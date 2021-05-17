The pyruvate kinase activator mitapivat reduces hemolysis and improves anemia in a β-thalassemia mouse model

Treatment with mitapivat improved anemia in a mouse model for β-thalassemia. The expression of pyruvate kinase isoforms PKR and PKM2 was evaluated in red cells from WT mice and the Hbbth3/+ mouse model of β-thalassemia, which mimics the severity of human β-thalassemia intermedia (4, 30). We analyzed red cells as a whole population or fractionated them according to cell density into 2 main fractions: fraction 1 (F1), enriched in reticulocytes; and fraction 2 (F2), containing the densest red cells and older erythrocytes (31).

The expression of both PKR and PKM2 was higher in both F1 and F2 red cells from Hbbth3/+ mice compared with WT cells (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144206DS1). Pyruvate kinase activity was elevated in Hbbth3/+ cells compared with WT cells, consistent with the observed expression levels (Supplemental Figure 1B). As expected, ROS were markedly increased in Hbbth3/+ erythrocytes when compared with WT erythrocytes (Supplemental Figure 1C). Notably, ROS levels were higher in Hbbth3/+ F1 than in Hbbth3/+ F2, most likely because the more severely damaged red cells are rapidly removed from the peripheral circulation (31, 32).

In sorted Hbbth3/+ polychromatic and orthochromatic erythroblasts, the expression of PKM2 was again increased when compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1D). The increased expression of PKM2 in Hbbth3/+ erythroid cells is of particular interest: pyruvate kinase is a key enzyme in the final step of glycolysis, and upregulation of PKM2 may be a compensatory response to oxidation as observed in other cell models (33) and in a patient with pyruvate kinase deficiency (21). The importance of PKM2 expression in response to cellular stress is also supported by evidence in hematopoietic murine cells genetically lacking PKM2 (34). In β-thalassemia, the increased expression of PKM2 might be compensatory for PKR activity to ensure cell maturation when faced with oxidative stress.

We then asked whether further pharmacological activation of pyruvate kinase may be of benefit in β-thalassemia. The pyruvate kinase activator, mitapivat, was either administered by gavage (50 mg/kg twice a day) for 21 days or added to the mouse diet for 56 days to minimize the possible stress related to animal manipulation. As shown in Figure 1A, mitapivat treatment resulted in markedly improved red cell morphology compared with baseline in Hbbth3/+ mice. Hbbth3/+ smears showed typical hypochromic red cells, marked polychromasia, and various forms of fragmented erythrocytes (poikilocytes) associated with stressed erythropoiesis and hemolysis. Poikilocytosis improved visibly after 14 and 21 days of treatment with mitapivat. Hb, mean corpuscular volume (MCV), and mean corpuscular Hb (MCH) also increased in Hbbth3/+ mice after 3 weeks of mitapivat treatment (Figure 1B and Supplemental Table 1). A significant decrease in absolute reticulocyte counts was also found in mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice (P < 0.05), in conjunction with increased reticulocyte MCV (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 1). Similar results were also observed in Hbbth3/+ mice treated with mitapivat for 56 days (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Consistent with these data, we also found a marked reduction in circulating erythroblasts (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 1 Mitapivat treatment improved chronic hemolytic anemia and red cell survival in the Hbbth3/+ mouse model of β-thalassemia. WT and Hbbth3/+ mice were treated with vehicle or mitapivat 50 mg/kg twice daily. (A) Erythrocyte morphology. One representative image from 8 with similar results shown. Original magnification ×100. (B and C) Hb, MCV, MCH, and reticulocyte count in WT and Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat. Data are mean ± SD (n = 6). (D, left panel) Triton acid-urea gel electrophoresis of red cell membrane from WT and Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat (21 days). Arrows show α-globin and β-globin associated with red cell membrane. (D, middle panel) Gel quantification expressed as α-globin/β-globin ratio to Hb. Data are mean ± SD (n = 6). (D, right panel) Total and soluble Hb (Drabkin’s method) in hemolysates from Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat (21 days). Data are mean ± SD (n = 6). (E) ROS levels in red cells from WT and Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat. Data are mean ± SD (n = 6 each). (F) Difference in the glutathione/glutathione disulfide ratio between Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat (n = 5–9 for each). Boxes represent 25th to 75th percentiles; continuous and dashed lines mark median and mean values, respectively. Whiskers indicate 90th and 10th percentiles. *P < 0.05 by 2-tailed t test. (G) Survival of CFSE-labeled red cells from WT (n = 4) and Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat (n = 3 each group). Data are mean ± SD. (B, C, and G) #P < 0.05 compared with WT and *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s longitudinal comparison test. (D and E) #P < 0.02 compared with WT and *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle-treated mice.

The amelioration of anemia and red cell indices was associated with a significant reduction in α-globin membrane precipitates (P < 0.05) and an increase in the fraction of soluble Hb in red cells from mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice compared with vehicle-treated animals (Figure 1D). A significant decrease of ROS in circulating Hbbth3/+ erythrocytes was observed after 3 weeks of mitapivat treatment (P < 0.05; Figure 1E), which was associated with an increased GSH/glutathione disulfide (GSSG) ratio (Figure 1F). Hemichromes bound to the membrane of red cells from mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice were also significantly reduced compared with vehicle-treated animals (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 2D). There was a trend toward increased ATP levels in blood from treated animals (Supplemental Figure 2E), consistent with activation of pyruvate kinase. Plasma total bilirubin, indirect bilirubin, and lactate dehydrogenase, known markers of hemolysis, were reduced following 21 days of mitapivat treatment (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). The survival of red cells from mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice was significantly improved, with an estimated half-life of 14 ± 0.4 days, compared with 9.6 ± 0.9 days in vehicle-treated Hbbth3/+ animals (P < 0.05) and 18.9 ± 0.5 days in WT controls (Figure 1G and Supplemental Table 2). No change in either creatinine or blood urea nitrogen was observed in mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice when compared with vehicle-treated animals (Supplemental Figure 3C).

WT mice treated with mitapivat showed a slight but significant increase in Hb (P < 0.05) as well as an increase in MCV, MCH, and reticulocyte counts at 7 days of treatment, which generally returned toward baseline values at 14 and 21 days of treatment (Figure 1, B and C). These data suggest either a transient erythroid stimulation by mitapivat at day 7 of treatment, returning to baseline at day 21 in mitapivat-treated WT animals, or an increase in efficiency of erythropoiesis during development of late-stage precursors into reticulocytes.

Together, our findings in Hbbth3/+ mice suggest that oral administration of mitapivat reduces hemolysis, improves red cell survival, and increases Hb levels.

A reduction in plasma erythropoietin (EPO) was observed in Hbbth3/+ mice treated with mitapivat (Figure 2A). β-thalassemia is characterized by ineffective erythropoiesis with impaired erythroid maturation, leading to an expansion of immature erythroblast populations. In Hbbth3/+ mice, mitapivat markedly decreased extramedullary erythropoiesis as supported by a reduction in the spleen/body weight ratio, decreased spleen iron content, and a reduction in spleen erythropoietic activity (Figure 2, B and C and Supplemental Figure 4A). Moreover, 3 weeks of mitapivat treatment in Hbbth3/+ mice resulted in an improvement of bone marrow erythroblast maturation index, assessed as the ratio between early (pro–plus basophilic) and late (polychromatic plus orthochromatic) erythroblasts (Figure 2D). This was associated with upregulation of Cish and Serpin-3, genes strictly dependent on Stat5 function, supporting an increase in plasma EPO responsiveness in mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 4B).

Figure 2 Mitapivat ameliorated ineffective erythropoiesis in Hbbth3/+ mice. (A) Plasma EPO in WT and Hbbth3/+ mice. Data are mean ± SD (n = 3). (B) Spleen weight/mouse weight ratio in WT and Hbbth3/+ mice. Mean ± SD (n = 6). (C) Flow cytometry (CD44-Ter119 and cell size markers) of bone marrow and spleen from WT and Hbbth3/+ mice. Mean ± SD (n = 6). (D) Ratio of proerythroblasts plus basophilic erythroblasts/polychromatic plus orthochromatic erythroblasts (maturation index) in spleen and bone marrow from Hbbth3/+ mice by flow cytometry. Mean ± SD (Hbbth3/+, n = 4 vehicle-treated, n = 5 mitapivat-treated; WT, n = 6). (E) ATP content in sorted CD44-Ter119 total erythroblasts from spleen and bone marrow of Hbbth3/+ mice and bone marrow of WT mice. Mean ± SEM (spleen, vehicle-treated, n = 5, versus mitapivat-treated, n = 7; P < 0.05; bone marrow, WT vehicle, n = 4, Hbbth3/+ vehicle-treated, n = 4, versus mitapivat-treated, n = 6; P = NS). (F) ROS levels in erythroblasts from WT or Hbbth3/+ mice. Mean ± SD (WT, n = 4 vehicle-treated and n = 6 mitapivat-treated; Hbbth3/+, n = 6 vehicle and n = 4 mitapivat-treated). (G) Annexin-V+ erythroid cells from WT or Hbbth3/+ mice. Mean ± SD (WT, vehicle-treated n = 6 and mitapivat-treated n = 4; Hbbth3/+, n = 6 each group). (H) mRNA expression of Erfe by qRT-PCR of sorted erythroblasts from bone marrow of WT and Hbbth3/+ mice. Mean ± SD, n = 6. (I) Soluble plasma ERFE levels in WT and Hbbth3/+. Mean ± SD (WT, vehicle-treated n = 4; Hbbth3/+, n = 3 each group). (A–D, F–I) #P < 0.05 versus WT mice and *P < 0.05 versus vehicle-treated mice by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison correction.

A marked increase in pyruvate kinase activity was observed in polychromatic and orthochromatic erythroblasts from mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 4C). This was associated with a significant increase in ATP in sorted erythroid cells from spleen of mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice when compared with vehicle-treated animals (P < 0.05; Figure 2E). Mitapivat administration also resulted in a marked decrease in ROS in maturing Hbbth3/+ erythroblasts (Figure 2F). Apoptotic (annexin-V+) erythroblasts were significantly reduced in both spleen and bone marrow of mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice (P < 0.05 for both; Figure 2G). The mitapivat-induced amelioration of ineffective erythropoiesis was accompanied by decreased Erfe (an erythroid regulator of hepcidin) expression in sorted erythroblasts as well as reduced erythroferrone (ERFE) plasma values (Figure 2, H and I). These data suggest that pyruvate kinase activation by mitapivat ameliorates the ineffective erythropoiesis observed in Hbbth3/+, improving EPO responsiveness and reducing oxidative stress.

Mitapivat improved mitochondrial dysfunction in Hbbth3/+ mouse erythroblasts. Previous studies have suggested that mitochondrial dysfunction is an important feature of ineffective erythropoiesis in β-thalassemia (12, 35). Using MitoTracker, we observed that Hbbth3/+ erythroblasts from mitapivat-treated mice exhibited increased clearance of mitochondria during maturation compared with vehicle-treated animals (Figure 3A). We then evaluated mRNA expression of genes involved in mitochondrial biogenesis and in quality control of inner mitochondrial membrane proteins, including (a) Atp6, Mtco1, and Cytb; (b) Pgc1a, a master regulator of mitochondrial biogenesis; and (c) Yme1l, an oxidation-sensitive protease with mitochondrial-specific chaperone-like function, which provides a mechanism to sequester damaged mitochondria away from a healthy mitochondrial pool (36, 37).

Figure 3 Mitapivat improved mitochondrial dysfunction and biogenesis in Hbbth3/+ mice. (A, left panel) Flow cytometric analysis using MitoTracker in erythroblasts from WT (red) and Hbbth3/+ (proerythroblasts [pop I, green], basophilic erythroblasts [pop II, blue], polychromatic erythroblasts [pop III, purple], and orthochromatic erythroblasts [pop IV, pink]) mice. One representative scatter from 4 with similar results is presented. (A, right panel) Mitochondrial content of erythroblasts from WT and Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat. Data are mean ± SD (n = 6). (B) mRNA expression of Atp6, Mtco1, Cytb, and Pgc1a genes by qRT-PCR on sorted erythroblasts from bone marrow of Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat. Data are mean ± SD (n = 6 per group). (C) mRNA expression of Yme1l by qRT-PCR on sorted erythroblasts from bone marrow of WT and Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat. Data are mean ± SD (n = 6 per group). (A–C) #P < 0.05 compared with WT mice and *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle-treated mice by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison correction.

In erythroblasts from mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice, we observed upregulation of Atp6, Mtco1, Cytb, and Pgc1a genes (Figure 3B). Although increased expression of Atp6, Mtco1, and Cytb might result from a reduction in cell oxidation, the upregulation of Pgc1a indicates a specific improvement of mitochondrial function with mitapivat treatment. This was accompanied by the downregulation of Yme1l, a mitochondria-specific chaperone, suggesting a beneficial effect of mitapivat on mitochondrial biogenesis (Figure 3C). In erythroblasts from WT mice, we observed upregulation of Atp6, Mtco1, and Cytb genes, whereas no major change was observed in Pgc1a gene expression (Supplemental Figure 4D). Data from Hbbth3/+ mice indicate that mitapivat treatment ameliorates mitochondrial biogenesis and improves erythropoietic mitochondrial dynamics in β-thalassemia.

Mitapivat reduced liver iron overload and oxidative stress, and increased liver hepcidin expression in Hbbth3/+ mice. Liver iron overload is a common and severe pathological feature of β-thalassemia, a consequence of ineffective erythropoiesis and inappropriate hepcidin (Hamp) downregulation (38–40). In Hbbth3/+ mice, mitapivat significantly reduced liver iron overload in both hepatocytes and Kupffer cells compared with vehicle-treated animals (P < 0.05 for both; Figure 4A). Consistently, there was a significant reduction in liver non–heme iron content in mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice compared with vehicle treated Hbbth3/+ mice (P < 0.05; Supplemental Figure 5A). A significant reduction in liver protein oxidation, presumably linked to a reduction in iron content, was also observed (P < 0.05; Figure 4B). As expected, on the basis of erythropoiesis improvement, mitapivat treatment resulted in upregulation of liver Hamp expression in Hbbth3/+ mice (Figure 4C). This was associated with upregulation of Id1, which is linked to the activation of the SMAD system (Figure 4D). In mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice, we observed decreased activation of NRF2, STAT3, and NF-κB p65 (Figure 4E), with no major change in ERK1/2 activation (Supplemental Figure 5B). These data indicate a beneficial effect of mitapivat on Hamp expression, most likely via feedback registering mitapivat-induced improvements in erythropoiesis.

Figure 4 In Hbbth3/+ mice, mitapivat reduced liver iron overload and oxidative stress and increased hepcidin. (A, left panel) Iron staining (Perl’s Prussian blue) in liver from WT and Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat. Original magnification ×200. Scale bars: 100 μM. One representative image from 4 with similar results. Black arrows indicate liver iron deposits. (A, right panel) Quantification of iron staining in liver. Data are mean ± SD (n = 6). #P < 0.05 compared with WT mice and *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle-treated mice by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison correction. (B) Soluble fractions of liver from WT and Hbbth3/+ mice with and without mitapivat were analyzed with 12% SDS-PAGE and OxyBlot. Quantification of band area was performed by densitometry and expressed as a percentage of WT. Data are mean ± SD, n = 6. (C and D) mRNA expression of hepcidin (Hamp) and Id1 by qRT-PCR on liver from WT and Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat. Experiments were performed in triplicate. Data are mean ± SD. #P < 0.05 compared with WT mice and *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle-treated mice by multiple comparisons using ANOVA; internal comparisons were calculated by unpaired 2-tailed Student t test. ##P < 0.05 compared with WT mice, ###P < 0.02 compared with WT mice, *P < 0.05 compared with HBBth3/+ mice. A 2-sided P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant. (E, left panel) Western blot analysis with specific antibodies against phospho (p) NF-κB p65, NF-κB p65, pSTAT3, STAT3, pNRF2, and NRF2 of liver from WT and Hbbth3/+ mice with vehicle or mitapivat treatment, GAPDH as loading control. One representative gel from 6 with similar results. (E, right panel) Densitometric analyses of the Western blots. Data are mean ± SD (n = 6). (B and E) #P < 0.05 compared with WT mice and *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle-treated mice by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison correction.

Mitapivat treatment reduced iron overload and Dmt1 expression in duodenums of Hbbth3/+ mice. Previous studies have shown that hepcidin targets ferroportin (FPN1) in the duodenum, promoting its internalization and degradation, thus modulating iron absorption (17, 41–43). Consistent with this, we observed a decrease in FPN1 staining in the duodenums of mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice, with only some basolateral membrane localization left (Supplemental Figure 6A). Besides FPN1 downregulation, we observed a significant reduction of iron overload in duodenal enterocytes compared with age-matched, vehicle-treated Hbbth3/+ mice (P < 0.05). No overload was present in duodenums of WT mice (Figure 5A). We hypothesized that mitapivat, by increasing pyruvate kinase activity, might improve the duodenal oxidative/hypoxic intracellular environment and consequently contribute to a reduction of iron uptake by downregulation of Dmt1 expression. Indeed, mitapivat treatment also resulted in increased expression of PKR and reduced expression of stress-associated PKM2 in duodenums from Hbbth3/+ mice compared with vehicle-treated animals, suggesting a possible contribution of pyruvate kinase to small intestine metabolic function (Figure 5B, see also Supplemental Figure 6C and ref. 20). Notably, duodenum PKM2 expression was significantly higher in vehicle-treated Hbbth3/+ mice than in WT animals (P < 0.05), further suggesting that stress/hypoxic-response pathways are activated in duodenal cells of animals with β-thalassemia (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 6B). In addition, PKM2 was present as dimer in duodenum from Hbbth3/+ mice, supporting the activation of the PKM2-HIF axis (44).

Figure 5 Mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice showed reduced ferroportin, reduced duodenum iron overload, and downregulation of the HIF2α–Dmt1 signaling axis. (A) Iron staining (Perl’s Prussian blue) in duodenums from WT and Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat. Original magnification ×400. Scale bars: 100 μM. One representative image from 4 with similar results. Arrows indicate iron deposits. (A, right panel) Quantification of iron staining. Data are mean ± SD (n = 5). *P < 0.05 compared with WT or #P < 0.05 compared with vehicle-treated Hbbth3/+ mice by 2-tailed t test. (B, upper panel) Western blot analysis using specific antibodies against PKR and PKM2 of duodenums from WT and Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat, GAPDH as loading control. One representative gel from 4 with similar results. (B, lower panel). Densitometric analyses of the Western blots, mean ± SD (n = 6). *P < 0.05 compared with WT by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison correction. #P < 0.05 compared with vehicle-treated Hbbth3/+ mice by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison correction. (C, left panel) Western blot analysis with specific antibodies against HIF2α, pNF-κB p65, and NF-κB p65 of duodenums from WT and Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat, GAPDH as loading control. One representative gel from 4 with similar results. (C, right panel) Densitometric analyses of the Western blots, mean ± SD (n = 6). *P < 0.05 compared with WT or #P < 0.05 compared with vehicle-treated Hbbth3/+ mice by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni multiple comparison correction. (D) mRNA expression of Dmt1-IRE by qRT-PCR on duodenums from WT and Hbbth3/+ mice treated with vehicle or mitapivat. Experiments were performed in triplicate. Data are mean ± SD. #P < 0.02 compared with WT mice and *P < 0.05 compared with vehicle-treated mice by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

As expected, in enterocytes from mitapivat-treated Hbbth3/+ mice, we observed a reduction of HIF2α and of the NF-κB p65 active form (Figure 5C) as well as of both Dmt1–iron response element (IRE) and Dmt1-non-IRE mRNA transcripts (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 7). In agreement, we found up- and downregulation of PKM2-HIF targets beside Dmt1 such as Ldha, Pdk1, and Slc2a1 expression (Supplemental Figure 7) (45).

Our data suggest a novel contribution of PKM2 to iron homeostasis of Hbbth3/+ mice. Mitapivat promotes the activation of pyruvate kinase and downregulation of the stress response–associated expression of PKM2. This in turn reduces activation of redox/hypoxia-related transcription factors such as the NF-κB/HIF system with downregulation of Dmt1 gene expression, which directly impacts iron absorption, resulting in a substantial clearance of iron overload from duodenal enterocytes and possibly from the entire organism.

Mitapivat enhanced in vitro human erythropoiesis. We evaluated the effect of mitapivat on human erythropoiesis in an in vitro culture system based on CD34+ cells derived from peripheral blood of healthy controls and patients with β-thalassemia intermedia (46–48). This culture system recapitulates the ineffective erythropoiesis observed in vivo in β-thalassemia, exhibiting increased apoptosis and disturbed maturation.

In this in vitro system, mitapivat induced a slight increase in cell numbers in the late phase of erythropoiesis compared with vehicle-treated cells (Supplemental Figure 8A). This was associated with a substantial increase of orthochromatic erythroblasts at 11 and 14 days of cell culture compared with vehicle-treated β-thalassemic cells (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Improved β-thalassemia erythroid maturation was also supported by a significant decrease in annexin V+ cells at 11 (pro- and intermediate erythroblasts) and 14 days of cell culture (pro-, intermediate, and late erythroblasts) (P < 0.05 for each; Supplemental Figure 8D). Regarding erythropoiesis in healthy controls, mitapivat did not produce changes in cell numbers (Supplemental Figure 8A), but we observed a trend in accelerating erythroid maturation (Supplemental Figure 8C). At 11 days of cell culture, a reduction in the amount of annexin V+ intermediate erythroblasts was observed in healthy control erythroblasts exposed to mitapivat (Supplemental Figure 8D).

These data indicate that mitapivat enhances human β-thalassemia erythropoiesis, promotes erythroid maturation, and reduces apoptosis.