Melanocortin 4 receptor signals at the neuronal primary cilium to control food intake and body weight

Genetic ablation of primary cilia in MC4R-expressing neurons phenocopies MC4R deficiency. By engineering mice in which GFP is inserted in-frame with the MC4R, we have previously shown that the MC4R colocalizes with adenylyl cyclase type 3 (ADCY3) at the neuronal primary cilia (12). This colocalization can also be observed early in postnatal development (Figure 1). We then sought to determine whether MC4R-expressing neurons require primary cilia to regulate body weight. Primary cilia can be specifically eliminated without affecting cell viability by inactivation of Ift88, a gene encoding an intraflagellar transport protein specifically required for ciliogenesis and ciliary maintenance (21). To inactivate Ift88 in MC4R neurons, we first generated a Mc4rt2aCre allele by CRISPR/Cas9-mediated zygotic recombination (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI142064DS1). We inserted a T2A sequence and a Cre recombinase ORF at the terminator codon of Mc4r so that the endogenous promoter/enhancer elements directed Cre expression to MC4R-expressing cells. We verified the accurate insertion at the Mc4r locus by long-range PCR and sequencing. Recombinase activity, assessed in Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Rosa26Ai14/Ai14 mice that express a red fluorescent protein in a Cre-dependent fashion, recapitulated the endogenous MC4R expression in particular in the PVN (ref. 22 and Supplemental Figure 1C). Importantly, the weight curves of mice homozygous for the insertion (Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre) did not differ from those of WT littermates, indicating that the Mc4rt2aCre allele preserves MC4R function (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Developmental MC4R subcellular localization in the PVN at postnatal stages P2, P6, P11, and P15 and in adult mice. Representative immunofluorescence staining of MC4R-GFP (green) and ADCY3 (red) in brain sections from Mc4rgfp/gfp mice during the postnatal period and from adult mice. Nuclei are stained with Hoescht (blue). Arrowheads indicate primary cilia expressing MC4R. A minimum of 3 mice were imaged per age. Scale bar: 20 μm.

We crossed Mc4rt2aCre mice with Ift88fl/fl mice (21) to generate mice with specific deletion of Ift88 in MC4R-expressing cells. To determine the effect of primary cilia deletion in MC4R neurons, we compared Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88fl/fl mice with their Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88+/+ littermates. Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88fl/fl mice were born at a Mendelian ratio and developed a severe obesity phenotype (Figure 2, A–J) that mimicked germline loss of the MC4R (18). Specifically, the body weight curves of Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88fl/fl and Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88+/+ mice diverged after weaning (Figure 2, A and F). This difference in body weight was characterized by a large increase in fat mass (Figure 2, B and G), as well as an increase in lean mass (Figure 2, C and H), body length (Figure 2, D and I), and food intake (Figure 2, E and J). We observed the same effect in both male (Figure 2, A–E) and female (Figure 2, F–J) mice.

Figure 2 Deletion of Ift88 in MC4R-expressing neurons leads to obesity. (A–J) Phenotyping of control Mc4Rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88+/+ and Mc4Rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88fl/fl male (A–E) and female (F–J) mice. Body weights of mice were measured weekly from 5 to 12 weeks of age (A and F). Fat mass (B and G) and lean mass (C and H) (measured by EchoMRI) and body length (D and I) were assessed in mice at 12 weeks of age (n = 8 mice per group). (E and J) Twenty-four-hour food intake at 12 weeks of age (females, n = 11 control and n = 11 experimental mice; males, n = 6 control and n = 7 experimental mice). (K) Representative images of the PVN, in which MC4R-expressing neurons express red fluorescent protein (tdTomato) in both Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88+/+ (left) and Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88fl/fl (right) mice. Scale bars: 200 μm. (L) Quantification of the number of MC4R-expressing neurons in Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88+/+ and Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88fl/fl mice (n = 3 PVN sections per group, NS). (M–O) Chemogenetic activation of MC4R neurons in Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88+/+ and Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88fl/fl mice. (M) Schematic of the experimental timeline: 7- to 14-week-old male mice were stereotaxically injected with AAV DIO-GqDREADD or AAV DIO-mCherry and then tested either for CNO or saline 2 weeks and 3 weeks after injection, using a randomized crossover design. (N) Schematic of bilateral stereotaxic injections (coordinates: AP = –0.8, ML = ±0.25, DV = –5.2) of AAV DIO-GqDREADD or AAV DIO-mCherry as a control (CTL). (O) Three-hour food intake following injection of saline (SAL) or CNO in 3 groups of mice (n = 5 per group): Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88+/? injected with AAV DIO-mCherry (negative control), Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88+/? mice injected with AAV DIO-GqDREADD (positive control), and Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88fl/fl mice injected with AAV DIO-GqDREADD. Mice were fasted for 24 hours prior to injection. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Student’s t test (B–E, G–J, and L) or repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple-comparison test (A, F, and O). 3V, third ventricle; LV, lateral ventricle.

To confirm that loss of primary cilia in MC4R neurons did not affect neuron survival, we generated triple-knockin Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88fl/fl Rosa26Ai14/Ai14 mice and found no difference in the number of MC4R-expressing neurons in the PVNs of Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88fl/fl Rosa26Ai14/Ai14 mice when compared with those of Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88+/+ Rosa26Ai14/Ai14 control mice (Figure 2, K and L). We also sought to determine whether loss of cilia affects the capacity of MC4R neurons to decrease food intake when activated. A Cre-dependent adeno-associated virus (AAV) encoding GqDREADD-mCherry was stereotaxically injected bilaterally into the PVN of Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88fl/fl and control Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88+/+ or Ift88fl/+ mice. A negative control group of mice were injected with AAV DIO-mCherry (Figure 2, M–O). All 3 groups of mice were fasted for 24 hours and challenged with saline and clozapine N-oxide (CNO) in a randomized crossover experimental design, and their 3-hour re-feeding food intake was measured (Figure 2O). Activation of MC4R neurons by CNO led to a significant decrease in food intake in both groups of mice that expressed GqDREADD, whereas the control AAV-mCherry group did not respond to CNO. This result demonstrates that loss of cilia did not impair the capacity of MC4R neurons to generate an anorexigenic response upon activation.

Together, these results indicate that primary cilia are critically and cell-autonomously required for MC4R neurons to control long-term energy homeostasis.

Primary cilia are required for anorexigenic MC4R signaling. Since loss of primary cilia did not appear to affect the survival of MC4R-expressing neurons (Figure 2, K and L) or their capacity to be artificially stimulated by DREADDs (designer receptors exclusively activated by designer drugs) (Figure 2, M–O), we hypothesized that the obesity observed in Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88fl/fl mice was due to impaired MC4R function in differentiated neurons. To test this hypothesis, we determined whether primary cilia are required for the anorexigenic agonist–dependent function of the MC4R in adult mice.

As opposed to ubiquitous germline ablation of primary cilia, which is embryonically lethal, ubiquitous adult conditional ablation of primary cilia, achieved by deletion of Ift88 using a tamoxifen-inducible Cre (Ubc-Cre-Ert2 Ift88fl/fl), results in obesity (11).

To determine whether loss of primary cilia affects MC4R signaling, we assessed whether the timeline of primary cilia ablation and onset of the metabolic phenotype in this model is compatible with a dysfunction of the central melanocortin system. Adult Ubc-Cre-Ert2 Ift88fl/fl mice injected with tamoxifen were compared with tamoxifen-injected control Ift88fl/fl mice (Figure 3A). Tamoxifen administration led to neuronal ablation of primary cilia specifically in Ubc-Cre-Ert2 Ift88fl/fl mice within 2 weeks, as assessed by ciliary ADCY3 staining, a delay consistent with the half-life of IFT88 (Supplemental Figure 2). We assessed body weight, body composition, food intake, and energy expenditure repeatedly over a 4-week period (Figure 3, A and B). Concurrent with neuronal cilia loss, tamoxifen-injected Ubc-Cre-Ert2 Ift88fl/fl mice developed obesity characterized by increased fat mass and a slight increase in lean mass (Figure 3, B–E). This accumulation of fat mass was associated with hyperphagia, rather than changes in energy expenditure (Figure 3, F and G), which would be consistent with loss of MC4R function in the PVN (23).

Figure 3 Time course of metabolic changes following ablation of primary cilia in adult mice. (A) Schematic of the experimental protocol. (B) Time course of body weight changes for 20-week-old male Ubc-Cre-Ert2 Ift88fl/fl (n = 8) and Ift88fl/fl (n = 4) mice at baseline and at the indicated time points after tamoxifen injection. (C) Images of male control (Ift88fl/fl) and Ubc-Cre-Ert2 Ift88fl/fl mice 4 weeks following tamoxifen injection. (D) Fat mass, (E) lean mass (measured by EchoMRI), (F) food intake, and (G) energy expenditure (measured by CLAMS) for Ubc-Cre-Ert2 Ift88fl/fl versus Ift88fl/fl male mice at the indicated time points after tamoxifen injection. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple-comparison test (B and D–F). Energy expenditure in G was analyzed by CalR ANCOVA, with body weight included as a covariate. Tx, tamoxifen.

To more specifically determine whether MC4R activity was impaired following ablation of primary cilia in this model, we evaluated the anorexigenic effect of pharmacological stimulation of the MC4R before and after tamoxifen-induced ablation of primary cilia, but prior to weight divergence (Figure 4, A–C). Specifically, Ubc-Cre-Ert2 Ift88fl/fl and control Ift88fl/fl mice were injected i.c.v. with melanotan II (MTII), an MC4R agonist, before and after tamoxifen-mediated cilia loss (Figure 4B). Mice were fasted for 24 hours prior to i.c.v. injection, and their food intake was measured over a 4-hour period following injection. As expected, prior to tamoxifen-mediated cilia loss, we found that MTII induced a drastic reduction of food intake for mice in both groups compared with injection of the control solution, artificial cerebrospinal fluid (aCSF) (Figure 4D). After tamoxifen injection, the anorexigenic effect of MTII gradually diminished specifically in Ubc-Cre-Ert2 Ift88fl/fl mice (Figure 4D). Thus, primary cilia are necessary for MC4R-mediated effects on food intake.

Figure 4 Primary cilia are essential for the response to the MC4R agonist MTII. (A) Schematic of the placement of an i.c.v. cannula in the lateral ventricle (coordinates: AP = –0.3, ML = +1, DV = –2.5). (B) Schematic of the experimental protocol. Control (Ift88fl/fl) and Ubc-Cre-Ert2 Ift88fl/fl littermate (n = 6 per group) mice over 20 weeks of age were implanted with an i.c.v. cannula in the lateral ventricle. After recovery, food intake was measured following i.c.v. delivery of MTII or vehicle control (aCSF). Mice were then injected with tamoxifen for 5 days, and the response to i.c.v. delivered MTII was measured again 2, 11, and 18 days after the last tamoxifen injection. (C) Body weights of Ift88fl/fl control and Ubc-Cre-Ert2 Ift88fl/fl littermate mice during the experiment. (D) Assessment of the anorexigenic effect of MTII (0.5 nmol) on short-term food intake (4 hours) compared with vehicle (aCSF) before and after primary cilia loss. Mice were fasted for 24 hours prior to injection. *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA (C) and unpaired Student’s t test (D). Data represent the mean ± SEM.

As an additional test of whether cilia are required for MC4R signaling, we assessed the effects of deleting cilia on the activity of THIQ, another specific agonist of the MC4R that inhibits food intake. Similar to MTII, the anorexigenic response to i.c.v. administration of THIQ was abolished specifically following removal of primary cilia specifically in Ubc-Cre-Ert2 Ift88fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 3).

As observed when we specifically removed primary cilia from MC4R neurons developmentally, deletion of Ift88 from adult hypothalamus did not alter neuron numbers (Supplemental Figure 4). Deletion of Ift88 also did not alter the expression levels of Sim1 or Mc4r in the adult hypothalamus (Supplemental Figure 4D). These results indicate that the loss of responsiveness to MC4R stimulation upon removal of primary cilia was not due to loss of MC4R-expressing cells or decreased Mc4r expression.

In addition to regulating feeding behavior, PVN neurons respond to osmotic stimulation, for example, by phosphorylating the ribosomal protein S6 (p-S6) (24). p-S6 activation by osmotic stimulation in PVN neurons was preserved in tamoxifen-treated Ubc-Cre-Ert2 Ift88fl/fl mice following cilia loss, indicating that primary cilia were not required for all functions of these neurons (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F).

Adult PVN primary cilia are required for anorexigenic MC4R signaling. The MC4R is expressed in a number of brain regions, including in multiple hypothalamic nuclei (25). However, much of the anorexigenic activity of the MC4R is due to its function in PVN neurons, where MC4R activity is both necessary and sufficient to inhibit food intake and control body weight (19, 23). In Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre Ift88fl/fl mice, primary cilia were ablated from all MC4R-expressing cells, including those of the PVN. In Ubc-Cre-Ert2 Ift88fl/fl mice, treatment with tamoxifen removed cilia globally. Therefore, to test whether primary cilia are specifically required in the PVN for the regulation of body weight through MC4R activation, we deleted Ift88 by bilateral stereotaxic injection of an AAV-expressing, GFP-tagged Cre recombinase (AAV-CreGFP) into the PVN of adult Ift88fl/fl mice (Figure 5A). Mice injected with AAV expressing a GFP-tagged functionally impaired Cre recombinase (AAV-nGFP) served as controls. GFP expression indicated infected cells and allowed for post hoc confirmation of PVN injection (Figure 5, C and D). Injection of Cre-producing virus, but not control virus, led to the ablation of primary cilia in the PVN (Figure 5, C and D, enlarged insets).

Figure 5 Primary cilia are required in PVN neurons for weight control and sensitivity to MC4R agonists. (A) Schematic of the experimental protocol. Bilateral stereotaxic injections (coordinates: AP = –0.8, ML = ±0.2, DV = –5.2) of AAV-CreGFP or AAV-nGFP were performed on 20-week-old Ift88fl/fl mice. (B) Schematic representation of the hypothalamic region studied. (C and D) Representative images of PVN sections from AAV-CreGFP- or AAV-nGFP–injected mice showing AAV-infected cells in green and nuclei in blue. Scale bars: 200 μm. Enlarged insets show immunofluorescence images of primary cilia (ADCY3, magenta) in the PVN regions shown in C and D. Arrows indicate cilia. Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) Body weights of Ift88fl/fl mice following bilateral PVN injection of AAV-CreGFP (n = 5) or AAV-nGFP (n = 5). (F) Body weights at the time of AAV injection and 1 month later. Individual mice are indicated by lines. (G) Schematic of the experimental protocol for testing the anorexigenic effects of the MC4R agonist MTII. Three weeks after AAV injection and cannulation, 20-week-old Ift88fl/fl mice were alternately treated with vehicle (aCSF) or MTII by i.c.v. infusion after fasting for 24 hours, with a 4-day recovery between infusions. Food intake during a 4-hour re-feeding period was then averaged for aCSF and MTII (values are shown in I and J). (H) Schematic of bilateral stereotaxic injections (coordinates: AP = –0.8, ML = ±0.2, DV = –5.5) of AAV-CreGFP (n = 9) or AAV-nGFP (n = 6), and placement of an i.c.v. cannula in the lateral ventricle (coordinates: AP = –0.3, ML = +1, DV = –2.5). (I) Four-hour food intake following injection of aCSF or MTII into AAV-CreGFP– and control AAV-nGFP–injected Ift88fl/fl mice (repeated-measures averaged). (J) Percentage of food ingested within 4 hours following i.c.v. administration of MTII normalized to aCSF administration. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by Student’s t test (J) and repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple-comparison test (E, F, and I).

Following ablation of primary cilia in the PVN, AAV-CreGFP–injected Ift88fl/fl mice gained weight (Figure 5, E and F). Thus, cilia are critical for the regulation of energy homeostasis in the PVN and account, in full or in part, for the obesity observed after ubiquitous disruption of primary cilia in adult mice. Given that the MC4R localizes to primary cilia of neurons in the PVN (12), these data further suggest that the MC4R could function at PVN cilia to control body weight.

To determine whether MC4R activation requires PVN primary cilia, we implanted an i.c.v. cannula into the lateral ventricle at the time of AAV injection (Figure 5, G and H) and measured changes in the anorectic effect of MTII after PVN primary cilia loss as described above. Mice were injected with MTII (0.05 nmol) or vehicle (aCSF) after a 24-hour fast, and their food intake was then measured over 4 hours. (Figure 5I). Although control AAV-nGFP–injected mice decreased their food intake by 60% on average after MTII injection as compared with after aCSF injection, this response was blunted in AAV-CreGFP–injected mice lacking primary cilia in the PVN (Figure 5, I and J). Together, these results demonstrate that the anorexigenic function of the MC4R requires primary cilia in the PVN.

Adenylyl cyclase signaling in the primary cilia of MC4R-expressing neurons in the adult PVN is essential for controlling food intake and body weight. We reasoned that if the MC4R functions at the primary cilia of PVN neurons, then inhibition of MC4R signaling specifically in these primary cilia would increase food intake and cause obesity. Activation of the MC4R stimulates Gαs to increase adenylyl cyclase (AC) activity (26). Inhibition of AC specifically at the primary cilia can be achieved by expression of a constitutively active version of the cilium-localized Gαi-coupled receptor GPR88 [GPR88(G283H) or GPR88*] (27).

To target MC4R neurons of the PVN, we stereotaxically injected a Cre-dependent AAV encoding a Flag-tagged version of GPR88* (AAV DIO Flag-GPR88*) into the PVNs of 20-week-old Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre male mice (coordinates: anteroposterior [AP] = –0.8, mediolateral [ML] = 0.0, dorsoventral [DV] = –5.2). To verify injection accuracy, PVN transduction, and Cre activity, we coinjected AAV-expressing mCherry in a Cre-dependent manner (AAV DIO-mCherry). Control mice included Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre mice injected only with AAV DIO-mCherry as well as Mc4r+/+ littermates injected with AAV DIO-GPR88* and AAV DIO-mCherry (to control for Cre-independent effects of AAV DIO-GPR88*). We measured body weights weekly and assessed body composition by EchoMRI 3, 6, and 9 weeks after the AAV injections. We used a comprehensive laboratory animal monitoring system (CLAMS) to assess food intake and energy expenditure 3 weeks after the AAV injections.

Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre mice injected with AAV DIO-GPR88* into the PVN showed increased body weight (Figure 6, E and F) and fat mass (Figure 6H). We found that food intake and energy expenditure were higher in AAV DIO-GPR88*–injected Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre mice 3 weeks after AAV injection (Figure 6, I and J). Thus, GPR88*-mediated obesity was attributable to hyperphagia.

Figure 6 Inhibition of ciliary AC causes hyperphagia and obesity. (A) Schematic of the experimental protocol and midline stereotaxic injections of AAV DIO-mCherry without (CTL) or with AAV DIO-Flag-GPR88* (GPR88) into 18-week-old Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre male mice. (B) Sections of PVN from GPR88-treated mice showing nuclei (cyan) and mCherry (magenta), indicating the region of viral transfection. Scale bar: 200 μm. (C) Enlarged immunofluorescence inset images from B showing cilia (ADCY3, magenta), Flag-GPR88* (yellow), and nuclei (cyan). Scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Enlarged inset images from C depicting GPR88 localization to individual cilia. Scale bars: 5 μm. (E) Body weight change of mice treated with GPR88 (n = 8) or control (n = 13) over a 9-week period following AAV injection. (F) Body weight at the time of AAV injection and 9 weeks later. Lines connect individual mice. Lean mass (G) and fat mass (H) gain over the 9 weeks following AAV injection. (I) Twenty-four-hour food intake at the time of AAV injection and 3 weeks later. (J) Average hourly energy expenditure during the light phase, dark phase, and full day for mice treated with GPR88 (n = 5) or control (n = 9) three weeks after AAV injection. (K) Schematic of bilateral injections of AAV DIO-mCherry (CTL) (n = 10) with or without AAV DIO-Flag-GPR88* (n = 8) or control AAV, and placement of an i.c.v. cannula in 8- to 11-week-old Mc4rt2aCre/t2aCre male mice. (L) Schematic of the experimental protocol for testing the anorexigenic effect of MTII. Mice were fasted for 24 hours and infused i.c.v. with vehicle (aCSF) or MTII (randomized crossover design, 2 and 3 weeks following surgery). (M) Four-hour food intake following infusion of aCSF or MTII into AAV GPR88– and control AAV–injected mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001, by repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple-comparison test (E, G–I, and M). Energy expenditure in J was analyzed by ANCOVA, with body weight included as a covariate.

We then determined whether MC4R activation requires AC signaling at the primary cilium of MC4R neurons. We implanted an i.c.v. cannula into the lateral ventricle (coordinates: AP = –0.3, ML = +1, DV = –2.5) at the time of AAV injection (coordinates: AP = –0.8, ML = ±0.2, DV = –5.2) and measured changes in the anorectic effect of MTII after GPR88* expression at the primary cilium of PVN MC4R neurons, as described above (Figure 6, K–M). We randomly assigned mice to 2 groups and injected them with MTII (0.5 nmoles) or vehicle (aCSF) after a 24-hour fast. Next, we measured their food intake over a 4-hour period, and the reverse treatment was completed 5 days later (Figure 6L). Although control AAV DIO-mCherry–treated mice significantly decreased their food intake after MTII injection compared with after aCSF injection, this response was blunted in mice treated with AAV GPR88* (Figure 6M).

These results demonstrate that reducing AC activity specifically at the primary cilia of adult MC4R PVN neurons is sufficient to increase food intake and disrupt the regulation of body weight, and that the anorexigenic function of the MC4R requires AC signaling at the primary cilium of PVN MC4R neurons.