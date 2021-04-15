Age-specific effects of vaccine egg adaptation and immune priming on A(H3N2) antibody responses following influenza vaccination

Egg adaptation in A(H3N2) vaccines in the 2016–19 influenza seasons resulted in lower neutralizing antibody responses to WT cell–grown vaccine viruses across all age groups. We analyzed sera collected from a total of 375 individuals ranging in age from 7 months to 82 years in the 2016–17, 2017–18, and 2018–19 influenza seasons for their neutralizing antibody responses to A(H3N2) viruses before and after influenza vaccination (Table 1). Participants from the 2016–17 and 2017–2018 influenza seasons received vaccines containing A/Hong Kong/4801/2014-like virus (HK/14, 3C.2a), and participants from the 2018–19 season received an updated A(H3N2) vaccine containing A/Singapore/INFIMH-16-0019/2016-like virus (Singapore/16, 3C.2a1). We were able to collect sera from individuals in all age groups who were eligible to receive influenza vaccines, including children (<3 years old, 3–8 years old, and 9–17 years old), adults (18–49 years old), older adults (50–64 years old), and elderly individuals (≥65 years old). Here, we used the same age groupings as those used for most seasonal influenza vaccine licensure and VE estimates (2, 3, 7, 20). The participants’ birth years ranged from 1932 to 2017; the birth years of the 2 oldest cohorts (older adults and elderly) predated the emergence of the A(H3N2) in 1968 and thus overlapped with periods when seasonal A(H1N1) and A(H2N2) circulated (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Diagram of cohort birth years and circulation of seasonal influenza A viruses.

Table 1 Characteristics of age cohorts of participants from 3 influenza seasons in the study

Upon immunization with an egg-based QIV, most participants mounted robust neutralizing antibody responses to the egg-propagated A(H3N2) vaccine viruses, however, antibody titers against their cell-propagated counterparts that represented WT circulating viruses were significantly lower (P < 0.05) across all 3 seasons in all age groups (Figure 2). In addition, pre-vaccination geometric mean titers (GMTs) against the cell-propagated WT vaccine virus were also significantly lower (P < 0.05) than those against the corresponding egg-propagated vaccine viruses in all age groups except among the very young children, who were under 3 years of age (Figure 2). The fold rise in post-vaccination microneutralization (MN) antibody titers against egg-adapted A(H3N2) vaccine virus was also higher than the MN antibody titers against their cell-propagated counterparts in most age groups (P < 0.05, Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146138DS1). When analyzed on the basis of sex, we found no significant difference (P > 0.05) between male and female participants with regard to their pre- and post-vaccination MN GMTs against either egg- or cell-propagated A(H3N2) vaccine viruses in all age groups across all 3 seasons (Supplemental Figures 2–4).

Figure 2 Neutralizing antibody responses to egg- versus cell-propagated A(H3N2) WT vaccine viruses in individuals from 6 age groups who received egg-based QIV in 2016–17, 2017–18, and 2018-19 influenza seasons. (A) 2016–17 season, (B) 2017–18 season, (C) 2018–19 season. MN antibody titers for each individual are shown in the y axis. Bars represent the geometric mean titers with a 95% CI. Dashed line denotes a MN titer of 40. Pre- and post-vaccination MN GMTs between egg-propagated A(H3N2) vaccine virus (solid circles) and cell-propagated A(H3N2) WT vaccine virus (open circles) in each season were compared for each age cohort by a Wilcoxon matched-pairs, signed-rank test. P values are indicated where there was statistical significance (P < 0.05). Ped, pediatric group.

We then examined the difference in HA sequences between egg- and cell-propagated A(H3N2) vaccine viruses for these 3 seasons. Multiple egg-adapted substitutions occurred in each egg-propagated A(H3N2) vaccine virus. Among those, T160K and L194P substitutions were in both egg-propagated HK/14 and Singapore/16 viruses (Figure 3 and Table 2). The T160K egg-adapted change resulted in a loss of a glycosylation site at HA position 158, leading to the exposure of additional epitopes. Furthermore, additional egg-adapted substitutions were introduced in the high-growth reassortant candidate vaccine viruses (CVVs) for vaccine production. Here, the 2 CVVs used in QIVs (X-263B for HK/14 and NIB-104 for Singapore/16) had an additional egg-adapted substitution from aspartic acid (D) to glycine (G) at position 225 (D225G), near the receptor binding site. The 2018–19 season egg-propagated vaccine virus Singapore/16 used in the current study had a D/G mixture at position 225, and further mutated to a complete D225G substitution in the egg-propagated CVV NIB-104 (Figure 3). The combinations of these egg-adapted changes on the HA resulted in the reduced antibody responses to cell-propagated vaccine viruses.

Figure 3 3D structures of the HA monomer and the egg-adapted substitutions in HK/14 and Singapore/16 A(H3N2) egg-propagated vaccine viruses. HA modeling was based on the A/Victoria/361/2011 A(H3N2) HA structure (Protein Data Bank [PDB] code 4WE8). Five conventional HA antigenic sites are color coded, with the receptor-binding site indicated by an oval outline. CVVs listed were the A(H3N2) components formulated in the inactivated QIVs the study participants received. ‡Loss of glycosylation. §Mix, 78.05% D, 21.95% G.

Table 2 Potential imprinting sites on the HA head domain associated with egg-adapted changes in the 2016–19 seasonal influenza A(H3N2) vaccine strains

Differential antibody responses to vaccination in young children (<3 years old) primed with natural infection versus those primed with egg-adapted A(H3N2) vaccines. The youngest pediatric group (<3 years old) provided an opportunity to investigate the impact of egg adaption on immune priming and the subsequent response to vaccination. Here, we specified that children younger than 3 years of age who provided sera in this age group had not received prior influenza vaccinations and did not have laboratory-confirmed influenza through reporting by a parent or guardian. We were able to further stratify these young children into 2 groups on the basis of their pre-vaccination MN titers in each season: (a) “unprimed” children were those with no preexisting MN titers (<40 against both egg- and cell-propagated vaccine viruses) and immunologically naive, thus the vaccination would be their first exposure to influenza antigens (first immune priming in life); and (b) “primed” children were those who had pre-vaccination MN titers (≥40 against cell-propagated WT vaccine viruses) suggesting prior exposure to a probable asymptomatic influenza natural infection (Figure 4). Of note, since a few young children had preexisting egg/cell titer ratios higher than 4, we could not rule out the possibility that they may have received prior vaccination, but this was not reported by their parent or guardian. Therefore, they were excluded from the “primed” group for this analysis.

Figure 4 Neutralizing antibody responses to egg- versus cell-propagated A(H3N2) WT vaccine viruses among primed and unprimed young children (<3 years old) in 3 influenza seasons (2016–19). Young children (<3 years old) in each season were grouped according to the following pre-vaccination MN titers: “unprimed” (MN <40 against both egg- and cell-propagated A(H3N2) WT vaccine viruses) versus “primed” (MN ≥40 against cell-propagated WT vaccine virus). (A and B) Antibody responses of unprimed (A) and primed (B) children in the 2018–19 season. (C and D) Antibody responses of unprimed (C) and primed (D) children in the 2017–18 season. (E and F) Antibody responses of unprimed (E) and primed (F) children in the 2016–17 season. The y axis shows MN antibody titers for each individual. Bars reflect the MN GMTs (95% CI) against egg-propagated (solid circles) and cell-propagated (open circles) vaccine viruses. Dashed lines denote a MN titer of 40. P values are indicated where there was statistical significance (P < 0.05). P values shown at the top of the graphs represent a comparison of titers against egg- versus cell-propagated vaccine viruses (Wilcoxon matched-pairs, signed-rank test). P values shown on the side of the graphs are a comparison of post-vaccination MN GMTs between unprimed and primed children in each season (Mann-Whitney U unpaired t test). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, comparing post-vaccination GMTs with egg virus in unprimed versus primed children. ††P < 0.01 and ††††P < 0.0001, comparing post-vaccination GMTs with cell virus in unprimed versus primed children.

In the unprimed children, vaccine induced antibody responses mostly to egg-propagated vaccine viruses (GMT: 99–494 across 3 seasons, n = 34), with little responses to cell-propagated WT vaccine viruses (GMT: 12–32, 8- to 28-fold reductions compared with their egg-propagated counterparts; Figure 4, A, C, and E), suggesting that the majority of their antibody responses were targeting the egg-adapted epitopes absent on the WT viruses. In contrast, following vaccination with the same egg-based QIV, children who were probably first primed by natural infection were able to mount similar MN antibody titers against egg- and cell-propagated WT vaccine viruses (P > 0.05), and titers for both of these vaccine viruses were significantly higher than those in the unprimed children (P < 0.01, Figure 4, B, D, and F). These primed children had a post-vaccination GMT of 1076 or higher against egg-propagated vaccine viruses and a GMT of 640 or higher against cell-propagated WT vaccine viruses across all 3 seasons (<3 years old, group B, Table 3). These data suggest that priming with natural infection induced antibodies targeting HA epitopes presented on both egg- and cell-propagated WT vaccine viruses, whereas priming with egg-adapted A(H3N2) vaccines in the 2016–19 seasons mostly induced antibodies focused on egg-adapted epitopes that were absent on the cell-propagated WT viruses.

Table 3 MN antibody responses to seasonal influenza A(H3N2) egg- and cell-propagated vaccine-like viruses by preexisting immunity in different age cohorts from the 2016–17 to 2018–19 seasons

Preexisting immunity to egg- versus cell-propagated A(H3N2) vaccine viruses impacts vaccine responses. Participants from each age group were then stratified by their pre-vaccination neutralizing antibody titers against egg- versus cell-A(H3N2) vaccine viruses to define their preexisting immunity: (a) those with no preexisting MN titers (group A, <40 against both egg and cell vaccine viruses, Table 3); (b) those with pre-vaccination MN titers of 40 or higher against egg virus and an egg/cell titer ratio below 4 (group B, with dominant preexisting MN antibodies targeting non–egg-adapted epitopes); and (c) those with pre-vaccination MN titers of 40 or higher against egg vaccine virus and an egg/cell ratio of 4 or higher (group C, with dominant preexisting MN antibodies targeting egg-adapted epitopes; Supplemental Figures 5–7). In all age groups of children (<3, 3–8, and 9–17 years of age), following vaccination, those without preexisting MN titers (group A) tended to mount lower antibody responses to egg- and/or cell-propagated WT vaccine viruses than did those with preexisting MN titers (groups B and C, Table 3). However, this trend was less pronounced in the adult and elderly groups (18–49, 50–64, and ≥65 years of age). Children without preexisting MN titers more likely mounted de novo responses following vaccination, whereas in adults, even in those without preexisting MN titers, vaccination probably boosted preexisting memory B cells rather than causing de novo responses. Across all age groups in the 3 seasons, individuals with either no preexisting MN titers (group A), or those with preexisting MN antibodies mostly targeting egg-adapted epitopes (group C) had the highest egg/cell titer ratios following vaccination (bolded ratio for each group in Table 3), suggesting that most of the vaccine responses targeted egg-adapted epitopes in these individuals. Collectively, these results indicated that preexisting immunity to seasonal A(H3N2) vaccine virus varied across different age groups and can affect the vaccine responses targeting egg-adapted epitopes.

A(H3N2) vaccine egg adaptation differentially affected age cohorts across 3 seasons, with the highest impact on the elderly group. Next, we used the egg/cell ratio of post-vaccination MN antibody titers against the vaccine virus as a proxy to quantify the effect of vaccine egg adaptation on antibody responses in each age group. With the exception of the very young children (<3 years old), many individuals aged 3 years or older had significantly higher pre-vaccination MN titers against egg-propagated A(H3N2) viruses than cell-propagated A(H3N2) viruses (Figure 2), suggesting antibody targeting HA egg-adapted sites preexisted. Moreover, when HK/14 was the A(H3N2) vaccine strain for 2 consecutive seasons, the egg/cell ratio of post-vaccination MN antibody titers increased from the 2016–17 season to the 2017–18 season in several age groups (Figure 5). Most notably, in older adults (50–64 years old) and elderly individuals (≥65 years old), the egg/cell titer ratios in the 2017–18 season were significantly higher (P < 0.05) than those in the 2016–17 season. In the 2017–18 season, the average egg/cell titer ratios in older adults and elderly individuals were also higher, although not statistically significant, than those in the younger age groups. In the 2018–19 season, when the A(H3N2) vaccine strain was updated to the Singapore/16 strain, the elderly group (≥65 years old) continued to have significantly higher egg/cell titer ratios when compared with those of all other age groups (P < 0.05, Figure 5).

Figure 5 Fold reduction of post-vaccination MN antibody titers against cell-propagated A(H3N2) WT vaccine virus (egg/cell ratio) in the 2016–19 seasons across age cohorts. Fold reduction of post-vaccination MN antibody titers against cell-propagated vaccine virus is expressed as the ratio of egg/cell virus titers for each season. Circles represent the geometric mean fold change in titer reduction for each age cohort with a 95% CI. Comparisons of age groups in each season were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison correction. Comparisons between the 2016–17 and 2017–18 seasons of individuals in the same-aged groups who received the same A(H3N2) egg vaccine virus were analyzed by Mann-Whitney U unpaired t test. P values are indicated where there was a statistically significant difference (P < 0.05).

The preferential imprinting that targeted HA egg-adapted epitopes in young children (<3 years old) following egg-based vaccination (Figure 4) prompted us to further examine the sequences of historic A(H3N2) viruses that individuals may have been exposed to earlier in their life. We analyzed the HA sequences of representative seasonal A(H3N2) strains that circulated between 1968 and 2019 (Table 2). Most historical A(H3N2) viruses that circulated prior to 2014 lacked a glycosylation motif at 158–160 of HA, and therefore not glycosylated, most bore 160K, which is the same as the HA egg-adapted substitution in both HK/14 and Singapore/16 egg-based vaccines (Figure 3). It is therefore likely that early life exposure to A(H3N2) viruses could have imprinted memory B cells targeting the unglycosylated HA 158–160 motif in older-aged populations, which was then repeatedly boosted when these individuals were vaccinated with egg-based A(H3N2) vaccines bearing the same motif. For individuals born before 2014, it is very likely that they had A(H3N2) priming by a strain carrying the unglycosylated HA 158–160 motif (Table 2 and Figure 1).

Low neutralizing antibody responses to cell-propagated WT A(H3N2) vaccine virus in the 2018–19 season were mostly related to vaccine egg-adapted substitutions on the HA 160 and 225 sites. Most individuals in the 2018–19 season mounted significantly lower (≥4-fold reduction) post-vaccination neutralizing antibody titers against cell- versus egg-propagated Singapore/16 viruses (low responders), with proportions ranging from 55% in young children (<3 years old) to 100% in the elderly group (≥65 years old, Table 4). The reduction of antibody titers against cell-propagated viruses was likely due to the combination of 3 egg-adapted changes in the HA head, T160K, L194P, and D225G, of the Singapore/16 vaccine virus. To determine which substitution was responsible for the difference in antibody responses between egg- versus cell-propagated WT vaccine viruses in the 2018–19 season, we generated 3 RG viruses bearing a single egg-adapted substitution (T160K, L194P, or D225G) in the background of the cell-propagated Singapore/16 vaccine virus. Among those, the L194P RG virus failed to propagate, probably because of poor viral fitness.

Table 4 Lower MN antibody responses to cell-propagated A/Singapore/INFIMH-16-0019/2016 A(H3N2) virus are related to egg-adapted changes on the HA head domain

The MN assays used in the current study mainly detect HA head–specific antibodies. In 2018–19, post-vaccination MN GMT titers against cell-propagated Singapore/16 were significantly lower than the MN GMTs against RG viruses carrying a single egg-adapted substitution of either T160K or D225G in all the age groups tested (Supplemental Figure 8). Among the low responders to cell-propagated viruses (≥4-fold reduction in titers by the Singapore/16 egg/cell ratio, Table 4, column A), a single substitution of either T160K or D225G in RG viruses was able to recover antibody titers to levels similar to those seen with egg-propagated Singapore/16 (within 2-fold of titers against the egg-propagated Singapore/16 virus) in only half (58%) of the young children (<3 years old), but in most (95%) of the older children aged 9–17 years (Table 4, column B). In contrast, in adults, older adults, and elderly individuals, the T160K substitution alone could recover antibody titers similar to Singapore/16 egg virus titers in 82%–100% of the low responders, whereas the D225G substitution could only recover titers in 53%–77% of the low responders in the same age groups (Table 4, column B). Moreover, in smaller proportions of low responders, both T160K and D225G substitutions could not recover antibody titers to levels similar to those of the Singapore/16 egg virus (Table 4), suggesting that these individuals may have mounted antibodies targeting the third egg-adapted substitution: L194P (Table 4 and Figure 3). Taken together, these data indicated that the impact of these egg-adapted substitutions (T160K, D225G, and L194P) varied by age.

Focused antibody response to HA egg-adapted epitopes, antigenic drift, and low A(H3N2) VE in the 2016–19 seasons. The estimated VE against A(H3N2) viruses was low during the 2016–17, 2017–18, and 2018–19 seasons when similar egg-adapted changes occurred in the vaccines. Further breakdown of the VE by age groups also indicated variability by age (refs. 3, 7 and Supplemental Table 1). HK/14 (3C.2a) was the vaccine virus for both 2016–17 and 2017–18 seasons, with no apparent antigenic drift in the circulating viruses, but focused antibody responses to HA egg-adapted epitopes differed across age groups, as indicated by the egg/cell ratio that increased significantly (P < 0.05) between seasons in older adults and elderly individuals (Figure 5), suggesting a repeated boost of the focused antibody responses to egg-adapted epitopes .

In 2018–19, the A(H3N2) vaccine was updated to Singapore/16, a 3C.2a1 virus, however, it still bore similar egg-adapted substitutions including T160K and L194P that were likely further boosted in a third season. In addition, at the end of the 2018–19 season, the influenza A(H3N2) 3C.3a virus predominated in the US (3, 21). We therefore also analyzed Singapore/16 vaccine sera with a cell-propagated representative 3C.3a WT virus from 2018–19. Neutralizing antibody titers against the circulating 3C.3a virus A/Kansas/14/2017 were significantly reduced (P < 0.05) compared with either egg- or cell-propagated Singapore/16 WT vaccine viruses in almost all age cohorts, indicating a clear antigenic drift (Figure 6) that likely further contributed to the reduced VE against A(H3N2) viruses across most age groups in the 2018–19 season (Supplemental Table 1).