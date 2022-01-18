Anakinra restores cellular proteostasis by coupling mitochondrial redox balance to autophagy

Mice, infections, and treatments. Male and female, 8- to 10-week-old, C57BL6 WT mice were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory. Breeding pairs of homozygous Il1r1–/– (Charles River Laboratories) and Ahr–/– mice raised on C57BL6 background were bred under specific pathogen–free conditions at the breeding facilities of the University of Perugia, Perugia, Italy. B6.129-Ahrtm1Bra/J Ahr-deficient (Ahr–/–) mice were supplied by B. Stockinger (MRC National Institute for Medical Research, London, United Kingdom). CF mice homozygous for the Phe508del-Cftr allele, which had been backcrossed for 12 generations to the C57BL/6 strain (Cftrtm1EUR Phe508del, abbreviated CftrF508del), were obtained from B. Scholte (Erasmus Medical Center, Rotterdam, Netherlands; ref. 46). These mice were provided with a special food consisting of an equal mixture of SRM-A (Arie Blok, Woerden) and Teklad 2019 (Harlan Laboratories) and water acidified to pH 2.0 with HCl and containing 60 g/L PEG 3350, 1.46 g/L NaCl, 0.745 g/L KCl, 1.68 g/L NaHCO 3 , and 5.68 g/L Na 2 SO 4 . Newborn mice were genotyped by cutting a small piece of tail 12 days after birth. Mice were anesthetized in a plastic cage by inhalation of 3% isoflurane (Forane, Abbott) in oxygen before i.n. instilling 2 × 107 A. fumigatus (Af293) resting conidia per 20 μL of saline. For P. aeruginosa infection, clinical P. aeruginosa strain, isolated from a patient, was obtained from the Diagnostic Unit of Microbiology from the University of Perugia. The bacteria were grown for 3 hours to reach the exponential phase. Next, the bacteria were pelleted by centrifugation (2700g, 15 minutes) and washed twice with sterile PBS, and the OD of the bacterial suspension was adjusted by spectrophotometry at 600 nm. The intended number of CFUs was extrapolated from a standard growth curve. Appropriate dilutions with sterile PBS were made to prepare the inoculum before i.n. instilling 3 × 107 CFU per mice. Quantification of fungal growth was done as described (17). Bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) fluid was collected in a plastic tube on ice and centrifuged at 400g at 4°C for 5 minutes. For differential BAL fluid cell counts, cytospin preparations were made and stained with May-Grünwald Giemsa reagents (Sigma-Aldrich). For histology, paraffin-embedded sections were stained with periodic acid–Schiff (PAS). Mice were treated (i.p.) with 10 mg/kg anakinra reconstituted in sterile water daily for 6 consecutive days beginning the day of the infection. Mice were euthanized a day after treatment. Infections were performed under isoflurane anesthesia, and all efforts were made to minimize suffering.

Cells and treatments. RAW 264.7 cells were from ATCC (TIB-71). MEF cells were generated as described (47). HEK293 cells were from ATCC (CRL-1573). HBE cells, homozygous for the p.Phe508del mutation, and isogenic WT cells were obtained from lung transplants (individuals with CF) or lung resections (control) (provided by LJ Galietta, Italian Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Verona, Italy). Cells were maintained at 37°C in a humidified incubator in an atmosphere containing 5% CO 2 . Stable lentiviral-based transductions of the parental CFBE41o– cells, homozygous for the p.Phe508del-CFTR mutation (48), with either WT CFTR or p.Phe508del-CFTR, were provided by LJ Galietta. The transduced CFBE41o– cells were maintained in MEM supplemented with 50 U/mL penicillin, 50 μg/mL streptomycin, 2 mM l-glutamine, 10% FBS, and 1 μg/mL blasticidin (WT CFTR) or 2 μg/mL puromycin (p.Phe508del-CFTR) in a 5% CO 2 and 95% air incubator at 37°C. To establish polarized monolayers, CFBE41o– cells were seeded on 24 mm-diameter Transwell permeable supports (0.4 mm pore size; Corning Corp) at 2 × 106 cells/well and grown in an air-liquid interface culture at 37 °C for 6–9 days and then at 27°C for 36 hours. Fisher rat thyroid (FRT) epithelial cells, provided by LJ Galietta, were cultured on 60 mm Petri dishes with Coon’s modified F12 containing 5% serum, 2 mM l-glutamine, 50 U mL–1 penicillin, and 50 μg mL–1 streptomycin. Cells stably transfected with CFTR plasmid were provided by LJ Galietta. Total lung cells and alveolar macrophages were obtained from C57BL6 and Il1r1–/– mice as described (14).

Anakinra (Kineret, Amgen Europe) was diluted in PBS 1× (vehicle). Cells were incubated with different doses of anakinra for up to 24 hours. FITC-anakinra was obtained with the FITC Conjugation Kit (Abcam), as per the manufacturer’s instructions. Truncated anakinra was obtained as described below. In selected experiments, cells were treated with the AhR agonists 5,11-dihydro-indolo[3,2-b]carbazole-6-carboxaldehyde, 6-formylindolo[3,2-b]carbazole (FICZ, Sigma-Aldrich), 2-(1’H-indole-3′-carbonyl)-thiazole-4-carboxylic acid (ITE, Sigma-Aldrich), and kynurenine (Sigma-Aldrich), or the IDO1 inhibitor epacadostat (SelleckChem).

Measurements of AhR activation. To assess the activation of AhR, we used mouse hepatoma cells (H1L1.1c2), containing the stably integrated AhR xenobiotic responsive element driven by a firefly luciferase reporter plasmid, pGudLuc6.1 (49). Cells were seeded in 96-well plates at a density of 0.1 × 106 cells in 200 μL. After 12 hours at 37°C, cells were stimulated for 6 hours with increasing concentrations of kynurenine or anakinra before lysis. Luciferase assays were performed using luciferase reporter assay kit (Promega). The Renilla luciferase activity was measured, and results are presented as fold induction.

Limited proteolysis. The proteolytic cleavage of anakinra was performed as described (50). Briefly, a stock protein solution at 10 mg/mL concentration was diluted in PBS pH 7.0 at 1 mg/mL and incubated at 25°C with proteinase K (P5568, Sigma-Aldrich) at an enzyme/substrate ratio of 1:100 for 1 hour. The reaction was stopped by addition of PMSF at 2 mM concentration. As a control, in a parallel sample, PMSF was added from the beginning. Protein cleavage was evaluated by SDS-PAGE analysis (Supplemental Figure 2A). The overall folding of cleaved anakinra was evaluated by registering intrinsic fluorescence emission spectra before and after proteinase K treatment using a Jasco J-715 spectropolarimeter equipped with a thermostatically controlled cell holder. Protein emission spectra were taken from 300 to 500 nm (excitation at 280 nm) with both the excitation and the emission slits set to 5 nm. All spectra were corrected by subtracting the emission spectrum of the blanks, i.e., of samples containing all reagents except anakinra (Supplemental Figure 2B).

Genome sequencing, assembly, and analysis. Total RNA was extracted from C57BL/6 and Il1r1–/– alveolar macrophages purified and stimulated in vitro with 10 μg/mL of anakinra for 4 hours at 37°C. The total RNA samples were first treated with DNase I to degrade any possible DNA contamination. Then, the mRNA was enriched by using oligo(dT) magnetic beads. Mixed with the fragmentation buffer, the mRNA was fragmented into short fragments (about 200 bp). Then, the first strand of cDNA was synthesized by using random hexamer-primers. Buffer, dNTPs, RNase H, and DNA polymerase I were added to synthesize the second strand. The double-strand cDNA was purified with magnetic beads. End reparation and 3′-end single nucleotide A (adenine) addition was then performed. Finally, sequencing adaptors were ligated to the fragments. The fragments were enriched by PCR amplification. During the quality control step, Agilent 2100 Bioanalyzer and ABI StepOnePlus Real-Time PCR System were used to qualify and quantify of the sample library. The library products were ready for sequencing via Illumina HiSeq 2000 or another sequencer when necessary. Illumina sequencing using the HiSeq 2000 platform was performed at the Beijing Genomics Institute, Shenzhen, China (www.genomics.cn/index.php) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Functional annotation by GO (http://www.geneontology.org) was analyzed by Blast2go (51) and WEGO (52) software. The gene expression data set has been deposited in NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus database (accession number GSE188809).

Autophagy. RAW264.7 cells were treated with 50 μM rapamycin (LC laboratories), A. fumigatus swollen conidia (1:1 ratio), and/or 10 μg/mL anakinra, full-length and or truncated, at 37°C for 4 hours. In selected experiments, 100 nM bafilomycin A1 (Sigma-Aldrich) or 100 μM chloroquine (Sigma-Aldrich) was added. After treatment, cells were fixed in 2% formaldehyde for 15 minutes at room temperature and permeabilized in blocking buffer containing 3% BSA and 0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS. The cells were then incubated at 4°C with the primary antibody anti-LC3b (Abcam, ab48394). After extensive washing with PBS, the slides were incubated at room temperature for 60 minutes with goat anti-rabbit antibody to LC3 followed by Alexa Fluor 488 (Molecular Probes). DAPI (Molecular Probes) was used to counterstain nuclei. Optical sections were examined using a Zeiss Axio Observer Z1 inverted microscope equipped with ApoTome filter and Axiocam MRm camera detection system. The number of LC3 puncta was quantified with ImageJ (NIH) (53) and expressed as number of puncta/cell. In selected experiments, RAW264.7 cells were seeded in 100 mm Petri dish (3.5 × 106) and transfected with the EGFP-LC3 plasmid (Addgene) using ExGen 500 in vitro transfection reagent (Fermentas) for 48 hours following the manufacturer’s instructions. Transiently transfected RAW264.7 cells were exposed to A. fumigatus swollen conidia (1:1 ratio) and 10 μg/mL anakinra and incubated for 4 hours at 37° C in 5% CO 2 as described (17). Starvation was carried out in Earle’s balanced salt solution. Cultures growing on coverslips were observed at ×100 magnification with the Olympus BX51 fluorescence microscope using an FITC filter. For autophagy on lung cells, purified 1 × 106 alveolar macrophages from naive mice were stimulated on glass slides in 24 multi-well plates with anakinra and/or Aspergillus conidia as above for 4 hours at 37°C in 5% CO 2 . Cells were incubated with 1:200 diluted anti-LC3 antibody (Cell Signaling Technology, 2775S) overnight at 4°C in PBS containing 3% normal BSA, incubated with anti-rabbit PE secondary antibody (Sigma-Aldrich), and fixed for 20 minutes in PBS containing 4% paraformaldehyde. Images were acquired using the Olympus BX51 fluorescence microscope with a ×100 objective and analySIS image processing software (Olympus). DAPI was used to detect nuclei.

SiRNA design and delivery. Predesigned SiRNA against Atg4a (MMC.RNAI.N174875.12.1), Nox4 (mm.Ri.Nox4.13.1), and GORASP2 (coding for GRASP55) (duplex name: hs.Ri.GORASP2.13.1) were purchased from Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT) (TEMA Ricerca). Cells were incubated for 24 hours (as indicated by preliminary experiments performed at 12, 24, or 48 hours) at 37°C in 5% CO 2 with specific SiRNA using Lipofectamine LTX reagent (Invitrogen) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Effectiveness of silencing of specific targets was verified by real-time PCR (RT-PCR) analysis at 24 hours (Supplemental Figure 9). For in vivo experiments, each mouse received i.n. administration of 10 μg/kg unmodified SiRNA or equivalent dose of nonspecific control SiRNA duplex in a volume of 20 μL of duplex buffer (IDT). I.n. SiRNA was given once the day before infection and 2 days after infection (54).

Western blot analysis and IP assay. For Western blot and IP assay, lung and cell lysates were harvested after treatment at the indicated time, washed twice with cold PBS (Sigma-Aldrich), and lysed in RIPA buffer (Tris/HCl at pH 8.0, 50 mM, NaCl 150 mM, SDS 0.1%, sodium deoxycholate 1%, Triton X-100 1%), supplemented with protease inhibitor cocktail (PIC, Roche) and PMSF (Sigma-Aldrich). For IP, lysates were incubated overnight at 4°C with the specific antibody followed by 2 hours of incubation with protein G- or protein A-Sepharose beads (GE Healthcare). Immune complexes were washed 4 times in washing buffer and boiled in 2× sample buffer. The proteins were separated by electrophoresis on SDS-PAGE and detected using specific antibodies against LC3b I and II (Cell Signaling Technology, 2775S), p62 (Cell Signaling Technology, 5414S), IDO1 (cv152, as described in ref. 31), AhR (Invitrogen, MA1-514), IL-1Ra (Invitrogen, PA5-21776), ARNT (Cell Signaling Technology, 5537), HSP90 (Proteintech, 13171-1-AP), AIP (Proteintech, 18176-1-AP), and SOCS3 (Cell Signaling Technology, 2923S). Normalization was performed with β-actin, α-tubulin, β-tubulin, or Gapdh antibodies (Sigma-Aldrich, A3853, T9026, T4026, G8795). Protein signal intensities were quantified by densitometric analysis using ImageJ software. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

ROS determination and fluorescence microscopy. For ROS determination, RAW 264.7 cells or ex vivo purified lung macrophages were plated in HBSS buffer with Ca2+ and Mg2+ and without phenol red and exposed to 10 μg/mL anakinra or 10 ng/mL PMA (phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate, Sigma-Aldrich) for 4 hours at 37°C. We used dihydroethidium (DHE, Molecular Probes) to detect intracellular and extracellular superoxide production by phagocytic NADPH oxidase (55); MitoSOX red (Molecular Probes) to detect mitochondrial superoxide; Amplex Red (Invitrogen) for H 2 O 2 ; and DHR (Sigma-Aldrich) to detect intracellular ROS, mainly O 2 − and H 2 O 2 (56). As inhibitors, we used diphenyleneiodonium (DPI, Sigma-Aldrich) to inhibit NADPH oxidase, MitoTEMPO (Enzo Life Science) to scavenge mitochondrial ROS, and allopurinol (Sigma-Aldrich) to scavenge xanthine oxidase–dependent O 2 − and H 2 O 2 . Next, 10 μM DHR, 50 μM DHE, and 5 μM MitoSOX red were added to cells exposed to PMA or anakinra for the last 30 minutes at 37°C, after which the reagents were washed out. Cells were preincubated with 50 μM MitoTEMPO for 60 minutes before the addition of anakinra. Then, 50 μM allopurinol or 2 μg/mL DPI was added for 20 or 60 minutes at 37°C. The DHR (ex 100/em 530), DHE (ex 518/em 605), and MitoSOX red (ex 510/em 580) signals were measured by a Tecan Infinite 200 microplate reader. During the measurement, the cells were maintained at 37°C. For fluorescence microscopy, cells were fixed in PBS containing 4% paraformaldehyde. For colocalization, H 2 O 2 was visualized using 1 mM of DCF-DA (Molecular Probes), and mitochondria were stained with 200 nM of MitoTracker red (Molecular Probes). Because H 2 O 2 is the major peroxide in cells, it is generally accepted that DCF is proportional to H 2 O 2 concentration (57). Images were acquired using the Olympus BX51 fluorescence microscope with either a ×100 or ×40 objective and analySIS image processing software (Olympus). For anakinra entry and AhR cellular localization, cells were exposed to 10 μg/mL FITC-anakinra for 30 minutes, and optical sections were examined using a Zeiss Axio Observer Z1 inverted microscope equipped with ApoTome filter and Axiocam MRm camera detection system after staining with rabbit anti-AhR antibody (Santa Cruz Biotechnology, sc-101104) or DAPI to detect nuclei.

ChIP assay. MEF cells were grown on 100 mm plates incubated with 10 μg/mL anakinra for 4 hours. Cells were then recovered in PBS 1× with MgCl 2 1 mM, exposed to 1% formaldehyde at room temperature for 15 minutes to induce DNA crosslinking, washed, and then lysed with RIPA buffer containing 150 mM NaCl, 50 mM Tris pH 8.0, 1% Triton X-100, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 0.1% PIC, and PMSF. Cell lysates were sonicated to shear DNA into 200 to 500 bp fragments and subjected to IP using ChIP-grade anti-AhR monoclonal antibody (Thermo Fisher Scientific, MA1-513) at 4°C overnight. Normal mouse IgG (Sigma-Aldrich, 12-371) was used as the ChIP-negative control. The ChIP product was incubated with salmon sperm conditioned protein A Sepharose for 3 hours at 4°C to recover AhR-bound DNA. The resulting material was washed; collected in CHIP elution buffer containing 300 mM NaCl, 10 mM Tris pH 8.0, 0.5% SDS, and 5 mM EDTA pH 8.0; and then de-crosslinked, purified, and resuspended in ultrapure water. AhR binding to chromatin was quantified using qPCR with primers specific to the regulated gene promoter. The ChIP primers used for Nox4 promoter detection were Nox4: ATGTCTGCAGCTGGACAGG and ACCGAAAGGAGCGATCAGT. All reactions were run in triplicate.

Cell-surface biotinylation assay. HEK293 cells were grown to 70% to 80% confluence in 6-well plates coated with poly-D-lysine (Sigma-Aldrich). Transient transfections with HA-p.Phe508del-CFTR and HA-WT-CFTR pCDNA3.1 plasmids were performed using Lipofectamine LTX Transfection Reagent (Invitrogen), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The day after transfection, cells were treated for 2, 6, or 24 hours with 10 μg/mL of anakinra. Cells were then placed at 4°C and washed 3 times with PBS/CaCl 2 /MgCl 2 (PBS + 2.5mM CaCl 2 , 1mM MgCl 2, pH 7.4). Plasma membrane proteins were then biotinylated by gently shaking the cells in a PBS/CaCl 2 /MgCl 2 buffer containing EZ-Link Sulfo-NHS-SS-Biotin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 30 minutes. Some cells were permeabilized with 0.05% Triton X-100 in cold PBS/CaCl 2 /MgCl 2 for 10 minutes before biotin treatment. After biotinylation, cells were washed extensively with quenching buffer (50 mM glycine in PBS/CaCl 2 /MgCl 2 ) to remove excess biotin and then washed twice with PBS. The cells were then lysed and incubated overnight at 4°C with avidin solution (NeutrAvidin Plus UltraLink Resin, Pierce). Avidin-bound complexes were pelleted and washed 3 times by rotating the mixture for 5 minutes at 4°C. Biotinylated proteins were eluted in a 1× sample buffer, resolved by SDS-PAGE, electrotransferred, and immunoblotted with the anti-CFTR antibody 596 CFTR (provided by JR Riordan through a program of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics [CFFT], Charlotte, North Carolina, USA) and anti-calnexin (Abcam, ab22595).

Immunofluorescence and IHC. LC3 or AhR immunofluorescence were done on lung sections by staining with anti-LC3b (Abcam, ab48394) or anti-AhR (Proteintech, 17840-1-AP) antibody and secondary labeled antibodies. For CFTR immunofluorescence on CFBE41o– cells, cells were treated with 10 μg/mL anakinra at 37°C for 4 hours, fixed in 2% formaldehyde for 15 minutes at room temperature, and permeabilized in blocking buffer containing 5% FBS, 3% BSA, and 0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS. The cells were then incubated at 4°C with the primary antibody anti-CFTR (clone CF3, Abcam) and/or anti-GRASP55 (Proteintech, 10598-1-AP). After extensive washing with PBS, the slides were incubated at room temperature for 60 minutes with goat anti-mouse antibody to CFTR followed by Alexa Fluor 555 (BioLegend, 405324) and Alexa Fluor 488 anti-phalloidin (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A12379) for F-actin labeling. Cell were pretreated with SiRNA for GRASP55 or 10 μg/mL brefeldin A (Sigma-Aldrich) for 24 or 6 hours, respectively, at 37°C before immunostaining. For IHC, the tissues were removed and fixed in 10% phosphate-buffered formalin, embedded in paraffin, and sectioned at 5 μm. Sections were then rehydrated, and after antigen retrieval in citrate buffer (10 mM, pH 6.0), sections were fixed in 4% formaldehyde for 40 minutes at room temperature and permeabilized in blocking buffer containing 5% FBS, 3% BSA, and 0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS. The sections were incubated at 4°C overnight with anti-CFTR (CF3, Abcam) antibody followed by biotinylated secondary antibodies. DAPI and hematoxylin were used to counterstain nuclei. All images were acquired using a BX51 fluorescence microscope (Olympus) with ×20 and ×100 objectives using analySIS image-processing software (Olympus).

Functional analysis of CFTR. Patch-clamp recordings were performed from p.Phe508del-CFTR–transfected FRT cells treated with 10 μg/mL anakinra, 3 μM VX-809 (Aurogene), or vehicle for 4 hours at 37°C. Pipettes with resistance of 2–4 MΩ were pulled from borosilicate glass capillary tubing (1B150F-3; World Precision Instruments), using a 5-step horizontal puller from Sutter Instrument. Cells were stimulated with forskolin (10 μM), genistein (30 μM), or 10 μM VX-770 (Aurogene). Macroscopic CFTR currents were recorded in whole-cell dialyzed configuration using an EPC-10 patch-clamp amplifier (HEKA Elektronik). I–V relationships were built by clamping the membrane potential of FRT-cells at –40 mV and by delivering ramps from –100 mV to 50 mV. The pipette solution contained (mM): 113 L-aspartic acid, 113 CsOH, 27 CsCl, 1 NaCl, 1 MgCl 2 , 1 EGTA, and 10 TES (pH 7.2). MgATP (3 mM) was added just before patch-clamp experiments were started. The external solution contained the following (mM): 145 NaCl, 4 CsCl, 1 CaCl 2 , 10 glucose, and 10 TES (pH 7.4). Results were analyzed with FITMASTER software (HEKA Elektronik) and Microcal Origin 8.0. A Kolmogorov-Smirnov normality test turned out to be nonsignificant. The variance was similar in the groups being compared. We considered all P values of 0.05 or less to be significant. Ussing chamber experiments were performed as described (58). Chamber solution was buffered by bubbling with a mixture of 95% O 2 and 5% CO 2 . HBE cells were short-circuited using Ag/AgCl agar electrodes. Short-circuit current and resistance were acquired or calculated using the VCC-600 transepithelial clamp from Physiologic Instruments and Acquire & Analyze 2.3 software for data acquisition as previously described (58). A basolateral-to-apical chloride gradient was established by replacing NaCl with sodium gluconate in the apical (luminal) compartment to create a driving force for CFTR-dependent Cl− secretion. CFTR channels present at the apical surface of the epithelium (lumen side of the tissue) were activated. Stimulations with forskolin, CFTR inhibitor 172, and amiloride were performed as described (58).

Trp metabolites quantification by LC high-resolution mass spectrometry. The frozen cell samples (3 × 106) were thawed at 4°C and spiked with a suitable concentration of labeled internal standards (kynurenic acid-d5 and tryptophan-d5) in 2 mL tubes. After the addition of 250 μL of a solution urea/Tris HCl (pH 7.4), the tubes were vortexed for 15 seconds and sonicated for 15 minutes. Then, 750 μL of acetonitrile was added and samples vortexed and centrifuged (16,800g, 15 minutes). The supernatants were transferred into a 2 mL tube. After evaporation under nitrogen stream (40°C), the samples were resuspended in 100 μL of a mixture H 2 O/MeOH 95:5 (v/v), shaken, and then injected in the LC high-resolution mass spectrometer (LC-HRMS) system. Chromatographic separation was performed on the Ultimate 3000 HPLC system (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Stock solutions (100 mg/mL) were prepared by dissolving each standard in H 2 O/MeOH, 90:10 (v/v), except kynurenic acid and kynurenic acid-d5, which were dissolved in DMSO. Analytes were separated on a XSelect HSS T3 column (100 × 2.1 mm, 1.7 μm, Waters Corporation) connected with a guard column (2.1 × 5 mm, Waters Corporation). LC eluents A and B were water and acetonitrile (ACN), both containing 0.1% (v/v) formic acid. From 0 to 9 minutes, the percentage of eluent B increased from 0% to 15% and from 9 to 9.9 minutes to 100%. This condition was maintained for 1 minute and then the system returned to 0% B (0.1 minute) and it was reequilibrated for 2.5 minutes (run time: 13.5 minutes). The column and autosampler temperatures were kept at 40°C and 16°C, respectively. The flow rate was 0.30 mL min−1 and injection volume 10 μL. The mass spectrometer Q-Exactive Plus (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was equipped with a heated electrospray ionization (HESI-II) source. The HESI-II temperature was set at 350°C, the capillary temperature at 300 °C, and the electrospray voltage at 4.00 kV (positive mode). Sheath and auxiliary gas were 40 and 15 arbitrary units. The mass analyzer was controlled by Xcalibur 3.0 software (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The acquisition was achieved in full scan/dd-MS2 mode. Quantitative analysis was performed using full scan data. The mass scan range was m/z 100 to 500. The data were acquired at a resolving power of 70000 full-width at half-maximum (FWHM) (m/z 200). Automatic gain control (AGC) was set at 1 × 106 ions for a maximum injection time of 320 ms. The precursor ions, filtered by the quadrupole (isolation window equal to m/z 1.0), were fragmented with stepped normalized collision energies at 120, 30, and 50 eV. An inclusion list for dd-MS2 experiments was used, including for each analyte the m/z of precursor ion and expected retention time (±1 minute). A resolving power of 17,500 FWHM (m/z 200) was used for dd-MS2 experiments with AGC target set at 5 × 105 ions and injection time at 80 ms. Kynurenine and its metabolites were quantified by applying isotopic dilution methodology.

Senescence assay. MEF cells from passage 4 to 7 were seeded at 1.5 × 105 cells per well in 24-well plates and exposed to 10 μg/mL anakinra at 37°C. Triplicate dishes were counted at each passage. MEF cells at passage 6 were subjected to immunofluorescence staining by incubation, after fixation and permeabilization, with the rat monoclonal anti-p19Arf (Merck KGaA, Calbiochem, CB1012) as a marker for senescence, followed by the secondary antibody Alexa Fluor 555 Texas red–conjugated anti-rat IgG (Invitrogen, A-21434). DAPI was used to detect nuclei.

ELISA. Cytokine content was determined in lung homogenates by using specific ELISA kits according to the manufacturers’ instructions (BioLegend, eBioscience Inc., and R&D Systems). Kynurenine production was evaluated in cell supernatants (LDN). The cytokine and kynurenine concentrations were expressed as pg/mL or nmol/L, respectively.

RT-PCR. RT-PCR was performed using the CFX96 Touch Real-Time PCR detection system and iTaq Universal SYBR Green Supermix (Bio-Rad). Lung and cells were lysed and total RNA was isolated with TRIzol Reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and cDNA was synthesized using the PrimeScript RT Reagent Kit with gDNA Eraser (Takara), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Each data point was examined for integrity by analysis of the amplification plot. The thermal profile for SYBR Green RT-PCR was at 95°C for 3 minutes followed by 40 cycles of denaturation for 30 seconds at 95°C and an annealing/extension step of 30 seconds at 60°C. Amplification efficiencies were validated and normalized against Gapdh. The mouse primers (5′–3′) were as follows: Gapdh: TCGTCCCGTAGACAAAATGG and TTGAGGTCARGAAGGGGTC; Ahrr: AGAGGGTTCCCCGTGCAG and ACTCACCACCAGAGCGAAGC; Cyp1α1: ACAGTGATTGGCAGAGATCG and GAAGGGGACGAAGGATGAAT Cyp1b1: TTCTCCAGCTTTTTGCCTGT and TAATGAAGCCGTCCTTGTCC; Gpx7: CCCATTCCTGAACCTTTCAA and GCACACGAAACCCCTGTACT; Ido1: CATGACATACGAGAACATGGAC and GACAGATATATGCGGAGAACG; Ido2: CATGGCGCTGGCCGCTATCA and TTAAGGCCGGGCACTGCTGC; Nox4: GAAGATTTGCCTGGAAGAACC and AGGTTTGTTGCTCCTGATGC; p22phox: ACCTGACCGCTGTGGTGAA and GTGGAGGACAGCCCGGA; Sod3: CCTAGCAGACAGGCTTGACC and GTCGTCCTAGCTCCATCCAG; Tdo2: ATGAGTGGGTGCCCGTTTG and GGCTCTGTTTACACCAGTTTGAG.

QuantiGene Plex gene expression assay. Total RNA from experiment was extracted with TRIzol reagent (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The total RNA was qualified and quantified by the Tecan Infinite 200 microplate reader (Tecan Group Ltd) following the instrument’s protocols. The RNA was diluted using nuclease-free water. The sample input range was 250 ng/well. All QuantiGene probe sets are available from Thermo Fisher Scientific, and the individual accession numbers and probe set regions are summarized in Supplemental Table 4. The QuantiGene assays were performed as indicated in the manufacturer’s protocol. Plates were read using Magpix (Luminex). Data analysis was performed by normalizing the signals obtained for the genes of interest to the geometric mean of the reference gene signals (Polr2a, Tfrc, and Hprt).

Statistics. GraphPad Prism software 6.01 was used for the analysis. Statistical significance was calculated by 1 or 2-way ANOVA (Tukey’s or Bonferroni’s post hoc test) for multiple comparisons and by a 2-tailed Student’s t test for single comparisons. The distribution of levels tested by Kolmogorov-Smirnov normality test turned out to be nonsignificant. The variance was similar in the groups being compared. We considered all P values of 0.05 or less to be significant.

The colocalization program ImageJ (59) with the JACoP plug-in was used to quantify the degree of overlap by calculating the colocalization coefficients (Pearson’s correlation coefficient, overlap coefficient according to Manders, and the overlap coefficients as reported in Supplemental Figure 8).

Study approval. Mouse experiments were performed according to Italian Approved Animal Welfare authorization 360/2015-PR and Legislative Decree 26/2014 regarding the animal license approved by the Italian Ministry of Health (Rome) lasting for 5 years (2015–2020).