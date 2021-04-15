Metabolic rerouting via SCD1 induction impacts X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy

CQ rescues aberrant swimming behavior in zebrafish ALD mutants. We previously generated and characterized zebrafish abcd1 mutants, showing that, similarly to ALD patients, they have elevated VLCFA levels (32). The mutants have aberrant CNS development, including hypomyelination in the spinal cord, abnormal patterning, and decreased numbers of oligodendrocytes, and increased cell death in the nervous system. By day of life 5 (days post fertilization[dpf]), abcd1 mutants demonstrate impaired motor swimming function.

We tested and validated a functional motor assay for the abcd1 mutants. We reasoned that drug screening in zebrafish has been successfully used to identify target pathways as well as therapeutic compounds for human diseases (35–37). We screened a 2528 compound library (Microsource Spectrum) to identify drugs that rescue the motor (swimming) behavior in abcd1 mutants (abcd1sa509/sa509). Individual mutant animals were plated at 3 dpf into a 96-well tray and exposed to control (0.1% DMSO) or compound (groups of 4 compounds, each at 10 μm in 0.1% DMSO; 12 animals per compound group; Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142500DS1) from 4 to 7 dpf. Motor assay testing was performed at 7 dpf using an automated system that tracked and recorded individual animals (Figure 1A). We found 74 compounds with a z score greater than 1 SD improvement in composite motor behavior (distance swum, velocity, maximum velocity, time spent moving, and active velocity) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Tables 1, 2, and 3).

Figure 1 Zebrafish ALD mutant phenotypic drug screen; overview and primary screen. (A) Screen schematic. Mutant ALD zebrafish larvae (abcd1sa509/sa509) were treated from 4 to 7 dpf in 96-well trays either with control (DMSO, 0.1%) or compound (10 μm in 0.1% DMSO). Dark-evoked swimming behavior was then recorded, individual animals tracked, and data analyzed to identify compounds affecting motor behavior. Abnormal (decreased) swimming indicated by fewer tracings. (B) 2538 Compounds from the Microsource Spectrum library were screened; a composite z score was calculated to discriminate compounds above or below 1 SD (dotted line), and z score values for different motor behavior parameters are displayed for the top 50 compounds (heatmap). Mutant swimming behavior was set as the baseline for the z score.

We then rescreened the 18 compounds with the highest z scores; each drug was individually screened on 48 each abcd1sa509/sa509, abcd1sa509/+, or WT larvae at a dose of 2.5 μm at 3 different ages and compared with control treatment (0.1% DMSO, Figure 2A, Supplemental Figure 1, and Supplemental Figure 2). The 2 most promising compounds, prednisolone and CQ, were then individually rescreened (Figure 2B). CQ showed a dose-dependent effect that was present at different developmental stages for the 2 most significant motor assays and had a persistent effect even at 7 dpf without redosing. In the initial screen, we used the abcd1sa509 allele, but had also characterized other alleles (32). This effect of CQ was confirmed in ALD zebrafish carrying 2 different mutant alleles (abcd1sa509 and abcd1zc92).

Figure 2 Zebrafish phenotypic secondary screening to identify CQ. (A) Heatmap of results of a secondary screen performed on the 15 compounds with the highest z scores, comparing control (0.1% DMSO) versus compound (2.5 μm in 0.1% DMSO) homozygous abcd1sa509/sa509, heterozygous abcd1sa509/+ mutants (n = 48), or their WT relatives (n = 48). (B) Rescreening of the 2 top hits. Heatmap of z scores for distance and time-moving values of 5 to 7 dpf abcd1sa509 mutants treated with 1, 2.5, or 10 μM CQ or prednisolone (n = 70–150). Right panel; effect of CQ (10 μM) on the distance swum by 7 dpf abcd1sa509, abcd1zc92, or WT larvae (n = 90–130 per group); 2-way ANOVA, followed by Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Increased scd1 expression found in zebrafish mutants after CQ administration. To test the mechanism by which CQ rescued ALD zebrafish behavior, we tested different potential mechanisms. CQ is known to interfere with lysosomal activity and autophagy (38); thus, we investigated the effect of bafilomycin A1, a compound known to target the lysosome V-ATPase and affect autophagy similarly. Bafilomycin A1 did not mimic the effect of CQ and could not rescue the abnormal swimming behavior of mutant fish, suggesting an alternative mechanism of action (and potentially a milder involvement of the autophagic response in this effect) (Figure 3A). In zebrafish ALD mutants, there is a decrease in the number of oligodendrocytes (32). CQ rescued the number of oligodendrocytes, as quantified using the olig2:dsRed transgenic reporter line in the mutant background (WT [n = 9], 85.0 ± 8.5 vs. sa509/sa509 [n = 9], 69.1 ± 12.7, unpaired t test, P = 0.0066; and sa509/sa509 [n = 9], 69.1 ± 12.7 vs. sa509/sa509 + CQ (n = 8), 84.1 ± 14.5, unpaired t test, P = 0.038) (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Characterization of CQ effects in zebrafish ALD mutant and identification of potential for mechanism via increased scd expression. (A) No effect of bafilomycin A1 (BMA1) on the motor behavior of WT or abcd1sa509 mutant larvae. Distance moved after 24 hours of treatment (5 dpf) or 72 hours of treatment (7 dpf) with bafilomycin A1 at the indicated dose. (B) Effect of CQ (10 μm) on the number of Olig2+ cells in the spinal cord of 5 dpf abcd1sa509 mutant larvae. Olig2+ cells were counted in spinal cord (region for quantification indicated by dotted line) (Z-stack confocal images of spinal cord: dorsal, top; rostral, left) using olig2:dsRed transgenic line in the abcd1sa509 mutant background. Scale bar: 25 μM. (C) The effect of CQ (10 μm) on the expression of genes involved in fatty acid metabolism and myelin synthesis was analyzed by qRT-PCR at 7 dpf in WT or abcd1sa509 mutant larvae (fold change of mRNA levels compared with WT control normalized to β-actin expression). abcd2, ATP-binding cassette transporter D2; mpz, myelin protein zero; plp1a, proteolipid protein 1a; mbp, myelin basic protein. (D) Loss of scd phenocopies does not worsen ALD mutant zebrafish behavior. Motor behavior of abcd1sa509, scd/scdb, and abcd1sa509/scd/scdb mutant 6 dpf larvae. Statistical significance by 1-way ANOVA, followed by Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Next, we assayed expression of genes related to VLCFA synthesis and saturation status and to myelin synthesis, comparing WT and abcd1sa509 mutant larvae with or without CQ (Figure 3C). The largest effect of CQ in the ALD mutant was increased expression of scd, the ortholog of human SCD1. Of note, this change was accompanied by an increased expression of ELOVL fatty acid elongase 1b (elovl1b) and ELOVL fatty acid elongase 6 (elovl6), orthologs of the human ELOVL1 and ELOVL6 respectively, whose activities are potential modulators of VLCFA levels (20). SCD1 is an iron-containing enzyme that catalyzes a rate-limiting step in the synthesis of monounsaturated fatty acids (29). Hence activation of SCD1 causes a shift from the saturated toward the monounsaturated fatty acids. In the zebrafish abcd1 mutants, increased scd1 expression by CQ may alleviate toxicity from saturated VLCFAs.

To test this potential role of scd activity in the ALD zebrafish, we used CRISPR to knock down expression of scd and its closely related protein paralog stearoyl-CoA desaturase b (scdb) (many genes in zebrafish have 2 closely related paralogs due to an ancestral duplication of large regions of the genome; ref. 39). Because CRISPR is of such high efficiency in zebrafish embryos, biallelic knockdown can be achieved (40). CRISPR disruption in injected embryos was confirmed by high-resolution melt analysis (HRMA) after PCR. We found that knockdown of scd and scdb in zebrafish larvae caused a defective swimming behavior that phenocopies the ALD mutant zebrafish (Figure 3D). However, in ALD mutant larvae, no worsening of the phenotype was observed with additional scd and scdb knockdown.

CQ reduces saturated VLCFAs in human fibroblasts. VLCFA levels are established by the balance between degradation via peroxisomal β-oxidation and synthesis through elongation of long-chain fatty acids (LCFAs) (41). In ALD, saturated VLCFA (C26:0) levels are elevated, but C22:0 and C24:0 VLCFAs are decreased or near normal (42). To investigate the pathway underlying the elevated levels of C26:0, we had previously developed a method to measure de novo D 3 -C26:0 synthesis in whole cells using 3 days of treatment with deuterium-labeled LCFA C16:0 (D 3 -C16:0) (20).

We examined the impact of CQ upon de novo D 3 -C26:0 synthesis from D 3 -C16:0 in human control and ALD fibroblasts. As shown previously, ALD fibroblasts had increased levels of D 3 -C26:0 (Figure 4A). Addition of 12.5 μm CQ reduced D 3 -C26:0 levels in control fibroblasts by 75% and in ALD fibroblasts by 70%. We examined the effect of CQ on the desaturase activity of SCD1 by measuring the synthesis of D 5 -C18:1 from D 5 -C18:0. Addition of 12.5 μm CQ increased desaturation of D 5 -C18:0 to D 5 -C18:1 in controls by 20% and in ALD fibroblasts by 30% (Figure 4B). Hence, in human cells, CQ treatment resulted in a reduction in saturated VLCFA levels and also shifted fatty acids to increased monounsaturated forms.

Figure 4 CQ and LXR agonists induce SCD1 protein and enzymatic activity. (A) CQ reduces de novo C26:0 synthesis in human primary fibroblasts. Control (n = 6) and ALD (n = 8) fibroblasts were cultured for 3 days with 100 μm D 3 -C16:0 without and with CQ, SCD1 inhibitor (SCDi), or CQ + SCDi. De novo VLCFA synthesis was assessed by measuring the levels of D 3 -C26:0 synthesized from D 3 -C16:0. (B) Effect of CQ on SCD1 desaturase activity. Control (n = 3) and ALD (n = 5) were cultured for 24 hours with 100 μm D 5 -C18:0 without and with CQ, SCDi, or CQ + SCDi. After 24 hours, the levels of D 5 -C18:1 were determined. (C) Effect of LXR agonists on SCD1 protein induction. Control (n = 3) and ALD (n = 5) fibroblasts were cultured for 3 days with 0.1% (vol/vol) DMSO (–) or different LXR agonists (+): TO901317 (5 μM), GW3965 (1.5 μM), LXR623 (1.5 μM), and SCD1 protein levels were assessed by immunoblot analysis. β-Actin was used as a control for equal protein loading. (D) Effect of LXR agonists on SCD1 desaturase activity. Control (n = 5) and ALD (n = 5) fibroblasts were cultured for 24 hours with 100 μM D 5 -C18:0 without and with SCD1i combined with 5 μM TO901317, 1.5 μM GW3965, or 1.5 μM LXR623. SCD1 desaturase activity was assessed by measuring the levels of D 5 -C18:1 synthesized from D 5 -C18:0. Final concentration DMSO in culture medium was less than 1% (vol/vol). Data are represented as mean ± SD. Statistical significance determined with 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Inhibition of SCD1 increases C26:0 synthesis. Diminished SCD1 activity has been shown to affect the accumulation, composition, and saturation status of cellular membrane phospholipids and neutral lipids (43). Given the reduction in saturated VLCFAs from CQ exposure, we investigated to determine whether SCD1 inhibition could specifically increase saturated VLCFAs and thereby aggravate pathology. First, we assessed the impact of the SCD1 inhibitor 4-(2-chlorophenoxy)-N-(3-(3-methylcarbamoyl)phenyl) piperidine-1-carboxamide (SCD1i) upon SCD1 activity and de novo VLCFA synthesis in human control and ALD fibroblasts.

Addition of 150 nM of SCD1i blocked D 5 -C18:1 synthesis in both control and ALD fibroblasts by 80%. Furthermore, CQ treatment could not overcome this inhibition (Figure 4B). To determine whether CQ’s effect to reduce C26:0 synthesis is mediated by increased activity of SCD1, de novo D 3 -C26:0 synthesis was measured in the presence of CQ with and without SCD1i. CQ treatment reduced the synthesis of D 3 -C26:0 in ALD cells by 70%. After adding 150 nM of SCD1i, the levels of D 3 -C26:0 were even further elevated than in untreated ALD cells. Addition of CQ and SCD1i together largely abolished the effect of CQ on de novo D 3 -C26:0 synthesis (Figure 4A).

LXR agonists increase SCD1 protein levels and activity in human fibroblasts. To remove potential confounding effects due to the multiple targets of CQ and to characterize the role of SCD1 in fatty acid pathways, we used the liver X receptor (LXR)/pan agonist TO901317, which has been shown to increase the levels of Scd1 mRNA in mouse kidney (44). We cultured control and ALD fibroblasts with the vehicle, DMSO, or TO901317. After incubation with DMSO, only very low levels of SCD1 protein were detectable in control or ALD fibroblasts. In contrast, when control and ALD fibroblasts were incubated with 5 μM TO901317, SCD1 protein levels were markedly increased (Figure 4C). To determine whether this was a general effect of LXR agonists, we cultured control and ALD fibroblasts with GW3965, another LXR pan agonist, and LXR623, a partial LXR agonist. SCD1 protein was markedly increased after incubation with GW3965 and LXR623 in both control and ALD fibroblasts (Figure 4C).

To determine whether LXR agonist treatment is equivalent to the effects of CQ on SCD1 activity, we incubated control and ALD fibroblasts for 24 hours with D 5 -C18:0 combined with DMSO (untreated), TO901317, GW3965, or LXR623 and measured the amount of D 5 -C18:1 formed from D 5 -C18:0 (Figure 4D). Incubation with LXR agonists resulted in a highly significant (P < 0.0001) increase in D 5 -C18:1 levels in both control and ALD fibroblasts. To demonstrate that the increased levels of D 5 -C18:1 are the result of enhanced SCD1 enzyme activity, we added SCD1i to fibroblasts and measured monounsaturated levels (analogous to CQ experiments shown in Figure 4B). In the presence of SCD1i, no increase in D 5 -C18:1 synthesis was measured. Taken together, these results show that LXR agonists increase SCD1 protein levels and thereby affect fatty acid desaturation activity in human ALD and control fibroblasts.

LXR agonists lower saturated VLCFA levels by shifting synthesis toward monounsaturated VLCFA. Next, we determined whether incubation with LXR agonists and subsequent increased fatty acid desaturation activity would lead to decreased levels of de novo synthesized C26:0 and increased levels of de novo synthesized C26:1. To this end, we incubated control and ALD fibroblasts for 3 days with D 3 -C16:0 combined with the LXR agonists and measured the levels of saturated and monounsaturated VLCFA (D 3 -C26:0 and D 3 -C26:1, respectively) synthesized from D 3 -C16:0. In ALD fibroblasts, the levels of D 3 -C26:0 were significantly reduced after incubation with either TO901317, GW3965, or LXR623 (P < 0.0001 for all; Figure 5A). In control fibroblasts, we found no significant differences in the levels of D 3 -C26:0 after incubation with the LXR agonists. This is probably due to the already low levels of D 3 -C26:0 formed in control fibroblasts. Notably, the D 3 -C26:0 levels in ALD fibroblasts after treatment with LXR agonists were comparable with the levels of D 3 -C26:0 in control fibroblasts without LXR agonists. Inhibition of SCD1 enzymatic activity (SCDi) resulted in enhanced D 3 -C26:0 synthesis and a complete block in D 3 -C26:1 synthesis in ALD fibroblasts (Figure 5A). This indicates that the de novo synthesis of D 3 -C26:0 was normalized in ALD fibroblasts upon incubation with LXR agonists.

Figure 5 LXR agonists lower saturated VLCFA levels under acute and chronic exposure by shifting synthesis toward monounsaturated VLCFAs. (A and B) LXR agonists reduce de novo saturated VLCFA synthesis (A) and reroute toward monounsaturated VLCFA synthesis (B). Control (n = 5) and ALD (n = 5) fibroblasts were cultured for 3 days with 100 μM D 3 -C16:0 without and with SCD1i combined with 5 μM TO901317, 1.5 μM GW3965, or 1.5 μM LXR623. De novo saturated VLCFA synthesis was assessed by measuring the levels of D 3 -C26:0 synthesized from D 3 -C16:0 (A). De novo monounsaturated VLCFA synthesis was assessed by measuring the levels of D 3 -C26:1 synthesized from D 3 -C16:0 (B). Inhibition of SCD1 enzymatic activity (SCDi) results in enhanced D 3 -C26:0 synthesis and a complete block in D 3 -C26:1 synthesis in ALD fibroblasts. (C) Chronic exposure to TO901317 normalizes endogenous C26:0 levels in ALD fibroblasts. ALD (n = 6) fibroblasts were cultured without and with 5 μM TO901317 up to 3 weeks. Total accumulated C26:0 levels were analyzed and compared with untreated control fibroblasts (n = 5). (D) Chronic exposure to LXR agonists normalizes endogenous C26:0 levels in control and ALD fibroblasts. Control (n = 5) and ALD (n = 5) fibroblasts were cultured for 3 weeks without and with 5 μM TO901317, 1.5 μM GW3965, or 1.5 μM LXR623, and the C26:0 levels were analyzed. Final concentration DMSO in culture medium was less than 1% (vol/vol). Data are represented as mean ± SD. Statistical significance determined with 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test. ****P < 0.0001.

As anticipated, the decrease in de novo D 3 -C26:0 was accompanied by a shift toward the increased de novo synthesis of monounsaturated fatty acids. A significant increase in monounsaturated VLCFA (D 3 -C26:1) levels in control and ALD fibroblasts was found upon incubation with either TO901317, GW3965, or LXR623 (P < 0.0001 for all; Figure 5B). Taken together, these results show that LXR agonists affect de novo VLCFA synthesis by shifting the synthesis from saturated VLCFA toward monounsaturated VLCFA.

To study how prolonged exposure of ALD fibroblasts to LXR agonists affects endogenous C26:0 levels, we cultured ALD fibroblasts for up to 3 weeks in the presence of 5 μM TO901317. After 1 week of incubation, C26:0 levels in ALD fibroblasts were reduced by 50% (P < 0.0001), and after 2 and 3 weeks of incubation, the endogenous C26:0 levels were reduced to the levels observed in untreated control fibroblasts (P < 0.0001; Figure 5C).

To determine whether GW3965 and LXR623 have long-term effects on endogenous C26:0 levels similar to those of TO901317, ALD and control fibroblasts were cultured for 3 weeks with TO901317, GW3965, and LXR623, and the endogenous C26:0 levels were measured (Figure 5D). Compared with those in vehicle-treated ALD fibroblasts, C26:0 levels were significantly decreased after incubation with either TO901317, GW3965, or LXR 623 (P < 0.0001 for all). Also in control fibroblasts, the C26:0 levels were now significantly decreased after exposure to either of the 3 LXR agonists (P < 0.0001). Interestingly, there was no significant difference between the C26:0 levels of DMSO-treated control fibroblasts and the ALD fibroblasts cultured with TO901317, GW3965, or LXR623. The results of this experiment show that, with chronic treatment, LXR agonists reduced endogenous C26:0 levels in ALD fibroblasts to levels found in control fibroblasts.

Effect of TO901317 upon the composition of phospholipids. The VLCFAs that accumulate in the CNS of ALD patients are incorporated into many different lipid species, but the greatest excess has been reported in gangliosides (45) and phosphatidylcholine (PC) and cholesterol ester fractions (7, 46). VLCFA-enriched PC species are highly increased in intact myelin in ALD patients (46)and have been suggested as triggering the onset of disease. Indeed, injection of C24:0‑LPC, but not C16:0‑LPC, into WT mouse brain resulted in widespread microglial activation and apoptosis (18). To investigate whether exposure of ALD fibroblasts to LXR agonists affects not only total VLCFA levels, but also the composition of phospholipids, we performed lipidomic analysis. For this, 8 control and 8 ALD fibroblast cell lines were cultured with DMSO and 4 ALD fibroblast cell lines were cultured with 5 μM TO901317 for 3 weeks. We identified 1061 distinct lipid species. Comparison of the lipid profiles of control and ALD cells revealed an overall increase in PC species containing 2 fatty acids with a total number of more than 44 carbon atoms, which indicates an enrichment in VLCFA (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 Lipid profiles in human ALD fibroblasts are corrected by LXR agonists. (A) Visualization of the comparison of the lipid profiles of control and ALD fibroblasts in a volcano plot. The x axis shows the log 2 fold change in ALD cells and the y axis the significance of this change represented as –log 10 (P value). Phospholipids are indicated as C(XX:Y), where XX indicates the total number of carbon atoms and Y the total number of double bonds in the fatty acyl chains. This analysis, without fragmentation, does not allow the specification of which fatty acid is located at the sn-1 or sn-2 position. Note an overall increase in PC species containing fatty acids with a total number of more than 44 carbon atoms, which indicates an enrichment in VLCFAs. Lipid species marked in red indicate a greater than 4-fold decrease and in green a less than 4-fold increase. (B) Heatmap showing the top 50 most changed lipid species based on the variable influence on projection (VIP) score extracted from the orthogonal projections to latent structures (OPLS). The left panel indicates samples from control fibroblasts (n = 8), the middle panel samples from ALD patient fibroblasts (n = 8), and the right panel samples from ALD fibroblasts treated with 5 μM TO901317 for 3 weeks (n = 4). Color in the heatmap reflects the logarithm of the relative lipid abundance, with red being higher and blue lower than the mean abundance value per lipid. (C) C26:0-LPC levels in control (n = 8), ALD (n = 8), and ALD fibroblasts after treatment with 5 μM TO901317 for 3 weeks (n = 4). Data are represented as mean ± SD.

Next, we investigated whether the correction in total VLCFA levels was also reflected in the ALD phospholipid profile. To this end, we compared control and ALD fibroblasts with ALD fibroblasts treated with TO901317 for 3 weeks. The heatmap (Figure 6B) shows the 50 lipid species that were most increased in ALD cells in comparison with control fibroblasts and the effect of TO901317 treatment on these lipid species. Treatment of ALD fibroblasts with TO901317 resulted in a complete correction in the majority of phospholipids. This is exemplified by the complete correction of C26:0-LPC (Figure 6C), which is the newborn screening biomarker for ALD (47–49).

Lipid-induced ER stress depends on the chain-length and saturation/desaturation status of fatty acids. Previously, we validated the use of VLCFA methyl esters to study VLCFA metabolism in whole cells and showed that the lipid-induced ER stress response in ALD fibroblasts is chain-length dependent, with the strongest effect with meC26:0 (23). To compare the toxicity of monounsaturated fatty acids and saturated fatty acids, we cultured control and ALD fibroblasts with equimolar concentrations of saturated long-chain (meC16:0, meC18:0, and meC20:0) and very long–chain (meC22:0, meC24:0, and meC26:0) fatty acids and monounsaturated long-chain (meC16:1, meC18:1, and meC20:1) and very long–chain (meC22:1, meC24:1 and meC26:1) fatty acids. As a marker for lipid-induced ER stress, XBP1s protein levels were measured (50). As a positive control for ER stress, control and ALD fibroblasts were exposed to tunicamycin, an inhibitor of N-linked glycosylation and well known to induce ER stress. As expected, treatment of both control and ALD fibroblasts with tunicamycin caused increased XBP1s protein levels (Figure 7, A and B).

Figure 7 ER stress caused by saturated VLCFAs. (A) Immunoblot analysis of XBP1s protein after incubation with saturated and monounsaturated fatty acids. Control (C) and ALD (A) fibroblasts were incubated for 1 day with 10 μg/mL tunicamycin (TM) or for 4 days with 60 μM of long-chain (meC16–meC20) and very long–chain (meC22 - meC26) fatty acids. The effect of treatment on XBP1s protein levels was determined in control (n = 3) and ALD (n = 3) fibroblasts. (B) β-actin was used as control for equal amount of protein loading.

Exogenous exposure of control fibroblasts to either saturated or monounsaturated LCFA or VLCFA did not affect the expression of the XBP1s protein (Figure 7A). Exposure of ALD fibroblasts to saturated and monounsaturated LCFAs (meC16–meC20), meC22:0, or monounsaturated VLCFAs did not result in increased XBP1s protein levels (Figure 7A). Only when ALD cells were incubated with the saturated VLCFA meC24:0 and meC26:0 were the levels of XBP1s protein markedly increased (Figure 7A). These results show that the lipid-induced ER stress response in ALD fibroblasts is both chain-length dependent and specific for saturated VLCFA. Therefore, a shift in synthesis from the saturated VLCFAs toward monounsaturated VLCFAs may alleviate fatty acid toxicity in ALD.

TO901317 lowers C26:0 in Abcd1-deficient mouse CNS and adrenal gland. Abcd1-KO mice (Abcd1–/y) develop a late axonopathy phenotype similar to that of human AMN patients. We investigated the effect of TO901317 supplementation upon VLCFA levels across different organs in the Abcd1-KO mouse.

Following 5 and 10 weeks of supplementation of mouse chow with TO901317, the levels of C26:0 were analyzed in mouse tissues and C26:0-lysoPC was analyzed in dried blood spots. The supplementation was with 100 mg/kg TO901317, based on the average weight of mice used in our experiments of approximately 33 g, each eating approximately 3.3 g chow/d. This corresponds to a daily intake of 330 μg TO901317, i.e., a daily dose of approximately 10 mg/kg body weight. In tissues, we observed a time-dependent decrease in C26:0 levels (Figure 8A). After 5 weeks, C26:0 levels in brain, spinal cord, and adrenal glands were 14%, 20% and 26% lower, respectively. After 10 weeks, C26:0 levels in brain, spinal cord, and adrenal glands were 19%, 20%, and 55% lower, respectively. C26:0-lysoPC levels in dried blood spots were reduced by 31% and 22% after 5 and 10 weeks, respectively (Figure 8B). Mice at the age of treatment (8 months at endpoint) did not display any overt neurological symptoms or other physical differences. No effects on body weight were seen in the treatment groups, and the compound was well tolerated in WT and Abcd1–/y mice, with modest weight loss after 10 weeks (Figure 8C). However, analysis of liver histology in both WT and mutants showed steatosis, cell ballooning, and active inflammation, all indicative of adverse effects from TO901317 (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 8 Pharmacologic induction of SCD1 via TO901317 lowers C26:0 in the CNS and adrenal gland of Abcd1-deficient mice. (A–C) WT (green) and Abcd1/y mice (ALD in blue) received standard mouse chow (n = 6/group), whereas the treatment arms received chow supplemented with 100 mg/kg TO901317 (TO) for either 5 (n = 5/group) or 10 (n = 7/group) weeks (WT 5 w and 10 w versus ALD 5 w and 10 w). The effect of treatment on C26:0 levels was evaluated in brain, spinal cord, and adrenal glands (A) and on C26:0-LPC in dried blood spots (DBS) (B). Body weights were recorded weekly and did not show toxicity in the TO treatment groups (C). Values in A and B are represented as mean ± SD. Statistical significance was determined with 1-way ANOVA, followed by Tukey’s multiple comparison test. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. (D). TO levels were determined in untreated (purple) and TO (10 w) treated mice (orange).

Our results of C26:0 lowering suggest that TO901317was well absorbed and penetrated into compartments relevant to ALD and AMN. Indeed, analysis of TO901317 levels in brain and spinal cord revealed the presence of TO901317, albeit at lower (pmol) concentrations than those used in cell line experiments (Figure 8D).