Keratinocyte-derived microvesicle particles mediate ultraviolet B radiation–induced systemic immunosuppression

To further confirm PAFR involvement in UVB-MVP release, we treated HaCaT keratinocytes with UVB or the metabolically stable PAFR agonist carbamoyl-PAF (CPAF), which resulted in increased MVP levels in cellular supernatants as soon as 2 hours after treatment (Figure 1A). Similar findings were noted in immortalized N/TERT and primary human keratinocytes (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144963DS1). The highest fluences of UVB used resulted in only approximately 20% cell death (Supplemental Figure 2). As signal transduction pathways that regulate MVP release, including p38 MAPK, ERK, NF-κB, are downstream of PAFR activation (16–18), we next tested pharmacologic inhibitors of these pathways for their abilities to modulate UVB- and CPAF-mediated MVP release in HaCaT keratinocytes. Inhibitors of the p38 MAPK, ERK, and NF-κB pathways all attenuated the stimulation of MVP release (Figure 1B), supporting the concept that PAFR signaling mediates UVB-MVP release. Yet the pan-caspase inhibitor Z-VAD-FMK exerted no effect on stimulated MVP release, suggesting that apoptosis may not be involved. Ex vivo studies demonstrated that UVB elicited similar MVP release responses in human skin explant tissue (Figure 1C). Dosage- and time-response studies in WT C57BL/6 mice further revealed that UVB induced MVP release in a dosage- and time-dependent manner, with the maximal numbers of skin UVB-MVPs released approximately 4–8 hours after UVB exposure (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 1 UVB-induced MVP release in HaCaT keratinocytes and human skin explant tissue. For the in vitro studies, (A) HaCaT keratinocytes were treated with 0.1% ethanol vehicle control, 100 nM CPAF, or 3600 J/m2 UVB, and the levels of MVPs released into the supernatants were measured at various time points. (B) HaCaT keratinocytes were treated with CPAF or UVB and an inhibitor (i) of aSMase (imipramine, 50 μM), P38 MAPK (SB 203580, 10 μM), ERK 1/2 (PD 98,059, 10 μM), NF-κB (PDTC, 10 μM), or pan-caspase (Z-VAD-FMK, 24 μM) 1 hour before CPAF or UVB treatment or immediately after UVB (imipramine) treatment. The levels of MVPs released into the supernatants were measured 4 hours later. (C) For the ex vivo studies, human skin explants were either untreated or treated with vehicle (VEH) (90% ethanol plus 10% DMSO), the aSMase inhibitor imipramine (500 μM), UVB (2500 J/m2), or imipramine or vehicle 30 minutes before or immediately following UVB irradiation. Four hours later, MVPs were quantified in skin biopsies. The data in A–C are presented as the mean ± SD of 3 (B) or 4 (A and C) independent experiments. #P < 0.05; *P < 0.05 versus control (A), vehicle (B), or sham (C), by 1-way ANOVA.

Figure 2 UVB-induced MVP release requires PAFR activation and aSMase. Groups of 7–10 WT mice were treated with sham or 7500 J/m2 UVB for various durations, and MVPs were quantified in (A) skin tissue and (D) blood plasma. Groups of 8–10 WT mice were treated with various UVB fluences, and 4 hours later, MVPs were quantified in (B) skin tissue and (E) blood plasma. (C) Groups of 8–12 WT and PAFR- and aSMase-deficient mice were treated with sham, UVB (7500 J/m2), vehicle (90% ethanol plus 10% DMSO), CPAF (100 μM), TPA (100 μM), C2 ceramide (C2-CER) (20 μM), or inactive dihydroceramide (DEH-CER) (20 μM). Four hours later, duplicate skin biopsies were obtained and weighed, and MVPs were quantitated. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. #P < 0.05 versus sham (A, B, D, and E) or vehicle (C), by 1-way ANOVA.

Stimulus-mediated translocation of the enzyme acid sphingomyelinase (aSMase) from lysosomes to plasma membranes is a common lipid pathway mediating MVP release (19, 20). Interestingly, PAFR activation has been reported to induce membrane translocation of aSMase and increase its enzymatic activity (21, 22). Several lines of evidence link aSMase as the effector for PAFR-mediated MVP release. First, HaCaT keratinocytes responded to CPAF and UVB with increased aSMase enzymatic activity (Supplemental Figure 3). Second, treatment with the aSMase inhibitor imipramine (23) after UVB irradiation blocked stimulated MVP release in HaCaT cells (Figure 1B), human skin explants (Figure 1C), and murine skin (Figure 2C). Finally, use of PAFR-KO (Ptafr–/–) and aSMase-KO (Spmd1–/–) mice confirmed the roles of PAFR and aSMase in UVB-MVP release in skin tissue (Figure 2C). Topical application of the aSMase product C2 ceramide, but not biologically inactive dihydroceramide (24), resulted in increased MVPs in Spmd1–/– mice (Figure 2C). These studies indicate that UVB generates MVPs in a process involving PAFR signaling and aSMase.

An important knowledge gap in photobiology is how keratinocytes transmit UVB-generated signals systemically. To determine whether UVB-MVPs can potentially serve this role, we tested if keratinocyte-derived MVPs could be measured in plasma following UVB irradiation of skin. As shown in Figure 2, D and E, UVB irradiation of the back skin of WT mice resulted in increased levels of plasma MVPs. Kinetics of plasma UVB-MVPs closely resembled that of skin-derived UVB-MVPs (compare Figure 2, A and B, with Figure 2, D and E). To confirm the keratinocyte origin of the increased plasma MVPs, we tested the expression of the membrane protein CaSR, which has been demonstrated to be expressed in keratinocytes and other epithelial tissues (25). Immunocytochemical studies (Supplemental Figure 4) confirmed that HaCaT and epithelial PFAR-expressing KB (KBP) cells, but not fibroblasts, were CaSR positive. Flow cytometric analysis revealed that MVPs released from HaCaT and N/TERT cells were positive but that fibroblasts and endothelial cells were negative for the CaSR (Supplemental Figure 5). Ex vivo studies using vacuum-generated blisters on human skin explants treated with UVB or topical CPAF (11) generated increased numbers of CaSR-positive MVPs in blister fluid compared with the control (Supplemental Figure 6), suggesting that epidermal keratinocytes were a significant source of the increased MVPs in the blister fluid. These studies indicate that the CaSR can be used as a marker to track keratinocyte-derived MVPs. Murine plasma MVPs measured after UVB exposure expressed CaSR protein in a dose-dependent pattern similar to that observed with cutaneous MVP release (Supplemental Figure 7), consistent with the notion that some of these blood MVPs were derived from epidermal keratinocytes following UVB irradiation.

We next confirmed the UVB effects on systemic MVP release in humans. As shown in Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1, pilot studies testing the effect of acute UVB irradiation on human skin in vivo demonstrated a 2-fold increase in MVPs in skin biopsies 4 hours after treatment following a clinically relevant (1000 J/m2 UVB, which is approximately 2.5 times the minimal erythema dose for patients with Fitzpatrick types I and II phototypes) UVB fluence. To determine whether UVB irradiation of large surface areas of human skin results in systemic UVB-MVPs, we enrolled participants undergoing medical phototherapy with a narrow-band (311 nm) UVB source in our dermatology clinic. Blood plasma MVPs were quantified before and 2 and 4 hours after treatment. As depicted in Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 2, patients undergoing high-dose UVB treatments exhibited an almost 3-fold increase in MVP levels in plasma 4 hours after treatment. Flow cytometric analysis of plasma MVPs revealed that these subcellular bodies did not express appreciable levels of the CaSR at baseline, yet after UVB radiation, we detected a population of CaSR-positive MVPs (see Figure 3C). These studies using both preclinical and human models indicate that UVB-MVPs derived from keratinocytes can be found systemically.

Figure 3 UVB-MVPs are released in human skin and blood plasma. (A) A group of 8 participants (see Supplemental Table 1) were exposed to 1000 J/m2 UVB on the volar forearm. Four hours later, skin biopsies were collected from both the UVB-irradiated (see example of UVB skin reaction) and nonirradiated areas and then weighed, and MVPs were quantitated. (B) Blood samples were collected from 8 clinical patients receiving narrow-band UVB phototherapy (see Supplemental Table 2) either before (0 h) or 2 or 4 hours after therapy. MVPs were isolated from blood plasma and quantified. (C) CaSR expression on blood plasma MVPs (n = 8) was analyzed by flow cytometry. MVPs were stained with isotype control (blue line) or CaSR antibodies (red line). CaSR-stained MVPs were identified using flow cytometry by exclusion of the isotype control–stained MVPs. Graph shows quantification of flow cytometric CaSR expression on blood plasma MVPs. Data are presented as the mean ± SD. Statistically significant differences were determined by 2-sided Student’s t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA (B and C). *P < 0.05 versus sham (A) or 0 hours (B and C).

Given that UVB irradiation stimulates the release of bioactive lipids and protein cytokines (6, 7), we tested MVPs derived from HaCaT keratinocytes treated with CPAF or UVB for the presence of 27 cytokines. As shown in Figure 4A for a group of representative cytokines and in Supplemental Table 3 for all the cytokines tested, most cytokine levels in UVB-MVPs were very low compared with levels in unstimulated MVPs. Of note, we found that levels of the IL-1 receptor antagonist, a cytokine with antiinflammatory properties (26), were elevated in UVB-MVPs.

Figure 4 UVB-MVPs carry cytokines and PAF lipids. (A) HaCaT keratinocytes were treated with 100 nM CPAF or 3600 J/m2 UVB. MVPs were isolated from cell supernatants 4 hours after treatment and analyzed for cytokine expression using the Bio-Plex Pro Human Cytokine 27-Plex Assay kit. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM of representative cytokines from 3 separate experiments (see Supplemental Table 3 for all cytokine values). *P < 0.05 versus control, by 1-way ANOVA. (B) Lipids extracted from UVB-treated HaCaT keratinocytes and culture medium were collected at various time points and tested for PAFR agonistic activity. PAFR-positive KBP cell release of IL-8 in supernatant was compared with 1 nM CPAF-induced IL-8 production in KBP cells. (C) HaCaT supernatants, 120 minutes after UVB treatment, were separated into MVP-positive and MVP-depleted supernatants, and lipids were extracted and then added to PAFR-positive KBP cells to test the PAFR agonistic response. Data in B and C are representative of duplicate samples from 3 separate experiments with similar results. (D) Hypothesized mechanism by which UVB generates PAFR agonists that activate the PAFR, resulting in aSMase activation and generation of MVP, which carry bioactive PAFR agonists, whereas cell-associated PAFR agonists are rapidly metabolized.

UVB also generates PAF and oxidized glycerophosphocholine PAFR agonists (27). To assess whether PAFR agonistic lipids could also be found in keratinocyte-derived MVPs, we tested the PAFR biochemical agonistic activity of UVB-treated HaCaT keratinocytes. We measured PAFR agonist levels in the lipid extracts derived from cells versus those in supernatants at various time points after UVB treatment by exposing the lipid extracts to PAFR-positive KBP cells and measuring IL-8 release as a surrogate for PAFR activation, a validated biochemical assay that measures total PAFR activity (28–31). As shown in Figure 4B, five and ten minutes after UVB irradiation, the majority of PAFR agonistic activity (normalized to CPAF-induced IL-8 production in KBP cells) was cell associated. However, by 120 minutes after irradiation, the only appreciable PAFR agonistic activity was found in the supernatants. To confirm whether the supernatant-associated PAFR activity was due to MVPs, we separated MVPs from the supernatants and tested each sample. The majority of the PAFR agonistic activity resided in MVPs, not MVP-depleted supernatants (Figure 4C). We measured the PAFR agonistic activity in UVB-MVP lipid extracts at 120 minutes compared with various concentrations of a major PAF species (1-hexadecyl 2-acetyl-GPC), which revealed the equivalent of approximately 18 ng PAF in 5 × 1010 MVPs (Supplemental Figure 8). To confirm the PAFR biological activity of MVPs, we topically treated the dorsal ears of WT and PAFR-KO mice with lipid extracts from UVB-irradiated HaCaT MVPs, which resulted in increased ear thickness selectively in WT mice (Supplemental Figure 9). Finally, we removed MVPs from plasma of UVB-treated WT versus Spmd1–/– mice and found that only UVB-MVPs from WT mice showed PAFR activity (Supplemental Figure 10). These studies support the concept that UVB-MVPs contain functional PAF agonists and fit with our hypothesized model in Figure 4D showing that PAF agonists being generated in response to UVB residing in the cellular membranes activate the PAFR, which translocates aSMase, resulting in MVPs that then carry the PAF lipids. We propose that PAFR agonistic lipids are preserved in the MVPs, whereas acetylhydrolases remaining in the cell inactivate cell-associated PAF.

Given our findings that UVB-MVPs carry PAFR agonists and leave the epidermis, we next tested whether these novel effectors mediate the systemic immunosuppressive response ascribed to PAFR activation (3–7). To assess the UVB-MVP effects on immune competence, WT, Ptafr–/–, and Spmd1–/– mice received an immunosuppressive dose of UVB (7500 J/m2), an i.p. injection of CPAF, or control treatments and were then subjected to a well-established delayed-type hypersensitivity protocol (5, 30, 31). As expected, both UVB irradiation of skin and systemic exposure to CPAF resulted in immunosuppressive responses (as measured by inhibition of the ear thickness responses after elicitation with the neoantigen dinitrofluorobenzene [DNFB]) in WT mice. However, UVB did not generate immunosuppressive responses in Ptafr–/– or Spmd1–/– mice (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 11). The ability of i.p. injections of CPAF to attenuate the DNFB elicitation responses in the Spmd1–/– mice indicates that these mice retained their ability to respond to PAFR-mediated immunosuppressive effects. Inhibition of skin MVP release by topical treatment with the aSMase inhibitor imipramine on WT mouse skin showed inhibitory effects similar to those seen in Spmd1–/– mice (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 12), suggesting that skin-released MVPs were involved in the UVB-induced immunosuppression. Topical imipramine did not attenuate CPAF-induced immunosuppressive effects. Systemic immunosuppression from various pro-oxidative stressors such as UVB involves upregulation of the cytokines IL-10 and TGF-β, with decreased IL-12 and IFN-γ and increased Treg differentiation (4–7). Thus, to confirm the functional testing, we assayed these critical cytokines and Treg levels in lymph nodes following UVB treatment of Foxp3EGFP mice (31). As shown in Figure 5C, UVB generated increased mRNA levels of IL-10, TGF-β, and the Treg-associated gene Foxp3 as well as the marker EGFP in Foxp3EGFP mice. UVB similarly downregulated the Th1 cytokines IL-12A and IFN-γ in draining lymph nodes. It should be noted that the expression of all of these genes was normalized by application of the topical aSMase inhibitor imipramine.