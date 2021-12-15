Commentary 10.1172/JCI155240

Proresolving receptor tames inflammation in atherosclerosis

Hebe Agustina Mena and Matthew Spite

Center for Experimental Therapeutics and Reperfusion Injury, Department of Anesthesiology, Perioperative and Pain Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Matthew Spite, Hale Building for Transformative Medicine, 60 Fenwood Rd., Room 3016K, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 617.525.5133; Email: mspite@bwh.harvard.edu.

Published in Volume 131, Issue 24 on December 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(24):e155240. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI155240.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Nonresolving inflammation contributes to the progression of atherosclerosis, a chronic disease characterized by the accumulation of lipid-rich arterial plaques infiltrated with immune cells. In this issue of the JCI, Arnardottir and Thul et al. report that GPR32, a receptor for proresolving lipid mediators including resolvin D1, was decreased in human atherosclerotic lesions and that overexpression of this human receptor in mice reduced lesion area and necrosis of atherosclerotic plaques. Mechanistically, GPR32 signaling blunted the production of proinflammatory cytokines, enhanced macrophage phagocytosis, and reduced leukocyte accumulation. These results suggest that therapeutic targeting of GPR32 could be an approach to resolving chronic inflammation in atherosclerosis.

