GIPR agonism mediates weight-independent insulin sensitization by tirzepatide in obese mice

To determine if tirzepatide improves insulin sensitivity, we conducted a series of chronic studies in high-fat diet–fed obese IR mice. Treatment with tirzepatide reduced body weight, food intake, tissue weights, and plasma leptin (Figure 1, A–C). Fourteen days of treatment with tirzepatide reduced circulating triglyceride levels and free fatty acids (FFAs) and lowered hepatic lipid content (Figure 1, D and E). In line with improved glucose homeostasis, tirzepatide reduced fed (Figure 1F) and fasted (Figure 1G) blood glucose and plasma insulin, while increasing circulating levels of the insulin sensitizers adiponectin and IGFBP2 (refs. 33, 34 and Figure 1H). Furthermore, in accordance with a state of heightened insulin sensitivity, tirzepatide improved insulin tolerance (Figure 1I). Importantly, chronic treatment with tirzepatide reduced body weight and food intake and enhanced markers of insulin sensitivity when dosed at room temperature (24°C, Figure 1) and thermal neutral (27°C) conditions (Supplemental Figure 1, A–E; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146353DS1). To directly investigate if tirzepatide improves systemic insulin sensitivity, we performed hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp studies in obese IR mice (Figure 2). Tirzepatide enhanced systemic insulin sensitivity, such that a 5.2-fold increase in the glucose infusion rate (GIR) was required to maintain euglycemia when compared with vehicle-treated animals (Figure 2A). There was no effect of tirzepatide on endogenous glucose production (EGP, Figure 2B), suggesting that enhanced whole-body glucose disposal was driven by improved peripheral insulin sensitivity. To elucidate which tissues accounted for the enhanced insulin sensitization, we measured 2-[1-14C] deoxy-D-glucose uptake. Tirzepatide increased insulin stimulated glucose disposal in skeletal muscle (Figure 2, C–E) and WAT (Figure 2, F and G). These experiments indicate that tirzepatide is a highly effective insulin sensitizer in obese IR mice, with enhanced insulin-stimulated glucose disposal in skeletal muscle and adipose tissue, appearing to account for the glycemic benefits.

Figure 1 Chronic treatment with tirzepatide enhanced insulin tolerance in obese mice. Obese insulin-resistant mice were dosed once daily for 14 days with vehicle or tirzepatide (TZP, 10 nmol/kg; n = 5–8 per group). (A) Daily body weight and food intake. (B) Tissue weights, (C) plasma, (D) leptin triglycerides and free fatty acids (FFA), and (E) liver triglyceride after 14 days of treatment. (F) Fed and (G) fasted blood glucose and plasma insulin. (H) Fed adiponectin and insulin-like growth factor binding protein 2 (IGFBP2). (I) Insulin tolerance test. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle. Statistical analyses performed included (A) 2-way ANOVA, (B–H) Student’s unpaired t test, and (I) 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test, where appropriate.

Figure 2 Chronic treatment with tirzepatide ameliorates insulin resistance in mice. Obese insulin-resistant mice were dosed once daily for 14 days with vehicle or tirzepatide (TZP, 10 nmol/kg; n = 13–15 per group). Following 14 days of treatment, insulin sensitivity was assessed via a hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp. (A) Average glucose infusion rates (GIR) throughout and GIR during the final 30 minutes of the clamp. (B) Endogenous glucose production (EGP). Insulin-stimulated glucose disposal in (C) white gastrocnemius, (D) red gastrocnemius, (E) soleus skeletal muscle, (F) epididymal (eWAT), and (G) inguinal (iWAT) white adipose tissue. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle. Statistical analyses performed included Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Bonferroni multiple comparisons test, where appropriate.

One of the most effective approaches to achieving clinically meaningful improvements in glycemic control is weight loss (35). Therefore, to determine if the effect of tirzepatide on systemic insulin sensitivity is driven in a weight-dependent and/or -independent manner, we compared the insulin-sensitizing action of tirzepatide to a selective GLP-1RA (semaglutide), a mechanism that has been shown to ameliorate IR entirely due to weight loss (36). For these studies, we matched weight loss in obese IR mice by dosing tirzepatide (3 nmol/kg) at a 3-fold lower dose than semaglutide (10 nmol/kg). To further control for weight-driven improvements in insulin sensitivity, we pair fed (PF) a group of animals the same daily food intake as animals dosed with tirzepatide. Chronic administration of either agent reduced body weight and food intake in obese IR mice (Figure 3A). Following 14 days of treatment, there was no difference in weight loss in animals treated with tirzepatide versus those treated with semaglutide. Tirzepatide reduced fasting glucose levels lower than those seen in semaglutide-treated or PF animals (Supplemental Figure 1G). Tirzepatide, semaglutide, and PF reduced fasting insulin when compared with that in vehicle-treated animals (Supplemental Figure 1H). To compare the insulin-sensitizing effects of the 2 treatments, we conducted hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp experiments following the 14 days of dosing. Strikingly, despite eliciting equivalent weight loss, administration of tirzepatide increased whole-body insulin sensitivity more than that achieved in the semaglutide treatment and PF groups (Figure 3B). Tirzepatide increased the GIR by 4.7-fold, while the semaglutide and PF groups increased the GIR by 3.5-fold and 3-fold, respectively, when compared with the vehicle-treated group. There was a 1.4-fold and 1.5-fold increase in the GIR in animals administered tirzepatide when compared with treatment with semaglutide or PF, respectively (Figure 3C). Importantly, comparing the insulin-sensitizing action of tirzepatide to that of the weight-matched groups (semaglutide and PF) indicated that the weight-independent effect of tirzepatide accounts for 30% of the total improvement in insulin sensitivity in obese IR mice. No effect on EGP was observed for any of the groups (Figure 3D). Tirzepatide augmented insulin-stimulated glucose disposal in skeletal muscle significantly more than semaglutide (Figure 3, E–G), while inducing insulin stimulated uptake more than PF in epididymal WAT and BAT (P = 0.09; Figure 3, H–J). These data further support the notion that tirzepatide is indeed a highly effective insulin sensitizer capable of improving IR in both a weight-dependent and -independent manner. Such improvements in whole-body insulin sensitivity associated with the tirzepatide treatment shed light on the improvement in glycemic control observed clinically with tirzepatide when compared with GLP-1R agonism (31).

Figure 3 Tirzepatide enhances insulin sensitivity in a weight-dependent and -independent manner. Obese insulin-resistant mice dosed once daily with vehicle, semaglutide, or tirzepatide for 14 days (n = 14–15 per group). (A) Daily body weight and food intake. Following 14 days of treatment, insulin sensitivity was assessed via a hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp. (B) Average glucose infusion rates (GIR) throughout and during the final 30 minutes of the clamp. (C) Average GIR fold change when comparing TZP to that of weight-matched groups during the final 30 minutes of the clamp. (D) Endogenous glucose production (EGP). Insulin-stimulated glucose disposal in (E–G) skeletal muscle, (H and I) white adipose tissue (epididymal and inguinal adipose tissue [eWAT and iWAT]), and (J) brown adipose tissue (interscapular brown adipose tissue [iBAT]). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle, #P < 0.05 compared with semaglutide, and §P < 0.05 compared with pair fed. Statistical analyses performed included 1-way ANOVA or Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Bonferroni multiple comparisons test, where appropriate.

To determine if GIPRA pharmacology accounts for the weight-independent insulin sensitization effect of tirzepatide, we utilized obese IR germline GLP-1R–null mice (Glp-1r–/– mice, ref. 28). This approach enabled determining whether tirzepatide improves insulin sensitivity by engaging only the GIPR, importantly, in the absence of weight loss. Glp-1r–/– mice are reported to be protected from diet-induced obesity (37). Thus, to maximize weight gain, circumvent protection from obesity, and ensure a state of IR, we exposed Glp-1r–/– animals to a 60% HFD and minimized thermal stress by housing animals in a thermal neutral (27°C) environment (38). Following 12 weeks of HFD, Glp-1r–/– mice had become obese (body weight >50g), gaining equivalent body weight and fat mass to WT animals (Figure 4, A and B). To investigate whether engagement of the GIPR was sufficient for tirzepatide to improve insulin sensitivity, Glp-1r–/– mice were dosed daily for 2 weeks with vehicle or tirzepatide. In accordance with previous studies using GIPR agonists in obese IR mice (24, 28), chronic treatment with tirzepatide had no effect on body weight, food intake, and fasted insulin, while there was a decrease in fasting glucose in Glp-1r–/– mice (Figure 4, C and D). Following 14 days of treatment, hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp studies were performed and showed that, even without weight loss in the Glp-1r–/– mice, tirzepatide induced a 1.7-fold increase in the GIR compared with vehicle-treated animals (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 2A). Importantly, this was a similar magnitude to that observed for the weight-independent effect of tirzepatide on insulin sensitivity in WT mice (Figure 3C). There was no effect of tirzepatide on EGP in Glp-1r–/– mice (Figure 4F). Furthermore, in line with an adipose tissue–specific action of GIPRA, Glp-1r–/– mice treated with tirzepatide showed enhanced insulin-stimulated glucose uptake only in WAT (Figure 4J). There was no effect of tirzepatide on insulin-stimulated glucose uptake in skeletal muscle and subcutaneous WAT (Figure 4, G–I and K). In total, these data support the hypothesis that GIPR agonism accounts for the weight-independent insulin-sensitizing action of tirzepatide. Our findings in mice reported here provide translational insight into how GIPR agonism may contribute to the robust glycemic profile of tirzepatide treatment in patients with T2DM (31).

Figure 4 GIPR agonism contributes to the weight-independent insulin sensitization action of tirzepatide. WT (C57BL/6J) and germline, whole-body, glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor–KO mice (Glp-1r–/– mice) were individually housed in a temperature-controlled (27˚C) environment with a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle and fed a high-fat (60% of calories from fat) diet for 12 weeks. (A) Weekly body weight and food intake. (B) Fat and lean mass after 12 weeks of high-fat feeding. Obese insulin-resistant Glp-1r–/– mice, dosed once daily with either vehicle (n = 12–15) or tirzepatide (TZP, 10 nmol/kg) for 14 days. (C) Daily body weight and food intake. (D) Fasting blood glucose and plasma insulin following 14 days of treatment. Following 14 days of treatment, insulin sensitivity was assessed via a hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp. (E) Average glucose infusion rate (GIR) and that during the final 30 minutes of the clamp. (F) Endogenous glucose production (EGP). Insulin-stimulated glucose disposal in (G) soleus, (H) red, and (I) white gastrocnemius skeletal muscle as well as (J) epididymal white adipose tissue (eWAT) and (K) inguinal white adipose tissue (iWAT). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle. Statistical analyses performed included Student’s unpaired t test, 2-way ANOVA, where appropriate.

To complement studies conducted in Glp-1r–/– mice with tirzepatide, we further investigated whether chronic engagement of the GIPR improves insulin sensitivity. Here, we developed an acylated (C-20) long-acting (Figure 5A), potent, and selective GIPR agonist (Table 1). Following a single s.c. dose of LAGIPRA (200 nmol/kg), the mean apparent clearance and mean half-life were 8.76 mL/h/kg and 6.29 hours, respectively (Table 1). In vivo, pharmacokinetic (PK) analysis in combination with glucose tolerance assays indicated that LAGIPRA had an exposure sufficient for a once-a-day dosing paradigm in mice (Table 1 and Figure 5B). Further, LAGIPRA showed selectivity for mouse GIPR, as it reduced hyperglycemia in intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test experiments in Glp-1r–/– mice (Figure 5, B and C) but had no effect in Gipr-deficient (Gipr–/–) animals (Figure 5D). Dose-response studies in WT animals indicated that maximum efficacy for glucose lowering with LAGIPRA occurred at 300 nmol/kg (Figure 5B). Therefore, we used this dose (300 nmol/kg/d) for all subsequent studies. Chronic treatment of obese mice with LAGIPRA (300 nmol/kg/d) had no effect on daily body weight, food intake, energy expenditure, or substrate utilization rates (Supplemental Figure 2, A–H). Next, we determined if LAGIPRA enhanced insulin sensitivity in obese IR mice. Chronic treatment of obese IR mice with LAGIPRA had a small (4% reduction) effect on body weight and transient reduction (during the first 24–48 hours) in food intake (Figure 6A). Following 14 days of treatment, LAGIPRA decreased fasting glucose and insulin (Figure 6B). To determine specifically if chronic engagement of the GIPR improves insulin sensitivity, we again conducted hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp studies. Importantly, and similar to tirzepatide administration in Glp-1r–/– mice, chronic treatment with LAGIPRA improved whole-body insulin sensitivity, with a 1.7-fold increase in the GIR (Figure 6C). There was no effect of LAGIPRA on EGP (Figure 6D). While there was no effect of LAGIPRA treatment on skeletal muscle insulin sensitivity (Figure 6, E–G), LAGIPRA enhanced insulin sensitivity in both visceral and s.c. WAT, as demonstrated by increased glucose uptake (Figure 6, H and I). Thus, in line with the effect of tirzepatide in WT and Glp-1r–/– mice, chronic GIPR agonism improves systemic insulin sensitivity in obese IR mice, an effect that may be mediated via actions in adipose tissue.

Figure 5 Development and characterization of a long-acting GIPR agonist. (A) Structure schematic of a long-acting glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor agonist (LAGIPRA). Intraperitoneal glucose tolerance tests in (B) WT and (C) germline whole-body glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor–KO mice (Glp-1r–/– mice) and (D) glucose-insulinotropic polypeptide receptor–null mice (Gipr–/– mice) dosed s.c. with vehicle (LAGIPRA, 1000 nmol/kg, n = 5) or long-acting glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist (LAGLP-1RA; semaglutide [30 nmol/kg], n = 5) 16 hours prior to assay. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle. Statistical analyses performed included a 1-way ANOVA, followed by Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test, where appropriate.

Figure 6 LAGIPRA improves insulin sensitivity in obese insulin-resistant mice. High-fat diet–fed obese insulin-resistant mice dosed daily with either vehicle (n = 8–14) or a long-acting glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor agonist (LAGIPRA, n = 8–14) for 14 days. (A) Daily body weight and food intake. (B) Fasting blood glucose and plasma insulin following 14 days of treatment. Hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp following 14 days of treatment. (C) Average glucose infusion rates throughout and during the final 30 minutes of clamp (GIR). (D) Endogenous glucose production (EGP). Insulin-stimulated glucose disposal in (E) soleus, (F) red, and (G) white gastrocnemius skeletal muscle and (H) epididymal white adipose tissue (eWAT) and (I) inguinal white adipose tissue (iWAT). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle. Statistical analyses performed included Student’s unpaired t test, 2-way ANOVA, or Kruskal-Wallis test, where appropriate.

Table 1 In vitro potency and pharmacokinetic analysis

To elucidate the potential mechanism(s) by which tirzepatide (and GIPR agonism) improved insulin sensitivity, we conducted RNA-Seq analysis in several tissues. Interestingly, there was no effect of tirzepatide or LAGIPRA on metabolic genes in skeletal muscle or WAT (data not shown). Unexpectedly, the most marked differences were found in BAT, where both tirzepatide and LAGIPRA treatment robustly induced the expression of genes associated with the catabolism of glucose, lipid, and BCAAs (Figure 7). BAT is a metabolically active organ that has a robust capacity to lower circulating metabolites, including glucose, lipids, and BCAAs (39–41). Importantly, this metabolic action is tightly linked to its ability to improve metabolic homeostasis in preclinical models and humans with obesity and/or T2DM (41–43). Here, a total of 3671 and 1908 genes were found to be differentially regulated by treatment with tirzepatide or LAGIPRA, respectively, in BAT (Figure 7A). Overall, 1926 and 1296 genes were upregulated and 1745 and 612 genes were downregulated by tirzepatide and LAGIPRA, respectively. Consistent with GIPR engagement, 703 upregulated and 198 downregulated genes were shared between tirzepatide and LAGIPRA treatment. Accordingly, gene set enrichment analysis of differentially expressed genes indicated that tirzepatide and LAGIPRA effected similar molecular targets, including pathways associated with cellular and mitochondrial metabolism. Specifically, tirzepatide and/or LAGIPRA treatment induced the mRNA expression of metabolic transcriptional regulators (ChREBP, SREBP-1, RXRβ, PPARγ, and KLF-15; Figure 7B and Supplemental Figure 3) and recruited genes associated with the uptake, storage, breakdown, and oxidation of glucose and lipids in BAT (GLUT1, GLUT4, ATGL, DGAT1, and DGAT2; Supplemental Figure 3). Interestingly, tirzepatide and LAGIPRA treatment induced the expression of BCAT2 and BCKDH, enzymes that catalyze the first and second steps of BCAA catabolism, respectively (Figure 7B). Furthermore, LAGIPRA treatment, in particular, induced expression of genes associated with downstream steps in BCAA catabolism (e.g., HIBCH, HIBADH, ACAD8, ACADm, IVD, MCEE, and MCCC2; Figure 7B). Consistent with increased TCA cycle flux and electron transport, tirzepatide and/or LAGIPRA treatment stimulated the recruitment of genes associated with mitochondrial substrate transport (e.g., CPT1A, MPC2, MCAT, SLC25A39, SLC25A11, SLC25A22, and SLC25A29), fatty acid oxidation (PDK2, ACAD8, ACAD9, ACAD10, ACADL, ACADVL, and ACADM), electron transport activity (COX5A, COX5B, COX7A1, COX8b, COX17, COX6B1, COX10, and COX11), and thermogenic capacity (UCP1; Supplemental Figure 3). There was no effect of PF on several of these genes, suggesting that GIPR agonism mediates a direct and weight-independent induction of metabolic pathways associated with the oxidation of glucose, lipids, and BCAAs in BAT.

Figure 7 Tirzepatide and GIPR agonism induced BCAA catabolic gene expression in BAT in obese IR mice. High-fat diet–fed obese insulin-resistant mice (C57BL/6J) were dosed once daily with vehicle (saline, n = 6), tirzepatide (TZP, n = 6), a long-acting glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor agonist (LAGIPRA, n = 6), or saline (pair fed, n = 6). Following 14 days of treatment, tissue samples were collected for metabolic and molecular analyses. (A) Venn diagram of differentially (up- and downregulated gene expression) expressed genes (FDR < 0.05). (B) Heatmap of RNA-Seq expression Z-scores computed for genes associated with the branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) pathway in brown adipose tissue (BAT). *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle and #P < 0.05 compared with pair fed. Statistical analyses was performed using 1-way ANOVA, followed by FDR correction, where appropriate.

Of particular interest, we found that TZP modulated BCAA metabolism in BAT. To determine if the induction of BCAA catabolic genes in BAT resulted in a functional outcome, we investigated the effect of tirzepatide and LAGIPRA on tissue and circulating levels of BCAA. There was an increase in BCAAs (valine, leucine, and isoleucine) in BAT of mice treated with either tirzepatide or LAGIPRA (Table 2). Furthermore, indicative of tissue level catabolism of BCAAs, there was an increase in the BCAA catalytic product glutamate (a product of the first step of BCAA catabolism) in BAT of mice treated with tirzepatide (Table 2). In line with tissue changes affecting circulating BCAA, tirzepatide treatment decreased plasma levels of BCAAs (valine, leucine, and isoleucine) and BCAA catalytic products glutamate and branched-chain α-ketoacids (BCKAs; α-ketoisocaproate and α-keto-β-methylvalerate; Table 2). Interestingly, while there was no effect of LAGIPRA treatment on BCAA levels, but consistent with the robust effect of LAGIPRA on BCAA catabolic genes, LAGIPRA decreased circulating levels of BCKAs α-ketoisocaproate and α-keto-β-methylvalerate (Table 2). The translational relevance of these preclinical studies is exemplified by post hoc analysis of clinical data, suggesting that the weight-independent insulin-sensitizing action of tirzepatide is strongly associated with reduced circulating BCAA/BCKA in patients with T2DM (44). Taken together, these data indicate that tirzepatide (and GIPR agonism) may improve systemic insulin sensitivity by activating metabolic pathways associated with the oxidation of glucose, lipids, and BCAAs in adipose tissue.