BubR1 allelic effects drive phenotypic heterogeneity in mosaic-variegated aneuploidy progeria syndrome

Mice modeling MVA patient BUBR1X753/L1012P die during early embryogenesis. BUBR1 2211insGTTA, a mutant BUBR1 allele that results in a frameshift and yields an unstable truncated protein referred to as BUBR1X753, has been identified in 2 biallelic MVA patients, one of which also inherits BUBR1 3035T>C, a mutant allele that encodes BUBR1L1012P (2). To model this particular patient, we used a previously established mouse strain in which we mimicked the BUBR1 2211insGTTA allele (21) and a new strain in which we converted the leucine at position 1002 into a proline (human L1012 corresponds to mouse L1002; Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1, A–C; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI126863DS1). As expected, heterozygotes carrying the L1002P substitution (referred to as BubR1+/L1002P mice) were overtly normal. However, mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) and tissues from BubR1+/L1002P mice contained markedly reduced BUBR1 levels (Figure 1B). Side-by-side comparisons of BubR1+/L1002P, BubR1+/–, and BubR1+/X753 MEFs and tissues implied that the BubR1L1002P allele overall yields very little protein (Figure 1B). However, MEFs and testes from BubR1+/– and BubR1+/X753 mice had significantly lower BUBR1 protein levels than corresponding tissues from BubR1+/L1002P mice, whereas levels were similarly low in the thymus and spleen of all 3 genotypes. The L1002P mutation had no impact on BubR1 transcript stability, but the truncating X753 mutation did, with BubR1+/X753 MEFs yielding transcript levels similar to those of BubR1+/– MEFs (Supplemental Figure 2A). Assessments of BUBR1 protein stability revealed that proteasomal degradation of BUBR1L1002P was elevated (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C), which is in concordance with an earlier study showing that human BUBR1L1012P protein is misfolded and therefore less stable (7). Nevertheless, mitotic BubR1+/L1002P MEFs were still able to accumulate normal amounts of BUBR1 at unattached kinetochores, as demonstrated by immunofluorescence (IF) labeling for BUBR1 (Supplemental Figure 2F). BUBR1WT protein stability in BubR1+/X753 MEFs seemed similar to that in BubR1+/+ and BubR1+/– MEFs (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E).

Figure 1 MVA alleles BUBR1L1012P and BUBR1X753 yield low amounts of protein. (A) Schematic of BUBR1 protein. Locations of MVA patient mutations are indicated. Ken, Ken box; Tpr, tetratricopeptide repeat motif; D-box, destruction box; Glebs, Glebs-binding motif; Phe, Phe box; Kard, kinetochore attachment regulatory domain; Kinase, kinase domain. (B) Western blots of asynchronous passage-5 MEF and proliferative tissue lysates (6-week-old mice) probed for BUBR1. Total protein (Ponceau S [PonS] staining) and α-tubulin served as independent loading controls. BUBR1 levels were quantified and normalized to α-tubulin or PonS. Numerical values indicate quantified BUBR1 levels, with BubR1+/+ normalized to 1. Values below the horizontal lines represent the mean. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with the Holm-Šídák post hoc test (B). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

To model the MVA patient BUBR1X753/L1012P, we intercrossed BubR1+/L1002P and BubR1+/X753 mice, but no BubR1X753/L1002P mice were identified among 388 newborn pups (Supplemental Table 1). This was unexpected because the patient with this genetic combination was alive for 3.6 months after birth, despite growth retardation and anomalies in a broad spectrum of tissues, including heart, lung, brain, eye, thyroid, and erythrocytes (2). To determine when BubR1X753/L1002P mice die during embryogenesis, we genotyped a total of 39 E13.5 mice from heterozygous intercrosses, but again no BubR1X753/L1002P mice were observed, whereas BubR1+/L1002P, BubR1+/X753, and BubR1+/+ mice were present at expected frequencies (Supplemental Table 1). However, repeating the analysis at E3.5 yielded viable BubR1X753/L1002P embryos, which were overtly indistinguishable from their BubR1+/L1002P, BubR1+/X753, and BubR1+/+ counterparts (Supplemental Table 1). Attempts to culture the inner cell mass from BubR1X753/L1002P blastocysts were unsuccessful; however, this was indicative of early embryonic death due to mitotic failure (data not shown). Thus, a mouse model for MVA patient BUBR1X753/L1012P is unattainable, most likely due to severe mitotic defects that interfere with early embryogenesis.

Models for heterozygous BUBR1 MVA mutations show phenotypic heterogeneity. Whether heterozygous carriers of BUBR1 MVA mutations might develop any symptoms associated with the syndrome is a key question that remains to be addressed. In a previous study, we examined mice that model an MVA allele carrier, heterozygous for the BUBR1X753 mutation, and found that these mice were indeed more susceptible to cancer and select progeroid phenotypes than their wild-type counterparts (21). To develop a more comprehensive understanding of the impact of heterozygous MVA mutations, we modeled heterozygous carriers of 2 other MVA alleles, BUBR1L1012P and BUBR1–, the latter representing the null allele found in a biallelic MVA patient that also carries a BUBR1I909T mutation (2). The necessary cohorts of BubR1+/+, BubR1+/L1002P, and BubR1+/– mice were established by intercrossing BubR1+/L1002P and BubR1+/– mice. Consistent with earlier data (21), BubR1+/– mice had a modest, but significant, reduction in lifespan compared with BubR1+/+ mice (Figure 2A). BubR1+/L1002P mice also showed a strong trend toward reduced median lifespan that was close to reaching significance (P = 0.0516, log-rank test). Although in both heterozygous mutant cohorts the incidence and spectrum of spontaneous tumors detectable at autopsy were similar to wild-type (Figure 2, B and C), tumor latencies in both mutants were significantly reduced (Figure 2A), indicating that both MVA mutations may promote tumorigenesis by accelerating tumor growth. Consistent with this, lymphomas from BubR1+/L1002P and BubR1+/– mice, which developed with reduced latencies, contained significantly more mitotic cells than lymphomas of BubR1+/+ mice (Figure 2, D and E). A complementary experiment in which we analyzed tumorigenesis by performing a timed sacrifice at 18–20 months of age confirmed that the incidence of tumor formation and the spectrum of tumors in BubR1+/L1002P and BubR1+/– mice were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 2 Carriers of single BUBR1 MVA mutations are phenotypically heterogeneous. (A) Kaplan-Meier curves showing overall survival (left) and cancer deaths only (right) of the indicated mice. Values associated with curves denote median survival. (B) Incidence of cancer deaths in the indicated mice. (C) Spectrum of cancer types associated with cancer deaths in the indicated mice. (D) Kaplan-Meier curve for lymphoma deaths of the indicated mice. Median survival is indicated. (E) Mitotic index of the lymphoma tumor samples collected from the indicated moribund mice. Images of representative pHH3-labeled lymphoma sections are shown. Scale bar: 50 μm. (F and G) DMBA-induced lung tumor incidence, multiplicity, and volume in the indicated mice. Bars in E–G represent the mean ± SEM, and dots represent individual samples. Each n for all experiments represents individual mice, with the exception of tumor volume in F–G where individual tumors are represented. Statistical significance was determined using a log-rank test (A and D), 2-tailed Fisher’s exact test (B–C and F–G, incidence), 1-way ANOVA with the Holm-Šídák post hoc test (E), and a Mann–Whitney U test (F–G, tumor number and volume). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

To extend our cancer susceptibility studies, we challenged BubR1+/+, BubR1+/L1002P, and BubR1+/– mice with 7,12-dimethylbenz(a)anthracene (DMBA), a carcinogen that primarily induces lung tumors when applied on the dorsal skin at postnatal day 5 (22). Both BubR1+/L1002P and BubR1+/– mice showed no increase in lung tumor incidence in this tumor bioassay. Lung tumor multiplicity and size, however, were significantly increased in BubR1+/– mice, and likewise lung tumor size was also increased in BubR1+/L1002P mice, indicative of accelerated tumor growth and/or initiation (Figure 2, F and G). Thus, together with earlier studies in BubR1+/X753 mice, these findings imply that heterozygous carriers of BUBR1 MVA mutations may be at increased risk of tumor formation, albeit to different degrees. In contrast with BubR1+/X753 mice (21), BubR1+/– and BubR1+/L1002P mice showed little to no evidence of accelerated aging phenotypes (Supplemental Figure 4, A–E).

Heterozygous BUBR1 MVA mutants demonstrate intricate mitotic phenotypes. To examine the impact of heterozygous BUBR1 MVA mutations on chromosome number integrity, we performed chromosome counts on metaphase spreads of MEFs at passage-5. Aneuploidy was markedly elevated in BubR1+/L1002P, BubR1+/–, and BubR1+/X753 MEFs compared with BubR1+/+ MEFs (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 2). Premature chromatid separation (PCS), a hallmark of MVA patients, was observed in all 3 MVA allele carriers (Figure 3A). We complemented these experiments with interphase fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) analyses for chromosomes 4 and 7 in these MEFs, which targets the entire cell population rather than only the mitotically active fraction. Aneuploidy rates were again similarly increased in all 3 MVA allele carriers (Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 3 Surveillance mechanisms that ensure high-fidelity chromosome segregation are defective in monoallelic BubR1 MVA mutant MEFs. (A) Incidence of aneuploidy and PCS in mitotically arrested passage-5 MEFs. (B) Chromosome segregation errors in passage-5 MEFs assessed by live-cell imaging of MEFs expressing H2B-mRFP. Each n indicates independent MEF lines for all genotypes, except for BubR1+/L1002P and BubR1+/X753, where technical replicates were performed on 4 and 3 independent lines, respectively. (C) Colcemid-challenge assay on passage-5 MEFs measuring SAC activity. (D) Error correction in the indicated passage-5 MEFs assessed by monastrol washout assay. Representative images are shown. Yellow arrowheads indicate misaligned chromosomes. (E and F) Incidence of slow centrosome movement (E) and non-perpendicular spindles (F) in the indicated passage-5 MEFs. Representative images are shown. Yellow arrowheads indicate the location of the centrosomes. Each n indicates independent MEF lines, unless otherwise noted. Data are presented as mean ± SD (A) and mean ± SEM (B–F), and dots represent individual samples. Scale bars: 3 μm (D and E) and 2 μm (F). Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with the Holm-Šídák post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

By monitoring chromosome movements during mitosis in live cells expressing histone H2B–monomeric red fluorescent protein (H2B-mRFP), we observed small, but significant increases in chromosome segregation errors for all 3 heterozygous BubR1 MVA mutants (Figure 3B). In all 3 heterozygous mutants both the SAC and attachment error correction machinery were impaired, providing an explanation for the observed increase in segregation errors (Figure 3, C and D). However, both high-fidelity chromosome segregation insurance systems were similarly impaired in all 3 mutants, prompting us to screen for additional mitotic defects that might explain the higher rates of lagging chromosomes in BubR1+/L1002P and BubR1+/X753 MEFs (Figure 3B). Lagging chromosomes are frequently caused by aberrancies in centrosome disjunction or movement that result in the formation of non-perpendicular spindles that are enriched in merotelic kinetochore-microtubule attachments (23, 24). Indeed, both monoallelic MVA mutants with increased chromosome lagging formed non-perpendicular spindles at elevated rates, due to slow centrosome movement (Figure 3, E and F). Although it remains to be determined how BUBR1 impacts centrosome movement, it is clear that there is an allele-dependent effect on this process. Overall, the above experiments indicate that allelic effects beyond BUBR1 levels alone contribute to the mitotic phenotypes of monoallelic MVA mutants.

We complemented our analyses of cultured MEFs with chromosome counts on splenocytes of 5-month-old BubR1+/–, BubR1+/L1002P, and BubR1+/X753 mice. Specifically, we briefly cultured freshly harvested splenocytes in the presence of colcemid for 4 hours prior to preparing metaphase spreads and counting chromosomes. This method assesses the percentage of aneuploid cells among the subset of cycling splenocytes entering mitosis. We observed major differences in aneuploidy between heterozygous BubR1 MVA mutants, with 2%, 18%, and 28% of mitotic splenocytes showing abnormal chromosome numbers in BubR1+/–, BubR1+/X753, and BubR1+/L1002P mice, respectively (Figure 4A and Supplemental Table 4). The same was true for PCS (Figure 4A). To investigate karyotypic instability in greater depth, we conducted interphase FISH analysis for chromosomes 4 and 7 on liver, lung, and spleen of BubR1+/+, BubR1+/–, BubR1+/L1002P, and BubR1+/X753 mice ranging in age from 22–24 months. Instead of tissue sections, we prepared single-cell suspensions from the above tissues and dropped these on slides to avoid the loss of nuclear content that occurs with sectioning (14). Our analyses showed that aneuploidy was increased in livers of BubR1+/L1002P and BubR1+/– mice, as well as in lungs of BubR1+/L1002P and BubR1+/X753 mice (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 3). Aneuploidy rates in the spleen, as measured by FISH, were not elevated in any of the monoallelic MVA mutants, even though substantial increases were observed in mitotically active splenocytes of these strains (Figure 4, A and B). One possible explanation might be that chromosome missegregation or aneuploid cell survival rates differentially change over time for each of the mutants. Notwithstanding these differences, collectively, these data suggest that a key feature of MVA syndrome patients, increased aneuploidy in multiple tissues, is conserved in heterozygous carriers of BUBR1 MVA mutations.

Figure 4 Monoallelic BubR1 MVA mutants exhibit mosaic aneuploidies. (A) Incidence of aneuploidy and PCS in mitotic splenocytes of 5-month-old mice. (B) Incidence of aneuploidy in tissues from 22- to 24-month-old mice assessed by FISH for chromosomes 4 and 7. Representative images are shown. Each n indicates cells or tissues from independent mice. Data are presented as mean ± SD (A) and mean ± SEM (B), and dots represent individual samples. Scale bar: 2 μm (B). Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with the Holm-Šídák post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

Progeroid BubR1+/X753 mice exhibit hyperactive mTORC1 signaling. To further investigate the basis for the phenotypic heterogeneity among monoallelic MVA mutants, we conducted genome-wide transcriptome profiling on gastrocnemius muscle from 3-month-old BubR1+/X753, BubR1+/L1002P, and BubR1+/+ mice. This tissue was chosen because in BubR1+/X753 mice it is selectively subject to accelerated aging (21). The 3-month time point was selected because at this age no signs of muscle aging are detected, allowing for detection of primary alterations resulting from the presence of the BubR1X753 allele rather than secondary transcriptional changes associated with sarcopenia. Strikingly, several hundred differentially expressed genes (DEGs) emerged when comparing BubR1+/X753 with BubR1+/+, whereas the transcriptome of BubR1+/L1002P skeletal muscle was similar to that of BubR1+/+, yielding only 3 DEGs (Figure 5A). Comparison of BubR1+/X753 with BubR1+/L1002P also yielded a significant number of DEGs, albeit fewer than compared with BubR1+/+ (Figure 5A). Functional enrichment analyses with the DEGs using the STRING database (25) revealed that the majority of cellular functions that were significantly enriched in the upregulated DEGs of BubR1+/X753 skeletal muscle were linked to the mTORC1 signaling pathway (Figure 5B), which has been linked to aging (26). In addition, a high percentage of the upregulated DEGs from the BubR1+/X753 versus BubR1+/L1002P comparison function in mTORC1-related biological processes (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). Consistent with this, phosphorylation of 2 key mTORC1 substrates, p70 S6 kinase and 4EBP1, were markedly increased in skeletal muscle of 3-month-old BubR1+/X753 mice compared with corresponding lysates from BubR1+/L1002P and BubR1+/+ mice, as determined by Western blot analysis (Figure 5C). Skeletal muscle from BubR1+/L1002P and BubR1+/X753 mice had similarly reduced BUBR1 protein levels compared with BubR1+/+ mice, indicating that differences in BUBR1 protein levels are unlikely to account for the differential impact of these MVA mutations on mTORC1 signaling (Figure 5D). The possibility that BUBR1 levels initially decline similarly in BubR1+/L1002P and BubR1+/X753 young adult mouse tissues, but then more rapidly in BubR1+/X753 mice as animals reach a more advanced age is also unlikely, as suggested by Western blot analysis for BUBR1 on spleen lysates of 24-month-old mice (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 5 Progeroid BubR1+/X753 mice exhibit aberrant cellular signaling. (A) Venn diagrams of DEGs from RNA sequencing analyses of gastrocnemius muscle from 3-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. ↑, upregulated genes; ↓, downregulated genes. n = 3 independent mice/genotype. (B) Functional enrichment analyses on the 336 BubR1+/X753 versus BubR1+/+ upregulated DEGs. Biological processes clustered by common function. Significantly enriched (FDR < 0.05, –log 10 > 1.3) processes are shown. Bars represent maximum –log 10 (FDR) per functional group, and dots represent individual annotations for pathways under a given functional group. Numbers above bars represent the total number of pathways per group. (C) Western blot of gastrocnemius muscle from two 3-month-old mice of the indicated genotypes. PonS served as the loading control. (D) Western blot of gastrocnemius muscle from three 10-day-old mice of the indicated genotypes, probed for BUBR1. PonS served as the loading control. BUBR1 levels were quantified and are shown as in Figure 1B. See Methods for statistical analyses for RNA sequencing and functional enrichment analyses (A and B). Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with the Holm-Šídák post hoc test (D). ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

BubR1H/L1002P mice are viable and model MVA syndrome–associated pathologies. Following our unsuccessful attempt to model the BUBR1X753/L1012P MVA patient in mice, we asked whether the BubR1H allele, which mimics the hypomorphic allele found in patients with monoallelic BUBR1 mutations (1, 8), might produce viable offspring when combined with BubR1X753 or BubR1L1002P. Indeed, intercrosses of BubR1+/X753 and BubR1+/H mice yielded viable BubR1H/X753 offspring; however, these mice failed to thrive and died within 18 hours after birth (Figure 6A), reminiscent of BubR1–/H mice (8). Comparative Western blot analysis of MEF lysates revealed that BubR1–/H and BubR1H/X753 MEFs had a similar reduction in BUBR1 protein (Figure 6B). On the other hand, intercrosses of BubR1+/L1002P and BubR1+/H mice yielded BubR1H/L1002P mice that had a normal appearance at birth, but became growth retarded during postnatal development, although not as severely as BubR1H/H mice (Figure 6, C and D). Although postnatal viability of BubR1H/X753 and BubR1H/L1002P mice was markedly different, residual BUBR1 protein levels in MEFs of these genotypes were not significantly different from each other (Supplemental Figure 8A). Furthermore, despite the significant differences in body size between BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H mice, the level of BUBR1 protein reduction in MEFs and multiple tissues appeared to be very similar between the mutants, with significant differences observed only in the spleen (Figure 6E). BubR1H/L1002P mice had a median lifespan of 343 days compared with 691 days for BubR1+/+ mice (Figure 6F). Although BubR1H/L1002P mice were short-lived, on average they lived significantly longer than BubR1H/H mice, which had a median lifespan of 196 days (Figure 6F).

Figure 6 Mouse models carrying 2 allelic BubR1 MVA patient variants are viable. (A) Image of BubR1+/+ and BubR1H/X753 pups a few hours after birth. (B) Western blots of asynchronous passage-5 MEF lysates, probed for BUBR1. PonS-stained proteins served as the loading control. Three independent lines were used for analyses. BUBR1 levels were quantified and are shown as in Figure 1B. (C) Representative image of 8- to 10-month-old mice. Dashed yellow line outlines curvature of the spine, indicating kyphosis phenotype in BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H mice. (D) Mean weights of BubR1+/+, BubR1H/L1002P, and BubR1H/H mice at 5–7 months of age. Each n indicates independent mice. (E) Western blots of tissues from 6-week-old (testes, thymus, and spleen) and 10-day-old (gastrocnemius muscle and fat) mice, and passage-5 asynchronous MEFs of the indicated genotypes. PonS served as the loading control. BUBR1 levels were quantified and are shown as in Figure 1B. (F) Survival curves for the indicated mouse models. Values associated with curves denote median survival. P < 0.05 for BubR1H/H versus BubR1H/L1002P. (G) DMBA-induced lung tumor incidence, multiplicity, and volume in the indicated mice. Data in D and G are presented as the mean ± SEM, and dots represent individual samples. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with the Holm-Šídák post hoc test (B, D, and E), log-rank test (F), 2-tailed Fisher’s exact test (G, incidence), and Mann–Whitney U test (D and G, tumor number and volume). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

Similar to BubR1H/H mice, BubR1H/L1002P mice were not prone to spontaneous tumors, with only 13% of mice dying with macroscopically detectable tumors. Furthermore, the incidence and multiplicity of DMBA-induced lung tumors were significantly elevated (Figure 6G), analogous to BubR1H/H mice (12). However, the average lung tumor size was increased in DMBA-treated BubR1H/L1002P mice compared with corresponding BubR1+/+ mice (Figure 6G). This was not observed in BubR1H/H mice (12) and is perhaps a feature of select MVA alleles, as this was also noted in a milder form in BubR1+/L1002P, BubR1+/–, and BubR1+/X753 mice (Figure 2, F and G, and ref. 21).

BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H mice model MVA syndrome heterogeneity. We sought to further explore the extent to which BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H mice are subject to phenotypic heterogeneity, a hallmark of MVA syndrome. To this end, we focused on a series of progeroid phenotypes that characterize BubR1H/H mice, most of which represent MVA-associated pathologies. We discovered that BubR1H/L1002P mice are highly sensitive to cataract formation, the median onset of which was 161 days, which is nearly identical to that of BubR1H/H mice (median onset, 168 days; Figure 7A).

Figure 7 BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H mice recapitulate MVA syndrome heterogeneity. (A) Kaplan-Meier curves of cataract onset in the indicated mice. Values associated with curves denote median onset. Representative images of 5-month-old mice are shown in insets. (B) Kaplan-Meier curves of kyphosis onset in the indicated mice. Values associated with curves denote median onset. P < 0.001 for BubR1H/H versus BubR1H/L1002P. (C) Analysis of forelimb grip strength in the indicated 5- to 7-month-old mice. (D) Histological analyses of gastrocnemius and measurement of muscle fiber cross-sectional area in the indicated 8- to 10-month-old mice. Representative images shown. Scale bar: 50 μm. (E) Mean work output, in joules (J), during a treadmill exercise test of 5- to 7-month-old mice. (F) Mean total body fat percentage of 8- to 10-month-old mice, as determined by echo-MRI analyses. (G) Histological analyses of inguinal adipose tissue (IAT) and measurement of adipocyte cross-sectional area in the indicated 8- to 10-month-old mice. Representative images shown. Scale bar: 50 μm. (H) Survival curves of the indicated 4- to 7-month-old mice exposed to a low-dose isoproterenol regimen to evaluate cardiac stress tolerance. Each n indicates independent mice for all experiments. Data in C–G are presented as mean ± SEM, and dots represent individual samples. Statistical significance was determined using a log-rank test (A, B, and H) and 1-way ANOVA with the Holm-Šídák post hoc test (C–G). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

A second overt progeroid phenotype of BubR1H/H mice, kyphosis, also developed in BubR1H/L1002P mice, but with delayed latency compared with BubR1H/H mice (median onset, 238 days versus 175 days; Figure 7B). In BubR1H/H mice, this phenotype is linked to a number of features of sarcopenia, including reduced grip strength, muscle fiber atrophy, and reduced work output during treadmill exercise (Figure 7, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Importantly, these same features were observed in BubR1H/L1002P mice, although typically they were less severe in BubR1H/L1002P mice compared with BubR1H/H mice, which is in accordance with the delay in kyphosis onset.

Another key progeroid phenotype of BubR1H/H mice is fat tissue atrophy (lipodystrophy). Echo-MRI analysis on 8- to 10-month-old mice indicated that this phenotype was fully recapitulated in BubR1H/L1002P mice (Figure 7F), which we confirmed by subsequent weighing of individual subcutaneous and visceral fat depots (Supplemental Figure 8D). Furthermore, the average size of fat cells was markedly reduced in BubR1H/L1002P mice (Figure 7G). The extent of the size reduction was similar to BubR1H/H mice.

Loss of cardiac stress tolerance is a hallmark of aging and has previously been linked to decreasing BUBR1 levels with aging (14). In accordance with this, cardiac stress tolerance of BubR1H/H mice is very low and is thought to be the primary cause of premature death in this model. To determine whether cardiac stress tolerance might be reduced in BubR1H/L1002P mice, and if so, whether the magnitude of the decline might correlate with the extent of lifespan shortening, we performed an isoproterenol challenge test. In this assay, which does not impact survival of BubR1+/+ mice, we intraperitoneally injected a low dose of the β-adrenergic drug isoproterenol twice a day for 4 weeks (13). As expected, BubR1H/H mice were highly sensitive to repeated isoproterenol administration, with half of the animals dying within 5 injections (Figure 7H). Lethality was also observed in BubR1H/L1002P mice, but to a lesser extent, as 50% of the animals expired after 18 injections and some of the remaining mice showed no overt susceptibility. These data strengthen the idea that reduced tolerance to cardiac stress is a key determinant of lifespan shortening in biallelic BubR1 MVA syndrome models. Collectively, these data indicate that phenotypic heterogeneity occurs despite similarity in overall BUBR1 protein level and that some phenotypes are more prone to divergency than others.

Progeroid heterogeneity occurs despite mitotic phenotype similarity. The random reshuffling of chromosomes in multiple tissues is a common feature of MVA syndrome patients, irrespective of whether they have mutations in BUBR1, CEP57, or TRIP13 (1–4). However, whether and how the clinical heterogeneity that characterizes MVA syndrome might be driven by heterogeneity of mitotic defects has been difficult to assess, primarily because of the rarity of the syndrome and the limited availability of patient samples. Although attempts to model MVA patient mutations in mice have proven difficult (Supplemental Table 1 and ref. 6), a systematic analysis of the mitotic phenotypes of the currently available models is likely to provide valuable insight into the extent to which mitosis-related abnormalities might contribute to the pathological heterogeneity. To do so, we subjected BubR1H/X753, BubR1H/L1002P, and BubR1H/H MEFs and multiple tissues from BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H adult mice to the same mitotic and karyotypic tests that we conducted on mice modeling heterozygous BUBR1 MVA mutations (Figures 3 and 4).

We detected exceptionally high rates of both aneuploidy and PCS in passage-5 BubR1H/X753 MEFs (Figure 8A and Supplemental Table 2), similar to earlier data on BubR1–/H MEFs (65% versus 72% aneuploidy, respectively) (8). This is in accordance with the fact that BubR1H/X753 and BubR1–/H mice both die shortly after birth and express similar BUBR1 levels in MEFs (Figure 6, A and B). Aneuploidy rates were also relatively high in BubR1H/L1002P MEFs, reaching virtually the same levels as observed in BubR1H/H MEFs (Figure 8A and Supplemental Table 2). The only notable difference between the 2 genotypes was the dramatic difference in PCS (Figure 8A), indicating that the presence of BUBR1L1002P protein interferes with the cell’s ability to sustain strong bonds between duplicated chromosomes before anaphase onset. To examine the aneuploidy phenotypes of these biallelic MVA mutants in greater depth, we performed single-cell DNA sequencing on asynchronously growing passage-5 BubR1+/+, BubR1H/L1002P, BubR1H/H, and BubR1H/X753 MEFs. In this analysis, nearly all BubR1H/X753 MEFs exhibited whole-chromosome aneuploidy, in contrast with nearly half of BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H MEFs (Figure 8B). In all 3 mutants, most aneuploidy resulted from chromosome gains (Figure 8, C and D). BubR1H/X753 MEFs not only had the highest aneuploidy incidence, but also much more complex aneuploidization than BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H MEFs, as evidenced by the increased number of chromosomes impacted per cell (Figure 8, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 9C). Furthermore, in all 3 mutants, numerical changes occurred across a broad spectrum of chromosomes with little repetition (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Only BubR1H/X753 MEFs had a few chromosomes that were more frequently gained, including chromosomes 2, 6, 8, and 10 (Supplemental Figure 9A). Chromosome losses were infrequent in BubR1H/H MEFs compared with BubR1H/X753 and BubR1H/L1002P MEFs (Supplemental Figure 9B). No increases in structural or segmental aneuploidy were observed in any of the biallelic MVA mutant MEFs compared to BubR1+/+ MEFs (Supplemental Figure 9, D and E). Collectively, these data indicate that early postnatal lethality, as observed in BubR1H/X753 mice, does seem to correlate with increases in both the rate and complexity of aneuploidization.

Figure 8 Phenotypically diverse MVA models have similar mitotic defects. (A) Incidence of aneuploidy and PCS in mitotically arrested passage-5 MEFs. BubR1H/H values are as previously reported (8). (B–F) Numerical aneuploidy assessments by single-cell DNA sequencing of the indicated passage-5 MEFs. Each n is as indicated in B. (G) Chromosome segregation errors in passage-5 MEFs assessed by live-cell imaging of MEFs expressing H2B-mRFP. (H) Colcemid-challenge assay on passage-5 MEFs measuring SAC activity. (I) Error correction in the indicated passage-5 MEFs assessed by monastrol washout assay. (J and K) Incidence of slow centrosome movement (J) and non-perpendicular spindles (K) in the indicated passage-5 MEFs. (L) Percentage of passage-5 MEFs with DNA damage, as determined by the presence of 53BP1 foci. Each n indicates independent MEF lines. BubR1+/+ controls in H and J are as shown in Figure 3, C and E. Data are presented as mean ± SD (A) and mean ± SEM (B–L), and dots represent individual samples. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with the Holm-Šídák post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant.

Consistent with the similarity in aneuploidy phenotypes, BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H MEFs had the same chromosome missegregation rates, even though the prevalence of the actual types of segregation errors differed to some extent (Figure 8G). SAC activity was severely compromised in both BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H MEFs (Figure 8H), as was BUBR1 accumulation at unattached kinetochores at the onset of mitosis (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). Similar to the high increase in aneuploidy observed in BubR1H/X753 MEFs, these cells also exhibited significantly higher rates of chromosome missegregation compared with BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H MEFs, although SAC activity was similarly impaired in all 3 mutants (Figure 8, G and H). However, error correction was more severely compromised in BubR1H/X753 MEFs than in BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H MEFs (Figure 8I), providing a plausible explanation for their higher rates of chromosome misalignment and lagging. As for monoallelic MVA mutants, biallelic mutants also had impaired centrosome movement and formed non-perpendicular spindles at increased rates, although there was no distinction in the severity of these phenotypes among the 3 biallelic mutants (Figure 8, J and K). Since BubR1H/H MEFs also exhibited a significant increase in chromatin bridges, we assessed DNA damage by performing IF for the double-strand break (DSB) protein, 53BP1. However, we did not observe a significant increase in DSBs in any of the mutants (Figure 8L). Thus, chromosome missegregation in biallelic MVA mutants is likely driven by a combination of defects, including reduced SAC activity, defective attachment error correction, and aberrations in centrosome movement and spindle symmetry, with the higher level of aneuploidy in BubR1H/X753 MEFs probably due to more defective attachment error correction machinery.

Aneuploidy rates in mitotic splenocytes from 5-month-old BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H mice were also markedly elevated, but unlike MEFs, to different degrees (38% and 15%, respectively) (Figure 9A, Supplemental Table 4, and ref. 8). The same was true for rates of PCS (Figure 9A). FISH analysis for chromosomes 4 and 7 showed that rates of karyotypic abnormalities were prominently increased in a broad spectrum of tissues from both BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H mice, with minimal differences observed between the 2 genotypes (Figure 9B and Supplemental Table 3). However, aneuploidy rate or degree alone does not clearly correlate with the severity of the progeroid phenotypes observed in BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H MVA models, implying that other pathological events are key contributors or drivers.

Figure 9 Progeroid MVA models exhibit severe mosaic aneuploidy. (A) Incidence of aneuploidy and PCS in mitotic splenocytes of 5-month-old mice. Images are representative of normal spreads and spreads with PCS. BubR1H/H values are as previously reported (8). BubR1+/+ controls are as shown in Figure 4A. (B) Incidence of aneuploidy in tissues from 8- to 10-month-old mice assessed by FISH for chromosomes 4 and 7. Representative images shown. Scale bar: 2 μm. Each n indicates tissues from independent mice. Data are presented as mean ± SD (A) and mean ± SEM (B), and dots represent individual samples. Statistical significance was determined using 1-way ANOVA with the Holm-Šídák post hoc test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant. SkM, skeletal muscle.

Senescence-driven progeroid mechanisms are conserved in MVA models. Cellular senescence contributes to the development of certain progeroid phenotypes in BubR1H/H mice, including sarcopenia, lipodystrophy, and cataract formation (9, 10). Although the senescence-inducing stressors in this model remain elusive, aneuploidy alone does not seem to be sufficient to activate this cell fate program. This is largely based on the observation that several CIN models involving genes other than BubR1 are not senescence prone, despite similar or higher rates of aneuploidization than reported for the BubR1H/H model (27). However, 2 recent studies have suggested that aneuploidy can drive senescence, at least in vitro (28, 29). In one of these studies, loss of SMC1, a component of the mitotic cohesin complex, was associated with induction of both cellular senescence and PCS, but no perturbations in SMC1 were detected in senescence-prone BubR1H/H MEFs (Supplemental Figure 10C). However, in addition to the rate of aneuploidization, the possibility that karyotype complexity is an important determining factor in cell fate determination in the various CIN models cannot be excluded and requires additional studies.

To further delineate the role of senescence in MVA syndrome pathologies, we sought to determine whether senescence also drives progeria in BubR1H/L1002P mice. Indeed, subcutaneous and visceral fat depots of BubR1H/L1002P mice stained for senescence-associated β-galactosidase (SA-β-gal) exhibited increased activity, similar to BubR1H/H mice (Figure 10A, and data not shown). To obtain further evidence for accumulation of senescent cells in BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H fat tissue, we conducted an unbiased screen for senescence markers and components comprising the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) using a transcriptomics approach. To this end, RNA was collected from inguinal adipose tissue (IAT) from 8- to 10-month-old BubR1H/H, BubR1H/L1002P, and BubR1+/+ mice, and was used for RNA sequencing. Although BubR1H/H and BubR1H/L1002P IAT had several thousand DEGs when compared with IAT of BubR1+/+ mice, only 16 DEGs were observed when BubR1H/H and BubR1H/L1002P transcriptomes were compared to each other (Figure 10B), indicating that similar biological aberrations occur in fat tissue of the 2 MVA models. Further, evaluation of the expression of the Cdkn2a locus, a well-established marker of cellular senescence and key driver of senescence in BubR1H/H mice (9, 10), revealed similarly elevated levels in both BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H fat tissue (Figure 10B). To further evaluate the senescent-cell signature in these 2 models, we interrogated our lists of upregulated DEGs for putative SASP factors by evaluating the presence of genes encoding extracellular proteins (30). One hundred ninety of the DEGs observed in the IAT between MVA models and wild-type mice encode extracellular proteins, many of which comprised known SASP functions, including proinflammatory factors, growth factors, regulators of extracellular protease activity, and other signaling factors (Figure 10C), supporting the idea that senescent cells with a bioactive secretome accumulate in fat tissue of MVA models. Next, we focused on senescence in skeletal muscle. In contrast with fat, BubR1H/H and BubR1H/L1002P gastrocnemius had only a few hundred DEGs compared with wild-type, and a higher percentage of DEGs was identified between the 2 mutants (Figure 10D). However, in accordance with increased senescence, Cdkn2a expression was also significantly increased in both mutants (Figure 10D), and a substantial proportion of the upregulated DEGs also encoded putative SASP factors (Figure 10E). Although there was some overlap between putative SASP factors of BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H muscles, BubR1H/H muscles contained a relatively large number of unique SASP factors, consistent with a more severe degenerative phenotype (Figure 10E). Taken together, these findings indicate that progeroid mechanisms in select BubR1H/H tissues are mediated by the accumulation of senescent cells, which is preserved in BubR1H/L1002P mice. Furthermore, diversity in senescent cell properties (SASP composition) may underlie the difference in the severity of the progeroid skeletal muscle phenotypes between BubR1H/L1002P and BubR1H/H mice.