The yin and yang of retinoic acid signaling in kidney diseases

Commentary 10.1172/JCI141712
1Department of Cellular Biology and Anatomy, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia, USA.
2Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, Augusta, Georgia, USA.
Address correspondence to: Zheng Dong, 1460 Laney Walker Boulevard, CB1124, Department of Cellular Biology and Anatomy, Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia 30912, USA. Phone: 706.721.2825; Email: zdong@augusta.edu.
First published September 14, 2020 - More info
Retinoic acid (RA) signaling is involved in various physiological and pathological conditions, including development, tumorigenesis, inflammation, and tissue damage and repair. In kidneys, the beneficial effect of RA has been reported in multiple disease models, such as glomerulosclerosis, renal fibrosis, and acute kidney injury. In this issue of the JCI, Chen et al. report a pathway activated by RA signaling that is mediated by the retinoic acid receptor responder protein 1 (RARRES1). Specifically, RARRES1, which is proteolytically cleaved to release the extracellular domain, was endocytosed by podocytes to induce apoptosis and glomerular dysfunction kidney disease. These findings unveil the contrasting aspects, a Janus face, of RA signaling that may guide its therapeutic use.
