Does immune destruction drive all forms of bone marrow failure?

Fanconi anemia (FA) is the most common inherited bone marrow failure syndrome (IBMFS). FA is associated with congenital anomalies, predisposition to hematologic and nonhematologic malignancy, and aplastic bone marrow failure (BMF) developing in most cases by the second decade of life (1). Defective DNA repair resulting from germline mutations in approximately 23 genes underlies FA (2). Genotype-phenotype studies reveal that disease severity correlates with specific FA gene mutations (3).

FA genes encode proteins in the FA/breast cancer gene (BRCA) pathway that are required to correct DNA interstrand crosslinks (ICLs). DNA ICLs can be caused by ionizing radiation, alkylating chemotherapy, or endogenous aldehydes. ICL formation triggers the FA core complex to localize at DNA lesions, which then recruits other FA protein–containing complexes and ICL repair enzymes (4). Inactivating mutations in FA genes result in the inability to repair ICLs, leading to chromosomal instability. DNA damage in FA hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) activates MYC and genotoxic stress/TP53 pathways, and induces aberrant inflammatory cytokine signaling (1, 5, 6). Through previously undefined downstream events, these changes drive HSPC loss and/or hematologic malignancies in FA. In this issue of the JCI, Casado et al. provide this missing downstream link by identifying an immune-mediated mechanism by which activation of DNA damage pathways causes BMF (7) (Figure 1).