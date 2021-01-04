Hypothalamic REV-ERB nuclear receptors control diurnal food intake and leptin sensitivity in diet-induced obese mice

Experimental models

Reverbαfl/fl-Reverbβfl/fl mice (24) were bred with C57BL/6J-Tg(Nkx2.1-Cre)2Sand/J mice maintained on a C57BL/6J background (The Jackson Laboratory, stock 008661). HA-REV-ERBα mice were generated and maintained on a C57BL/6J genetic background (23). Except for some specific experiments specified below, mice were bred and group housed in a specific pathogen–free animal facility at 22°C and under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle (lights on at 7 am, lights off at 7 pm), with free access to water and NCD (LabDiet, 5010) or HFD composed of 60:20:20 kcal percentage of fat/carbohydrate/protein (Research Diets, D12492i) starting at 5–6 weeks old. Unless otherwise specified in the figure legends, all experiments were carried out on 11- to 14-week-old male littermates. Control mice are Reverbαfl/fl-Reverbβfl/fll-Nkx2.1-Cre–, while Reverbαfl/fl-Reverbβfl/fl-Nkx2.1-Cre+ are named HDKO mice. For HSKO mice (Reverbαfl/fl-Nkx2.1-Cre+), control littermates used are Reverbαfl/fl-Nkx2.1-Cre–.

Method details

Diurnal HA-REV-ERBα staining in hypothalamus. HA-REV-ERBα mice were sacrificed at 8 time points in 3-hour intervals (8 am = ZT1, 11 am = ZT4, 2 pm = ZT7, 5 pm = ZT10, 8 pm = ZT13, 11 pm = ZT16, 2 am = ZT19, and 5 am = ZT22) (n = 5 at each time point). After cervical dislocation, mouse brains were removed and placed in a brain matrix for coronal sectioning. Sections containing the hypothalamic region were taken and fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) in 1× PBS at 4°C for 12–18 hours and then washed in PBS and incubated in 30% sucrose in PBS for 1–2 days. Samples were then incubated in 50:50 30% sucrose plus 1× PBS/OCT for 2 hours and embedded in OCT. Sections (14 μm) were made on a cryostat (Leica) and collected on Superfrost Plus slides (VWR) in 3 series of slides, each slide containing 4 brain sections. To identify the slices of interest, Nissl staining was performed on serial section 1. Slides were rehydrated for 1 minute in distilled water and stained 4 minutes with warm 0.5% cresyl violet stain solution (MilliporeSigma, C5042) in distilled water and 0.3% glacial acetic acid (MilliporeSigma, ARK2183). Slides were washed in distilled water 3 times (1 minute each), 50% ethanol (EtOH) (30 seconds), and 70% EtOH/1% glacial acid acetic (30 seconds) before dehydration with 95% EtOH (30 seconds), 100% EtOH (1 minute), and 2 xylene (MilliporeSigma, 534056) baths (3 minutes each). Slides were mounted with Cytoseal (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 8312-4) and visualized using a Nikon Eclipse E200 microscope.

Selected slides from serial section 2 were used to perform immunofluorescent staining for HA (C29F4, Cell Signaling Technology, 3724S) and counterstain with DAPI. Briefly, slides were washed twice with distilled water for 2 minutes each and antigen retrieval was performed using citrate buffer pH 6.0 (120°C for 30 seconds) in a Decloaking Chamber (Biocare, DC2002), before blocking the endogenous peroxidase with 3% hydrogen peroxide in distilled water for 15 minutes and washing the slides 3 times with distilled water (1 minute each). Slices were then washed with 0.1% Tween 20 in PBS and blocked with 2.5% horse serum in 0.5% Tween 20 in PBS for 1 hour at room temperature before incubation with the primary antibody overnight at 4°C (C29F4, 1:1000 in 0.1% Tween 20 in PBS). After 4 washes with 0.1% Tween 20 in PBS (5 minutes each), slides were incubated with undiluted ImmPRESS secondary antibody (Vector Laboratories, MP-7401) for 60 minutes at room temperature. After 4 washes with 0.1% Tween 20 in PBS (5 minutes each), slides were incubated with TSA Fluorescence System working solution for 4 minutes at room temperature (PerkinElmer, SAT701001EA). After 4 washes with 0.1% Tween 20 in PBS (5 minutes each), slides were counterstained with DAPI (4 μg/mL) and mounted with Vectashield mounting medium (Vector Laboratories, H-1000). Images were taken using an inverted Olympus IX81 microscope and MetaMorph software, set to grayscale and the fluorescence intensity at a background-excluding threshold using ImageJ (NIH). HA-REV-ERBα–positive cells were quantified with the Image-based Tool for Counting Nuclei (ITCN) plugin in ImageJ on each of area of interest and normalized to DAPI-positive nuclei. During image capture and analysis, the investigator was blinded to genotype and time point.

FISH of ARC Fabp7. For quantification of ARC Fabp7 mRNA expression, brains were rapidly removed and fixed in 4% PFA in 0.1 M PBS (pH 7.4) overnight at 4°C and then transferred to a 30% sucrose solution in 0.1 M PBS. Subsequently, brains were sectioned on a cryostat in the coronal plane at 14 μm thickness and collected on Superfrost Plus slides (VWR) in 3 series of slides, each slide containing 4 brain sections. To identify the slices of interest, Nissl staining was performed on serial section 1, as described for HA staining. Sections taken through the rostral-caudal extent of the ARC were stored at –80°C until further analysis. FISH was performed using the RNAscope Multiplex Fluorescent Reagent kit v2 (ACDBio, 323110) per the manufacturer’s instructions. Detection was carried out using probes designed by ACDBio for Fabp7 mRNA (Mm-Fabp7-C2, 414651-C2). Following a series of amplification steps, sections were mounted with Fluorogel DAPI-containing mounting media (Thermo Fischer Scientific). Sections were visualized using a Keyence BZ-X800 fluorescence microscope under a 40× objective. Quantification was done using ImageJ software. Images were set to grayscale and the fluorescence intensity at a background-excluding threshold within selections of the ARC was analyzed. The left and right ARC from at least 2 sections per sample were quantified and averaged. Data are presented as raw integrated density/area (mm2). During image capture and analysis, the investigator was blinded to genotype and time point.

In vivo metabolic phenotyping. Mice were housed individually in a Comprehensive Lab Animal Monitoring System (CLAMS) (Columbus Instruments) under 12-hour light/12-hour dark conditions for 5 consecutive days. Experimental data were obtained for 3 light/dark cycles after 2 days of adaptation period. The rate of O 2 (VO 2 ) and CO 2 consumption, respiratory-exchange ratio, heat production, and locomotor activity of each mouse was recorded every 15 minutes sequentially and the mean/hour is presented. Data acquisition and analysis were performed with the Oxymax (Columbus Instruments) and GraphPad Prism software.

Whole-animal energy expenditure in response to norepinephrine. Oxygen-consumption rates were measured using the CLAMS. As previously described (65), mice were anesthetized with 75 mg/kg pentobarbital (Nembutal) and placed into CLAMS cages preacclimated to 30°C. A subcutaneous injection of 1 mg/kg L-(−)-norepinephrine (+)-bitartrate salt monohydrate (MilliporeSigma, A9512) was performed in the dorsal nuchal region and oxygen consumption rates were recorded until rates began to decline.

Core-body temperature measurements. Mice were singly housed in climate-controlled rodent incubators (Powers Scientific) maintained at 22°C with free access to food and water. Core-body temperatures were recorded using a rectal thermocouple probe (Physitemp, RET-3 probe) and a digital thermometer (Oakton Instruments, Temp 10T Thermocouple).

Hormonal measurements. Hormonal measurements were performed in mouse serum using an ultrasensitive ELISA kit for insulin (Crystal Chem, 90080), leptin (MilliporeSigma, EZML-82K), T3 (Alpha Diagnostic, 1700), and T4 (Alpha Diagnostic, 1100) according to the manufacturers’ instructions.

Feeding records. Mice were singly housed in climate-controlled rodent incubators (Powers Scientific) maintained at 22°C with free access to food and water for 1 week for acclimation. Food intake was measured, including any crumbled food present at the bottom of the cages. If the amount of crumbled food was too great (>1 g/12 hours), the measurement was not included in food intake analyses.

Refeeding and leptin experiments. For refeeding experiments, mice were singly housed in climate-controlled rodent incubators (Powers Scientific) maintained at 22°C with free access to food and water for 1 week for acclimation. Twenty-four-hour fasting was used to be able to compare refeeding during the light phase at ZT1 and the dark phase at ZT13, as previously described (42). After 24-hour fasting (from ZT0 or ZT12), mice were refed at ZT1 or ZT13, with NCD or HFD, and food consumption was measured for 3 hours. For leptin experiments, mice were injected with PBS or recombinant mouse leptin (National Hormone and Peptide Program) by intraperitoneal injection at 10 mg/kg 10 minutes before refeeding and food consumption was measured after 1 hour. For gene expression analysis, mice were harvested 1 hour after refeeding. All the experiments were carried out in time windows of 3 hours from ZT1 to ZT4 or ZT13 to ZT16.

p-STAT3 staining in the ARC in response to leptin. For quantification of ARC p-STAT3, the same protocol described for HA staining was used. Sections taken through the rostral-caudal extent of the ARC were stained for p-STAT3 (Cell Signaling Technology, D3A7; 1:100) and then visualized using a Keyence BZ-X710 fluorescent microscope under a 10× objective. Quantification was done using ImageJ software. Images were set to grayscale and the fluorescence intensity at a background-excluding threshold. p-STAT3–positive cells were quantified in each area of interest and normalized to DAPI-positive nuclei. During image capture and analysis, the investigator was blinded to genotype and treatment.

Hypothalamic nuclei microdissection. This technique was performed as previously described (66) with modifications. All tools used for microdissection were treated with DEPC solution (MilliporeSigma, D5758) overnight at 37°C (0.1 mL/100 mL distilled H 2 O). To maintain tissue viability during the dissection, Earle’s balanced salt solution (EBSS) (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 14155063) supplemented with sodium bicarbonate (0.44 g/100 mL EBSS) and glucose (0.884 g/100 mL EBSS) was used. EBSS was treated with DEPC overnight at 37°C (0.1 mL/100 mL EBSS) and maintained at 37°C with 95% O 2 /5% CO 2 during the experiment. The whole brain was removed, rinsed with oxygenated EBSS medium, and placed ventral side up on a TC-1 Tissue Chopper (Electron Microscopy Sciences, 93100) to facilitate visual orientation of the structures. The frontal end of the hypothalamus was set as the anatomical origin, and the Allen Brain Atlas (https://portal.brain-map.org/) was used to determine the coordinate of the structures of interest and their spatial relations to the anatomical origin. The sections were placed in oxygenated EBSS in a Petri dish and micropunches of the SCN, ARC, and V-DMH were performed with 1-mm and 2-mm tissue corers (Fine Science Tools, 18035). Importantly, to preserve gene expression, the procedure was performed in less than 5 minutes. To validate the separate dissections of individual hypothalamic nuclei, the expression of VIP (SCN-specific), Rfrp (V-DMH–specific), and Pomc1 (ARC-specific) was confirmed by RT-qPCR (Supplemental Figure 1B).

RNA isolation. Two to 4 independent hypothalamic nuclei punches were pooled together per biological replicate. Hypothalamic punches were homogenized manually using a Pellet-Pestle (Kimble, 749515) for 1 minute with 1 mL QIAzol Lysis Reagent (QIAGEN). Total RNA was purified and collected from RNeasy Mini spin columns according to the RNeasy Lipid Mini Kit (QIAGEN, 74804). Total RNA was isolated from snap-frozen brown adipose tissue, WAT, and liver, which were mechanically homogenized in TRIzol (Life Technologies) using a TissueLyser (QIAGEN) for 2 minutes. Following RNA extraction with chloroform, mRNA was further purified with RNeasy Mini spin columns and on-column DNase digestion (QIAGEN).

Gene expression analysis (RT-qPCR). Complementary DNA was made from purified RNA with a High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription kit (Applied Biosystems, 43-688-14). cDNA was used for quantitative PCR with a Power SYBR Green PCR Master Mix (Applied Biosystems) on the QuantStudio 6 Flex Real-Time PCR software and system. Results were analyzed by standard curve and normalized to Tbp or 36B4 (Arbp) expression. Primer sequences are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

RNA-seq library preparation and data analysis. For RNA-seq, RNA integrity was examined using Agilent High Sensitivity RNA ScreenTape. RNA samples (1 μg) with RNA integrity number greater than 7 were used for RNA cleanup and library preparation with an Illumina TruSeq Stranded Total RNA Library Prep kit according to the manufacturer’s instructions. All barcoded libraries were quantified by KAPA Library Quantification Kit (Roche), and equimolarly pooled for subsequent sequencing. All RNA-seq experiments were done with at least 3 biological replicates per condition. High-throughput sequencing data were generated through either the Functional Genomics Core at the University of Pennsylvania or Novagene. Sequencing reads were aligned to UCSC mm10 genome using STAR v 2.6 (67). Read counts were then obtained with featureCounts per the manual’s instructions (68) (Supplemental Table 2). Differentially expressed genes (cutoff defined as FDR < 0.05, transcripts per million reads [TPM] > 0.1) were identified using DESeq2 (69). Heatmaps were generated in R with package pheatmap by (i) identifying differentially expressed genes with the aforementioned cutoffs and (ii) mapping their corresponding z-transformed TPM or log 2 (fold change) values across all biological replicates and treatment conditions. The heatmap color scheme was scaled accordingly for optimal graphical illustrations. Gene ontology analyses and TF enrichment were performed by Enrichr webserver (32). Gene set enrichment analyses were performed with GSEA software (70) with the mouse leptin gene signaling pathway curated from WikiPathways (https://www.wikipathways.org/index.php/WikiPathways).

ChIP. Ten independent hypothalamic nuclei punches were pooled together. Hypothalamic nuclei punches were directly thawed in cross-linking solution for 20 minutes at room temperature (1% formaldehyde in 1× PBS), quenched with 0.125 M glycine for 5 minutes, and washed 3 times with 1× PBS at 4°C. Cross-linked hypothalamic nuclei punches were resuspended in ChIP dilution buffer (50 mM HEPES pH 7.5, 155 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA, 1.1% Triton X-100, 0.11% sodium deoxycholate, 0.1% SDS) on ice and resuspended during chromatin fragmentation with a Sonic Dismembrator (Thermo Fischer Scientific, FB705) at 4°C: 3 cycles at 10% amplitude, 3 cycles at 15% amplitude. Lipid-cleared samples were resuspended in 1 mL of ChIP dilution buffer and input was saved before incubation with BSA-blocked HA magnetic beads (Pierce, 888367) overnight at 4°C with rotation. Immunoprecipitates were washed with rotation at 4°C with ChIP dilution buffer twice (1 and 5 minutes each), ChIP dilution buffer with 500 mM NaCl (5 minutes), ChIP wash buffer (5 minutes; 10 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.0, 250 mM LiCl, 0.5% NP-40, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 1 mM EDTA) and Tris-EDTA buffer (5 minutes; 10 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.0, 1 mM EDTA). Cross-linking was reversed overnight at 65°C in elution buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl pH 8.0, 10 mM EDTA, 1% SDS) and DNA was isolated using phenol/chloroform and precipitated by NaCl/EtOH overnight at –80°C with 20 μg of glycogen carrier (Thermo Fisher Scientific, AM9515).

ChIP-seq library preparation and data analysis. ChIP DNA was prepared for sequencing according to the amplification protocol provided by New England Biolabs. Next-generation sequencing of ChIP-seq libraries was performed by the Functional Genomics Core at the University of Pennsylvania. Sequencing reads were aligned to the UCSC mm10 genome using Bowtie2 (71) with the -N 1 option to remove PCR duplicates (Supplemental Table 2). All samples were normalized to 2 × 107 reads. Downstream peak calling and processing were done with HOMER v.4.6. Peaks are defined as RPM greater than 1, fold change IP/input greater than 7, and FDR less than 0.0001. De novo motif analyses were performed with HOMER function findMotifsGenome.pl. To identify REV-ERB binding sites near target genes, bedtools window (72) was used with default parameters. REV-ERB–regulated genes with either REV-ERB or STAT3 motifs were identified with HOMER function annotatepeak.pl with -m option.

Statistics

Data are presented as mean ± SEM. Graphing and statistical analysis were performed using GraphPad Prism. No statistical test was performed to predetermine sample size. As described in figure legends, statistical analyses were performed using the Mann-Whitney test for comparisons between 2 groups, and 1-way analysis of variance (ANOVA) and Holm-Šidák multiple-comparison test for comparisons between more than 2 groups. Repeated measures 2-way ANOVA or 2-way ANOVA were performed for assessment of variable effects (time, diet, treatment, genotype) followed by Holm-Šidák multiple-comparison test (*P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001). For repeated measures 2-way ANOVA or 2-way ANOVA analysis, the interaction P value is reported in the figure legend when not significant, as well as the genotype-effect P value when relevant. RStudio (v1.0.153) software was used for graphing and statistical analysis of sequence data.

Data availability

The data sets generated during this study are available at GSE148644 (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE148644).

Study approval

All animal studies were approved by the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.