Upregulation of NKG2D ligands impairs hematopoietic stem cell function in Fanconi anemia

FA fibroblasts and T cells express upregulated levels of NKG2D-Ls in a DNA damage–dependent manner. In order to investigate our hypothesis that FA cells might express elevated levels of NKG2D-Ls, we first evaluated the basal expression of NKG2D-Ls in in vitro–cultured fibroblasts from patients with mutations in FANCA (patients of the FA-A complementation group) and from healthy donors (HDs). Since all NKG2D-Ls interact with the same NKG2D receptor (28), cells were stained with a mixture of monoclonal antibodies that recognize the 8 NKG2D-Ls (MICA, MICB, and ULBP1–6), as previously described (29). Flow cytometric analyses of NKG2D-Ls revealed significant increases in the membrane expression of these ligands in FA versus HD fibroblasts (see ratios of the MFI values in Figure 1A and raw MFI data in Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142842DS1). Additionally, we observed that the DNA cross-linker agent mitomycin C (MMC) further increased the differences in NKG2D-L levels between FA and HD fibroblasts (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Comparative analysis of NKG2D-L levels in uncorrected and gene-corrected fibroblasts from patients with FA-A and HDs. (A) Primary fibroblasts from HDs (n = 6) and patients with FA-A (n = 8) were cultured at a similar confluence, and NKG2D-L levels were analyzed with a mixture of anti–NKG2D-L antibodies (anti-MICA, -MICB, and –ULBP1-6). Data show the ratio of the MFI of NKG2D-L staining with respect to basal fluorescence. (B) Fold increase of NKG2D-L levels in MMC-treated (+MMC) versus untreated (–MMC) fibroblasts from HDs (n = 7) and patients with FA-A (n = 8). Primary fibroblasts were maintained for 3 days in the absence or presence of MMC (33 nM and 100 nM). NKG2D-L MFI ratios of MMC-treated to nontreated cells are shown. (C) Levels of NKG2D-L (MFI values) in uncorrected and gene-corrected fibroblasts from 3 patients with FA-A. The fibroblasts were exposed to 0 nM, 33 nM, or 100 nM MMC. Corrected cells were generated by transduction with a RV carrying the FANCA gene (+FANCA), whereas uncorrected cells consisted of either untransduced cells (MOCK) or cells transduced with a RV encoding FANCG (+FANCG). Representative histograms of NKG2D-L levels in fibroblasts from patient FA-707 are also shown (lower panels). (D) Fold increase of NKG2D-L levels in formaldehyde-treated fibroblasts versus untreated fibroblasts corresponding to FA-competent cells (HD or corrected FA-A cells; FA-A+FANCA) or FA pathway–deficient cells (untransduced; FA-A or FANCC or FANCG-transduced FA-A cells; FA-A+FANCC/G). Data in A, B, and D represent the mean ± SEM. A 2-tailed, unpaired t test was used to compare mean values between HD and FA fibroblasts, either corrected or uncorrected.

Next, we investigated whether the high NKG2D-L levels observed in FA-A cells were a direct consequence of their genetic defect and could therefore be downregulated by the genetic correction of these cells. Studies in complemented and noncomplemented fibroblasts from 3 FA-A patients showed that genetic correction with FANCA retroviral vectors (+FANCA RVs) reduced NKG2D-L levels when compared with their negative controls (untransduced FA-A cells or cells transduced with a noncorrecting FANCG RV (+FANCG) (Figure 1C). As expected, the effect of gene complementation on NKG2D-L levels was even more marked when FA cells were exposed to MMC (Figure 1C). Consistent with these studies, enhanced levels of NKG2D-Ls were confirmed in the immunofluorescence analyses conducted in uncorrected FA-A fibroblasts and T cells (Supplemental Figure 1B). We also observed that, as happened with the expression of NKG2D-Ls, the proportion of cells with nuclear γ-H2AX foci, which are indicative of DNA damage, was highest in MMC-treated uncorrected FA fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 2).

In subsequent studies we evaluated whether NKG2D-L differences between FA and HD fibroblasts were mainly due to the upregulated expression of specific ligands. Among the different NKG2D-Ls, we found that differences between HD and FA fibroblasts were mainly due to the overexpression of MICA, MICB, ULBP-3, and ULBP-4 (Supplemental Figure 3). In contrast to these ligands, no significant ULBP-1 upregulation was observed in FA cells, and in the case of ULBP-2, -5, and, -6, these ligands were already upregulated in HD fibroblasts.

Since aldehydes are physiological metabolites with particular damaging effects in FA cells (10), we investigated whether, as happened with MMC treatment, formaldehyde also induces NKG2D-L overexpression in FA fibroblasts. As shown in Figure 1D, there were significant differences in the induction of NKG2D-Ls in FA fibroblasts treated with 50 μM formaldehyde (see NKG2D-L MFI ratios between formaldehyde-treated and untreated FA fibroblasts). Representative analyses of NKG2D-L levels (MFI values) in untreated and formaldehyde-treated FA fibroblasts — either uncorrected or gene-corrected — are shown in the right panels of Figure 1D. These results confirmed that this endogenous genotoxic agent also resulted in high levels of NKG2D-Ls in FA fibroblasts.

To analyze the expression levels of NKG2D-Ls in a different somatic cell type, we used PB T cells from HDs and patients with FA. As observed in FA fibroblasts, higher basal levels of NKG2D-Ls were detected in in vitro–cultured T cells from patients with FA when compared with basal levels in HD T cells (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1). Additionally, while no increases in NKG2D-L levels were observed in HD T cells after MMC treatment (MFI ratios of MMC-treated cells to untreated cells were close to 1), this drug significantly increased the levels of NKG2D-Ls in FA T cells (MFI ratios in cells exposed to 33 nM and 100 nM increased 2.9- and 4.2-fold, respectively; Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1). To examine the effect of gene complementation on NKG2D-L levels in FA T cells, samples previously transduced with FANCA or FANCG RVs were maintained for 3 days in the absence or the presence of MMC (33 nM). As shown in Figure 2C, we observed increased levels of NKG2D-Ls when noncomplemented FA-A T cells (transduced with the FANCG vector) were exposed to MMC. However, almost no changes in NKG2D-Ls levels were induced by MMC in complemented FA-A cells (Figure 2C). As expected, NKG2D-L levels observed in HD T cells either transduced with FANCA or FANCG vectors were not modified by exposure to MMC (see representative analyses in Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Comparative analysis of NKG2D-L levels in uncorrected and gene-corrected T cells from patients with FA-A and HDs. (A) Comparative analysis of NKG2D-Ls in in vitro–cultured T cells from HDs (n = 9) and patients with FA-A (n = 6). Mononuclear PB cells from HDs and patients with FA-A were stimulated with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 mAbs for 4 days and analyzed for NKG2D-L expression. The figure shows the ratio of the MFI after staining with NKG2D-L antibodies with respect to the basal fluorescence level. (B) Fold increase of NKG2D-L levels in MMC-treated (33 nM or 100 nM) versus untreated T cells from HDs (n = 12, 33 nM and n = 10, 100 nM) and patients with FA-A (n = 8, 33 nM and n = 6, 100 nM). NKG2D-L MFI ratios between MMC-treated and untreated cells are shown. (C) Analysis of MMC-induced (33 nM) expression of NKG2D-L in uncorrected (+FANCG) and corrected (+FANCA) T cells from 3 patients with FA-A. Flow cytometric histograms show representative NKG2D-L analyses in HD and FA-A T cells transduced with the FANCA or FANCG vector. Data in A–C represent the mean ± SEM. In A and B, differences between HD and FA cells were assessed by unpaired t test. In C, differences between corrected and uncorrected samples were evaluated using a paired t test.

Taken together, these results demonstrate that, compared with HD cells, primary FA-A fibroblasts and T cells expressed higher levels of NKG2D-Ls. Additionally, our data show that the expression of these markers of cellular damage/stress was further increased after genotoxic damage.

Upregulation of NKG2D-Ls in fresh BM CD34+ cells from patients with FA. In order to investigate whether the expression of NGK2D-Ls was also increased in primary HSPCs from patients with FA, we analyzed fresh BM CD34+ cells from 23 nonmosaic FA patients and 7 HDs (Figure 3 and Tables 1 and 2). In some patients (FA-610, FA-611, and FA-655), we performed repeated BM aspirations, which allowed us to include a total of 27 FA BM samples in these studies. In addition to the main characteristics of patients with FA and HDs, Tables 1 and 2 show the actual percentage of CD34+ cells in BM, as well as the proportion of CD34+ cells positive for NKG2D-L expression.

Figure 3 Analysis of NKG2D-L levels in fresh BM CD34+ cells from HDs and patients with FA. (A) Representative contour plot analyses of NKG2D-L in CD34+ cells from HDs (n = 3) and patients with FA (n = 3). SSC-A, side scatter area. (B) Proportion of CD34+ cells positive for NKG2D-L in BM from HDs (n = 7) and patients with FA (n = 23). Light blue data points correspond to FA BM samples from 1 single analysis (n = 20). Dark blue (FA-610), green (FA-611), and gray (FA-655) data points correspond to BM samples from the same patient with FA analyzed at different time points (n = 27 total FA samples). Additional details on the FA and HD samples are provided in Tables 1 and 2. (C) Analysis of the percentage of CD34+ cells in BM samples from HDs and patients with FA. FA samples were classified into 2 groups according to NKG2D-L levels, using as a cutoff the maximum percentage of NKG2D-Ls determined in HD samples (12%; see Tables 1 and 2). (HD, n = 7; FA >12% NKG2D-L+, n = 22; FA ≤12% NKG2D-L+, n = 5). P values were determined by Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Correlation analysis between the percentage of CD34+ cells in BM and the proportion of CD34+ cells positive for NKG2D-Ls in samples from HDs and patients with FA (data point colors as in B, n = 27) and HDs (red data points, n = 7). Mean values ± SEM are indicated for each group in B and C, and significance was calculated by unpaired t test. Spearman’s correlation test was applied for assessment of HD and FA samples and also only for FA samples. Dashed lines indicate the lowest percentage of CD34+ cells and the highest proportion of NKG2D-L expression in BM CD34+ cells from HDs.

Table 1 Characteristics of patients with FA included in the study

As expected, the proportion of CD34+ cells in BM from patients with FA (0.29% ± 0.08%) was significantly lower than that determined in BM from HDs (1.98% ± 0.37%) (Tables 1 and 2). The expression levels of NKG2D-Ls in HD and FA CD34+ cells were also investigated by flow cytometry using the gating strategy shown in Supplemental Figure 4A. The results shown in Tables 1 and 2 and in Figure 3, A and B, revealed that the proportion of CD34+ cells positive for NKG2D-Ls was markedly higher in patients with FA (36.55% ± 4.23%) than in HDs (5.48% ± 1.34%). Additionally, the levels of NKG2D-Ls were much higher in CD34+ cells from patients with FA than in those from HDs (see NKG2D-L expression in representative analyses from Figure 3A). In 2 patients with FA, we were able to demonstrate an elevated proportion of CD34+ cells with high levels of NKG2D-Ls in periodic BM aspirations spaced 6 months to 2 years apart, revealing that the expression of NKG2D-Ls in FA HSPCs was not a sporadic or transient phenomenon (Table 1 and Figure 3B). Interestingly, analyses of NKG2D-Ls in CD34– and CD34+ cells obtained from the same BM sample reproducibly showed that, in contrast to CD34+ cells, only a small proportion of CD34– cells had upregulated levels of NKG2D-Ls (Supplemental Figure 4B).

We next investigated whether expression of NKG2D-Ls affects the proportion of CD34+ cells in BM from patients with FA. Since the highest proportion of HD BM CD34+ cells that expressed NKG2D-Ls was 12% (Tables 1 and 2), we classified FA BM samples into groups above and below this threshold. As shown in Figure 3C, we detected significantly lower numbers of CD34+ cells in the group with high expression of NKG2D-Ls. Moreover, when the proportion of CD34+ cells positive for NKG2D-Ls was compared with the percentage of CD34+ cells in BM, we found an inverse correlation (Figure 3D). These observations thus associated high expression of NKG2D-Ls with reduced numbers of CD34+ cells in the BM of patients with FA.

To further demonstrate the potential relationship between the expression of NKG2D-Ls in CD34+ cells and BMF progression, we identified the patients with a clinical diagnosis of mild or severe BMF (see last column of Table 1). Remarkably, 86.4% of FA samples (19 of 22) included in the high NKG2D-L expression group were associated with a patient diagnosis of BMF.

Taken together, these results demonstrate that, in contrast to HD CD34+ cells, a high proportion of BM CD34+ cells from patients with FA overexpressed NKG2D-Ls. Additionally, these data indicate that overexpression of NKG2D-Ls was associated with both reduced numbers of CD34+ cells in BM and a high incidence of BMF.

The downregulation of FANCA in HD CD34+ cells increases NKG2D-L levels in a CHEK1-dependent manner. To prove the relevance of a functional FA/BRCA pathway for the HSPC NKG2D-L levels, CD34+ cells from HD cord blood (CB) samples were transduced with lentiviral vectors that expressed either an anti-FANCA shRNA together with an EGFP marker gene (shFANCA/EGFP LV; see Methods) or a scrambled shRNA and EGFP (shSCR/EGFP LV). Four to 12 days after transduction, we analyzed the levels of NKG2D-Ls in EGFP+ cells by flow cytometry and detected higher levels of NKG2D-Ls in CD34+ cells that had been transduced with the shFANCA/EGFP LV (FA-like CD34+ cells) compared with samples transduced with the shSCR/EGFP LV (see individual data and representative analyses in Figure 4A). Similarly, when ratios of NKG2D-L MFIs between EGFP+ and EGFP– cells from the same cultures were compared, we observed significantly higher ratios in the FA-like cells (MFI ratio: 1.41) compared with ratios in the control group (MFI ratio: 1.07) (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Effects of FANCA knockdown on NKG2D-L levels in HD CD34+ cells. (A) Comparative analysis of NKG2D-L in HD CB CD34+ cells transduced with a control shRNA (shSCR/EGFP) or FANCA shRNA (shFANCA/EGFP) LVs. Left panel: NKG2D-L levels in EGFP+CD34+ cells that were transduced with either LV for 4–12 days prior to NKG2D-L analyses (n = 9). Right panels: Representative histograms of NKG2D-L levels in CD34+EGFP+ cells transduced with either LV. NKG2D-Ls were quantified 7 days (Exp 1) or 12 days (Exp 2) after transduction. (B) Left panel shows comparative analyses of NKG2D-L MFI ratios between EGFP+ and EGFP– cells in samples from the same culture as in A (n = 9). Right panels: Representative histograms showing comparative levels of NKG2D-L in EGFP+ versus EGFP– cells after transduction with shSCR/EGFP or shFANCA/EGFP LVs. (C) Seven days after transduction, FA-like CD34+ cells were incubated with a CHEK-1 inhibitor or DMSO vehicle, and NKG2D-L levels were analyzed in EGFP+ cells. Histograms show NKG2D-L levels in 2 independent experiments after incubation with a CHEK-1 inhibitor for 24 hours (Exp 1) or 48 hours (Exp 2). Differences in A were determined by paired t test. Differences in B were determined by Mann-Whitney U test. Mean values ± SEM are shown.

Since it has been previously reported that the DNA damage response (DDR) can lead to increased levels of NKG2D-Ls in a process dependent on ataxia telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein/checkpoint kinase 1 (ATR/CHEK-1) activation (30, 31), we analyzed whether the upregulation of NKG2D-Ls in FA-like HSPCs was dependent on ATR/CHEK-1 activation. With this aim in mind, we conducted 2 experiments in which FA-like CD34+ cells were incubated with a specific inhibitor of CHEK-1 (SB-2118078) that prevents the MMC-mediated accumulation of FA cells in the G 2 /M phase of the cell cycle and also the phosphorylation of CHEK-1 in FA cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B, respectively). Remarkably, the CHEK-1 inhibitor downregulated NKG2D-L levels in FA-like CD34+ cells (Figure 4C), further supporting the implication of DDR in the upregulation of NKG2D-Ls in FA HSPCS

An increased proportion of NK and CD8+ T cells is observed in BM from patients with FA. Since NK and T cells equipped with NKG2D receptors could mediate deleterious effects in NKG2D-L–expressing HSPCs, we first determined the proportion and activation phenotype of NK and CD8+ T cells in BM from HDs and patients with FA. As shown in Figure 5A, a moderate though nonsignificant increase in the proportion of NK cells (CD56+CD3–) was observed in BM samples from patients with FA compared with samples from HDs. Differences became significant for NK cells with a high capacity to mediate natural and antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (CD56+loCD16+hiCD3–) (32), and also for activated and tissue-resident NK cells (CD56+CD69+CD3–) (33). We also detected significantly higher percentages of both CD8+CD3+ and activated CD8+CD69+CD3+ cytotoxic T cells in BM samples from patients with FA compared with those from HDs, whereas no differences were observed for CD4+CD3+ cells (Figure 5A). Finally, we confirmed the similar expression levels of the NKG2D receptor on CD56+ T cells as well as on CD8+ T cells from patients with FA and HDs (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Comparative analysis of BM NK and T cells from HDs and patients with FA. (A) Percentage of NK cells (CD56+CD3–; FA n = 22, HD n = 8) and of NK cells with strong cytotoxic capacity (CD56+/loCD16+CD3–; FA n = 15, HD n = 6) and activated NK cells (CD56+CD69+CD3–; FA n = 14, HD n = 6) in mononuclear BM cells from HDs and patients with FA. Lower panels show the corresponding percentages of BM cytotoxic T cells (CD8+CD3+; FA n = 11, HD n = 8), activated cytotoxic T cells (CD8+CD69+CD3+; FA n = 11, HD n = 6), and Th cells (CD4+CD3+; FA n = 6, HD n = 9). To compare data between HD and FA samples, an unpaired t test was used for comparisons between CD8+CD3+ cells, with Welch’s correction for CD56+loCD16+CD3– and CD4+CD3+ cells, and the Mann-Whitney U test was used for comparisons between CD56+CD3–, CD56+CD69+CD3–, and CD8+CD69+CD3+ cells. (B) Left panels show representative histograms of NKG2D receptor levels in NK and CD8+ T cells from HDs and patients with FA. Right panels show comparative analyses of NKG2D receptor expression in BM samples from HDs and patients with FA (n = 3). An unpaired t test was used for comparisons of NKG2D receptor expression between HD and FA samples in CD56+ and CD8+ cell populations. Mean values ± SEM are shown in all panels.

These results demonstrated an increased percentage of activated NKG2D+ cytotoxic immune cells in BM from patients with FA, which might generate detrimental effects in NKG2D-L–expressing HSPCs residing in this tissue.

Inhibition of the clonogenic potential of FA patients’ HSPCs mediated by NKG2D–NKG2D-L interactions. In this set of experiments, we determined whether FA CD34+ cells expressing NKG2D-Ls consisted of cells already destined to die, even in the absence of interactions with immune cells. First, analyses of annexin V expression in BM samples from 4 patients with FA revealed that 43%–73% of FA CD34+NKG2D-L+ cells were annexin V–, indicating that a high proportion of these cells did not show signs of apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 6). To investigate the proliferation integrity of CD34+ cells that expressed NKG2D-Ls, in subsequent experiments, we determined the clonogenic potential of purified NKG2D-L+ and NKG2D-L– CD34+ cells from 2 patients with FA. Although sorted NKG2D-L– cells from both patients generated higher colony numbers compared with NKG2D-L+ cells, we found that a number of colonies were also generated by NKG2D-L+ cells (range: 42%–81.9% of colony numbers generated by NKG2D-L– cells; Figure 6A). These results thus confirmed the proliferation integrity of an important number of NKG2D-L-expressing FA CD34+ cells.

Figure 6 Clonogenic potential of NKG2D-L+ and NKG2D-L– FA CD34+ cells and NKG2D receptor blockade effects. (A) Analysis of the clonogenic potential of NKG2D-L–expressing and nonexpressing BM CD34+ cells from 2 patients with FA. Left panels show the cell-sorting strategy used to determine the clonogenic potential of NKG2D-L+ and NKG2D-L– CD34+ cell fractions. FMO corresponds to the PE fluorochrome used for the sorting of NKG2D-L+ and NKG2D-L– cells. Right graphs show the colony numbers generated by NKG2D-L+ and NKG2D-L– CD34+ cells from patients with FA. The numbers above the red bars indicate the percentage of colonies generated by NKG2D-L+ compared with NKG2D-L– CD34+ cells. (B) Effects mediated by NKG2D receptor blockade on the clonogenic potential of BM samples from HDs and patients with FA. Left panel shows the experimental protocol used to evaluate the clonogenic effects mediated by inhibition of the NKG2D receptor. Right panel shows the ratio between the number of hematopoietic colonies generated by HD (n = 9) or FA (n = 23) BM samples after incubation with an anti-NKG2D–blocking antibody (a-NKG2D) or an isotype control. Black data points represent colony numbers generated in experiments performed with mononuclear BM cells. Some experiments (red data points) were performed using purified BM CD34+ cells (as target cells) and purified BM NK cells (as effector cells) from the same donor (effector/target cell ratio of 10:1). Mean values ± SEM are shown. An unpaired t test was used to compare mean values. Total colony numbers are shown in Supplemental Figure 7.

To evaluate the effect of NKG2D–NKG2D-L interactions between cells of the immune system (such as NK and CD8+ T cells) and HSPCs, we conducted in vitro NKG2D–blocking assays with BM samples from patients with FA and HDs. In these studies, mononuclear BM cells from each donor, containing both the immune effector cells and the target HSPCs, were incubated either with an anti-NKG2D–blocking antibody (a-NKG2D) or with a matching isotype control. Thereafter, we performed clonogenic assays to assess the effects mediated by NKG2D receptor blockage on colony numbers (see the experimental protocol in Figure 6B). In the case of HD samples, colony numbers generated in the presence of the a-NKG2D mAb and the isotype control were very similar, with a ratio of colony numbers of 0.98 ± 0.02. Nevertheless, when FA BM samples were tested in the same manner, this ratio was significantly increased to 1.31 ± 0.04 (P < 0.001) (see ratios in Figure 6B and total colony numbers in Supplemental Figure 7).

Since NKG2D is a key activation receptor for NK cells, we conducted additional studies with purified CD56+ cells to evaluate the inhibitory effects of these cells on purified CD34+ cells obtained from the same HD or FA BM sample. Similar to the effects observed with nonpurified samples, we found that the numbers of colonies were increased when the a-NKG2D mAb was added to the cocultures of purified CD34+ and CD56+ cells from patients with FA. Importantly, increases in the number of colonies did not occur when purified samples from HDs were used (Figure 6B and Supplemental Figure 7). Taken together, these in vitro experiments demonstrate that immune cells present in the BM of patients with FA, including purified NK cells, induced an NKG2D-mediated inhibitory effect against autologous HSPCs.

Blockage of NKG2D–NKG2D-L interactions ameliorates anemia in a BMF FA mouse model. In a final set of experiments in a BMF FA mouse model, we sought to determine whether the blockage of NKG2D–NKG2D-L interactions is associated with protective hematopoietic effects. Because Fanca–/– mice do not develop spontaneous BMF, we treated these mice with MMC as described previously for Fancc–/– mice (34). Concomitant to the administration of MMC, mice were treated with a blocking a-NKG2D mAb or with an isotype control (Figure 7A). As shown in representative analyses from Figure 7, B and C, MMC markedly increased the proportion of hematopoietic progenitors (Lin–c-Kit+) and primitive hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) (Lin–Sca1+c-Kit+ HSCs; LSK cells) expressing NKG2D-Ls. Administration of the a-NKG2D mAb further increased the proportion of HSPCs expressing NKG2D-Ls, although the differences did not reach statistical significance. In all experimental conditions, we confirmed the presence of NK cells and CD8+ and CD4+ T cells in BM from Fanca–/– mice (Figure 7D). In these analyses, we also observed that, although the overall proportion of NK cells in BM samples was decreased after MMC treatment, the percentage of NK cells and CD8+ and CD4+ T cells in MMC-treated mice was similar in the a-NKG2D and isotype treatment groups.

Figure 7 Implications of NKG2D–NKG2D-L interactions in a Fanca–/– mouse BMF model. (A) Experimental protocol used for evaluating the effect of NKG2D–NKG2D-L interactions in the BMF induced by MMC in Fanca–/– mice. Mice were periodically treated with an isotype control or an anti-NKG2D mAb, prior to and after initiating MMC treatment (2 doses of 0.3 mg/kg). PB samples from Fanca–/– mice were obtained prior to and after treatment. (B) Representative flow cytometric analysis showing expression of NKG2D-Ls in Lin–c-Kit+ cells from Fanca–/– mice treated with MMC compared with expression in untreated mice. (C) Proportion of Lin–c-Kit+ cells and LSK cells positive for NKG2D-Ls at the end of the experimental protocol (day 14) in untreated or MMC-treated Fanca–/– mice receiving the isotype control or the anti-NKG2D antibody. (D) Proportion of NK cells and CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, and their respective activated subpopulations in mononuclear BM cells from Fanca–/– mice treated as in C. (E) Comparative analysis of PB cell parameters in MMC-treated Fanca–/– mice that received the isotype control (blue dots) or the anti-NKG2D mAB (red dots). Each dot shows changes in PB parameters on days 7 and 14 after MMC treatment with respect to the values determined on day –4 (prior to starting mAb and MMC treatments), which were considered as 100%. The mean PB values corresponding to the isotype control– and the anti-NKG2D–treated groups on day –4 were, respectively, hemoglobin: 14.53 and 13.38 g/dL; RBCs: 10.37 and 9.32 × 106 cells/μL; WBCs: 4.64 and 5.08 × 103 cells/μL; platelets: 1002 and 914 × 103 cells/μL. The Mann-Whitney U test was used to compare day 7 mean values and an unpaired t test to compare day 14 mean values according to the respective data distributions. Whiskers represent the minimum and maximum values, the lower and upper box edges correspond to the 25th and 75th percentiles, respectively, and the lines within the boxes correspond to the median.

When hematological parameters were analyzed (Figure 7E), we observed higher hemoglobin values and numbers of RBCs in Fanca–/– mice treated with the a-NKG2D mAb compared with isotype-treated control mice. These values reached statistical significance on day 14 after MMC treatment. In contrast, no differences between the 2 groups of mice were observed when the numbers of WBCs and platelets were considered.

Overall, this final set of in vivo experiments demonstrates that the blockage of NKG2D–NKG2D-L interactions mediated a protective effect in the erythrocyte lineage in a BMF FA mouse model.