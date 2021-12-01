Inhibiting serotonin signaling through HTR2B in visceral adipose tissue improves obesity-related insulin resistance

HTR2B signaling is upregulated in visceral adipose tissue of obese mice. We first confirmed the expression of HTRs in visceral adipocytes (i.e., those isolated from eWAT) using publicly available RNA-seq data (18). Among HTR genes, Htr2a and Htr2b were abundantly expressed in visceral adipocytes and Htr2b expression was increased upon HFD feeding for 9 weeks (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145331DS1). Further quantitative reverse transcription–polymerase chain reaction (qRT-PCR) analyses using RNA isolated from different adipocytes revealed that HFD feeding for 10 weeks increased Htr2a and Htr2b expression in visceral adipocytes but not in subcutaneous or brown adipocytes (i.e., those isolated from iWAT or BAT; Figure 1, A and B). Next, we assessed the dynamic expression patterns of Htr2a and Htr2b in eWAT during HFD feeding. Htr2a expression increased beginning from 1 week after HFD feeding and remained increased throughout the HFD period (Figure 1C). In contrast, Htr2b expression did not increase until 2 weeks after HFD feeding and started to increase after 5 weeks of HFD feeding (Figure 1D). Expression of both Htr2a and Htr2b was also upregulated in visceral adipocytes of ob/ob mice (Figure 1, E and F). These results suggest a possible role of serotonergic signaling through HTR2A and HTR2B in eWAT under metabolic stress conditions. We previously reported the lipogenic actions of HTR2A in WAT (13, 17). However, a role for HTR2B in eWAT has not been elucidated, although Htr2b expression increased more robustly than Htr2a expression in visceral adipocytes of obese mouse models.

Figure 1 HTR2B signaling is upregulated in visceral adipose tissue of obese mice. (A and B) Twelve-week-old C57BL/6J mice were fed a SCD or HFD for 10 weeks. (A) Htr2a and (B) Htr2b mRNA expression in adipocytes isolated from eWAT, iWAT, and BAT, as assessed by qRT-PCR (SCD, n = 5/group; HFD, n = 6/group). (C and D) (C) Htr2a and (D) Htr2b mRNA expression in eWAT from C57BL/6J mice after the indicated durations of HFD feeding, as assessed by qRT-PCR (n = 7/group). (E and F) Evaluation of 12-week-old ob/ob mice. (E) Htr2a and (F) Htr2b mRNA expression in adipocytes isolated from eWAT, as assessed by qRT-PCR (WT, n = 6/group; ob/ob, n = 8/group). (G) Correlation of phenotypes in the BXD mouse cohort with Htr2b expression in white adipose tissue. Glycemia (indicated by glucose tolerance tests) and blood levels of AST and ALT were significantly elevated in HFD-fed mice. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test used in A–F).

To gain insight into possible roles of HTR2B in WAT, we analyzed multi-omics data sets of the BXD mouse cohort, focusing on associations of Htr2b expression in WAT with clinical and molecular phenotypes (19). These analyses revealed that Htr2b mRNA expression levels were positively correlated with glycemia and blood levels of aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT; Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 1, B–D).

To further verify the physiological relevance of adipose HTR2B in humans, we assessed HTR2A and HTR2B expressions in human adipose tissues. Both HTR2A and HTR2B expressions were increased in visceral WAT of obese subjects, regardless of blood glucose levels (Figure 2, A and B). Interestingly, HTR2A and HTR2B expressions correlated with body mass index (BMI) in humans (Figure 2, C and D). Furthermore, consistent with our mouse data, both plasma AST and ALT concentrations correlated more highly with HTR2B expression than with HTR2A expression in human WAT (Figure 2, E–H). Taken together, these data suggest that HTR2B in WAT might have an important role under chronic obesity conditions, prompting us to explore the metabolic function of serotonergic signaling through HTR2B in visceral WAT in greater detail.

Figure 2 HTR2B signaling is upregulated in visceral adipose tissue of obese humans. (A–H) Potential role of HTR2A and HTR2B in human omental adipose tissue. (A and B) HTR2A and HTR2B expression in human omental fat from lean subjects (n = 10), nondiabetic obese subjects (n = 9), and diabetic obese subjects (n = 9). (C–H) Correlation of HTR2A and HTR2B expression in human omental fat with BMI (C and D), AST (E and F) and ALT (G and H) (n = 27). Pearson’s r correlation coefficient with corresponding P values. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test used in A and B).

Inhibiting adipose HTR2B signaling ameliorates HFD-induced systemic insulin resistance. To investigate the functional role of 5-HT signaling through HTR2B in WAT in vivo, we generated adipocyte-specific Htr2b-KO (Adiponectin-Cre+/– Htr2bfl/fl [Htr2b-FKO]) mice and induced obesity by feeding them a HFD for 10 weeks (Supplemental Figure 2A). Glucose tolerance and body weight of Htr2b-FKO mice were comparable to those of littermate control (Htr2bfl/fl) mice when fed a standard chow diet (SCD) (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). Upon HFD feeding, Htr2b-FKO mice showed improved glucose tolerance despite a similar gain in body weight (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2B). Furthermore, blood glucose concentrations of Htr2b-FKO mice were lower than control mice during insulin tolerance tests, and plasma insulin concentrations were also decreased compared with control mice (Figure 3, B and C). However, body composition, food intake, and energy expenditure in HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice were comparable to those in control mice on HFD (Supplemental Figure 2, D–K). In addition, oral lipid tolerance test revealed that lipid absorption was not affected in the gut of HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice (Supplemental Figure 2L). These data suggest that, unlike the case in Tph1-FKO mice, HFD-induced insulin resistance is ameliorated in Htr2b-FKO mice without a reduction in body weight or an increase in energy consumption.

Figure 3 Htr2b-FKO mice are protected from HFD-induced systemic insulin resistance. (A–H) Twelve-week-old control and Htr2b-FKO mice were fed a SCD or HFD for 10 weeks. (A) IPGTT after 16 hours fasting (n = 8/group) and (B) IPITT after 6 hours fasting (n = 5/group) in HFD-fed mice. (C) Plasma insulin levels (SCD-fed control mice, n = 6; SCD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice, n = 5; HFD-fed mice, n = 5/group). (D and E) Glucose infusion rate (D) and glucose turnover rate (E) in HFD-fed mice, measured by hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp (control, n = 8/group; Htr2b-FKO, n = 5/group). (F–H) Insulin-induced AKT phosphorylation in eWAT (F), liver (G), and skeletal muscle (H) of HFD-fed control and Htr2b-FKO mice, as assessed by Western blotting. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ###, ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test used in A, B, D, and E or 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test used in C).

To further evaluate the effect of Htr2b-FKO on insulin sensitivity, we performed hyperinsulinemic-euglycemic clamp. Glucose infusion rate and glucose turnover rate were increased in HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice (Figure 3, D and E). Moreover, insulin-stimulated AKT phosphorylation was enhanced in eWAT, liver, and muscle in Htr2b-FKO mice (Figure 3, F–H and Supplemental Figure 2, M–O). These results indicate that inhibiting adipose HTR2B signaling improves systemic insulin sensitivity in a HFD-induced mouse model of obesity.

Next, because obesity-induced insulin resistance is accompanied by adipose tissue remodeling, exemplified by adipocyte hypertrophy, macrophage infiltration, and proinflammatory cytokine production (2), we performed histological analyses of eWAT from HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice. Adipocyte size was more uniform and the proportion of hypertrophic adipocytes was reduced in eWAT of HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice, but average adipocyte size was comparable (Figure 4, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3A). Macrophage infiltration was diminished and F4/80 expression was decreased in eWAT of HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice (Figure 4, C and D). However, no histological change was detected in iWAT or BAT of Htr2b-FKO mice (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C). qRT-PCR exhibited the expressions of genes involved in proinflammatory pathways was reduced and adiponectin expression was increased in visceral adipocytes and stromal vascular fraction (SVF) isolated from eWAT of HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice (Figure 4, E–H). The expressions of genes involved in adipogenesis and lipolysis were not changed in eWAT of HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice (Supplemental Figure 3, D–H). These results indicate that inhibiting adipose HTR2B signaling resolves key characteristics of insulin resistance in eWAT in a mouse model of diet-induced obesity.

Figure 4 HFD-induced adipose tissue insulin resistance is ameliorated in Htr2b-FKO mice. (A) Representative eWAT histology, assessed by H&E staining. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Histogram showing the distribution of adipocyte frequency according to diameter in eWAT (n = 4/group, 5 images per mouse). (C) Immunofluorescence (IF) staining of the eWAT marker perilipin 1 (PLIN1, red) and macrophage marker F4/80 (green), and staining of nuclei with DAPI (blue). (D) F4/80 mRNA expression in SVF isolated from eWAT, as assessed by qRT-PCR (control, n = 5/group; Htr2b-FKO, n = 4/group). (E–H) Relative expression of mRNA for proinflammatory pathway-related genes (E–G) or adiponectin (H), as assessed by qRT-PCR in adipocytes and SVF isolated from eWAT (control, n = 5/group; Htr2b-FKO, n = 4/group). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test used in B, D–H).

5-HT signaling through HTR2B promotes lipolysis in eWAT. To further explore the metabolic pathways underlying the attenuated systemic insulin resistance in HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice, we performed global metabolomics profiling on the plasma of HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice and control mice. Among 827 metabolites detected in 9 super-pathways (Supplemental Figure 4A), 151 metabolites were significantly changed in Htr2b-FKO mice, with 57 metabolites exhibiting an increase and 94 metabolites exhibiting a decrease (Supplemental Figure 4, B–D). An analysis of the 151 significantly changed metabolites, performed by enrichment on 62 subpathways containing 5 or more metabolites out of the 827 detected metabolites, identified the top 10 enriched subpathways (Figure 5A). Interestingly, 3 subpathways related to long-chain fatty acids (FAs) were included in these top 10 enriched subpathways, and most long-chain FAs were decreased in Htr2b-FKO mice compared with control mice (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4, E–G). These data suggest a decrease in plasma FFA levels in Htr2b-FKO mice. Indeed, plasma FFA concentration was decreased in the plasma of HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 5-HT signaling via HTR2B promotes lipolysis in visceral adipocytes of obese mice. (A and B) Twelve-week-old control and Htr2b-FKO mice were fed HFD for 10 weeks. (A) Metabolomics was performed on plasma for significant enrichment. Only the top 10 enrichment subpathways are shown (n = 6/group). (B) Plasma FFA levels in HFD-fed mice (control and Htr2b-FKO, n = 5) and SCD-fed mice (control, n = 6; Htr2b-FKO, n = 5). (C–E and G–J) Western blot of pHSL and HSL using adipocytes isolated from eWAT of HFD-fed mice. (C–D) Treatment with different concentrations of 5-HT (C) or BW 723C86 (D) for 15 minutes. (E) Treatment with 1 μM 5-HT for 15 minutes, with or without pretreatment for 30 minutes with 10 μM SB 204741. (F) Assay of glycerol release in conditioned media after treatment with 10 μM BW 723C86 for 6 hours using adipocytes isolated from eWAT of HFD-fed mice. (G) Treatment with 4 μg/kg 5-HT (i.p.) for 15 minutes. (H) Treatment with 1 μM 5-HT for 15 minutes, with pretreatment with 1 μM BAPTA-AM for 30 minutes. (I) Treatment with 1 μM 5-HT for 15 minutes, with pretreatment with 1 μM KT 5823 for 30 minutes. (J) Treatment with 1 μM 5-HT for 15 minutes, with pretreatment with 10 μM ODQ and 10 μM NS 2028 for 30 minutes. (K) Graphical summary. Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (*P < 0.05, ###, ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test used in F or 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test used in B).

HFD feeding is known to increase plasma FFA concentrations, which are primarily regulated by adipocyte lipolysis in WAT and are positively correlated with insulin resistance (20). Therefore, we examined whether 5-HT signaling through HTR2B can directly regulate lipolysis in visceral adipocytes. Primary visceral adipocytes isolated from eWAT of HFD-fed mice were treated with 5-HT or the HTR2B agonist BW 723C86. Both 5-HT and BW 723C86 activated HSL by inducing HSL phosphorylation (Figure 5, C and D and Supplemental Figure 4, H and I). 5-HT–induced HSL phosphorylation was blunted by the HTR2B antagonist SB 204741 (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 4J). Moreover, BW 723C86 increased glycerol release from primary visceral adipocytes (Figure 5F). However, 5-HT did not induce phosphorylation of HSL in primary subcutaneous adipocytes isolated from iWAT of HFD-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 4K). In addition, neither 5-HT nor BW 723C86 induced HSL phosphorylation in primary visceral adipocytes isolated from SCD-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 4L). These data suggest that increased Htr2b expression is necessary for the induction of HSL phosphorylation in visceral adipocytes by 5-HT. Consistently, i.p. injection of 5-HT increased HSL phosphorylation in eWAT of HFD-fed control mice but not in eWAT of HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 4M). These results suggest that adipose 5-HT signaling through HTR2B promotes lipolysis in visceral adipocytes of obese mice through HSL phosphorylation and decreases systemic insulin sensitivity by increasing plasma FFA levels.

5-HT phosphorylates HSL through the Ca2+–cGMP-PKG cascade in visceral adipocytes. Because HTR2B is a G q protein–coupled receptor (G q PCR), when activated, it increases intracellular Ca2+, which can lead to the production cAMP and cGMP and thereby activate protein kinase A (PKA) and protein kinase G (PKG), respectively (21–23). To identify the downstream mechanism by which 5-HT induces HSL phosphorylation, we treated visceral adipocytes isolated from HFD-fed mice with the intracellular Ca2+ chelator BAPTA-AM. BAPTA-AM reduced 5-HT–induced HSL phosphorylation in visceral adipocytes, indicating that HSL phosphorylation in response to 5-HT stimulation depends on intracellular Ca2+ levels (Figure 5H and Supplemental Figure 4N).

HSL phosphorylation is mediated by PKA and PKG (24, 25). Since PKA is a major regulator of HSL phosphorylation in adipocytes, we first examined whether 5-HT–induced HSL phosphorylation depends on PKA. Arguing against this, neither the PKA inhibitor KT 5720 nor the adenylyl cyclase (AC) inhibitors SQ 22536 and KH7 inhibited 5-HT–induced HSL phosphorylation in visceral adipocytes (Supplemental Figure 4, O and P). Instead, the selective PKG inhibitor KT 5823 and selective guanylyl cyclase (GC) inhibitors ODQ and NS 2028 reduced 5-HT–induced HSL phosphorylation in visceral adipocytes, indicating that 5-HT–induced HSL phosphorylation is mediated by cGMP-PKG rather than cAMP-PKA (Figure 3, I and J and Supplemental Figure 4, Q and R). Taken together, our data indicate that adipose 5-HT signaling through HTR2B activates a Ca2+–cGMP-PKG cascade that increases HSL phosphorylation and ultimately increases lipolysis in visceral adipocytes of obese mice (Figure 5K).

Inhibiting adipose HTR2B signaling ameliorates HFD-induced hepatic steatosis. During insulin resistance, increased lipolysis in adipocytes increases hepatic FFA influx and thereby promotes hepatic steatosis (26). In quantitative terms, 60% of triglycerides (TGs) in the livers of patients with NAFLD originates from WAT (27). Because adipose 5-HT signaling through HTR2B promotes lipolysis in visceral adipocytes and thereby increases plasma FFA concentrations, we evaluated the hepatic phenotype of HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice and found that lipid accumulation and hepatic TG levels were decreased in Htr2b-FKO mice compared with control mice (Figure 6, A and B).

Figure 6 HFD-induced hepatic steatosis is ameliorated in Htr2b-FKO mice. (A–E) Twelve-week-old control and Htr2b-FKO mice were fed a SCD or HFD for 10 weeks. (A) Representative liver histology of HFD-fed control and Htr2b-FKO mice, as assessed by H&E staining. Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Hepatic TG levels (n = 5/group). (C and D) Relative expression of mRNA for genes involved in FA uptake (C) and TG synthesis (D) in the liver, as assessed by qRT-PCR (n = 5/group). (E) Plasma AST and ALT levels (SCD-fed control mice, n = 6; SCD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice, n = 5; HFD-fed mice, n = 5/group). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (#, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ###, ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test used in B or 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s test used in C–E).

To monitor changes in hepatic metabolism secondary to Htr2b-FKO, we performed gene expression analyses on an extensive array of metabolic markers. Expression of genes involved in FA uptake and TG synthesis were generally decreased in the livers of Htr2b-FKO mice compared with that in control mice (Figure 6, C and D). However, with the exception of Srebp1c, genes involved in de novo lipogenesis were not significantly changed in the livers of HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice (Supplemental Figure 5A). Plasma AST and ALT levels were reduced in HFD-fed Htr2b-FKO mice, a finding that aligns with the association between adipose Htr2b expression and plasma AST and ALT levels in the BXD mouse cohort and in humans (Figure 1G, Figure 2, F and H, and Figure 6E). These results suggest that the protective effect of Htr2b-FKO mice against HFD-induced hepatic steatosis is attributable to the reduction in FA flux from WAT to liver.

Pharmacological inhibition of HTR2B improves HFD-induced metabolic dysfunction. Taken together, data from Htr2b-FKO mice establish that inhibiting adipose HTR2B signaling protects against HFD-induced metabolic dysfunctions, including systemic insulin resistance, visceral adipose tissue inflammation, and hepatic steatosis. These results led us to evaluate the possibility of selective HTR2B antagonism as a novel therapeutic strategy for obesity-related metabolic dysfunctions. To this end, we fed mice HFD for 10 weeks and then administered SB 204741 daily via i.p. injection while continuing HFD feeding for 3 weeks (Supplemental Figure 6A). Treatment of mice with SB 204741 improved glucose tolerance and reduced plasma insulin levels without affecting body weight or body composition (Figure 7, A and B and Supplemental Figure 6, B–E). The effects of SB 204741 treatment closely resembled those of Htr2b-FKO mice: it decreased the proportion of hypertrophic adipocytes without change of average adipocyte size; decreased visceral adipose tissue inflammation; reduced plasma FFA levels; improved hepatic steatosis accompanied by downregulation of expression of genes involved in FA uptake, TG synthesis, and de novo lipogenesis; decreased plasma AST and ALT levels; and was characterized by the absence of histological changes in iWAT and BAT (Figure 7, C–M and Supplemental Figure 6, F–K).

Figure 7 Pharmacological inhibition of HTR2B improves HFD-induced metabolic dysfunction. (A–M) Twelve-week-old mice were fed a HFD for 10 weeks and treated with vehicle or SB 204741 daily via i.p. injection for 3 weeks while continuing HFD feeding. (A) IPGTTs of HFD-fed vehicle and SB 204741–treated mice (n = 6/group). (B) Plasma insulin levels in HFD-fed mice treated with vehicle or SB 204741 (n = 6/group). (C) Representative eWAT histology in HFD-fed mice treated with SB 204741, as assessed by H&E staining. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Histogram showing the distribution of adipocyte frequency according to diameter (vehicle, n = 4; SB 204741, n = 5, 5 images per mouse) (E) IF staining for perilipin 1 (red) and F4/80 (green) in eWAT from HFD-fed mice treated with vehicle or SB 204741, and counterstaining of nuclei with DAPI (blue). (F) F4/80 mRNA expression in SVF isolated from eWAT, as assessed by qRT-PCR (vehicle, n = 6; SB 204741, n = 6). (G–I) Relative expression of mRNA for genes involved in proinflammatory pathways in adipocytes and SVF isolated from eWAT, as assessed by qRT-PCR (n = 6/group). (J) Plasma FFA levels (n = 6/group). (K) Representative liver histology in HFD-fed mice treated with vehicle or SB 204741, as assessed by H&E staining. Scale bars: 100 μm. (L) Hepatic TG levels (n = 6/group). (M) Plasma AST and ALT levels (n = 6/group). Data are expressed as mean ± SEM (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test used in A, B, D, F–J, L, and M).

We further validated the efficacy of SB 204741 on Htr2b-FKO mice with the same strategy (Supplemental Figure 7A). Unlike WT mice, SB 204741 treatment did not affect glucose tolerance, plasma insulin level, and plasma FFA levels in Htr2b-FKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7, B–D). In addition, SB 204741 treatment did not induce any histological changes in eWAT, liver, iWAT, and BAT of Htr2b-FKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7, E–H). These results demonstrate that HTR2B antagonism improves metabolic dysfunction in HFD-fed mice, likely through mechanisms in common with those of Htr2b-FKO mice.