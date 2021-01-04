Commentary 10.1172/JCI144655

You are when you eat: on circadian timing and energy balance

Jonathan Cedernaes and Joseph Bass

Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Molecular Medicine, Department of Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine, Northwestern University, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: Joseph Bass, Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism and Molecular Medicine, Department of Medicine, Feinberg School of Medicine, 303 East Superior Street Lurie 7-107, Chicago, Illinois 6061, USA. Phone: 312.503.2258; Email: j-bass@northwestern.edu.

Published January 4, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 1 on January 4, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(1):e144655. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144655.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published January 4, 2021 - Version history
The neuronal mechanisms that establish 24-hour rhythms in feeding and metabolism remain incompletely understood. In this issue of the JCI, Adlanmerini and colleagues explored the relationship between temporal and homeostatic control of energy balance by focusing on mice that lacked the genes encoding the clock repressor elements REV-ERBα and –β, specifically in the tuberal hypothalamus. Notably, the clock transcription cycle mediated intraneuronal response to the adipostatic hormone leptin. These results show that REV-ERBα and –β in the hypothalamus are necessary for maintaining leptin responsiveness and metabolic homeostasis and lay the foundation to explore how transcriptional changes may link energy-sensing cell types with day/night rhythms. Such information may lead to therapeutics that alleviate the adverse effects of chronic shift work.

