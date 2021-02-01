Neutrophil-to-hepatocyte communication via LDLR-dependent miR-223–enriched extracellular vesicle transfer ameliorates nonalcoholic steatohepatitis

Immune cell–derived miR-223 is selectively transferred into the liver, ameliorating NASH. Our previous study revealed that miR-223 was highly elevated in the liver (hepatocytes) of HFD-fed mice and in human NASH samples (11). Here, we found that this miR-223 elevation was specific to the liver and was not found in other organs of HFD-fed mice, as demonstrated in Figure 1A. miR-223 is one of the most abundant miRNAs in the circulation and is expressed at highest levels in neutrophils/myeloid cells but low levels in hepatocytes (7, 25). To define whether miR-223 in myeloid cells contributes to circulating and hepatic miR-223, we generated chimeric mice via bone marrow (BM) transplantation (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141513DS1). We found that transplantation of miR-223 knockout (miR-223KO) BM into WT mice (WTKO BM) resulted in an approximately 80% to 90% reduction in circulating and liver miR-223, whereas transplantation of WT BM into miR-223KO mice (miR-223KOWT BM) fully restored miR-223 expression in both HFD-fed (Figure 1B) and control diet–fed (CD-fed) mice (Supplemental Figure 1B). Moreover, miR-223 in situ hybridization analyses demonstrated that, as expected, miR-223 was undetectable in the hepatocytes of miR-223KO mice transplanted with miR-223KO BM (miR-223KOKO BM) after HFD feeding, while it was detected in hepatocytes of miR-223KOWT BM mice (Supplemental Figure 1C). To further confirm that miR-223 was indeed localized in hepatocytes of miR-223KOWT BM mice and not in infiltrating neutrophils or neutrophil remnants, we performed miR-223 in situ hybridization and costained the cell cytoskeleton marker F-actin (with Alexa Fluor–labeled phalloidin) and the neutrophil-specific marker myeloperoxidase (MPO). As shown in Figure 1C, miR-223 was indeed localized exclusively in the hepatocytes of miR-223KOWT BM mice and not in neutrophils or neutrophil remnants. Collectively, these data suggest that immune cell–derived miR-223 is the main source of circulating miR-223, which is then transferred into hepatocytes in HFD-fed mice.

Figure 1 Immune cell–derived miR-223 is selectively transferred into the liver (hepatocytes), ameliorating NASH. (A) C57BL/6J mice were fed HFD or CD for 3 months. Serum and different organ samples were collected for the measurement of miR-223 levels (n = 3–4). (B–F) WT and miR-223KO mice were transplanted with WT or miR-223KO mouse bone marrow (BM). Two months later, these mice were subjected to HFD feeding for 3 months (n = 4–6). (B) Serum and liver tissue samples were collected for miR-223 measurement. (C) Frozen liver tissue sections from HFD-fed mice were analyzed by miR-223 in situ hybridization along with immunofluorescence staining of neutrophil marker MPO and cell cytoskeleton marker F-actin that was detected by using Alexa Fluor–phalloidin. Representative images of miR-223 expression (green), MPO (yellow), phalloidin (red), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) are shown. White arrows indicate MPO+ neutrophils (left panel) or miR-223+MPO+ neutrophils (right panel). Red arrows indicate miR-223+ hepatocytes. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) Serum ALT was measured (left panel). RT-qPCR analyses of liver Ly6g and F4/80 mRNA levels (right panel). (E) Representative images of H&E staining (scale bars: 200 μm), Oil red staining (scale bars: 100 μm), Sirius red staining (scale bars: 200 μm), and Masson’s trichrome staining (scale bars: 100 μm) of liver tissue sections are shown. (F) Oil red+ area and fibrotic area per field were quantified. Values represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, as determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (A, B, D, and F). ND, not detectable. The superscript characters shown for transplanted mice indicate the donor mouse BM.

The important role of this immune cell–derived miR-223 in ameliorating NASH was further confirmed in BM transplantation experiments. As illustrated in Figure 1, D–F and Supplemental Figure 2, miR-223KOKO BM mice had worse NASH phenotypes than WTWT BM mice, as demonstrated by measurement of serum alanine aminotransferase (ALT), liver inflammation, steatosis, and fibrosis, which is consistent with our previous data showing that miR-223KO mice were more susceptible to the development of NASH after HFD feeding (11). Interestingly, transplantation of WT BM ameliorated NASH in miR-223KOWT BM mice, while transplantation of miR-223KO BM exacerbated NASH in WTKO BM mice.

Evidence that miR-223–enriched EVs taken up by hepatocytes are primarily from neutrophils. The above data suggest that miR-223 in hepatocytes originates, at least in part, from immune cells, which prompted us to investigate whether this is due to EV transfer (26). miRNA-223 was originally reported to be expressed in myeloid cells where it is the most abundant miRNA and the main component of neutrophil-derived EVs (27), as confirmed in Supplemental Figure 3A. In addition, neutrophils are the major myeloid cells in the circulation, so circulating miR-223 is likely to be mainly derived from neutrophils, although other types of myeloid cells (e.g., macrophages) also express miR-223, albeit at approximately 10-times lower levels (Supplemental Figure 3B). To further determine whether neutrophils contribute to circulating miR-223, we performed neutrophil depletion experiments. Injection of anti-Ly6G or anti–Gr-1 antibodies has been widely used to deplete neutrophils; however, these approaches suffer from limitations of low efficiency or specificity, especially during chronic depletion (28). Indeed, we found that treatment of HFD-fed mice with anti–Gr-1 antibody for 2 weeks only slightly reduced circulating neutrophils (data not shown). A recent paper reported that a combination of anti-Ly6G antibody and anti-rat secondary antibody enhanced neutrophil elimination and reduced neutrophil prevalence, resulting in more efficient and specific chronic neutrophil depletion (29). By using this combined treatment protocol, we found that circulating and hepatic neutrophils were reduced by approximately 30% and 20%, respectively (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). We did not achieve approximately 80% circulating neutrophil depletion as described in the original paper (29), and it is not clear whether this difference in depletion efficiency was due to our use of HFD-fed mice as compared with chow-fed mice used in the original paper (29). The approximately 30% reduction in circulating neutrophils was paralleled by a similar, approximately 30% reduction in serum miR-223 levels (Figure 2A), suggesting that neutrophils are the major source of circulating miR-223. Additionally, miR-223 in situ hybridization analyses revealed that miR-223 levels were also reduced in hepatocytes after combined antibody injection (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3E). Finally, combined antibody treatment did not alter serum ALT levels but increased hepatic expression of miR-223 target genes as well as some inflammatory, fibrogenic genes in HFD-fed mice (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 3F).

Figure 2 Neutrophils transfer miR-223 to hepatocytes via EVs. (A–C) WT mice were fed HFD for 2.5 months, and then daily intraperitoneally injected with isotype antibody or combined (Combo) antibodies (rat anti–mouse Ly6G antibody and anti-rat secondary antibody). Liver, circulating blood leukocytes, and serum samples were collected 24 hours after the last injection (n = 5 in isotype group, n = 7 in combined group). (A) The percentage of circulating neutrophils (CD11b+Gr-1+/CD45+ cells), and serum miR-223 levels were quantified. (B) The percentage of liver neutrophils (CD11b+Gr-1+/CD45+ cells) and the percentage of miR-223+ hepatocytes (which were detected by miR-223 in situ hybridization) were quantified. (C) RT-qPCR analyses of inflammatory, fibrogenic, and miR-223 target genes in the liver samples. (D) Mouse hepatocyte line AML12 cells were cocultured with WT or miR-223KO neutrophils for 6 hours, and then miR-223 in AML12 cells was measured. (E) Primary WT or miR-223KO hepatocytes were cocultured with neutrophils for 6 hours, and miR-223 in hepatocytes was then measured. (F) AML12 cells were cocultured with neutrophils in the presence of vehicle or EV release inhibitor GW4869 (20 nM) for 6 hours, and miR-223 levels in AML12 cells were then measured. (G) Neutrophilic EVs were lysed by using 0.1% Triton X-100 for 30 minutes at room temperature. Neutrophil-derived EVs (250 μg/mouse) pretreated with or without 0.1% Triton were intravenously injected into miR-223KO mice for 4 hours. Hepatic miR-223 was detected by in situ hybridization. Representative images of miR-223 (green), phalloidin (red), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) are shown. Scale bars: 10 μm. Values represent means ± SEM from 3–4 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Significance was determined by a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (A and B) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple groups (D and F). ND, not detectable.

To test whether miR-223 is transferred directly from neutrophils into hepatocytes, we performed several experiments. First, coculture with WT neutrophils, but not with miR-223KO neutrophils, selectively increased the levels of miR-223 in AML12 mouse hepatocytes (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Second, miR-223 expression was detected in miR-223KO hepatocytes after coculture with WT neutrophils (Figure 2E). Third, locally generated, primary miR-223 (pri-miR-223) was undetectable in hepatocytes before or after coculture (data not shown). Collectively, these data suggest that the increased miR-223 in hepatocytes after coculture is due to the direct transfer of miR-223 from neutrophils to hepatocytes rather than the upregulation of pri-miR-223 expression.

To further investigate whether EV-mediated transfer is the primary route of miR-223 transfer from neutrophils to hepatocytes, we first validated and characterized EVs isolated from neutrophils by using NanoSight tracking and detecting EV markers including CD63, ALIX, and HSP70 (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). Because it is well known that neutrophils become apoptotic after in vitro culture, which may affect EV release, we examined neutrophil apoptosis and found approximately 5% dead neutrophils after short-term (6-hour) culture (Supplemental Figure 4E), suggesting that apoptosis is probably not the major mechanism affecting EV release during short-term culture. In addition, the levels of miR-223 in neutrophils had a decreasing trend after 6-hour culture (Supplemental Figure 4F). Moreover, treatment with the EV release inhibitor GW4869 markedly reduced the abundance of miR-223 in supernatant after 6-hour incubation (Supplemental Figure 4G). Interestingly, GW4869 also significantly suppressed miR-223 transfer from neutrophils to hepatocytes in coculture experiments (Figure 2F). Furthermore, we found that hepatocytes were able to take up fluorescently labeled neutrophil-derived EVs in vitro in coculture experiments and in vivo via the injection of EVs; however, this uptake was not observed when 0.1% Triton–lysed neutrophil-derived EVs were used (Supplemental Figure 4H). Most importantly, miR-223 in situ hybridization detected miR-223 expression in hepatocytes of miR-223KO mice after the injection of neutrophil-derived EVs but not Triton-lysed neutrophil-derived EVs (Figure 2G). Finally, hepatocytes can also take up fluorescently labeled macrophage-derived EVs (Supplemental Figure 4I).

All the above data support the conclusion that hepatocytes can incorporate miR-223 via the transfer of miR-223–enriched EVs originating from neutrophils and, to a lesser extent, macrophages.

Neutrophil-derived, miR-223–enriched EV uptake in lipotoxic hepatocytes is partially dependent on LDLR in vitro and in vivo. Because HFD feeding augments miR-223 transfer from immune cells into hepatocytes in mice (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 1), we wondered whether free fatty acids (FFAs), which are elevated during HFD feeding, enhance such a transfer of miR-223. To test this hypothesis, we treated AML12 hepatocytes with palmitic acid (PA) and then cocultured them with neutrophils. As illustrated in Figure 3A, in the presence of neutrophils, PA-pretreated hepatocytes expressed much higher levels of miR-223 than vehicle-treated hepatocytes, whereas PA treatment alone in the absence of neutrophils did not affect the basal level of miR-223 in hepatocytes. Next, we asked whether the increased transfer of miR-223 in PA-pretreated hepatocytes was mediated via neutrophil-derived, miR-223–enriched EVs. We found that PA-pretreated hepatocytes took up much more fluorescently labeled neutrophil-derived EVs (those containing miR-223) than vehicle-pretreated control hepatocytes (Figure 3, B and C). To understand why PA-pretreated hepatocytes take up more EVs, we examined the expression of several endocytosis-related genes in hepatocytes and found that among many of the genes examined, only LDLR expression was significantly upregulated after PA treatment (Figure 3D). Moreover, fluorescently labeled EVs and LDLR were colocalized in hepatocytes, which was markedly enhanced after PA treatment (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 Fatty acid (e.g., palmitic acid [PA]) promotes neutrophil transfer of miR-223 to hepatocytes. (A) After pretreatment with PA (0.3 mM) for 18 hours, AML12 cell medium was replaced with fresh serum-free medium and the cells cocultured with neutrophils for another 6 hours. miR-223 levels in AML12 cells were measured by RT-qPCR. (B and C) AML12 cells were pretreated with vehicle or PA (0.3 mM) for 18 hours, followed by incubating with DiD-labeled neutrophil-derived EVs for 24 hours. Representative images of DiD fluorescence (red) and nuclei (DAPI, blue) are shown in panel B, and mean fluorescence intensity per cell is quantified in panel C. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) AML12 cells were treated with vehicle or PA (0.3 mM) for 3 hours, and analyzed by RT-qPCR for several endocytosis-related genes. (E) AML12 cells were pretreated with vehicle or PA (0.3 mM) for 18 hours, followed by incubating with the DiD-labeled neutrophil-derived EVs for 24 hours and staining with an anti-LDLR antibody. Representative images of DiD fluorescence (red), LDLR immunofluorescence (green), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) are shown. Scale bars: 20 μm. Values represent means ± SEM from 3–4 independent experiments. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple groups (A) and a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (C and D). ND, not detectable.

Next, we examined the role of hepatocyte LDLR in uptake of neutrophil-derived miR-223–enriched EVs by using Ldlr-KO mice or hepatocytes. As illustrated in Figure 4, A and B, Ldlr-KO hepatocytes and Ldlr-KO mouse livers took up much fewer fluorescently labeled neutrophil-derived EVs than their WT counterparts in vitro and in vivo, respectively. Furthermore, knockout or knockdown of Ldlr in hepatocytes suppressed miR-223 transfer from neutrophils to vehicle- or PA-pretreated hepatocytes after coculture with neutrophils without affecting the basal levels of miR-223 in hepatocytes in the absence of neutrophils (Figure 4C). These data suggest that LDLR is involved in hepatocyte uptake of neutrophil-derived miR-223–enriched EVs in vitro. To test whether this LDLR-mediated uptake is functional in vivo, we examined hepatic and serum miR-223 levels and quantified the circulating EV numbers in WT and Ldlr-KO mice. As illustrated in Figure 4D, after HFD feeding, hepatic miR-223 levels were significantly upregulated in WT mice, but such hepatic miR-223 upregulation was blunted in Ldlr-KO mice, which is consistent with higher hepatic expression of miR-223 target genes (Cxcl10, Nlrp3, Dock11, Slc1a4, Slc16a6, and Mef2c) in HFD-fed Ldlr-KO mice compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 5). The reduced hepatic miR-223 in HFD-fed Ldlr-KO mice was likely due to reduced miR-223–enriched EV transfer because serum miR-223 and EV levels were higher in these mice than in WT mice (Figure 4E). Interestingly, in CD-fed groups, hepatic miR-223 levels and serum EV numbers were comparable between WT and Ldlr-KO mice, while serum miR-223 levels were lower in Ldlr-KO mice than in WT mice (Figure 4, D and E).

Figure 4 Neutrophil-derived, miR-223–enriched EV uptake in lipotoxic hepatocytes is partially dependent on LDLR. (A) After pretreatment with vehicle or PA (0.3 mM) for 18 hours, WT and Ldlr-KO hepatocytes were cultured with fresh serum-free medium and incubated with DiD-labeled neutrophil-derived EVs, followed by performing immunofluorescence staining. Representative images of DiD (red), LDLR (green), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) are shown, and mean fluorescence intensity per cell was quantified. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) DiD-labeled neutrophil-derived EVs were intravenously injected into WT and Ldlr-KO mice for 4 hours. Representative images of DiD (red), LDLR (green), and nuclei (blue) in the liver are shown, and relative fluorescence intensity per field was quantified. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) In the left panel, after pretreatment with vehicle or PA (0.3 mM) for 18 hours, WT and Ldlr-KO hepatocyte cell medium was replaced with fresh serum-free medium and the cells cocultured with or without neutrophils for another 6 hours. miR-223 levels in hepatocytes were measured by RT-qPCR. In the right panel, AML12 cells were transfected with control or Ldlr siRNA for 24 hours, followed by treatment with vehicle or PA for 18 hours. AML12 cell medium was then replaced with fresh serum-free medium and the cells cocultured with or without neutrophils for another 6 hours. miR-223 levels in AML12 cells were measured by RT-qPCR. (D and E) WT and Ldlr-KO mice were fed CD or HFD for 3 months. Liver tissue samples were collected for the measurement of miR-223 (D) (n = 3–6). Serum samples were collected for EV isolation, and miR-223 in EVs and EV numbers were measured (E). Values represent means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Significance was determined by a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (A–D) or 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple groups (E).

Finally, because CD36 plays an important role in cellular FFA uptake (30) and our above data revealed that PA induced hepatocytes to take up EVs, we wondered whether CD36 also contributes to FFA-mediated promotion of EV uptake by hepatocytes. Our data in Supplemental Figure 6, A and B, demonstrate that CD36 contributed to FFA uptake but not EV uptake by hepatocytes, suggesting CD36 is not involved in EV uptake.

Restoration of hepatic miR-223 ameliorates NASH in HFD-fed Ldlr-KO mice. Previous studies reported that Ldlr-KO mice developed NASH features after feeding NASH-inducing diets (high fat and high cholesterol; refs. 31, 32). Here, we found that Ldlr-KO mice were more susceptible to HFD-induced NASH phenotypes as demonstrated in Supplemental Figure 7, A–D, which shows that after HFD feeding, Ldlr-KO mice had higher levels of ALT, greater steatosis, liver fibrosis, and inflammation, as well as higher levels of the Mallory-Denk body marker p62 than WT mice. Because HFD-fed Ldlr-KO mice had reduced hepatic miR-223, which is known to ameliorate NASH (11), we wondered whether the severe NASH phenotypes in Ldlr-KO mice were partially due to the reduction of hepatic miR-223. To answer this question, we restored hepatic miR-223 expression in HFD-fed Ldlr-KO mice and found that overexpression of hepatic miR-223 markedly ameliorated steatosis, fibrosis, and NAFLD activity score (NAS), with a trend toward reduction of serum ALT levels in HFD-fed Ldlr-KO mice (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Moreover, RT-qPCR analyses showed that hepatic levels of a macrophage marker (F4/80), inflammatory genes, fibrogenic genes, lipogenic genes, and miR-223 target genes were decreased in Ldlr-KO mice after restoration of hepatic miR-223 (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Restoration of hepatic miR-223 reverses NASH in HFD-fed Ldlr-KO mice. Ldlr-KO mice were fed HFD for 3 months with the intravenous injection of adenovirus-Gfp (Ad-Gfp) (n = 5) or Ad-miR-223 (n = 5) starting at 2 months for a total of 2 times (once every 2 weeks). Liver and serum samples were collected. (A) Representative images of H&E staining (scale bar: 200 μm), Sirius red staining (scale bar: 200 μm), and α-SMA staining (scale bar: 100 μm) of liver tissue sections are shown. Fibrotic area per field was quantified. (B) RT-qPCR analyses of several genes. Values represent means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, as determined by 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (A).

PA induces neutrophils to release APOE-enriched EVs. The above data suggest that PA induces hepatocytes to take up neutrophil-derived EVs via the upregulation of LDLR expression. Conversely, we asked whether PA also affects neutrophil production of EVs and expression of LDLR-binding proteins such as APOB and APOE in EVs. Our data revealed that treatment of neutrophils with PA enhanced the release of EVs (Supplemental Figure 9A) and upregulated miR-223 expression in neutrophils and neutrophil-derived EVs (Figure 6A). Interestingly, Apoe mRNA was detected in neutrophils, which was lower than that in hepatocytes, but Apob mRNA was undetectable in neutrophils (Supplemental Figure 9B). Furthermore, PA markedly upregulated Apoe mRNA and purine-rich PU-box–binding protein 1 (PU.1) (Figure 6B), an important transcription factor that regulates miR-223 expression and is controlled by APOE (33, 34). Moreover, APOE protein levels were detected in neutrophils and neutrophil-derived EVs, which were further increased after PA treatment (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 PA induces neutrophils to release APOE-enriched EVs. Bone marrow neutrophils were cultured in serum-free medium and stimulated with vehicle or PA (0.3 mM) for 6 hours. (A) miR-223 levels in neutrophils and neutrophil-derived EVs were measured. (B) Apoe and Pu.1 mRNA levels in neutrophils were measured. (C) Western blot analyses of APOE in bone marrow neutrophils and EV marker proteins in neutrophil-derived EVs from WT and Apoe-KO mice. (D) Colocalization of APOE with an early endosome marker (EEA1), EV marker (CD63), or late endosome marker (RAB7) was determined. Representative images of these markers (red), APOE (green), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) are shown. Scale bars: 5 μm. (E) AML12 cells and primary mouse hepatocytes were incubated with DiD-labeled EVs that were derived from serum-free–cultured neutrophils. Representative images of DiD (red) and nuclei (blue) are shown, and mean fluorescence intensity per cell was quantified (bottom). Scale bars: 20 μm. Values represent means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, as determined 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (A, B, and E).

Neutrophil-derived, miR-223–enriched EV uptake by hepatocytes is partially dependent on neutrophil APOE in vitro and in vivo, thus ameliorating NASH. To further explore the intracellular trafficking of APOE in EVs, we assessed the colocalization of APOE with the early endosome marker early endosome antigen 1 (EEA1), the EV marker CD63, and the late endosome marker Ras-related protein Rab-7 (RAB7), and found that APOE was colocalized with these markers in neutrophils after PA treatment (Figure 6D). To define the critical role of neutrophil APOE in EV uptake by hepatocytes, we performed several experiments. Firstly, EVs were purified from the supernatants of cultured WT and Apoe-KO neutrophils (these cells were cultured in serum-free medium and contained few lipoprotein particles) and labeled with the red fluorescent dye DiD. We then incubated these DiD-labeled EVs with hepatocytes and found that Apoe-KO EVs were much less effectively taken up by AML12 cells or primary hepatocytes than WT EVs (Figure 6E). Secondly, we examined the role of APOE in promoting hepatocytic uptake of neutrophil-derived miR-223 EVs in vivo. As illustrated in Supplemental Figure 10A, in the CD-fed group, hepatic miR-223 levels were lower in Apoe-KO mice than in WT mice, while serum miR-223 had a trend toward higher levels in Apoe-KO mice compared with WT mice, although it did not reach statistical significance. In the HFD-fed groups, hepatic miR-223 levels had a decreasing trend in Apoe-KO mice compared with WT mice, while miR-223 levels in serum EVs showed an increasing trend in Apoe-KO mice. Furthermore, RT-qPCR analyses demonstrated that hepatic expression of inflammatory and fibrogenic genes and miR-223 target genes was higher in Apoe-KO mice compared with WT mice after HFD feeding (Supplemental Figure 10B). To better understand the function of APOE in neutrophils and because Apoe global KO mice had a more severe NASH phenotype than WT mice after HFD feeding, which may affect miR-223 EV production and transfer, we generated chimeric mice to deplete Apoe expression in immune cells by transplanting Apoe-KO BM cells into WT mice (Supplemental Figure 11). As illustrated in Figure 7A, in the CD-fed mice, hepatic miR-223 expression was comparable between WTWT BM and WTKO BM mice, whereas in HFD-fed mice, hepatic miR-223 expression was much lower in WTKO BM mice than in WTWT BM mice (Figure 7A). The observed reduction in hepatic miR-223 is functional because HFD-fed WTKO BM mice had worse NASH phenotypes and higher hepatic expression of miR-223 target genes than HFD-fed WTWT BM mice. As illustrated in Figure 7, B–D, compared with HFD-fed WTWT BM mice, HFD-fed WTKO BM mice had higher levels of serum ALT (Figure 7B) and greater liver steatosis and fibrosis, as demonstrated by histological analyses of H&E staining, Sirius red staining, and immunostaining analysis of α-smooth muscle actin (α-SMA) (Figure 7C). Moreover, RT-qPCR analyses showed that inflammatory cell markers, inflammatory genes, fibrogenic genes, lipogenic genes, and miR-223 target genes were higher in HFD-fed WTKO BM mice than in HFD-fed WTWT BM mice (Figure 7D).

Figure 7 Apoe deficiency in immune cells worsens NASH partially due to less transfer of miR-223 to hepatocytes. WT mice were transplanted with WT or Apoe-KO mouse bone marrow (BM). The superscript characters indicate the donor mouse BM. Two months later, these mice were subjected to CD or HFD feeding for 3 months. Serum and liver tissue samples were collected (n = 3 in CD-fed group, n = 9 in HFD-fed group). (A) miR-223 in the liver was measured by RT-qPCR. (B) Serum ALT was measured. (C) Representative images of H&E staining (scale bars: 200 μm), Sirius red staining (scale bars: 200 μm), and α-SMA staining (scale bars: 100 μm) of liver tissue sections are shown. Fibrotic area per field was quantified (bottom). (D) RT-qPCR analyses of several genes in the liver tissues from HFD-fed mice. Values represent means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple groups (A) and a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (B and C).

Treatment with the PCSK9 inhibitor alirocumab enhances the LDLR-dependent miR-223 transfer into hepatocytes and ameliorates NASH. The PCSK9 inhibitor alirocumab can prevent LDLR degradation and subsequently upregulate LDLR expression in hepatocytes (22, 35). Thus, we wondered whether treatment with the PCSK9 inhibitor alirocumab enhances the uptake of neutrophil-derived, miR-223 EVs by hepatocytes via the upregulation of LDLR protein expression. As illustrated in Figure 8A, treatment with alirocumab upregulated LDLR protein expression in hepatocytes and significantly enhanced miR-223 transfer after coculture with neutrophils, whereas alirocumab alone did not affect miR-223 expression in hepatocytes.

Figure 8 Administration of the PCSK9 inhibitor alirocumab enhances LDLR-dependent miR-223 transfer. (A) AML12 cells were pretreated with the PCSK9 inhibitor alirocumab or control antibody (10 μg/mL) for 24 hours, and then the cell medium was replaced with serum-free medium. LDLR expression in hepatocytes was measured by Western blotting (upper panel). These hepatocytes were cocultured with neutrophils for another 6 hours, and miR-223 levels in hepatocytes were measured by RT-qPCR (lower panel). (B–E) C57BL/6J mice were also fed an MCD diet or control diet (CD) for 6 weeks. After 2-week MCD diet feeding, these mice were subcutaneously injected with alirocumab or control antibody at the dose of 10 mg/kg once per week for another 4-week MCD diet feeding. Serum and liver samples were collected (n = 3 in CD-fed group, n = 8 in MCD-fed group). (B) Liver LDLR protein was measured. (C) Frozen liver tissue sections from MCD-fed mice were analyzed by miR-223 in situ hybridization along with immunofluorescence staining of the hepatocyte marker albumin. Representative images of miR-223 expression (green), albumin (red), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) are shown. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D) miR-223+ hepatocytes were quantified in MCD-fed mice. (E) miR-223 target genes were measured by RT-qPCR in MCD-fed mice. Values represent means ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple groups (A) and a 2-tailed Student’s t test for comparing 2 groups (D and E).

Because alirocumab treatment enhances LDLR-dependent miR-223–enriched EV transfer, which ameliorates NASH, we wondered whether such treatment protects against NASH progression. Given that HFD feeding alone induces very mild steatohepatitis and minimal fibrosis in mice (36), the beneficial effect of alirocumab treatment on NASH would be difficult to observe in this model. Therefore, we tested the beneficial effect of alirocumab in a more severe NASH model induced by methionine- and choline-deficient (MCD) feeding. As expected, serum PCSK9 levels were high in the serum of CD-fed mice (~150 ng/mL), which was slightly increased in MCD-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 12A). Alirocumab treatment remarkably upregulated hepatic LDLR expression in both CD- and MCD-fed groups compared with their corresponding control groups (Figure 8B). Interestingly, RT-qPCR results showed that alirocumab treatment significantly increased hepatic miR-223 expression in CD-fed mice but not in MCD-fed mice (Supplemental Figure 12B). MCD diet feeding causes significant hepatic infiltration of neutrophils, which express much higher levels of miR-223 than hepatocytes (Supplemental Figure 3B), so the total liver miR-223 detected by RT-qPCR may not reflect the miR-223 expression in hepatocytes. To detect miR-223 in hepatocytes, we performed miR-223 in situ hybridization and found that miR-223 expression in hepatocytes was significantly elevated after alirocumab treatment compared with control treatment (Figure 8, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 12C), which is consistent with the lower expression of several known miR-223 target genes in hepatocytes in alirocumab-treated groups versus control groups (Figure 8E). Moreover, MCD-induced NASH-related features were significantly ameliorated after alirocumab treatment, as demonstrated by the reduction in steatosis, liver neutrophil and macrophage infiltration, fibrosis, serum ALT levels, and NAS, which were examined by H&E staining, immunostaining, and RT-qPCR analyses (Figure 9, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 13, A and B). In addition, alirocumab treatment increased the expression of the VLDL-related gene Mttp but not several β-oxidation–related genes, suggesting that induction of LDLR following alirocumab treatment may contribute to limiting liver injury by improving VLDL synthesis (Supplemental Figure 13C).