An unbiased approach to defining bona fide cancer neoepitopes that elicit immune-mediated cancer rejection

Identification of single-nucleotide variants and TRMNs in MC38-FABF tumor. The exome sequences from a murine colon cancer line MC38-FABF (C57BL/6J) were compared with the reference C57BL/6J exome, and 1883 single-nucleotide variants (SNVs) were identified (Figure 1A and Supplemental Data 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142823DS1). Of these, genes expressing 328 SNVs were detected in the tumor transcriptome. Of these, 279 SNVs (85%) were validated by Sanger sequencing. For an unbiased analysis of the antitumor activity and CD8+ immunogenicity of every validated SNV, 279 peptides were synthesized. The peptides were 21 amino acids long, with the mutation at the center of the peptide, so as to include all putative 8- to 11-mers that may be presented by MHC I.

Figure 1 Unbiased identification of TRMNs. (A) All experimentally confirmed SNVs of the MC38-FABF tumor, and screening strategy for tumor rejection. (B) Box-and-whisker plot representing the tumor control index (TCI) scores (9) for 58 of all 279 peptides, represented by numbers on the x axis. The remaining 221 peptides elicited no tumor control and are not shown. The negative control (extreme left) consists of mice immunized with unpulsed BMDCs. Peptides that elicited significant tumor control are marked by asterisks. P and T indicate activity in prophylaxis and therapy. Combination of 9 positive peptides (TRMNs) is on the extreme right. The IC 50 values for peptide–MHC I (Kb/Db) were predicted using NetMHC 4.0; the values represent the highest predicted binder for each SNV or an experimentally verified precise neoepitope. Peptides are color coded by IC 50 values as indicated in the box. n = 5–15 mice/group, except for the 9 active peptides (TRMNs), for which n = 20–50 mice per peptide. All peptides were tested at least 3 times; the 9 active peptides (TRMNs) were tested between 4 and 8 times each. (C) CD8+ (IFN-γ ELISpot) responses to peptides from B in MC38-FABF–immunized (blue bars) or naive mice (red bars) (n = 4 mice/group). To generate the box-and-whisker plots, data from every single mouse were entered. The box extends from the 25th to 75th percentiles, the middle line represents the median in each group, and the “+” represents the mean. The whiskers extend from the minimum to maximum value. Statistical analysis was conducted for peptides’ response against wells with no target. All peptides were tested at least 2 times. (B and C) Mean ± SD shown. *P < 0.05 by Student’s t test (B) or 2-way ANOVA (C).

The 279 peptides were randomly grouped into 56 pools of 4 to 5 peptides per group. Mice were immunized prophylactically with each group using bone marrow–derived DCs (BMDCs) as adjuvants (8). In order to prevent discrepancies in peptide uptake due to competition, BMDCs were separately pulsed with each individual neoepitope from the group. The individually pulsed BMDCs were then pooled and used to immunize mice. Unpulsed BMDCs were used as a control. All mice were challenged with 30,000 MC38-FABF cells and serial tumor measurements were converted into tumor control index (TCI) scores (ref. 9 and Supplemental Figure 1A). A higher TCI indicates better tumor rejection, tumor stabilization, or inhibition of tumor growth. Almost half the groups (24/56 groups or 42%) had a positive TCI score (Supplemental Figure 1A), even though only 2 groups showed statistically significant activity. Regardless of statistical significance, 120 peptides within the 24 active groups were individually tested for their capacity to elicit tumor control (Figure 1B). Of the 120 peptides, 48% (58 peptides) showed a positive TCI score. Tumor sizes within individual groups showed considerable variation, as seen in Figure 1B. Notwithstanding this variation, about 20 peptides showed statistically significant or nearly significant TCI scores. These candidate active peptides were then tested in 15 to 40 mice per peptide; 9 peptides showed reproducible and statistically significant tumor control and are referred to as TRMNs (Figure 1B). Combination of the 9 TRMNs statistically outperformed 3 of the 9 bona fide TRMNs and trended toward better tumor control compared with the other 6 (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1C). In addition to prophylactic immunization, the 9 TRMNs were tested for their ability to elicit therapeutic benefit in mice bearing preexisting tumors. Seven out of 9 TRMNs were active in therapy (Figure 1B).

NetMHC 4.0 (http://www.cbs.dtu.dk/services/NetMHC/) was used to predict the binding affinity (IC 50 ) of each SNV-encoded peptide for Kb and Db alleles. The 58 peptides in Figure 1B are color coded for the range of their affinities for Kb or Db. Surprisingly, 8 of 9 TRMNs had an IC 50 value greater than 500 nM (Supplemental Table 1). Only 1 peptide (peptide 251) showed a strong-binding IC 50 value of 14.8 nM. Remarkably, if all 279 candidate peptides were screened for tumor control based on high binding to MHC I (low IC 50 values), 8 of the 9 TRMNs would have been excluded.

The reactivity of CD8+ T cells from mice immunized with irradiated MC38-FABF tumor cells to each of the 279 peptides was tested, and 4 peptides showed a statistically significant CD8+ response (Supplemental Figure 1B). The CD8+ reactivity for the 58 peptides corresponding to those in Figure 1B is shown in Figure 1C; 6 of 58 peptides elicited a statistically significant positive CD8+ response. None of the TRMNs showed a statistically significant CD8+ response, and none of the 6 peptides that showed CD8+ reactivity elicited tumor control. CD8+ T cells from mice immunized with the 2 strongest TRMNs, FAM171bMUT and COX6a2MUT, were also tested for cytotoxicity against MC38-FABF; however, no cytotoxicity was observed.

The activity of one of the strongest TRMNs, FAM171bMUT (peptide 209 in Figure 1, B and C), is shown in detail (Figure 2A). There was a wide range of variation in the tumor growth curves in control and TRMN-immunized mice, as expected. For this reason, the tumor rejection experiments were carried out in large numbers of mice (n = 10–40). Prophylactic immunization with FAM171bMUT elicited significant tumor control as measured by tumor growth (P < 0.05) and by survival (P = 0.039) (Figure 2A). Similar data with the TRMN COX6a2MUT are shown in Supplemental Figure 2B. Immunization with unmutated peptides did not elicit tumor growth control or better survival (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). All 9 TRMNs were tested for efficacy when immunization was carried out on the day of tumor challenge and day 7 after tumor challenge rather than 14 days and 7 days before tumor challenge (as in Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2); 7 out of 9 TRMNs elicited significant benefit in this relatively advanced setting of disease (Figure 2B). The effect of therapeutic immunization with FAM171bMUT on 10-day-old tumors, which were clearly visible and palpable, was tested. As seen in Figure 2C, tumors of all mice in both groups showed nearly identical growth at the beginning of therapy; however, mice treated with FAM171bMUT showed a significant inhibition of growth (P < 0.05) and improved survival (P = 0.027, Figure 2C). CD8+ and CD4+ T cell dependence of the antitumor activity of each TRMN was tested by depletion of respective subsets in vivo; the activity of 6 of 9 TRMNs was clearly CD8+ T cell dependent; the data for the remaining 3 TRMNs were inconclusive (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Characterization of the activity of TRMNs. (A) Tumor growth curves (top) and percentage survival (bottom) of mice immunized prophylactically with FAM171bMUT (red) or unpulsed BMDCs (gray). Each line shows tumor volume for 1 mouse. The experiment was done 2 times (n = 10 and n = 5). (B) TCI scores of mice treated with each of the 9 TRMNs on days 0 and 7 after tumor challenge. n = 10 mice/group. The experiment was done twice. (C) Tumor growth curves (top) and percentage survival (bottom) of mice treated on days 10 and 17 after tumor challenge (indicated by arrows) with FAM171bMUT (red) or unpulsed BMDC (gray), n = 10 mice/group. The experiment was done twice. (D) TCI scores of mice immunized with the 9 TRMNs and depleted of CD8+ (purple) or CD4+ cells (orange) or treated with an isotype control antibody (αLTF2) (black). The experiment was done twice. n = 5 mice/group. (E) Mice (n = 15) were immunized with unpulsed or FAM171bMUT-pulsed BMDCs. Five days later, CD8+ cells were isolated from the inguinal and popliteal lymph nodes. Two million CD8+ T cells were adoptively transferred into 9 mice/group. Mice were challenged with MC38-FABF on the right flank and MC38 on the left flank. Tumor growth was monitored. Data represent area under the curve (top) and growth inhibition (bottom) in mice that received T cell transfers from unpulsed BMDC-immunized mice (gray) or FAM171bMUT-immunized mice (red). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (survival plots in A and C), Student’s t test (B and E), or 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (D). Box-and-whisker plots were generated as in Figure 1.

In light of the CD8 dependence of TRMN-elicited tumor immunity in the context of lack of activity of CD8+ T cells from TRMN-immunized mice in vitro in ELISpot and cytotoxicity assays, the activity of TRMN-elicited CD8+ T cells was tested in vivo in an adoptive transfer assay. Naive C57BL/6J mice were adoptively transferred with the CD8+ T lymphocytes isolated from mice that had been immunized with BMDCs alone or with BMDCs pulsed with the active TRMN FAM171bMUT. The recipient mice were challenged 1 day after the adoptive transfer on 1 flank with the tumor MC38-FABF that had the mutation, and on the other flank with the MC38 line that did not have the mutation. We observed (Figure 2E) that the growth of the MC38-FABF tumor was inhibited significantly, whereas the growth of the MC38 line that lacked the mutation was not inhibited. There was no activity in mice that received CD8 lymphocytes from mice immunized with unpulsed BMDCs.

The experiments described thus far were carried out with 21-mer peptides. Next, the precise epitopes of the 9 TRMNs were identified. We tested the precise peptides that had the highest predicted binding affinities for Kb or Db in tumor control assays, as in Figure 1B; the TCI of each peptide is shown (Figure 3A). Because Figure 3A shows data on tumor control, and not antigen presentation per se, the peptides most active in tumor control in Figure 3A were tested for their ability to pulse RMA-S cells in vitro and stabilize peptide–MHC I (pMHC I) complexes recognizable by allele-specific antibodies for Kb and Db. Each TRMN was observed to be presented by one or both alleles (Figure 3B). For the purpose of identification of the precise neoepitopes, the 2 assays (prediction by tumor rejection and stabilization of pMHC I complexes) yielded completely consistent results.

Figure 3 Definition of precise peptides for FAM171b and COX6a2 and their interaction with cognate MHC I alleles. (A) Sequences and binding affinities for Kb and Db of the putative precise peptides of the 9 TRMNs (left); TCI scores of mice immunized with precise TRMN peptides, n = 15 mice/group (right). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by Student’s t test. (B) Geometric MFIs of Kb (top) and Db (bottom) of RMA-S cells pulsed with precise TRMN peptides. Data represent mean of triplicate values ± SD. *P < 0.05 by 2-way ANOVA. Each peptide was tested at least 2 times. (C) Structural models of binding of Kb with precise peptides of WT and mutant FAM171b, COX6a2. The WT is shown in green and the mutant in orange, with the MHC binding groove in gray. (D) MS/MS mirror plot displaying similarity of overall fragment ion coverage and relative abundances of identified fragment ions between a single-scan pulsed BMDC MS/MS (top pane) matched to sequence EVSGVHRFF and the single-scan MS/MS of the corresponding synthetic peptide (bottom pane). Fragment ions and neutral losses are labeled in both spectra, shared ions are shaded maroon, and singly charged (red arrows) and doubly charged ions (orange arrows) are annotated as observed for the pulsed BMDC peptide in the fragment ion coverage map. Ions represented by “•” denote those that fall within the prescribed isolation window. (E) Left: structural model of SH3RF1 bound to Kb. The color scheme is as in C. APBS electrostatic surface potentials of mutant Sh3rf1 (top right) and WT Sh3rf1 (bottom right). Surface potentials are on a scale of –4.000 (blue) to +4.000 (red) k B Te c –1, or approximately 26.7 mV per 1.000 at 310 K. Box-and-whisker plots were generated as in Figure 1.

The TRMN SH3RF1MUT, on the other hand, presents a highly illustrative example of the lack of correlation between prediction and actual presentation and between MHC I–binding and tumor control activity. The long peptide that harbors the mutation in SH3RF1MUT was interrogated for prediction of binding of a precise epitope of Kb or Db. Of the possible candidates, peptide VHRFFPTNF was predicted to bind Kb with the highest affinity of an IC 50 of 332 nM. Interestingly, we were able to identify the precise neoepitope within the SH3RF1MUT long peptide by pulsing the long peptide onto BMDCs and eluting presented epitopes from the MHC I of the BMDCs (Figure 3D). The presented neoepitope, as identified by mass spectrometry (MS), turned out to be EVSGVHRFF, which has a predicted binding affinity (for Kb) of 32,310 nM, 2 orders of magnitude lower than the predicted affinity of the strongest binding peptide VHRFFPTNF. This observation underscores the lack of correlation between affinity for MHC I and tumor control, as seen in Figure 1B.

Molecular modeling of MHC class I–peptide interaction. We modeled the structures of selected TRMNs and their WT counterparts. The data on 3 TRMNs, COX6a2MUT, FAM171bMUT, and SH3RF1MUT bound to Kb, are shown since each suggests a different manner of immunogenicity of the TRMN. Models were generated using stochastic, flexible-backbone protein-modeling protocols (10–12). The proline to histidine mutation at position 5 in the COX6a2MUT was predicted to yield a neoepitope with a substantially different conformation than the WT peptide (Figure 3C). The neoepitope was predicted to adopt a more compact backbone conformation than the WT peptide in the Kb binding groove, decreasing the total solvent-accessible surface area (SASA) by 19% (from 484 Å2 to 390 Å2) and hydrophobic SASA by 28% (from 323 Å2 to 232 Å2). This substantial difference in peptide conformation can explain the immunogenicity of the COX6a2MUT, in that a T cell population tolerant of the WT peptide would encounter a peptide-MHC complex with substantially different surface properties. Unlike COX6a2MUT, the arginine-to-methionine mutation at position 9 in the FAM171bMUT was predicted to have no significant impact on peptide conformation when bound to Kb (Figure 3C). The immunogenicity of FAM171bMUT may stem instead from the more stable presentation of the neoepitope than its WT counterpart, as in the conclusion drawn by Duan et al. (6) that a stabilizing mutation at a primary anchor position can lead to an immunogenic neoepitope by reducing the entropic cost associated with T cell receptor (TCR) binding and thus enhance receptor affinity. In the SH3RF1MUT peptide, the modeling predicted that the glycine-to-arginine mutation at position 7 of the peptide would alter peptide conformation only slightly (Figure 3E). However, compared with the WT peptide, the exposed surface presented to TCRs at the C-terminal end of the neoepitope was considerably altered because of the additional bulk of the arginine side chain. The change increased exposed SASA by 17% (from 322 Å2 to 378 Å2) and more importantly, resulted in the exposure of a positive charge, again contributing to a peptide whose presented surface would appear substantially different to a TCR (Figure 3E).

To examine the conformational stability of these static models, we performed molecular dynamics simulations on each of the final models described above. Each model was simulated for 300 ns in explicit solvent. In general, all peptides retained their conformations throughout simulation. Only slight perturbations occurred in backbone dihedrals and side chain rotamers, supporting the conclusions drawn from the static structural models (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). The FAM171bMUT peptide was indeed more stable than its WT counterpart in the Kb binding groove, as hypothesized, at both C- and N-termini. A new insight gleaned from the molecular dynamics simulations was substantially lower conformational sampling by SH3RF1MUT than WT, likely owing to the glycine-to-arginine mutation. Building on the conclusions drawn from the static models, this difference in flexibility would serve to amplify the differences between the WT and mutant peptides (Supplemental Figure 3C).

CD8+ TILs of FAM171bMUT-immunized mice have a stem-like early dysfunctional phenotype. Recent studies (13–16) have shown that the effective CD8+ T cell response in the context of chronic antigen exposure is mediated by CD8+ T cells that have a stem-like early dysfunctional phenotype, as opposed to a terminally exhausted phenotype. The tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) from the mice immunized with a TRMN (FAM171bMUT) and a non-TRMN (Cd9MUT) were characterized in this regard. Mice were immunized with FAM171bMUT-pulsed BMDCs and challenged with MC38-FABF cells; these mice showed significant tumor control (Figure 2A and Figure 4A) and a weak and statistically insignificant IFN-γ ELISpot response (Figure 1C and Figure 4A). As controls, mice were immunized with unpulsed or Cd9MUT-pulsed BMDCs and challenged with MC38-FABF cells. Cd9MUT (peptide 244 in Figure 1C and Figure 4A) is a mutant peptide that did not elicit tumor control but elicited statistically significant IFN-γ ELISpot CD8+ T cell response. Flow cytometric analysis of CD8+ TILs isolated from 25-day-old tumors from the 3 groups revealed that TILs from FAM171bMUT-immunized mice had a unique PD-1lo population that was nearly absent in both control groups (Figure 4B). This difference in PD-1 expression could be seen in the proportion of PD-1lo TILs as well as the MFI of total PD-1 expression among the 3 groups of mice (Figure 4B). TILs from all groups contained a PD-1hi population, although the proportion of this population was lowest in TILs of FAM171bMUT-immunized mice (Figure 4B). The TILs were also analyzed for expression of Tcf1, CD38, LAG3, 2B4, and TIGIT because their expression profiles have been used to describe functional states of TIL, including less dysfunctional/plastic and severe dysfunction (17). TILs from FAM171bMUT-immunized mice showed a higher proportion of Tcf1+ cells specifically within the PD-1+ population (Figure 4C). It is also evident from the flow contour plot in Figure 4C that the TILs from the FAM171bMUT-immunized group contained a Tcf1+PD-1lo population that was nearly absent in the TILs of the 2 control groups. The MFI of Tcf1 expression by the TILs of the 3 groups was consistent with this interpretation. The TILs of FAM171bMUT-immunized mice showed a lower proportion of CD38hi cells as well as lower overall expression of CD38 as measured by MFI (17). The TILs of FAM171bMUT-immunized mice also showed a lower proportion of cells expressing the coinhibitory receptors LAG3, 2B4, and TIGIT (as well as significantly reduced MFI of these markers) than the TILs of control mice.

Figure 4 Phenotypes of CD8+ TILs from mice immunized with a TRMN and a non-TRMN. Mice (n = 15 mice per group) were immunized with unpulsed BMDCs (green) or BMDCs pulsed with peptides FAM171bMUT (a TRMN, blue) or Cd9MUT (a non-TRMN, red) and challenged with MC38-FABF. Tumors were harvested on day 25 after tumor challenge and CD8+ TILs isolated. (A) Tumor growth of mice immunized with each group. IC 50 values for cognate alleles and IFN-γ ELISpot response of CD8+ T cells from spleens of MC38-FABF–immunized mice are indicated for each peptide (0–50 spots/106 CD8+ cells = ++, >140 spots/106 CD8+ cells = ++++). (B) MFI of PD-1 in CD8+ TILs (left); bar graph representing percentage of PD-1lo and PD-1hi cells (middle; data represented as mean ± SD with individual points); quantification of MFI of PD-1 (right). n = 5 pooled mice per group, 3 technical replicates. (C) Flow cytometry contour plots with indicated markers in CD8+PD-1+ (low and high) TILs (left) with respective stacked bar graphs representing percentage of cells (middle) and quantification of MFI (right). Data represented as mean ± SD; n = 5 pooled mice per group, 3 technical replicates. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (B and C). The data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

CD8+PD-1+ populations of TILs from the 3 groups were also analyzed by single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq). The combined TILs from the 3 groups of mice resolved into 8 clusters based on their transcriptional profiles (Figure 5A). Figure 5B shows the relative proportion of the 8 cell types (clusters) among the TILs from the 3 groups of mice. Each of the 8 clusters was annotated based on the expression of select markers and differentially expressed genes (Methods and Supplemental Data 3 and 4). Based on this annotation, clusters 1, 4, and 6 expressed markers of effector as well as exhausted phenotypes (Figure 5, B and C), whereas cluster 3 expressed markers associated only with an effector phenotype. Cluster 7 had overall low expression of genes and hence could not be identified. Cells in clusters 2, 5, and 8 showed expanded proportions in TILs of FAM171bMUT-immunized mice as compared with the non-TRMN or BMDC-alone groups. Clusters 5 and 8 constituted effector cells (based on expression of Cd63, Gzme, Gzmd, Gzmc, Prf1, and Irf8; Figure 5, B and C). Cluster 2 comprised cells with a stem-like early dysfunctional phenotype (13–16), as seen by an upregulated expression of Tcf7 (Tcf1), Itgae (CD103), Sell (CD62L), Gzmm, Lef1, and S1pr1 (Figure 5, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 5). Cells in cluster 2 were also observed to express lower levels of markers associated with exhaustion such as Tigit, Havcr2, Cd244, Tox, and Ctla4. Within cluster 2, the differentially upregulated genes were expressed at a higher level in TILs from FAM171bMUT-immunized mice than the other 2 control groups (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5). Tcf7 expression among the 3 groups was analyzed further (Figure 5, D and E). Consistent with the higher expression of Tcf7 in cluster 2 (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5), this cluster was observed to have the highest proportion of Tcf7-expressing cells among the combined TIL population of the 3 groups (Figure 5D). By overall expression of Tcf7 among the TILs of the 3 groups of mice, Tcf7 was upregulated in FAM171bMUT-immunized mice as compared with the other 2 control groups (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Single-cell RNA-Seq analysis of CD8+ PD-1+ TILs from mice immunized with a TRMN and a non-TRMN. Mice (n = 3 per group) were immunized with unpulsed BMDCs or BMDCs pulsed with peptides FAM171bMUT (a TRMN) or Cd9MUT (a non-TRMN) and challenged with MC38-FABF. Tumors were harvested on day 25 after tumor challenge and live CD8+PD-1+ TILs isolated by FACS and sequenced by scRNA-Seq. Approximately 4400 CD8+PD-1+ TILs were analyzed in each library. (A) Three-dimensional t-SNE plot showing clustering based on top average TF-IDF genes. (B) Top: composition (distribution) plot showing percentage of cells in the 8 clusters along with respective annotations in unpulsed BMDCs, FAM171bMUT, and Cd9MUT libraries; bottom: table showing cluster annotation based on selected markers. (C) Summary heatmap of selected differentially expressed genes (threshold of differential expression as defined in Methods). (D and E) Percentage of Tcf7-expressing cells in each of the 8 clusters (D) or in each of the 3 libraries as indicated (E). (F–H) Cluster results of applying GLIPH to the TCRs of each library as indicated. Each node is a TCR and each edge between the TCRs indicates the GLIPH-predicted shared specificity. Blue edges indicate shared local motif and orange edges indicate shared global similarity.

TCRs in the TILs of the 3 groups of mice were characterized using grouping of lymphocyte interactions by paratope hotspots (GLIPH) analysis. This analysis grouped together the TCRs into specificity groups based on the similarity of the CDR3 regions of the TCRs (see Methods) and showed that TILs of FAM171bMUT-immunized mice contained a higher number of specificity groups (9 groups) than those of BMDC-immunized mice (3 groups) or Cd9MUT-immunized mice (6 groups). In TILs of FAM171bMUT-immunized mice, 129 distinct CDR3 sequences contributed to the largest specificity group, as opposed to 74 and 87 distinct CDR3 sequences in TILs of naive or Cd9MUT-immunized mice. This observation is consistent with increased clonality of antitumor TCRs in TILs of Fam171bMUT–immunized mice (Figure 5, F–H). The largest specificity group in BMDC-immunized mice also included the most frequent clone (highest proportion of T cells with the same CDR3 sequence). In contrast, the most frequent clone in FAM171bMUT- and Cd9MUT-immunized mice did not belong to the largest specificity groups, suggesting that a high frequency of a given clone does not necessarily correlate with the size of a specificity group.

A model for enriching for TRMNs from data in silico. In addition to considering the affinity of a neoepitope for an MHC allele, we considered the affinity of the corresponding unmutated peptide for the MHC allele (6). When neoepitopes, which are in effect altered peptide ligands, are presented by the MHC, the affinity for these neoepitopes for an MHC allele can be the same, higher, or lower than the corresponding affinity for the unmutated epitope. In Figure 6A, where the affinities for all possible mutated epitopes and their unmutated counterparts are plotted along 2 perpendicular axes, the diagonal represents an equal affinity of the 2 counterparts for MHC. Figure 6A shows a scatter plot of the normalized (scaled and centered) values of mutant IC 50 (nM) on the x axis and the reference IC 50 (nM) on the y axis. Generally speaking, most points have similar affinities for unmutated and mutated counterparts, resulting in the points being distributed symmetrically around the diagonal line. The differential agretopic index (DAI), a measure for difference-from-self, for neoepitopes on the diagonal (red line) is zero. Any candidate neoepitopes that fall below the diagonal have a negative DAI, and those above the diagonal have a positive DAI. In Figure 6B, we plotted the data (normalized as described in Methods) for the 9 TRMNs defined in Figure1B, as well as those previously published by us (18) and others (19–21). The plot shows the bivariate scatter plot of the normalized reference and mutant IC 50 values of the peptides, with points in gray representing all negatives, and positives in various colors are grouped in 3 clusters: red circles in cluster 1 (7 peptides), green triangles in cluster 2 (5 peptides), and blue squares in cluster 3 (9 peptides). The number of clusters was determined by analyzing the Bayesian information criterion (BIC) and the clusters/ellipses were fit using model-based clustering based on parameterized finite Gaussian mixture models using the reference and alternative IC 50 values as features. The dashed vertical line in Figure 6B indicates IC 50 = 50 nM. The TRMNs in the individual clusters are listed in Figure 6C. A number of patterns are clearly discernible in the 3 clusters: (a) cluster 3 contains TRMNs with high affinity for MHC I (IC 50 values between 2 and 157 nM) and includes TRMNs published by us in this study and (18) as well as others (19–21); (b) cluster 2 contains TRMNs with a broader range of affinities for MHC I, with IC 50 values between 44 and 2,759 from this study and others (18, 19); (c) cluster 1 is entirely different from all previous TRMNs and consists of 7 TRMNs with extremely low MHC I–binding affinities identified in this study (IC 50 values of 17,930, 20,945, 24,704, 27,341, 27,346, and 32,310 nM) as well as a TRMN previously published by us (18) (39,661 nM). Thus, cluster 1 represents a potentially novel space for the existence of TRMNs, which has been revealed solely on the basis of our unbiased analysis of TRMNs.

Figure 6 Defining TRMNs with novel characteristics. (A) Scatter plot of the normalized (scaled and centered) values (for every potential precise peptide for each SNV tested) of mutant IC 50 (nM) on the x axis versus the WT IC 50 (nM) on the y axis. The red diagonal represents equal IC 50 values for mutant and WT or DAI value of 0 in scale. (B) Plot shows the bivariate scatter plot of the normalized reference and mutant IC 50 values of all the peptides; the TRMNs group in 3 clusters: red circles in cluster 1 (7 peptides), green triangles in cluster 2 (5 peptides), and blue squares in cluster 3 (9 peptides). All non-TRMNs are in gray. Inset: zoomed-in illustration of cluster 3. (C) Table listing all TRMNs in the 3 clusters. (D) Plot showing the density of scaled mutant IC 50 values of all TRMN and non-TRMN neoepitopes of MC38-FABF.

The proportion of TRMNs and non-TRMNs within each cluster was calculated and compared. Since the true number of non-TRMNs were identified only in this study, only the data from MC38-FABF as shown here were used in this calculation. Cluster 1 contained 6 TRMNs and 5 non-TRMNs (55% TRMNs), cluster 2 contained 2 TRMNs and 46 non-TRMNs (4% TRMNs), and cluster 3 contained 1 TRMN and 6 non-TRMNs (14% TRMNs). This calculation was also performed in a manner that all neoepitopes (both inside and outside the boundaries of the plotted ellipses) were forced to choose a cluster using the fitted mixture model estimation of the clusters described in Figure 6C. By this unbiased analysis, cluster 1 contained 6 TRMNs and 35 non-TRMNs (15% TRMNs), cluster 2 contained 2 TRMNs and 89 non-TRMNs (2% TRMNs), and cluster 3 contained 1 TRMN and 12 non-TRMNs (8% TRMNs). The enrichment of cluster 1 in TRMNs is also emphasized by the fact that among all neoepitopes, cluster 1 is located in the lower density range of the mutant IC 50 values described in Figure 6D, which is underrepresented compared with the highest global density (high-affinity range). These considerations demonstrate that the newly defined cluster 1 was the most highly enriched in TRMNs.