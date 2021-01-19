Commentary 10.1172/JCI144994

Dysbiosis in food allergy and implications for microbial therapeutics

M. Cecilia Berin

Jaffe Food Allergy Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA.

Address correspondence to: M. Cecilia Berin, Jaffe Food Allergy Institute, 1425 Madison Ave., 11-23A, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York 10029, USA. Phone: 212.659.1493; Email: cecilia.berin@mssm.edu.

Published January 19, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 2 on January 19, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(2):e144994. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI144994.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published January 19, 2021 - Version history
The increase in food allergy prevalence in recent years suggests that environmental factors, such as diet and intestinal microbiota, play contributory roles. In this issue of the JCI, Bao et al. compared twins that differed with respect to food allergies. The researchers analyzed sequences from microbe ribosomal RNA and profiled microbe metabolites, identifying health-associated microbes at the species level. In addition to revealing microbes from the Clostridia class enriched in healthy twins, the authors identified two commensal species (Phascolarctobacterium faecium and Ruminococcus bromii) related to the healthy fecal metabolome. This study advances the goal for next-generation probiotic therapies that effectively treat or prevent food allergy.

