Coding variants identified in patients with diabetes alter PICK1 BAR domain function in insulin granule biogenesis

Four missense mutations of positively charged residues in the PICK1 BAR domain were identified in a cohort of Danish patients with T2DM. Whole-exome sequencing (WES) was performed on exomes from 1000 Danish individuals with a combined phenotype of T2DM, moderate adiposity (BMI >27.5 kg/m2), and hypertension (systolic/diastolic blood pressure >140/90 mmHg or use of antihypertensive medication); the patients were age matched with 1000 healthy individuals as controls (ctrls) (23). Based on previous indications of the importance of the IPA N-BAR proteins in insulin granule biogenesis, we examined the exomes for coding variants within these proteins (19–22, 24–26). All reported coding variants were heterozygous. In arfaptin 1, we identified 5 coding variants in 27 individuals (13 ctrl/14 patient), and in arfaptin 2 we identified a single coding variant only in 2 individuals in the ctrl group (Figure 1). Furthermore, 9 coding variants in ICA69 (5 ctrl/6 patient) and 6 coding variants in ICA1L (20 ctrl/15 patient) were identified, most of which had alterations in the unstructured C-terminus (Figure 1). Finally, we identified 4 coding variants in PICK1, all of which were present in patients (1 ctrl/5 patient). All 4 missense mutations were in the BAR domain and caused an arginine substitution to either glutamine or histidine: Arg158Gln (R158Q), Arg185Gln (R185Q), Arg197Gln (R197Q), and Arg247His (R247H) (Figure 1). R158Q and R185Q were each identified in 1 individual with T2DM, R247H was detected in 2 individuals with T2DM, while R197Q was identified in 1 individual with T2DM and 1 ctrl individual (Figure 1).

Figure 1 WES of Danish patients with T2DM shows coding variants in the N-BAR domain proteins. Table of heterozygous coding variants identified in the N-BAR domain proteins from a WES of Danish patients with T2DM and a control population. Right: Domain organization of the N-BAR domain proteins, with position of the coding variants. Green, red, and orange dots represent coding variants identified in control participants, patients, and both, respectively.

Using AlphaFold2 (27) we assessed putative effects of the PICK1 variants on folding of the BAR domain and on PICK1 homodimerization (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144904DS1). Positively charged residues on the concave side of BAR domains, however, have previously been reported to be essential for binding to negatively charged lipids in membranes (16, 28–30). Thus, we hypothesized that the identified coding variants in the PICK1 BAR domain might compromise the membrane binding and deformation capacity of PICK1, causing impaired insulin granule biogenesis in β cells.

The coding variants compromise PICK1 clustering in COS-7 cells. Whereas N-BAR domain proteins in general show tubular distribution upon overexpression in, for example, COS-7 cells, PICK1 (28–31) — similar to, e.g., endophilin B1 (32) — displays a distinct punctate pattern upon overexpression. This punctate distribution has previously been used to assess BAR domain function, and mutations of positive charges in the BAR domain have been shown to compromise this clustering (28–31). Thus, we examined whether our coding variants affected the clustering propensity of YFP-PICK1. Upon heterologous expression in COS-7 cells, we observed intense clustering of WT PICK1, as described previously (Figure 2, A and B; and refs. 24, 29). Constructs with the coding variants were expressed to the same extent as or to a greater extent than YFP-PICK1 WT (Figure 2C), but all were less prone to clustering than YFP-PICK1 WT, although the difference was not significant for YFP-PICK1 R158Q (Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 The coding variants display impaired BAR domain function. (A) COS-7 cells were transiently transfected with YFP-PICK1 WT and the 4 coding variants. Representative confocal images are shown in inverted gray scale; blue circles represent PICK1 clusters. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Quantification of clusters per cell. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. ***P < 0.001. R158Q (n = 43), R185Q (n = 32), R197Q (n = 31), R247H (n = 40) compared with WT (n = 41). (C) Immunoblotting shows the expression level of YFP-PICK1 WT, R158Q, R185Q, R197Q, and R247H in transiently transfected COS-7 cells.

The coding variants compromise the function of PICK1, leading to reduced insulin content in INS-1E cells. To study the effect of the coding variants in the PICK1 BAR domain on insulin granule biogenesis, we used the insulin-producing INS-1E pancreatic β cell line. We implemented a molecular replacement strategy as previously described (24, 31), using a lentiviral shRNA construct to knock down (KD) endogenous PICK1 expression and reexpress either eGFP alone (referred to herein as KD) or eGFP fused to shRNA-insensitive PICK1 variants — WT or the 4 PICK1 coding variants (referred to as KD + WT, KD + R158Q, KD + R185Q, KD + R197Q, and KD + R247H). A construct expressing eGFP but with deletion of the shRNA was used as a ctrl (Supplemental Figure 2A). INS-1E cells were transduced with the ctrl, KD, and KD + WT constructs and immunostained for PICK1 and insulin (Figure 3A). Quantification of the PICK1 immunosignal in eGFP-positive cells showed a robust decrease in PICK1 expression for KD compared with ctrl, while reexpression of the shRNA-insensitive KD + WT construct increased the PICK1 expression level (Figure 3B). Immunoblotting confirmed KD of endogenous PICK1, despite relatively low transduction efficiency (~30%), and reexpression of eGFP-PICK1 by KD + WT (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

Figure 3 KD of PICK1 in INS-1E cells reduces insulin storage. (A) Representative confocal images of INS-1E cells transduced with the lentiviral constructs ctrl, KD, and KD + WT and immunostained for GFP (yellow), PICK1 (cyan), and insulin (magenta). The merged images show PICK1 and insulin immunosignals. Examples of transduced cells (GFP-positive) are outlined with yellow dotted lines, and untransduced cells are outlined with white dotted lines. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B and C) Quantification of PICK1 and insulin immunosignals from A. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test, ctrl (n = 122), KD (n = 68), and KD + WT (n = 108). ***P < 0.001.

Quantification of the insulin immunosignal in eGFP-positive cells showed an approximately 45% reduction compared with ctrl upon KD of PICK1, whereas KD + WT significantly rescued insulin expression, although not fully to the level of the ctrl (Figure 3C). The same pattern was observed using an ELISA (Supplemental Figure 3A), confirming findings of previous studies in both INS-1E cells and isolated islets on the role of PICK1 in insulin granule biogenesis (20, 22, 24).

To examine whether the PICK1 coding variants could rescue the insulin immunosignal upon KD of endogenous PICK1, we quantified insulin expression from INS-1E cells transduced with the corresponding lentiviral constructs (Figure 4A). The PICK1 immunosignals for the coding variants, similar to KD + WT, were increased compared with untransduced cells (indicated by a value of 1; Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Coding variants in the BAR domain compromise PICK1’s function in insulin storage in INS-1E cells. (A) Representative confocal images of INS-1E cells transduced with lentiviral constructs reexpressing PICK1 with each of the 4 coding variants and immunostained for GFP (yellow), PICK1 (cyan), and insulin (magenta). The merged images show PICK1 and insulin immunosignals. Examples of transduced cells (GFP-positive) are outlined with yellow dotted lines, and untransduced cells are outlined with white dotted lines. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B and C) Quantification of PICK1 and insulin immunosignals from A. The dashed lines show values for KD and KD + WT PICK1 and insulin immunosignals (mean ± SEM) from Figure 3, B and C. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, KD + R158Q (n = 112), KD + R185Q (n = 50), KD + R197Q (n = 64), KD + R247H (n = 102) compared with KD + WT (n = 108); Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test.

Nonetheless, all 4 PICK1 coding variants failed to rescue insulin expression, with significant reductions (~20%–40%) compared with KD + WT (Figure 4C). The failure to rescue the insulin level was confirmed by ELISA, although the effect on insulin levels was slightly less pronounced, since not all cells were transduced (Supplemental Figure 3B).

The decreased insulin content upon KD of PICK1 could be a consequence of unprocessed proinsulin, as previously reported (20, 22). However, using ELISA we observed no differences in proinsulin content after KD of PICK1 compared with ctrl or KD + WT (Supplemental Figure 2C), nor did we observe a significant change in proinsulin content after reexpression of the 4 PICK1 coding variants (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D).

We next assessed the localization of eGFP-PICK1 and variants to the early secretory pathway, as evaluated by colocalization with TGN38, syntaxin 6, and insulin (Supplemental Figure 4, A–F). We found that localization of the coding variants was quite similar to that of PICK1 WT, which was somewhat surprising given the reduced clustering in COS-7 cells. Also, colocalization with the heterodimeric BAR domain partner ICA69 was unaltered for the coding variants (Supplemental Figure 4, G and H). Using AlphaFold2 (27), we further assessed effects of the variants on heterodimerization with ICA69, but despite the finding that 2 of the involved residues led to putative interactions between PICK1 and ICA69 monomers (R158Q and R197Q), no changes to the overall structure of the heterodimer were seen (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). In accordance with these findings, all variants coimmunoprecipitated endogenous ICA69 from INS-1E cells at levels similar to eGFP-PICK1 WT (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D).

Expression of R158Q and R247H in INS-1E cells decreased the insulin immunosignal in a dominant-negative fashion. Since all 5 patients identified as having the coding variants in PICK1 were heterozygous, we next assessed the putative dominant-negative role of the mutations. To this end, we overexpressed the PICK1 coding variants along with endogenous PICK1 by transiently transfecting INS-1E cells with YFP-PICK1 WT or one of the 4 PICK1 coding variants and immunostained for PICK1 and insulin (Figure 5A). As expected, the PICK1 immunosignal in INS-1E cells overexpressing YFP-PICK1 WT or the 4 coding variants was increased compared with ctrl-transfected cells (indicated by a value of 1; Figure 5C). Interestingly, correlations of the quantified insulin immunosignal versus the corresponding PICK1 immunosignal of individual cells suggested a decreased slope for R158Q (a = 0.201 ± 0.097) and R247H (a = 0.171 ± 0.058) in particular compared with PICK1 WT (a = 0.46 ± 0.11; Figure 5B), indicating that the 2 PICK1 coding variants have a negative effect on insulin content. Quantification of the total insulin immunosignal revealed a significant reduction (by ~25%) for R158Q and R247H compared with PICK1 WT and/or ctrl (Figure 5D). Overexpression of neither R185Q nor R197Q caused changes in the correlation between insulin and PICK1 or the total insulin immunosignal compared with ctrl or PICK1 WT (Figure 5, B–D). These data suggest that R158Q and R247H not only have reduced functionality, but also can exert a dominant-negative effect to suppress the function of PICK1 WT.

Figure 5 Expression of PICK1-R158Q and PICK1-R247H in INS-1E cells reduces insulin storage. INS-1E cells were transiently transfected with YFP alone (ctrl) or YFP fused to PICK1 WT, R158Q, R185Q, R197Q, and R247H. (A) Representative confocal images of INS-1E cells immunostained for YFP (yellow), PICK1 (cyan), and insulin (magenta). Merged images show PICK1 and insulin immunosignals. Examples of transfected cells (YFP-positive) are outlined with yellow dotted lines, and untransfected cells are outlined with white dotted lines. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Quantified insulin and PICK1 immunosignals per cell correlate and can be fitted with a linear regression. The gray dotted line represents the linear regression for PICK1 WT. Expression of PICK1, R158Q, or R247H reduces the slope of the correlation line. (C) Quantification of the PICK1 immunosignal. R158Q (n = 159), R185Q (n = 119), R197Q (n = 125), R247H (n = 140), ctrl (n = 227) compared with WT (n = 188), with Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (D) Quantification of the insulin immunosignal. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, PICK1 coding variants compared with WT; ###P < 0.001, variants compared with ctrl; Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test.

Given the large storage capacity and modest turnover rates of insulin in pancreatic β cells, we next addressed whether the coding variants would manifest in dominant-negative effects on insulin storage in primary mouse β cells. To this end, we isolated and trypsinized pancreatic islets from C57BL/6NRj mice to obtain single β cells, before transduction with the lentiviral constructs encoding eGFP-PICK1 WT and the variants. Because the shRNA was designed to target rat PICK1 (31), it was ineffective in KD of PICK1 in primary β cells from mice (Supplemental Figure 6). eGFP-PICK1 immunosignal was clearly visible in numerous cells and significantly increased the total PICK1 immunosignal in these compared with neighboring cells, as determined using a PICK1 antibody recognizing both endogenous and exogenous PICK1 (Figure 6, A and B). Expression of both eGFP-PICK1 R158Q and R247H significantly reduced the insulin immunosignal compared with eGFP-PICK1 WT, whereas overexpression of neither R185Q nor R197Q caused changes in insulin levels (Figure 6, A–C), thereby recapitulating the findings from the INS-1E cell line (Figure 5).

Figure 6 Expression of PICK1-R158Q and PICK1-R247H in mouse β cells reduces insulin storage. (A) Representative confocal images of mouse β cells transduced with the lentiviral constructs ctrl, eGFP-PICK1 WT, or the coding variants and immunostained for GFP (yellow), PICK1 (cyan), and insulin (magenta). The merged images show PICK1 and insulin immunosignals. Examples of transduced cells (eGFP-positive) are outlined with yellow dotted lines, and untransduced cells are outlined with white dotted lines. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Quantification of the PICK1 immunosignal. R158Q (n = 42), R185Q (n = 58), R197Q (n = 58), R247H (n = 63), and ctrl (n = 69) compared with WT (n = 70); Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. (C) Quantification of the insulin immunosignal. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, PICK1 coding variants compared with WT; #P < 0.05, variants compared with ctrl; Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test.

The coding variants alter PICK1 fission capacity. Recent studies have demonstrated that BAR domain proteins have potent fission capacity, challenging the current consensus that they are general stabilizers of tubular membrane structures (33, 34). To directly visualize such putative membrane deformation and fission capacity, we incubated liposomes with purified PICK1 WT and observed the resulting structures by transmission electron microscopy (TEM).The images revealed frequent small- to medium-sized adherent liposomes (50–200 nm), as well as numerous small structures (>50 nm), none of which were observed in the absence of PICK1 (Figure 7A). This suggests the propensity of PICK1 to elicit abscission of large liposomes into small- to medium-sized liposomes, rather than inducing tubulation, as seen for most N-BAR domains (16). To quantitatively assess this deformation, we applied a single liposome deformation (SLiD) assay adapted to high-throughput analysis by flow cytometry. We applied purified PICK1 to small unilamellar vesicles (SUVs) prepared from bovine brain extract (Folch fraction 1, ~2.5 μg/mL) and labeled with lipophilic dye (DiD); this was followed by incubation for 1 hour. The distribution of fluorescence intensities of single events, representing individual liposomes, was plotted using kernel density estimates (Figure 7B, red line) and matched previously reported distributions, with a peak at log 2.4 corresponding to liposome diameters between 50 and 100 nm (35). Upon incubation with PICK1, a small but reproducible shift in the distribution toward lower intensities was observed (Figure 7B). This change in distribution was visualized by normalization to the original liposome distribution, which showed an increase in the frequency of liposomes with intensities from log 2 to log 2.6, at the expense of liposomes with intensities greater than log 2.6 (Figure 7B), indicative of an overall process of liposome fission.

Figure 7 The PICK1 coding variants show increased fission efficacy at lower concentration and altered liposome deformation. (A) Representative negative-stain TEM images. Left: Liposomes alone. Right: Liposomes incubated with 0.3 μM PICK1. Scale bar: 2 μm. (B) Left: Representative 2-parameter scatter plot of primary data output from the flow cytometer showing fluorescence intensities (in AU) of Alex Fluor 488 (PICK1) versus DiD (liposomes) for samples containing liposomes (red) or liposomes incubated for 1 hour with 0.3 μM AF488 PICK1 (gray). Center: Probability density distribution of DiD intensities extracted from the scatter plot (left), showing the size distribution of DiD-labeled liposomes prior to incubation with PICK1 (red) and liposomes incubated for 1 hour with 0.3 μM Alexa Fluor 488–PICK1 (gray). Right: Change in density distribution after 1 hour of incubation (gray) (kernel density estimations of DiD fluorescence normalized to control). (C) Representative negative-stain TEM images of liposomes incubated with PICK1 WT and the PICK1 coding variants for 1 hour. Arrowheads indicate tubular structures, while arrows point to small liposome structures. Scale bar: 1 μm. (D) Representative results of flow cytometry experiments show the changes in density distribution of liposomes (kernel density estimations of DiD fluorescence normalized to control) upon incubation (1 hour) with PICK1 WT and the PICK1 coding variants at a concentration range of 0.003–3 μM as a measure of liposome fission efficacy. (E) Liposome fission efficacy quantified as the area under the curve of normalized kernel density estimations of DiD fluorescence for a concentration range from 0.003 to 3 μM for PICK1 and the PICK1 coding variants. The points were fitted to a sigmoidal standard curve: the respective Hill slopes are shown in each plot.

We next addressed the fission capacity of the PICK1 coding variants. All variants purified equally well to PICK1 WT, and PDZ domain function was unaltered, attesting to the overall integrity of the protein (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). Whereas PICK1 WT primarily induced the formation of the adherent structures described above, among the variants, such structures were observed only in the case of R197Q. Moreover, PICK1 induced more discrete abscissions, and this was mimicked by R185Q but not the other variants (Figure 7C). Finally, all the variants induced structures with a high degree of curvature — nascent buds (R158Q), small-sized liposomes (R185Q), and tubular membrane structures (R197Q and R247H) — akin to the structures observed with other N-BAR domains.

To quantitatively compare the deformation capacity of the coding variant to PICK1 WT, we assessed dose-dependent (3–3000 nM PICK1) deformation using the SLiD assay. For PICK1 WT, this revealed a clear dose dependence of fission activity (represented as area under the curve), with a half-maximum effect at 21 nM PICK1 and a low Hill coefficient (0.40; Figure 7, D and E). R197Q displayed a concentration dependence similar to that of PICK1 WT (EC 50 = 11 nM) and similarly low Hill coefficient (i.e., 0.4), whereas R158Q, R185Q, and R247H displayed Hill coefficients greater than 1, as well as slightly higher concentrations to reach half-maximal binding (58, 57, and 46 nM, respectively) (Figure 7, D and E). Moreover, all coding variants showed a higher degree of deformation at low concentrations and a lower degree of deformation at high concentrations. The overall shapes of the curves showing normalized density changes were identical for PICK1 WT and the coding variants (Figure 7D), implying that the size dependence of fission was not affected by the coding variants. In summary, the coding variants induced structures with a higher level of curvature than did PICK1 WT and displayed altered concentration dependence, with R197Q being least different from PICK1 WT.

PICK1 resides transiently on insulin ISGs before budding off during maturation. Next, we assessed whether PICK1-dependent abscission of liposomes might relate to its function in dense-core vesicle biogenesis. To evaluate the dynamic association of PICK1 with secretory granules in living cells, we took advantage of the glucose-responsive, insulin-secreting, C-peptide–modified human proinsulin (GRINCH) INS-1 cell line, which stably expresses hPro-CpepsfGFP (36). Live confocal microscopy of GRINCH cells transiently transfected with PICK1-mCherry demonstrated partial overlap of the signal from PICK1-mCherry and hPro-CpepsfGFP (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 8), which is in agreement with our immunostaining results (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) and previous live microscopy studies with PICK1 and phogrin (20). By following the dynamics of individual puncta of PICK1-mCherry and hPro-CpepsfGFP clusters in GRINCH cells, we often observed separation of the colors over time, indicating that the association of PICK1 with insulin granules was of an extended but ultimately transient nature (Figure 8A, Supplemental Figure 8, and Supplemental Video 1).

Figure 8 PICK1 resides transiently on insulin ISGs before budding off. (A) GRINCH cells were transiently transfected with PICK1-mCherry. Representative GRINCH cell shows a colocalized hPro-CpepsfGFP (magenta) and PICK1-mCherry (cyan) cluster, indicated by the dotted square, with the inset (30% zoom) highlighting the overlap. Scale bar: 10 μm. Right: Profile plot from the inset and time-lapse images of the merged Z-stack (500 nm) during steady-state conditions (11 mM glucose). Time is in seconds. Upper 2 rows present a PICK1-mCherry cluster and hPro-CpepsfGFP cluster, respectively, both shown in gray scale. The third row shows merge images. Time is in seconds. Scale bar: 1 μm. (B and C) INS-1E cells transduced with KD + WT and immunostained for eGFP-PICK1 (cyan) and insulin (magenta). (B) Representative SIM image of INS-1E cells. Bottom: 3D reconstruction. Scale bar: 5 μm. Right: Insets with higher-magnification images of overlapping PICK1 and insulin granules (arrows) in 3D. Scale bar: 500 nm. (C) Representative dSTORM image of INS-1E cells. Scale bar: 5 μm. Bottom: Insets with higher-magnification images of overlapping PICK1 and insulin granules. Scale bar: 250 nm. (D) Insulin CBC shift analysis. PICK1 clusters shifted +500 nm in the x direction, and the CBC distribution of the insulin granules was recalculated (brown) and overlaid on the original CBC distribution (gray). (E) The difference in CBC between the original from B (gray) and the +500 nm shift (brown). We refer to this as rpsCBC distribution. Note that many points are not assigned CBC values (NA) when shifted. n = 5 individual experiments. (F) The 3D images display distinctive colocalized clusters of insulin (colored by CBC scale) and eGFP-PICK1 (black), ordered by CBC values ranging from 0.78 to 0.20 and indicative of PICK1 fission from insulin granules. Scale bar: 200 nm.

Interpretation of live microscopy can be obscured by rotation and overlay in the z axis within confocal slices, so to further examine the association between PICK1 and insulin granules, we turned to 3D-resolved structured illumination microscopy (SIM). We transduced INS-1E cells with KD + WT and immunostained for eGFP-PICK1 (eGFP antibody) and insulin and assessed the spatial distribution (Figure 8B). Again, we observed overlapping structures between PICK1 and insulin throughout the cell, although this occurred most prominently in the perinuclear region. Moreover, when zooming in on individual granules, we observed numerous structures with either partial overlap of the signal or side-by-side localization, consistent with transient structures in a fission process (Figure 8B).

3D-dSTORM enables quantification of PICK1 budding from insulin granules. To increase resolution and enable better visualization as well as quantification of the localization of PICK1 in relation to insulin granules and thereby the putative budding process, we turned to dual-color 3D-dSTORM. We transduced INS-1E cells with KD + WT and immunostained for eGFP-PICK1 and insulin (Figure 8C). We used the insulin signal to define the size of the insulin granules and the eGFP signal to identify PICK1-positive clusters (described in Methods and ref. 24). We observed many examples of full overlap between PICK1 and insulin localizations, as described previously; however, we also observed insulin clusters with all PICK1 localizations skewed to one side, as well as insulin clusters not colocalized with but adjacent to one or multiple clusters of PICK1 of a minimum of 50 nm in size (Figure 8, C and F, and Figure 9A).

Figure 9 Super-resolution imaging implicates PICK1 in an egress route from ISGs. (A and C) Representative dSTORM images of INS-1E cells transduced with KD + WT and immunostained for eGFP-PICK1 (cyan), insulin (magenta), or syntaxin 6 (red). (A) dSTORM image demonstrates eGFP-PICK1 in small clusters around insulin granules; the 3D illustration shows amounts of insulin (magenta) in the small surrounding structure of PICK1 (black). Axis units indicate nm. Scale bar: 250 nm. (B) The size distribution of PICK1 and insulin clusters confirms a high prevalence of small clusters less than 100 nm in the colocalized structures defined as CBC >0.2 insulin in the rpsCBC distribution. (C) Representative dSTORM image of INS-1E cells. Scale bar: 5 μm. Right: Inset with higher-magnification image of overlapping PICK1- and syntaxin 6–positive structures. Scale bar: 250 nm. (D) Representative STED image of INS-1E cells immunostained for PICK1 (cyan), syntaxin 6 (red), and insulin (magenta). Scale bar: 5 μm. Right panels: Insets at higher magnification. Squares represent colocalized PICK1/syntaxin 6 clusters; dashed circles, colocalized PICK1/insulin clusters; whole circles, colocalized PICK1/syntaxin 6/insulin clusters. Scale bar: 1 μm. Top right: Higher-magnification examples of the different colocalized proteins. Scale bar: 250 nm. (E) INS-1E cells were transiently transfected with a Myc-BioID2–PICK1 construct or Myc-BioID2 as control. Biotinylated proteins were pulled down from cell lysates with streptavidin beads and analyzed by immunoblotting for syntaxin 6. n = 3 individual experiments. (F) Putative model for the role of the IPA N-BAR domain proteins in insulin granule biogenesis. Arfaptin 1 controls the neck of growing ISGs at the TGN in a complex with effector and kinases, while PICK1 — in either a homo- or heterodimeric complex with ICA69 — localizes around the growing ISGs, promoting membrane fission. After the ISGs are budded off, they undergo a maturation process. We propose that PICK1, during multiple budding events, removes excess membrane and cargo from the insulin granules in a process complementary to clathrin-dependent egress.

To quantitatively describe the degree of overlap between insulin granules and PICK1 clusters, we next took advantage of coordinate-based colocalization (CBC) analysis, with a value of 1 indicating a perfect overlap and –1 representing no overlap. To address which range of CBC values reflected a biologically relevant overlap as opposed to random proximity, we shifted the 2 channels with respect to each other in steps of 100 nm (from 100 to 700 nm) and subtracted the resulting CBC histograms to derive random proximity subtracted CBC (rpsCBC) histograms (Figure 8, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 9). Shifts beyond 500 nm did not change the CBC histograms further, and consequently all rpsCBC histograms were derived as original CBC histogram subtracted by the 500 nm–shifted histograms. Importantly, high CBC values (>0.5) were significantly enriched in the rpsCBC histogram relative to the histogram with all CBC values, indicating that these values were nonrandom, whereas values below CBC = 0 were depleted in accordance with their predicted random nature. The full rpsCBC histogram for PICK1 WT ranged continuously from 0.9, indicating almost full overlap, down to 0, indicating weak proximity, with a minor local maximum at 0.8 (Figure 8E). We used 3D-dSTORM to visualize the structures, and Figure 8F shows representative images of colocalized PICK1 and insulin clusters corresponding to different CBC values, ranging from 0.78, reflecting a complete overlap; to 0.61, reflecting one-sided assembly of PICK1; to 0.41, reflecting partially dissociation of PICK1 from the insulin granule; and finally 0.20, reflecting the smaller PICK1 clusters surrounding the insulin granule (Figure 8F). Tentative arrangement of such combined insulin/PICK1 structures according to CBC values conveyed the impression of structures that are coated by PICK1 and bud off insulin granules, which is in accordance with our live confocal microscopy results (Figure 8A, Supplemental Figure 8, and Supplemental Video 1) and SIM images (Figure 8B).

Super-resolution imaging implicates PICK1 in a novel egress route from ISGs. We next investigated the PICK1 clusters adjacent to insulin granules, which were mostly less than 100 nm in diameter. In many cases, visual inspection revealed multiple budding processes originating from the same ISG, and in several cases these structures also showed a low number of insulin localizations (Figure 9A). To obtain data to support that these structures were not randomly distributed in proximity to ISG, we extracted the size distribution of PICK1 (Figure 9B) and insulin clusters (Figure 9C) from the section of the rpsCBC histogram (Figure 8E) with values greater than 0.2, which amounted to 9.2% of all the insulin granules (1191 of 12,994) for PICK1 WT. Indeed, both PICK1 and insulin structures displayed bimodal distribution, with a significant fraction of small structures (>100 nm), consistent with a budding process involving PICK1 and insulin.

We next considered the possibility that these PICK1-positive buds on insulin granules represent precursors of vesicles responsible for the removal of excess membrane and generic membrane trafficking proteins, such as syntaxin 6, during the maturation process (13, 37). We transduced INS-1E cells with our lentiviral construct enabling molecular replacement of endogenous PICK1 with eGFP-PICK1 (KD + WT) and immunostained for eGFP-PICK1 and syntaxin 6; we again used dSTORM to evaluate the putative overlay. Indeed, we observed colocalization of small (<100 nm) PICK1 and syntaxin 6 clusters (Figure 9C and Supplemental Figure 10A), consistent with the hypothesis that the 2 proteins bud off from ISGs. However, we also frequently observed small syntaxin 6 clusters on one side of larger PICK1 clusters (~150–200 nm; Figure 9C), resembling syntaxin 6–positive budding processes devoid of PICK1. Consistent with this finding, we also observed small (<100 nm) syntaxin 6 clusters without PICK1 (data not shown).

To verify that these structures were associated with insulin granules, we turned to stimulated emission deletion (STED) microscopy. This enabled us to perform 2-color super-resolution (staining for PICK1 and syntaxin 6) together with confocal microscopy (insulin). We indeed observed numerous insulin granules positive for both PICK1 and syntaxin 6 (Figure 9D); in some cases, PICK1 and syntaxin 6 signals overlapped, and in others they were clearly separated. We also observed several insulin granules with PICK1 but no detectable syntaxin 6 (Figure 9D). Finally, SIM revealed association of clathrin with a subset of PICK1-positive structures, but only with partial overlap (Supplemental Figure 10C).

To biochemically probe the proximity of PICK1 and syntaxin 6, we took advantage of the proximity-dependent biotin identification (Bio-ID2) approach, which uses BirA to biotinylate proteins in close proximity to a bait protein (38, 39). PICK1 was fused with a Myc-BioID2 construct, as bait, and INS-1E cells were transiently transfected with the Myc-BioID2–PICK1 construct. Immunoblotting confirmed the presence of syntaxin 6 in a streptavidin pull-down (Figure 9E), suggesting that PICK1 and syntaxin 6 are indeed in close spatial proximity in INS-1E cells. Similar blotting for clathrin did not show a difference in pull-down between cells transfected with Myc-BioID2 and Myc-BioID2–PICK1 (Supplemental Figure 10D).

In summary, we propose that PICK1 plays a role in egress of vesicles from ISGs carrying small amounts of insulin and generic membrane trafficking proteins. This process appears complementary to clathrin-dependent egress, which is responsible for removing excess membrane and generic membrane trafficking proteins during the maturation process of ISGs (Figure 9F).

The coding variants in the PICK1 BAR domain increase fission from insulin granules. Next, we expressed each of the coding variants fused to eGFP and inspected 3D-dSTORM images of the transduced INS-1E cells. Similar to PICK1 WT, the coding variants localized to insulin granules (consistent with the confocal data in Supplemental Figure 4, A and B) and also showed PICK1 clusters adjacent to and surrounding the insulin clusters (Figure 10A). Notably, the coding variants were more prone to produce small structures and tubular extensions from the granules than was PICK1 WT (Supplemental Figure 11, A–E), and these structures occasionally also contained insulin (Figure 10A and Supplemental Figure 11, B–E).

Figure 10 The PICK1 coding variants alter fission from insulin granules. INS-1E cells were transduced with the coding variants and immunostained for eGFP-PICK (cyan) and insulin (magenta). (A) Representative dSTORM images of eGFP-PICK1 in tubular structures colocalized with insulin. Scale bar: 250 nm. Bottom row: The same data illustrated with 3D; axis values indicate nm. (B) rpsCBC distribution of PICK1 clusters to insulin granules of the 4 coding variants (shades of blue) compared with PICK1 WT (gray). Kolmogorov-Smirnov test was used to test the cumulative distribution, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; n = 4–5 individual experiments. (C) Size distribution of colocalized insulin granules and PICK1 clusters, defined as rpsCBC >0.2, shown with representative dSTORM images of small insulin clusters colocalized with eGFP-PICK1. Scale bar: 250 nm. (D) Proposed model for the PICK1 coding variants in insulin granule biogenesis. We propose that the PICK1 coding variants, with increased abscission efficacy, may cause tubulation and premature budding from the SGs during and/or after the maturation process, generating small clusters that contain excess membrane cargo and insulin.

We quantitatively assessed whether the coding variants changed the association between PICK1 and insulin granules by comparing the rpsCBC histograms for insulin granules in INS-1E cells expressing the PICK1 coding variants with those expressing PICK1 WT. The rpsCBC histograms for all 4 coding variants differed significantly from the PICK1 WT rpsCBC histogram and showed a reduction in the prevalence of the insulin granules with the highest CBC values (i.e., 0.7–0.9) in comparison to PICK1 WT (Figure 10B). We observed an increase, although less pronounced, in insulin frequency for CBC values ranging from 0 to approximately 0.4 in the R197Q and R247H variants. These data suggest a change in the dynamic association of PICK1 with insulin granules, with the steady state shifted toward lower overlap, which in turn might reflect increased fission or abscission of vesicles from insulin granules.

To further address whether the PICK1 coding variants might affect fission of insulin granules, we examined the size distribution of colocalized insulin granules at CBC values >2 (Figure 10C). Indeed, we observed an increase in frequency of the smallest (≤100 nm) PICK1-associated insulin structures for the R158Q, R185Q, and R247H coding variants compared with PICK1 WT. These results are in agreement with our in vitro studies and indicate that the PICK1 coding variants, surprisingly, might increase the rate of vesicle budding from the insulin granules, consequently generating more small insulin-positive clusters (Figure 10, B–D).

Finally, to address how general this phenotype might be, we mimicked the most prominent of the coding variants (R247H) in Drosophila PICK1 (dPICK1 K249H-HA). Immunolabeling of dPICK1 WT-HA in large peptidergic cells in the ventral nerve cord of pupal flies showed localization overlapping with and bordering GFP-Golgin245, suggesting localization at and proximal to the Golgi compartment (Supplemental Figure 12). Strikingly, the dPICK1 K249H-HA construct clearly dissociated from GFP-Golgin245 in bright spots that in some case showed distinct tubular shapes (Supplemental Figure 12), suggesting that the R247H coding variant interfered with a structural and functional feature of the PICK1 BAR domain that is preserved across species and may affect the early RSP in many (neuro)endocrine cell types.