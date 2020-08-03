Advertisement

Antigen-activated dendritic cells ameliorate influenza A infections

Kobporn Boonnak, Leatrice Vogel, Marlene Orandle, Daniel Zimmerman, Eyal Talor, and Kanta Subbarao

Published in Volume 130, Issue 8 on August 3, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(8):4516–4516. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141834.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Research Article Infectious disease

Antigen-activated dendritic cells ameliorate influenza A infections

Abstract

Influenza A viruses cause significant morbidity and mortality worldwide. There is a need for alternative or adjunct therapies, as resistance to currently used antiviral drugs is emerging rapidly. We tested ligand epitope antigen presentation system (LEAPS) technology as a new immune-based treatment for influenza virus infection in a mouse model. Influenza-J-LEAPS peptides were synthesized by conjugating the binding ligand derived from the β2-microglobulin chain of the human MHC class I molecule (J-LEAPS) with 15 to 30 amino acid–long peptides derived from influenza virus NP, M, or HA proteins. DCs were stimulated with influenza-J-LEAPS peptides (influenza-J-LEAPS) and injected intravenously into infected mice. Antigen-specific LEAPS-stimulated DCs were effective in reducing influenza virus replication in the lungs and enhancing survival of infected animals. Additionally, they augmented influenza-specific T cell responses in the lungs and reduced the severity of disease by limiting excessive cytokine responses, which are known to contribute to morbidity and mortality following influenza virus infection. Our data demonstrate that influenza-J-LEAPS–pulsed DCs reduce virus replication in the lungs, enhance survival, and modulate the protective immune responses that eliminate the virus while preventing excessive cytokines that could injure the host. This approach shows promise as an adjunct to antiviral treatment of influenza virus infections.

Kobporn Boonnak, Leatrice Vogel, Marlene Orandle, Daniel Zimmerman, Eyal Talor, Kanta Subbarao

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2013;123(7):2850–2861. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI67550

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2020;130(8):4516. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141834

During the preparation of this manuscript, the middle panel of the bottom row in Figure 2A was inadvertently duplicated from the middle panel of the top row in Figure 2B. The correct figure is below.

The authors regret the error.

See the related article at Antigen-activated dendritic cells ameliorate influenza A infections.

