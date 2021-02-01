Clinical, laboratory, and temporal predictors of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 among COVID-19 convalescent plasma donor candidates

Our characterization of a large cohort of potential SARS-CoV-2 convalescent plasma donors provides several useful observations relevant to protection after natural infection or vaccination and the manufacture of antibody-based therapeutics. We found that a significant proportion (40%) of persons failed to meet a protocol-driven nAb threshold (≥1:80) for contribution to a pooled immunoglobulin product. Clinical factors associated with higher levels of nAb, specifically male sex, older age, higher disease severity, and shorter interval from recovery, were identified; this information could streamline future donor recruitment. Repeat testing demonstrated a decline of functional nAb over time, suggesting that these clinical characteristics are most valuable when used early after recovery. We also found that anti–SARS-CoV-2 IgG results from 2 widely accessible and commercially available immunoassays could reliably predict high nAb titers when used relatively early after COVID-19. Test cutoffs were empirically derived that can assist in selecting donors with increased likelihood of having high nAb titers. Finally, approximately 3% of our cohort, all with documented SARS-CoV-2 infection, did not exhibit adaptive immune responses in multiple antibody and T cell assays.

Pending full approval of antiviral drugs or a preventative vaccine, much effort has focused on passive immunization for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19, ranging from single-donor plasma and pooled immunoglobulin products to recombinant antibodies (6–8). Pooled products have a track record of safety and efficacy for other pathogens, including respiratory viruses (1), and are most efficiently manufactured from plasma containing higher amounts of functional antibody. While the immunoglobulin isotypes and functional activities associated with improved COVID-19 outcomes remain an active area of investigation (9), neutralization of viral entry is thought to be a desirable attribute that corresponds to protection. Thus, qualifying plasma donation for NIH hyperimmune globulin protocol NCT04344977 has focused on high nAb titers. Observational data from a single-donor plasma program generally support the premise that nAbs are desirable, with lower mortality rates noted for persons receiving plasma containing the top quintile of anti-S binding antibodies (6). A small randomized controlled trial also found a trend toward a shorter time to clinical improvement and lower mortality with convalescent plasma (10). Several studies of neutralizing monoclonal antibodies in animal models and a study of an outbreak on a ship further support the importance of nAbs in protection (11–14). We therefore sought to identify clinical characteristics associated with plasma nAbs and compared 2 widely used SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests for ability to predict nAb titers of 1:80 or greater.

Our clinical findings of an association of higher nAb titers with male sex, older age, and hospitalization are consistent with a recent report from another convalescent plasma donor candidate study (15) and other reports concerning recovered individuals (16–18). While the study by Klein et al. (15) used similar assays (nAb and anti-spike) and found similar associations with higher nAb titers, our study included a larger sample size (n = 250 vs. 126), as well as results from a second widely available clinical serologic assay to detect anti-NP antibodies. We also performed a sensitivity analysis comparing anti-NP and anti-S1 titers for predicting nAb titers, longitudinally analyzed nAb titers, and examined T cell responses in apparently seronegative individuals. The relationship of greater infection severity, and presumably greater antigen load, with higher acquired B cell responses was observed in both convalescent plasma donor studies. This observation is paralleled by data from others showing an association between more severe infection and higher T cell responses in general, and, in particular, circulating CD4+ T follicular helper (Tfh) responses (19). Tfh cells provide critical positive signals to antigen-specific B cells in lymph node germinal center reactions, promoting avid and long-lasting antibody responses.

Our cross-sectional analyses also found a trend toward lower nAb titers with increased elapsed time between symptom resolution and antibody testing. This was confirmed in longitudinal analyses of 41 participants reevaluated approximately 3 months after their first test. A quarter of the reevaluated participants had nAb titers below 1:40 at the second time point, and declines in circulating anti-S1 and anti-NP IgG levels were found in more than 80% of participants over the relatively short period of time between the 2 blood draws. A critical and currently unresolved issue for SARS-CoV-2 infection is the extent to which prior infection prevents or ameliorates various characteristics of reinfection, including disease, viral shedding, and transmission potential. It is likely that protection efficiency will vary according to clinical characteristics of the host and of the initial infection, with time after initial infection, and with the virologic or clinical endpoint under consideration. The issue of antibody durability has been addressed in prior cross-sectional and longitudinal studies, obviously limited by the recency of the pandemic. Decreases in SARS-CoV-2 nAb titers have been observed in some prior studies (17, 20–22) but not others (23). The decline of nAb titers over time and the low somatic hypermutation in immunoglobulin genes recovered from SARS-CoV-2–specific memory B cells (24) both suggest that ineffective help from Tfh CD4+ T cells is occurring in germinal centers. While Tfh-like SARS-CoV-2–reactive CD4+ T cells have been detected in the blood (19), autopsy data from fatal COVID-19 are consistent with poor germinal center reactions (25). Overall, waning immunity after natural infection raises concern for reinfection over time as observed with other respiratory viruses, including the endemic coronaviruses (2, 3). Data on protection from reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 are incomplete at this time, with case reports of reinfection (26) contrasting with cohort data from an occupational outbreak in which persons with baseline SARS-CoV-2–specific circulating antibody were protected from infection (11). While this study focused on nAb, we recognize that other investigators have identified other functional antibody characteristics that may correlate with infection severity (9), and it is not known how these features correlate with protection. Additional research will be required to address the immunologic and clinical parameters associated with protection from reinfection after SARS-CoV-2 infection.

With regard to test performance, we found a slightly stronger correlation between nAb titers and anti-S1 IgG levels using the Euroimmun assay compared with anti-NP IgG levels determined using the Abbott assay. We were able to establish cutoffs using z scores for each assay that had good performance for predicting nAb titers of 1:80 or greater, or 1:160 or greater, which should be useful as the clinical efficacy of single-donor and pooled immunoglobulin products continues to be defined. The superior performance of the anti-S1 assay is not unexpected given that antibodies that neutralize SARS-CoV-2 bind to the S protein present on the surface of infectious virus. This finding is also consistent with studies that have shown that the detection of NP-binding antibodies does not always correlate with the presence of nAb (27). Although we did not examine antibodies against the M or E proteins of SARS-CoV-2, these antibodies are thought to play little if any role in viral neutralization (28).

In the present study, we used z scores to standardize serologic results to the same scale and to account for local test performance characteristics (29). Despite using a relatively conservative positivity threshold of 3 SDs above our assay-specific negative control means, these z score positivity thresholds were lower than manufacturer-recommended thresholds for both assays. Accordingly, a larger number of samples were considered “negative” by both assays using manufacturer-recommended thresholds compared with z scores. Although continuous values are obtained and accessible for both Abbott and EU assays, it is worth noting that both are Emergency Use Authorized as qualitative and not quantitative assays. Although the Euroimmun assay appears to have a wider analytic range in comparison with the Abbott assay, both assays yield results that plateau at different thresholds. Thus, values at higher levels for both assays would require dilution of high-titer sera to achieve linear results. Even in the absence of reassay after dilution, however, we were able to discern declines in binding IgG titers over time within subjects, similar to our observations for nAb.

A small proportion (3%) of participants tested negative on all 3 antibody assays despite SARS-CoV-2 RNA detection in previously collected respiratory specimens. Each seronegative COVID-19–recovered patient tested also had low T cell responses, similar to pre-2019 healthy controls, while most seropositive subjects had abundant IFN-γ–producing cells in the blood, similar to other reports (30). While false-positive PCR results are possible, all subjects except one, who was a household contact of a person with symptomatic and PCR-confirmed COVID-19, had a clinical syndrome consistent with COVID-19. Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients with COVID-19 have been found to have lower antibody levels and also were more likely to serorevert in the early convalescent phase (18). Discordance between positive PCR and lack of circulating antibody may be related to timing of the blood draw after illness, milder symptoms correlating with lower or briefer antigen exposure, and/or an unrecognized immune suppression.

We consider our T cell IFN-γ results to be preliminary, as we studied a small number of individuals in comparison with our antibody assays. We set a provisional cutoff near 100 IFN-γ spot-forming units per million PBMCs, with all seronegative COVID-19 participants and healthy donors below this level. One seropositive participant had a low ELISPOT result in this range, which could be explained by several possibilities. Our ELISPOT assay included only a portion of the SARS-CoV-2 proteome (nucleocapsid, spike, and membrane). Others have shown T cell reactivity to SARS-CoV-2 proteins not present in our assay (31). The timing of blood collection could also have been a factor, as the low ELISPOT result was obtained from blood drawn 6 weeks after the participant’s positive serology test. Serologic results also reverted to negative in the later blood sample obtained for ELISPOT. Finally, it is possible that this participant had a true dissociation between antibody and T cell responses, as previously reported (32). Additional studies with larger cohorts will be necessary to establish firm cutoffs for ELISPOT results; such results may also vary with the interval between recovery and specimen collection in the absence of re-exposure or vaccination.

Our study has some limitations. First, although our sample population included a clinically diverse population with respect to age, sex, and clinical presentation, the cohort was predominantly white. Additional studies in minority populations at risk for worse outcomes will be needed to determine the generalizability of these results. As would be expected for a convalescent plasma study given the disease course of COVID-19, most plasma donor candidates did not require hospitalization during their acute illness. Second, our study was mainly cross-sectional, and longitudinal data were obtained on only a subset of the cohort. Third, in analyzing the decline of nAb titers, a titer of 1:20 was used as a surrogate for all titers less than 1:40, since this value was the next serial 2-fold titer below the lowest positive result. We chose this conservative surrogate value to avoid the possibility of overestimating the rate of decline in nAb titers. Fourth, we focused on blood immune responses. It is possible that the seronegative individuals in our study mounted a mucosal humoral or T cell response that could provide protection against reinfection. Probing mucosal and T cell immunity may be important in understanding the immune response of subjects with milder infection.

In summary, our data provide important information regarding the predictive value of clinical factors and commercially available immunoassay results for high nAb titers. This information could aid in streamlining the selection of potential convalescent plasma donors and increase access to and efficiency of donor sample testing. Since transfusion of plasma with higher antibody titers has been associated with improved outcomes (6), and since higher-titer plasma is the most suitable for the creation of pooled products, our data further suggest that plasma donations should be sought closer to the resolution of symptoms, rather than later, to optimize yield. A minimum level of nAb necessary for protection has not been established, and it is unknown whether persons with low titers will boost their immune responses upon re-exposure. However, our data raise concern that functional antibodies show a quantitative decline over a relatively short period of time after recovery in those with relatively mild infections. Further insight into these issues is critical to monitoring of herd immunity and implementation of immunization programs.