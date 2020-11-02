BubR1﻿﻿ allelic effects drive phenotypic heterogeneity in mosaic-variegated aneuploidy progeria syndrome

Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI144781

Mosaic-variegated aneuploidy (MVA) syndrome is a rare childhood disorder characterized by biallelic BUBR1, CEP57, or TRIP13 aberrations; increased chromosome missegregation; and a broad spectrum of clinical features, including various cancers, congenital defects, and progeroid pathologies. To investigate the mechanisms underlying this disorder and its phenotypic heterogeneity, we mimicked the BUBR1L1012P mutation in mice (BubR1L1002P) and combined it with 2 other MVA variants, BUBR1X753 and BUBR1H, generating a truncated protein and low amounts of wild-type protein, respectively. Whereas BubR1X753/L1002P and BubR1H/X753 mice died prematurely, BubR1H/L1002P mice were viable and exhibited many MVA features, including cancer predisposition and various progeroid phenotypes, such as short lifespan, dwarfism, lipodystrophy, sarcopenia, and low cardiac stress tolerance. Strikingly, although these mice had a reduction in total BUBR1 and spectrum of MVA phenotypes similar to that of BubR1H/H mice, several progeroid pathologies were attenuated in severity, which in skeletal muscle coincided with reduced senescence-associated secretory phenotype complexity. Additionally, mice carrying monoallelic BubR1 mutations were prone to select MVA-related pathologies later in life, with predisposition to sarcopenia correlating with mTORC1 hyperactivity. Together, these data demonstrate that BUBR1 allelic effects beyond protein level and aneuploidy contribute to disease heterogeneity in both MVA patients and heterozygous carriers of MVA mutations.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2020;130(1):171–188. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126863

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2020;130(11):6188. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144781

During the preparation of this manuscript, the same sample was inadvertently included for the +/L1002P and +/– images in Figure 2E. The authors were able to use the original samples to prepare a corrected version. The correct figure is below.

The description in Methods for this panel has also been corrected, as below:

To assess the mitotic index of spontaneous lymphatic tumors, mitotic cells were visualized by IF labelling of at least 1 paraffin section for pHH3 (EMD Millipore, catalog 06-570), as described (6, 46).

The online version of the article has been updated with the corrected information.

The authors regret the errors.