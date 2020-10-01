Soluble RARRES1 induces podocyte apoptosis to promote glomerular disease progression

Determination of RA-related signaling pathways and target gene expression in human glomerular transcriptomic data sets from NEPTUNE. NEPTUNE is an NIH-funded consortium for studying rare primary glomerular diseases, including minimal change disease (MCD), membranous nephropathy (MN), and FSGS (12). Using the collected NEPTUNE data set of glomerular transcriptomic profiles from kidney biopsy samples of patients with primary glomerular disease, we examined the expression of a subset of RA-related signaling molecules and target genes that were identified in the previous studies with animal models (16, 17). Nearly 50% (26/52 genes) of RA-associated genes on the microarray chip were differentially regulated in the glomerular compartment in samples of at least one disease etiology in comparison with samples from 6 healthy living donors. We further evaluated the correlation between gene expression levels with clinical parameters of kidney function, estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) and protein-to-creatinine ratio (PCR), and disease progression rate, as quantified using eGFR slope by a mixed-effects model (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI140155DS1). Among these parameters, RARRES1 expression correlated with eGFR slope (Supplemental Table 1) as well as with renal function, as assessed by eGFR, serum creatinine, and blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1). Since the correlation of RARRES1 with eGFR slope suggested that RARRES1 might be associated with kidney longitudinal outcome, we evaluated the association between RARRES1 expression and composite endpoint (end-stage renal disease [ESRD] or a 40% reduction of baseline renal function using Cox’s regression model). During an average follow-up time of 25.6 months (range: 1 to 50 months), 28 out of 190 patients progressed to composite endpoint. Higher expression of RARRES1 was significantly associated with increased risk of progression to ESRD or a 40% reduction of baseline eGFR (Figure 1B), suggesting that RARRES1 is a risk gene associated with the progression of primary glomerular disease.

Figure 1 RARRES1 mRNA expression correlates with clinical outcomes. (A) The association of glomerular RARRES1 expression levels with eGFR slope of the CKD cohort in the NEPTUNE data set. (B) Cumulative survival by tertiles of RARRES1 gene expression levels (Kaplan-Meier analysis). The lowest tertile correspond to RARRES1 gene expression lower than 3.103, the middle tertile to that between 3.103 and 3.857, and the highest tertile to that greater than 3.857. Twenty-seven out of 152 patients progressed to composite endpoint of ESRD or 40% baseline eGFR reduction.

Expression and localization of RARRES1 in the normal and diseased kidney. To further validate the potential role of RARRES1 in kidney disease, we queried the published transcriptomic data sets in kidney disease compiled in the Nephroseq database (nephroseq.org). RARRES1 mRNA expression was significantly increased in the glomeruli of DKD patients compared with those of healthy controls (18), and its expression significantly correlated with eGFR in both CKD and DKD patients (Supplemental Figure 2). Notably, recent single-cell RNA-Seq data sets of mouse kidney or glomeruli (19, 20) indicated that Rarres1 is expressed predominantly in podocytes (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B, and refs. 19, 20). Our recent single-cell transcriptomic data of glomerular cells from diabetic mouse kidneys (21) confirmed that the expression of Rarres1 was largely restricted to podocytes in both the normal and diabetic kidneys (Supplemental Figure 3C and ref. 21). Immunohistochemical staining showed low abundance of RARRES1 in the kidney biopsy samples of patients with MCD, but significantly increased expression in the glomerular cells of the kidney biopsies from patients with DKD and FSGS (Figure 2, A and B; clinical patient characteristics are listed in Supplemental Table 2). Immunofluorescence staining showed that RARRES1 expression largely colocalized with the podocyte marker Podocin and further increased in DKD patients (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 RARRES1 expression increased in FSGS and DKD. (A) Immunohistochemical staining of RARRES1 in human renal biopsy specimens. Isotype IgG was used for negative control. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Quantification of mean RARRES1 intensity per glomerular cross section for human renal biopsy specimens as a fold change relative to MCD (n = 5 specimens per group, 10 glomeruli evaluated for each specimen). Data represent mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001 vs. MCD; ###P < 0.001 vs. FSGS, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test. (C) Immunofluorescence costaining of RARRES1 and Podocin in renal biopsy specimen of DKD patients. Scale bar: 20 μm.

RARRES1 expression is induced by TNF-α in cultured human podocytes. Since RARRES1 expression appears mostly in podocytes and is increased in the diseased kidney, we next determined how RARRES1 expression is upregulated using conditionally immortalized human podocytes. We first confirmed that RA induced RARRES1 expression in a dose-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 4A). Interestingly, we found that TNF-α was more potent in the induction of RARRES1 than RA in human podocytes (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C), suggesting that in the kidney disease setting, such as with DKD and FSGS, RARRES1 expression is likely upregulated by TNF-α.

RARRES1 is cleaved and secreted extracellularly. RARRES1, as a type 1 membrane protein, is composed of a short N-terminal intracellular region, a single membrane–spanning hydrophobic region, and a large C-terminal extracellular region containing a glycosylation signal (Supplemental Figure 5A). Cellular fractionation confirmed the membrane localization of RARRES1 in transfected podocytes expressing the V5-tagged RARRES1 (RARRES1-V5) (Figure 3A). Interestingly, a large extent of RARRES1 expression was found in the supernatant in RARRES1-V5 overexpressing podocytes (Figure 3B), suggesting that RARRES1 is cleaved and released extracellularly. The presence of cleaved RARRES1-V5 was confirmed by mass spectrometric analysis of supernatant proteins (data not shown). To further verify the cleavage on the extracellular domain of RARRES1, we overexpressed RARRES1 with either a C-terminal V5 tag or RARRES1 with a N-terminal FLAG tag, which would remain tethered to the plasma membrane (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). As anticipated, while C-terminal V5-tagged RARRES1 was detected in the supernatant with both anti-V5 and anti-RARRES1 antibodies (Figure 3B), RARRES1 was detectable only by anti-RARRES1 antibody, but not by anti-FLAG antibody in the supernatant (Figure 3C), further confirming that the C-terminal portion of RARRES1 is cleaved and released extracellularly. The cleaved RARRES1 in the supernatant migrated as a larger protein than RARRES1 in the cell lysate (Figure 3B), suggesting that it may be highly glycosylated. Indeed, the deglycosylation treatment of the supernatant proteins resulted in the migration of RARRES1-V5 that was similar to the form found in the cell lysate (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 RARRES1 is cleaved and released into the supernatants as a highly glycosylated soluble form. (A) Cultured human podocytes were transiently transfected to express control EGFP or C-terminal V5-tagged RARRES1 (RARRES1-V5). Expression of RARRES1 was probed with V5 antibody in the cytoplasmic (C) and membrane (M) fractions in comparison with the total cell lysate (T). Pan-cadherin was used to confirm the membrane protein enrichment in the M fraction. (B) Total cell lysate (CL) or supernatant (Supe) from cultured podocytes expressing control EGFP or C-terminal V5-tagged RARRES1 (RARRES1-V5) was probed for RARRES1 expression using V5 antibody. (C) Total cell lysate or supernatant from cultured podocytes expressing control EGFP or N-terminal FLAG-tagged RARRES1 (FLAG-RARRES1) was probed for RARRES1 expression using FLAG antibodies. (D) Total cell lysate or supernatant from cultured podocytes expressing RARRES1-V5 with or without deglycosylation treatment was probed with V5 antibody. Arrowheads indicate shift in the RARRES1-V5 migration with or without deglycosylation. (E) Total cell lysate or supernatant from cultured podocytes expressing EGFP control, C-terminal V5-tagged RARRES1 with the deletion of aa 43–76 (Δaa43-76-V5), deletion of aa 43–55 (Δaa43-55-V5), or WT RARRES1 (RARRES1-V5) was probed with V5 and RARRES1 antibodies. (F) Supernatant from cultured podocytes expressing C-terminal V5-tagged RARRES1 with the deletion of aa 68–71 (ΔFFNF-V5), alanine substitution of individual amino acids of aa 68–71 as indicated in underlined A residue ( AAAA -V5, A FNF-V5, F A NF-V5, FF A F-V5, and FFN A -V5), aspartic acid substitution of aa 70 (FF D F-V5), or WT RARRES1 (RARRES1-V5) was probed for expression with V5 antibody. (G) Total cell lysate or supernatant from cultured podocytes expressing EGFP control, C-terminal V5-tagged RARRES1 (RARRES1-V5), or RARRES1 FFAF mutant (FF A F-V5) with or without the treatment of broad-spectrum MMP inhibitor Marimastat (50 μM) were probed with V5 antibody. (H) Total cell lysate, supernatant, or isolated ectosomes (Ecto) from cultured podocytes expressing EGFP control, C-terminal V5-tagged RARRES1 (RARRES1-V5), or RARRES1 FFAF mutant (FF A F-V5) was probed with V5 antibody.

We next interrogated the potential cleavage site of RARRES1 by site-directed mutagenesis. We hypothesized that the cleavage may occur proximal to the transmembrane region near aa 21–42 (Supplemental Figure 5D) and constructed 2 deletion mutants of RARRES1 with a C-terminal V5-tag: RARRES1 with a larger deletion segment of aa 43–76 (Δaa43-76-V5) and RARRES1 with a smaller deletion of aa 43–55 (Δaa43-55-V5). The analysis of RARRES1 in the supernatant fraction in comparison with the cell lysate showed that while Δaa43-55-V5 was able to be cleaved, Δaa43-76-V5 was not, indicating that the cleavage site may be located between aa 56 and aa 76 (Figure 3E).

In silico analysis to predict cleavage site by enzymes from the metalloproteinase (MMP) family (ref. 22, 23; http://web.expasy.org/peptide_mass/) suggested that aa 68–71, encoding FFNF, may be the potential MMP cleavage site. Therefore, we constructed the mutant plasmid with the deletion of aa 68–71 (ΔFFNF-V5) or substitution of FFNF with AAAA (AAAA-V5). Both mutations abolished the cleavage of RARRES1 (Figure 3F), confirming that aa 68–71 are essential for the cleavage of RARRES1. We further made point mutations of aa 68–71 (encoding FFNF) as follows: A FNF, F A NF, FF A F, FFN A , and FF D F (underlined aa changed to A or D in FFNF). The substitution of aa 70 (N) by either A or D (FF A F and FF D F) abolished the cleavage of RARRES1, while substitution by A FNF and F A NA did not affect the cleavage, indicating that aa 70 is essential for the cleavage. (Figure 3F). Indeed, the cleavage of RARRES1-V5 was mitigated when cells were treated with the broad-spectrum MMP inhibitor marimastat (Figure 3G). Moreover, the cleaved RARRES1 in the supernatant fraction was not largely derived from ectosomes, since isolated ectosomes from transfected cells contained a minimal amount of WT or cleavage mutant RARRES1 (Figure 3H).

Podocyte apoptosis caused by the overexpression of RARRES1 is mitigated by the mutation of its cleavage site. To examine the role of RARRES1 in podocytes, we next performed RNA-Seq of immortalized human podocytes with overexpression of RARRES1-V5. The pathway analysis indicated that top pathways with differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were of cell migration and apoptosis (Supplemental Table 3). We also performed RNA-Seq of podocytes with RARRES1 knockdown and stimulated with or without TNF-α. The top DEGs stimulated by TNF-α but suppressed by RARRES1 knockdown were enriched in cell cycle–related pathways (Supplemental Table 4). Together, these analyses suggest that RARRES1 plays a key role in the regulation of cell cycle and apoptosis, consistent with its purported role as a tumor suppressor. Indeed, we found that the overexpression of WT RARRES1 (RARRES1-V5) in podocytes induced apoptosis as demonstrated by annexin V staining and Western blot analysis of cleaved caspase-3 levels (Figure 4, A and B). Importantly, the overexpression of cleavage mutant RARRES1 (FF A F-V5) did not induce apoptosis in transfected podocytes, indicating that the cleavage of RARRES1 is required for the proapoptotic effects of RARRES1 (Figure 4, A and B). The incubation of podocytes with 10 ng/mL of soluble RARRES1 (sRARRES1-V5) isolated from supernatant collected from RARRES1-V5–overexpressing HEK293T cells induced apoptosis (Figure 4, C and D). Interestingly, V5-tagged soluble RARRES1 in the supernatant of cultured HEK293T cells overexpressing RARRES1-V5 was also found in the cell lysates of the podocytes after treatment (Figure 4D), suggesting that the soluble RARRES1 was taken up by podocytes. To determine whether this uptake was occurring through the endocytic process, we pretreated cells with a dynamin inhibitor (Dynasore) to block endocytosis. Indeed, endocytosis inhibition blocked the uptake of exogenous soluble RARRES1 in cultured podocytes (Figure 4E) and blocked the podocyte apoptosis induced by soluble RARRES1 (Figure 4F). Together, these results indicate that podocyte apoptosis is a consequence of the endocytic uptake of cleaved RARRES1 that subsequently triggers an intracellular signaling cascade to activate the proapoptotic pathway.

Figure 4 Blockade of RARRES1 cleavage mitigates the apoptotic potential of RARRES1 overexpression in cultured human podocytes. (A) Apoptosis assay on cultured podocytes expressing control EGFP, WT RARRES1 (RARRES1-V5), or RARRES1 cleavage mutant (FF A F-V5) at 24 hours after transfection by flow cytometry for annexin V and propidium iodide (PI). (B) Western blot analysis of cleaved caspase-3 (arrowhead) in transfected cells in A. (C) Annexin V flow cytometry assay on cultured podocytes incubated with soluble RARRES1 (sRARRES1-V5, 10 ng/mL, 24 hours of incubation) from supernatant of HEK293T cells overexpressing RARRES1-V5. (D) Western blot analysis of cleaved caspase-3 in podocytes in C. (E) Human podocytes were incubated with 10 ng/mL sRARRES1-V5 with or without endocytosis inhibitor Dynasore (80 μM) for 1 hour, and total cell lysates were immunoblotted with V5 antibody. (F) Human podocytes were incubated with 10 ng/mL sRARRES1-V5 with or without a lower dose of Dynasore (10 μM) for 12 hours. Lysates were probed with V5 and cleaved caspase-3 (Cl-Casp3) antibodies.

RARRES1 interacts with RIOK1 to induce apoptosis of podocytes. To explore which membrane proteins or intracellular signaling molecules interact with RARRES1 to activate the apoptosis, we performed the immunoprecipitation/mass spectrometry (MS) analysis using cell lysates from podocytes overexpressing RARRES1-V5 or control vector. The immunoprecipitated proteins were largely intracellular proteins (Table 1; top 10 proteins are shown). Interestingly, RIO kinase 1 (RIOK1), an atypical protein kinase known to be involved in cell survival (24), was the fourth protein on the list (Table 1). We further confirmed the interaction between RARRES1-V5 and myc-DDK–tagged RIOK1 (RIOK1-myc-DDK) by coimmunoprecipitation and Western blotting. While the WT RARRES1-V5 interacted with RIOK1, the cleavage mutant FF A F-V5 did not (Figure 5A), suggesting that the cleavage of RARRES1 into soluble form is required for this interaction. As RIOK1 is an intracellular protein kinase, it is likely that cleaved RARRES1 that is endocytosed subsequently interacts with RIOK1. Consistent with the known function of RIOK1 to mediate the antiapoptotic effect by inhibition of p53 activation (24), the overexpression of RIOK1 in podocytes abolished the effect of RARRES1 on p53 phosphorylation and cleavage of caspase-3 (Figure 5B), suggesting that the interaction of RIOK1 with RARRES1 inhibits its activity, resulting in p53 activation and apoptosis induction. Consistent with this, knockdown of RARRES1 in cultured podocyte reduced TNF-α–induced p53 phosphorylation and cleavage of caspase-3 (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 RIOK interacts with RARRES1 and TNF-α induces apoptosis through RARRES1 and RIOK1. (A) Podocytes were cotransfected with myc-DDK–tagged RIOK1 (RIOK1-myc-DDK) with either control EGFP vector, WT RARRES1-V5, or cleavage mutant FF A F-V5. Lysates were immunoprecipitated with V5 antibody to pull down the RARRES1-interacting proteins and probed with FLAG and RIOK-1 antibodies. Input lysates were probed with FLAG, RIOK1, V5, and GAPDH antibodies. (B) Human podocytes were transfected with overexpression plasmids of RARRES1-V5 and/or RIOK1-myc-DDK. Western blot analysis was performed 24 hours after transfection for phospho-p53 (ser46), cleaved caspase-3, and RARRES1. (C) Podocytes stably transduced with lentiviral vector expressing scrambled control shRNA or RARRES1 shRNA were treated with TNF-α (10 ng/mL for 24 hours). Lysates were probed for phospho-p53 (Ser46), RARRES1, and cleaved caspase-3. Representative blots of 3 independent experiments are shown.

Table 1 Top 10 RARRES1-interacting proteins identified by IP-MS

Overexpression of RARRES1WT, but not RARRES1MT, induces proteinuria and podocyte loss in vivo. We next examined the role of RARRES1 in vivo by inducing the podocyte-specific overexpression of WT RARRES1 or cleavage FFAF mutant in mice (RARRES1WT or RARRES1MT, respectively, as described in Supplemental Figure 6). The podocyte-specific expression of RARRES1WT and RARRES1MT was achieved by feeding the transgenic mice with doxycycline-supplemented (Dox-supplemented) chow from 8 weeks to 20 weeks of age. WT littermates fed with Dox-supplemented chow were used as controls (RARRESCL). All mice were sacrificed at 20 weeks of age (12 weeks after Dox induction). RARRES1WT mice developed significant albuminuria, while RARRES1CL and RARRES1MT mice did not (Figure 6A). Consistent with this, RARRES1WT kidneys showed the development of glomerulosclerosis that was absent in the kidneys of RARRES1CL and RARRES1MT mice (Figure 6, B and C). We did not detect significant change in BUN among all groups at 20 weeks of age. However, given the extent of glomerular injury in RARRES1WT mice, the renal function decline may become more significant in RARRES1WT mice at a later time point.

Figure 6 Podocyte overexpression of RARRESWT induces glomerular injury. (A) Albumin excretion over 24 hours. (B) Representative images of PAS-stained kidneys. Scale bars: 50 μm (upper panels); 20 μm (lower panels). (C) Average glomerulosclerosis (GS) score per glomerular cross section per mouse (n = 6 mice per group, 25 glomeruli evaluated for each mouse). Data are represented as mean ± SD.****P < 0.0001 vs. RARRES1CL; ####P < 0.0001 vs. RARRES1WT, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

The ultrastructural analysis of podocyte foot processes showed significant effacement only in RARRES1WT mice at 20 weeks of age (Figure 7, A and C). Moreover, quantification of WT-1+ cells also indicated a significant loss of podocytes in RARRES1WT mice, but not in RARRES1CL and RARRES1MT mice (Figure 7, B and C). The TUNEL+ podocytes were more readily detected in the glomeruli of RARRES1WT mice, but not in those of RARRES1CL and RARRES1MU mice (Figure 7, B and C). These results are consistent with the above in vitro results and indicate that the overexpression of RARRES1WT, but not RARRES1MT, induces podocyte loss through increased apoptosis.

Figure 7 Podocyte overexpression of RARRESWT induces podocyte injury and loss. (A) Representative transmission electron microscopy images for low and high magnifications. Scale bars: 1 μm. (B) Representative images of WT1 immunostaining (red) and TUNEL staining (green). Scale bars: 20 μm. Arrowhead shows the WT1+ and TUNEL+ cell in RARRESWT kidney, and magnified view is shown in the dotted inset. (C) Quantification of average foot process (n = 4 mice per group evaluated) from transmission electron microscopy images (n = 4 mice per group) and average TUNEL+ and WT1+ cells per glomerular cross section (gcs) per mouse (n = 6 mice per group, 10 glomeruli evaluated for each mouse). All data are represented as mean ± SD. ****P < 0.0001 vs. RARRES1CL; ###P < 0.001 and ####P < 0.0001 vs. RARRES1WT, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

The knockdown of Rarres1 attenuates albuminuria and glomerular injury in mice with adriamycin-induced nephropathy. Given that the podocyte overexpression of RARRES1 induced glomerulosclerosis and proteinuria in vivo, we next determined whether the reduced RARRES1 expression might confer renoprotection in the setting of podocyte injury in vivo. We generated inducible podocyte-specific Rarres1 knockdown mice as described in our previous study (25) and selected 2 independent lines with approximately 80%–90% knockdown of RARRES1 expression for our studies, referred to as RARRES1KD (Supplemental Figure 7). Knockdown of Rarres1 was induced by feeding of Dox-supplemented chow, and WT littermates fed with Dox-supplemented chow were used as controls (RARRESCL). RARRES1KD mice did not develop albuminuria or any histological changes at the baseline up to the age of 6 months (data not shown). To establish adriamycin-induced (ADR-induced) nephropathy, RARRES1KD and RARRES1CL mice were first fed with Dox-supplemented chow starting at 6 weeks of age and ADR was administered 2 weeks after Dox supplementation. All mice were sacrificed at 12 weeks of age. We found that RARRES1KD mice with ADR had attenuated albuminuria and glomerular injury when they were compared with RARRES1CL mice with ADR (Figure 8, A–D). Quantification of WT1+ and TUNEL+ podocytes also indicated that RARRES1 knockdown led to the mitigation of podocyte loss and apoptosis in ADR mice (Figure 8, C and D), confirming a role of RARRES1 in inducing podocyte injury in mice with experimental FSGS.