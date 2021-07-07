Passive transfer of fibromyalgia symptoms from patients to mice

Passive transfer of sensory hypersensitivities. IgG purified from the serum of individual FMS patients and healthy control (HC) subjects recruited from the Walton Centre (Liverpool, United Kingdom [UK]) was administered to female mice by intraperitoneal injection for 4 consecutive days (8 mg per day). This dose regimen was based on the original studies identifying myasthenia gravis as an autoantibody-mediated disorder (29, 30), and more recent studies of complex regional pain syndrome (26, 31). Because FMS is characterized by hypersensitivity to mechanical pressure, we examined paw withdrawal thresholds in mice using the Randall-Selitto paw-pressure test following IgG transfer. IgG from each of the 8 individual patients, but not from any of the 6 HC subjects, rapidly produced mechanical hypersensitivity (Figure 1, A–F). In addition to pressure sensitivity, patients frequently report that pain is exacerbated by cold temperatures, and quantitative sensory testing has demonstrated an increased cold pain sensitivity in FMS (1, 2, 4, 16). In good agreement with patient observations, administration of IgG from 7 of the 8 FMS patients gave rise to a significantly increased sensitivity to noxious cold in mice (Figure 1, G–L). Both mechanical and cold hypersensitivities were typically established within 24–48 hours after the first injection and were maintained for more than 1 week. The observed hypersensitivities produced by IgG preparations from different FMS patients showed similar amplitudes and time courses (Figure 1, A–L, and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144201DS1), which is reflected in the averaged mechanical and cold sensitivities produced by IgG from these 8 individual FMS patients and 6 HC subjects measured over 10 days (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). FMS IgG also generated hypersensitivity to stimulation with calibrated von Frey filaments, a widely used test of mechanical nociception in mice (Figure 2A). Fibromyalgia pain is characteristically widespread, and studies of the bodily localization of pain have identified the thigh as one of the most commonly affected sites (32, 33). We therefore examined the pressure sensitivity of the thigh using the Randall-Selitto device (Figure 2B), to determine whether FMS IgG affects the pressure sensitivity of sites other than the hind paw in mice. In this test, FMS IgG produced significant mechanical hypersensitivity in the thigh compared with treatment with IgG from HCs (Figure 2B).

Figure 1 Passive transfer of hypersensitivities from fibromyalgia patients to mice. Administration of IgG (8 mg on 4 consecutive days) from each of 8 different FMS patients (P1–P8) significantly reduced the withdrawal threshold in the paw-pressure test (A–F) compared with IgG from healthy control subjects (HC1–HC6). The paw withdrawal latency in the cold-plate test was reduced by IgG from 7 of 8 patients (G–L). Data points are mean ± SEM of n = 6 mice in A, C, E, G, I, and K; n = 5 in D, F, J, and L; and n = 4 in B and H. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, FMS IgG compared with HC IgG; 2-way repeated measure ANOVA followed by Sidak’s correction. †P < 0.05, ††P < 0.01, †††P < 0.001, compared with the naive preinjection value at time zero; 2-way repeated measure ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test.

Figure 2 FMS IgG produces polymodal abnormalities. FMS IgG increased the sensitivity to punctate stimulation with von Frey filaments (A). The threshold for leg withdrawal in response to pressure applied to the thigh (using a Randall-Selitto device) was reduced by FMS IgG compared with HC IgG (B). Female and male mice are affected equally by FMS IgG in the paw-pressure test (C) and the cold-plate test (D). Mechanical hypersensitivity produced by either 1, 2, or 4 injections of 8 mg FMS IgG (E), and by single injections of 2, 4, or 8 mg (F). The front paw grip strength is reduced by FMS IgG compared with HC IgG (G). Data points are mean ± SEM or individual measurements. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, FMS IgG compared with HC IgG; 2-way repeated measure ANOVA followed by Sidak’s correction (A, C, D, and G). Data in B were analyzed by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Data in E and F were compared to the naive preinjection value at time zero by 2-way repeated measure ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test.

FMS is more common among women than men, and we therefore asked whether an increased sensitivity to the effects of IgG contributes to the increased incidence in females. We examined this possibility by comparing the effects of IgG from a female patient in female and male mice. We observed significant and indistinguishable mechanical and cold hypersensitivities in female and male mice (Figure 2, C and D), suggesting that it is unlikely that the described behavioral findings are due to increased female sensitivity to FMS IgG.

Hitherto, we had administered 4 injections of 8 mg IgG in all experiments. To identify a dose-response relationship for IgG from one patient, we varied the number of daily injections between 1 and 4 (Figure 2E). In this experiment, 1, 2, and 4 injections of 8 mg produced essentially identical patterns of mechanical hypersensitivity. We additionally examined the effects of single injections of 2, 4, and 8 mg of FMS IgG, and found that only the highest dose increased the mechanical sensitivity in the paw-pressure test (Figure 2F). These data suggest that a single injection of 8 mg IgG may be sufficient to transfer mechanical hypersensitivity to mice, and that the effect is saturable (Figure 2E).

Since FMS is regularly associated with reduced muscular strength, and FMS severity is negatively correlated with handgrip strength (34, 35), we sought to evaluate this experimentally by monitoring the front paw grip strength in mice. In this test, FMS IgG significantly reduced grip strength compared with mice treated with HC IgG (Figure 2G).

To determine whether antibodies are responsible for painful hypersensitivities in a larger and regionally distinct cohort of FMS patients (recruited at the Karolinska Institute; Supplemental Table 1), we examined the effects of IgG preparations pooled from multiple FMS patients and HC subjects. As expected, FMS patients displayed markedly higher pain ratings on a visual analog scale (VAS) (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 2) and a significantly increased pressure-pain sensitivity compared with HC subjects (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 2). Serum IgG isotype levels of FMS and HC subjects were within published normal concentration ranges (36) despite IgG1 being lower in FMS serum than in HC serum (for Swedish subjects; Supplemental Table 3). Administration of IgG pooled from 2 separate groups of FMS patients to mice (8–14 individuals per group, 2 experiments; Supplemental Table 2) significantly increased sensitivity in the paw-pressure test compared with administration of pooled IgG from groups of HC subjects (Figure 3C). In these experiments, we used a dose regimen of 8 mg IgG on 4 consecutive days. Similar to our observations with IgG from individual patients (Figure 1), the pooled FMS IgG also elicited hypersensitivity to cold (Figure 3D). To determine the duration of the IgG-mediated hypersensitivity in more detail, we studied mechanical thresholds and cold latencies in mice treated with IgG pooled from patients or HC subjects for 1 month. The onset of hypersensitivities produced by pooled FMS IgG followed the same time course as seen with IgG from individual donors and resolved fully about 2.5 weeks after cessation of IgG administration (Figure 3, E and F; see Supplemental Figure 1 for time course with IgG from an individual patient), which is consistent with the time course for the elimination of human IgG from mice (37).

Figure 3 Passive transfer of hypersensitivity by IgG pooled from multiple patients. Visual analog pain scores (VAS, A) and pressure-pain thresholds (PPT, B) in 2 pools of FMS patients and healthy control (HC) subjects. Pool 1, n = 8 FMS and n = 12 HC; Pool 2, n = 14 FMS and n = 10 HC. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney U test. Administration of IgG pooled from FMS patients produced mechanical (C) and cold (D) hypersensitivity in mice compared with pooled HC IgG, 4 days after the first injection. Pool 1, n = 6 mice per group; Pool 2, n = 12; line and whiskers indicate mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. Time course of mechanical (E) and cold (F) hypersensitivity following administration of pooled IgG (Pool 1). *P < 0.05, FM vs. HC IgG; 2-way repeated measure ANOVA with Sidak’s correction. †P < 0.05, ††P < 0.01, compared with day zero; 2-way repeated measure ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test. Data in E and F are mean ± SEM of 6 mice per group.

We next compared the effects of FMS patient IgG with the IgG-depleted patient serum from the same individual to assess whether immunoglobulins and serum components other than IgG may contribute to pain and hypersensitivity (Figure 4). As expected, IgG from an FMS patient (8 mg on 4 consecutive days) produced marked cold and mechanical hypersensitivities, but IgG-depleted serum from the same patient and pooled preparations from groups of FMS patients or HC subjects were without any discernable behavioral effect (Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 4 IgG-depleted serum is inactive. IgG from an FMS patient, but not IgG-depleted serum from the same patient or pooled from FMS or HC cohorts, produced mechanical (A) and cold (B) hypersensitivities. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.01, FM vs. HC IgG; 2-way repeated measure ANOVA followed by Sidak’s correction. Data points are mean ± SEM of 6 mice per group.

IgG from patients reduces locomotor activity in mice. Fatigue, a feeling of excessive mental or physical weariness and weakness, is one of the key symptoms of FMS (38), but also of a wide range of other chronic diseases (39). FMS patients often display reduced levels of physical activity (40), with a loss of physical fitness as a consequence (41). Encouraged by the demonstration of reduced grip strength following administration of FMS IgG, we next examined locomotor activity of mice injected with FMS IgG or HC IgG over a 24-hour period. In this experiment we used pooled IgG from new groups of FMS patients and HC subjects (Pool 3, Supplemental Table 2). Similar to the earlier 2 cohorts (see Figure 3, A and B), patients displayed higher VAS pain ratings and increased pressure-pain sensitivity compared with HC subjects (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Table 2). Since the dose-response studies showed that 2 injections of FMS IgG were sufficient to induce marked mechanical hypersensitivity (see Figure 2), 8 mg of pooled IgG was injected intraperitoneally on 2 consecutive days. As expected, mice were markedly less active during the day than during the dark phase (18:00–6:00 hours), irrespective of whether they received HC or FMS IgG (Figure 5C). During the night (18:00–6:00 hours, when mice are most active), the total number of recorded movements in FMS IgG–treated mice was reduced. When examined in more detail, it was apparent that this reduction was predominantly in the most active phase (22:00–02:00 hours; Figure 5, D–F). These results demonstrate that FMS IgG negatively impacts evoked and nonevoked behaviors in mice.

Figure 5 Passive transfer of FMS IgG decreases locomotor activity. Visual analog pain scores (VAS, A) and pressure-pain thresholds (PPT, B) reported by FMS patients and healthy control (HC) subjects in Pool 3. Following transfer of HC or FMS IgG to mice, locomotor activity was assessed over a 24-hour period using a Comprehensive Animal Lab Monitoring System. The total number of recorded movements was similar between HC IgG and FMS IgG mice during the day phase (low activity), but FMS IgG–injected mice showed less activity during the night phase (high activity) (C). The night phase was divided into 3 phases: 18:00–22:00 hours (D), 22:00–02:00 hours (E), and 02:00–06:00 hours (F), indicated by the dotted lines. Mice injected with FMS IgG displayed significantly less locomotor activity during the peak activity phase (E) compared with HC IgG–injected mice. Data points are mean ± SEM, FMS n = 14, HC n = 11, n =12 mice per group. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 by Mann-Whitney U test (A and B), 2-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s correction (C), or unpaired t test (D–F).

Sensitization of nociceptors. Microneurography of FMS patients has demonstrated sensitization of nociceptive C-fibers (22). To determine whether the sensory abnormalities demonstrated in mice in vivo following administration of FMS patient IgG could be explained by a sensitization of peripheral nociceptors, we examined single afferent fiber units in skin–saphenous nerve preparations from IgG-treated mice. Single units were classified according to their conduction velocity and mechanical response threshold, as described previously (42, 43).

We stimulated the receptive fields of Aδ- and C-mechanosensitive nociceptors (AM and CM fibers) mechanically and compared the mechanical activation thresholds (the force required to elicit at least 2 action potentials during a 2-second challenge) after 4 days of treatment with HC or FMS IgG (Figure 6, A–C). Both AM and CM fibers in preparations from mice treated with FMS IgG responded to mechanical stimulation at a reduced force compared with preparations from HC IgG–treated mice (Figure 6, A–C). The reduced mechanical response thresholds are consistent with the C-fiber sensitization observed in FMS patients using microneurography (22) and demonstrate that patient IgG produces a heightened peripheral nociceptor responsiveness that is maintained in the absence of the central nervous system. Since we had observed a robust behavioral cold hypersensitivity in mice treated with FMS IgG, we also examined whether this phenotype was accompanied by an increased cold responsiveness in mechanosensitive C-fibers (Figure 6, D–F). We challenged CM fibers with a 60-second cooling ramp (from 32°C to 5°C–9°C) and noted that a larger proportion of CM fibers responded to cold in preparations from mice treated with FMS IgG compared with HC IgG (Figure 6D). In contrast, FMS IgG did not influence the cold activation thresholds of cold-sensitive CM (Figure 6E). An increasing number of human disorders are recognized as produced by functional autoantibodies that alter excitability by binding to neuronal surface proteins (44). We therefore challenged isolated neurons directly with a high concentration of FMS IgG (200 μg/mL), to determine whether FMS IgG directly excites dorsal root ganglia (DRG) neurons by such an interaction. We observed no effect of FMS IgG on intracellular Ca2+ concentration ([Ca2+] i ) in any of the 870 neurons examined (Figure 6G).

Figure 6 Passive transfer of FMS IgG sensitizes nociceptors. The mechanical activation thresholds of (A) Aδ- (AM) and (B) C-mechanonociceptors (CM) were reduced in preparations from mice treated with FMS compared with HC IgG (n = 22–27 single units). *P < 0.05 by 1-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (C) The example trace illustrates a mechanical threshold response (evoked by the minimum force required to elicit at least 2 spikes) in a CM unit. (D) The proportion of cold-sensitive CM units (CMCs) was increased in preparations from mice treated with FMS IgG (21 of 29 units responded to cold) compared with HC IgG (13 of 28 units responded to cold). *P < 0.05 by 1-sided Fisher’s exact test. (E) The cold-activation thresholds of CMC fibers did not differ between FMS and HC preparations (n = 13–21). P > 0.05 by 1-tailed t test. (F) The example trace illustrates a cold-evoked response in a CMC fiber. (G) Application of FMS IgG (200 μg/mL) to isolated DRG neurons loaded with Fura-2 was without effect on [Ca2+] i in all 870 examined neurons (identified by their response to 50 mM KCl). The red trace illustrates the average time course of the displayed 230 neurons.

In vivo immunohistochemical localization of human IgG. Since CM and AM fibers were hypersensitive in mice treated with FMS IgG, we investigated the localization of FMS IgG to better understand potential sites of action. In mice injected with pooled IgG, FMS IgG was consistently detected in DRG, but neither in brain nor spinal cord tissue by Western blot analysis (Figure 7A; see complete unedited blots in the supplemental material). Immunohistochemical analysis of tissues from mice that had been injected with pooled FMS IgG, using anti–human IgG antibodies to detect FMS IgG, revealed robust staining in the lumbar DRG (Figure 7, B and C), while no specific immunoreactivity was observed in the spinal cord (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 2A). The percentage area that was immunoreactive for human IgG as well as the pixel intensity were much greater in mice that had been injected with FMS IgG compared with IgG from HC subjects, and anti–human IgG generated only minimal reactivity in DRG from saline-injected mice (Figure 7, B and C).

Figure 7 FMS IgG accumulates in the DRG and binds satellite glial cells. Following IgG injection into mice, Western blot analysis detected FMS IgG in the DRG but little to no IgG in spinal cords (SC) or brains (A) (pooled IgG, 8 mg per day for 4 consecutive days, tissue collected after last injection). FMS IgG, but not HC IgG, accumulates in the DRG 14 days after the first IgG injection (B and C). Human IgG is red and DAPI is blue. Human IgG immunoreactivity in the neuron-rich area was quantified by assessing the percentage area that was immunoreactive for human IgG and the mean pixel intensity of human IgG. Percentage area and pixel intensity were normalized to the DAPI signal (n = 9–10; data points are median ± 95% CI). **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test. FMS IgG immunoreactivity does not colocalize with neuronal NeuN staining but does colocalize with satellite glial cells (SGCs) (glutamate synthase–expressing [GS-expressing] cells), some macrophages (Iba1-expressing cells) and blood vessels (CD31-expressing cells), and myelinated fiber tracts (myelin basic protein [MBP] staining), but not to myelinated fibers in the DRG (D). To further delineate between SGCs and neuronal membranes, FMS IgG immunoreactivity colocalization was compared with GS and TrkA (a membrane receptor expressed by a subset of nociceptors). FMS IgG colocalizes with GS-expressing SGCs (white arrows) but may also infrequently bind to TrkA-positive neuronal cell membranes (white triangles) (E). Scale bars indicate 50 μm, except the high-magnification image scale bar and scale bar in E, which indicate 25 μm.

FMS patient IgG staining was primarily localized to satellite glial cells (SGCs, visualized by glutamine synthase staining) and to fiber tracts entering the DRG, as well as a small number of Iba1-positive macrophages and CD31-positive blood vessels (Figure 7D). FMS IgG did not appear to colocalize with the neuronal nuclear marker NeuN, which labels neuronal nuclei and to a lesser extent cytoplasm. Since NeuN does not label neuronal membranes and SGCs enwrap neurons with as little as 20 nm separation between the cells, it was challenging to distinguish neuronal membrane staining from that of the surrounding SGC (Figure 7D). We further explored the possibility that FMS IgG also labels the membranes of sensory neurons by using TrkA as a neuronal surface marker. In addition to the extensive FMS IgG labeling of glutamine synthase–expressing SGCs (Figure 7, D and E), FMS IgG also appeared to label some, but not all, TrkA-expressing neurons (Figure 7E).

FMS IgG promotes expression of SGC activity markers. Since FMS IgG frequently colocalized with SGCs, we investigated whether this was associated with evidence of changes in SGC activity. We found that the positive area and pixel intensity of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) immunoreactivity (Figure 8, A and B) and Gfap and s100b gene expression (Figure 8C) in DRG from mice injected with FMS IgG were increased, compared with HC IgG–injected controls. These changes suggest that the presence of FMS IgG in DRG had increased the activity of SGCs. In contrast, the Iba1 percentage area of immunoreactivity in the neuron-rich area of the DRG was not different between FMS IgG– and HC IgG–injected mice (Figure 8, D and E), suggesting that FMS IgG accumulation in the DRG did not stimulate local macrophage proliferation or infiltration. However, Aif1 (encoding Iba1) and Itagm (encoding CD11b) were both elevated in the DRG of FMS IgG–injected mice (Figure 8F), indicating that certain aspects of macrophage activity were altered by FMS IgG. Importantly, there were few to no apoptotic cells in the DRG of mice injected with FMS or HC IgG (Supplemental Figure 3A), indicating that the effects of FMS IgG are not due to neuronal cell death. In contrast to the DRG, no changes in astrocyte and microglia reactivity were observed in the spinal cord based on GFAP (Supplemental Figure 2, B–D) and Iba1 (Supplemental Figure 2, E–G) immunoreactivity, respectively. Together, these results suggest that FMS IgG has a local effect in the DRG.

Figure 8 FMS IgG increases signs of satellite glial cell activity in vivo but does not drive systemic inflammation. DRG from FMS IgG–injected mice have increased GFAP immunoreactivity (A), which is indicative of increased satellite glial cell activity, compared with HC IgG injected mice when the percentage area of GFAP immunoreactivity and GFAP mean pixel intensity are quantified and normalized to the DAPI signal (B). Gfap and s100b gene expression is elevated in the DRG of mice injected with FMS IgG compared with HC IgG (C). The number of Iba1-immunoreactive macrophages was unchanged, as was the percentage area of Iba1 immunoreactivity, when comparing HC IgG– and FMS IgG–injected mice (D and E). Gene expression of Aif1 (Iba1 gene) and Itagm (gene for CD11b, another macrophage marker) was elevated in FMS IgG–injected mice compared with HC IgG–injected mice (F). Scale bars: 50 μm. qPCR data were normalized to Hprt1 expression analyzed using the 2–ΔΔCt method. Serum levels of TNF (G), CXCL1 (H), IL-2 (I), IL-5 (J), IL-6 (K), IL-10 (L), and IFN-γ (M) were measured and there were no differences between groups. The dashed lines indicate the lower limit of quantification (LLOQ) and the dotted lines indicate the lower limit of detection (G–M). Line and whiskers indicate mean ± SEM (n = 4–6). Differences between FMS IgG and HC IgG were analyzed with Mann-Whitney U test (B–F). Cytokine levels were compared between saline, HC, and FMS with 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for each analyte (G–M) except IL-6, which was not analyzed statistically because most values were below the LLOQ. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

FMS IgG does not induce cytokine production or systemic inflammation. Although there are inconsistencies between published studies, levels of inflammatory and immunomodulatory cytokines and chemokines, such as IL-6, IL-8, and IL-10, have been reported to be elevated in FMS serum or plasma (22, 23) compared with HCs. Thus, we assessed a panel of factors in serum from mice injected with FMS IgG, HC IgG, or saline. IL-1β was below the limit of detection in 5 of 6 samples in each group, indicating that neither FMS IgG nor HC IgG induced IL-1β production. Similarly, there was no difference in TNF-α, CXCL1 (a murine analog of human IL-8), IL-2, IL-5, IL-6, IL-10, and IFN-γ levels between the groups (Figure 8, G–M). These data demonstrate that FMS IgG injection does not alter systemic inflammatory and immunomodulatory cytokine levels. Together, the results suggest that FMS IgG acts by generating a local effect in the DRG.

In vitro immunohistochemical binding of FMS IgG. To further differentiate between labeling of SGCs and sensory neurons, we examined the immunoreactivity of FMS and HC IgG in SGC-enriched, sensory neuron–depleted cell cultures and dissociated DRG neuron–rich cell cultures. FMS IgG or HC IgG (pooled IgG, 100 μg/mL) was added to the culture media prior to cell fixation in order to examine membrane labeling in a nonpermeabilizing condition. In SGC-enriched cultures, approximately 75% of cells were glutamine synthase–positive SGCs and less than 0.5% were neurons. FMS IgG bound to a significantly larger proportion of cells (290 of 368 cells analyzed, 79%) compared with HC IgG (84 of 264 cells analyzed, 32%) (Figure 9, A–C), and recognized these cells more strongly, as judged by pixel intensity (Figure 9D). Similarly, FMS IgG labeled a significantly larger proportion of both glutamine synthase–positive (SGCs) and –negative cells (non-SGCs) in these cultures and did so with a greater pixel intensity compared with HC IgG (Figure 9, E and F).

Figure 9 FMS IgG binds to satellite glial cells and to neurons in vitro. Live cells were incubated with FMS IgG or HC IgG to examine only cell surface binding. In satellite glial cell (SGC) cultures (A), FMS IgG labeled a greater percentage of cells than HC IgG when analyzed per animal (B) and by the total number cells (C). The immunoreactivity, analyzed as signal intensity (integrated density), was higher in cells incubated with FMS IgG than HC IgG (D). FMS IgG labeled SGCs (GS+) and non-SGCs (GS–) to a greater extent (percentage, E) and with a higher intensity (F) than HC IgG. FMS and HC IgG labeling of neuronal cultures (G) was not different when considering the percentage of cells labeled per animal (H), but a difference was observed when the total number of cells was considered (I). The signal intensity was higher for cells exposed to FMS IgG than HC IgG (J). FMS IgG labeled neurons (βIII-tubulin+) and non-neurons (βIII-tubulin–) to a greater extent than HC IgG (K). The signal intensity of FMS IgG binding to neurons was greater than FMS IgG binding to non-neuronal cells and HC IgG binding to all cells (L). FMS IgG and IB4 colocalization (M) indicates that FMS IgG binds neuronal cell membranes. All scale bars: 20 μm. Data points are the percentage of cells bound by HC or FMS IgG (B and H). In D, F, J, and L data points are the integrated density of individual cells across 3 experiments. Bar and whiskers indicate mean ± SEM (n = 3 individual experiments). *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 by unpaired t test (B, D, H, and J), χ2 test (C, E, I, and K), or Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post hoc test (F and L).

In dissociated DRG neuron cultures approximately 30% of cells were βIII-tubulin–positive neurons (Figure 9G). Similar to our observations with SGC-enriched cultures, FMS IgG bound to a larger proportion of cells from dissociated DRG (358 of 527 cells analyzed, 68%) compared with HC IgG (158 of 469 cells analyzed, 34%), and it also labeled these cells more intensely (Figure 9, H–J). Importantly, FMS IgG labeled almost all βIII-tubulin–positive neurons, whereas HC IgG labeled far fewer (Figure 9K). The pixel intensity of FMS IgG binding to neurons was greater than FMS IgG binding to non-neuronal cells, and greater than HC IgG binding to neurons and non-neuronal cells (Figure 9L). Neither FMS IgG nor HC IgG affected cell viability compared with cells that were not incubated with antibodies (Supplemental Figure 3, B–E). Finally, incubating live cultures with IB4, a membrane marker of a subpopulation of nociceptors, demonstrated that FMS IgG binding colocalized with neuronal membranes (Figure 9M). In conclusion, FMS IgG binds SGCs in vivo, and while further studies are warranted to determine if FMS IgG also binds to neuronal membranes in vivo, this possibility is supported by our data showing that FMS IgG binds both SGCs and neurons in vitro.

Reduced epidermal innervation. An involvement of peripheral sensory nerves in FMS has previously been indicated by observations of small-fiber pathology in patients (23, 45). Importantly, the symptom severity of FMS is correlated with the extent of small-fiber pathology (33). We therefore examined the impact of IgG on intraepidermal nerve fiber density (IENFD) in the glabrous hind paw skin of mice. A significant reduction in IENFD was apparent 14 days after administration of FMS IgG was initiated, compared with skin sections from mice similarly treated with HC IgG (Figure 10, A and B).

Figure 10 FMS IgG transfer decreases intraepidermal nerve fiber density. Intraepidermal nerve fibers (IENFs) were identified in the glabrous hind-paw skin with an anti–PGP 9.5 antibody (A). The number of IENFs crossing from the dermis to the epidermis was decreased following transfer of FMS IgG compared with HC IgG 14 days after the first injection (B) (pooled, 8 mg per day for 4 consecutive days). Scale bar: 20 μm. Data points are mean ± SEM (n = 7). *P < 0.05 by unpaired t test.

Screening FMS IgG reactivity with human protein fragments. To investigate whether FMS IgG from different patients contains a common pattern of autoreactivity, we used a proteome-wide microarray screen (SciLifeLab). This assay uses 42,000 human peptides (from >18,000 proteins) from the Human Protein Atlas (46, 47). The peptides in the array are linear, produced in E. coli, and most are between 50 and 150 amino acids in length. We examined the reactivity of 4 samples, each prepared from equal parts of 4 FMS patients’ sera (4×4), and noted that all 4 samples recognized multiple peptides (signal > mean fluorescence intensity + [4 × SD]; Supplemental Table 5). However, our analysis also revealed that very few peptides were recognized by more than one of the pooled samples, strongly indicating that the antigens included in the array are unlikely to represent a common autoantigen in FMS patients. Overrepresentation analysis (http://webgestalt.org/; ref. 48) suggested some degree of enrichment for proteins associated with Gene Ontology (GO) terms related to cellular components and microtubules (Supplemental Table 6 and Supplemental Figure 4), and a small number of KEGG pathways related to metabolism and vesicle cycling (Supplemental Table 7 and Supplemental Figure 5).

FMS IgG binds to human DRG. Finally, we assessed whether FMS IgG binds cells in human DRG. Human DRG sections were incubated with either pooled HC IgG or FMS IgG and the intensity and localization of binding were analyzed. FMS IgG bound cells in human DRG to a greater extent than HC IgG, as assessed by pixel intensity (Figure 11, A and B). Furthermore, FMS IgG bound GFAP-immunoreactive cells and NF200-immunoreactive cells, indicating that FMS IgG binds to both human SGCs and human sensory neurons (Figure 11C). FMS IgG also labeled other cells, but less intensely. Taken together, these results suggest that FMS IgG contains autoreactive antibodies that bind antigens expressed in the DRG.