Figure 2M) and CS activity (data not shown) were unchanged in MIGIRKO quad/gast muscle. M-QKO mice again showed preserved mitochondrial enzyme activities relative to controls (Supplemental Figure 2, N–P). OXPHOS proteins were unchanged in quad/gast muscle from MIGIRKO and M-QKO when compared with their floxed controls (Supplemental Figure 2, Q–T). In summary, loss of both IR/IGF1R in oxidative soleus and mixed quad/gast muscle decreases both complex I and complex II activity in a FoxO-dependent manner, whereas mitochondrial mass, CS, and other OXPHOS complexes are less affected.

Loss of IR or both IR and IGF1R induces FoxO-dependent mitochondrial respiratory dysfunction in mixed muscle while increasing H 2 O 2 production and protein carbonylation. To determine whether the mitochondrial dysfunction in oxidative soleus fibers from M-IR–/– and MIGIRKO were also present in muscle groups other than soleus, we measured respiration and ATP production in mitochondria-enriched isolates from mixed quad/gast muscle of M-IR–/–, M-IGF1R–/–, MIGIRKO, and M-QKO compared with their respective controls. Glutamate/malate-driven respiration with 1 mM ADP was decreased by 34% in M-IR–/– (Figure 4A) and by 49% in MIGIRKO (Figure 4C) mitochondria. This decrease was no longer observed in M-IR–/– or MIGIRKO mitochondria with subsequent addition of succinate, rotenone, and oligomycin, indicating a prominent complex I dysfunction in mixed muscle from both models that mimicked complex activity assays (Supplemental Figure 2, K–M). ATP synthesis rates in mitochondrial isolates were decreased both in M-IR–/– (Figure 4E) and MIGIRKO (Figure 4G) using glutamate/malate, but not after the addition of succinate. Mitochondrial respiratory capacity and ATP synthesis were not different between M-IGF1Rfl/fl and M-IGF1R–/– (Figure 4, B and F). Again, deletion of FoxOs in M-QKO showed no changes in mitochondrial respiration (Figure 4D) and ATP production (Figure 4H) compared with M-Qfl/fl.

Figure 4 Loss of IR or both IR/IGF1R in mixed gast/quad muscle induces FoxO-dependent decline in mitochondrial respiratory function while increasing H 2 O 2 production and protein carbonylation. (A–D) Basal and maximal respiration in quad/gast muscle mitochondria with glutamate/malate and then with sequential addition of ADP, succinate, rotenone, and oligomycin from M-IR–/– (A), M-IGF1R–/– (B), MIGIRKO (C), and M-QKO (D) with respective controls. (E–H) ATP synthesis rates in quad/gast muscle mitochondria from M-IR–/– (E), M-IGF1R–/– (F), MIGIRKO (G), and M-QKO (H) with respective controls. (I–L) H 2 O 2 production in mitochondria from M-IR–/– (I), M-IGF1R–/– (J), MIGIRKO (K), and M-QKO (L) with respective controls at various concentrations of ADP or with oligomycin. (M–O) Oxyblot images with quantification of protein carbonylation in mitochondria from M-IR–/– (M), MIGIRKO (N), and M-QKO (O) (n = 5–6) with controls. Mitochondria were isolated from mixed quad/gast muscle for each experiment. For A–L, n = 8–14 for M-IRfl/fl and M-IR–/–, n = 6 for M-IGF1Rfl/fl and M-IGF1R–/–, n = 3–4 for M-IR/IGF1Rfl/fl and MIGIRKO, and n = 4–5 for M-Qfl/fl and M-QKO. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 vs. littermate control, t test for 2 groups.

To determine whether mitochondrial dysfunction induced by loss of IR/IGF1R was linked to oxidative damage, we measured H 2 O 2 emission, protein carbonylation, and expression of antioxidant mRNAs. H 2 O 2 was increased by 2-fold in isolated mitochondria from M-IR–/– with glutamate/malate/succinate substrate at low physiologic levels of 5 μM ADP (Figure 4I), but was unchanged in the absence of ADP or with concentrations greater than 10 μM ADP. In contrast, MIGIRKO mitochondria showed a dramatic 3- to 5-fold increase in H 2 O 2 after addition of 5 μM and 10 μM ADP (Figure 4K), but no changes in H 2 O 2 were seen in M-IGF1R–/– and M-QKO mitochondria compared with their respective fl/fl controls (Figure 4, J and L). With oligomycin (0.01 mg/ml), H 2 O 2 production was increased in MIGIRKO mitochondria (Figure 4K). These increases in H 2 O 2 production were associated with increased protein carbonylation in mitochondrial isolates from M-IR–/– by 30% (Figure 4M), and carbonylation was also increased in MIGIRKO mitochondrial proteins (Figure 4N) and tissue homogenate (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), whereas no changes were seen in M-QKO compared with M-Qfl/fl (Figure 4O and Supplemental Figure 3, A and C). Increased ROS production is often accompanied by transcriptional changes to mitigate ROS toxicity. Glutathione peroxidase 3 (Gpx3) and Gpx4 mRNA levels were increased in quad from MIGIRKO. Additionally, Gpx4, superoxide dismutase 1 (Sod1), and thioredoxin 2 (Txnrd2) were increased in MIGIRKO soleus (Supplemental Figure 3D). These antioxidant genes were either significantly decreased (Gpx3) or unchanged in quad and soleus from M-QKO (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Mitochondrial biogenesis and fission-fusion dynamics can regulate mitochondrial function. Mitochondrial biogenesis genes Pparα, Pprc1, Ppargc1a, Ppargc1b, and Tfam were not different between MIGIRKO and M-IR/IGF1Rfl/fl in either quad or soleus. Esrr-α was decreased in MIGIRKO quad, but not soleus, and Gabpb1 was decreased in MIGIRKO soleus, but not quad (Supplemental Figure 3F), demonstrating that the mRNA levels of these biogenesis mediators were not consistently regulated in MIGIRKO muscle. Mitochondrial biogenesis genes were not altered in M-QKO (Supplemental Figure 3G) except Ppargc1a, which was decreased in quad and tended to increase in soleus muscle. Pgc1-α is known as a master regulator of mitochondrial biogenesis, but we found no differences in protein levels between MIGIRKO, M-QKO, and their respective controls (Supplemental Figure 3, H–J). We also saw no changes in the mitochondrial fusion protein Opa1 (Supplemental Figure 3, K–M) and fission protein Drp1 (Supplemental Figure 3, N–P) in quad from MIGIRKO, M-QKO, and their respective fl/fl controls. In summary, loss of IR/IGF1R decreased complex I–driven respiration in mitochondrial isolates from mixed quad/gast muscle, which is consistent with the results obtained in oxidative soleus fibers. This decrease in respiration was accompanied by increased oxidative stress, but could not be explained by changes in mitochondrial mass, mitochondrial biogenesis genes, or fission-fusion proteins.

Tamoxifen-inducible deletion of IR and IGF1R in muscle decreases muscle strength, soleus fiber respiration, and ATP production in concert with increased oxidative stress. M-IR–/–, M-IGF1R–/–, MIGIRKO, and M-QKO mice are models of long-term deletion of IR, IGF1R, and/or FoxOs starting during embryonic development, which leads to a 60% decrease in muscle size in MIGIRKO. To determine whether mitochondrial impairment in MIGIRKO is secondary to developmental defects or represents a primary phenomenon, we performed muscle physiologic and mitochondrial bioenergetic assays on IND-IGIRKO mice, which were generated previously. IND-IGIRKO mice do not show recombination prior to tamoxifen treatment and displayed a near-total loss of IR and downregulation of IGF1R 3 weeks after tamoxifen treatment (20). In the current experiments, mRNA levels of IR were approximately 80% decreased, whereas IGF1R was approximately 50% decreased 3 weeks after tamoxifen both in soleus (Figure 5A) and quad (Supplemental Figure 4A) from IND-IGIRKO mice. IR and IGF1R protein levels were decreased in soleus (Figure 5, B and C), whereas quad muscle showed a significant decrease in IR, but IGF1R protein was mildly decreased (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C). Oxidative soleus (Figure 5D), mixed muscle, and glycolytic extensor digitorum longus (EDL) muscle weights (Supplemental Figure 4D) were significantly decreased, by 20% to 30%, in IND-IGIRKO mice 3 weeks after tamoxifen. This reduction in muscle mass was accompanied by decreased grip strength (Figure 5E), treadmill test running time (Figure 5F), and speed at the time of exhaustion (Figure 5G) in IND-IGIRKO compared with tamoxifen-treated IR/IGF1Rfl/fl controls.

Figure 5 Tamoxifen-inducible deletion of IR and IGF1R in muscle decreases muscle strength, soleus fiber respiration, ATP production, complex I activity, OXPHOS proteins, and mitochondrial area density. (A) mRNA levels of IR and IGF1R in soleus muscle 3 weeks after a 5-day course of tamoxifen treatment in IND-IGIRKO and IR/IGF1Rfl/fl mice. (B and C) Western blot (B) and densitometry (C) of IR and IGF1R in soleus from IND IGIRKO. (D) Soleus muscle weight in IND-IGIRKO and IR/IGF1Rfl/fl mice (n = 5–6). (E and F) Forelimb grip strength (E), treadmill run time (F), and speed at the time of exhaustion (G) in IND-IGIRKO and IR/IGF1Rfl/fl (n = 7). (H) Respiratory capacity in permeabilized soleus fibers with PYR/M, then subsequent addition of ADP, succinate, rotenone, oligomycin, and FCCP in IND-IGIRKO and IR/IGF1Rfl/fl (n = 10–12). (I) ATP generation in soleus fibers with PYR/M from IND-IGIRKO (n = 5-6). (J–L) OXPHOS complex I in quad (J) and complex II (K) and complex III (L) activity in gast from IND-IGIRKO and IR/IGF1Rfl/fl (n = 6). (M–P) Western blot (M) with densitometry of OXPHOS proteins (N), Ndufs1 (O), and Vdac (P) in quad from IND-IGIRKO and IR/IGF1Rfl/fl (n = 13 for OXPHOS and Ndufs1; n = 6 for Vdac). (Q and R) Electron micrographs (I) and quantitation of mitochondrial area density (J) in soleus from IND-IGIRKO and IR/IGF1Rfl/fl (n = 5–6). Results are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 vs. littermate control, t test for 2 groups. ponS, PonceauS for normalization.

IND-IGIRKO showed a 24% to 28% decrease in maximal respiratory capacity in saponin-permeabilized soleus fibers with PYR/M and combined PYR/M and succinate (Figure 5H). Maximal respiratory capacity after the addition of rotenone tended to decrease, but was no longer significant, indicating IND-IGIRKO muscle also showed a prominent complex I dysfunction. ATP synthesis rate was decreased 35% (Figure 5I) with PYR/M in IND-IGIRKO soleus compared with controls. Soleus respiratory capacity also tended to decrease with PC/malate substrates (Supplemental Figure 4E), and ATP production was significantly decreased (P < 0.05) (Supplemental Figure 4F). Interestingly, respiratory capacity in glycolytic EDL fibers was not changed in IND-IGIRKO with PYR/M/succinate, but ATP synthesis was decreased at low 75 μM ADP with PYR/M (data not shown). Respiratory capacity and ATP synthesis in mitochondrial isolates from quad/gast muscle of IND-IGIRKO were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 4, G and H). These data show that short-term deletion of IR/IGF1R decreases muscle strength and exercise capacity and acutely impairs mitochondrial respiration and energy production in soleus muscle fibers.

Protein carbonylation and H 2 O 2 production in quad was increased in IND-IGIRKO (Supplemental Figure 4, I–K). Furthermore, mRNA expression of antioxidant genes nuclear respiratory factor 1 (Nrf1), Sod1, and Txnrd1 and -2 were increased in IND-IGIRKO soleus, and Cat, Gpx4, and Nrf1 were increased in IND-IGIRKO quad (Supplemental Figure 4L) compared with controls. Thus, acute loss of IR/IGF1R in muscle decreased mitochondrial respiration and ATP production, particularly in oxidative soleus muscle, but also increased oxidative stress in mixed muscle groups, indicating that mitochondrial dysfunction occurs early and is not secondary to growth delay or other developmental abnormalities.

Acute loss of IR/IGF1R in muscle decreases complex I activity/content and mitochondrial area density with minimal alterations in biogenesis genes. To determine whether acute loss of IR/IGF1R affects electron transport chain function or abundance, we measured OXPHOS complex proteins, complex activities, and biomarkers of mitochondrial content 3 weeks after tamoxifen treatment in IND-IGIRKO. Complex I activity (Figure 5J) in quad was decreased by 50% in IND-IGIRKO. In contrast, complex II and complex III (Figure 5, K and L) activities in gast from IND-IGIRKO were not different. Activity of CS was not decreased in quad muscle homogenate (data not shown). Unlike in MIGIRKO, expression of complex I subunits Ndufb8 and Ndufs1 was robustly decreased in quad from IND-IGIRKO compared with IR/IGF1Rfl/fl, while other OXPHOS complex subunits were less affected (Figure 5, M–O). Voltage-gated anion channel (Vdac) protein was not altered (Figure 5, M and P), suggesting that overall mitochondrial protein content was not different in quad from IND-IGIRKO. To further evaluate mitochondrial content, we determined mitochondrial area of IMF mitochondria by TEM in soleus muscle (Figure 5Q). This analysis showed an approximately 35% decrease (Figure 5R) in IMF mitochondrial volume after acute loss of IR/IGF1R in IND-IGIRKO. Despite the decrease in mitochondrial area in soleus, we did not observe a consistent change in the expression of mitochondrial biogenesis genes. Levels of Ppargc1b mRNA were decreased in IND-IGIRKO soleus compared with controls, while Pprc1 was increased (Supplemental Figure 4M). In quad, Gabpb1 and Pprc1 were increased in IND-IGIRKO, while Tfam was decreased (Supplemental Figure 4M). Ppargc1a tended to decrease both in soleus and in quad but these changes did not reach statistical significance. These data indicate that acute loss of IR/IGF1R in muscle is associated with decreases in mitochondrial content and complex I activity, but does not correlate with a coordinate regulation of mitochondrial biogenesis genes.

Muscle mitochondrial protein synthesis and mitochondrial fusion proteins are decreased in IND-IGIRKO. The insulin/IGF-1/FoxO signaling axis is a critical regulator of muscle proteostasis and protein synthesis (12). We first measured total muscle protein synthesis rates using the SUnSET method (32). The decline in mitochondrial content by acute loss of IR/IGF1R in IND-IGIRKO was accompanied by decreased protein synthesis in muscle tissue homogenate as well as mitochondrial isolates (Supplemental Figure 4, N–P). Muscle protein synthesis is regulated by the mTORC1 pathway (33), but we observed a paradoxical activation in mTOR signaling in IND-IGIRKO, demonstrated by an increase in phosphorylation of 4ebp1 (Supplemental Figure 4, Q and R) with no change in S6 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 4, Q and S). Alternatively, fission/fusion dynamics may influence mitochondrial content and IND-IGIRKO showed a significant decrease in Opa1 (Supplemental Figure 4, T and U), but no change in Drp1 protein (Supplemental Figure 4, T and V).

Mitophagy flux is not increased by loss of IR/IGF1R in vivo and in vitro. Both perinatal and acute deletion of IR/IGF1R in muscle increases autophagy flux (the flow of proteins/cargo through the degradative process in lysosomes) via FoxOs (20), so we reasoned that mitophagy (the flow of mitochondrial proteins/cargo through autophagy) would be activated in IR/IGF1R deletion models and could contribute to the mitochondrial changes observed. Bnip3, a marker of mitophagy, was increased in MIGIRKO quad and tended to decrease in M-QKO (Figure 6, A and B). Bnip3 was also increased in mitochondrial-enriched fractions of IND-IGIRKO (Figure 6, C and D), which could indicate Bnip3–dependent mitophagy is activated in these muscles.

Figure 6 Mitophagy flux is not increased by loss of IR/IGF1R in vivo and in vitro. (A and B) Western blot images and densitometry of Bnip3 in quad tissue homogenate from MIGIRKO (A) and M-QKO (B) with respective controls (n = 3–4). (C and D) Western blot images of Bnip3 (C) and densitometry (D) in mitochondrial isolates in quad/gast muscle from IND-IGIRKO with respective controls (n = 5–6). (E and F) Western blot image from IND-MIGIRKO (E) with densitometry (F) of Bnip3 in quad tissue homogenate after 2-day colchicine or saline treatment (n = 3–4). (G) Western blot of IR and IGF1R from IR/IGF1Rfl/fl primary myotubes on day 6 of differentiation after Ad-Cre or Ad-Luc. (H) Measurement of mitophagy in primary myotubes at day 7 of differentiation, previously infected with Adeno–mito-Keima, Ad-Cre, and Ad-Luc. Myotubes were treated with or without insulin and CCCP for 4 hours prior to imaging for mitophagy index (n = 3 experiments). Mitophagy index is displayed as the ratio of mito-Keima fluorescence using 550 nm excitation versus 450 nm excitation (550/450 nm). (I) Confocal microscopy analysis of TA muscle from day-21 IND-IGIRKO and control mice after coelectroporation with the mitochondrial oxidation probe, MitoTimer, and lysosomal LAMP1-YFP. Merged panels are also presented in Supplemental Figure 6E. Original magnification, ×40. (J and K) Quantification of mitochondrial oxidation measured as MitoTimer red/green ratio (I) and colocalization of oxidized mitochondria (MitoTimer red/green ratio >2) and LAMP1-YFP measured as Manders’ coefficient (J) (n = 9–10). Results are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 vs. littermate control, t test for 2 groups. ##P < 0.01; ###P < 0.001, 3-way ANOVA.

To determine whether mitophagy flux is increased, MIGIRKO, IND-IGIRKO, and control mice were treated with saline or colchicine, a known autophagy inhibitor in muscle (34). First, we confirmed that bulk autophagy flux measured by accumulation of LC3-II after colchicine was appropriately increased in IND-IGIRKO (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Bnip3 protein was increased in IR/IGF1Rfl/fl after treatment with colchicine compared with saline (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E), indicating basal mitophagy flux could be measured in control mice. In contrast, there were no increases in Bnip3 expression between saline and colchicine treatment in IND-IGIRKO and MIGIRKO mice (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). We assessed and found minimal differences in another mitophagy marker, Pink1, in IR/IGF1Rfl/fl mice treated with or without colchicine (Supplemental Figure 5, F and G). However, Pink1 is a poor marker of muscle mitophagy in vivo (35, 36). These results indicate mitophagy flux was not increased and was actually impaired after deletion of IR/IGF1R, which is contrary to our hypothesis.

To develop a cell model for insulin regulation of mitochondrial function and mitophagy, we used C2C12 mouse skeletal muscle–derived cell lines, which have been extensively used to study metabolic diseases (37). C2C12 myotubes were pretreated with or without insulin and carbonyl cyanide m-chlorophenylhydrazone (CCCP) (a known mitophagy inducer) for 4 hours on day 7 of differentiation prior to metabolic analysis using the Seahorse XF24 analyzer. These results showed that insulin increases oxygen consumption rate (OCR) in C2C12 myotubes and that 4-hour pretreatment with CCCP (washed out immediately prior to mitochondrial analysis) decreased basal and maximal respiration, but insulin cotreatment with CCCP partially rescued the decline in basal and maximal respiration (Supplemental Figure 6A).

Given the challenges with quantifying mitophagy markers, we took advantage of a mitophagy biosensor, mito-Keima (38, 39). IR/IGF1Rfl/fl primary myotubes were infected with adenoviral-Cre (Ad-Cre) or control adenoviral-luciferase (Ad-Luc) and with adeno–mito-Keima to monitor mitophagy. By day 6 of differentiation, IR and IGF1R were completely knocked out (Figure 6G and and Supplemental Figure 6B). Western blots for LC3-II showed that autophagy was induced after CCCP treatment in both Ad-Luc and Ad-Cre cells, but insulin was able to mitigate the LC3-II accumulation only in Ad-Luc cells (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). CCCP increased the mitophagy index (ratio of mito-Keima fluorescence at 550 nm vs. 450 nm) equally in Ad-Luc and Ad-Cre cells (Figure 6H), indicating deletion of IR/IGF1R did not enhance or prevent the capacity to increase mitophagy in response to CCCP. Insulin treatment of Ad-Luc and Ad-Cre cells did not change the mitophagy index either when cells were treated alone or with CCCP (Figure 6H), indicating insulin does not regulate mitophagy in these cells. Thus, loss of IR/IGF1R in primary myotubes did not change basal or CCCP-induced mitophagy in vitro.

We utilized MitoTimer to monitor mitophagy in vivo, as it can serve as a proxy of mitochondrial degradation and hence, mitophagy (40, 41). We coelectroporated MitoTimer with the lysosomal protein marker LAMP1-YFP and mitochondrially targeted blue fluorescent protein (mitoBFP) into tibialis anterior (TA) muscle of IND-IGIRKO and control mice. Colocalization of MitoTimer with mitoBFP (Supplemental Figure 6E) indicated we achieved appropriate expression of the MitoTimer in mitochondria. Although we previously showed mild increases in H 2 O 2 and carbonylation, acute loss of IR/IGF1R in IND-IGIRKO did not show differences in the average red/green ratio compared with that in controls (Figure 6, I and J). Distribution of red/green ratio of MitoTimer images in TA from IND-IGIRKO and IR/IGF1Rfl/fl confirmed there were no differences in MitoTimer oxidation (Supplemental Figure 6F). In agreement with the expression of Bnip3 after colchicine, colocalization of red MitoTimer puncta (red/green ratio >2.0) and LAMP1-YFP was unchanged in IND-IGIRKO (Figure 6, I and K), indicating mitophagy was not activated in these mice. Thus, the mitochondrial dysfunction observed when IR and IGF1R are deleted in muscle is not due to increased mitophagy and clearance of mitochondria, but instead may be related to a reduction in mitophagy flux or alternative mechanisms.

Deletion of IR/IGF1R in muscle decreases complex I core subunits in a FoxO-dependent manner and disrupts complex I–dependent supercomplex assembly and activity. We demonstrated thus far that loss of insulin and IGF-1 action in muscle leads to a predominant defect in complex I–driven respiration. To determine whether the decline in mitochondrial function by loss of IR/IGF1R is transcriptionally regulated, we performed RNA-Seq analysis in quad from MIGIRKO and M-QKO mice. We performed a more detailed analysis of OXPHOS subunits and found a broad downregulation of OXPHOS with 28 genes out of 92 significantly (FDR < 0.01) decreased in MIGIRKO (Figure 7, A and B). None of these were significantly changed in M-QKO versus M-Qfl/fl controls, but a mitochondrial encoded gene, mt-Nd3, was decreased. Although M-QKO and MIGIRKO are generated from separate mouse lines (see Supplemental Methods), principal component analysis (PCA) from RNA-Seq results showed that IR/IGF1Rfl/fl and M-Qfl/fl controls clustered together, but were distinct from MIGIRKO and M-QKO (Supplemental Figure 7A). Twenty-four of the 28 OXPHOS genes that were downregulated in MIGIRKO were significantly increased when comparing M-QKO to MIGIRKO by an FDR of less than 0.01 (Supplemental Table 3). When analyzing subunits by individual complexes, we observed that 10 of the 14 complex I core subunits (71%) were highly repressed in MIGIRKO, but not in M-QKO (Figure 7A). Three genes (Sdha, Sdhc, and Sdhd) of complex II, 2 genes (mt-Cytb and Uqcrc2) of complex III, 3 genes (mt-Co1, Cox5a, and Cox5b) of complex IV, and 5 genes (Atp5a1, Atp5b, Atp5c1, Atp5h, and ATP5s) of complex V were decreased in MIGIRKO (Figure 7B). Acute deletion of IR/IGF1R in IND-IGIRKO also showed decreases in mRNA levels of subunits of complexes I–V both in soleus (Supplemental Figure 7B) and quad (Supplemental Figure 7C). In summary, both perinatal and acute loss of IR/IGF1R decreased OXPHOS subunit expression, particularly the core subunits of complex I, but deletion of FoxOs in conjunction with IR/IGF1R in muscle did not lead to this transcriptional decline.

Figure 7 Deletion of IR/IGF1R in muscle decreases complex I core subunits in a FoxO-dependent manner and disrupts complex I–dependent supercomplex assembly and activity. (A and B) Heatmaps displaying RNA-Seq transcript levels of OXPHOS subunits in mixture of quad and gast from MIGIRKO and M-QKO compared with floxed controls. Heatmap of complex I, including core complex subunits (A). Heatmap of complexes II–V (B) (n = 4–6). Floxed controls are combined M-IR/IGF1Rfl/fl and M-Qfl/fl controls. §§FDR < 0.01, §§§FDR< 0.001 MIGIRKO vs. floxed; #P < 0.05 M-QKO vs. floxed. (C–E) BN-PAGE (C) with densitometry of individual complexes I–V (D) and supercomplexes (E) in quad from IND-IGIRKO and IR/IGF1Rfl/fl (n = 5–6). C, complex. (F and G) Clear native gel showing complex I in-gel activity (F) and densitometry (G) in quad from IND-IGIRKO and IR/IGF1Rfl/fl (n = 4). Results are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 vs. littermate control, t test for 2 groups.

Blue native polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis (BN-PAGE) in IND-IGIRKO showed that only complex I content was significantly decreased in quad (Figure 7, C and D). Supercomplexes III+IV, supercomplexes I+IV, supercomplexes I+III, and supercomplexes I+III+IV were all significantly decreased in quad from IND-IGIRKO compared with controls (Figure 7, C and E). Soleus muscle showed a more robust decrease in complexes I, II, III, and IV and supercomplexes I+IV (Supplemental Figure 7, D–F) in IND-IGIRKO. In contrast, MIGIRKO quad only showed a decrease in complex II and no decreases in content of complex I and supercomplexes (Supplemental Figure 7, G–I). Interestingly, in-gel activity of complex I in MIGIRKO was not different from that of IR/IGF1R controls, but the background staining in the lane, possibly due to increased oxidative damage, may have altered this measurement (Supplemental Figure 7, J–L). M-QKO did not show differences in levels of complexes or supercomplexes (Supplemental Figure 7, M–O). Finally, in-gel activity of quad muscle from IND-IGIRKO showed free complex I was unchanged, whereas complex I–containing supercomplex activity was decreased in supercomplexes I+IV, supercomplexes I+III, and supercomplexes I+III+IV in IND-IGIRKO compared with controls (Figure 7, F and G). Taken together, these data indicate that IR/IGF1R signaling in muscle regulates mitochondrial complex I subunit transcription as well as complex/supercomplex function by suppressing FoxO transcription factors.