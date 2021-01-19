Fecal microbiome and metabolome differ in healthy and food-allergic twins

Study design. The design of the analytical workflow is shown in Supplemental Figure 1, which illustrates the enrollment of the twin pairs that were food allergic and those that were healthy. Collected fecal samples were analyzed for microbes and metabolites as described below. Wilcoxon’s rank-sum tests were used as statistical tests for analysis of data.

Human fecal sample collection. Participants in this study were recruited as part of an observational study (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT01613885) at multiple sites (Stanford Main Hospital and Clinics, Palo Alto, California, USA and El Camino Hospital Stanford/Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, Mountain View, California, USA) from 2014 to 2018. Food-allergic participants in this study were diagnosed with food allergy by a staged and validated food challenge (14) performed by trained center staff. Fecal samples were collected per a standard operating procedure developed by the NIH Microbiome Project (44). Fecal samples were collected from 18 pairs of twins. Among 18 twin pairs, 13 were discordant for food allergy (one sibling had food allergy and the other was healthy) and 5 were concordant for food allergy (both siblings had food allergy) (Table 1). No one was on any medications or experienced any respiratory infections (e.g., cold, flu, pneumonia) at the time of fecal sample collection. For food diary records see Supplemental Table 1. All samples that passed quality control (QC) (n = 34 for microbiota analysis; n = 36 for metabolite analysis) were used for statistical comparisons.

16S rRNA–targeted library preparation and sequencing. Bacterial DNA was extracted from fecal samples of the twin cohort using the Power Soil DNA Isolation Kit (MoBio). 16S rRNA–targeted gene amplicon library preparation and sequencing were performed at the Environmental Sample Preparation and Sequencing Facility at Argonne National Laboratory (DuPage, Illinois, USA). The V4 region of the 16S rRNA gene was amplified by PCR with region-specific primers 515F (Parada) to 806R (Apprill) (45, 46) that include sequencer adapter sequences used in the Illumina flowcell. 151 bp paired-end reads with 12 bp barcodes were generated following previously described protocols (47) on an Illumina MiSeq instrument. On average, each sample yielded 183,952 ± 7011 (mean ± SEM; ranging from 94,917 to 268,423) read pairs. One sample (S5077, allergic sibling of a twin pair) failed sequencing and yielded 0 reads and the corresponding twin pair (no. 13) was therefore excluded from 16S data analysis. A total of 34 samples (from 22 allergic and 12 healthy twins) were kept for further analysis, including 12 discordant twin pairs (n = 24), 5 concordant twin pairs (n = 10).

16S rRNA microbial quantification and normalization. The microbial 16S rRNA–targeted gene amplicon sequencing data were processed by Quantitative Insights into Microbial Ecology (version 1.9) (48) using a procedure similar to one we have previously described (18). In brief, low-quality bases were trimmed at 5′ end of raw paired-end reads and 3′ overlapping mates were merged by SeqPrep (v1.2) (https://github.com/jstjohn/SeqPrep; master branch, commit ID bda7a3d). The open reference OTU picking protocol was used at 97% sequence identity against the Greengenes database (08/2013 release) (49). Reads were aligned to reference sequences using PyNAST (50), and taxonomy was assigned using uclust consensus taxonomy assigner (51). Chimeric sequences were identified and removed using ChimeraSlayer (v20110519) (52). Sequences with “Unassigned” taxa at the kingdom level were also removed. Data were then rarefied to an even depth of 92,670 sequences across all samples (n = 34, the twin cohort). α Diversity (Shannon index) was compared between the allergic and healthy groups using Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test (unpaired, nonparametric) for all samples or Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test (paired, nonparametric) within the discordant twin pairs only. β Diversity metrics were calculated and compared between the 2 groups using permutational multivariate analysis of variance (PERMANOVA) with weighted UniFrac distance in R package vegan (v2.4.5) (53).

Differentially abundant microbial taxa identification. Bacterial taxa differentially abundant between allergic and healthy groups of the twin cohort were identified using the following approach. First, OTUs present in fewer than 4 samples were removed. Second, for all samples (n = 34), relative abundance of OTUs was compared between the 2 groups using discrete FDR (DS-FDR) (54) method (hereafter referred to as test no. 1) with parameters “transform_type = normdata, method = meandiff, alpha = 0.10, numperm = 1000, fdr_method = dsfdr” (accessed 10102018) (https://github.com/biocore/dsFDR; master branch, commit ID 51521d7). The DS-FDR algorithm computes test statistics, raw P values, and estimates FDR from a permutation test (default 1000 permutations). Of 5590 OTUs total, 180 reached P < 0.05; none reached FDR cutoff of 0.10 potentially due to sample size. Within the discordant twin pairs (n = 24, from 12 pairs), for which one sibling is allergic and the other is healthy, the relative abundance of OTUs was compared between groups using Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test (paired, nonparametric) (hereafter referred to as test no. 2). Of 5590 OTUs total, 259 reached a significance level of P < 0.10. A more lenient P value cutoff (0.10) was used here considering that nonparametric rank-based method has less power than the DS-FDR method (54). After Benjamini-Hochberg FDR (BH-FDR) correction (55) for multiple testing, no OTUs passed the FDR cutoff of 0.10, potentially due to small sample sizes. Between 180 OTUs returned by test no. 1 and 259 OTUs returned by test no. 2, 64 OTUs overlapped and showed consistent direction of change in abundance (more abundant in healthy or allergic) in both tests and were kept for further analysis (Supplemental Table 4).

OTU abundance score calculation. Of 64 OTUs differentially abundant between allergic and healthy twin members, 62 were healthy-abundant OTUs and 2 were allergic-abundant OTUs (Supplemental Table 4, Figure 3, and Figure 4A). The limited number of allergic-abundant OTUs did not warrant the calculation of an OTU ratio as we had previously (18), defined as the total number of potentially healthy-abundant OTUs divided by the total number of potentially allergic-abundant OTUs per sample. We were able to compute an OTU abundance score as an aggregated signature taking into consideration the relative abundance of 64 OTUs shown in Figure 4B. First, the rarefied absolute count matrix of OTUs was added by offset 1.0 and log 10 -transformed to bring data close to Gaussian distribution, and then data were scaled by dividing the value by their root mean square across samples. The abundance of allergic-abundant OTUs was multiplied by –1. Second, the sum of the transformed abundance of the 64 OTUs was calculated to generate the aggregate score.

qPCR. The presence of P. faecium and R. bromii in fecal samples was confirmed using qPCR with species-specific primers for the 16S gene. Bacterial DNA was extracted using the Power Soil DNA Isolation Kit (MoBio), and qPCR was performed with PowerUp SYBR green master mix (Applied Biosystems) using 4 μL of each primer at 10 μM working dilution and 2 μL of bacterial DNA. Primers are listed in Supplemental Table 13. For normalization purposes, widely recognized primers 8F (56) and 338R (57) were used to quantify total bacterial abundance. For P. faecium, we used primers from a previously published study (21) and reannotated the taxonomy of the corresponding OTU556835 as family Acidaminococcaceae, genus Phascolarctobacterium. For R. bromii, we used primers from ref. 32. The cycling conditions for P. faecium–specific qPCR consisted of an activation cycle of 95°C for 2 minutes; followed by 40 cycles at 95°C for 15 seconds, 58°C for 30 seconds, and 72°C for 60 seconds; and a final extension period at 72°C for 5 minutes (21). The cycling conditions for R. bromii–specific qPCR consisted of an activation cycle of 95°C for 5 minutes; followed by 40 cycles at 95°C for 30 seconds, 52°C for 30 seconds, and 72°C for 2 minutes; and a final extension period at 72°C for 8 minutes (32). The fluorescent probe was detected in the last step of this cycle. A melt curve was performed at the end of the PCR to confirm the specificity of the PCR product. Relative abundance is expressed as 2–Ct normalized to total 16S rRNA copies per gram of fecal material and multiplied by a constant (1 × 1022) to bring all values above 1 and log 10 transformed before statistical analysis.

Metabolic profiling sample preparation. The metabolic profiling of human fecal samples was performed by Metabolon Inc. All samples were maintained at –80°C until processed. Samples were prepared using the automated MicroLab STAR system from Hamilton Company. Recovery standards were added prior to the first step in the extraction process for QC purposes. To remove protein, to dissociate small molecules bound to protein or trapped in the precipitated protein matrix, and to recover chemically diverse metabolites proteins were precipitated with methanol under vigorous shaking for 2 minutes (Glen Mills GenoGrinder 2000) followed by centrifugation. The resulting extract was divided into 5 fractions: 2 for analysis by 2 separate reverse phase/ultrahigh-performance liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectroscopy (RP/UPLC-MS/MS) methods with positive ion mode electrospray ionization (ESI), 1 for analysis by RP/UPLC-MS/MS with negative ion mode ESI, and 1 for analysis by HILIC/UPLC-MS/MS with negative ion mode ESI; 1 sample reserved for backup. Samples were placed briefly on a TurboVap (Zymark) to remove the organic solvent. The sample extracts were stored overnight under nitrogen before preparation for analysis.

Metabolic profiling sample QA/QC. Three types of controls were analyzed together with the experimental samples: (a) a pooled matrix sample generated by taking a small volume of each experimental sample as a technical replicate throughout the data set, (b) extracted water samples as process blanks, and (c) a cocktail of QC standards carefully chosen not to interfere with the measurement of endogenous compounds was spiked into every analyzed sample, allowing for monitoring of instrument performance and facilitating chromatographic alignment. Instrument variability was determined by calculating the median relative standard deviation (RSD) for the standards that were added to each sample prior to injection into the mass spectrometers (3% median RSD in this study). Overall process variability was determined by calculating the median RSD for all endogenous metabolites (i.e., noninstrument standards) present in 100% of the pooled matrix samples (7% median RSD in this study). All 36 fecal samples passed QC and were included in the metabolic data analysis.

UPLC-MS/MS. All methods utilized a Waters ACQUITY UPLC and a Thermo Scientific Q-Exactive high-resolution/accurate mass spectrometer interfaced with a heated electrospray ionization (HESI-II) source and Orbitrap mass analyzer operated at 35,000 mass resolution. The sample extract was dried and reconstituted in solvents compatible with each of the 4 methods. Each reconstitution solvent contained a series of standards at fixed concentrations to ensure injection and chromatographic consistency. One aliquot was analyzed using acidic positive ion conditions, chromatographically optimized for more hydrophilic compounds. In this method, the extract was gradient eluted from a C18 column (Waters UPLC BEH C18-2.1 × 100 mm, 1.7 μm) using water and methanol, containing 0.05% perfluoropentanoic acid (PFPA) and 0.1% formic acid (FA). Another aliquot was also analyzed using acidic positive ion conditions; however, it was chromatographically optimized for more hydrophobic compounds. In this method, the extract was gradient eluted from the same previously mentioned C18 column using methanol, acetonitrile, water, 0.05% PFPA, and 0.01% FA and was operated at an overall higher organic content. Another aliquot was analyzed using basic negative ion optimized conditions using a separate dedicated C18 column. The basic extracts were gradient eluted from the column using methanol and water, however, with 6.5 mM ammonium bicarbonate at pH 8. The fourth aliquot was analyzed via negative ionization following elution from a HILIC column (Waters UPLC BEH Amide 2.1 × 150 mm, 1.7 μm) using a gradient consisting of water and acetonitrile with 10 mM ammonium formate at pH 10.8. The MS analysis alternated between MS and data-dependent MSn scans using dynamic exclusion. The scan range varied slightly between methods but covered 70–1000 m/z.

Compound identification and curation. UPLC-MS/MS raw data were extracted, peak-identified, and QC-processed by Metabolon Inc. Compounds were identified by comparing them to internal library entries of purified standards or recurrent unknown entities. The library was based on authenticated standards that contain the retention time/index (RI), mass-to-charge ratio (m/z), and chromatographic data (including MS/MS spectral data) on all molecules present in the library. Furthermore, biochemical identifications were based on 3 criteria: (a) retention index within a narrow RI window of the proposed identification, (b) accurate mass match to the library ± 10 ppm, and (c) the MS/MS forward and reverse scores between the experimental data and authentic standards. The MS/MS scores were based on comparing the ions in the experimental spectrum to the ions in the library spectrum. While there may be similarities among these molecules based on one of these factors, the use of all 3 data points can be used to distinguish and differentiate biochemicals. More than 3300 commercially available purified standard compounds were acquired and registered for analysis on all platforms to determine their analytical characteristics. Additional mass spectral entries were created for structurally unnamed biochemicals, which were identified by virtue of their recurrent nature (both chromatographic and mass spectral). Entries were further processed by manual curation to ensure accurate and consistent identification of true chemical entities and to remove those representing system artifacts, misassignments, and background noise.

Metabolite quantification and normalization. UPLC-MS/MS peaks were quantified by the area under the ROC curve. Data were normalized to correct for variations resulting from instrument interday tuning differences using the median-centered method. In this method, each compound was corrected in run-day blocks by registering the median as 1.00 and normalizing each data point proportionately, hereafter referred to as block correction, and further normalized to account for differences in metabolite levels due to differences in the quantities of material in each sample.

Differentially abundant metabolite identification. Metabolites differentially abundant across all samples from the allergic and healthy twin groups (n = 36) were identified using Welch’s 2-sample t test after log 10 transformation. A total of 1308 metabolites were quantified. After removing metabolites without pathway annotation, 992 metabolites were kept for statistical comparisons. Among those, in comparing allergic with healthy groups, 97 metabolites reached a significance level of P < 0.10 and were kept for further analysis. After BH-FDR correction for multiple testing, none of the metabolites passed the FDR cutoff of 0.10, potentially due to small sample size. Additionally, the abundance of metabolites was compared between the 2 groups within discordant twins only (n = 26, from 13 twin pairs) using paired t test. A sample (S5077) and the corresponding twin pair (no. 13) excluded from microbial 16S data analysis were kept in the metabolic profiling analysis.

Correlation of bacterial taxa and metabolite abundance. Pairwise Spearman’s rank correlation was computed among the 64 OTUs and 97 metabolites differentially abundant between allergic and healthy twins. OTUs were further prioritized using the following approach. First, OTUs were filtered for those that showed a correlation at P < 0.05 with at least 5 differentially abundant metabolites from the designated group. For analysis of potentially healthy-abundant OTUs (more abundant in the healthy group), OTUs were correlated with metabolites from group “up in healthy” or “down in healthy”; the potentially allergic-abundant OTUs (more abundant in allergic group) were correlated with metabolites from group “Up in allergic” or “Down in allergic.” Second, OTUs that passed step 1 were filtered further for those that showed a relatively consistent trend of positive correlation (Spearman’s ρ > 0.20) across at least 30% of the metabolites from the designated group. For analysis of potentially healthy-abundant OTUs, OTUs were correlated with metabolites from group “up in healthy” and “down in allergic” joined; the potentially allergic-abundant OTUs were correlated with metabolites from group “up in allergic” and “down in healthy” together. Third, OTUs that passed steps 1 and 2 were further filtered to select those at P < 0.05 from the DS-FDR method comparing allergic to healthy groups across all samples. Of the 64 OTUs, 22 passed these correlation filters and are shown in Figure 7. After a BLAST search of assembled 16S sequences against the NCBI database (16S ribosomal RNA, Bacteria and Archaea) (accessed September 12, 2020) using blastn (27), 3 of 22 OTUs were matched to bacterial species at 99% or higher sequence identity: OTU556835, matched to P. faecium (accession ID NR_026111.1, 99.21% identity); OTU188079 and OTU823634, both matched to R. bromii (accession ID NR_025930.1; 99.21% identity).

Data availability. The 16S rRNA–targeted sequencing raw FastQ data files have been deposited into the NCBI Sequence Read Archive (SRA ID PRJNA663708) and made publicly available. Processed data files are provided as Supplemental Tables 2–12.

Code availability. The open-source analysis software used in this study is publicly available and referenced as appropriate. Custom codes are available from the corresponding author upon request.

Statistics. The DS-FDR method (54) was used to identify differentially abundant OTUs by comparing allergic to healthy twins. Welch’s 2-sample t test was used to identify differentially abundant metabolites comparing allergic to healthy twins. Unless stated otherwise, Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test was used for comparing groups using all samples; if only within discordant twins, Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test was used. For metabolites, paired t test was used to compare metabolite abundance between the 2 groups within discordant twins after log 10 transformation. We analyzed metabolic subpathway enrichment using the hypergeometric test, requiring at least 2 metabolites annotated with each subpathway. Following Wilcoxon’s rank-sum test or Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test, and hypergeometric test, we used the BH-FDR method (55) for multiple-testing correction. For pairwise comparisons of metabolite Spearman’s correlation coefficients between OTU clusters, Tukey’s honestly significant difference test was used. Other statistical tests used included PERMANOVA, as indicated in the figure legends. Two-tailed Fisher’s exact test was used for contingency tables. For comparison of healthy and allergic groups across all samples in 16S analysis, qPCR validation, and Spearman’s correlation between OTUs and metabolites, a P value less than 0.05 was considered significant. For comparison of healthy and allergic groups across all samples in metabolite analysis, comparison of healthy and allergic groups within discordant twin pairs in 16S or metabolite analysis, and SCFA analysis, a P value less than 0.10 was considered significant. For metabolite subpathway enrichment analysis, an FDR-adjusted P value less than 0.10 was considered significant. All tests were 2 tailed.

Study approval. All aspects of this study were approved by the ethics committee of Stanford University and Stanford University Institutional Review Board (IRB-19495). Written informed consent was obtained from the parents and/or guardians of all children involved in the research.