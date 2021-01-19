TREM-1 orchestrates angiotensin II–induced monocyte trafficking and promotes experimental abdominal aortic aneurysm

Human samples analysis. Human samples were obtained from patients with AAA and from organ donors at the University Hospital of Nice (Nice, France). This study involves a previously published clinical cohort (43, 44). The diagnosis of AAA was defined as a dilatation of the abdominal aorta with a diameter greater than 30 mm and was checked by a vascular surgeon based on CT scans. Blood samples were obtained after a peripheral vein puncture after 8 to 12 hours fasting. They were collected in 5 mL BD Vacutainer tubes coated with EDTA. Samples were centrifuged at 20°C for 10 minutes at 3000g and aliquots of plasma were stored at –80°C until analysis. Infrarenal abdominal aortic tissue was harvested from patients undergoing elective open AAA repair. Healthy abdominal aortic tissue was obtained from patients in a state of brain death. Tissues were immediately snap frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C. Plasma levels of TREM-1 were also measured in a cohort of patients with atrial fibrillation having the same CV risk factors than patients with AAA (Saint-Antoine Hospital, AP-HP, Paris, France; FASTRHAC cohort, ID RCB: 2014-A00280-47; Clinical Trial.gov: NCT02741349).

RNA extraction and analysis. RNA from tissue samples was extracted using Trizol (Life Technologies). For qPCR, RNA was reverse transcribed using Quantitec Reverse Transcription Kit (Qiagen). Reverse-transcribed cDNAs were quantified by TB Green Premix Ex Taq–based (Tli RNase H Plus, TaKaRa Bio) qPCR using specific oligonucleotides on a StepOnePlus Real-Time PCR apparatus (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The relative amount of all mRNA was calculated using the comparative ΔΔCt method using peptidylprolyl isomerase A (PPIA), coding for cyclophilinA as housekeeping gene. The following primer sequences were used: TREM1: forward 5′-GCC TTG TGC CCA CTC TAT ACC A-3′, reverse 5′-TGG AGA CAT CGG CAG TTG AC-3′; SELL: forward 5′-TTA CCT CTG CAT GTA CCT TCA TCT G-3′, reverse 5′-CAC CCT CCT TAA TCA TTG AGA AAC TT-3′; PPIA A: forward 5′-GCA TAC GGG TCC TGG CAT CTT GTC C-3′, reverse 5′-ATG GTG ATC TTC TTG CTG GTC TTG C-3′.

Soluble TREM-1 levels. TREM-1 plasma concentration was measured using Quantikine ELISA Human TREM-1 Immunoassay (DTRM10C, R&D Systems). The assay was performed according to the manufacturer’s protocol.

Immunofluorescence staining. The specimens were fixed in formalin and embedded in paraffin (FFPE). Double immunofluorescence was performed as follows. The FFPE sections were first incubated overnight with a TREM-1 goat polyclonal antibody (AF1278, R&D Systems) at 1:50 dilution (45) and revealed with an anti-goat biotinylated secondary antibody at 1:500 (BA-9500, Vector Laboratories), followed by a streptavidin–Alexa Fluor 488 conjugate at 1:500 (S32354, Thermo Fisher Scientific). After rinsing, the sections were incubated with a second primary monoclonal mouse anti-CD68 antibody at 1:100 (M081401-2, clone KP1, Agilent Technologies) to characterize macrophages. Sections were revealed by an anti–mouse antibody conjugated to Alexa Fluor 594 at 1:500 (A-21203, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Negative controls were obtained by omitting one of the primary antibodies.

Animal studies. Apoe–/– Trem1–/– mice (null for both Apoe and Trem1 genes) have been described previously (45). AT 1A MUT mice, exhibiting a constant activation of angiotensin II receptor type 1A signaling, were provided by E. Clauser (Paris Research Cardiovascular Center, Inserm U970, Paris, France) (21). Agtr1a–/– mice have been previously described (46). Tlr4–/– mice were a gift of S. Akira (Department of Host Defense, Research Institute for Microbial Diseases, Osaka University, Osaka, Japan) and were provided by F. Pène (Institut Cochin, Inserm U1016, CNRS UMR8104, Université de Paris, Paris).

Angiotensin II infusion. Angiotensin II (Sigma-Aldrich) was infused in 8- to 10-week old male mice via subcutaneous osmotic pumps (Alzet) releasing a constant concentration of 1000 ng/kg/min for a maximum of 28 days. Maximum abdominal aortic diameters were assessed by measuring external aortic diameter from images taken at the end of the experiment. AAA incidence was determined using a threshold (1.38 mm) corresponding to a 50% increase of the mean maximum abdominal aortic diameter of a pool of normal Apoe–/– mice.

Norepinephrine infusion. Norepinephrine (Sigma-Aldrich) in 0.2% ascorbic acid was infused in 8- to 10-week old male mice via subcutaneous osmotic pumps (Alzet, Charles River Laboratories) releasing a constant concentration of 5.6 mg/kg/j for 3 days.

AT 1 R and AT 2 R blockade. C57BL/6J mice (Janvier Labs) were injected intraperitoneally with PBS, AT 1A R blocker (Losartan potassium, 40 mg/kg/d, Abcam), or AT 2 R blocker (PD123,319, 10 mg/kg/d, Sigma-Aldrich) 3 days before pump implantation and until the end of the experiment. Blood was harvested just before pump implantation and after 3 days of AngII infusion.

Anti–TREM-1 monoclonal antibody. Apoe–/– mice were infused with AngII (1000 ng/kg/min) for 3, 7, or 28 days. Animals were blindly randomized to receive a monoclonal anti–TREM-1 agonistic antibody (TREM-1 Ab, 0.2 mg/kg/d, MAB1187, clone 174031, R&D Systems) or an IgG isotype control antibody (isotype Ab, 0.2 mg/kg/d, MAB006, clone 54447, R&D Systems) intraperitoneally once a day for 3, 7, or 5 days, respectively. These experiments were repeated several times in order to perform different tissue analyses.

Anti-CD62L monoclonal antibody. A functional grade neutralizing purified anti–mouse CD62L antibody (CD62L Ab, 0.1 mg/kg/d, 16-0621-86, clone MEL-14, eBioscience) was intravenously injected on day 0 and day 1 in mice infused with AngII and subjected to TREM-1 Ab or isotype Ab treatment for 3 days (47).

TREM-1 inhibitory peptide LR-12. LR12 (LR12, LQEEDAGEYGCM) and LR12-scramble (Scr, the inactive control peptide containing the same amino acids but in a randomized sequence order) were chemically synthesized (Pepscan Presto BV) as COOH terminally amidated peptides. The correct peptides were obtained with greater than 99% yields and were homogeneous after preparative purification, as confirmed by mass spectrometry and analytic reversed-phase high-performance liquid chromatography. These peptides were free of endotoxin. Animals were blindly randomized to receive 150 μg per mouse of LR12 or LR12-scramble peptides intraperitoneally once a day for 7 days. This dose was shown to inhibit TREM-1 pathway activation in studies on septic shock (14, 15) and acute myocardial infarction (12).

Characterization of aneurysmal lesions. The suprarenal region of the abdominal aorta, subjected to AAA development, was harvested and embedded in both cryostat and paraffin and 7-μm thick sections were used for histology and immunohistochemistry analysis. Sections were stained with Orcein (MMFrance) for detection of elastin layers. The mean number of elastin layers was quantified by a researcher blinded to the experimental protocol (4 measurements/section, 8 sections/mouse). Sections were stained for macrophages using a rat anti–mouse CD68 primary antibody (MCA1957, clone FA-11, AbD Serotec) revealed with an anti–rat Cy5 secondary antibody (712-175-153, Jackson ImmunoResearch). The percentage of cellular area positive for CD68 staining (macrophages) was quantified using Histolab software (Microvision) and the CD68+ area/total aortic wall area (media+adventitia) ratio was calculated. TREM-1 immunostaining and colocalization with macrophages were detected using a polyclonal goat anti-mouse TREM-1 antibody (AF1187, R&D Systems), revealed with an anti–goat Cy5 secondary antibody (705-175-147, Jackson ImmunoResearch), and rat anti–mouse CD68 antibody revealed with an anti-rat AF188 secondary antibody (712-545-153, Jackson ImmunoResearch). In each experiment, histology quantifications were done by a researcher blinded to the experimental protocol.

Splenocytes culture and quantitation of cytokine release. Splenocytes were cultured in RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with Glutamax (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 10% FCS, and antibiotics. For cytokine measurements, 1 million splenocytes were stimulated with LPS (10 μg/mL), with or without IFN-γ (100 IU/mL) for 24 hours. IL-10, IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α production in the supernatants was measured using specific ELISAs (R&D Systems, BD Biosciences).

Quantitation of plasmatic sTREM-1 release. Mouse plasma was obtained by centrifugation of heparinized blood collected from the retroorbital sinus. The concentration of sTREM-1 was determined using a commercially available ELISA (DuoSet; R&D Systems), according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Fluorescence molecular tomography (FMT) imaging. Twenty-four hours before sacrifice, AngII-infused animals were anesthetized with isoflurane and received 150 μL intravenously of a fluorescent imaging probe MMPsense 680 (NEV 10126, PerkinElmer). The probe is optically silent in its unactivated state and becomes highly fluorescent following activation by MMPs including MMP-2, -3, -9, and -13. Images were acquired using a fluorescence molecular imaging system (FMT 2500TM, VisEnMedical).

Flow cytometry. Animals were perfused with cold PBS and whole aortas were rapidly cleaned and harvested under a dissection microscope. Aortas were minced and incubated for 30 minutes at 37°C in an enzymatic digestion cocktail (collagenase I, 450 U/mL, Sigma-Aldrich), collagenase XI (125 U/mL, Sigma-Aldrich), hyaluronidase (60 U/mL, Sigma-Aldrich), DNAse (60 U/mL, Sigma-Aldrich), and elastase (0.372 U/mL, Sigma-Aldrich). Leukocyte suspension was obtained from spleen after meshing, and blood, spleen, and aorta extracellular antigens were stained with fluorescence-labeled anti–mouse antibodies (see below) for 30 minutes at 4°C. Flow cytometric acquisitions were done on a BD LSRFortessa (BD Biosciences) and data were analyzed using FlowJo Software (TreeStar). Forward scatter (FSC) and side scatter (SSC) were used to gate the live cells, red blood cells, debris, cell aggregates, and doublets being excluded. In the blood and in the spleen, neutrophils were identified as CD11b+/Ly6G+ and monocytes as CD11b+/Ly6G–, Ly6Chi or Ly6Clo. In the aorta, Ly6Chi classical monocytes were identified as CD45+/CD11b+/Ly6G–/F4/80lo-CD64lo/CD11c–-MHCII–/Ly6Chi.

The following primary conjugated antibodies were used for the staining in the aorta: anti-CD45 (Alexa Fluor 700, clone 30-F11, BD Biosciences), anti-CD11b (BV605, clone M1/70, BD Biosciences), anti-Ly6C (APC-Cy7, clone AL-21, BD Biosciences), anti-Ly6G (BUV395, clone 1A8, BD Biosciences), anti-CD64 (BV421, clone X54-5/7.1, Biolegend), anti-F4/80 (PE, clone CI:A3-1, Abcam), anti-CD11c (PerCP-Cy5.5, clone HL3, BD Biosciences), anti-MHC-II (BV510, clone M5/114.115.2, BD Biosciences), anti-TREM-1 (APC, clone 174031, R&D Systems), anti-CD3 (PE-Cy7, clone 145-2C11, BD Biosciences), and anti-CD45R (B220) (BUV496, clone RA3-6B2, BD Biosciences).

The following primary conjugated antibodies were used for the staining in the blood and in the spleen: anti-CD11b (PE-Cy7, clone M1/70, eBioscience), anti-Ly6C (FITC, clone AL-21, BD Biosciences), anti-Ly6G (PE, clone 1A8, BD Biosciences), anti-TREM-1 (APC, clone 174031, R&D Systems), anti-CD62L (eFluor 450, clone MEL-14, eBioscience).

Quantitative real-time PCR. Quantitative real-time PCR was performed using a Step-one Plus (Applied Biosystems). Gapdh cycle threshold was used to normalize gene expression: forward 5′-CGTCCCGTAGACAAAATGGTGAA-3′; reverse 5′-GCCGTGAGTGGAGTCATACTGGAACA-3′. The following primer sequences were used: Trem1: forward 5′-TGCGGTTGTTTCCTCTCCTGGTCTTG-3′, reverse 5′-TGTGAAATAGACACCGCTGAAGGTCACT-3′; Il1b: forward 5′-GAAGAGCCCATCCTCTGTGA-3′; reverse 5′-GGGTGTGCCGTCTTTCATTA-3′; Tnfa: forward 5′-GATGGGGGGCTTCCAGAACT-3′, reverse: 5′-CGT GGG CTA CAG GCT TGT CAC-3′; Mmp2: forward 5′-CCGAGA CCGCTATGTCCACTGT-3′, reverse 5′-CCGGTCATCATCGTAGTTGGTTGT-3′; Mmp9: forward 5′-CCGTCATTCGCGTGGATAAGGAGT-3′, reverse 5′-GTAGCCCACGTC CACCTGGTT-3′; Ccl2: forward 5′-CCCCACTCACCTGCTGCTA-3′, reverse 5′-TACGGGTCAACTTCACATTCAAA-3′; Ccl3: forward 5′-CACTGCCCTTGCTGTTCTTCTCTGT-3′, reverse 5′-ATCTGCCGGTTTCTCTTAGTCAGGA-3′; Ccl5: forward 5′-CCCCCGCACCTGCCTCACCAT-3′, reverse 5′-TTGGCACACACTTGGCGGTTCCTT-3′; Ccr2: forward 5′-AAGAGGGCATTGGATTCACCACAT-3′, reverse 5′-ATGCCGTGGATGAACTGAGGTA-3′; Ccr5: forward 5′-GGTGAGACATCCGTTCCCCCTACAA-3′, reverse 5′-CAGGAGCTGAGCCGCAATTTGTTTC-3′; Sell: forward 5′-CGCATTCTCGGGGCTGGCATTTCT-3′, reverse 5′-CTCTAATGTGGGAGATGCCTGCGTGTAA-3′. Relative expression was calculated using the ΔΔCt method. For the microarray gene analysis, total RNAs were retrotranscribed with RT2 First Strand Kit (SABiosciences, Tebu-bio) for PCR arrays (Mouse Innate Immune Profiler PCR Arrays; SABiosciences). All PCRs were performed in a MyiQ Thermal Cycler and quantified by iQ5 software (Qiagen). PCR array results were analyzed using PCR Array Data Analysis Software (SABiosciences) and normalized with 5 house- keeping genes (GEO accession GSE161216).

Mass cytometry (CYTOF). Cells from spleen and blood were resuspended at 1 × 107 cells per mL and stained with cisplatin (5 μM) for 5 minutes at room temperature to assess viability. Cells were washed with PBS plus 0.5% BSA at 500g for 10 minutes. Surface staining was performed by adding a cocktail of preconjugated and homemade-conjugated antibodies (see below) for 30 minutes at room temperature; excess antibodies were removed by washing. Cells were fixed and permeabilized using the FoxP3 Fixation/Permeabilization kit from Invitrogen according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Intracellular staining was performed by adding antibodies for 30 minutes at room temperature; excess antibodies were removed by washing. Cells were stained with cell-ID Intercalator-Ir in fixation and permeabilization solution (Fluidigm protocol). Prior to the acquisition, fixed cells were washed with PBS twice and deionized water twice. Cells were resuspended at 5 × 105 per mL in 1:10 calibration beads (EQ Four Element Calibration Beads, Fluidigm), diluted with deionized water and the samples were analyzed with the Helios mass cytometer (Fluidigm) at a flow rate of 0.030 mL per minute. Mass cytometry data were normalized using MatLab method.

For data analyzing, live CD45+ CD11b+ Ly6Chi/lo cell population was extracted as a new.fcs file using Flowjo and uploaded on Cytobank platform to run unsupervised analysis using the spanning-tree progression analysis of density-normalized events (SPADE) algorithm. The SPADE algorithm generates trees illustrating the relationship between clusters of cells based on a density-dependent downsampling followed by agglomerative clustering to prevent rare cells from being overlooked among the more abundant cellular population.

The following preconjugated and homemade-conjugated primary antibodies were used for surface staining: anti-CD45 (clone HI30, Fluidigm, 89Y-conjugated), anti-CD11c (clone N418, Fluidigm, 209Bi-conjugated), anti-CD4 (clone RM4-5, Fluidigm, 172Yb-conjugated), anti-Ly6C (clone HK1.4, Fluidigm, 162Dy-conjugated), CD45R (B220) (clone RA3-6B2, Fluidigm, 160Gd-conjugated), anti-CD8a (clone 53–6.7, Fluidigm, 153Eu-conjugated), anti-CD3e (clone 145-2C11, Fluidigm, 152Sm-conjugated), anti-Ly6G (clone 1A8, Fluidigm, 151Eu-conjugated), anti-CD19 (clone 6D5, Fluidigm, 149Sm-conjugated), anti-CD11b (clone M1/70, Fluidigm, 148Nd-conjugated), anti-F4/80 (clone BM8, Fluidigm, 146Nd-conjugated), anti-TCRb (clone H57-597, Fluidigm, 143Nd-conjugated), anti-CD69 (clone H1.2F3, Fluidigm, 145Nd-conjugated), anti-CD54 (clone YN1/1.7.4, Fluidigm, 163Dy-conjugated), anti-CD62L (clone MEL-14, Fluidigm, 164Dy-conjugated), anti-CD161 (clone PK136, Fluidigm, 165Ho-conjugated), anti-CD206 (clone C068C2, Fluidigm, 169Tm-conjugated), anti-CD44 (clone IM7, Fluidigm, 171Yb-conjugated), anti-I-A/I-E (clone M5/114.15.2, Fluidigm, 174Yb-conjugated), anti-CD25 (clone 3C7, Fluidigm, 150Nd-conjugated), anti-CCR5 (clone 645807, R&D Systems, 147Sm-conjugated), anti–GMCSF-R (clone 698423, R&D Systems, 156Gd-conjugated), anti-TCRgd (clone GL3, Fluidigm, 159Tb-conjugated), anti-CXCR2 (clone 242216, R&D Systems, 167Er-conjugated), anti-TREM-1 (clone 174031, R&D Systems, 170Er-conjugated), anti-CXCR1 (clone Q810W6, R&D Systems, 173Yb-conjugated), anti-CCR2 (clone 475301, R&D Systems, 175Lu-conjugated), and anti-CX3CR1 (clone 1H14L7, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 176Yb-conjugated). Anti-Foxp3 (clone FJK-16s, Fluidigm, 158Gd-conjugated) antibody was used for intracellular staining.

Statistics. Values are expressed as mean ± SEM. Differences among values were examined using the nonparametric Mann-Whitney, Kruskal-Wallis tests when appropriate and were considered significant at P less than 0.05.

Study approval. All animal experiments were conducted according to the guidelines formulated by the European community for experimental animal use (L358-86/609EEC) and were approved by the ethical committee of INSERM and the French Ministry of Agriculture (agreement A75-15-32). The study was conducted according to the Declaration of Helsinki and was approved by the institutional ethics committee (Comité de Protection des Personnes Sud Méditerranée V, protocol 17-030, Collection MCV, ID-RCB: 2017-AO1019-44 and PFS16-007). All enrolled patients gave written informed consent.