Commentary 10.1172/JCI141497

Nonsuppressible HIV-1 viremia: a reflection of how the reservoir persists

Janet D. Siliciano1 and Robert F. Siliciano1,2

1Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

2Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Janet D. Siliciano, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 879 MRB, 733 N. Broadway, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.955.7757; Email: jsilicia@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Siliciano, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

1Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

2Howard Hughes Medical Institute, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Janet D. Siliciano, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, 879 MRB, 733 N. Broadway, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.955.7757; Email: jsilicia@jhmi.edu.

Find articles by Siliciano, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

First published October 5, 2020 - More info

Published in Volume 130, Issue 11 on November 2, 2020
J Clin Invest. 2020;130(11):5665–5667. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI141497.
© 2020 American Society for Clinical Investigation
First published October 5, 2020 - Version history

Antiretroviral therapy (ART) generally reduces plasma HIV to undetectable levels, although virus persists in latently infected CD4+ T cells. In some individuals, viremia remains detectable despite adherence to ART and the absence of drug resistance mutations. In this issue of the JCI, Halvas et al. describe HIV RNA sequences from plasma of 8 donors with persistent viremia. Residual viremia was dominated by identical HIV-1 RNA sequences that remained relatively constant over 4 years. Plasma virus matched replication-competent virus cultured from CD4+ T cells. Integration site analysis confirmed the presence of large clones of infected cells. These results indicate that nonsuppressible viremia can be due to expanded clones of infected CD4+ T cells carrying replication-competent virus. The individuals described here represent extreme examples of a phenomenon that is seen in all infected individuals and that is a major barrier to curing HIV infection, the in vivo proliferation of latently infected cells.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
5666 Page 5665 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Individual online subscriptions ordered from September 1st on will receive access for the remainder of current year as well as for the full following year subscription term.
  • Order Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $135
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $195.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement