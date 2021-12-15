Proresolving receptor tames inflammation in atherosclerosis

Commentary 10.1172/JCI155240

Nonresolving inflammation contributes to the progression of atherosclerosis, a chronic disease characterized by the accumulation of lipid-rich arterial plaques infiltrated with immune cells. In this issue of the JCI, Arnardottir and Thul et al. report that GPR32, a receptor for proresolving lipid mediators including resolvin D1, was decreased in human atherosclerotic lesions and that overexpression of this human receptor in mice reduced lesion area and necrosis of atherosclerotic plaques. Mechanistically, GPR32 signaling blunted the production of proinflammatory cytokines, enhanced macrophage phagocytosis, and reduced leukocyte accumulation. These results suggest that therapeutic targeting of GPR32 could be an approach to resolving chronic inflammation in atherosclerosis.

