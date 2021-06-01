Blocking Borrelia burgdorferi transmission from infected ticks to nonhuman primates with a human monoclonal antibody

Antibody cloning, expression, and purification. The heavy and light chain genes of 2217LS were cloned into a mammalian expression vector. CHO-S cells (Invitrogen, R80007) were electroporated with the 2217LS expression vector, and transfectants were selected using 50 μM methionine sulfoximine. Transformants were screened for antibody expression and the highest expressing clone (>1 g/L) was selected for antibody production in bioreactors. Culture supernatant from bioreactors was clarified using flocculation and filtration followed by purification using protein A followed by ion exchange chromatography. Antibody was formulated at 100 mg/mL in 10 mM histidine, 200 mM trehalose, 10 mM methionine (pH 5.5) with 0.05% Tween 80 and was determined to be more than 98% antibody monomer–lacking detectable endotoxin.

The heavy and light chain genes of 2217 and an irrelevant IgG isotype control directed against a non–B. burgdorferi target were cloned into mammalian expression vectors. ExpiCHO-S cells (Invitrogen, A29127) were transiently transfected with either expression vectors. Antibodies were purified from culture supernatant by fast protein liquid chromatography using a protein A column followed by size-exclusion chromatography. Purified antibody was dialyzed against PBS and concentrated using an Amicon YM-30 Centriprep concentrator as described by the manufacturer. Purified antibody was filter sterilized and protein concentration determined by spectrophotometry.

Expression and purification of OspA. The nucleic acid sequences of OspA from B. burgdorferi B31 (NP_045688) were cloned into a pET45-His vector in frame with a histidine tag. Primers were designed to remove the native signal sequence (aa 1–18) so that it would be expressed as a cytoplasmic protein with improved solubility. The cloned OspA construct was transformed into BL21-DE3 E. coli bacteria (Invitrogen, C600003), and expression was induced with 1 mM isopropyl-β-D-1-thiogalactopyranoside (IPTG). Bacteria were lysed, and proteins were purified with Ni-NTA agarose beads (Invitrogen) and eluted with 250 mM imidazole (Sigma-Aldrich).

Borreliacidal assay by Bac-Titer Glo detection. Serial dilutions of antibodies were made in 100 μL of BSK-H medium containing 10% guinea pig complement (Sigma-Aldrich) in a Nunc Edge 96-well plate (Thermo Fisher Scientific). A total of 100 μL of B. burgdorferi B31 culture at a concentration of 5 × 106 spirochetes/mL was added to each well to mix with antibodies. The 96-well plate was incubated at 37°C for 3 days. The spirochete viability was quantified by luciferase detection with Bac-Titer Glo reagent (Promega) and read in a Victor3 multilabel counter (Applied Biosystems). Assays were performed in triplicate. The resulting fluorescence was plotted, and the EC 50 and SD were calculated using GraphPad Prism v8.1.1.

FcRn-transgenic murine model. Pharmacokinetics were assessed using a previously described FcRn-transgenic mouse model (17). Hemizygous B6.Cg-Fcgrttm1Dcr Tg(FCGRT)32Dcr/DcrJ mice obtained from The Jackson Laboratory (stock 014565) lacking the endogenous mouse FcRn α gene and expressing the human FcRn α gene on 1 allele under control of the native FcRn promoter were used for this study. Mice received a single i.p. injection containing a mixture of mAbs administered at 1 mg/kg per antibody. Each mixture was composed of the 5 mAbs (denosumab, actoxumab, bezlotoxumab, RAB1, and HCV1) with known human half-life and either 2217 or 2217LS (17). Serial bleeds were collected at 2 hours, 1 day, 7 days, 14 days, 21 days, 29 days, and 41 days after injection. Antibody concentration was determined by antigen-specific binding ELISA. Half-life calculations were determined using Phoenix WinNonlin (Certara). Consistent time points representing the β-phase half-life (7–41 days after injection) were analyzed by the linear trapezoidal rule using linear interpolation. Linear regression analysis provided a correlation between the observed in vivo FcRn-transgenic mouse half-life and the known human half-lives.

Mouse efficacy model. The mouse challenge model has been previously described (12). Briefly, infected ticks were prepared by placing Ixodes larva on B. burgdorferi strain N40–infected mice with severe combined immunodeficiency for a blood meal. Larvae were harvested and allowed to molt to the nymphal stage before use for challenge. Groups of 5 C3H/HeJ mice (The Jackson Laboratory, stock 00659) were i.p. injected with a HuMAbs at 10 mg/kg. The following day, mice were challenged by the placement of 6 infected tick nymphs behind the ear of each mouse. Three weeks after the tick placement, mice were euthanized, and tissue samples from an ear, the bladder, the heart, and a joint were harvested for culture. Tissue samples were monitored twice weekly for 4 weeks by dark-field microscopy for evidence of growth of spirochetes. Samples were also analyzed for B. burgdorferi DNA using OspA-specific PCR analysis. Serum samples were collected on day 21 to analyze the antibody concentration and for serological investigation by ELISA against lysate of B. burgdorferi. Animals were considered uninfected if results of all 3 tests were negative. Protocols were approved by the IACUC of Tufts University.

Nonhuman primate pharmacokinetic model. To determine whether the Fc mutations extended antibody half-life, 8 male cynomolgus monkeys (Macaca fascicularis) of Chinese origin (Alpha Genesis) were divided into 2 treatment groups (Supplemental Table 3). Animals were i.v. injected with 2217 (n = 4) or 2217LS (n = 4) at 10 mg/kg. Serum was then collected at days 0, 8, 15, 22, 29, 43, 58, 72, and 86. Serum antibody concentration and ADA responses were assessed by ELISA. Serum concentrations were analyzed by NCA with manual selection of all time points (1–86 days after injection) using Phoenix WinNonlin (Certara). Half-lives are reported in days and hours as mean ± SD. Animals that developed an ADA response as defined as an absorbance value greater than 3 standard deviations from the day –7 mean were excluded. All in vitro and in vivo research experiments were repeated at least 2 times, unless otherwise stated within the figure legends.

Tick challenge experiment in rhesus macaques. Twenty-two rhesus macaques (M. mulatta) of Chinese origin (Alpha Genesis/ENVIGO) with an age range of 3–4 years were used in this study. Fourteen of the animals were females and the remaining 8 were males (Supplemental Table 4). One week prior to antibody injection, serum was collected from all animals and screened for anti-2217/anti-2217LS antibodies and IgG responses to B. burgdorferi. Animals were then divided into 5 treatment groups based on equal sex ratios, weight, and pretreatment ADA response when applicable. All animal studies were blinded such that animal caretakers and investigators were blind to the allocations of treatments. Groups 1–4 received 2217LS administered at 90 mg/kg (n = 4), 30 mg/kg (n = 5), 10 mg/kg (n = 6), 3 mg/kg (n = 4); group 5 received an irrelevant HuMAb IgG at 10 mg/kg (n = 3). Infected ticks were generated by the Vector Borne Diseases Core at the Tulane National Primate Research Center using capillary feeding of Ixodes scapularis nymphs with low-passage B. burgdorferi strain B31.5A19 (19, 31). The density of the culture used to feed the ticks was 6 × 107 to 7 × 107 spirochetes/mL. The ticks were fed up to a maximum of 5 μL, resulting in approximately 325,000 spirochetes per tick.

On day 0, antibodies were i.v. administered followed by the placement of the tick containment system at the back of the animals. Briefly, the containment feeding system is based on a modified LeFlap maggot cage dressing that has been shown to be feasible and reproducible in nonhuman primate studies (19, 27). Briefly, the system consists of a dual-layer containment device with a hydrocolloid layer and adhesive-lined polyester layer that can hold 10–20 unfed nymphs. The device is structurally supported by adhesive foam cushioning. Prior to attaching the system to the animal, an area (approximately 25 cm × 20 cm) below the animal scapula was shaved. The device was then attached to the shaved area of the animals using adhesive foam and skin glue. One day later, approximately 20 B. burgdorferi–infected nymphs were added to the device. Waiting a day to add the nymphs allowed for the skin oils to return to the shaved area, which improves the feeding rates of the ticks. The device remained in place for 5 days to allow the nymphs to take a blood meal. After 6 days, the device was removed from the animals and the nymphs were collected.

To determine infectivity, skin biopsies from the infection site were taken once a week for 4 weeks after the nymphs were removed. Each biopsy was placed into BSK-H medium (MilliporeSigma, B8291) and cultured for 6 weeks. The skin biopsy cultures were observed by dark-field microscopy for evidence of spirochetes twice per week. PCR was conducted on the biopsy cultures once per week for 6 weeks using OspA-specific PCR analysis. Cultures and PCR were scored as positive or negative for spirochetes. Serum was collected on days –7, 0, 1, 7, 14, 21, 28, 45, and 63. ELISAs were conducted on the serum samples to determine B. burgdorferi seroconversion, antibody pharmacokinetics, and ADA responses. Animals were considered uninfected if their serum was negative for primate antibodies against B. burgdorferi and if PCR and tissue observation were negative for the presence of B. burgdorferi.

OspA-binding ELISA. Dilutions of purified HuMAbs were tested in ELISA for reactivity against OspA proteins. Briefly, 96-well plates were coated with 100 μL of 5 μg of WT OspA followed by incubation overnight at 4°C. The plates were blocked with 1% BSA with 0.05% Tween 20 in PBS. Purified antibody diluted in 1× PBS plus 0.1% Tween 20 was added to the 96-well plates and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. Plates were stained with alkaline phosphatase (AP) AffiniPure goat anti–human IgG (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 109-055-098, 1:1000 dilution) for 1 hour at room temperature. AP AffiniPure goat anti–mouse IgG (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 115-055-003, 1:1000 dilution) was used to detect the His tag in a separate ELISA to verify protein expression and coating. Plates were developed using p-nitrophenyl phosphate (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Absorbance at an OD of 405 nm was measured on an Emax precision plate reader (Molecular Devices) using Softmax Pro v4.3.1 LS.

ADA-binding ELISA. ADA ELISAs are designed to detect species-specific IgG antibodies produced against the HuMAbs. ADA ELISAs were conducted similar to antigen-binding ELISA with a few modifications. Briefly, 96-well plates were coated with 2 μg/mL of the target HuMAb diluted in PBS followed by incubation overnight at 4°C. Serum collected from the animals was diluted into blocking buffer and then added to the 96-well plates and titrated with blocking buffer. AP AffiniPure goat anti–mouse IgG (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 115-055-003, 1:1000 dilution) and anti–rhesus IgG1/3 (Nonhuman Primate Reagent Resource, AB_2819287; 1 μg/mL) were used for antibody detection. ADA titers were determined by the dilution above mean negative control absorbance value plus 3 SDs.

Seroconversion ELISA. Sera from challenged animals were tested in ELISA for reactivity against whole-cell lysate of B. burgdorferi or recombinant B. burgdorferi C6 peptide (32). For whole-cell lysate, a log-phase culture of B. burgdorferi was pelleted and sonicated. A 96-well plate was coated with the lysed B. burgdorferi antigen solution (1 μg/mL) and incubated overnight at 4°C. For recombinant C6 protein, plates were coated with peptide at 0.5 μg/mL. Sera samples from challenged animals were diluted 1:50 in blocking buffer and then titrated 1:2 down a 96-well plate and incubated for 1 hour at room temperature. Mouse antibodies against B. burgdorferi were detected with AP-conjugated anti–mouse IgG secondary antibody; nonhuman primate antibodies were detected with mouse anti–rhesus IgG secondary antibody followed by AP-conjugated anti–mouse IgG secondary antibody. A positive antibody response was defined as an absorbance value greater than the mean absorbance value of the negative control samples plus 3 times the SD.

Multiplex assay for nonhuman primate serology. Sera from challenge animals were tested in a 5-antigen fluorescent bead–based assay for diagnosis of Lyme disease as previously described (21). Briefly, 4 B. burgdorferi antigens, OspA, OspC, DbpA, and OppA2, were expressed as GST fusion proteins, purified, and then coupled with cytometric beads using a Bio-Rad Bio-Plex coupling kit. The C6 peptide was synthesized for amine coupling to beads. Serum samples were diluted 1:200 in sample diluent prior to mixing with the magnetic bead cocktail. Following a standard incubation and washing protocol, specific binding was detected with goat anti–rhesus IgG (H+L) PE 6200-09 (Southern Biotech). Samples were read on a Bio-Plex 200 suspension array system and analyzed using Bio-Plex Manager v6.1 software (Bio-Rad).

Cloning, expression, and purification of OspA and Fab 2217 for structural studies. The PCR amplicon for B. burgdorferi OspA containing residues 18 to 273 was subcloned into the pSUMO expression vector, which contained an N-terminal deca-histidine and SUMO tag. All cloning was performed using a standard ligase-independent cloning protocol. OspA was expressed in E. coli strain BL21 (DE3). The transformed bacteria were grown at 37°C in TB medium and induced at 20°C with 0.1 mM IPTG at an OD 600 of 0.6 for approximately 16 hours at 20°C. After induction, cells were harvested and resuspended in 20 mM HEPES pH 7.5 and 150 mM NaCl. The cell suspension was sonicated and centrifuged at 30,000g for 30 minutes. After centrifugation, the protein-containing supernatant was purified by nickel-affinity and size-exclusion chromatography on an AKTAxpress system (GE Healthcare), which consisted of a 1 mL nickel affinity column followed by a Superdex 200 16/60 gel filtration column. The elution buffer consisted of 0.5 M imidazole in binding buffer, and the gel filtration buffer consisted of 20 mM HEPES pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, and 20 mM imidazole. Fractions containing OspA (18–273) were pooled and subject to TEV protease cleavage (1:10 weight ratio) for 3 hours at room temperature in order to remove their respective fusion protein tags. The cleaved protein was passed over a 1 mL Ni-NTA agarose (QIAGEN) gravity column to remove the added TEV protease, cleaved residues, and uncleaved fusion protein. The 2217 IgG was subjected to papain digestion followed by affinity depletion of the Fc fragment by protein A fast protein liquid chromatography to generate 2217 Fab. The resulting 2217 Fab was purified to homogeneity by size-exclusion chromatography using a Superdex 200 16/60 gel filtration column. After purification of Fab 2217 and OspA, each protein was mixed in a 1:1 stoichiometry to form a stable complex, and then concentrated to a final concentration of 10 mg/mL for all crystallization trials.

Crystallization and data collection. Fab-OspA crystals were grown by sitting drop vapor diffusion at 4°C using a protein to reservoir volume ratio of 1:1 with total drop volumes of 0.2 μL. Crystals of the Fab-OspA complex were produced using a crystallization solution containing 100 mM sodium cacodylate pH 6.5, 5% PEG 8000, and 40% methylpentanediol. All crystals were flash-frozen in liquid nitrogen after a short soak in the appropriate crystallization buffers supplemented with 25% ethylene glycol. Data were collected at beamline 8.2.2 at the Advanced Light Source, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. All data were indexed, merged, and scaled using HKL2000 (33), and then converted to structure factor amplitudes using CCP4 (34).

Structure determination and refinement. The Fab-OspA complex structure was solved by molecular replacement using the program Phaser (35). Molecular replacement calculations were performed using the coordinates of the IL-13 Fab (PDB ID 4HWB) as the search model for Fab 2217 and the OspA coordinates (PDB ID 1FJ1) as the search model for OspA. The resulting phase information from molecular replacement was used for manual model building of the Fab-OspA model using the graphics program COOT (36) and structural refinement employing the PHENIX package (37). Data collection and refinement statistics are listed in Supplemental Table 2. Molecular graphics were prepared using PyMOL (Schrodinger). The structure generated in this study has been deposited in the PDB (http://www.rcsb.org/pdb/) with ID 7JWG, as described in Supplemental Table 2.

Statistics. All statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism v8.1.1. EC 50 values were determined by nonlinear regression using a sigmoidal dose-response fit. Protection comparisons were conducted using a 2-sided Fisher’s exact test. Half-life comparisons were conducted by using a 2-sided Student’s t test. Significance was determined using a P value of less than 0.05.

Study approval. These studies were carried out in strict accordance with the recommendations in the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals of the NIH. The FcRn-transgenic mouse protocol was approved by the IACUC of the University of Massachusetts Medical School (protocol A-2412). The mouse efficacy protocol was approved by the IACUC of Tufts University Sackler School of Graduate Biomedical Sciences (protocol B2017-36). The primate study protocols were approved by the IACUC of the University of Massachusetts Medical School and Biomere (protocol 18-09) and the US Army Medical Research and Materiel Command Animal Care and Use Review Office.