Extracellular traps released by antimicrobial TH17 cells contribute to host defense

C. acnes–specific AM T H 17 are highly enriched in cytotoxic genes. Besides CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs), human CD4+ T cells with cytolytic functions have been reported in response to viral infections (31–34). CD4+ T cells are able to function as CTLs ex vivo and can be detected following vaccinations, including against poliovirus, small pox, and in response to vaccines against HIV infection (35, 36), and are likely to play a role in host defense (37). During the propagation of long-term CD4+ T cell lines in the absence of cloning, cells expressing cytotoxic and antimicrobial activity are lost after several weeks of culture (17); therefore, we developed a cloning strategy that involves the use of whole C. acnes bacteria to stimulate immune cells, and used sterile cell sorting to select for C. acnes–specific T H 17 cells (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141594DS1). We generated and maintained short-term cultures of stable C. acnes strain–specific T H 17 clones, which enabled us to recapitulate the spectrum of the biology present in ex vivo T H 17 cells (28). The quick expansion also permitted the analysis of transcripts associated with T H 17 cells. We first compared the antimicrobial activity of supernatants derived from these clones against C. acnes and several bacterial strains. We identified AM T H 17 cells that had antimicrobial activity against C. acnes and other Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria (Figure 1, A and B). We also identified non-antimicrobial T H 17 clones, hereafter termed n-AM T H 17, that lacked antimicrobial potency (Figure 1A). Both the AM T H 17 and n-AM T H 17 clones were able to secrete IL-17 upon stimulation with α-CD3/α-CD28 antibodies (Figure 1C). In further comparisons of the cytokine secretion patterns of the AM T H 17 and n-AM T H 17 clones, we observed that the secretion of IL-17, IL-22, IL-26, and IFN-γ (P ≤ 0.001) was higher in the n-AM T H 17 than in the AM T H 17 clones (Figure 1D). On the other hand, IL-10 levels were elevated within the AM T H 17 compared with the n-AM T H 17 clones (Figure 1E), suggesting that the AM T H 17 subset likely produces IL-10 in addition to other cytokines as an important regulatory molecule to dampen excessive inflammation.

Figure 1 AM T H 17 cells secrete T H 17-associated cytokines and are antimicrobial against Cutibacterium acnes and other bacterial strains. (A) Observed CFU activity against C. acnes strain HL005PA1 after 4-hour incubation with AM T H 17 clone S26 and n-AM T H 17 clone S35 supernatants. (B) Observed CFU activity against several bacterial strains after 24-hour incubation with AM T H 17 clone S26 and n-AM T H 17 clone S35 supernatants. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n > 3). ****P < 0.0001 by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA for treatment groups compared with n-AM T H 17 supernatants in panel A and C. acnes in panel B. (C) AM T H 17 and n-AM T H 17 clones were stimulated with α-CD3/α-CD28 for 5 hours and IL-17 and IFN-γ expression determined by flow cytometry (n > 3). (D and E) Cytokine levels in AM T H 17 clones (S26, S27, and S28) and n-AM T H 17 clones (S35, S38, and S44), as determined by ELISA. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n > 3). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We next investigated the phenotype of the T H 17 clones via flow cytometry. We analyzed 15 AM T H 17 clones and discovered that a mean of 64% of the AM T H 17 were enriched in the CD4+ T EM (CD4+CD45RA–CCR7–) and 34% within the T EMRA (CD4+CD45RA+CCR7–) subsets (Figure 2, A and B). On the other hand, of the 5 n-AM T H 17 clones that we analyzed, 82% were highly enriched within the CD4+ T EM and 15% within the CD4+ T CM (CD4+CD45RA–CCR7+) subsets (Figure 2, A and C). In addition, these clones expressed transcripts associated with tissue-resident memory T cells such as CXCR6, ITGAE (CD103), KFL2, and S1PR1 (Supplemental Figure 2 and refs. 38, 39). These data suggest that the AM T H 17 cells are at an advanced stage of differentiation, and may have the ability to exert antimicrobial activity as they home to peripheral nonlymphoid tissues such as the skin.

Figure 2 AM T H 17 are CD4+ T EM and T EMRA cells and demonstrate antimicrobial activity as early as 6 hours. (A) AM T H 17 and n-AM T H 17 clones were stimulated with α-CD3/α-CD28 and stained with antibodies against CD4, CD45RA, and CCR7. The AM T H 17 clones consisted of primarily CD4+CD45RA+CCR7–RA (T EM ) and CD4+CD45RA–CCR7– (T EMRA ), whereas the n-AM T H 17 clones consisted mainly of T EM and CD4+CD45RA–CCR7+ (T CM ). Data are representative of 4 independent experiments using clones derived from 4 different donors. (B and C) Analysis of memory markers in AM T H 17 clones (S5, S16, S26, and S28) and n-AM T H 17 clones (S10, S13, S35, and S38) by flow cytometry (n = 4). ****P < 0.0001 by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA for T EM compared with T CM , T EMRA , and naive T cells (T N ). (D) Several AM T H 17 and n-AM T H 17 clones were stimulated with α-CD3/α-CD28 and supernatants used for CFU assays against C. acnes strain HL096PA1. The AM T H 17 clones were subsequently stratified into High, Medium, and Low based on the results of the CFU assays. ****P < 0.001 by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA, Low, Medium, and High killer AM T H 17 compared with n-AM T H 17. (E) Observed antimicrobial kinetics of supernatants derived from activated AM T H 17 clones against several C. acnes strains (HL110PA1, HLA110PA3, HL043PA1, HL096PA1 HL005PA2, and ATCC6919) in CFU assays. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n > 3). ****P < 0.0001 by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA for treatment groups compared with C. acnes control.

AM T H 17 cells exhibit antimicrobial activity as early as 6 hours. T cells are generally thought to contribute to antimicrobial activity either by releasing cytokines, which recruit and activate other cells, or by major histocompatibility complex–restricted (MHC-restricted) lysis of infected host cells (40). The fact that only supernatants derived from activated AM T H 17 clones had the ability to kill C. acnes in in vitro CFU assays suggested that these T cells were producing soluble bactericidal product(s). To further understand the mechanism(s) of T H 17 cell–mediated killing, we used RNA-seq to determine differential antimicrobial gene expression in AM T H 17 and n-AM T H 17 clones. To this end, we took advantage of the finding that AM T H 17 clones had varying levels of antimicrobial activity, which we termed Low, Medium, and High based on the results of C. acnes CFU assays. Against C. acnes strain HL005PA2 (Figure 2D), greater than 5-log, 3-log, and 1-log reductions in CFU were observed using undiluted supernatants derived from activated High, Medium, and Low AM T H 17 clones, respectively. In contrast, supernatants from activated n-AM T H 17 clones did not exhibit antimicrobial activity against the 3 C. acnes strains that we tested (HL005PA2, HL096PA1, and HL110PA1). We next determined the killing kinetics of AM T H 17 supernatants against C. acnes. As shown in Figure 2E, we established that antimicrobial activity was detectable after 6 hours, reaching a 2-log reduction after 12 hours of incubation. In contrast, supernatants derived from activated n-AM T H 17 clones lacked antimicrobial activity against C. acnes even after 24 hours of incubation. Thus, in subsequent bulk RNA-seq experiments, 15 AM T H 17 clones with varying antimicrobial activity were stimulated with α-CD3/α-CD28 for 6 hours and 12 hours, and as a control, we used 5 n-AM T H 17 clones (Figure 2D).

Identification of antimicrobial proteins of AM T H 17 by RNA-seq. Using the transcriptome sequencing data, we next correlated the genes that had a greater than 2-fold expression within AM T H 17 over n-AM T H 17 with antimicrobial activity, as determined by in vitro C. acnes CFU activity. We identified 431 and 983 genes in the AM T H 17-specific signatures for the 6- and 12-hour time points, respectively (Figure 3, A and B). Subsequently, overlap of these genes with an antimicrobial gene list from the GeneCards database revealed 50 and 98 common genes with significantly higher expression in AM T H 17 compared with the n-AM T H 17 clones at the 6- and 12-hour time points, respectively (Figure 3, A and B). These common genes included cytotoxic granule and antimicrobial protein genes encoding granulysin (GNLY), granzyme B (GZMB), granzyme A (GZMA), perforin (PRF1), and histones H2B and H4, and were also highly enriched in the High-killer AM T H 17 as compared with the n-AM T H 17 clones (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Tables 1 and 2). Transcripts encoding transcription factors and receptors related to T H 17 cells such as RORc and IL17RE were also expressed at high levels in the AM T H 17 clones (Supplemental Figure 3). The GNLY transcript had the highest mean expression in AM T H 17 compared with the n-AM T H 17 clones at both the 6- and 12-hour time points (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). GNLY is linked to the cytotoxic function of natural killer and CD8+ T cells, and has a wide range of antimicrobial activity against bacteria and fungi (18, 19).

Figure 3 Antimicrobial transcripts are highly expressed in AM T H 17. (A and B) AM T H 17 genes with a log 2 (fold change) greater than 2 and positively correlated with percentage antimicrobial activity (r > 0.5) were overlapped with an antimicrobial gene list from the GeneCards database. (C and D) Heatmaps of the top 20 highest correlated genes with percentage antimicrobial activity found in the AM T H 17 clones with Low (sky blue), Medium (yellow), and High (purple) antimicrobial activity against C. acnes at 6 hours (C) and 12 hours (D). Annotation for percentage antimicrobial activity and correlation coefficient values for each sample and gene are displayed on top (dark blue) and on the left (green). Gene expression values are displayed as z scores of log 10 -normalized counts.

Cytotoxic gene expression in AM T H 17 clones is highly correlated with protein secretion and antimicrobial activity. To assess the functional capacity of AM T H 17, we confirmed the expression of some of the cytotoxicity-related transcripts (GNLY, GZMB, and PRF1) at the protein level following 6- and 12-hour in vitro stimulation with α-CD3/α-CD28 antibodies. We found that gene expression of GNLY, GZMB, and PRF1, as determined by RNA-seq, had a high positive correlation with the protein secretion data (r = 0.85, 0.79, and 0.58, respectively, at 6 hours and r = 0.87, 0.64, and 0.39, respectively, at 12 hours) (Figure 4, B and D). We then performed CFU experiments using the same supernatants that were measured using ELISA. We observed a negative correlation in GNLY, GZMB, and PRF1 gene expression and antimicrobial activity in AM T H 17 (r = –0.89, –0.75, and –0.71, respectively, at 6 hours and r = –0.94, –0.81, and –0.63, respectively, at 12 hours) (Figure 4, A and C), suggesting that the products of these genes may play an important role in AM T H 17-mediated antimicrobial activity against a wide variety of pathogens. The correlation between PRF1 gene expression and perforin protein secretion decreased from 6 to 12 hours. In looking at a dynamic process in which the transcripts and proteins are induced and degraded with different kinetics, this correlation may vary with time (41). We further validated that granulysin, granzyme B, and perforin are highly enriched within the AM T H 17 and not the n-AM T H 17 clones (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Therefore, our combined transcriptomics, protein analysis, and antimicrobial CFU data suggest that AM T H 17-mediated killing is a general mechanism, and just like CD8+ CTLs, AM T H 17 can secrete granulysin, granzymes, perforin, and other molecules as part of their antimicrobial arsenal, and these molecules can act synergistically to target C. acnes and a multitude of other cutaneous pathogens.

Figure 4 Antimicrobial gene expression in AM T H 17 clones highly correlate with both protein secretion and antimicrobial CFU activity. (A–D) Correlation plots of GNLY, PRF1, and GZMB expression in stimulated AM T H 17, as determined by RNA-seq. Specific AM T H 17 gene signatures with 2-fold or greater expression in comparison with the n-AM T H 17 clones and that highly correlated with C. acnes CFU activity (A and C) and ELISA protein secretion (B and D) are shown for the 6-hour and 12-hour time points. P values by Student’s t test (n = 15).

Histone H2B contributes to AM T H 17-mediated antimicrobial activity. RNA-seq data revealed that GNLY was the top gene expressed in activated AM T H 17 compared with n-AM T H 17. The high values of GNLY expression are consistent with the role of granulysin as a protein with broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity against microbial pathogens (1). Neutralizing the effect of granulysin using a monoclonal antibody led to a 2-log reduction but not a complete abrogation in bacterial CFU (Figure 5A). We therefore reasoned that the AM T H 17-mediated killing can involve a complex of other molecules and further mined the RNA-seq data to gain a global view of additional genes highly expressed in AM T H 17 in comparison with n-AM T H 17 clones. We discovered that histones (HIST2H2BE, HIST4H4, and HIST1H2BG) were among the top genes that were highly expressed after stimulation of AM T H 17. Specifically, we observed a negative correlation in HIST2H2BE gene expression and antimicrobial activity in AM T H 17 (r = –0.67 at 6 hours and r = –0.77 at 12 hours) (Figure 5, B and D). We also found that expression of HIST1H2BE, as determined by RNA-seq, had a high positive correlation with the protein secretion data (r = 0.79 at 6 hours and r = 0.88 at 12 hours) (Figure 5, C and E). These data therefore suggested that histone H2B contributes to the AM T H 17-mediated antimicrobial activity.

Figure 5 Histone H2B is a component of AM T H 17 antimicrobial activity. (A) Supernatants derived from activated AM T H 17 clone S26 were incubated with α-granulysin neutralizing antibody or control IgG for 1 hour prior and used in CFU assay against C. acnes strain HL005PA1. Data are shown as mean ± SEM (n > 3). ****P < 0.0001 by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA for treatment groups compared with C. acnes control. (B–E) Correlation plots of HIST2H2BE gene expression in AM T H 17, as determined in RNA-seq against CFU assays and ELISA protein secretion after 6 hours (B and C) and 12 hours (D and E). P values by Student’s t test (n = 20). (F) Observed CFU activity against C. acnes strain HLA110PA3 after 4-hour incubation with recombinant histones H2B and H4 and heat-inactivated controls. Data are representative of 4 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001 by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA for treatment groups compared with C. acnes control. (G) Supernatants derived from activated AM T H 17 clone S26 were incubated with α-H2B neutralizing antibody or control IgG for 1 hour prior and used in CFU assay against E. coli. Data are representative of 3 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001 by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA for treatment groups compared with E. coli control. (H) S. aureus after 24-hour incubation with recombinant histones H2B and H4. Data show average CFU from 3 independent experiments. ****P < 0.0001 by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA for treatment groups compared with S. aureus control.

Histone proteins share essential traits of cationic antimicrobial peptides (CAMPS), and are a major antimicrobial component of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs) (42). To confirm that histone H2B can negatively affect C. acnes growth, we used recombinant histone H2B and H4 and performed CFU assays. Indeed, a 1- and 2.5-log reduction in bacterial CFU was observed when C. acnes was incubated with recombinant H2B and H4, respectively (Figure 5F). Treatment of AM T H 17 supernatants with neutralizing antibodies against histone H2B and H4 led to a 1- to 2-log reduction in bacterial CFU (Supplemental Figure 5A). A pronounced decrease in CFU was observed against E. coli, and against Staphylococcus aureus (Figure 5, G and H) treated with recombinant histone H4. Histones have been reported in mitochondria, cytosolic granules, and on the cell surface (43), and based on this we reasoned that the AM T H 17 clones may have the ability to secrete histones upon exposure to bacteria and that these extranuclear histones can play an important role in host defense. We therefore stained the AM T H 17 clones with α–histone H2B antibodies and DAPI and found that histone H2B could localize to the cell surface of AM T H 17 clones (Supplemental Figure 5, B–D). To address whether AM T H 17 secrete histone H2B, we stimulated AM T H 17 and n-AM T H 17 clones, harvested the supernatants and lysates, and performed ELISA and Western blots. Indeed, the AM T H 17 and not the n-AM T H 17 clones were able to secrete histones (Supplemental Figure 6). Together, these data support our notion that histones can be secreted by AM T H 17 and that they are antimicrobial against both Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria.

Previous studies detected DNA in supernatants of peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) stimulated with phytohemagglutinin (44, 45). Although both human and mouse CD4+ T cells could release DNA and histones, it was not determined which T cell subset was involved (46). We therefore next examined the ability of T H 1 and T H 2 cells to secrete histones. We demonstrated that T H 1 and T H 2 cell lines release the signature cytokines IFN-γ and IL-4, respectively, upon stimulation with phorbol 12-myristate 13-acetate (PMA) (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). However, both cell lines lacked the ability to secrete histones and subsequently kill C. acnes in vitro (Supplemental Figure 6F). In addition, histone-DNA complex formation by these cells was undetectable by confocal microcopy (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). These data indicate that the ability of AM T H 17 cells to secrete histone-coated extracellular traps as part of an antimicrobial response is specific to this T cell subpopulation.

AM T H 17 cells release TETs that entangle C. acnes. Based on the fact that the AM T H 17 were viable after histone secretion, we hypothesized that the mechanism of histone secretion involves an early nonlytic extracellular trap formation that can be induced by the recognition of bacterial stimuli or products. As shown previously, the formation of extracellular traps by immune cells is an important mechanism in the innate immune response (42, 47). Extracellular traps are composed of chromatin coated with histones, proteases, and cytosolic proteins that not only ensnare bacteria, fungi, and protozoans, but also provide a high concentration of antimicrobial molecules that help trap and kill bacteria and fungi (42, 48–51). To study the mechanism of T H 17 extracellular trap formation, we stimulated AM T H 17 and n-AM T H 17 clones with PMA, α-CD3/α-CD28 antibodies, or C. acnes, either in the presence or in the absence of deoxyribonuclease (DNase). Confocal staining showed that histone H2B accumulated in the cytoplasm and on the cell surface of AM T H 17, suggesting that traps can mediate T cell antimicrobial activity (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Furthermore, confocal microscopy demonstrated that activated AM T H 17 form TETs that are fibrous structures composed of DNA prominently decorated with histone H2B (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figures 7 and 8). To closely visualize the TETs, we used scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and found that AM T H 17 are able to externalize a meshwork of extracellular traps into the extracellular space that entangle C. acnes (Figure 7 and Supplemental Figure 9). We next tested the TET-forming characteristics of AM T H 17 and n-AM T H 17 clones activated only by contact with C. acnes. We observed that C. acnes were able to induce TETs in AM T H 17 and not the n-AM T H 17 (Figure 7, E and F), and that these structures could trap bacteria (Figure 7F). Because extracellular traps are degraded by treatment with DNase (42), this enzyme was added to PMA-activated AM T H 17 followed by addition of C. acnes. Treatment of AM T H 17 with DNase led to a reduction in TET formation (Supplemental Figure 9, G and H).

Figure 6 AM T H 17 extracellular structures are prominently coated with histone H2B. (A and B) n-AM T H 17 clone S13 (A) and AM T H 17 clone S16 (B) were stimulated with PMA for 2 hours as previously described (42) and incubated with PKH26-labeled C. acnes (red) (1:1). Cells were fixed and then stained with DAPI (blue) and α–histone H2B (green). Confocal staining images are shown. White arrows indicate T cell extracellular traps and ensnared C. acnes. Original magnification, ×63.

Figure 7 Antimicrobial T H 17 release extracellular traps that entangle C. acnes. Scanning electron microscopy of the interaction of AM T H 17 and C. acnes at different time points. (A–H) AM T H 17 clones were stimulated with PMA for 30 minutes (A), PMA and C. acnes for 30 minutes (B and C), α-CD3/α-CD28 for 30 minutes (D), C. acnes for 30 minutes (E and F), PMA and C. acnes for 40 minutes (G), and PMA, C. acnes, and DNase for 40 minutes (42) (H). Extended and released TETs can be seen attached to bacteria.

To explore the disease relevance of T H 17 TET formation in vitro, we investigated whether such extracellular structures could be detected in vivo in biopsy specimens from patients with acne. We detected H2B and IL-17 in the inflammatory infiltrate in acne lesions but not in normal skin (Supplemental Figure 10). We further investigated the presence of extracellular traps in acne lesions using confocal microscopy after labeling CD4, IL-17, and H2B as well as staining with DAPI. We identified CD4+ T cells expressing IL-17 in acne lesions (Supplemental Figure 11). The area containing CD4+IL-17+ cells was selected and H2B visualized (Figure 8). IL-17 and H2B colocalized with DNA in fibrous structures in the extracellular space proximal to the CD4+ T cells, indicative of extracellular trap formation. Identical structures were detected in a second acne biopsy sample (Supplemental Figure 12). The isotype controls for both samples were negative (Supplemental Figure 13). In summary, our data demonstrate that, as in several innate immune cells (42, 47, 52–54), AM T H 17 cells can release traps composed of DNA decorated with lysine-rich histones such as H2B, providing a mechanism by which the adaptive T cell response can monitor and regulate commensals such as C. acnes and invading pathogens including S. aureus.