SIGLEC-3 (CD33) serves as an immune checkpoint receptor for HBV infection

Blood donors. Naive untreated HBeAg-positive CHB patients (HBV DNA > 105 IU/mL) admitted to China Medical University Hospital were enrolled in this study to obtain PBMCs. All of the patients were negative for other viral infections, including hepatitis C virus, HIV, CMV, and EBV. Negative CMV and EBV infections were defined as negative for CMV IgM and EB-VCA IgM. Healthy donors were enrolled from the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation (Taipei, Taiwan).

REVEAL-HBV cohort study. We enrolled 3560 treatment-naive patients with CHB from the REVEAL-HBV cohort study (57). In summary, a total of 23,820 male and female residents in Taiwan from age 30 to 65 years were enrolled in the REVEAL-HBV cohort study with informed consent during 1991–1992. Patients with coinfection by other etiologies such as hepatitis C virus, hepatitis D virus, or HIV, were excluded. Serum samples collected and frozen at cohort entry and follow-up examinations were tested. Regular health examinations using abdominal ultrasonography and serological tests occurred until 31 December 2005. HCC incidence was followed up to 31 December 2018 by using the Taiwan Health Insurance database with ICD codes (ICD-9-CM diagnosis code 155.0 and ICD-10-CM diagnosis code C22.0) as well as by computerized data linkage with the National Cancer Registry and National Death Certification databases. We defined the cutoffs for ALT and AST based on normal values.

Plasmids and fusion proteins. The DNA fragments of the human SIGLEC-3/-7 ECD were amplified by reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR) from human macrophages and subcloned into the pSecTag2-hIgG vector to generate the recombinant SIGLEC-3/-7-ECD.Fc fusion proteins. The SIGLEC-9-ECD.Fc cDNA was a gift from Takashi Angata (Institute of Biological Chemistry, Academia Sinica). The recombinant SIGLEC-3/-7/-9-ECD.Fc fusion proteins were overexpressed by the FreeStyle 293 Expression System (Invitrogen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The culture supernatants were harvested at day 3 and day 5 after transfection, and the recombinant fusion proteins were purified by protein A column (GE Healthcare).

Antibodies and reagents. Antibodies used for Western blot, IP, confocal microscopy, and FACS are listed in Supplemental Table 7. Human GM-CSF and recombinant IL-4 were purchased from R&D Systems. Hoechst 33342 solution (62249), phalloidin, Dylight 488 (21833), and Pierce protein-free (TBS) blocking buffer (37570) were purchased from Thermo Fisher Scientific. Recombinant TLR-2 ligands (Pam3csk4, catalog: tlrl-pms) and TLR-3 [poly (I:C) HMW, catalog: tlrl-pic] were purchased from InvivoGen. GS-9620 (CAS 1228585-88-3) was purchased from Cayman Chemical. Glycans containing Neu5Ac(α2-6)-Gal(β1-4)-GlcNAc, Neu5Ac(α2-3)-Gal(β1-4)-GlcNAc, Gal(β1-4)-GlcNAc, and α2–6 linked sialylglycopeptide (58) were provided in-house. Protein A Sepharose 4 Fast Flow beads (17-5280-01) were from GE Healthcare. Anti-CD14 microbeads (130-050-201) were from Miltenyi Biotec GmbH. Sialidase S (GK80021) and sialidase C (GK80030) were from Prozyme.

Purification and quantification of HBV. HBV was purified from blood samples of patients with CHB and HBV-transgenic mice (generated in-house; ref. 59). The protocol for HBV purification was followed as described previously (60–62). HBV viral load was determined by RT-PCR according to a standard HBV plasmid provided in-house. HBsAg level was quantified by the HBsAg ELISA kit (General Biological).

Identification of glycan structure on HBsAg by nano-LC-MS/MS. The analysis of glycan structure on HBsAg was performed as described previously (63, 64). In brief, purified HBV from patients with CHB and transgenic mice was fractionated on 12% SDS-PAGE, and the gel was cut into pieces to separate various forms of HBsAg followed by trypsin and chymotrypsin digestion. High-resolution and high-mass accuracy nano-flow LC-MS/MS experiments were performed on an LTQFT Ultra (linear quadrupole ion trap Fourier transform ion cyclotron resonance) mass spectrometer (Thermo Electron) equipped with a nano-electrospray ion source (New Objective, Inc.), an Agilent 1100 Series binary HPLC pump (Agilent Technologies), and a Famos autosampler (LC Packings). The digestion solution was injected (6 μL) at 10 μL/min flow rate onto a self-packed precolumn (150 μm inner diameter [I.D.] × 20 mm, 5 μm, 100 Å). Chromatographic separation was performed on a self-packed reversed-phase C18 nano-column (75 μm I.D. × 300 mm, 5 μm, 100 Å) using 0.1% formic acid in water as mobile phase A and 0.1% formic acid in 80% acetonitrile as mobile phase B operated at 300 nL/min flow rate. The survey full-scan MS condition was mass range m/z 320–2000 and resolution 50,000 at m/z 400.The 5 most intense ions were sequentially isolated for MS2 by LTQ. Electrospray voltage was maintained at 1.8 kV and capillary temperature was set at 200°C.

Removal of sialic acid from HBV and sialoglycan by sialidase. Sialidase S and sialidase C were used to remove terminal sialic acid from HBV or sialoglycans according to the manufacturers’ instructions. In brief, HBV virions (quantified by BSA method) were incubated with sialidase S or sialidase C under an appropriate dose at 37°C for 1 hour in reaction buffer according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The sialidase-treated glycan substrates were used for the HBV–SIGLEC-3 binding assay and competition assay.

Interactions between HBV and SIGLEC.Fc fusion proteins. HBV virion (109 copies/mL) was incubated with recombinant SIGLEC-3/-7/-9-ECD.Fc for 16 hours at 4°C followed by incubation with Sepharose-conjugated protein A beads for IP. The samples were fractionated on 12% SDS-PAGE before blotting to PVDF membrane and incubated in blocking buffer (0.05% Tween 20 in TBS containing 5% BSA) at 4°C overnight. Blots were incubated with HRP-conjugated goat-anti-HBsAg Ab (BS-1557G-HRP) for 1 hour at room temperature (RT) followed by incubation with streptavidin-HRP (SIGMA 1:10,000) for another hour at RT, and signals were developed by ECL.

Competition assay. SIGLEC-ECD.Fc fusion proteins (5 μg) were coated on microtiter plates followed by the addition of hHBV or mHBV in the presence of various concentrations of the following glycans: Neu5Ac(α2-6)-Gal(β1-4)-GlcNAc, Neu5Ac(α2-3)-Gal(β1-4)-GlcNAc, and Gal(β1-4)-GlcNAc at 4°C for 12 hours with protein-free blocking buffer at RT. The sialidase-treated and untreated sialoglycans were used for the competition assay as described previously (65). After washing with PBST, HBV associated with SIGLEC-ECD.Fc was detected by addition of rabbit anti-HBsAg antibody (RT, 2 hours) and HRP-conjugated anti-rabbit antibody (RT, 2 hours) followed by coloration reaction using tetramethylbenzidine (TMB) (BD Pharmingen) as substrate and 2N H 2 SO 4 as stop solution. The result was determined by using a microplate reader set to 450 nm.

Determination of receptor-virus interaction by bio-layer interferometry. The interactions between human SIGLEC.Fc fusion protein and HBV were determined by bio-layer interferometry (ForteBio) (66). In brief, the biosensor (ForteBio) was immobilized with the SIGLEC.Fc, and the binding between the SIGLEC.Fc and HBV was performed with running buffer (10 mM Tris·HCl, 150 mM NaCl, 2 mM CaCl 2 , 2 mM MgCl 2 , pH 7.4) at RT. The valence between HBV and human SIGLEC-3 was determined by the models proposed by Gargano et al. (41) and Liang et al. (67), which correlate the strength of multivalent association with that of monovalent association as shown in the following: KA, surf = F (S × 10–2)n–1× (KA, mono)n, where KA, surf is the reciprocal of KD (HBV and SIGLEC-3); KA, mono is the reciprocal of KD (biantennary α2–6 linked sialoglycopeptide and SIGLEC-3); n is the number of valency; F is the statistic factor in the system; and S is equal to 40(Å), which was estimated by Chwan-Deng Hsiao according to the crystal structure of SIGLEC-3 published on Research Collaboratory for Structural Bioinformatics (RCSB) Protein Data Bank (number: 5J0B). We used 3 individual bio-layer interferometry results to calculate the n (number of valency).

Generation and characterization of anti–SIGLEC-3 mAbs and selection of antagonistic antibody. Anti–SIGLEC-3 mAbs were produced from phage-displayed synthetic antibody libraries as described previously (68). The generic human antibody was constructed based on combining the functional single-chain variable fragment (scFv) variants with human IgG (provided by Tse-Wen Chang, Genomics Research Center, Academia Sinica) and produced by the FreeStyle 293 Expression System. The effect of anti–SIGLEC-3 mAb in mast cells by the TNP-LP–induced degranulation method was performed according to the previous method (43).

Cell culture. PBMCs were isolated from the whole blood of healthy human donors and CHB patients by standard density-gradient centrifugation with Ficoll-Paque (Amersham Biosciences). In brief, whole blood from donors supplied with anticoagulants (EDTA or acid citrate dextrose (ACD) was diluted with PBS and carefully transferred (25 mL) into a 50 mL conical tube with 12.5 mL Ficoll-Paque. After centrifugation in a swinging bucket without a break (760 g, 20 minutes), the mononuclear cell layer was harvested and washed with PBS.

The culture of moDCs was carried out as described previously (69, 70). In brief, CD14+ cells were purified from PBMCs by high-gradient magnetic sorting using the VarioMACS technique with anti-CD14 microbeads (Miltenyi Biotec GmbH). Cells were then incubated in complete RPMI 1640 medium with 10% FCS (Hyclone) supplemented with human GM-CSF/IL-4 for 6–7 days to generate moDCs. The efficiency of moDC maturation was more than 95% (Supplemental Figure 9).

To test the inhibitory effect of HBV, moDCs (6 × 104 per well) were incubated with HBV virion in different concentrations for 24 hours before the addition of Pam3csk4 (0.05 μg/mL) or poly (I:C) (100 μg/mL) and IFN-γ (100 ng/mL) for another 24 hours. Supernatants were collected to determine cytokine levels by ELISA kits (R&D Systems and Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturers’ instructions. To identify the antagonistic anti–SIGLEC-3 mAbs, healthy donor moDCs (6 × 104 per well) and CHB patient PBMCs (6 × 104 per well) were incubated with anti–SIGLEC-3 mAb for 1 hour followed by adding HBV virion for 24 hours before the addition of Pam3csk4 (0.05 μg/mL) or poly (I:C) (100 μg/mL) and IFN-γ (100 ng/mL) for another 24 hours. Supernatants were collected to determine cytokine levels by ELISA kits (R&D Systems and Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturers’ instructions. In brief, the capture antibody was coated on microtiter plates for 12 hours at RT followed by the addition of supernatant in reagent diluent (RT, 2 hours). Then an addition of detection antibody (RT, 2 hours) followed by streptavidin-HRP (RT, 20 minutes) and coloration reaction using TMB (BD Pharmingen) as substrate and 2N H 2 SO 4 as stop solution. The result was determined by using a microplate reader set to 450 nm.

Endotoxin removal from antibodies using Triton X-114. The endotoxin removal protocol was based on a previous protocol with some modifications (71). Triton X-114 (Sigma-Aldrich, 93422) was added to the protein solution to a final Triton X-114 concentration of 1% v/v. After incubating at 4°C for 30 minutes, the sample was transferred to a water bath set at 37°C and incubated for 5 minutes followed by centrifugation at 13,000 g for 10 minutes at 37°C. The upper part containing the protein was collected, and the extraction procedure was repeated 1 time. To remove Triton X-114 in the protein sample, Bio-Beads SM-2 (Bio-Rad, 1528920) were added to the collected supernatant and incubated for 1 hour at 4°C with constant stirring. Using sedimentation, the Bio-Beads were removed from the protein. The endotoxin level in protein was determined by the LAL test (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 88282).

Detection of cell surface marker by flow cytometry. PBMCs (1 × 106) from CHB patients and healthy donors were treated with LPS-free anti–SIGLEC-3 mAb (10C8), anti-PD-L1 (atezolizumab, Roche), and hIgG 1 control (3 μg/mL) for 1 hour followed by stimulation with GS-9620 (10 nM or 30 nM). The supernatant and cells were collected at 24 hours. Cell surface markers were measured by flow cytometry, and cytokine production levels were measured by ELISA kits (R&D Systems and Thermo Fisher Scientific). To detect SIGLEC-3, human PBMCs from healthy donors or CHB patients were isolated by Ficoll gradient following the manufacturer’s instructions (Amersham). Cells were stained with antibodies listed in Supplemental Table 7. All flow cytometry data were acquired using a FACSVerse flow cytometer and analyzed using FlowJo software (Tree Star).

Confocal microscopy. PBMCs (2 × 105 cells) isolated from CHB patients were incubated with or without anti–SIGLEC-3 mAb (3 μg/mL, 10C8) on ice. Cells were washed and fixed at 4°C for 1 hour followed by incubating in permeability buffer (0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS) for 15 hours and blocking buffer (3% BSA) at RT for 1 hour before addition of primary antibodies. After incubation at 4°C for 24 hours, cells were incubated with secondary antibodies at RT for another hour followed by the addition of phalloidin (1 unit/μL) and Hoechst 33342 for 10 minutes before observation under a Leica (Wetzlar) SP5 confocal microscope.

FRET and fluorescence lifetime imaging. The processes of seeding, fixation, permeabilization, and blocking of PBMCs isolated from patients with CHB are described above in Confocal Microscopy. SIGLEC-3 (specified as “donor”) was incubated with primary antibody (NBP2-32819) at 4°C for 24 hours followed by incubation with donkey anti-mouse (H+L) Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated secondary antibody (ab150107) at RT for 1 hour. HBsAg (specified as “acceptor”) was incubated with primary antibody 100 μL of 10 μg/mL (BS-1557G) at 4°C for 24 hours followed by the addition of donkey anti-goat (H+L) Alexa Fluor 546–conjugated secondary antibody (A11056) at RT for 1 hour. After staining, cells were washed with PBS and resuspended in mounting solution and covered by coverslips. For fluorescence lifetime imaging (FLIM) and FRET analysis, FLIM was recorded on a Leica SP5 confocal microscope. Fluorescence lifetimes were measured in cells expressing only the FRET donor and cells expressing the combination of FRET donor and acceptor. Samples were pulsed with a laser (488 nm) and emitted wavelength (500 to 550 nm) was collected; 10,000 photons were recorded for each sample. FRET efficiency (E) was calculated according to the equation: E = 1–(τDA/τD), where τDA is the mean fluorescence lifetime of cells coexpressing FRET donor and acceptor and τD is the mean fluorescence lifetime of cells expressing FRET donor only (72).

Detection of SIGLEC-3–associated SHP-1 and SHP-2 in HBV-treated moDCs. MoDCs were incubated with HBV with or without the addition of 10C8 followed by resuspension in lysis buffer before incubation with anti–SIGLEC-3 antibody. Samples were immunoprecipitated by using protein A–conjugated Sepharose, and the immunoprecipitates were fractionated on SDS–PAGE before transfer to PVDF membrane and probed with anti-SHP-1 and SHP-2 antibody. Immunoblots were developed by incubating with HRP-conjugated anti-rabbit IgG antiserum and enhanced chemiluminescence detection reagents (Amersham). To detect the total amount of SIGLEC-3, the blot was stripped with Re-Blot Plus Strong solution (Chemicon, 2504) before being probed with mouse anti–SIGLEC-3 antibody.

Genotyping of SIGLEC-3. Serum samples of CHB patients (200 μL) were applied for DNA extraction using the QIAamp DNA blood mini kit (QIAGEN). DNA concentration was determined using a Nanodrop 2000 spectrophotometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). About 10–20 ng of DNA was subject to genotyping analysis. Genotyping for rs12459419 and rs3865444 of SIGLEC-3 was carried out by TaqMan technology (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using a predesign-specific probe (assay ID C_1487394_10 and C_1487395_40, respectively) and TaqMan Genotyping Master Mix following standard protocol. Amplification and fluorescent signal detection were performed using ABI 7500HT or QuantStudio 5 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in a 384-plate format with a condition of 95°C for 10 minutes, 50 cycles at 95°C for 15 seconds, 60°C for 1 minute. Genotyping results were analyzed using TaqMan Genotyper Software (Thermo Fisher Scientific, version 1.5.0).

Statistics. Experimental values are expressed as mean ± SD. All experiments were repeated at least 3 times, and the results were evaluated by the paired sample t test, 1-way ANOVA, and 2-way ANOVA using the Prism software package (GraphPad version 5.00). A P value of less than 0.05 was regarded as significant. Continuous variables were compared between 2 groups using the ANOVA test, labeled as “A” in Supplemental Table 4, and presented as the median ± IQR. Categorical variables were analyzed using the χ2 test, labeled as “C” in Supplemental Table 4. Cox proportional hazard regression analysis was used to identify factors associated with HCC incidence. SAS version 9.4 was used for statistical analyses.

Study approval. This study was conducted under the Helsinki Declaration of 1975. All patients provided written informed consent before enrollment, and the study was approved by the Research Ethics Committee of China Medical University Hospital, Taichung (CMUH104-REC2-159), and the Research Ethics Committee of Academia Sinica, Taipei (AS-IRB01-15055, AS-IRB-BM-15017).