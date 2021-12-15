The resolvin D1 receptor GPR32 transduces inflammation resolution and atheroprotection

Human studies

Human atherosclerotic plaques were obtained from the Biobank of Karolinska Carotid Endarterectomies (BiKE) project. The study included a total of 127 atherosclerotic plaque tissue samples from patients that underwent carotid endarterectomy (CEA) at Karolinska University Hospital. Disease-free, nonatherosclerotic, iliac arteries, referred to as normal arteries, were obtained from organ donors and used as controls. Isolated RNA from 127 patients and 10 controls was subjected to global mRNA analysis with Affymetrix HG-U133 plus 2.0 expression arrays as previously described (13, 33, 34). Data were normalized with signal space transformation-robust multichip analysis, yielding log 2 -transformed expression values (35, 36). Paraffin-embedded atherosclerotic sections were evaluated by immunofluorescence staining, as described below.

Immunofluorescence staining

For staining of human atherosclerotic tissues, sections were incubated overnight at 4°C with the following primary Abs: rabbit anti-human GPR32 N-terminal (catalog GTX108119, GeneTex), rabbit anti-human Arg1 (catalog NB100-59740; Bio-Techne), mouse anti-human SMA (catalog M0851, Agilent Dako), mouse anti-human vWF (catalog M0616, Agilent Dako), mouse anti-human CD8 (catalog NCL-CD8-295, Novocastra Leica Biosystems), mouse anti-human CD68 (catalog NCL-CD68, Novocastra Leica Biosystems), and goat anti-human CD3 (catalog PM110, Biocare Medical). Next, the sections were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with secondary Abs conjugated with DyLight 488 or 594 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher), and nuclei were stained with DAPI (S3023, Agilent Dako).

Primer and vector design

The vector used to generate the hGPR32 myc transgenic mice was designed using Vector Builder software, version 1.0 (VectorBuilder GmbH) and synthesized by Cyagen Biosciences. The ORF of human GPR32 (GenBank NM_001506), including a myc-reporter tag, was cloned in a mammalian expression vector (Figure 1A). In order to drive a strong ubiquitous expression of hGPR32 myc in mammalian cells, the strong synthetic CAG promoter based on the chicken β-actin gene and a Kozak consensus sequence was included in the expression vector backbone. A synthetic intron IVS2 was added to increase stability and expression of the mRNA, while the simian virus 40 late polyadenylation signal (SV40 late pA) and bovine growth hormone polyadenylation signal (BGH pA) were added to enhance transcriptional termination. The neomycin resistance gene under the control of the CMV promoter allowed for selection and stable expression in mammalian cells. For amplification of the vector in E. coli, a bacterial pUC ori and ampicillin resistance were included. The transgenic insert was extracted from the vector backbone by digesting 1 μg of vector DNA simultaneously with 20 IU each of AscI (GG/CGCGCC), MluI (A/CGCGT), and XhoI (C/TCGAG) (all from New England Biolabs) at 37°C overnight. The 3833 bp long fragment containing the transgenic insert was separated on a 1% agarose gel, isolated and purified, and used for oocyte injection by the Karolinska Center for Transgene Technologies (KCTT) core facility at the Karolinska Institute, Department of Comparative Medicine.

Animals

Animals were bred and kept under standard housing conditions on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle. Fpr2–/– mice were generated at the William Harvey Institute (London, United Kingdom), as previously described (14). Of note, the insertions of the gene cassette and GFP reporter in reverse orientation into intron 1 of the Fpr2 gene prevents the transcriptional read-through of the Fpr2 and Fpr3 genes (14, 37), both of which are murine homologues to the human ALX/FPR2 (12). Thus, these mice are also termed Fpr2/Fpr3-KO mice (37), but are referred to as Fpr2–/– herein. The Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– mice were generated at Karolinska Institute as described (13).

Generation and characterization of hGPR32 myc transgenic mice

Transgenic mice expressing the hGPR32 myc Tg were generated by random transgenesis in Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– mice with the help of the KCTT core facility at Karolinska Institute. The hGPR32 myc Tg was injected into fertilized oocytes of superovulating Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– females to generate the F1 generation of hyperlipidemic hGPR32 myc transgenic mice that lack the Fpr2 receptor (hGPR32 myc Tg×Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/–). A transgenic male from the F1 generation was established as a potential founder and bred hemizygously with Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– females. Targeted locus amplification (TLA) sequencing (Cergentis) identified the Tg integration site, possible genomic rearrangements, and estimation of Tg copy number. Genotyping was performed with DNA isolated from mouse ear biopsies. Two sets of primers were used, covering the entire Tg including the myc tag. For GPR32, the forward and reverse primers were 5′-CAGAGGCTGCAGTGACAGGCAA-3′ and 5′-GTCCGGAATTTCAGGTGCGCAGA-3′, respectively (519 bp product). For GPR32 myc , the forward and reverse primers were 5′-ACTCTACATCACCTTTGTGTTCCTC-3′ and 5′-TCTTCTGAGATGAGTTTTTGTTCTTC-3′, respectively (747 bp product).

The transgenic mice were viable and fertile and showed no adverse health effects, breeding issues, or obvious behavioral or developmental defects after monitoring the transgenic mouse line for several generations. No gross morphological or tissue defects were observed upon histological examination by light microscopy. Peripheral blood analysis for red and white blood cells and plasma analysis for triglycerides, cholesterol, and glucose levels showed no differences between transgenic and nontransgenic littermates (Supplemental Figure 2, B and F, and Supplemental Table 1). Organs, blood, and bone marrow were collected from 8- to 12-week-old male and female mice to confirm the expression of the hGPR32 myc Tg and characterization of the hGPR32 myc Tg×Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– mice in comparison with their nontransgenic Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– littermates. Blood was collected into EDTA-coated tubes (Sarstedt), and samples from spleen, liver, abdominal fat, and abdominal aorta were collected and snap-frozen for subsequent total RNA isolation using the RNeasy Lipid Tissue Kit (QIAGEN) as described below.

Genome TLA sequencing

Spleens from 8-week-old hGPR32 myc Tg×Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– mice were collected and sent to Cergentis for TLA to determine the integration site of the Tg, to assess the presence of structural variants surrounding the Tg integration site, to assess the Tg sequence itself, and to estimate the Tg copy number. Two Tg-specific primer pairs were designed for the TLA as follows: set 1: forward, 5′-AATACTCTGAGTCCAAACCG-3′ (β-globin), reverse, 5′-TCGTTACAAATGCAAGCTAAA-3′ (Tg locations 3441 and 3172, respectively); set 2: forward, 5′-GATGACTGTCTTCCGTATGG-3′, reverse, 5′-GCATCCGGAAGAGTTCATC-3′ (Tg locations 1982 and 1886, respectively). The primer sets were used in individual TLA. PCR products were purified, library prepared using the Illumina NexteraXT protocol, and sequenced on an Illumina sequencer (Illumina). Reads were mapped using the Smith-Waterman algorithm alignment tool BWA-SW, which allows for partial mapping, optimally suited for the identification of break-spanning reads. The mouse mm10 genome version was used for mapping.

Murine BMDMs

BMDMs were obtained from hGPR32 myc Tg×Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– mice by flushing mouse femurs and tibiae with RPMI 1640 medium (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% FBS. The cells were subsequently centrifuged (300g, 10 minutes, 4°C), suspended in PBS+/+ (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific), seeded in a 10 mL dish, and incubated for 60 minutes at 37°C. Adherent cells were cultured for 6 days in RPMI 1640 media supplemented with 10% FBS, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, and 2 mM l-glutamine (all Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and mouse rM-CSF (10 ng/mL; Preprotech Nordic). Mouse BMDMs were then plated onto 96-well plates (1 × 105 cells/well) and stimulated for 24 hours with 100 ng/ml LPS (serotype O111:B4, MilliporeSigma); cell supernatants were collected and assessed for TNF-α levels using ELISA (R&D Systems) or for select SPMs using targeted LC-MS/MS analysis as described below.

Experimental animal models

Atherosclerosis. For the induction of atherosclerosis, 12-week-old female hGPR32 myc Tg×Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– (hGPR32 myc transgenic) mice and Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– (nontransgenic) littermates were fed an HFD (Clinton/Cybulsky High Fat Rodent Diet With Regular Casein and 1.25% Added Cholesterol, D12108C, Research Diets Inc.) and water ad libitum for 12 or 16 weeks. At the end of each experiment, mice were sacrificed by asphyxiation in a CO 2 -enriched atmosphere, blood was collected via cardiac puncture into EDTA-coated tubes (Sarstedt), and the animals were perfused with 10 mL sterile RNAse-free PBS prior to harvesting of organs. Samples from spleen, liver, abdominal fat, and abdominal aorta were dissected and snap-frozen for RNA isolation. Aortic roots and arches were dissected and preserved for histological lesion analysis and en face lesion analysis, respectively.

Acute inflammation: peritonitis. For self-resolving acute peritonitis, male hGPR32 myc Tg×Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– mice and Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– littermates were injected i.p. with 1 mg/mouse zymosan (MilliporeSigma), and peritoneal exudates were collected at 4 hours (acute phase) or 24 and 48 hours (resolution phase) by peritoneal lavage with 5 mL DPBS–/– (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). In some experiments, mice received vehicle (0.1% EtOH in PBS) or 100 ng/mouse AT-RvD1 (Cayman Chemicals; i.p.) immediately prior to zymosan injection and peritoneal exudates were collected after 24 hours. Exudate leukocyte numbers were determined using Trypan blue staining, which was analyzed using an automated cell counter (TC20, Bio-Rad). Differential counts and efferocytosis were assessed using flow cytometry (FACSVerse, BD Biosciences) as outlined below. Cytokine and chemokine levels were assessed in cell-free supernatants using ELISA, and RNA was isolated from pelleted peritoneal cells.

Blood and plasma analysis

Blood counts were analyzed using an automated hematology analyzer (Scil Vet abc hematology analyzer). Cholesterol and triglycerides were measured in EDTA-collected plasma using kits from Randox following the manufacturer’s instructions

Evaluation of atherosclerosis

The atherosclerotic lesion burden in the aortic arch was determined by en face analysis. In brief, dissected aortic arches were fixed in 4% neutral buffered formalin, cut longitudinally, pinned, and stained with 5% (w/v) Sudan IV solution (Sigma-Aldrich). Images were acquired using a Leica Microsystems color video camera. ImageJ (NIH) was used to quantify the total area of the aortic arch and the area of the atherosclerotic lesions, respectively, on the micrographs in a blinded fashion. Aortic roots were embedded in OCT (Histolab Products AB) and frozen at –80°C. Serial 10 μm thick cryosections were collected starting from the aortic valve cusps for a total distance of 800 μm and fixed in either formalin or acetone.

Formalin-fixed sections that were collected every 100 μm from the aortic valve cusps were stained with Oil Red O (Sigma-Aldrich), and images were captured with a light microscope equipped with a DC300 camera (Leica). Aortic root plaque burden was determined in a blinded fashion by planimetry of digital micrographs of 5 consecutive sections using ImageJ and expressed as lesion surface area relative to aortic root surface areas. Furthermore, the area of necrotic cores, as defined as unstained zones devoid of cells or extracellular matrix, was measured by planimetry of digital micrographs at a distance of 600 μm from the aortic valve cusps in a blinded fashion using ImageJ. The relative necrotic core area was first calculated for each individual plaque, and then the average of all plaques within the aortic root of 1 animal was formed. Lesion composition was analyzed using immunohistochemistry in lesion-matched sections (detailed in Supplemental Methods).

Real-time quantitative PCR

Samples from spleen, liver, abdominal fat, abdominal aortas, and peritoneal exudate cells were collected and snap-frozen for total RNA isolation on a QIAcube automated liquid handling system using QIAzol and QIAgen RNEasy Mini Kits (QIAgen). RNA concentration was spectrophotometrically determined using a Nanodrop 1000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and quality assessed by using a 2100 bioanalyzer (Agilent Technologies) prior to reverse transcription to cDNA using the High-Capacity RNA-to-cDNA Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Real-time quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) was performed on a 7900HT Fast Real-Time PCR system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using TaqMan Assay-On-Demand primers and probes (Supplemental Table 4; Thermo Fisher Scientific). Results were expressed as fold changes from control using the ΔCT method by comparing the threshold cycle (CT) for the gene of interest with that obtained using hypoxanthine phosphoribosyl-transferase (Hprt) and TATA-binding protein (Tbp) as housekeeping genes.

Flow cytometry

GPR32 expression was assessed in whole blood from hGPR32 myc Tg×Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– (hGPR32 myc transgenic) mice and Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– (nontransgenic) mice. Briefly, red blood cells were lysed using Fix/Lyse Solution (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 15 minutes at room temperature and washed twice with Flow Cytometry Staining Buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were then incubated with Fc block for 10 minutes, followed by addition of 1 μg rabbit anti-human GPR32 N-terminal (GTX108119, GeneTex) or rabbit IgG isotype control (GTX35035, GeneTex) for 30 minutes at room temperature. Cells were washed and labeled with an Alexa Fluor 647 secondary goat anti-rabbit Ab (Invitrogen) for 30 minutes and protected from light. Cells were then washed and staining assessed using BD Fortessa (BD Biosciences) and FlowJo Software (Tree Star).

To analyze the cellular composition of exudates, 0.5 × 106 peritoneal exudate cells were washed in FACS staining buffer (PBS containing 5% FBS), incubated with Fc block for 10 minutes at 4°C, and labeled with the following fluorescently conjugated rat anti-mouse Abs: F4/80-PE (catalog 12-4801-82, eBioscience), CD11b-APC (catalog RM2805, Invitrogen), and Ly6G–Pacific blue (catalog 127612, BioLegend).

For the assessment of macrophage efferocytosis of apoptotic neutrophils in vivo, inflammatory peritoneal exudate cells were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde and labeled for extracellular F4/80-PE for 30 minutes at room temperature. The cells were then permeabilized (Cytoperm; BD Bioscience) and labeled for intracellular neutrophils using Ly6G–Pacific blue for 30 minutes at room temperature (38). All Abs were used at a 1:100 dilution. Cells were washed and staining was assessed using the BD FACSVerse flow cytometer (BD) and the FlowJo software package (Tree Star).

Peritoneal macrophage phagocytosis

Peritoneal macrophages from naive hGPR32 myc Tg×Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– and Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– mice were collected in 5 ml of DPBS–/– (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were counted and seeded (1 × 105 cells/well) in 96-well, flat, clear-bottom, black-walled plates (Corning) and allowed to adhere for 2 hours at 37°C. Nonadherent cells were washed and cells allowed to recover for 24 hours in 10% FBS RPMI media (as described for BMDMs above). Macrophages were preincubated with either vehicle (0.01% EtOH) or 100 nM AT-RvD1 (Cayman Chemicals) in DPBS+/+ (Gibco, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 15 minutes at 37°C, followed by the addition of pH-rodo fluorescently labeled zymosan (1:10; macrophage;zymosan) or E. coli (1:50; macrophage: E. coli) (both from Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Phagocytosis was assessed after 1 hour using an Infinite M1000 Microplate Reader and Magellan software, version 6.6 (Tecan). For the assessment of oxLDL phagocytosis, cells were incubated with 10 μg/mL FITC-labeled oxLDL in 2% FBS RPMI 1640 medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in an IncuCyte ZOOM live-cell imaging and analysis platform (Essen BioScience) for 24 hours. Four images per well from 3 replicates were taken every 2 hours for a total of 24 hours using a ×20 objective lens and analyzed using IncuCyte basic software following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Cell signaling

To assess intracellular signaling via the transgenic GPR32 myc receptor, peritoneal cells from hGPR32 myc Tg×Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– and Fpr2–/–×Apoe–/– mice were incubated with 10 and 100 nM AT-RvD1, respectively, for 5 minutes at 37°C. Incubation was stopped by addition of 1.6% of paraformaldehyde for 10 minutes at room temperature. Cells were permeabilized in 80% ice-cold methanol and stored at –20°C. After permeabilization, cells were washed twice with Flow Cytometry Staining Buffer (eBioscience, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and then stained with anti-mouse/human PE-pERK1/2 (T202/Y204) (clone MILAN8R) (eBioscience, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and APC-pCREB (S133) (clone 4D11) (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) or their respective isotype controls. Levels of pERK1/2 and pCREB were then assessed using flow cytometry on a BD Fortessa Flow Cytometer (BD Bioscience) and the FlowJo software package (Tree Star).

ELISA

Supernatants of LPS-stimulated BMDMs were collected and frozen at –80°C until analysis. Samples were diluted 1:5 in dilution buffer, and TNF-α concentration was quantified using the Mouse TNF-α DuoSet ELISA Kit (R&D Systems) according to the manufacturer′s protocol. Exudate samples from the peritonitis model were quantified by ELISA MAX Mouse MCP-1/IL-6 ELISA Kits (both from BioLegend) and the Mouse IL-1β DuoSet ELISA Kit (R&D Systems) according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

Solid-phase extraction and LC-MS/MS analysis

BMDM macrophage incubations were stopped by the addition of 2 volumes ice-cold methanol, and 250 μL ice-cold MeOH was added to snap-frozen aortic samples prior to manual homogenization. Deuterated internal standards for d 4 -LTB 4 , d 5 -LXA 4 (640 pg), and d 5 -RvD2 (1200 pg) representing each chromatographic region of the targeted SPM were added to facilitate quantification. Following protein precipitation by the added MeOH, samples were extracted by solid-phase extraction on C18 columns (Biotage) and subjected to LC-MS/MS analysis. The system consisted of a QTrap 5500 (AB Sciex) equipped with Shimadzu LC-20AD HPLC and a Shimadzu SIL-20AC autoinjector (Shimadzu Corp.). SPMs were eluted in increasing concentrations of organic solvent, starting with methanol/water (50/50, vol/vol) from 0 to 2 minutes, then ethanol/water (80/20, vol/vol) from 2 to 14.5 minutes, and finally methanol/water (98/2, vol/vol) from 14.6 minutes to 25 minutes (0.5 mL/min flow rate). To monitor and quantify levels of targeted lipid mediators, a multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) coupled with information-dependent acquisition (IDA) and an enhanced product ion scan (EPI) method were developed with signature ion pairs, Q1 (parent ion) and Q3 (characteristic daughter ion) for each molecule. Data acquisition was performed in negative ionization mode, and identification was conducted using published criteria (39) with a minimum of 6 diagnostic ions. Linear calibration curve for each compound was obtained with r2 values ranging from 0.990 to 0.999, and detection limit was approximately 0.1 pg in this system.

Statistics

Correlations between GPR32 and immune marker mRNA levels in human atherosclerotic plaques were performed using Pearson’s correlation with FDR adjusted P values. Experimental data are expressed as median value with minimum to maximum bars. Statistically significant differences were determined by 2-tailed, nonpaired Student′s t test for comparisons between 2 groups or 2-way ANOVA comparing 2 or more groups, followed by Šidák’s post hoc test. P < 0.05 was considered significant. Analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism, version 8 (GraphPad Software).

Study approval

Human material was obtained from the BiKE project, which used written, informed consent in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. The use of material for the present study was approved by the Karolinska Institute ethics committee. All animal experiments were performed in accordance with institutional and national guidelines for the care and use of laboratory animals and were approved by the Ethical Committee of Northern Stockholm.