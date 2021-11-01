Macrophage monocarboxylate transporter 1 promotes peripheral nerve regeneration after injury in mice

Macrophage-selective MCT1 ablation impairs peripheral nerve regeneration. In a prior publication from our laboratory, we demonstrated that transgenic mice with partial MCT1 deficiency in all cells (MCT1 heterozygous–null mice) have impaired nerve regeneration after injury (38). MCT1 is expressed in virtually all cells (39), and thus this initial study provided no further understanding of the cell-specific function of MCT1 in the cascade of cellular and molecular events following peripheral nerve injury. In order to dissect the specific role for MCT1 in peripheral nerve regeneration and identify its translational significance, we selectively ablated MCT1 from macrophages, perineurial cells, SCs, and dorsal root ganglion (DRG) neurons — all of which participate in nerve regeneration and express MCT1 — by mating our conditional MCT1-null mouse (MCT1fl/fl) with 4 different cell-specific Cre mouse lines (Figure 1A and Figure 2). With the exception of the SC-specific deletion of MCT1, which was validated and published recently (40), the other mice were validated prior to being evaluated for nerve regeneration (Figure 3 and Supplemental Figures 1 and 2; also see the complete unedited blot for Supplemental Figure 1A in the supplemental material; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141964DS1). Peritoneal exudative macrophages isolated from mice with macrophage-specific MCT1 deficiency (lysozyme M–Cre recombinase MCT1fl/fl mice, referred to herein as LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice) have both reduced expression of MCT1 (Figure 3A) and lactate transport (Figure 3B). These mice have a compensatory increase in MCT2 and glucose transporter type 3 (GLUT3), but not MCT4 or GLUT1 (Figure 3, C–F). Following sciatic nerve crush in the proximal thigh (Figure 1B), we observed a delay in nerve regeneration, measured electrophysiologically by a slowed recovery of motor nerve condition velocity (NCV) (Figure 1C) and compound muscle action potentials (CMAPs) (Figure 1D) in male LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice. We also confirmed slow electrophysiological recovery after nerve injury in female mice, suggesting that the observed delayed regeneration after nerve injury due to MCT1 deficiency in macrophages was independent of sex (Supplemental Figure 3). The degree of motor and sensory recovery was further measured by evaluation of neuromuscular junction (NMJ) distribution in gastrocnemius muscle and morphometric analysis of sural nerves, respectively. Six weeks after nerve crush injury, we found significantly less full NMJ reinnervation in LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice (Figure 1, E–H). The myelin was thinner (reflected by an increased g ratio) 3 and 6 weeks after injury (Figure 1, I–K and N–P, respectively), and the number of regenerated myelinated axons was reduced 3 weeks (Figure 1M) after sciatic nerve crush in the LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice. In contrast, the myelinated axon diameter at 3 and 6 weeks (Figure 1, L and Q) and the axon counts in sural nerves for regenerated myelinated axons (Figure 1R) and regenerated unmyelinated axons (quantified from electron micrographs; Supplemental Figure 4) 6 weeks after sciatic nerve crush in LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice were unchanged when compared with their littermate controls. We were unable to count the number of regenerated unmyelinated axons in sural nerves 3 weeks after sciatic nerve crush, as it was not possible to definitively differentiate regenerating unmyelinated axons from the degenerating axons and nonaxonal structures in the electron micrographs. The axonal counts confirmed a role for macrophage MCT1 in the regeneration of myelinated axons, but whether MCT1 has a similar role in the regeneration of unmyelinated axons remains unclear. Besides highlighting the importance of macrophage intracellular metabolism in nerve regeneration, the thinner myelin and the lower number of regenerated axons in mice with MCT1-deficient macrophages could also indicate that lactate released by macrophages is potentially used by SCs to produce myelin and to support regenerating axons after injury. Despite delaying axonal regeneration, remyelination, nerve conduction, and NMJ reinnervation, macrophage-specific MCT1 deficiency did not affect the motor (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) or sensory (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D) functional recovery following sciatic nerve injury. For all other cell types, the conditional deletion of MCT1 had no impact on nerve regeneration, as measured electrophysiologically following sciatic nerve crush (Figure 2). From these studies, we conclude that MCT1 expressed in macrophages, but not in perineurial cells, SCs, or DRG neurons, played a role in peripheral nerve regeneration and that its deficiency impaired peripheral nerve recovery following injury.

Figure 1 Selective ablation of MCT1 in macrophages impairs axon regeneration. (A) MCT1fl/fl mice were bred with LysM-Cre mice to generate macrophage-specific MCT1-knockout (LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl) and littermate control (MCT1fl/fl) mice. (B) Schematic representation of the sciatic nerve crush site and electrode setups for the electrophysiological studies. (C) Motor NCV and (D) CMAP amplitude recovery of crushed nerves (percentage relative to the pre-crush value). n = 13 for MCT1fl/fl mice; n = 11 for LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (C and D). The vertical lines in C and D represent the overall statistical comparison between the data sets from mice of the 2 genotypes. (E and G) Representative photomicrographs of fluorescently labeled NMJs in gastrocnemius muscles after nerve crush. Muscles were stained with α-bungarotoxin (BTX, red) and antibodies against neurofilaments (SMI312; green) and synaptophysin (blue) to visualize acetylcholine receptors (AChRs) and nerve terminals, respectively. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F and H) Percentage of fully reinnervated (Full inn), partially reinnervated (Partial inn), and denervated (Den) AChR clusters in LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice compared with their littermate MCT1fl/fl controls, (F) 3 and (H) 6 weeks after nerve crush. n = 3–4 per group. *P < 0.05, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. (I and N) Photomicrographs (scale bars: 20 μm), (J and O) scatter plot graph displaying the g ratios in relation to the axon diameters of individual myelinated axons, (K and P) g ratios, (L and Q) myelinated axon diameters, and (M and R) myelinated axon counts of sural nerves from LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl and MCT1fl/fl mice after sciatic nerve crush. Light microscope photomicrographs and subsequent analysis were completed on toluidine blue–stained sections. n = 3–4 per group. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test (J–M and O–R). All data indicate the mean ± SEM.

Figure 2 Selective ablation of MCT1 in SCs, DRG neurons, or perineurial cells has no effect on peripheral nerve regeneration. MCT1fl/fl mice were bred with transgenic mice with Cre recombinase driven by P0-Cre, Adv-Cre, or Gli1-CreERT2 to generate SC-, DRG neuron–, or perineurial cell–specific MCT1-knockout mice, respectively, and littermate control mice (upper schematic panels). (A, C, and E) Motor NCV and (B, D, and F) CMAP amplitude recovery of nerves were measured after injury. Recoveries are presented as a percentage relative to the pre-crush conditions. No significant difference in NCV or CMAP recovery was found at any time point to be the result of any cell-specific MCT1 deficiency. n = 6–10 per group. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. All data indicate the mean ± SEM.

Figure 3 Validation of macrophage-specific MCT1-deficient mice. Expression of the MCT1 mRNAs (A) MCT1, (C) MCT2, and (D) MCT4, and the glucose transporter mRNAs (E) GLUT1 and (F) GLUT3 was evaluated in cultures of peritoneal exudate macrophages from LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl and littermate control (MCT1fl/fl) mice. mRNA levels are shown as the fold change compared with mRNA levels in MCT1fl/fl mice, normalized to the corresponding GAPDH mRNA levels. n = 5–9 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (B) Lactate uptake and blockade by a selective MCT1 inhibitor in cultures of peritoneal exudate macrophages from LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl and MCT1fl/fl mice. Lactate uptake is shown as the fold change relative to uptake in littermate control mice. n = 4–5 per group. *P < 0 .05, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. All data indicate the mean ± SEM.

Macrophage MCT1 modulates inflammatory cytokine expression in injured peripheral nerves without impairing macrophage recruitment. Neuroimmune interactions play a crucial role in peripheral nerve regeneration after injury. Proregenerative macrophages are active participants in tissue repair and remodeling, and several recent studies acknowledge their crucial role in peripheral nerve regeneration after injury as well (14). Nerve injury disrupts the axon/SC nerve unit, which results in the production of chemokines and cytokines to activate resident nerve macrophages and recruit circulating monocytes and macrophages (41–43). Recruited macrophages are crucial for the removal of debris (Wallerian degeneration) and promote regeneration. Removing MCT1 from macrophages in LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice neither delayed nor reduced their recruitment to the nerve distal to the site of injury (Figure 4, A and B), as measured by ionized calcium–binding adaptor molecule 1–positive (Iba1-positive) macrophage counts in the injured nerves 3 days and 7 days after injury, suggesting that macrophage recruitment itself was unaffected as a result of MCT1 deficiency. In addition to its high expression and recombination in macrophages (44–46), LysM-Cre is also expressed in granulocytes (46, 47), especially neutrophils (44). Since neutrophils also express MCT1 (48) and have recently been shown to play a role in Wallerian degeneration following nerve injury (49), we also evaluated whether neutrophil migration following nerve injury was altered in LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice. Neutrophils are recruited to the endoneurium immediately after injury and persist for 2–3 days, where they are important for cytokine generation and modulation of macrophage phenotype and function (49–51). Ly6G is expressed most highly in murine neutrophils (52). We detected Ly6G mRNA and protein expression following nerve crush injury. Further, we detected Ly6G by immunofluorescence in wild-type mice 1 and 2 days, but not 3 days, following sciatic nerve crush (Supplemental Figure 6). It is not clear why we were unable to detect Ly6G immunofluorescence in day-3 crushed nerves, as reported previously (49), but this discrepancy probably represents technical differences. Importantly, we observed no change in Ly6G mRNA expression in injured nerves 1 day after injury between LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl and MCT1fl/fl mice (Figure 4C), suggesting no difference in neutrophil infiltration into the site of injury following MCT1 deletion.

Figure 4 MCT1 ablation in macrophages does not affect the infiltration of Iba1-positive cells but critically modulates inflammatory cytokine expression in injured sciatic nerves. On day 3 (A and B, left panels) and day 7 (B, right panels) after nerve crush, the number of Iba1-positive macrophages infiltrating into the nerves (B shows representative images from at least 4 independent experiments) from mice of both genotypes was unchanged. Total Iba1-positive macrophage counts were obtained from Z-stack images of 20 μm thick complete nerve cross-sections. n = 4–7 per group. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. Scale bars: 200 μm (A) and 50 μm (B). (C) No change in mRNA Ly6G expression in uncrushed and crushed sciatic nerves (distal to the site of injury) was detected in LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice compared with expression in littermate control MCT1fl/fl mice, as evaluated by real-time reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR). Day-1 post-crush (1 d crush) mRNA levels are shown as the fold change compared with mRNA levels in crushed sciatic nerves isolated from MCT1fl/fl mice, normalized to the corresponding GAPDH mRNA levels. n = 5–8 per group. ND, not detected. Unpaired, 2-tailed t test. (D–I) mRNA expression levels of (D) IL-1β and (E) TNF-α on day 1 after crush; (F) IL-1β and (G) Ym-1 on day 3 after crush; and (H) Ym-1 and (I) Arg-1 on day 10 after crush in uncrushed and crushed sciatic nerves (distal to the site of injury) were evaluated by real-time RT-PCR. mRNAs levels are shown as the fold change compared with uncrushed sciatic nerves isolated from MCT1fl/fl mice, normalized to their corresponding GAPDH mRNA levels. n = 3–9 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. All data indicate the mean ± SEM.

To assess for alterations in macrophage or neutrophil phenotypes, we quantified select proinflammatory and proregenerative cytokines from the sciatic nerve on days 1, 3, and 10 after crush (Figure 4, D–I). These specific time points were chosen, because day 1 is when neutrophils and nerve-resident macrophages are activated; day 3 represents the point of maximal proinflammatory cytokine release from circulating macrophages; and day 10 represents the stage of maximal proregenerative cytokine release from circulating macrophages (7). As expected, uncrushed nerves had minimal expression of cytokines at any time point, and we detected no difference in expression levels between LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl and MCT1fl/fl mice. On post-crush day 1, mRNA expression of 2 prototypic proinflammatory cytokines, IL-1β and TNF-α, which have been implicated as main effectors in diverse inflammatory cascades, was significantly increased in LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice (Figure 4, D and E). Three days after crush, IL-1β mRNA expression increased, although this change was not statistically significant (Figure 4F), whereas TNF-α mRNA expression was not changed in LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). By day 10 after crush, mRNA expression of IL-1β did not differ between LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl and MCT1fl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 7C). For the assessment of proregenerative macrophages, we measured the expression of chitinase-like 3 (Ym-1) and arginase, type I (Arg-1), which are markers for murine, but not human, alternatively activate myeloid cells (53). In contrast to the overall increased expression of proinflammatory cytokines, these proregenerative cytokines were generally reduced in LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice. Ym-1 expression was reduced in the sciatic nerve of LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice 3 and 10 days after crush, and Arg-1 expression was reduced 10 days after crush (Figure 4, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 7B). Many of these cytokines that are altered in mice with macrophage-specific ablation of MCT1 are not only produced by macrophages. In addition to their expression by infiltrated hematogenous and resident endoneurial macrophages (14, 54, 55), most of these cytokines are also expressed by infiltrated neutrophils (56) and SCs (57–59) in peripheral nerves. The alterations in neutrophil gene expression may have been a direct result of MCT1 ablation, since LysM also recombined in neutrophils. As for SCs, any impact on these cells was likely downstream from the MCT1 deficiency in macrophages and neutrophils. Taken together, these findings suggest that MCT1 contributed to macrophage phenotype and the cytokine microenvironment of injured nerves.

MCT1 contributes to metabolic function of macrophages in vitro. In recent years, intracellular metabolism has been acknowledged as a key determinant of macrophage phenotype and function (28). To understand the metabolic effect of MCT1 deletion, we measured the capacity for glycolysis and oxidative metabolism of macrophages with and without MCT1 by quantifying the extracellular cellular acidification rate (ECAR) (Figure 5A) and the real-time oxygen consumption rate (OCR) (Figure 5B), respectively, in a live-cell assay using the Seahorse extracellular flux analyzer. Macrophages derived from LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice have a significantly reduced ECAR during basal respiration as well as a significantly reduced oligomycin-induced ECAR, an indicator of glycolytic activity (Figure 5C). Similarly, basal oxygen consumption and uncoupled respiration [the maximal mitochondrial oxygen consumption capacity following the addition of carbonyl cyanide p-(trifluoromethoxy) phenylhydrazone (FCCP)], which mimics a physiologic “energy demand,” was significantly decreased in macrophages isolated from LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice (Figure 5, A and D). Importantly, macrophages from LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice had a significantly reduced spared respiratory capacity (SRC) (Figure 5E), which is defined as the difference between maximal and basal respiration, indicating a reduced capacity to respond properly to an increase in energy demand. As would be expected, the overall ATP production for macrophages isolated from LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice was reduced (Figure 5F). Interestingly, the percentage of ATP produced from glycolysis (55.8% fir MCT1fl/fl mice versus 62.4% for LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice) and oxidative metabolism (44.2% for MCT1fl/fl mice versus 37.6% for LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice) was unaltered (2-way ANOVA, genotype factor, NS). These findings demonstrate that MCT1 ablation in macrophages impaired both glycolytic and mitochondrial functions, reduced ATP production, and worsened metabolic adaptability to tackle stress stimuli and/or high metabolic demands.

Figure 5 MCT1 ablation impairs metabolic functions, alters the expression of inflammatory cytokines, and worsens the phagocytic activity of macrophages in vitro. The ECAR (A) and OCR (B) were measured in peritoneal exudate macrophages isolated from LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl and MCT1fl/fl mice with the Seahorse extracellular flux analyzer. (C) Comparison of ECARs during basal conditions and following oligomycin treatment. (D) Comparison of OCRs during basal respiration and FCCP-induced maximal respiration. (E) The SRC (maximal minus basal respiration) was calculated. (F) Total ATP generated by oxidative metabolism and glycolysis. n = 10 per group. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test (C and D) and unpaired, 2-tailed t test (E and F). (G –I) Peritoneal exudate macrophages were treated with (G and H) LPS (100 ng/mL) plus IFN-γ (50 U/mL) or (I) IL-4 for 3 hours, and (G) IL-1β, (H) IL-6, and (I) Arg-1 mRNA levels were assessed by real-time RT-PCR (fold change relative to littermate controls). n = 3 per group. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. (J–L) Peritoneal exudate macrophages (30,000 cells/well for the 8-well chamber slide) were incubated with fluorescent microspheres (red) for 2 hours, visualized by immunostaining with anti-CD68 antibody (green), and (J) imaged by confocal microscopy (representative images) to (K) determine the percentage of cells with internalized fluorescent microspheres. n = 5–7 per group. Scale bars: 50 μm (zoom, ×2). (L) Expression of MGF-E8 mRNA was assessed in peritoneal exudate macrophages (fold change relative to littermate controls). n = 10–12 per group. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed t test (K and L). All data indicate the mean ± SEM. R+A, rotenone and antimycin.

MCT1 regulates macrophage phenotype and is critical for phagocytosis. The impaired intracellular metabolism and worsened metabolic adaptability of macrophages due to MCT1 ablation led us to investigate the role of MCT1 in determining macrophage phenotypes and the capacity for phagocytosis. Reducing MCT1 probably contributed to the induction of the proinflammatory phenotype, since macrophages isolated from control mice exposed to a proinflammatory phenotype inducer for 3 hours had significantly reduced expression of MCT1 (Supplemental Figure 8A), whereas exposure to a proregenerative phenotype inducer resulted in an insignificant trend toward increased MCT1 expression (Supplemental Figure 8B). The importance of MCT1 for determining the macrophage phenotype was confirmed in peritoneal exudative macrophages prepared from LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl and MCT1fl/fl mice. These macrophages were challenged with either LPS plus IFN-γ or IL-4, well-known inducers of proinflammatory and proregenerative phenotypes, respectively, for 3 hours and assessed for the expression of proinflammatory or proregenerative genes. Interestingly, the mRNA levels of the proinflammatory genes IL-1β and IL-6, which were similar under basal conditions, were significantly increased in macrophages isolated from LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice compared with levels in MCT1fl/fl mice after stimulation with LPS plus IFN-γ (Figure 5, G and H). In contrast, the expression of the proregenerative gene Arg-1, which was also similar under basal conditions, was lower in macrophages isolated from LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice compared with expression in MCT1fl/fl mice after stimulation with IL-4 (Figure 5I). Other genes that have been associated with specific macrophage phenotypes (i.e., the proinflammatory gene TNF-α and the proregenerative gene Ym-1 were independent of MCT1 expression after this acute stimulation with proinflammatory and proregenerative phenotype inducers (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). A critical function of macrophages in nerve regeneration is to phagocytose axonal and myelin debris (19). Thus, we also examined the impact of MCT1 deficiency on the phagocytic activity of macrophages under basal conditions. We found that the MCT1-deficient macrophages had a significantly lower phagocytic capacity than did the macrophages isolated from littermate control mice (Figure 5, J and K). To investigate the mechanism, we evaluated the expression of phagocytosis-associated genes in macrophages isolated from wild-type and LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice. Although the expression levels of phagocytosis-associated surface receptors, namely the mannose receptor (CD206), the complement receptor 3 (CR3), the scavenger receptor macrophage receptor with collagenous structure (MARCO), and the macrophage scavenger receptor 1 (MSR-1), were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 10, A to D), macrophages isolated from LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice revealed a significant reduction in the expression of milk fat globule factor E8 (MFG-E8) compared with expression in macrophages isolated from littermate control mice (Figure 5L). MFG-E8 is expressed and secreted by phagocytes, including macrophages, and it promotes phagocytosis by specifically binding to apoptotic cells through recognition of aminophospholipids such as phosphatidylserine, which is the key “eat-me” signal exposed on the surface of apoptotic cells (60). In addition, MFG-E8 favors wound healing by reprograming macrophages from a proinflammatory to a proregenerative phenotype and enhancing the production of basic FGF (61). In support of these in vitro results, we found that MCT1 deficiency significantly reduced the engulfment of myelin debris by macrophages in sciatic nerves from injured mice (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Our results suggest that MCT1 deficiency in macrophages impairs the signaling cascade responsible for specific recognition of apoptotic cells by phagocyte receptors and provide insight into the MCT1-mediated mechanism of phagocytosis. Taken together, these findings indicate that MCT1 is an important determinant of macrophage phenotype during inflammation, both by shaping the cytokine microenvironment and by contributing to the critical function of macrophage phagocytosis.

MCT1-regulated macrophage phenotypes and functions in injured nerves are potentially determined through ATF3. Given the remarkable impact of MCT1 deficiency on inflammatory cytokine expression in vivo (injured sciatic nerve) and in vitro (cultured macrophages), we analyzed the effect of macrophage-specific MCT1 deficiency on the expression of ATF3, a general injury-inducible transcription factor and a repressor for sustained expression of several inflammatory genes in macrophages (62–64). We found that stimulation of macrophages with the M1 inducer LPS plus IFN-γ for 6 hours reduced the expression of ATF3, which subsequently resolved following 24 hours in control macrophage cultures. In contrast to wild-type MCT1fl/fl mice, ATF3 expression did not return to normal in peritoneal exudative macrophages isolated from LysM Cre MCT1fl/fl mice (Figure 6, A and B; see the complete unedited blot in the supplemental material). Consistent with these in vitro findings, we found that ATF3 expression was also significantly decreased in injured sciatic nerves from mice with macrophage-specific MCT1 deletion (Figure 6, C and D). These findings suggest that MCT1 deletion in macrophages decreased the expression of ATF3, leading to increased expression of proinflammatory cytokines and impaired nerve regeneration (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 MCT1 determines the immune responses of macrophages potentially through ATF3. Cultures of peritoneal exudate macrophages from LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl and littermate control MCT1fl/fl mice were treated with a M1 phenotype–inducer mixture (100 ng/mL LPS plus 50 U/mL IFN-γ) for 6 and 24 hours. (A) Protein levels of ATF3 were assessed by Western blotting. The full-length Western blots were used for densitometric quantification, and (B) ATF3 expression, normalized to β-actin, is presented as the fold change relative to untreated macrophages from MCT1fl/fl mice. n = 3 per group. **P < 0.01, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. (C and D) mRNA expression of Atf3 on post-injury days (C) 1 and (D) 10 in uncrushed and crushed sciatic nerves (distal to the site of injury) was evaluated by real-time RT-PCR. mRNA levels are shown as the fold change compared with uncrushed sciatic nerves isolated from MCT1fl/fl mice, normalized to their corresponding GAPDH mRNA levels. n = 3–7 per group. *P < 0 .05 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. (E) Schematic representation of the potential role of MCT1 in nerve regeneration after injury, suggesting that MCT1 deletion in macrophages decreases the expression of ATF3, which leads to increases in the expression of proinflammatory cytokines and impaired nerve regeneration. All data indicate the mean ± SEM.

Adoptive cell transfer of macrophages with intact MCT1 completely repairs impaired nerve regeneration in macrophage-specific MCT1-knockout mice. Adoptive cell transfer of chimeric antigen receptor–modified T cells (i.e., CAR-T cells) is now well established for the treatment of hematologic malignancies (65) and is being considered for solid tumors, infections, and autoimmune conditions (66, 67). To date, adoptive cell transfer of macrophages has proven safe, but not yet effective, in treating patients with cancer (68). The understanding of nerve degeneration and regeneration has been broadened by studies involving bone marrow transplantation (69) and parabiosis (70) in mouse models. Although adoptive cell transfer of macrophages has previously been described in a rat model of neuropathic pain (71) and in other non-neurologic mouse models (72, 73), to our knowledge, there has been no report of the effect of adoptive cell transfer of macrophages on regeneration following peripheral nerve injury. First, we confirmed that macrophages injected i.v. would target the crushed sciatic nerve. Bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) obtained from Bl6 LysM-Cre RosaYFP mice were injected into the tail vein of control Bl6 mice 3 days after unilateral sciatic nerve crush. BMDMs, which express the macrophage marker F4/80, targeted and survived in injured, but not uninjured, sciatic nerves (Figure 7, A–C). We chose to inject BMDMs 3 days after sciatic nerve crush, because this is the time point at which circulating macrophages infiltrate the injured nerve (7). To measure the impact of adoptive cell transfer of macrophages on nerve regeneration, we backcrossed MCT1fl/fl mice with C57Bl/6J mice for 8 generations and mated them with B6 LysM-Cre mice to produce macrophage-specific MCT1-knockout mice on a C57BL/6J background (B6 LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice). Following sciatic nerve crush, Bl6 LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl and wild-type mice showed impaired nerve regeneration, as measured by electrophysiology (Figure 7, D–F), similar to that observed in the mixed-background LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl and MCT1fl/fl mice evaluated earlier in this study (Figure 1). The lack of exact overlap between data sets (wild-type/floxed littermate control mice versus macrophage-specific MCT1-knockout mice in Figure 1, C and D, and Figure 7, E and F) may be due to differences in sample size and strain backgrounds. Additionally, and more important, tail-vein injection of BMDMs derived from C57BL/6J wild-type mice led to complete recovery of the impaired regeneration in the B6 LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice, while it had no effect on the C57Bl6 wild-type mice. These results confirm that the ablation of MCT1 within macrophages was responsible for the impaired regeneration observed in B6 LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice. These findings also suggest that adoptive cell transfer of macrophages may be a useful strategy for treating nerve injuries in patients.

Figure 7 Adoptive cell transfer of macrophages with intact MCT1 ameliorates delayed nerve regeneration in macrophage-specific MCT1-deficient mice. (A) Schematic showing i.v. tail-vein injection of BMDMs genetically manipulated to express GFP 3 days after sciatic nerve crush and processing of the nerves for immunohistochemical analysis 7 days after injection. Both donor and recipient mice used in these studies were on a C57BL/BJ background. BMDMs targeted the injured sciatic nerve (B, lower panel), but not the uninjured sciatic nerve (B, upper panel) following the i.v. injection. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) High-magnification images of nerve samples harvested 7 days after tail-vein injection showed that many of the GFP-positive cells (left panel) expressed F4/80 (red; middle panel), a specific macrophage marker, as shown in merged image (right panel). Images are representative confocal micrographs of 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Schematic showing i.v. tail-vein injection of BMDMs from wild-type mice with intact MCT1 (Mϕ with MCT1) 3 days after sciatic nerve crush and quantification of nerve regeneration by electrophysiology over a 6-week period in C57Bl6 macrophage–selective MCT1-null (B6 LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl) and wild-type (B6 MCT1WT) mice. Both donor and recipient mice used in these studies were on a C57BL/6J background. (E) Motor NCV and (F) CMAP amplitude recovery of nerves after injury in B6 MCT1WT, B6 LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl, and B6 MCT1WT mice following tail-vein injection of BMDMs isolated from B6 MCT1WT mice (B6 MCT1WT + Mϕ with MCT1), and after injury in B6 LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl mice following tail-vein injection of BMDMs isolated from MCT1WT mice (B6 LysM-Cre MCT1fl/fl + Mϕ with MCT1). Recoveries are presented as the percentage relative to pre-crush conditions. n = 4 per group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparison test. All data indicate the mean ± SEM.

MCT1 overexpression in macrophages accelerates peripheral nerve regeneration. The experiments in transgenic mice and macrophage cultures with ablation of macrophage MCT1 are critical for advancing our knowledge of the specific role this transporter plays in macrophage cell biology and nerve regeneration. To explore the translational significance of these findings, we tested peripheral nerve regeneration in transgenic mice with upregulated expression of MCT1 only in macrophages. Tet-inducible MCT1-overexpressing mice (MCT1Over/WT), which were previously described (74), were mated with ROSA LNL tTA (tTA; The Jackson Laboratory) and LysM-Cre mice to produce LysM-Cre tTA+/– MCT1Over/+ and littermate control (MCT1Over/WT) mice (Figure 8A). Macrophages isolated from these mice had increased MCT1 expression (Figure 8B) and lactate transport (Figure 8C) compared with littermate controls. We confirmed that MCT1 mRNA expression levels in control mice macrophages isolated from the overexpressing mice (MCT1Over/WT) were not significantly different from expression levels in the knockout (MCT1fl/fl) mice (data not shown). LysM-Cre tTA+/– MCT1Over/+ mice had improved nerve regeneration following crush compared with MCT1Over/+ mice, as measured by electrophysiology (Figure 8, D and E), as well as improved NMJ reinnervation (Figure 8, F and G) and myelinated axon counts (Figure 8, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 12). Like macrophage-specific MCT1-deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 5), transgenic mice with macrophage-selective MCT1 overexpression had unchanged motor (Supplemental Figure 13, A and B) or sensory (Supplemental Figure 13, C and D) behavioral recovery following sciatic nerve injury, as compared with their littermate controls. These experiments made it clear that macrophage MCT1 was not only necessary for nerve regeneration, but that upregulation of this transporter can accelerate nerve regeneration and may potentially be a target for the treatment of nerve injuries in patients.