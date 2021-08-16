Calcium phosphate microcrystals in the renal tubular fluid accelerate chronic kidney disease progression

Calcium phosphate particles, but not phosphate, damage renal tubular cells. We previously characterized mice placed on a diet containing different amounts of inorganic phosphate and determined the time course and the dose responsiveness of renal tubular damage and interstitial inflammation/fibrosis induced by the dietary phosphate load (11). In response to an increase in dietary phosphate intake, we found that circulating levels of FGF23 were increased. FGF23 is a hormone secreted from the bone and acts on the kidney to increase urinary phosphate excretion (14). FGF23 is indispensable for maintaining phosphate homeostasis, as evidenced by the fact that mice and humans defective in FGF23 or its obligate coreceptor Klotho develop hyperphosphatemia and ectopic calcification (15–18). Because FGF23 induces phosphaturia through suppression of phosphate reabsorption in renal proximal tubules (19), FGF23 should increase the phosphate concentration in the proximal tubule fluid. Indeed, the phosphate concentration in the tubule fluid collected by micropuncture was reported to increase along the course of the proximal tubule in rats infused with phosphate (20). Therefore, we hypothesized that proximal tubule cells might be damaged when exposed to high levels of extracellular phosphate from the apical side. To test this hypothesis, we cultured renal proximal tubule cells (HK-2) and increased the phosphate concentration in the medium. We observed a dose-dependent decrease in cell viability (Figure 1A). During this experiment, we noticed that the medium became slightly cloudy as the phosphate concentration was increased. Electron microscopic observation of the high-phosphate medium identified numerous electron-dense particles (Figure 1B). These particles contained calcium phosphate crystals, because they bound to bisphosphonate (21) and disappeared following treatment with acid or a calcium chelator (Figure 1C). To test the possibility that the phosphate-induced cell damage might be attributable to these calcium phosphate particles, and not to phosphate, we centrifuged the high-phosphate medium at 16,000g for 2 hours to precipitate and remove these calcium phosphate particles (Figure 1C), cultured HK-2 cells with the supernatant, and confirmed that the cell viability was not reduced (Figure 1D). These results indicated that the calcium phosphate particles were responsible for the cell death induced by high extracellular phosphate. Furthermore, we confirmed that addition of alendronate, which inhibits the amorphous-to-crystalline phase transition of calcium phosphate, suppressed the phosphate-induced cell death in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 1A). Conversely, addition of synthesized calcium phosphate particles to the regular medium reduced cell viability in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 1E). These observations indicate that formation of calcium phosphate crystals is necessary and sufficient for high extracellular phosphate to damage proximal tubule cells.

Figure 1 Calcium phosphate particles induce renal tubular cell damage. (A) Human HK-2 renal proximal tubule cells were cultured in control medium (DMEM containing 0.1% FBS, 3 mM calcium, and 1 mM phosphate) or in high-phosphate media (DMEM containing 0.1% FBS, 3 mM calcium, and 3, 5, or 7 mM phosphate). Cell viability was quantified 24 hours later by MTT assay and is expressed as the percentage of viable cells in the control medium. The same experiment was repeated in the presence of alendronate at the indicated concentrations. Data represent the mean ± SD. n = 4 for each culture condition. **P < 0.0001 versus the control in each culture condition, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (B) Transmission electron microscopic observation of the medium containing 7 mM phosphate. Scale bar: 500 nm. (C) Particle size distribution of calcium phosphate particles. DMEM containing 3 mM calcium and 7 mM phosphate was incubated at room temperature for 24 hours and then subjected to nanoparticle tracking analysis before (black, CaPi particles) or after centrifugation at 16,000g for 30 minutes (CFG) or treatment with HCl (at 100 mM for 30 minutes) or EDTA (at 50 mM for 30 minutes). (D) The relative viability of HK-2 cells cultured in the control medium and in the supernatant (sup) of the high-phosphate medium (7 mM phosphate) after centrifugation at 16,000g for 2 hours was determined by MTT assay. Data represent the mean ± SD. n = 9 for each culture condition. No significant difference was observed (NS) by Student’s t test. (E) Relative viability of HK-2 cells cultured in the control medium inoculated with the indicated doses of synthesized calcium phosphate particles. Data represent the mean ± SD. n = 8 for each culture condition. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.0001 versus control, by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test.

Calcium phosphate particles appear in the proximal tubule lumen in vivo. We hypothesized that mice that experience tubulointerstitial damage during the dietary phosphate load should have calcium phosphate crystals in the tubule lumen. To test this hypothesis, we performed ex vivo imaging of the kidney using a fluorescent bisphosphonate (OsteoSense) that binds to crystalline calcium phosphate (22). We injected OsteoSense i.v. into mice fed a high-phosphate diet and detected numerous OsteoSense signals at the cortico-medullary junction. Such signals were absent in mice fed regular diet (Figure 2, A, B, and H). To demonstrate that these calcium phosphate crystals were in the tubule lumen, we repeated ex vivo imaging using FITC–Lotus Tetragonolobus Lectin (LTL) instead of FITC-dextran to label the apical membrane of the proximal tubules and confirmed the OsteoSense signals within the tubule lumen (Figure 2C). Furthermore, we performed scanning electron microscopy (SEM) with energy-dispersive x-ray spectroscopy (EDS) and confirmed that particles consisting of calcium and phosphate were attached to the brush borders (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145693DS1). The localization of calcium phosphate particles was consistent with the fact that interstitial inflammation and fibrosis induced by the dietary phosphate load started primarily from the cortico-medullary junction (11). We next asked whether the pathology induced by the dietary phosphate load would be alleviated by inhibiting the formation of calcium phosphate crystals with bisphosphonate. Injection of alendronate s.c. erased calcium phosphate particles from the cortico-medullary junction (Figure 2, D and H). We also asked whether lowering the urine pH would have the same effect, because calcium phosphate can be dissolved with acid. As expected, urine acidification by giving an ammonium chloride solution as the drinking water reduced the amount of calcium phosphate particles (Figure 2, E and H). Accordingly, both bisphosphonate treatment (Supplemental Figure 2) and urine acidification (Supplemental Figure 3) alleviated inflammation and fibrosis in the kidneys. We unexpectedly found that the mice treated with ammonium chloride had significantly lower FGF23 and higher phosphate levels in the blood than did the mice given tap water (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that the ammonium treatment might have suppressed FGF23 secretion and/or production and increased serum phosphate levels, although the mechanism is not clear. Thus, ammonium treatment may have suppressed the formation of calcium-phosphate crystals in the tubule fluid and alleviated tubule damage not only through urine acidification but also through a reduction of the phosphate load per nephron. Conversely, urine alkalization by giving 0.15 M sodium bicarbonate solution as the drinking water to mice fed the same high-phosphate diet exacerbated the kidney damage (Supplemental Figure 4), possibly by facilitating the formation of calcium phosphate crystals in the tubule fluid.

Figure 2 Calcium phosphate particles in the tubule lumen detected by ex vivo imaging. Calcium phosphate particles, the interstitial space, and the cell nuclei are depicted in red (OsteoSense), green (FITC-dextran), and blue (Hoechst), respectively. Mice were placed either on a regular diet containing 0.35% inorganic phosphate (NP) (A) or a high-phosphate diet containing 2.0% inorganic phosphate (HP) (B) for 8–9 days. (C) To show that calcium phosphate particles were present in the tubule lumen, FITC-dextran was replaced with FITC-LTL that labeled the apical membrane of proximal tubules. (D and E) Mice fed the HP diet were treated with alendronate (10 mg/kg, s.c. injection every other day, Ale, D) or were given 0.14 M NH 4 Cl solution as drinking water (NH 4 Cl, E). Calcium phosphate particles were absent in mice lacking the Tlr4 gene (Tlr4lps-del) fed an NP diet (F) or an HP diet (G). Scale bars: 1000 μm (A, B, and D–G) and 50 μm (C). (H) The number of calcium phosphate particles for A–G is indicated as the mean ± SD. n = 6–8 for each group. *P < 0.01 and **P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Calcium phosphate particles bind to TLR4. We speculated that cytotoxic signals of calcium phosphate particles might be mediated by a cell-surface receptor. The putative receptor for calcium phosphate particles should meet at least 2 criteria. First, it should bind to calcium phosphate crystals and thus probably belongs to pattern-recognition receptors. Second, it must be expressed in the cortico-medullary junction in the kidneys. We identified TLR4 as a candidate that fulfilled these 2 criteria. TLR4 is known as a pattern-recognition receptor and is expressed mainly in renal tubules in the cortico-medullary junction, where the distal portion of proximal tubules (the S3 segment) is distributed (23). To determine whether calcium phosphate particles might physically interact with TLR4 in vitro, we performed surface plasmon resonance (SPR) analysis by running the extracellular domain of the TLR4 protein over synthesized calcium phosphate particles immobilized on a sensor chip. We observed direct interaction between calcium phosphate particles and the TLR4 ectodomain with a dissociation constant of 9.63 nM (Supplemental Figure 5A) in the absence of myeloid differentiation factor 2, a cofactor necessary for TLR4 to bind to LPS or fetuin-A (24). It is noteworthy that high-phosphate diet feeding induced accumulation of TLR4 to the apical membrane of tubule cells (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D).

We confirmed that mice lacking the Tlr4 gene were resistant to the tubule damage, inflammation, and fibrosis induced by a high-phosphate diet (Supplemental Figure 6). We also confirmed that deletion of the Tlr4 gene specifically in renal tubules alleviated the kidney damage. When placed on a high-phosphate diet, mice defective in renal tubule TLR4 (i.e., mice homozygous for the Tlr4-floxed allele carrying the Ksp-Cre transgene) had lower expression levels of markers for renal tubular damage (kidney injury molecule 1 [Kim1], neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin [Ngal], osteopontin [OPN]), inflammation (monocyte chemotactic protein 1 [MCP1], IL-1β, IL-6), and fibrosis (TGF-β1, matrix metalloprotease 2 [MMP2], vimentin, α-smooth muscle actin [α-SMA], collagen 1α1) than did control mice (i.e., mice carrying the Ksp-Cre transgene alone) (Figure 3, A and B), despite the fact that the urinary phosphate excretion was not different between these mice (Figure 3C). Accordingly, the collagen area fraction in the mice defective in renal tubular TLR4 was smaller than that in the control mice and similar to that in the control mice fed a regular diet (Figure 3, E–G). Taken together, expression of TLR4 in renal tubules is necessary for the dietary phosphate load to induce kidney damage in vivo.

Figure 3 TLR4 expressed in renal tubules is required for a high-phosphate diet to induce kidney damage. Mice lacking the Tlr4 gene in renal tubular cells (Tlr4-Cre) and control Cre mice (mice carrying the Cre transgene alone) at 4 weeks of age were placed on a high-phosphate diet containing 2.0% inorganic phosphate (HP) for 4 weeks. Relative renal mRNA levels of the markers for tubule damage and inflammation (A) and fibrosis (B) were determined by quantitative RT-PCR. (C) No difference was detected in the amount of urinary phosphate excretion between Tlr4-Cre mice (n = 13) and Cre mice (n = 9). (D–F) Picrosirius red staining of the kidney sections detected patchy red areas of interstitial fibrosis in the cortex and the cortico-medullary junction (CMJ) in the control mice (HP, Cre) but not in the mice lacking the Tlr4 gene in renal tubular cells (HP, Tlr4-Cre). Scale bars: 100 μm. (G) The fibrotic area was quantified in the cortex (upper panel) and the CMJ (lower panel) in the individual mice (n = 4 mice per group). Data are indicated as the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 versus Cre mice, by Mann-Whitney U test (A and B); **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (G).

Endocytosis of calcium phosphate particles disturbs endosomal trafficking. To explore the cellular mechanism of tubule damage induced by calcium phosphate particles, we profiled gene expression in cultured proximal tubule cells (HK-2) before and after exposure to calcium phosphate particles. The Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis identified enrichment of pathways relevant to inflammation (TLR, TGF-β, and IL-17 signaling) and cell adhesion/junction (Rap1 signaling and gap junction) within 6 hours, followed by endocytosis, apoptosis, and necrosis pathways, among others, within 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 7). At the protein level, we observed an increase in phosphorylation and nuclear accumulation of phosphorylated p38 (p-p38) and p–NF-κB (Figure 4, A–D). We also observed increased expression and secretion of OPN, a cytokine that not only regulates biomineralization and inflammation (25) but also serves as a marker for renal tubular damage (ref. 26 and Figure 4E). These observations suggested that calcium phosphate particles might induce these inflammatory responses through binding and activation of TLR4. However, a cell-permeable inhibitor of TLR4 signaling, TAK242, attenuated the secretion of OPN but not the phosphorylation of NF-κB or p38 (Supplemental Figure 8), indicating that the inflammatory responses were induced through both TLR4-dependent and -independent signaling pathways. Prolonged exposure (6–48 hours) additionally induced endocytosis and accumulation of calcium phosphate particles in late endosomes, lysosomes, and autophagosomes around the nuclei (Figure 5, A–F, and Supplemental Figure 9). The perinuclear clustering of lysosomes, which was reminiscent of that observed in cells under starvation (27), was associated with a decrease in early and recycling endosomes (Supplemental Figure 10), a decrease in cell viability (Figure 5G), and an increase in tubule cell damage (Figure 5H). In summary, calcium phosphate particles trigger inflammatory responses in proximal tubule cells and thereafter induce endocytosis, disturbed endosomal trafficking, and cellular damage and death.

Figure 4 Calcium phosphate particles activate the p38/NF-κB pathway and induce osteopontin secretion. (A and B) HK-2 cells were incubated with synthesized calcium phosphate particles (10 μg phosphorus/mL) for the indicated durations and subjected to immunocytochemical analysis using antibodies against p-p38 (A) or p–NF-κB (B). The confocal microscopic images were analyzed using Nikon NIS-Elements software to determine the intensity of the fluorescence signals from the nucleus (red) and cytoplasm (blue). Data are indicated as the mean ± SD. N = the number of cells analyzed for each time point. *P > 0.25 (effect size) and **P > 0.3 (effect size); #P > 0.35 (effect size) versus time 0 (without stimulation with calcium phosphate particles), by Brunner-Munzel test. (C and D) Representative confocal images of immunocytochemistry for p-p38 (C) and p-NF-κB (D) are shown. Plasma membranes are outlined in orange and nuclear membranes in blue. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) The osteopontin concentration was measured by ELISA in conditioned medium of HK-2 cells incubated with or without calcium phosphate particles (10 μg phosphorus/mL) for the indicated durations. n = 3 for each column. #P < 0.0001 versus vehicle, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test.

Figure 5 Calcium phosphate particles disturb endosomal trafficking. HK-2 cells were incubated with calcium phosphate particles (10 μg phosphorus/mL) labeled with 5(6)-RhR-dRIS for the indicated durations and then subjected to immunocytochemical analysis using antibodies against the endosomal markers Rab7 (A), Lamp2 (B), CD63 (C), and LC3 (D). Data are indicated as the mean ± SD. N = the number of cells analyzed for each time point. (A–D) *P > 0.5 (effect size) versus time 0 (before stimulation with calcium phosphate particles) by Brunner-Munzel test. Scale bar: 25 μm. (E) Confocal microscopic images were analyzed to determine the intensity of fluorescent signals in area 1 (perinuclear region, magenta) and area 2 (submembrane region, green). (F) Overlap between signals from calcium phosphate particles and signals from endosomal markers is shown as the ratio of the overlapping area to the total area of calcium phosphate particles. Data are indicated as violin plots with the median (red lines) and quartiles (dotted lines). N = the number of cells analyzed. (G) The viability of HK-2 cells was determined by CCK-8 assay at the indicated time points after addition of calcium phosphate particles (10 μg phosphorus/mL) to the medium in the presence of the TLR4 signaling inhibitor TAK242 (final concentration of 2 μM, blue) or vehicle (DMSO, red). (H) As in G, except that the relative cellular damage was determined by lactate dehydrogenase assay and is expressed as percentages of the maximum cell damage induced by 0.2% Triton X-100. Data are indicated as the mean ± SD. n = 4 for each time point. No difference was observed between the TAK242 group and the vehicle group, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. *P < 0.0001 versus time 0.5 hours, by 2-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test.

Notably, the cell damage and death induced by calcium phosphate particles in vitro was independent of TLR4 activation, because it was not attenuated by TAK242 (Figure 5, G and H). Therefore, we conclude that the TLR4-dependent renal tubular damage in vivo was caused not by activation of TLR4 signaling by calcium phosphate particles, but rather by tethering of the calcium phosphate particles on the surface of proximal tubule cells for 6 hours or longer against the tubular fluid flow, which facilitated the endocytosis to induce disturbed endosomal trafficking and tubule cell damage. Consistent with this conclusion, calcium phosphate particles were barely detectable in the tubule lumen in mice lacking the Tlr4 gene that were fed a high-phosphate diet (Figure 2, F–H). Another finding consistent with this conclusion includes the fact that mice lacking Myd88, one of the major intracellular adaptor proteins that mediate TLR4 signal transduction, developed renal fibrosis when placed on a high-phosphate diet, unlike mice lacking the Tlr4 gene (Supplemental Figure 11). Of note, calcium phosphate particles were present in the cortico-medullary junction. This can be explained by the fact that TLR4 was expressed predominantly in the tubules in the cortico-medullary junction (Supplemental Figure 5) and that the phosphate concentration in the proximal tubule fluid in the S3 segments in the cortico-medullary junction can be higher than that in the S1 segments in the cortex upon phosphate loading (20).

FGF23 correlates with renal tubular damage. Given that the formation of calcium phosphate particles in renal tubular fluid is required for tubule damage, a threshold should exist in the phosphate concentration of the proximal tubule fluid (PTFp), above which calcium phosphate precipitation and tubule damage occur. Because it is technically challenging to obtain tubule fluid from the cortico-medullary junction in live mice, we estimated the PTFp from the concentration of phosphate and creatinine in the blood and urine based on the following assumptions. First, phosphate concentration in the glomerular filtrate is equal to that in the blood. Second, proximal tubules reabsorb 70% of the filtrated water by default (28), which causes a 3.33-fold increase in the concentration of the solutes. Third, phosphate reabsorption takes place almost exclusively in proximal tubules (29). Last, fractional excretion of phosphate (FEp), which is defined as the ratio of phosphate clearance to creatinine clearance (CCr), indicates the fraction of phosphate that was not reabsorbed at the proximal tubules. Thus, the product of the serum phosphate concentration and the FEp multiplied by 3.33 should reflect the PTFp (Supplemental Figure 12A), which we defined as the estimated PTFp (ePTFp) (Equation 1):

Equation 1

In Equation 1, V, Sp, Up, Scr, and Ucr represent the 24-hour urine volume and the concentrations of serum phosphate, urine phosphate, serum creatinine, and urine creatinine, respectively. We confirmed that the ePTFp served as an approximation of the actual PTFp determined by direct measurement of the phosphate concentration in the proximal tubule fluid collected by micropuncture in living rats (Supplemental Figure 12B and ref. 20). It should be noted that the serum phosphate concentration was cancelled out in Equation 1 and thus had no contribution to the ePTFp.

We changed the PTFp as an independent variable by placing mice with or without uninephrectomy on a diet containing either 0.35%, 1.0%, 1.5%, or 2.0% inorganic phosphate for 12 weeks and quantified serum FGF23 levels and relative mRNA levels of markers for renal tubular damage, inflammation, and fibrosis as dependent variables (Figure 6A). In double-logarithmic plots, the relation between ePTFp and these variables was fitted with 2-segmented linear regression, with the slope of the first segment being 0 (Figure 6, B–I). Specifically, serum FGF23 levels began to elevate when ePTFp was increased beyond 5.18 mg/dL (Figure 6B). Concurrently with the FGF23 increase, expression of tubule damage markers (Ngal and OPN) started to increase (Figure 6, B–D), which was followed by an increase in the expression of inflammatory markers (MCP1 and TNF-α). An increase in fibrosis marker expression and a decline in renal function (decrease in CCr) became evident when the ePTFp reached approximately 10 mg/mL.

Figure 6 Correlation of ePTFp with serum FGF23 levels and kidney damage in mice. (A) Schematic of the experimental design. Urine, blood, and kidney samples were obtained from uninephrectomized mice or sham-operated mice placed on a diet containing 0.35%, 1.0%, 1.5%, or 2.0% inorganic phosphate for 12 weeks. The correlation between the ePTFp and the following parameters is shown in double-logarithmic plots: serum FGF23 levels (B); relative renal mRNA levels of Ngal (C), osteopontin (D), MCP1 (E), TNF-α (F), vimentin (G), and collagen 1α1 (H); and CCr (I). The ePTFp values of the inflection points and coefficients of determination (R2) of the segmental liner regression lines are indicated. (J) Schematic representation of the mechanism by which high FGF23 levels cause progressive nephron loss. The points of therapeutic intervention are indicated in blue.

Taken together, we propose that the mechanism of renal tubular damage is associated with increased FGF23 expression (Figure 6J). An increase in phosphate intake and/or a decrease in the number of nephrons must be accompanied by an increase in phosphate excretion per nephron to maintain phosphate homeostasis. This demand is met by increasing FGF23, a hormone that increases the excretion of phosphate per nephron. However, the increase in FGF23 raises the PTFp and increases the risk for the formation of calcium phosphate particles in the tubule fluid, which induce tubule damage through binding to TLR4 expressed on the tubule cells. If the tubule damage kills the nephron, FGF23 must be further increased to compensate for the decrease in nephron numbers unless phosphate intake is reduced, which would trigger a deterioration spiral that leads to progressive nephron loss.

Phosphate load reduces nephron numbers. To test whether the kidney damage induced by an increase in phosphate excretion per nephron indeed causes nephron loss, we developed a method for estimating the nephron number. The same experiment as in Figure 6A was repeated, except that the duration of the phosphate load was shortened to 2 weeks instead of 12 weeks. Because mice have approximately 10,000 nephrons per kidney (30), we calculated the phosphate excretion per nephron for individual mice by dividing the amount of 24-hour urinary phosphate excretion by 10,000 in the uninephrectomized mice or by 20,000 in the sham-operated mice. In double-logarithmic plots, serum FGF23 levels started increasing when the phosphate excretion per nephron exceeded 0.80 μg/d (Figure 7A). Based on the regression line, the nephron number in mice with serum FGF23 levels higher than 290 pg/mL (= y-intercept in Figure 7A) can be calculated by the following equation:

Figure 7 A prolonged increase in phosphate excretion per nephron reduces nephron numbers in mice. (A) Urine and blood were collected from the 8 groups of mice (uninephrectomized mice or sham-operated mice placed on either a 0.35%, 1.0%, 1.5%, or 2.0% phosphate diet for 2 weeks). The relation between phosphate excretion per nephron and serum FGF23 levels is shown in a log-log plot. The nephron number (B), serum FGF23 levels (C), phosphate excretion per nephron (D), and CCr (E) at the 2 week (white columns) and 12 weeks (cyan columns) are shown for each group. The nephron number of the mice with serum FGF23 levels lower than 290 pg/mL was assumed as 20,000 and 10,000 for the sham-operated mice and the uninephrectomized mice, respectively (shaded gray). The other data are indicated as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test.

Equation 2

Using Equation 2, we compared the nephron number in mice receiving the short-term (2 weeks) phosphate load with that in mice receiving the long-term (12 weeks) phosphate load. During the additional 10 weeks of phosphate load, we observed a significant decrease in the nephron number (Figure 7B) and a reciprocal increase in serum FGF23 levels (Figure 7C) in the sham-operated mice and the uninephrectomized mice placed on a 1.5% or 2.0% phosphate diet. The phosphate excretion per nephron for mice in these groups was 1.1 μg/d or more on average at the 2-week point (Figure 7D). Hence, we conclude that nephron loss occurs when the phosphate excretion per nephron exceeds 1.1 μg/d. However, a higher level of phosphate excretion per nephron was required to impair renal function within the 12-week period, because a decrease in the average CCr was observed only in the uninephrectomized mice fed a 2.0% phosphate diet (Figure 7E) whose phosphate excretion per nephron exceeded 3.4 μg/d on average (Figure 7D).

FGF23 as a clinical parameter for progressive CKD. Last, we asked whether the relation between ePTFp and FGF23 observed in mice (Figure 6B) would also be observed in humans. Non-dialysis CKD patients at various stages were recruited to measure ePTFp and serum FGF23 levels (31). In this cross-sectional study, the relation between ePTFp and FGF23 fitted with the 2-segmental linear regression observed in mice. Serum FGF23 levels started increasing when the ePTFp exceeded 2.32 mg/dL (Figure 8A). These findings suggested that Patients with FGF23 more than 53 pg/mL have already developed tubulointerstitial damage, and if left untreated, the damage will grow worse.

Figure 8 Serum FGF23 levels predict CKD progression. (A) Relation between ePTFp and serum FGF23 levels in 148 outpatients with varying renal function is shown in a log-log plot. The ePTFp and FGF23 values of the inflection points and the coefficient of determination (R2) of the segmental liner regression line are indicated. (B) Cumulative incidence by renal event and FGF23 levels in patients who participated in the EMPATHY study. Kaplan-Meier curves of the cumulative incidence rates of renal events for 2 groups stratified by FGF23 levels of 53 pg/mL during the follow-up period. Patients with FGF23 levels above 53 pg/mL had a higher risk of renal events independently of their serum creatinine levels.

To verify this possibility, we performed a prospective study to explore the relation between serum FGF23 levels and incident kidney events using blood samples from the EMPATHY study (Standard Versus Intensive Statin Therapy for Hypercholesterolemic Patients with Diabetic Retinopathy), in which patients with diabetic retinopathy and hyperlipidemia, but without advanced CKD (eGFR < 30 mL/min/1.73 m2), were enrolled (32). The median concentration of FGF23 was 54.7 pg/mL, with an IQR from 44.0 pg/mL to 69.0 pg/mL. A total of 5039 patients were stratified into 2 groups on the basis of the cutoff point of 53 pg/mL of the serum FGF23 level. During the 5-year follow-up, the renal events defined as initiation of chronic dialysis or an increase in serum creatinine levels by at least 2-fold (and >1.5 mg/dL) occurred in 100 patients: 0.6% in the group with lower FGF23 levels (14 of 2336 patients) and 3.2% in the group with higher FGF23 levels (86 of 2703 patients). The higher FGF23 levels at baseline were associated with the increase in renal events (Figure 8B). Cox regression analysis indicated that the group with high FGF23 levels had a significantly higher risk for renal events than did the group with low FGF23 levels (HR 5.18, 95% CI, 2.94–9.11; P < 0.001, by log-rank test). This relationship remained significant after adjusting for age, sex, BMI, and, importantly, serum creatinine levels (HR 2.84, 95% CI, 1.57–5.13, P = 0.001).