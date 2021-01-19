Dysbiosis in food allergy and implications for microbial therapeutics

Commentary 10.1172/JCI144994

Address correspondence to: M. Cecilia Berin, Jaffe Food Allergy Institute, 1425 Madison Ave., 11-23A, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York 10029, USA. Phone: 212.659.1493; Email: cecilia.berin@mssm.edu .

Jaffe Food Allergy Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, New York, USA.

The increase in food allergy prevalence in recent years suggests that environmental factors, such as diet and intestinal microbiota, play contributory roles. In this issue of the JCI, Bao et al. compared twins that differed with respect to food allergies. The researchers analyzed sequences from microbe ribosomal RNA and profiled microbe metabolites, identifying health-associated microbes at the species level. In addition to revealing microbes from the Clostridia class enriched in healthy twins, the authors identified two commensal species (Phascolarctobacterium faecium and Ruminococcus bromii) related to the healthy fecal metabolome. This study advances the goal for next-generation probiotic therapies that effectively treat or prevent food allergy.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.