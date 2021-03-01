Review 10.1172/JCI145107

Visualizing the dynamics of tuberculosis pathology using molecular imaging

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Ordonez, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Tucker, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Anderson, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Carter, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Ganatra, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Kaushal, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Kramnik, I. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Lin, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Madigan, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Mendez, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Rao, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Savic, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Tobin, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Walzl, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Wilkinson, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Lacourciere, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Via, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Center for Infection and Inflammation Imaging Research, 2Center for Tuberculosis Research, 3Department of Pediatrics, and 4Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 5Department of Chemistry, University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, USA. 6Hackensack Meridian Health Center for Discovery and Innovation, Nutley, New Jersey, USA. 7Southwest National Primate Research Center, Texas Biomedical Research Institute, San Antonio, Texas, USA. 8Pulmonary Center, Department of Medicine, Boston University School of Medicine, Boston, Massachusets, USA. 9National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. 10Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 11Department of Biological Sciences, UCSD, San Diego, La Jolla, California, USA. 12National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Rockville, Maryland, USA. 13Molecular Imaging Program at Stanford, Department of Radiology and Chemistry, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA. 14Department of Bioengineering and Therapeutic Sciences, School of Pharmacy and Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA. 15Department of Molecular Genetics and Microbiology, Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA. 16SAMRC Centre for Tuberculosis Research, DST/NRF Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Tuberculosis Research, Division of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Stellenbosch University, Cape Town, South Africa. 17Department of Infectious Diseases, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. 18Wellcome Centre for Infectious Diseases Research in Africa and Institute of Infectious Disease and Molecular Medicine, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. 19The Francis Crick Institute, London, United Kingdom. 20Tuberculosis Research Section, Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, and Tuberculosis Imaging Program, Division of Intramural Research, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. Address correspondence to: Sanjay K. Jain, Department of Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 1550 Orleans Street, CRB-II, Room 1.09, Baltimore, MD 21287, USA. Phone: 410.502.8241; Email: sjain5@jhmi.edu. Authorship note: AAO and EWT are co–first authors. Find articles by Jain, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar



J Clin Invest. 2021;131(5):e145107.

© 2021 Ordonez et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/. Published in Volume 131, Issue 5 on March 1, 20212021;131(5):e145107. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145107 © 2021 Ordonez et al. This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

Nearly 140 years after Robert Koch discovered Mycobacterium tuberculosis, tuberculosis (TB) remains a global threat and a deadly human pathogen. M. tuberculosis is notable for complex host-pathogen interactions that lead to poorly understood disease states ranging from latent infection to active disease. Additionally, multiple pathologies with a distinct local milieu (bacterial burden, antibiotic exposure, and host response) can coexist simultaneously within the same subject and change independently over time. Current tools cannot optimally measure these distinct pathologies or the spatiotemporal changes. Next-generation molecular imaging affords unparalleled opportunities to visualize infection by providing holistic, 3D spatial characterization and noninvasive, temporal monitoring within the same subject. This rapidly evolving technology could powerfully augment TB research by advancing fundamental knowledge and accelerating the development of novel diagnostics, biomarkers, and therapeutics.

Preview pages Reset Next Page 0 Back