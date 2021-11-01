NK cell receptor and ligand composition influences the clearance of SARS-CoV-2

Viral load quantification by real-time PCR. Specimens, including oropharyngeal swab and sputum, for each patient were collected and analyzed for SARS-CoV-2 RNA using quantitative real-time reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) in accordance with the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (TCDC) guidance (42, 43). The cycle threshold (C t ) values of qRT-PCR were used to quantify the viral loads for each patient.

Sample preparation for mass cytometry. Samples were processed as previously described, with some modifications (44, 45). Briefly, human PBMCs were isolated by density gradient centrifugation using Ficoll-Paque PLUS (GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences AB) and stored frozen. The PBMCs were thawed for experiments and rested in RPMI with 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS) for 15 minutes. Then, cells were incubated with a cell-surface antibody cocktail prepared in cell staining media (CSM: PBS with 0.5% protease-free bovine serum albumin and 0.02% NaN 3 ) in a final volume of 100 μL for 30 minutes to 1 hour at room temperature. After washing the cells once with CSM and once with serum-free RPMI medium, cells were stained with cisplatin (Sigma-Aldrich) at a final concentration of 25 μM for 1 minute at room temperature to label dead cells and then quenched by adding an equal volume of RPMI with 10% FBS for 3 minutes for viability staining. Cells were fixed in 1.6% paraformaldehyde (Electron Microscopy Sciences) in PBS at room temperature for 10 minutes, and 100% ice-cold methanol was used to permeabilize cells on ice for 10 minutes. For intracellular marker staining, cells were washed twice with CSM and stained with an intracellular antibody cocktail prepared in CSM in a final volume 100 μL for 30 minutes to 1 hour at room temperature. The antibodies used are listed in Supplemental Tables 2–4. Cells were then washed twice with CSM and stained with Cell-ID Intercalator-Ir (191Ir and 193Ir; Fluidigm) at a final concentration of 125 nM in 500 μL 4% fresh paraformaldehyde (diluted in PBS) overnight at 4°C to stain DNA. Finally, cells were resuspended in MilliQ water containing EQ Four Element Calibration Beads (Fluidigm) for normalization, and data were acquired on a CyTOF2 mass cytometer (Fluidigm). For the live-cell barcoding, PBMCs from 1 patient and 1 healthy donor were incubated with individual platinum-labeled CD45 antibody conjugates separately. Cells were then washed and pooled together for subsequent incubation with cell-surface antibody cocktail, as described previously (46). For the coculture experiments with 721.221 cells and for epithelial cell ligand profiling experiments, cells were stained with cisplatin, fixed, barcoded using palladium and permeabilized with saponin as previously described (44, 45, 50), and stained with indicated antibody panels.

Data acquisition, analysis, and diversity calculation for mass cytometry. Data in raw FCS files were normalized using the Fluidigm Helios software or the Premessa R package and gated in Cytobank (Supplemental Figure 5C). The marker intensities were arcsinh transformed with a cofactor of 5, analyzed, and visualized using viSNE and FlowSOM (Cytobank). Diversity scores for each patient were calculated based on the Boolean expression of 22 NK surface markers (CD38, NTB, CD16, 2B4, CD161, NKG2D, DNAM1, TIGIT, NKp46, NKp30, NKG2A, CD7, LILRB1, CD86, CD57, NKG2C, CD96, HLA-DR, KIR2DL1, KIR3DL1, KIR2DL3, and CD56) using the inverse Simpson index (27). The mouse A20 cell line was stained as the negative control, and the 99th percentile intensity of each marker was defined as the threshold for Boolean gating.

Machine learning. The eXtreme Gradient Boosting (XGBoost), a robust algorithm in classifying tasks (47), was applied to classify subsets of NK cells using 30 surface markers. Because of the difference in intensity value ranges between TNF-α and CD107a, we first normalized their intensities by subtraction of their positive threshold values for each cell (99th percentile intensity at time point 0 was defined as the positive threshold). Then, we divided the NK cells based on the normalized intensity ratios of TNF-α to CD107a into TNF-αhi (intensity ratio ≥ 6) and CD107ahi (intensity ratio ≤ 1/6) groups. The XGBoost library was implemented in the Scikit-Learn for Machine Learning analysis (48). To avoid overfitting, we applied 10-fold cross validation in which 80% of the data were used for training models and the remaining 20% of data were withheld for evaluation of the prediction performance. In the training process, accuracy and area under the receiver operating characteristic (AUROC) curve were required to improve at least once every 2 rounds. In addition to trainable parameters, hyperparameters of XGBoost were tuned and optimized. The model that achieved the highest AUROC score had parameters ETA = 0.1, MAX_DEPTH = 8, SUBSAMPLE = 0.8, MIN_CHILD_WEIGHT = 0.05, and L1_ALPHA = 1; other parameters were set to default values. These hyperparameters were then used to train the final model on the entirety of the data sets with 2,262 cells. Additionally, we implemented the built-in function of XGBoost library to obtain an importance score for each feature from the final model.

Cells and culture conditions. HEK293T cells were obtained from American Type Culture Collection. The 721.221 cells were a gift from Garry Nolan’s lab at Stanford University. ACE2-expressing A549 and Calu-1 cells (49) were cultured in DMEM/F12 with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin. A549-ACE2-luciferase cells were generated by infecting A549-ACE2 cells with pLAS5w.FLuc.PeGFP lentivirus (RNAi core, Academia Sinica). HEK293T and 721.221 cells were cultured in DMEM with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin or RPMI 1640 with 10% FBS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin, respectively. Cells were incubated at 37°C in 5% CO 2 .

Coculture of 721.221 cells and NK cells. Primary NK cells were processed as previously described, with some modifications (50, 51). Primary NK cells were purified from PBMCs using an NK cell isolation kit (Miltenyi Biotec), which results in at least 90% purity, and were incubated overnight with or without 10 IU/mL IL-2 (R&D Systems). For coculturing, 721.221 cells were incubated with primary NK cells at a 1:1 ratio in U-bottomed 96-well plates containing RPMI 1640 with 10% FBS and 1× Brefeldin plus Monensin (BD Biosciences) and anti-CD107a antibody. The cells were maintained at 37°C in 5% CO 2 atmosphere. Samples were collected at hourly intervals over a 9-hour time course and were analyzed by mass cytometry. The expression level of DNAM1 and TIGIT was measured for IL-2–primed or unprimed NK cells using flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 5D). The DNAM1hi and DNAM1lo NK cells expressed similar levels of IL-2 receptors (Supplemental Figure 5E).

TICONET construction on the 721.221 cells and NK cell coculture and the FLOW-MAP data set. The pipeline to build the TICONET based on the 37 marker intensities from NK cells (37) and 32 marker intensities from the mouse embryonic stem cells (38) consisted of 3 steps. First, all cells in the 0-hour time point were clustered into 11 clusters using FlowSOM (52), and the mouse embryonic stem cells collected on day 0 were used as the initial nodes in the network. Second, the network was built by calculating Pearson’s correlation coefficients of all cell-cell pairs with the cutoff set at 0.99. Third, the medians of the marker intensities in each time-ordered level in the TICONET were calculated and visualized using R language.

KIR genotyping. Genomic DNA from each patient was extracted from peripheral blood leukocytes using the DNeasy Blood & Tissue Kit (Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions, and samples were stored at −20°C until analysis. KIR ligand genotyping was performed using the KIR HLA ligand kit (CareDx) as per the manufacturer’s instructions.

Immunofluorescence and immunohistochemistry. Lung tissue samples from patients with COVID-19 were embedded into paraffin following standard protocols and sectioned at a thickness of 4 μm using a microtome. For immunohistochemistry and immunofluorescence staining, procedures described previously (44) were followed, with some modifications. The sections were deparaffinized, rehydrated, and immersed in epitope retrieval buffer (10 mM sodium citrate, pH 6) in a pressure cooker. The sections were then rinsed twice with water and once with wash buffer (Tris-buffered saline plus 0.1% Tween, pH 7.2). After blocking with normal human serum in Tris-buffered saline for 1 hour, sections were incubated with primary antibodies (anti–N protein antibody, clone 36, a gift from An-Suei Yang, Genomics Research Center, Academia Sinica; anti-CD155 antibody, clone D8A5G, Cell Signaling Technology; anti–nectin-4 antibody, clone EPR15613-68) overnight at 4°C in a humidified chamber. Sections were then washed twice with wash buffer and incubated for 1 hour at 25°C with secondary antibodies and counterstained with DAPI. Images were obtained on a Leica Eclipse E400 microscope equipped with a SPOT RT color digital camera model 2.1.1 (Diagnostic Instruments).

Ex vivo NK cell activation, expansion, and isolation. To expand and promote NK cytolytic activity, PBMCs were cocultured with K562-41BBL-mbIL-15 cells (a gift from Chang Yu-Hsiang, National Taiwan University) in a G-Rex 24-well culture plate (Wilson Wolf) in X-VIVO 15 medium with 5% human serum and 10 IU/mL IL-2 (R&D Systems). The medium was refreshed on days 3 and 5 with medium containing IL-2. After expansion for 7 days, NK cells were enriched with an NK cell isolation kit (Miltenyi Biotec) to at least 90% purity. The immunophenotypes of unexpanded or expanded NK cells were profiled using mass cytometry (Supplemental Figure 5F).

Murine xenograft model. An aliquot of 5 × 106 Calu-1 RFP– and Calu-1 RFP+ (1:1) was injected subcutaneously into the right flank of NOD.Cg-Prkdcscid Il2rgtm1Wjl Tg(IL15)1Sz/SzJ mice (NSG-TG-HuIL15, Jackson Laboratory, 32–40 weeks old, male), followed by intravenous injection of PBS (n = 7) or 1 × 106 primary NK cells (n = 7) per mouse. After 3 days, mice were sacrificed and the tumor tissues were collected. The tumor tissues were minced in RPMI containing 10% FBS, collagenase IV (1 mg/mL), and DNase I (0.1 mg/mL) to dissociate the tumor cells. The cells were then stained with Annexin V (BD Biosciences) and DAPI in Annexin V assay buffer (BD Biosciences) for 15 minutes. The percentage of dead cells was determined by flow cytometry, and the background death rate (determined using dissociated cells from PBS-treated control animals) was subtracted. Mice were maintained as small breeding colonies in a specific pathogen–free environment of the animal facilities of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences, Academia Sinica. Protocols for the mouse experiments were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee, Academia Sinica.

SARS-CoV-2 isolation and infection. Target cells were infected with patient-derived SARS-CoV-2 at MOI 0.1 (2,000 PFU/well). Virus was isolated by the TCDC and amplified in Vero E6 cells in MEM supplemented with 2% FBS at 37°C and 5% CO 2 . The ACE2-expressing A549 and Calu-1 cells were plated at a density of 5 × 105 cells per well in a 6-well plate and infected with SARS-CoV-2 for 24 hours. All procedures were conducted following the laboratory biosafety guidelines of the TCDC and were conducted in a biosafety level 3 facility in the Institute of Biomedical Sciences, Academia Sinica.

SARS-CoV-2 spike pseudovirus production and infection. pCMV-SARS-CoV-2G was constructed by replacing the open reading frame of VSV-G envelope protein in pCMV-VSV-G vector (Addgene, 8454) with the human codon-optimized spike gene of SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2–based pseudoviruses were produced by transient transfection of HEK293T cells using X-tremeGENE HP DNA Transfection Reagent (Roche) with 30 μg of vector plasmid (pLAS2w.RFP-C.Ppuro, National RNAi Core Facility Platform at the Institute of Molecular Biology/Genomics Research Center, Academia Sinica), 30 μg of the lentiviral helper plasmid pCMV-dR8.2 dvpr (Addgene, 8455), and 15 μg pCMV-SARS-CoV-2G. Transfection was carried out in 15-cm dishes according to the manufacturer’s instructions. SARS-CoV-2 spike pseudovirions encoding RFP were efficiently released into the supernatant. The A549 cells and the Calu-1 cells, both expressing ACE2, were infected with SARS-CoV-2–based pseudovirus for 24 hours.

In vitro killing assay. Calu-1 cells that overexpress ACE2 were seeded at 10,000 cells per well in 96-well plates after 24 hours of SARS-CoV-2 infection or mock treatment and then incubated with or without 10 μg/mL human TIGIT protein, human IgG1 Fc tag (GeneTex) at 37°C for 30 minutes and then cocultured with primary NK cells that were isolated from PBMCs of healthy donors using an NK cell isolation kit (Miltenyi Biotec) or by sorting using a FACSAria (BD Biosciences) for the DNAM1+TIGIT+ population. After coculture at 37°C for 2 hours, the cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde at room temperature for 30 minutes, permeabilized using cold 100% methanol at –80°C overnight, and washed in FACS buffer (PBS, 0.5%–1% bovine serum albumin, 0.1% NaN 3 ). Samples were then stained with BV510 anti–human CD45 antibody (BioLegend, clone HI30) at 4°C for 30 minutes, and then incubated with anti–N protein antibody (a gift from An-Suei Yang’s Lab), PE anti–cleaved PARP (BioLegend, clone QA17A17), and Alexa Fluor 594 goat anti–human IgG secondary antibody (Jackson ImmunoResearch). The killing efficiency was determined by flow cytometry and calculated based on the percentage of cleaved PARP in N protein–positive cells relative to signal from wells containing only the target cells.

A549 cells that express ACE2, SARS-CoV-2 spike pseudovirus, and luciferase were seeded at 5,000 cells per well in 96-well plates. For the killing assay, enriched primary NK cells were incubated with these target cells at ratios of 10:1, 2.5:1, and 1.25:1 at 37°C for 4 hours. The killing efficiency was determined by quantification of the decrease in cell-associated luciferase activity, as previously described (53).

Quantification of IL-2 receptor in PBMCs. Human PBMCs were stained with PE anti–human CD56 (BioLegend, clone MEM-188), PE-Cy7 anti–human CD3 (BD Biosciences, clone UCHT1), APC anti–human CD226 (DNAM-1; BioLegend, clone 11A8), PE/Cy7 anti–human CD122 IL-2Rβ (BioLegend, clone TU27), PerCP/Cy5.5 anti–human CD25 (BioLegend, clone BC96), and BUV563 rat anti–human CD132 (BD Biosciences, clone TUGh4) antibodies at 4°C for 30 minutes, and then cells were washed in FACS buffer. Data were acquired on an LSRII cytometer (BD Biosciences) and were analyzed based on fluorescence minus one or biological comparison controls using FlowJo software (BD Biosciences) (Supplemental Figure 5E).

Statistics. GraphPad Prism was used to prepare box-and-whisker plots and for unpaired comparisons and linear regression. Fitting of generalized linear models and visualization were performed using stats, ggplot2, and pheatmap from the R package. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. Peripheral blood samples were collected from 21 donors who had COVID-19 as confirmed by RT-PCR and who provided written informed consent (IRB protocol: AS-IRB-BM-20006 v.2.). Peripheral blood samples from healthy donors were obtained from the Stanford Blood Center or donors in Taiwan who provided written informed consent. Mouse experimental procedures were reviewed and approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee of Academia Sinica, Taipei, Taiwan.